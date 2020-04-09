Golladay signed!

We've gone from one of the worst WR groups in the league, to a good one that is very deep. Which is good because half the guys part of the WR room are probably going to miss at least 4 games.
Depending on how Solder comes back, and depending on draft, I feel like we are pretty protected on offense sans a DJ injury. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised to see OL in 2 of the first four picks to bolster there.
It may just not have to be in first Rd. Heck I would still used a top 3 pick on WR, it’s deep enough u my get legit 2nd rd talent in rd 3
Really? We KG who can stretch, apply pressure to the second tier and be used for bubbles, Slayton can also stretch and a little underneath, and Shep can do the dirty work underneath and in the seam. Plus the TEs.
I really don't see a pressing need on O for more skill. Now it's getting better on the OL.
Exactly. I like it tbh, get your o line and edge in the draft.
We haven't got a clue what Slayton is until he can prove he can effectively disengage from press coverage and for all we know, Shep can again miss significant time, retire or be cut after next season. There isn't a single guy in the WR who's proven himself capable of being a Robin to KG's Batman. All have significant warts.
Add Pitts or Waddle and this offense becomes extremely versatile, both in terms of weekly matchups AND being able to successfully move the ball between the 20s and hammer it in from the red zone. How many teams can defend a 6'4 contested ball beast, and two others who run sub-4.4s, and then still stack the box on Barkley?
He does remind me of Plax, catch radius, can be a weapon all over the field and just the ability to go up, contest, and get the damn ball. And tough. Giants are clearly putting weapons around Jones -- Golladay, Rudolph, Shephard, Slayton, Saquon, of course, and adding killer speed of John Ross. And if they can't or won't trade Engram, they at least, no longer have to pretend he can be productive as an in-line TE. Garrett has so much more to work with and it's on him to make it sing. Also, Giants can now focus on defense and O-line in the draft. Maybe even consider a trade down depending on how it plays out. I don't get hung up on salary numbers. If Golladay can do for Jones what Burress did for Eli, he will be worth every penny.
Slayton may be a 3/4 wr , at most. SS has concussion history and could be a 2022 cap casualty. Gotta bring in young talent
All for building oline and cb too. But in first 4 rounds really want another WR to develop
The Giants can stop pretending he's a tight end (no need to with Rudolph on-board); he goes to the slot, Slayton & Galladay outside and Shep to 3rd down specialist.
Why? So we can watch the ball bounce off his chest as he takes a hit over the middle?
Well, the Giants see that Engram is more useful than we think. He was an active detriment to the team this year (half of Jones' interceptions came just by throwing in his direction, dropped a game-clinching pass to give examples), but for some reason Judge or Gettleman don't think any of that qualifies for cutting/trading him.
They currently have 4 TE’s under contract. Engram could be a draft day trade to pick up a 4th or 5th rounder or as part of a package to move up in a round if there is a guy they like. Rudolph could start at TE if they needed him to. He’s a much better blocker and is a solid red zone threat.
Exactly. I like it tbh, get your o line and edge in the draft.
Hell, I forgot about Ross, too. Probably because I assumed he'd be injured... ;)
I don't believe Engram will be traded before or on draft day. Rudolph was signed for his blocking and veteran presence. I think if Engram could stay healthy and cut his drops he could still be effective.
The only scenario where he may possibly be traded is where we trade in a package and he has to be thrown in to make it happen. Not very likely.
It's time to fix the WR situation.
Did you factor into your analysis that Slayton, Shep, Ross will likely draw a more single coverage opportunities than anytime in their NF career (well, except for Shep when OBJ was here)?
Look, the best thing for this offense now is getting the OL better and deeper. Than the other pieces will fall into place...
What strange creatures we are.
I don't know these players, watch the team sixteen times a year and I live a full life with interests, conflicts, affections and strivings.
I am happy today and a remote signing somehow made that so.
Did you factor into your analysis that Slayton, Shep, Ross will likely draw a more single coverage opportunities than anytime in their NF career (well, except for Shep when OBJ was here)?
Look, the best thing for this offense now is getting the OL better and deeper. Than the other pieces will fall into place...
