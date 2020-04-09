Vacchiano: No more excuses for Gettleman and Jones

I don't know about the "loaded" comment, but with fan/media patience level at an all-time low, his overall sentiment is spot on.
I will also throw in there that fans will be quick to turn on Joe Judge. You can only blame Jason Garrett so much.
Giants adding Kenny Golladay means no more excuses for Daniel Jones, Dave Gettleman
then if it fails the year after they will blame jones and judge will get his pick of qb at that point.
after that he will be out of excuses
1. Jones is entering his third season with Golladay added.
2. Saquon is coming back off injury.
3. Andrew Thomas at LT in his second season.
4. Even with Tomlinson gone, defense should be good enough.
5. Still have the 11th pick in the draft to add an integral piece.
The division is subpar. It’s time for Gettleman’s vision to come through. It’s just time. 10-6 minimum.
I guess....DG must make sure OL is functional.
dallas got better down the stretch on defense and will be improved with dak back. i don't think they are good but i wouldn't consider them sub-par
philly i'm unimpressed with
It’s all of us making the excuses, not Jones.
Slayton isn't anything at this point after his disappearing act last year.
Rudolph has had his own disappearing act play out over the last couple of seasons and was not valued by his own team.
Engram would have been better off disappearing.
Jones deserves better. Hope he gets it in the draft.
One can argue that some of those guys are just names at this point, until proven otherwise.
Slayton disappeared after the bye. Only 12 catches. Shepard has always been overrated by Giants fans. Engram is not a good player. Rudolph WAS an outstanding player...how much does he have left? How will Barkley respond from three injuries to the same knee?
I guess....DG must make sure OL is functional.
Gettleman selected Jones 6th overall in an otherwise weak qb draft . I realize the draft is a crapshoot, but DG had a shot at Allen and Herbert in stronger qb drafts. DG should no get excused for Jones poor play, it should be the primary reason he is no longer an NFL GM if Jones does not succeed.
Certainly possible. It's also possible that his rookie season was a flash in the pan.
I like him and think he will rebound, but we don't know. The TEs are still being overrated by some here. And the Giants desperately need Barkley to be near 90 percent.
Quote:
Plus, the guy won't be facing the CB1s anymore. One can make the case that Slayton will take a step forward on pure health and this matchup situation alone.
Certainly possible. It's also possible that his rookie season was a flash in the pan.
I like him and think he will rebound, but we don't know. The TEs are still being overrated by some here. And the Giants desperately need Barkley to be near 90 percent.
Agree with you on TEs.
Honestly, I would not be diametrically opposed to trading Engram for whatever I can get (3rd rounder?). And then taking more of a two-way TE in rd 2 or 3 to groom behind Rudolph? Engram isn't under contract past this season, anyway.
But we'll see. Hopefully it works.
But we'll see. Hopefully it works.
Lol, have you ever been happy about anything ever?
Quote:
This still looks like a 5-7 win team to me. I expect the defense to be worse, and the OL looks like a disaster in the making. And the fundamental problem of scheme, QB, and OL remains.
But we'll see. Hopefully it works.
Lol, have you ever been happy about anything ever?
Book mark this for when he ends up right.
This team still is a ways away from being good.
Not sure how you see same record but I know you're extremely pessimistic on Jones and Garrett.
Giants will be terrible in 2021, 5-11 book it!
Quote:
In comment 15189776 Go Terps said:
Quote:
This still looks like a 5-7 win team to me. I expect the defense to be worse, and the OL looks like a disaster in the making. And the fundamental problem of scheme, QB, and OL remains.
But we'll see. Hopefully it works.
Lol, have you ever been happy about anything ever?
Book mark this for when he ends up right.
This team still is a ways away from being good.
Why don’t we let FA and the draft play out and see how things look. The point is Debbie Downer is already shitting all over the team before we even know who is taking the field this season.
Terps has always been exceedingly pessimistic. This is the same guy who wanted to trade Strahan in preseason of 2007 because he skipped training camp. Pretty sure he wanted to trade Plax before the SB year too.
If the team loses and you're always pessimistic about them, you're going to look smart.
Not sure how you see same record but I know you're extremely pessimistic on Jones and Garrett.
The rest of the league played under the same conditions and two of the teams in the division played shitty backup QBs most of the year.
Slayton isn't anything at this point after his disappearing act last year.
Rudolph has had his own disappearing act play out over the last couple of seasons and was not valued by his own team.
Engram would have been better off disappearing.
Jones deserves better. Hope he gets it in the draft.
Jones needs even more now?!?
Why don't we trade for Kelce and Hill, too, to make sure Jones is in offensive Xanadu.
The skill pieces are in place. A more rational argument is shoring up the OL.
