Thoughts on the Offensive Line as of Today

christian : 12:04 pm
I fully expect the Giants to add a veteran and draft a lineman in the top 2 rounds -- so by no means do I think they are done.

But I am really surprised there's been no chatter about bringing someone in so far.

Management moved quickly to end things with Zeitler, and moved quickly to retain Solder. I understand Zeitler, and despise but have come to terms with the Solder situation.

I still think it's Achilles heal of the offense. There's no way they go with the group they have now, right?
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:06 pm : link
As of this moment, it seems like the Giants are banking a lot on the pups-Thomas, Peart, Lemieux-taking their game to another level this fall. It's a risk for sure.
This is a deep draft  
BigBlueJ : 12:06 pm : link
for interior linemen. You can hold off until the later rounds actually.
RE: This is a deep draft  
christian : 12:07 pm : link
In comment 15188640 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
for interior linemen. You can hold off until the later rounds actually.


You think they can upgrade one of the interior line positions with a late round pick?
If Golladay signs  
Chip : 12:11 pm : link
it should be a high priority 2nd day pick or Slater in the 1st if Golladay does sign.
There are a ton of quality guards  
George from PA : 12:12 pm : link
So slow rolling it....will provide a bargain
RE: There are a ton of quality guards  
christian : 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15188646 George from PA said:
Quote:
So slow rolling it....will provide a bargain


Who are the guards you think they should target?
RE: RE: This is a deep draft  
Angel Eyes : 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15188642 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15188640 BigBlueJ said:


Quote:


for interior linemen. You can hold off until the later rounds actually.



You think they can upgrade one of the interior line positions with a late round pick?

I think Aaron Banks is a good possibility for a Round 3 selection; outside of the top guard from USC, Banks is the 2nd best pass protector since the 2nd round guards are better run blockers than pass protectors and both Hernandez and Lemieux are in that category.
RE: If Golladay signs  
halfback20 : 12:14 pm : link
In comment 15188645 Chip said:
Quote:
it should be a high priority 2nd day pick or Slater in the 1st if Golladay does sign.


Id take Slater is he is there, assuming Golladay signs.
They're set at two out of five positions. That's it. And it sucks.  
Klaatu : 12:14 pm : link
They've got a Left Tackle and a Center - which are the two most important positions on the O-Line - but question marks at LG, RG, and RT. It's not good, but it's still early.
right now as of today  
GiantsFan84 : 12:15 pm : link
it's one of if not the worst line in the league. there is still time to improve it but as of today it's a truly awful line
It's going to be the biggest question mark this season  
BH28 : 12:16 pm : link
Again.

It would be nice to bring in some vet competition to compete at the guard spots, but i feel the plan right now is to hope that Hernandez rebounds and Lemeiux and Peart progress to acceptable starters.

There is a lot that can go wrong with that plan.
RE: They're set at two out of five positions. That's it. And it sucks.  
jeff57 : 12:18 pm : link
In comment 15188652 Klaatu said:
Quote:
They've got a Left Tackle and a Center - which are the two most important positions on the O-Line - but question marks at LG, RG, and RT. It's not good, but it's still early.


Yes, as of now it’s weak.
They need some stability coaching-wise this season  
GFAN52 : 12:20 pm : link
Too much turmoil with the changes last season on who was coaching or consulting on the OL.
It needs to be a pipeline  
D HOS : 12:22 pm : link
Each year you should feed one or two draft choices into it & a couple of UDFA or young FA. Ideally you don't want a rookie to start, that means you had a hole in your line. Bring new guys in, train them up, best ones get a roster spot or PS. In 2-3 years they need to either be starting or a critical backup, otherwise trade or cut. Nick Gates. Kyle Murphy. Shane Lemieux. I don't count Thomas or Peart as pipeline guys because they were drafted to play sooner than later.

As it stands today, I think we will have an average possibly above average line assuming great coaching. With another full season of experience, by next year we had better have an above average to top oline. An experienced guard would be nice and help hasten the improvement, of course. But I don't think we *need* that. What we need to do is keep feeding the pipeline.
RE: They're set at two out of five positions. That's it. And it sucks.  
bw in dc : 12:23 pm : link
In comment 15188652 Klaatu said:
Quote:
They've got a Left Tackle and a Center - which are the two most important positions on the O-Line - but question marks at LG, RG, and RT. It's not good, but it's still early.