I'm not knocking Darius Slayton. He was a nice find in the 5th. He's going into year 3 with a lot of the same knocks on him when he was coming out. Right now, he does one thing moderately well and that's a fly route. And that's fine. We need guys who do those too. But he's got a lot of growing to do before he proves himself a regular starting WR on a good team.
Same for Shep. I think he brings a lot of grit and energy to the offense when healthy and when tasked with doing the things he does well.
There's still a very really need to add competition to the group. Particularly in of Shep's injury history. Waddle is that insurance and lines up nicely in the draft.
I'm not there are any OL worthy of a top-20 selection, imho.
I smiled at this. It is so true isn't it?
Nobody is a bigger fan of investing in quality Olinemen
(great post btw)
.... the best thing now is getting the oline in shape, then everything will fall into place....
Now, and I think for the first time, Slade makes sense with the 11 th. pick.
I think Peart has a chance to be an impact tackle, a beast and maybe even an all timer, Thomas, Hernandez, Gates, Slade, Peart with Scott L and Solder for depth. That could be a top line for the next decade.
And finally we're over the debacle that saw Ellie Apple picked over the BPA and OLT.
I'm a little surprised at the max value but devil will be in details
if it was a multi-year deal I was hoping around $30m guaranteed/3 years so $40m guaranteed is not far off with 1 extra year. There are pros and cons for both sides but probably more pros for the team than the player because my guess is a chunk of the $40m isn't actually fully guaranteed.
The most interesting number we know so far is that the signing bonus is $20m - which obviously prorates to $5m per year of the deal. I expect they will go really low with the first year base salary - possibly even league minimum. In which case his cap # would basically be $6m. Based on that guess here's what my preferred structure is:
year 1 - 1m guaranteed base, 5m prorated SB (6m cap #)
year 2 - 15m guaranteed base, 5m prorated SB (20m cap #, 15m dead money risk)
year 3 - 16m partially gtd base, 5m prorated SB (21m cap #, 10m dead money risk)
year 4 - 20m base, 5m prorated SB (25m cap #, 5m dead money risk)
In a structure like this the deal would be in essence a 2 year 36m contract, with a $10m cap penalty in what would be year 3 (and a net cap savings of $6m if he's cut/traded).
Or a 3 year 52m contract with a $5m cap penalty in what would be 4 (with a net cap savings of $15m if he's cut/traded).
And in a "break glass in case of emergency" situation, just like OBJ he'd actually be tradeable even after year 1. There'd be a $15m penalty accelerating his remaining signing bonus $ but that would be offset by clearing out his $15m base salary to make it a cap neutral maneuver. But I don't expect they signed him to trade him.
The knock on Slayton was that he had bad hands. I think he has dispelled that. People need to look at the big picture and how players complement each other. Year one Slayton was playing with Barkley. Most teams brought an extra safety into the box to stop Barkley. Opening things up for Slayton.
Last season without Barkley teams to away the long ball hurting Slayton.
Slayton playing with Galladay and Barkley is going to get a lot of single coverage. Expect good things.
and with a $20m SB I think the practical guarantee will be pretty close to the reported $40m guaranteed number.
$40m in practical guaranteed money would rank 11th among all WRs. Basically tied with Stephon Diggs' deal from last year which was very likely the closest comp used by both sides, and just ahead of Cooper Kupp's $35m guaranteed in his pre-season early extension.
Golladay's $20m signing bonus is bigger than both of theirs likely in large part to spread out his year 1 money due to the down cap situation, and my guess is the $18m AAV is a vanity number inflated by a high 4th year.
I kinda thought ou would think GA ER a possibility, even at 11
I think its a little early, probably can get him with a trade down 5 spots or fewer
knowing DG, he wont
just fits giants mold
I love surtain, fact is he reminds alot of bradberry
Christian (or anyone else): is cap space a little like taxes, where it can be deferred/shifted by year, but eventually cumulative cash outlay has to equal the cap hit?
I am not sure about this CBA, but in the previous one teams had to meet a floor over a four year period, or give the amount they were short directly to the NFLPA. I don't know if that happened to any teams.
If that's the case in the current CBA, then it's as you describe for that period of time.
Christian (or anyone else): is cap space a little like taxes, where it can be deferred/shifted by year, but eventually cumulative cash outlay has to equal the cap hit?
as of now, I’d wager it’s Ojulari and Surtain for #11. Then we add some OL and WR depth in the mid rounds.