But the Jones honeymoon was over once KG signed this afternoon. Print the t-shirt: "NO MORE EXCUSES"
Quote:
With respect, GoTerps batting average about the Giants in recent years has been pretty spot on. He's been one of the few voices who has gotten it right.
Terps has always been exceedingly pessimistic. This is the same guy who wanted to trade Strahan in preseason of 2007 because he skipped training camp. Pretty sure he wanted to trade Plax before the SB year too.
If the team loses and you're always pessimistic about them, you're going to look smart.
Has he not been right though? This has been an awful football team for a good portion of the last 8 years. Not sure what the issue with Terps being pessimistic
Quote:
In comment 15189786 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
With respect, GoTerps batting average about the Giants in recent years has been pretty spot on. He's been one of the few voices who has gotten it right.
Terps has always been exceedingly pessimistic. This is the same guy who wanted to trade Strahan in preseason of 2007 because he skipped training camp. Pretty sure he wanted to trade Plax before the SB year too.
If the team loses and you're always pessimistic about them, you're going to look smart.
Has he not been right though? This has been an awful football team for a good portion of the last 8 years. Not sure what the issue with Terps being pessimistic
He's always been pessimistic even when we were in the midst of 2 Super Bowls in 5 years though. When the team doesn't do well, he's going to look right.
Quote:
In comment 15189793 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
In comment 15189786 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
With respect, GoTerps batting average about the Giants in recent years has been pretty spot on. He's been one of the few voices who has gotten it right.
Terps has always been exceedingly pessimistic. This is the same guy who wanted to trade Strahan in preseason of 2007 because he skipped training camp. Pretty sure he wanted to trade Plax before the SB year too.
If the team loses and you're always pessimistic about them, you're going to look smart.
Has he not been right though? This has been an awful football team for a good portion of the last 8 years. Not sure what the issue with Terps being pessimistic
He's always been pessimistic even when we were in the midst of 2 Super Bowls in 5 years though. When the team doesn't do well, he's going to look right.
That’s irrelevant to the current conversation.
This year they allow themselves to get weaker on both lines, and the mantra will be that a wife receiver who played 5 games in 2020 is going to save the day.
And the comparisons to Plax couldn't be any more on brand. That was so long ago it might as well have been Frank Gifford. But that's how this front office and ownership operates - decisions are informed less by current best practices than they are by history.
I really hope they're good. I really do. I'm as tired of this shit as anyone else.
But how anyone can give this current front office and ownership the benefit of the doubt...I just don't understand it.
Quote:
with no training camp, no preseason, and the corpse of Golden Tate getting snaps at WR2.
Not sure how you see same record but I know you're extremely pessimistic on Jones and Garrett.
The rest of the league played under the same conditions and two of the teams in the division played shitty backup QBs most of the year.
And other teams in the league will get better. Washington will be better. Dallas gets Dak back.
This year they allow themselves to get weaker on both lines, and the mantra will be that a wife receiver who played 5 games in 2020 is going to save the day.
And the comparisons to Plax couldn't be any more on brand. That was so long ago it might as well have been Frank Gifford. But that's how this front office and ownership operates - decisions are informed less by current best practices than they are by history.
I really hope they're good. I really do. I'm as tired of this shit as anyone else.
But how anyone can give this current front office and ownership the benefit of the doubt...I just don't understand it.
This. Especially now that they’ve had to sacrifice some of the lines to bring in skill positions. It’s almost like they don’t know how to build a team besides spouting off cliches in press conferences
Quote:
In comment 15189800 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15189793 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
In comment 15189786 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
With respect, GoTerps batting average about the Giants in recent years has been pretty spot on. He's been one of the few voices who has gotten it right.
Terps has always been exceedingly pessimistic. This is the same guy who wanted to trade Strahan in preseason of 2007 because he skipped training camp. Pretty sure he wanted to trade Plax before the SB year too.
If the team loses and you're always pessimistic about them, you're going to look smart.
Has he not been right though? This has been an awful football team for a good portion of the last 8 years. Not sure what the issue with Terps being pessimistic
He's always been pessimistic even when we were in the midst of 2 Super Bowls in 5 years though. When the team doesn't do well, he's going to look right.
That’s irrelevant to the current conversation.
Not really. No team wins every year. So if you are pessimistic every season you are going to be right more often than you are wrong. It’s simple logic.
Was I wrong about you saying Strahan should be traded in 2007?
Quote:
I stuck with Eli when he was being motherfucked. I did point out that Shockey and Plax were idiots, and, well...
Was I wrong about you saying Strahan should be traded in 2007?
You're right about that. He definitely proved me wrong on that score.
And the comparisons to Plax couldn't be any more on brand. That was so long ago it might as well have been Frank Gifford. But that's how this front office and ownership operates - decisions are informed less by current best practices than they are by history.
The nostalgia element to Plax is very annoying. I'm glad you mentioned this. That was over fifteen years ago.
