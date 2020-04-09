for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Looks like Golladay has a solid offer from Giants

Andy in Boston : 10:45 am
According to @Josinaanderson

Someone had claimed they saw him at the airport.

@JosinaandersonThat's not true. Golladay is still in town. Last I heard, the #Giants have a solid offer on the table for him. The visit is still ongoing. Got to go to the grocery store. Enjoy your Saturday morning. :)
From whose  
Big Blue '56 : 10:48 am : link
perspective? :)
I guess this is the best news so far.............  
GiantBlue : 10:48 am : link
Fingers remain crossed.
I saw this a while ago  
Chip : 10:51 am : link
Micks must be sleeping. Art Stapleton say 3 years 42 mil 21 guaranteed and I will add on some incentives to sweeten the deal to get it to 16 mil per if incentives are met
21 mil guarenteed sounds like a lot  
DavidinBMNY : 10:54 am : link
to me for Golladay
RE: 21 mil guarenteed sounds like a lot  
Toth029 : 10:55 am : link
In comment 15188522 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
to me for Golladay

Why is that?
RE: 21 mil guarenteed sounds like a lot  
Big Blue '56 : 10:55 am : link
In comment 15188522 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
to me for Golladay


We can disagree..21 mil guaranteed would be a steal, imo
RE: 21 mil guarenteed sounds like a lot  
Saquads26 : 10:55 am : link
In comment 15188522 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
to me for Golladay


Sounds extremely reasonable to me. Low actually
RE: I saw this a while ago  
Kev in Cali : 10:57 am : link
In comment 15188518 Chip said:
Quote:
Micks must be sleeping. Art Stapleton say 3 years 42 mil 21 guaranteed and I will add on some incentives to sweeten the deal to get it to 16 mil per if incentives are met


I'd be 100% good with this if true and he accepts.
DG dropped a nice solid log  
Platos : 10:58 am : link
on golladays plate
RE: I saw this a while ago  
Anakim : 10:58 am : link
In comment 15188518 Chip said:
Quote:
Micks must be sleeping. Art Stapleton say 3 years 42 mil 21 guaranteed and I will add on some incentives to sweeten the deal to get it to 16 mil per if incentives are met


That's misleading, Chip.


Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton

With Kenny Golladay and a potential contract, one would think the Giants want a multi-year deal for cap purposes.
He's 27. Take advantage of presumed cap bumps in 2022 and 2023.

I'd go three years, $42 million with $21 million in guarantees.

This is just my offer, not official
RE: RE: I saw this a while ago  
Saquads26 : 11:00 am : link
In comment 15188530 Kev in Cali said:
Quote:
In comment 15188518 Chip said:


Quote:


Micks must be sleeping. Art Stapleton say 3 years 42 mil 21 guaranteed and I will add on some incentives to sweeten the deal to get it to 16 mil per if incentives are met



I'd be 100% good with this if true and he accepts.


It's not our offer he left out the rest of the Tweet lol
Believe it when I see it...  
trueblueinpw : 11:00 am : link
I’ve thought all along he is using the Giants to set the market and will sign elsewhere. I’m lukewarm on him anyway.
RE: 21 mil guarenteed sounds like a lot  
joeinpa : 11:00 am : link
In comment 15188522 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
to me for Golladay


You realize the market has been set for FA wide receivers right? General consensus has been he is top free agent of the group.

Less than 15 mil per year is right about where it should be.

What are you basing your conclusion on ?
I see the context now  
Kev in Cali : 11:01 am : link
thx
RE: 21 mil guarenteed sounds like a lot  
UConn4523 : 11:03 am : link
In comment 15188522 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
to me for Golladay


Over 3 years? How’s that a lot?
Stapleton a numbers are too low  
Jolly Blue Giant : 11:19 am : link
And with the cap increase we would be looking at a holdout by year two of the contract.
Can you write a deal  
Jolly Blue Giant : 11:20 am : link
That has salary increases over the life of the contract that is relative to the salary cap?
RE: Can you write a deal  
bw in dc : 11:25 am : link
In comment 15188567 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
That has salary increases over the life of the contract that is relative to the salary cap?