Totally agree. I've stated the same thing since the start of FA. I saw some very good opportunities (Linsley, Thuney, D.Williams) to upgrade using the money we spent on LW. Instead, it looks like, and sounds like (per Gettleman last week), that they are willing to roll the dice on the current players in place.

With such a critical year for DJ, I think that's pushing the envelope of hope...
The Line Needs More Help - not a finished product  
mavric : 12:23 pm : link
I would have no problem, and even be ecstatic, if we drafted OL with our first two picks of the draft. Alijah Vera-Tucker in the first and maybe Teven Jenkins or Alex Leatherwood in the second. I will feel good once the line can give Jones time to throw and be free of harm as well as blowing open holes for Barkley.
Same as before. Optimistic about the young guys. Peart  
Big Blue '56 : 12:28 pm : link
looked like he was improving pre-covid..I still believe WH will rebound with better coaching..

The Giants know who is out there and who might help in a versatile backup role, but their focus has been on LW and a #1 WR.

I think they’ll take some OL in the draft
christian : 12:28 pm : link
I was pretty surprised to read a lot of posts on here how well the line played down the stretch. I thought the line was awful down the stretch.

I’d really like to see a big upgrade in the interior or right tackle. I’d be all for drafting a tackle at 11.
I think we will go Thomas-Lemiuex-Gates-Hernandez-Peart  
SGMen : 12:29 pm : link
These guys had limited camps and were new yet got through the year, albeit poorly at most times. The Giants have film and insight on potential so my gut tells me Zeitler was let go due to cap; Solder was signed due to cap and hope he can be the experienced swing tackle; and, yes we will draft an interior OL in the first three rounds for sure.

I think the signing of TE Rudolph had more to do with blocking than his receiving. We may just have a potentially solid run blocking OL. I have high hopes.
If we sign the Tennessee CB  
SomeFan : 12:36 pm : link
It seems we may go OL in round 1.
I think Solder coming back is going to be a better asset than  
Britt in VA : 12:37 pm : link
people think. He's had a year to heal. He might be a really good right tackle for us, and a veteran leader of a young group. I actually like Thomas/Solder as the bookends.
Player development is the key to the line which is why im glad  
Eric on Li : 12:38 pm : link
they've put more resource into that area of the coaching staff. The biggest miss Judge had filling out his staff was choosing Garrett over Callahan. Switch those 2 guys and perhaps the Giants would have been last years cinderella story and not the browns.

In terms of personnel 3 positions are relatively settled in the near to medium term. Gates' extension was such a coup they may want to leverage another quickly. Thomas and Peart showed promise as rookies at the bookends. Thomas was an animal in the run game and got better in the passing game as the year went on. Peart looked like he belonged from day 1 up until his return from covid.

Both guard spots are somewhat up for grabs though they have at least 2 candidates still not quite at their primes (if they have primes). I think the right move is to let those guys compete for one spot or both spots but with insurance.

Trai Turner on a bounce back contract to compete with them would be a good move. He's still only 27 and he had a rough year last year both on the field and with injuries that kept him off it so he should be cheap. Like close to the vet minimum cheap.

In the draft I could see anything being on the table from Slater in round 1 as the NYG version of Zack Martin to put the OL over the edge, or a Jenkins/Eichenberg/Dickerson type in round 2 to compete at multiple spots. Or a Creed Humphrey or Deonte Brown in round 3 or 4. Maybe even rolling the dice on Quinn Meinerz a little later. Assuming they do add 1 or 2 more vets around the minimum I think they've got enough on the roster that they can let the draft board come to them. Going to come down to coaching up the talent they have more than adding new talent imo.
Don't sleep on  
fireitup77 : 12:40 pm : link
murphey
I wouldn't be the best person but to name a few bargains  
George from PA : 12:45 pm : link
Joe Looney....they tried signing him last year.

John Miller....played for the Panthers.

Forest Lamp....did not have a great year....but still very young.

More elite names...but they probably are out of price range
I don't think there are many credible Guards left out there  
Jimmy Googs : 12:51 pm : link
in free agency. A lot of flawed, cheap ones but then you will get what you paid for.