But, hey, it's the "Giants Way...all roads to the future lead to the past..." ;)
The offense now has a...
-- high first round QB
-- high first round RB
-- high first round LT
-- first round TE
-- Pro Bowl WR
-- high second round slot WR
-- a nice, productive late round WR
-- a newly acquired TE who can block and catch
We've said it before Ralph V wrote this article - the excuses are completely wiped out now. Especially in a division that is still one of the worst in the NFL...
Quote:
In comment 15189805 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
In comment 15189800 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15189793 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
In comment 15189786 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
With respect, GoTerps batting average about the Giants in recent years has been pretty spot on. He's been one of the few voices who has gotten it right.
Terps has always been exceedingly pessimistic. This is the same guy who wanted to trade Strahan in preseason of 2007 because he skipped training camp. Pretty sure he wanted to trade Plax before the SB year too.
If the team loses and you're always pessimistic about them, you're going to look smart.
Has he not been right though? This has been an awful football team for a good portion of the last 8 years. Not sure what the issue with Terps being pessimistic
He's always been pessimistic even when we were in the midst of 2 Super Bowls in 5 years though. When the team doesn't do well, he's going to look right.
That’s irrelevant to the current conversation.
Not really. No team wins every year. So if you are pessimistic every season you are going to be right more often than you are wrong. It’s simple logic.
Not many teams suck ass for a decade either.
Quote:
In comment 15189810 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I stuck with Eli when he was being motherfucked. I did point out that Shockey and Plax were idiots, and, well...
Was I wrong about you saying Strahan should be traded in 2007?
You're right about that. He definitely proved me wrong on that score.
My memory is borderline photographic when it comes to the Giants, and while you're right about Plax turning into a moron, we don't have what is arguably the greatest sports moment of our lives without the guy. We likely don't get by Green Bay without him. So I grade him on a huge curve.
Would have been sweet if the guy would have gotten a bodyguard and not killed our chances in 2008 though.
So Terps is annoying regardless of attitude?
(Kidding, Terps)
But if we don’t, let’s relax on the Judge thing. He’s 39 and got rave reviews in his first season from basically everyone. Fans, media, players. Yeah, we went 6-10. You have to build the team with your vision of how you want to coach, sometimes that takes time.
(Kidding, Terps)
Terps is annoying because he’s right most of the time.
Beckham, Burress, Shockey, Manning, etc.
How about we actually see what the DL and OL looks like in training camp before making blanket statements.
Judge isn't the last two coaches and the staff is improved as well. Yes more talent is needed but saying the offensive line will be a disaster is at best unknown
If the team isn't better than DG will be gone and I think he knows that. I think the team will improve, but health and other things like luck will decide that.
I wonder what the odds of losing 10+ games is, and the odds of losing 10+ games three years in a row. In that respect, I bet the odds of pessimism should be pretty low.
Quote:
In comment 15189806 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15189805 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
In comment 15189800 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15189793 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
In comment 15189786 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
With respect, GoTerps batting average about the Giants in recent years has been pretty spot on. He's been one of the few voices who has gotten it right.
Terps has always been exceedingly pessimistic. This is the same guy who wanted to trade Strahan in preseason of 2007 because he skipped training camp. Pretty sure he wanted to trade Plax before the SB year too.
If the team loses and you're always pessimistic about them, you're going to look smart.
Has he not been right though? This has been an awful football team for a good portion of the last 8 years. Not sure what the issue with Terps being pessimistic
He's always been pessimistic even when we were in the midst of 2 Super Bowls in 5 years though. When the team doesn't do well, he's going to look right.
That’s irrelevant to the current conversation.
Not really. No team wins every year. So if you are pessimistic every season you are going to be right more often than you are wrong. It’s simple logic.
Not many teams suck ass for a decade either.
Agreed, Will. I’m not really sure of the hate Terps gets here, he’s one of the more enjoyable reads, without getting unnecessarily combative like he shall not be named. The Giants have sucked ass for an eternity in this league. Of course the fall back now is, while they gave us 4 Super Bowls what else can be expected, which is akin to saying 10 years ago our company was profitable, now it’s bankrupt but thank you know what for he company 10 years ago.
For my two cents, it’s time to win, there’s more than enough now for the 6th overall pick in the draft to put up top 10 numbers with a top 10 offense, and a quality defense. Time to win at least 10 games. Those comparing jones to Manning, Manning was near top 5 in yards and TDs by year 2...not that I think there’s a relevant comparison.
Not sure how you see same record but I know you're extremely pessimistic on Jones and Garrett.
They weren't really 6-10 in any other normal year.
last year was the first year of new coach. did the team improve? did the investments made produce a return?
They don’t win the SB with Plax.
But we all know about your irrational hatred for him and the fact you don’t give him credit for ANYTHING during this time here.