In other words, if the cap goes up 20% a players salary does too? Like an NFL CPI Index...I don't know.

I have heard ideas, btw, where a QB's salary should be tied a fixed % of the cap. So, for example, if the agreed to threshold is 15% then the QB salary will be adjusted annually to this number. Not sure it could work, but it's an interesting thought...
RE: RE: Can you write a deal  
Jolly Blue Giant : 11:28 am : link
In comment 15188575 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15188567 Jolly Blue Giant said:


Quote:


That has salary increases over the life of the contract that is relative to the salary cap?

Yes, but it doesn’t necessarily have to be a 1:1 increase with the salary cap. But it would at least make the player feel more comfortable signing a long term deal and not shorted due to bad luck of the salary cap decrease.



In other words, if the cap goes up 20% a players salary does too? Like an NFL CPI Index...I don't know.

I have heard ideas, btw, where a QB's salary should be tied a fixed % of the cap. So, for example, if the agreed to threshold is 15% then the QB salary will be adjusted annually to this number. Not sure it could work, but it's an interesting thought...
Our defensive coordinator is now following Golladay on Twitter  
PetesHereNow : 11:29 am : link
Hmmmm.
Sorry...  
Jolly Blue Giant : 11:29 am : link

Yes, but it doesn’t necessarily have to be a 1:1 increase with the salary cap. But it would at least make the player feel more comfortable signing a long term deal and not shorted due to bad luck of the salary cap decrease.
RE: Can you write a deal  
glowrider : 11:29 am : link
In comment 15188567 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
That has salary increases over the life of the contract that is relative to the salary cap?


Russell Wilson tried that nonsense in Seattle. I think Mahomes attempted it as well. Easier to get 40-50m per year than a fluctuating salary pegged to the cap that increases substantially most years and would keep a massive chokehold on the team’s cap every year, rather than diluting as it should.
It seems to me that they can make  
River Mike : 11:30 am : link
all years over 1 to be voidable. That should satisfy everyone
RE: RE: 21 mil guarenteed sounds like a lot  
stoneman : 11:35 am : link
In comment 15188544 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15188522 DavidinBMNY said:


Quote:


to me for Golladay



Over 3 years? How’s that a lot?


The only downside of guaranteed money does is it does not allow you to cut him year 1 - the team has to spread it out 2 years at least. The player has to have some upside in signing a 3 yr deal.
RE: It seems to me that they can make  
Ivan15 : 11:52 am : link
In comment 15188585 River Mike said:
Quote:
all years over 1 to be voidable. That should satisfy everyone


That makes too much sense and is probably counter to the CBA, which hardly makes any sense at all.
RE: Can you write a deal  
DonQuixote : 12:03 pm : link
In comment 15188567 Jolly Blue Giant said:
Quote:
That has salary increases over the life of the contract that is relative to the salary cap?


So that every signed player would get a paycut this year, and new contracts don’t suffer from a COVID situation? Sounds OK to me if if were true.
Agree with BB56  
PaulN : 12:26 pm : link
This would be a great deal for the Giants, the only reason we would get him for that is due to the situation. We want this guy, how long do you want to wait, the time is here to KNOW what we have with Jones. You make this one move and we can select the best player available in the draft. If Jones has a good season and Barkley and Gollaway stay healthy, this team should win the division. We need this to happen just as much for the fanbase, I know I need it, I want to believe again, and the organization and players need to also. Sorry, Golladay.
really hope this  
Rory : 12:35 pm : link
guy is healthy otherwise this place is going to melt down.