Austin Reiter, the Center for the Chiefs became available. Not sure how big his demand will be though. I know Gates is a BBI favorite at Center, but if Giants are willing to move Gates to Right Guard then they could have a pretty decent upgrade at two spots.
They appear to have a starting lineup they are happy with  
rasbutant : 12:53 pm : link
But I think they need work on the depth and future. Will Hernandez has 1yr remaining. So drafting a high pick or signing a vet to a long term contract is needed to replace him.

Guys I'd like
In the draft Landon Dickerson Center/Guard
In FA Nick Martin Center/Guard and Trai Turner though I expect him to cost to much, but you never know this year.
The top 2 OL will probably be gone,  
slickwilly : 12:57 pm : link
but I would take the USC guy. Read he can play both G/T so like the versatility.
The top 2 OL will probably be gone,  
The Giants have 6 candidates for backup guard but only 2 potential  
Ivan15 : 12:59 pm : link
Starters for 2 starting positions. If Hernandez can regain his form (which he lost 2 years ago), he could cover one spot with Lemieux backing up. The other passible starting guard would be Gates but I doubt they want to move him again and they would need to find a starting center.

So yes, signing one vet with at least some solid starting experience and drafting a mid-round (3 or 4) guard would be a good idea. I never understood why they didn’t make more effort to keep Brown.
RE: The top 2 OL will probably be gone,  
jeff57 : 1:01 pm : link
In comment 15188699 slickwilly said:
Quote:
but I would take the USC guy. Read he can play both G/T so like the versatility.


Better than 50-50 that Slater will be there.
I'm much higher on the Giants  
bLiTz 2k : 1:01 pm : link
youth than many...It is not unreasonable to see them build on a lot of good things in 2020 (despite starting out and grading poor on the year). These things are not in a bubble and guys like Thomas and Lemieux should be better out of the gate in year 2.

Either way, I would feel much better with a competent G/C vet signed after the draft, as I feel the market is flooded with cuts and the Giants could get someone as a low cost insurance policy once the draft dust settles.

Also would love one or two of the IOL prospects in rounds 3-6, as many posters identified that this draft is pretty deep and has some intriguing prospects on days 2+3.
Great thread  
5BowlsSoon : 1:03 pm : link
I too believe and expect to see Solder start at RT and not Peart. I think holding him back a bit may actually help him learn from Solder and hopefully the new OL coach.

As for Lemieux and Hernandez....I hope one of them rises up to be a solid consistent starter that we don’t have to worry about.

Yes indeed....I expect another lineman to be drafted.
RE: I think Solder coming back is going to be a better asset than  
christian : 1:10 pm : link
In comment 15188681 Britt in VA said:
Quote:
people think. He's had a year to heal. He might be a really good right tackle for us, and a veteran leader of a young group. I actually like Thomas/Solder as the bookends.


That’s a hell of a projection. I think Solder is a complete disaster. The last time he was on the field he was an absolute nightmare.

He’s a year older, and arguably 3 years removed from competent NFL play. If Solder is an average right tackle, I think that would be a complete miracle.
I like CB Farley in the first but if he is gone my next coice would be  
gogiants : 1:14 pm : link
Slater. Brady Christensen of BYU is an interesting prospect for the 4th round. A powerful blocker. Named a Consensus All-American in 2020. Good character fit for Judge.
I don’t expect Solder to make it out of training camp  
cosmicj : 1:15 pm : link
The fact that he wasn’t cut speaks to salary cap maneuvering, not his ability to play.
If we sign KG and slater is rated high  
Payasdaddy : 1:15 pm : link
No issues grabbing him
If saquon is close to 100% , you maybe have a 3-4 yrs window to maximize him
Slater at OG, gates and Thomas should be a real good start
RE: I don’t expect Solder to make it out of training camp  
Go Terps : 1:18 pm : link
In comment 15188721 cosmicj said:
Quote:
The fact that he wasn’t cut speaks to salary cap maneuvering, not his ability to play.


+1

If an offensive line is only good as its weakest link, we're gonna have problems. Both guard spots and RT are question marks - that's a lot of hopes and wishes.
It's "Don't sleep on Pio", redux,  
ColHowPepper : 1:22 pm : link
not a good place to be (fireitup got to notion 1st).

Between DG's 3 yrs of horrendous whiffs in FA (KZ now gone), and Hernandez in the 2nd, while team after team seem to be able to come away with functional starters on Day 3, this FO has proven itself abjectly bad in repairing what has been a critical need for 9 seasons running.

Peart, the biggest WC, looked serviceable early on in some spot action before C19, which can whip a person for many months. Big ?, as is his competition at RT.
G spots right behind in ??. Does Hernandez go LG, does Lemieux, Murphy, the latest 'savior'?

Bottom line: this FO seems to make same mistakes over and over, prioritize skill positions, KG?, before the bedrocks of team are solidified: the lines. If DJ has to run and duck for his life as in his first two seasons, KG and Ross won't make much of a difference.

Hopefully, Rudolph helps. Even for those who say DG will still get a vet and a high pick?, it takes time to figure out who your starters are going to be and even longer for those who are selected to gel and become cohesive. Black letter law.
RE: I don’t expect Solder to make it out of training camp  
Mike in NY : 1:23 pm : link
In comment 15188721 cosmicj said:
Quote:
The fact that he wasn’t cut speaks to salary cap maneuvering, not his ability to play.


I disagree. The restructured number was to the exact amount he would have cost us against the cap if we cut him. I think he is insurance at RT in case Matt Peart is not quite ready to be a starter. Worst case he is a veteran swing tackle, which is what I thought they imagined Fleming would have been last year. Personally I would like to see us get a G to push Lemieux out of the lineup.
...  
christian : 1:33 pm : link
The numbers are a coincidence in my view and nothing else. They could have designated him a June 1st cut, and saved the full 10M this year, with the remaining bonus money hitting next year’s cap (which it’s going to do now).

It appears the Giants simply valued Nate Solder at 4M this year — which I think is ludicrous.
Christian, the problem with the June 1st cut  
George from PA : 1:44 pm : link
There would have no savings until June 1st....well after FA initial push.

The 4 mil...was an exact match to saving if cut and he does not make it out of camp...the post June cut saving apply


Been thinking of it a lot myself  
santacruzom : 1:49 pm : link
I'm actually pretty happy with how the Giants' overall off-season has gone, but I am skeptical of the OL. Too many times int he recent past we have been burned by counting on improvement or even just continued good play, without preparing at all for the possibility of a plateau or decline.
I'd like to see them parlay all those picks into getting ....  
Manny in CA : 1:52 pm : link
First, the best Edge in the draft - Jason Oweh, then Ohio State's outstanding guard Wyatt Davis
...  
christian : 1:52 pm : link
The early reports indicated part of that 4M was in the form of a bonus, so good reason to expect some is guaranteed. Smart on his part, so that he doesn’t get cut and make nothing now.

The Giants need ~4M for their draft pool and money to operate during the season, they will need to make more moves. Would have been wiser in my view to make those moves now, and use the 10M savings from Solder later.

Ultimately, I think Solder is a terrible football player, so any move resulting in keeping him is mind blowing.
RE: It's  
fireitup77 : 2:00 pm : link
In comment 15188728 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
not a good place to be (fireitup got to notion 1st).

Between DG's 3 yrs of horrendous whiffs in FA (KZ now gone), and Hernandez in the 2nd, while team after team seem to be able to come away with functional starters on Day 3, this FO has proven itself abjectly bad in repairing what has been a critical need for 9 seasons running.

Peart, the biggest WC, looked serviceable early on in some spot action before C19, which can whip a person for many months. Big ?, as is his competition at RT.
G spots right behind in ??. Does Hernandez go LG, does Lemieux, Murphy, the latest 'savior'?

Bottom line: this FO seems to make same mistakes over and over, prioritize skill positions, KG?, before the bedrocks of team are solidified: the lines. If DJ has to run and duck for his life as in his first two seasons, KG and Ross won't make much of a difference.

Hopefully, Rudolph helps. Even for those who say DG will still get a vet and a high pick?, it takes time to figure out who your starters are going to be and even longer for those who are selected to gel and become cohesive. Black letter law.


I actually like Murphy. The thing with the UDFA is that they take time. DG hit with Gates. If Murphy can grab the RG spot, it's how you build a good Oline. Three high draft picks and two UDFA...
RE: Been thinking of it a lot myself  
christian : 2:01 pm : link
In comment 15188746 santacruzom said:
Quote:
I'm actually pretty happy with how the Giants' overall off-season has gone, but I am skeptical of the OL. Too many times int he recent past we have been burned by counting on improvement or even just continued good play, without preparing at all for the possibility of a plateau or decline.


I completely agree. Too often the plan feels like “why not us” or “we’ll eventually catch a break.”

The two stats I believe will ultimately determine the success of the offense— number of time Jones is hit and the number of negative runs Barkley has. I’d like the quarterback and running back to have a really good shot at not getting their ass kicked.
I expect a BPA OL in their top 3...if not at 11  
Rafflee : 2:04 pm : link
IF Golladay and Jackson come aboard, I think that increases the likelihood of OL at 11...and maybe a vet FA as well

Thomas, Lemieux, Gates, Hernandez, Soler, Peart... I expect to identify at least 8 on the 53.

Solder, Murphy  
ColHowPepper : 2:05 pm : link
On Solder, Judge had to have seen a ton of him in NE. Maybe he figures if he positions KR outside Solder, w/o giving away scheme and tendencies, he limits what Solder has to do. NE had good blocking TEs during Solder's tenure, 2019, not so much.

Murphy, fireitup, in [y]our dreams!! (:

How comfortable do we even feel about Gates in year 2? Is there regression to an inexperienced starter's mean?
Two Points and both tenitive  
Grizz99 : 2:25 pm : link
1. The rap on Solder isn't fair, you saw him as a father would a child suffering from cancer. No human being could grid up for the life and death contest that the NFL puts on between an OT and A Def. End. Not saying he'll come back for that but it mitigates "the worst tackle ever" rhetoric.
2. Last year at this time (and through the draft) the lack of a center was questioned. I wrote that they must have one on the roster. There moves were pretty darn surefooted and they paraded Gates out there with no experience and he justified the confidence.
They've had a year to look at Peart and Scott. They know what they have, if they're ignoring the position I think they know they have the needed players already on the roster. And until proven otherwise Joe Judge deserves our confidence too.
And a final thought, Peart could be an absolute monster...scary potential.
Still need a pass rusher  
uconngiant : 2:32 pm : link
I want someone who can get to the quarterback

Conner or trade down to around 15-17 and get another top 100 pick and get your interior lineman than
This Line is About Hope  
Samiam : 2:35 pm : link
I’ve been harping about the deficiencies of the OL on lots of threads. The positive attitude of lots of BBiers really makes me nervous. For example, people are liking Kyle Murphy as an all purpose backup. Not a loaded question, has anybody seen Murphy play at all against competition that is not backup to backups? Did people see him play in college against top notch competition? Hernandez problem, according to many here, is recovering from Covid. Well, he must have had Covid for a few years now because he was barely adequate as a rookie and lousy as a 2nd year guard and lousy both before and after Covid. I’m hoping Lemioux turns into Seubert but that’s hope. And Solder, who was horrible as a LT two years ago, hasn’t played RT in like forever, sat out a year and admits that he hasn’t been working out. We’re depending on that ? That’s the very definition of hope. With Peart, it’s hoping that the drastically worse play was due to Covid. Maybe it’s about defensive coordinators seeing flaws in his game when he looked good. Either way, it’s hope.

Btw, if we sign Golloday and Jackson, is there money to sign a free agent OL? The team needs significant help one the OL. Otherwise, how could anyone evaluate Jones when he doesn’t have time to throw?
RE: Two Points and both tenitive  
christian : 2:59 pm : link
In comment 15188769 Grizz99 said:
Quote:
1. The rap on Solder isn't fair, you saw him as a father would a child suffering from cancer. No human being could grid up for the life and death contest that the NFL puts on between an OT and A Def. End. Not saying he'll come back for that but it mitigates "the worst tackle ever" rhetoric.


I can’t imagine what the last several years of the Solder’s family life has been. But Solder’s son was diagnosed with and has been battling his sickness for many years, including through years when Solder played well.

I think it’s more likely age and wear and tear explain his play.

I think the outliers make it seem like all lineman play 10+ years at a high level well into their 30s. When in reality most lineman are pretty well toast after 10 years of battle in the NFL.
RE: This Line is About Hope  
Old Blue : 3:14 pm : link
In comment 15188780 Samiam said:
Quote:
I’ve been harping about the deficiencies of the OL on lots of threads. The positive attitude of lots of BBiers really makes me nervous. For example, people are liking Kyle Murphy as an all purpose backup. Not a loaded question, has anybody seen Murphy play at all against competition that is not backup to backups? Did people see him play in college against top notch competition? Hernandez problem, according to many here, is recovering from Covid. Well, he must have had Covid for a few years now because he was barely adequate as a rookie and lousy as a 2nd year guard and lousy both before and after Covid. I’m hoping Lemioux turns into Seubert but that’s hope. And Solder, who was horrible as a LT two years ago, hasn’t played RT in like forever, sat out a year and admits that he hasn’t been working out. We’re depending on that ? That’s the very definition of hope. With Peart, it’s hoping that the drastically worse play was due to Covid. Maybe it’s about defensive coordinators seeing flaws in his game when he looked good. Either way, it’s hope.

Btw, if we sign Golloday and Jackson, is there money to sign a free agent OL? The team needs significant help one the OL. Otherwise, how could anyone evaluate Jones when he doesn’t have time to throw?


Well said, and like I have been saying for a long time noe is the line is Humpty Dumpty as is, and more time is not going to put it back together again. I also have been saying that fixing that big mess was the number one need for this team to get better, and without doing that the team won’t get better. Thuney would have helped this team more that anyone else they have kept, or anyone they will sign such as a certain Wr.
In order...  
bw in dc : 3:32 pm : link
of biggest question marks into this season. I would argue:

1. Jones
2. OL
3. Barkley's health
4. Receiving corp
5. Defensive issues

And so much of the success of 1,3 and 4 hinge on the OL. I'm in the "3 out of the 5 spots" on the OL are still big question marks. But even if you think it's 2 out of 5, that's still 40% of the OL. And a major concern.

Still time to consider new options, but I really think the brass is all in the OL that currently exists.
RE: Two Points and both tenitive  
Jimmy Googs : 3:34 pm : link
In comment 15188769 Grizz99 said:
Quote:
1. The rap on Solder isn't fair, you saw him as a father would a child suffering from cancer. No human being could grid up for the life and death contest that the NFL puts on between an OT and A Def. End. Not saying he'll come back for that but it mitigates "the worst tackle ever" rhetoric.
2. Last year at this time (and through the draft) the lack of a center was questioned. I wrote that they must have one on the roster. There moves were pretty darn surefooted and they paraded Gates out there with no experience and he justified the confidence.
They've had a year to look at Peart and Scott. They know what they have, if they're ignoring the position I think they know they have the needed players already on the roster. And until proven otherwise Joe Judge deserves our confidence too.
And a final thought, Peart could be an absolute monster...scary potential.


Couple of follow ups:

1. Putting aside his son's health and any rhetoric, Solder just isn't a player we should want ever playing OT again. Not even as a reserve.
2. Who is Scott? Is that supposed to be Shane Lemieux?
3. Judge has our confidence, very few others do. Possible this Solder decision wasn't Judge's at all.
4. Lastly, how did you write that had a Center on the roster a year ago if you registered on the site Jan 2021? :-)
Yes tehy need to get a Guard in rd 1 or rd 2  
giantstock : 3:56 pm : link
Silly for anyone to think Giants should go "bargain hunting." Beyond silly.

They should act like a team trying to win and the guards in top round could start. Get a starter. Stop playing around.
....  
2cents : 4:08 pm : link
i expect them to bring a few more guys via FA and the draft. im hoping we see at least 1 starter added and another rotational guy. if we do that i think well be in good shape and the depth across the line would be much better then. we could do a lot worse then having Hernandez and Solder as first guys off the bench.
Judge was upset enough  
Lines of Scrimmage : 5:21 pm : link
with the OL to step in himself and work with Thomas. They have now signed a number 1 WR and added some defensive pieces.

They will not go into the season not having confidence the group can get the job done. Based on how they feel with what they have they will add a FA interior guy or add one relatively high in the draft imo.
Hernandez is a duck-out-of-water at LG ...  
Manny in CA : 6:08 pm : link

He's a mean brawler that belongs at RG; I think that's where you'll see him, this year. He's not Chris Snee, but he's in that mold.

The big deal with the line is the COACHING, hope that settles down.