Quote:
with no training camp, no preseason, and the corpse of Golden Tate getting snaps at WR2.
Not sure how you see same record but I know you're extremely pessimistic on Jones and Garrett.
They played in the worst division in professional sports history, and even within that played a slew of backup qbs, qbs who got benched, etc.
They weren't really 6-10 in any other normal year.
They pretty much had the Super bowl champs in overtime, they beat Seattle on the road, and were a couple of Evan Engram drops from being undefeated in said shitty division. The Giants were not a good team last season, don't get me wrong, but if they won 6 last season without their best player, and they've now added:
A WR1 in Golladay
A hopefully healthy Barkley
A good two way TE in Rudolph
A young pass rusher like Idenigbo
A good backup RB in Booker
ILB depth in Ragland.
And you still have a top 12 pick in next month's draft?
It's reasonable to assume they win more than 7 next year, IMO.
Quote:
In comment 15189813 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15189806 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15189805 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
In comment 15189800 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15189793 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
In comment 15189786 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
With respect, GoTerps batting average about the Giants in recent years has been pretty spot on. He's been one of the few voices who has gotten it right.
Terps has always been exceedingly pessimistic. This is the same guy who wanted to trade Strahan in preseason of 2007 because he skipped training camp. Pretty sure he wanted to trade Plax before the SB year too.
If the team loses and you're always pessimistic about them, you're going to look smart.
Has he not been right though? This has been an awful football team for a good portion of the last 8 years. Not sure what the issue with Terps being pessimistic
He's always been pessimistic even when we were in the midst of 2 Super Bowls in 5 years though. When the team doesn't do well, he's going to look right.
That’s irrelevant to the current conversation.
Not really. No team wins every year. So if you are pessimistic every season you are going to be right more often than you are wrong. It’s simple logic.
Not many teams suck ass for a decade either.
Agreed, Will. I’m not really sure of the hate Terps gets here, he’s one of the more enjoyable reads, without getting unnecessarily combative like he shall not be named. The Giants have sucked ass for an eternity in this league. Of course the fall back now is, while they gave us 4 Super Bowls what else can be expected, which is akin to saying 10 years ago our company was profitable, now it’s bankrupt but thank you know what for he company 10 years ago.
For my two cents, it’s time to win, there’s more than enough now for the 6th overall pick in the draft to put up top 10 numbers with a top 10 offense, and a quality defense. Time to win at least 10 games. Those comparing jones to Manning, Manning was near top 5 in yards and TDs by year 2...not that I think there’s a relevant comparison.
Not saying Jones is going to be anywhere near as good as Eli, but there’s a HUGE difference in talent between what Eli had and what Jones has had on their first two years. Eli walked into a team with a strong defense, a good line, an in his prime Tiki Barber, Shockey, and Burress in year 2. Jones has had Shepard when he has been healthy, a young developing offensive line, Slayton, and Evan Engram as his top weapons. He had a high ankle sprain hampered Barkley for most of 2019 and essentially no Barkley in 2020. There is no way to truly compare Eli to Jones two years into their respective careers. Now, with Golladay, a hopefully healthy Barkley, Rudolph, a more experienced line, and more weapons via the draft we can start talking comparisons.
Quote:
Expecting the team to be better after big investments, but being doubtful because of recent outcomes seems like a perfectly reasonable view to me.
last year was the first year of new coach. did the team improve? did the investments made produce a return?
I think the investments paid dividends on defense, but the offense suffered from Barkley’s health, the offensive line’s struggles, and Jones’s health and struggles.
I thought the Giants for the most part were still in that band of “bad” teams most of the year.
And if the Giants are bad again because of Barkley’s health, the offensive line’s struggles, and Jones’s struggles, I won’t be really surprised.
Quote:
In comment 15189789 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
with no training camp, no preseason, and the corpse of Golden Tate getting snaps at WR2.
Not sure how you see same record but I know you're extremely pessimistic on Jones and Garrett.
They played in the worst division in professional sports history, and even within that played a slew of backup qbs, qbs who got benched, etc.
They weren't really 6-10 in any other normal year.
They pretty much had the Super bowl champs in overtime, they beat Seattle on the road, and were a couple of Evan Engram drops from being undefeated in said shitty division. The Giants were not a good team last season, don't get me wrong, but if they won 6 last season without their best player, and they've now added:
A WR1 in Golladay
A hopefully healthy Barkley
A good two way TE in Rudolph
A young pass rusher like Idenigbo
A good backup RB in Booker
ILB depth in Ragland.
And you still have a top 12 pick in next month's draft?
It's reasonable to assume they win more than 7 next year, IMO.
Hopefully they do.
Quote:
In comment 15189858 christian said:
Quote:
Expecting the team to be better after big investments, but being doubtful because of recent outcomes seems like a perfectly reasonable view to me.
last year was the first year of new coach. did the team improve? did the investments made produce a return?
