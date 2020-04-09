Looks like Golladay has a solid offer from Giants

According to @Josinaanderson
Someone had claimed they saw him at the airport.
@JosinaandersonThat's not true. Golladay is still in town. Last I heard, the #Giants have a solid offer on the table for him. The visit is still ongoing. Got to go to the grocery store. Enjoy your Saturday morning. :)
Why is that?
We can disagree..21 mil guaranteed would be a steal, imo
Sounds extremely reasonable to me. Low actually
I'd be 100% good with this if true and he accepts.
That's misleading, Chip.
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
With Kenny Golladay and a potential contract, one would think the Giants want a multi-year deal for cap purposes.
He's 27. Take advantage of presumed cap bumps in 2022 and 2023.
I'd go three years, $42 million with $21 million in guarantees.
This is just my offer, not official
Micks must be sleeping. Art Stapleton say 3 years 42 mil 21 guaranteed and I will add on some incentives to sweeten the deal to get it to 16 mil per if incentives are met
I'd be 100% good with this if true and he accepts.
It's not our offer he left out the rest of the Tweet lol
You realize the market has been set for FA wide receivers right? General consensus has been he is top free agent of the group.
Less than 15 mil per year is right about where it should be.
What are you basing your conclusion on ?
Over 3 years? How’s that a lot?
In other words, if the cap goes up 20% a players salary does too? Like an NFL CPI Index...I don't know.
I have heard ideas, btw, where a QB's salary should be tied a fixed % of the cap. So, for example, if the agreed to threshold is 15% then the QB salary will be adjusted annually to this number. Not sure it could work, but it's an interesting thought...
That has salary increases over the life of the contract that is relative to the salary cap?
Yes, but it doesn’t necessarily have to be a 1:1 increase with the salary cap. But it would at least make the player feel more comfortable signing a long term deal and not shorted due to bad luck of the salary cap decrease.
Russell Wilson tried that nonsense in Seattle. I think Mahomes attempted it as well. Easier to get 40-50m per year than a fluctuating salary pegged to the cap that increases substantially most years and would keep a massive chokehold on the team’s cap every year, rather than diluting as it should.
to me for Golladay
Over 3 years? How’s that a lot?
The only downside of guaranteed money does is it does not allow you to cut him year 1 - the team has to spread it out 2 years at least. The player has to have some upside in signing a 3 yr deal.
That makes too much sense and is probably counter to the CBA, which hardly makes any sense at all.
So that every signed player would get a paycut this year, and new contracts don’t suffer from a COVID situation? Sounds OK to me if if were true.
Expectations are through the roof for some of you.
Play hurt? Seems like an oxymoron in the NFL nowadays, but a couple examples in the last 15 years:
Eli and his plantar fasciitis in the ‘11 conference championship, Plaxico played his best season with his bum ankle/knee in ‘07.
-Saquon Barkley
-Devontae Booker
-Kaden Smith
-Evan Engram
-Kyle Rudolph
-Kenny Golladay
-Darius Slayton
-Sterling Shepard
-John Ross
-Dante Pettis
That would be plenty to work with if nearly everyone stays 'relatively' healthy... which admittedly is a big 'if' so adding one or two more weapons in the draft shouldn't be off the table at all... however this current OL... We would really be rolling the dice, big time IMO if we went into week 1 with this OL.
Thomas/Solder
Lemeiux/Slade
Gates/Harrison
Hernandez/Murphy
Peart/Solder
We have to consider adding another top talent on the OL with another top draft asset, possibly even with pick 11...
On another note... this defense IMO is a edge rusher away from being truly special. CB2 could use an upgrade as well and without landing the impact edge guy, would make this defense very formidable in '21 but getting an edge rusher could be the #1 thing on DG's to-do-list AFTER he gets KG to sign. Get it done. Go Giants!
That has salary increases over the life of the contract that is relative to the salary cap?
In other words, if the cap goes up 20% a players salary does too? Like an NFL CPI Index...I don't know.
I have heard ideas, btw, where a QB's salary should be tied a fixed % of the cap. So, for example, if the agreed to threshold is 15% then the QB salary will be adjusted annually to this number. Not sure it could work, but it's an interesting thought...
I have floated this idea before and agree with it. We need a max QB contract in the NFL to level the playing field. This way if you want to keep Tannehill level QBs you pay the premium that it costs to keep Mahomes. Otherwise you move on and look for the next Mahomes while not punishing your team because you have an above average QB that wants 40 million a year.