If Jackson signs at CB, that’s another thing all together. I’d put my money on Ojulari if we signed him.
Either way, team is in a nice position now to just let the draft come to them and see who’s there at 11. And yes - maybe they would go Slater now too. Who knows. But there will be plenty of talent there.
Ojulari is well schooled under Smart at Georgia playing 3-4 and 4-3. So that's a plus. And his style is ideal for today's game - sideline to sideline ability and, even though raw, can get after it on the edge. There is good production there too...
Just get the sense 11 is a few spots too high. But I wouldn't complain. I've been hawking Ojulari for a while. Has a great backstory with his family. Easy to root for...
I think he will be traded draft day. Here's the thing with Engram...even he plays reasonably well, he's going to price himself off the Giants IMO. He's not going to be part of the long range plan. Investing money beyond this coming year would be unwise...and I also believe he's due a pretty good sum this year.
I'd trade him and draft a TE to groom to play behind Rudolph in 2021.
ALWAYS hurt
I still think WR is in play in Rd1 or 2
We've gone from one of the worst WR groups in the league, to a good one that is very deep. Which is good because half the guys part of the WR room are probably going to miss at least 4 games.
Depending on how Solder comes back, and depending on draft, I feel like we are pretty protected on offense sans a DJ injury. In fact, I wouldn't be surprised to see OL in 2 of the first four picks to bolster there.
This is starting to look exactly like a Jason Garret offense. I hope this ends the chapter on anything resembling a WCO and a bunch of low yardage targets to RBs in the pass game.
Jones does two things well 1) run by design 2) throw the ball deep. I hope this offense mirrors 2019 Dallas.
Dante' Pettis. It didn't work at SF, he did show some sings (we know he's a punt return terror)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Le53zqVDBw
Quote:
Exactly. I like it tbh, get your o line and edge in the draft.
We haven't got a clue what Slayton is until he can prove he can effectively disengage from press coverage and for all we know, Shep can again miss significant time, retire or be cut after next season. There isn't a single guy in the WR who's proven himself capable of being a Robin to KG's Batman. All have significant warts.
Add Pitts or Waddle and this offense becomes extremely versatile, both in terms of weekly matchups AND being able to successfully move the ball between the 20s and hammer it in from the red zone. How many teams can defend a 6'4 contested ball beast, and two others who run sub-4.4s, and then still stack the box on Barkley?
It's time to fix the WR situation.
All for building oline and cb too. But in first 4 rounds really want another WR to develop
Quote:
Quote:
In comment 15189259 Manny in CA said:
Quote:
Quote:
In comment 15189226 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
Hell, I forgot about Ross, too. Probably because I assumed he'd be injured... ;)
Quote:
In comment 15189342 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15189259 Manny in CA said:
Quote:
The only scenario where he may possibly be traded is where we trade in a package and he has to be thrown in to make it happen. Not very likely.
I don't know these players, watch the team sixteen times a year and I live a full life with interests, conflicts, affections and strivings.
I am happy today and a remote signing somehow made that so.
Quote:
I'm not knocking Darius Slayton. He was a nice find in the 5th. He's going into year 3 with a lot of the same knocks on him when he was coming out. Right now, he does one thing moderately well and that's a fly route. And that's fine. We need guys who do those too. But he's got a lot of growing to do before he proves himself a regular starting WR on a good team.
Same for Shep. I think he brings a lot of grit and energy to the offense when healthy and when tasked with doing the things he does well.
There's still a very really need to add competition to the group. Particularly in of Shep's injury history. Waddle is that insurance and lines up nicely in the draft.
I'm not there are any OL worthy of a top-20 selection, imho.
I smiled at this. It is so true isn't it?
Hey bw, how are you?
I would love to see him throwing 40 TD passes, but I don't think it's fair to expect that.
But I expect the Giants to score 45+ OFFENSIVE TD's, no matter how they come, if it happens we'll win games and Jones is going to be playing well!
.... the best thing now is getting the oline in shape, then everything will fall into place....
Now, and I think for the first time, Slade makes sense with the 11 th. pick.
I think Peart has a chance to be an impact tackle, a beast and maybe even an all timer, Thomas, Hernandez, Gates, Slade, Peart with Scott L and Solder for depth. That could be a top line for the next decade.