I think the investments paid dividends on defense, but the offense suffered from Barkley’s health, the offensive line’s struggles, and Jones’s health and struggles.
I thought the Giants for the most part were still in that band of “bad” teams most of the year.
And if the Giants are bad again because of Barkley’s health, the offensive line’s struggles, and Jones’s struggles, I won’t be really surprised.
Last year they didn't really invest in the offense other than Thomas. They had a middle of the road offense in 2019 that regressed under Garrett and without Barkley. It did improve as the season went on so in that respect I'd be surprised if there was regression again to the point of early last season unless there's another lengthy list of injuries. Adding Golladay, Barkley, and Rudolph is a lot of change YoY and they are likely to continue adding with the draft.
No offense, but literally anybody who thought the Giants would be actually good was a fool. Sure, there were optimists (I was one) but was there a series of moves they made that indicated an overnight winner was even possible? The ODB move GT had, but to be fair, that guy went from all pro to mental infant in the span of weeks. The rest of that deal was a plus for us as Peppers is a nice component. But none of that spelled win now. This whole process since 2016 has been about rebuilding. The Solder signing sucked. But at the time, he was the best player at his position available. Since then, we got a new QB, new coaching staff, improved quite a bit defensively and have tried plugging holes. How does that spell winning? It had to be done eventually. So if people dont think a team on that trajectory are going to wim games, that's a point of pride?????
I guess....and congrats for thinking that a team with bad players at many positions would not do well..
Quote:
In comment 15189822 WillVAB said:
Quote:
In comment 15189813 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15189806 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15189805 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
In comment 15189800 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15189793 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
In comment 15189786 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
With respect, GoTerps batting average about the Giants in recent years has been pretty spot on. He's been one of the few voices who has gotten it right.
Terps has always been exceedingly pessimistic. This is the same guy who wanted to trade Strahan in preseason of 2007 because he skipped training camp. Pretty sure he wanted to trade Plax before the SB year too.
If the team loses and you're always pessimistic about them, you're going to look smart.
Has he not been right though? This has been an awful football team for a good portion of the last 8 years. Not sure what the issue with Terps being pessimistic
He's always been pessimistic even when we were in the midst of 2 Super Bowls in 5 years though. When the team doesn't do well, he's going to look right.
That’s irrelevant to the current conversation.
Not really. No team wins every year. So if you are pessimistic every season you are going to be right more often than you are wrong. It’s simple logic.
Not many teams suck ass for a decade either.
Agreed, Will. I’m not really sure of the hate Terps gets here, he’s one of the more enjoyable reads, without getting unnecessarily combative like he shall not be named. The Giants have sucked ass for an eternity in this league. Of course the fall back now is, while they gave us 4 Super Bowls what else can be expected, which is akin to saying 10 years ago our company was profitable, now it’s bankrupt but thank you know what for he company 10 years ago.
For my two cents, it’s time to win, there’s more than enough now for the 6th overall pick in the draft to put up top 10 numbers with a top 10 offense, and a quality defense. Time to win at least 10 games. Those comparing jones to Manning, Manning was near top 5 in yards and TDs by year 2...not that I think there’s a relevant comparison.
Not saying Jones is going to be anywhere near as good as Eli, but there’s a HUGE difference in talent between what Eli had and what Jones has had on their first two years. Eli walked into a team with a strong defense, a good line, an in his prime Tiki Barber, Shockey, and Burress in year 2. Jones has had Shepard when he has been healthy, a young developing offensive line, Slayton, and Evan Engram as his top weapons. He had a high ankle sprain hampered Barkley for most of 2019 and essentially no Barkley in 2020. There is no way to truly compare Eli to Jones two years into their respective careers. Now, with Golladay, a hopefully healthy Barkley, Rudolph, a more experienced line, and more weapons via the draft we can start talking comparisons.
I forgot one of my favorite all time Giants in that comparison of Eli vs. Jones weapons after year 2: Amani Toomer.
Quote:
In comment 15189870 defensewinstitles said:
Quote:
In comment 15189789 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
with no training camp, no preseason, and the corpse of Golden Tate getting snaps at WR2.
Not sure how you see same record but I know you're extremely pessimistic on Jones and Garrett.
They played in the worst division in professional sports history, and even within that played a slew of backup qbs, qbs who got benched, etc.
They weren't really 6-10 in any other normal year.
They pretty much had the Super bowl champs in overtime, they beat Seattle on the road, and were a couple of Evan Engram drops from being undefeated in said shitty division. The Giants were not a good team last season, don't get me wrong, but if they won 6 last season without their best player, and they've now added:
A WR1 in Golladay
A hopefully healthy Barkley
A good two way TE in Rudolph
A young pass rusher like Idenigbo
A good backup RB in Booker
ILB depth in Ragland.
And you still have a top 12 pick in next month's draft?
It's reasonable to assume they win more than 7 next year, IMO.
It is reasonable absolutely. Its also reasonable to think in an improved division they dont.
Hopefully they do.
Who else in our division has improved?
2 of the teams have QBs who werent the starter last year and the other has a QB who had his leg snapped last year.
Why not us? Because actually, we added and missed the playoffs because of a team tanking.
Last year they didn't really invest in the offense other than Thomas. They had a middle of the road offense in 2019 that regressed under Garrett and without Barkley. It did improve as the season went on so in that respect I'd be surprised if there was regression again to the point of early last season unless there's another lengthy list of injuries. Adding Golladay, Barkley, and Rudolph is a lot of change YoY and they are likely to continue adding with the draft.
I think that’s all quite reasonable, and I expect the offense to be better because of the infusion of talent.
But if Barkley misses a lot of time, the line struggles, and Jones struggles— I won’t be surprised in the least.
Quote:
In comment 15189884 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
In comment 15189870 defensewinstitles said:
Quote:
In comment 15189789 PetesHereNow said:
Quote:
with no training camp, no preseason, and the corpse of Golden Tate getting snaps at WR2.
Not sure how you see same record but I know you're extremely pessimistic on Jones and Garrett.
They played in the worst division in professional sports history, and even within that played a slew of backup qbs, qbs who got benched, etc.
They weren't really 6-10 in any other normal year.
They pretty much had the Super bowl champs in overtime, they beat Seattle on the road, and were a couple of Evan Engram drops from being undefeated in said shitty division. The Giants were not a good team last season, don't get me wrong, but if they won 6 last season without their best player, and they've now added:
A WR1 in Golladay
A hopefully healthy Barkley
A good two way TE in Rudolph
A young pass rusher like Idenigbo
A good backup RB in Booker
ILB depth in Ragland.
And you still have a top 12 pick in next month's draft?
It's reasonable to assume they win more than 7 next year, IMO.
It is reasonable absolutely. Its also reasonable to think in an improved division they dont.
Hopefully they do.
Who else in our division has improved?
2 of the teams have QBs who werent the starter last year and the other has a QB who had his leg snapped last year.
Why not us? Because actually, we added and missed the playoffs because of a team tanking.
We need to see everything play out with FA and the draft obviously.
With all due respect Eric, there have been plenty of posters calling the team bad. Terps definitely has been correct, and props to him, but so have dozens/hundreds of others.
For Jones, I don't see how signing Golladay changes Jones' status. The Giants were not 1 WR away from anything. Hell, I even saw some people say we are set at WR now. Really? I think not. I'm not saying Jones doesn't have some accountability and has to show improvement regardless. But, he still has a questionable OL, shit at TE, questions at RB due to Barkley's health, and WR is still not a deep group. So, talk to me at the beginning of the season to look at the roster and say no more excuses.
This is still a team with very glaring holes and a lot to prove just be considered a decent team.
If their OL can
t protect well - which means Jones doesn't have time and it means Barkley has few holes to run in- Judge is going to take near equal blame to DG?
No way. Unless Judge is the number 1 guy making FA and draft decisions.
Quote:
In comment 15189786 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
With respect, GoTerps batting average about the Giants in recent years has been pretty spot on. He's been one of the few voices who has gotten it right.
Terps has always been exceedingly pessimistic. This is the same guy who wanted to trade Strahan in preseason of 2007 because he skipped training camp. Pretty sure he wanted to trade Plax before the SB year too.
If the team loses and you're always pessimistic about them, you're going to look smart.
Has he not been right though? This has been an awful football team for a good portion of the last 8 years. Not sure what the issue with Terps being pessimistic
Fans like Pete and eric2425 are cheerleaders. They have little care of the disgrace this team ahs been. They just want to cheerlead.
I do like what they did this FA and I've been calling them miserable for a long time. And I don't hate Jones ---
yet. I'm hopeful. Got to get more OL help though.
Their 6-10 record and season being alive in week 17 is because of possibly the worst division in the history of the sport.
4-2 in division. 2-8 outside.
The Golladay signing needed to happen. If it doesnt work out, so be it. But this is the year they need to figure out what Jones is and they needed to get the roster as far as offensive weapons up to respectable level to give him a fair shot and give themselves a real assessment of Jones.
I still would take Waddle or Pitts at 11.
This is especially true applied to Jones who as of now has a very unstable and unproven inner OL (Gates aside) and a very unproven RT situation ( what makes us think Solder is going to be even average switching sides and missing a year and in a still Covid based pre-season?). Golladay ànd Shepard miss a lot of games in recent years and we have no idea if and how much we have in Barkley this year. As of now, Jones has a backup RB as a RB.
On defense it needs another DT, and a OLB even after we may get a 2nd CB.
That's a lot.
As it applies to DG...those positions have to be filled with 6 draft choices ( of which 2 will likely start and 1 more will contribute late 2021) and a little bit left for FA moves.
That's a tall order.
If the definition applies to a win in the playoffs...thats feels unlikely to me and based on a lot of players playing better than they ever have plus some injury luck
If the definition applies to the idea of a team that shows by its last 8 games in 2021 that it is on the upswing...definitely can agree there are no excuses.
Other than that, this is a narrative pre built and glove fit for unbalanced hot takes throughout the season
This is especially true applied to Jones who as of now has a very unstable and unproven inner OL (Gates aside) and a very unproven RT situation ( what makes us think Solder is going to be even average switching sides and missing a year and in a still Covid based pre-season?). Golladay ànd Shepard miss a lot of games in recent years and we have no idea if and how much we have in Barkley this year. As of now, Jones has a backup RB as a RB.
On defense it needs another DT, and a OLB even after we may get a 2nd CB.
That's a lot.
As it applies to DG...those positions have to be filled with 6 draft choices ( of which 2 will likely start and 1 more will contribute late 2021) and a little bit left for FA moves.
That's a tall order.
If the definition applies to a win in the playoffs...thats feels unlikely to me and based on a lot of players playing better than they ever have plus some injury luck
If the definition applies to the idea of a team that shows by its last 8 games in 2021 that it is on the upswing...definitely can agree there are no excuses.
Other than that, this is a narrative pre built and glove fit for unbalanced hot takes throughout the season
This is why the Giants need to trade down as much as they can. Try to get as many 2nd rd picks as they can with any other 3rd rd picks they can squeeze out.
There are 12 top tier picks-- 4 QB's, 3 WR's, 2 CB's , 2 OL, and 1 TE. Depending on who slips you should be able to start the tradedown and if lucky move one more time after that.
From your mouth to God's ears...
I have a feeling we are going to be facing him twice a year for the foreseeable future though..
Barf.
This year they allow themselves to get weaker on both lines, and the mantra will be that a wife receiver who played 5 games in 2020 is going to save the day.
And the comparisons to Plax couldn't be any more on brand. That was so long ago it might as well have been Frank Gifford. But that's how this front office and ownership operates - decisions are informed less by current best practices than they are by history.
I really hope they're good. I really do. I'm as tired of this shit as anyone else.
But how anyone can give this current front office and ownership the benefit of the doubt...I just don't understand it.
Aside from Tomlinson who is a very good but not great player, exactly what have they sacrificed on the lines? Kevin Zeitler? Give me a break. They kept their foundational defensive piece upfront in Williams.
Rather than saying they’re “sacrificing” line play, couldn’t you just as easily say they’re trusting their pipeline that they’ve built through the draft?
Lmao come on man. If they’re 5-11 this year you don’t think that is Gettlemans fault?
Quote:
Terps was annoyingly optimistic during the championship years, what the hell are guys talking about?
So Terps is annoying regardless of attitude?
(Kidding, Terps)
Lol -- this is the sharpest thing I've ever seen you write
Frankly, I haven't seen either Gettleman or Jones making excuses. They have owned failure more than success. Since 30 teams try and win the prize every year, and only one can, it is a failure rich environment.
Quote:
he went out and got a piece they desperately needed with a contract structure that fits their cap needs, signed their most important FA, while also adding some nice support pieces. What excuses has Jones made for himself? DId anyone notice that Mahomes couldn't do shit without his A-Team OL despite all the weapons he has? Why is it an excuse to point that out for Jones who had no weapons? So far it looks like a pretty good off season for the Giants with the draft to come, "DG/Abrams suck" no matter what crowd will continue to spill their bile here day after day.
Lmao come on man. If they’re 5-11 this year you don’t think that is Gettlemans fault?
of course it is, but that's not the issue here. nobody is making excuses for anyone.
I understand why the Giants signed Golladay - they need to be able to get a final answer on Jones. Whether you believe or Jones or not, the question hasn’t been answered yet. Now it will be, and it allows the franchise to be able to proceed accordingly after this season.
As for Gettleman, it’s time for the team to pop. The defense may take a step back, but they should still be adequate. The offense includes:
-Saquon Barkley (2nd overall pick)
-Daniel Jones (6th overall pick)
-Andrew Thomas (4th overall pick)
In addition, Sterling Shepard is a 2nd round pick from 2016 & Evan Engram a first round pick from 2017, although both from the Reese regime.
The team will go as the offensive line goes, but *IF* the Gettleman vision works, it should start coming together this season.
Quote:
When they cluster drafted OL and franchised Williams last year, the mantra from the posters knocking the skeptics was that you build from the lines out.
This year they allow themselves to get weaker on both lines, and the mantra will be that a wife receiver who played 5 games in 2020 is going to save the day.
