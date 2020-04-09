Thoughts on the Offensive Line as of Today

I fully expect the Giants to add a veteran and draft a lineman in the top 2 rounds -- so by no means do I think they are done.
But I am really surprised there's been no chatter about bringing someone in so far.
Management moved quickly to end things with Zeitler, and moved quickly to retain Solder. I understand Zeitler, and despise but have come to terms with the Solder situation.
I still think it's Achilles heal of the offense. There's no way they go with the group they have now, right?
You think they can upgrade one of the interior line positions with a late round pick?
Who are the guards you think they should target?
for interior linemen. You can hold off until the later rounds actually.
You think they can upgrade one of the interior line positions with a late round pick?
I think Aaron Banks is a good possibility for a Round 3 selection; outside of the top guard from USC, Banks is the 2nd best pass protector since the 2nd round guards are better run blockers than pass protectors and both Hernandez and Lemieux are in that category.
Id take Slater is he is there, assuming Golladay signs.
It would be nice to bring in some vet competition to compete at the guard spots, but i feel the plan right now is to hope that Hernandez rebounds and Lemeiux and Peart progress to acceptable starters.
There is a lot that can go wrong with that plan.
Yes, as of now it’s weak.
As it stands today, I think we will have an average possibly above average line assuming great coaching. With another full season of experience, by next year we had better have an above average to top oline. An experienced guard would be nice and help hasten the improvement, of course. But I don't think we *need* that. What we need to do is keep feeding the pipeline.
Totally agree. I've stated the same thing since the start of FA. I saw some very good opportunities (Linsley, Thuney, D.Williams) to upgrade using the money we spent on LW. Instead, it looks like, and sounds like (per Gettleman last week), that they are willing to roll the dice on the current players in place.
With such a critical year for DJ, I think that's pushing the envelope of hope...
The Giants know who is out there and who might help in a versatile backup role, but their focus has been on LW and a #1 WR.
I think they’ll take some OL in the draft
I’d really like to see a big upgrade in the interior or right tackle. I’d be all for drafting a tackle at 11.
I think the signing of TE Rudolph had more to do with blocking than his receiving. We may just have a potentially solid run blocking OL. I have high hopes.
In terms of personnel 3 positions are relatively settled in the near to medium term. Gates' extension was such a coup they may want to leverage another quickly. Thomas and Peart showed promise as rookies at the bookends. Thomas was an animal in the run game and got better in the passing game as the year went on. Peart looked like he belonged from day 1 up until his return from covid.
Both guard spots are somewhat up for grabs though they have at least 2 candidates still not quite at their primes (if they have primes). I think the right move is to let those guys compete for one spot or both spots but with insurance.
Trai Turner on a bounce back contract to compete with them would be a good move. He's still only 27 and he had a rough year last year both on the field and with injuries that kept him off it so he should be cheap. Like close to the vet minimum cheap.
In the draft I could see anything being on the table from Slater in round 1 as the NYG version of Zack Martin to put the OL over the edge, or a Jenkins/Eichenberg/Dickerson type in round 2 to compete at multiple spots. Or a Creed Humphrey or Deonte Brown in round 3 or 4. Maybe even rolling the dice on Quinn Meinerz a little later. Assuming they do add 1 or 2 more vets around the minimum I think they've got enough on the roster that they can let the draft board come to them. Going to come down to coaching up the talent they have more than adding new talent imo.
John Miller....played for the Panthers.
Forest Lamp....did not have a great year....but still very young.
More elite names...but they probably are out of price range
Austin Reiter, the Center for the Chiefs became available. Not sure how big his demand will be though. I know Gates is a BBI favorite at Center, but if Giants are willing to move Gates to Right Guard then they could have a pretty decent upgrade at two spots.
Guys I'd like
In the draft Landon Dickerson Center/Guard
In FA Nick Martin Center/Guard and Trai Turner though I expect him to cost to much, but you never know this year.
So yes, signing one vet with at least some solid starting experience and drafting a mid-round (3 or 4) guard would be a good idea. I never understood why they didn’t make more effort to keep Brown.
Better than 50-50 that Slater will be there.
Either way, I would feel much better with a competent G/C vet signed after the draft, as I feel the market is flooded with cuts and the Giants could get someone as a low cost insurance policy once the draft dust settles.
Also would love one or two of the IOL prospects in rounds 3-6, as many posters identified that this draft is pretty deep and has some intriguing prospects on days 2+3.
As for Lemieux and Hernandez....I hope one of them rises up to be a solid consistent starter that we don’t have to worry about.
Yes indeed....I expect another lineman to be drafted.
That’s a hell of a projection. I think Solder is a complete disaster. The last time he was on the field he was an absolute nightmare.
He’s a year older, and arguably 3 years removed from competent NFL play. If Solder is an average right tackle, I think that would be a complete miracle.
If saquon is close to 100% , you maybe have a 3-4 yrs window to maximize him
Slater at OG, gates and Thomas should be a real good start
+1
If an offensive line is only good as its weakest link, we're gonna have problems. Both guard spots and RT are question marks - that's a lot of hopes and wishes.
Between DG's 3 yrs of horrendous whiffs in FA (KZ now gone), and Hernandez in the 2nd, while team after team seem to be able to come away with functional starters on Day 3, this FO has proven itself abjectly bad in repairing what has been a critical need for 9 seasons running.
Peart, the biggest WC, looked serviceable early on in some spot action before C19, which can whip a person for many months. Big ?, as is his competition at RT.
G spots right behind in ??. Does Hernandez go LG, does Lemieux, Murphy, the latest 'savior'?
Bottom line: this FO seems to make same mistakes over and over, prioritize skill positions, KG?, before the bedrocks of team are solidified: the lines. If DJ has to run and duck for his life as in his first two seasons, KG and Ross won't make much of a difference.
Hopefully, Rudolph helps. Even for those who say DG will still get a vet and a high pick?, it takes time to figure out who your starters are going to be and even longer for those who are selected to gel and become cohesive. Black letter law.
I disagree. The restructured number was to the exact amount he would have cost us against the cap if we cut him. I think he is insurance at RT in case Matt Peart is not quite ready to be a starter. Worst case he is a veteran swing tackle, which is what I thought they imagined Fleming would have been last year. Personally I would like to see us get a G to push Lemieux out of the lineup.
It appears the Giants simply valued Nate Solder at 4M this year — which I think is ludicrous.
The 4 mil...was an exact match to saving if cut and he does not make it out of camp...the post June cut saving apply
The Giants need ~4M for their draft pool and money to operate during the season, they will need to make more moves. Would have been wiser in my view to make those moves now, and use the 10M savings from Solder later.
Ultimately, I think Solder is a terrible football player, so any move resulting in keeping him is mind blowing.
I actually like Murphy. The thing with the UDFA is that they take time. DG hit with Gates. If Murphy can grab the RG spot, it's how you build a good Oline. Three high draft picks and two UDFA...
I completely agree. Too often the plan feels like “why not us” or “we’ll eventually catch a break.”
The two stats I believe will ultimately determine the success of the offense— number of time Jones is hit and the number of negative runs Barkley has. I’d like the quarterback and running back to have a really good shot at not getting their ass kicked.
Thomas, Lemieux, Gates, Hernandez, Soler, Peart... I expect to identify at least 8 on the 53.
Murphy, fireitup, in [y]our dreams!! (:
How comfortable do we even feel about Gates in year 2? Is there regression to an inexperienced starter's mean?
2. Last year at this time (and through the draft) the lack of a center was questioned. I wrote that they must have one on the roster. There moves were pretty darn surefooted and they paraded Gates out there with no experience and he justified the confidence.
They've had a year to look at Peart and Scott. They know what they have, if they're ignoring the position I think they know they have the needed players already on the roster. And until proven otherwise Joe Judge deserves our confidence too.
And a final thought, Peart could be an absolute monster...scary potential.
Conner or trade down to around 15-17 and get another top 100 pick and get your interior lineman than
Btw, if we sign Golloday and Jackson, is there money to sign a free agent OL? The team needs significant help one the OL. Otherwise, how could anyone evaluate Jones when he doesn’t have time to throw?
I can’t imagine what the last several years of the Solder’s family life has been. But Solder’s son was diagnosed with and has been battling his sickness for many years, including through years when Solder played well.
I think it’s more likely age and wear and tear explain his play.
I think the outliers make it seem like all lineman play 10+ years at a high level well into their 30s. When in reality most lineman are pretty well toast after 10 years of battle in the NFL.
Btw, if we sign Golloday and Jackson, is there money to sign a free agent OL? The team needs significant help one the OL. Otherwise, how could anyone evaluate Jones when he doesn’t have time to throw?
Well said, and like I have been saying for a long time noe is the line is Humpty Dumpty as is, and more time is not going to put it back together again. I also have been saying that fixing that big mess was the number one need for this team to get better, and without doing that the team won’t get better. Thuney would have helped this team more that anyone else they have kept, or anyone they will sign such as a certain Wr.
1. Jones
2. OL
3. Barkley's health
4. Receiving corp
5. Defensive issues
And so much of the success of 1,3 and 4 hinge on the OL. I'm in the "3 out of the 5 spots" on the OL are still big question marks. But even if you think it's 2 out of 5, that's still 40% of the OL. And a major concern.
Still time to consider new options, but I really think the brass is all in the OL that currently exists.
Couple of follow ups:
1. Putting aside his son's health and any rhetoric, Solder just isn't a player we should want ever playing OT again. Not even as a reserve.
2. Who is Scott? Is that supposed to be Shane Lemieux?
3. Judge has our confidence, very few others do. Possible this Solder decision wasn't Judge's at all.
4. Lastly, how did you write that had a Center on the roster a year ago if you registered on the site Jan 2021? :-)
They should act like a team trying to win and the guards in top round could start. Get a starter. Stop playing around.
They will not go into the season not having confidence the group can get the job done. Based on how they feel with what they have they will add a FA interior guy or add one relatively high in the draft imo.
He's a mean brawler that belongs at RG; I think that's where you'll see him, this year. He's not Chris Snee, but he's in that mold.
The big deal with the line is the COACHING, hope that settles down.