Expectations are through the roof for some of you.
Not saying he wasn’t seriously injured but are there any guys left who  
Ivan15 : 12:46 pm : link
Play hurt? I guess that’s why teams have to have incentivized contracts.
What are the odds  
Saquon'sQuadz : 12:56 pm : link
that one of the Giants writers actually break it if he signs?
RE: Not saying he wasn’t seriously injured but are there any guys left who  
Angel Eyes : 12:58 pm : link
In comment 15188688 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
Play hurt? I guess that’s why teams have to have incentivized contracts.

Play hurt? Seems like an oxymoron in the NFL nowadays, but a couple examples in the last 15 years:

Eli and his plantar fasciitis in the ‘11 conference championship, Plaxico played his best season with his bum ankle/knee in ‘07.
Get it done already please  
90.Cal : 1:15 pm : link
Daniel Jones would then have...

-Saquon Barkley
-Devontae Booker
-Kaden Smith
-Evan Engram
-Kyle Rudolph
-Kenny Golladay
-Darius Slayton
-Sterling Shepard
-John Ross
-Dante Pettis

That would be plenty to work with if nearly everyone stays 'relatively' healthy... which admittedly is a big 'if' so adding one or two more weapons in the draft shouldn't be off the table at all... however this current OL... We would really be rolling the dice, big time IMO if we went into week 1 with this OL.

Thomas/Solder
Lemeiux/Slade
Gates/Harrison
Hernandez/Murphy
Peart/Solder

We have to consider adding another top talent on the OL with another top draft asset, possibly even with pick 11...

On another note... this defense IMO is a edge rusher away from being truly special. CB2 could use an upgrade as well and without landing the impact edge guy, would make this defense very formidable in '21 but getting an edge rusher could be the #1 thing on DG's to-do-list AFTER he gets KG to sign. Get it done. Go Giants!
RE: Get it done already please  
HomerJones45 : 1:26 pm : link
In comment 15188723 90.Cal said:
Quote:
Daniel Jones would then have...

-Saquon Barkley
-Devontae Booker
-Kaden Smith
-Evan Engram
-Kyle Rudolph
-Kenny Golladay
-Darius Slayton
-Sterling Shepard
-John Ross
-Dante Pettis

That would be plenty to work with if nearly everyone stays 'relatively' healthy... which admittedly is a big 'if' so adding one or two more weapons in the draft shouldn't be off the table at all... however this current OL... We would really be rolling the dice, big time IMO if we went into week 1 with this OL.

Thomas/Solder
Lemeiux/Slade
Gates/Harrison
Hernandez/Murphy
Peart/Solder

We have to consider adding another top talent on the OL with another top draft asset, possibly even with pick 11...

On another note... this defense IMO is a edge rusher away from being truly special. CB2 could use an upgrade as well and without landing the impact edge guy, would make this defense very formidable in '21 but getting an edge rusher could be the #1 thing on DG's to-do-list AFTER he gets KG to sign. Get it done. Go Giants!
Yes. And if you can't get in and win a playoff with those players, then a lot of people need to be shown the door and we are in the market for a qb. Get KG done so there are no more excuses.
Apparently Blake Martinez started following golladay on twitter  
CMicks3110 : 1:27 pm : link
.
RE: RE: Can you write a deal  
NYG07 : 1:52 pm : link
In comment 15188575 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15188567 Jolly Blue Giant said:


Quote:


That has salary increases over the life of the contract that is relative to the salary cap?



In other words, if the cap goes up 20% a players salary does too? Like an NFL CPI Index...I don't know.

I have heard ideas, btw, where a QB's salary should be tied a fixed % of the cap. So, for example, if the agreed to threshold is 15% then the QB salary will be adjusted annually to this number. Not sure it could work, but it's an interesting thought...


I have floated this idea before and agree with it. We need a max QB contract in the NFL to level the playing field. This way if you want to keep Tannehill level QBs you pay the premium that it costs to keep Mahomes. Otherwise you move on and look for the next Mahomes while not punishing your team because you have an above average QB that wants 40 million a year.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions