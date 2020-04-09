Thoughts on the Offensive Line as of Today christian : 12:04 pm

I fully expect the Giants to add a veteran and draft a lineman in the top 2 rounds -- so by no means do I think they are done.



But I am really surprised there's been no chatter about bringing someone in so far.



Management moved quickly to end things with Zeitler, and moved quickly to retain Solder. I understand Zeitler, and despise but have come to terms with the Solder situation.



I still think it's Achilles heal of the offense. There's no way they go with the group they have now, right?