And finally we're over the debacle that saw Ellie Apple picked over the BPA and OLT.
Maybe Saquads26 can tell us
Quote:
In comment 15189264 PwndPapi said:
Quote:
The knock on Slayton was that he had bad hands. I think he has dispelled that. People need to look at the big picture and how players complement each other. Year one Slayton was playing with Barkley. Most teams brought an extra safety into the box to stop Barkley. Opening things up for Slayton.
Last season without Barkley teams to away the long ball hurting Slayton.
Slayton playing with Galladay and Barkley is going to get a lot of single coverage. Expect good things.
Maybe Saquads26 can tell us
Sy, quick question: Thoughts on Slater at 11
$40m in practical guaranteed money would rank 11th among all WRs. Basically tied with Stephon Diggs' deal from last year which was very likely the closest comp used by both sides, and just ahead of Cooper Kupp's $35m guaranteed in his pre-season early extension.
Golladay's $20m signing bonus is bigger than both of theirs likely in large part to spread out his year 1 money due to the down cap situation, and my guess is the $18m AAV is a vanity number inflated by a high 4th year.
Quote:
Who had it first March 17?
Maybe Saquads26 can tell us
Sy, quick question: Thoughts on Slater at 11
In my book? Realistic and a good pick.
I don't think DG pulls that trigger though.
My NYG thoughts will be coming in April...have a few more weeks of grinding to do than I’m all in on BBI
4m
Kenny Golladay contract details, per source:
4 years, $72M ($40M total guarantee), $76M max value
$28M bonus now, additional $12M on 3rd day of 2022 league year
$250K per game bonus in 2021, $250K workout bonus 2022-24
$4.5M March roster bonus 2022-24
Need to see the base salaries but this is a little different than expected.
I think its a little early, probably can get him with a trade down 5 spots or fewer
knowing DG, he wont
just fits giants mold
I love surtain, fact is he reminds alot of bradberry
Is Phillips a 1st rd pick?
Quote:
I would guess its Surtain, The Georgia DE or one of the two Miami DE's unless they trade down.
Is Phillips a 1st rd pick?
Most likely but I think 11 is too high.
2021 - 7m Signing, 4M Game, 1M Salary
2022 - 7M Signing, 4.5M Roster, 12M Salary, .25M Workout
2023 - 7M Signing, 4.5M Roster, 8.5M Salary, .25M Workout
2024 - 7M Signing, 4.5M Roster, 8.5M Salary, .25M Workout
28M signing bonus guaranteed, 12M 2022 salary guaranteed.
Christian, thanks for the guess work on this. in that scenario what’s the cap hit in year-1?
Christian (or anyone else): is cap space a little like taxes, where it can be deferred/shifted by year, but eventually cumulative cash outlay has to equal the cap hit?
I think Judge and Graham will rate the Georgia DE higher for obvious reasons but the two Miami DEs are intriguing.
I think Judge and Graham will rate the Georgia DE higher for obvious reasons but the two Miami DEs are intriguing.
I think that's interesting given the Watt players play different positions.
I think Judge and Graham will rate the Georgia DE higher for obvious reasons but the two Miami DEs are intriguing.
I like Rousseau a lot but I really wish that he played this season. He is the ultimate boom/bust pick of the draft.
Quote:
Thanks.
If Jackson signs at CB, that’s another thing all together. I’d put my money on Ojulari if we signed him.
Either way, team is in a nice position now to just let the draft come to them and see who’s there at 11. And yes - maybe they would go Slater now too. Who knows. But there will be plenty of talent there.
Ojulari is well schooled under Smart at Georgia playing 3-4 and 4-3. So that's a plus. And his style is ideal for today's game - sideline to sideline ability and, even though raw, can get after it on the edge. There is good production there too...
Just get the sense 11 is a few spots too high. But I wouldn't complain. I've been hawking Ojulari for a while. Has a great backstory with his family. Easy to root for...
Quote:
I think he will be traded draft day. Here's the thing with Engram...even he plays reasonably well, he's going to price himself off the Giants IMO. He's not going to be part of the long range plan. Investing money beyond this coming year would be unwise...and I also believe he's due a pretty good sum this year.
I'd trade him and draft a TE to groom to play behind Rudolph in 2021.