And the comparisons to Plax couldn't be any more on brand. That was so long ago it might as well have been Frank Gifford. But that's how this front office and ownership operates - decisions are informed less by current best practices than they are by history.
I really hope they're good. I really do. I'm as tired of this shit as anyone else.
But how anyone can give this current front office and ownership the benefit of the doubt...I just don't understand it.
Aside from Tomlinson who is a very good but not great player, exactly what have they sacrificed on the lines? Kevin Zeitler? Give me a break. They kept their foundational defensive piece upfront in Williams.
Rather than saying they’re “sacrificing” line play, couldn’t you just as easily say they’re trusting their pipeline that they’ve built through the draft?
That’s exactly how I see it. You can’t fully acknowledge the upgrade in coaching and then expect them not to make players better. We just saw it happen, a lot actually, and there’s no reason it can’t/shouldn’t continue. For years Zeitler was shat on and now he’s some huge loss?
To use a very popular quote around here, we went 6-10 with Zeitler we can we can go 6-10 without him.
Helping your team thru FA is related to what's available. You're generally not going to solve OT issues thru FA. Have to draft.
Tomlinson was a very good player, but there's only so much $$$. Johnson is a good player but he is not Tomlinson. They will need to draft to shore up DL. Still have a lot of talent.
Think their wr corps has enough talent - but I agree Ross is a lottery ticket. Doesn't take a genius to predict 5-7 record re: bad, mediocre, rebuilding teams. Last year, many thought the best this team was about 9-7 - if they stayed healthy and everything broke right. Last year, best player got hurt, lost some close games. And, then there is luck that decides a game or two (or more).
Again, team is better - still some unresolved issues. Let's see what the draft brings
I am giving Barkley some slack as he will be returning from a major injury but the indecisiveness, jumping, etc really needs to stop. He needs to pick a lane and go and get north and south. It should be easier for him this year as I would imagine he will se a lot less 8 man fronts going forward. Adding Golladay and Rudolph will help tremendously.
Quote:
so the odds are generally in favor of pessimism.
I wonder what the odds of losing 10+ games is, and the odds of losing 10+ games three years in a row. In that respect, I bet the odds of pessimism should be pretty low.
A well-constructed reply.
Quote:
With respect, GoTerps batting average about the Giants in recent years has been pretty spot on. He's been one of the few voices who has gotten it right.
No offense, but literally anybody who thought the Giants would be actually good was a fool. Sure, there were optimists (I was one) but was there a series of moves they made that indicated an overnight winner was even possible? The ODB move GT had, but to be fair, that guy went from all pro to mental infant in the span of weeks. The rest of that deal was a plus for us as Peppers is a nice component. But none of that spelled win now. This whole process since 2016 has been about rebuilding. The Solder signing sucked. But at the time, he was the best player at his position available. Since then, we got a new QB, new coaching staff, improved quite a bit defensively and have tried plugging holes. How does that spell winning? It had to be done eventually. So if people dont think a team on that trajectory are going to wim games, that's a point of pride?????
I guess....and congrats for thinking that a team with bad players at many positions would not do well..
A process that has been about rebuilding since 2016 deserves whatever pessimism comes their way.
When should this franchise to win more games than lose per this trajectory?
I understand why the Giants signed Golladay - they need to be able to get a final answer on Jones. Whether you believe or Jones or not, the question hasn’t been answered yet. Now it will be, and it allows the franchise to be able to proceed accordingly after this season.
As for Gettleman, it’s time for the team to pop. The defense may take a step back, but they should still be adequate. The offense includes:
-Saquon Barkley (2nd overall pick)
-Daniel Jones (6th overall pick)
-Andrew Thomas (4th overall pick)
In addition, Sterling Shepard is a 2nd round pick from 2016 & Evan Engram a first round pick from 2017, although both from the Reese regime.
The team will go as the offensive line goes, but *IF* the Gettleman vision works, it should start coming together this season.
Good post.
If our OL and overall blocking in general doesn't improve, there are STILL going to be big problems with this offense. ESPECIALLY if we don't deal with blitzes and stunts better. And the scheme NEEDS to be better.
I understand why the Giants signed Golladay - they need to be able to get a final answer on Jones. Whether you believe or Jones or not, the question hasn’t been answered yet. Now it will be, and it allows the franchise to be able to proceed accordingly after this season.
As for Gettleman, it’s time for the team to pop. The defense may take a step back, but they should still be adequate. The offense includes:
-Saquon Barkley (2nd overall pick)
-Daniel Jones (6th overall pick)
-Andrew Thomas (4th overall pick)
In addition, Sterling Shepard is a 2nd round pick from 2016 & Evan Engram a first round pick from 2017, although both from the Reese regime.
The team will go as the offensive line goes, but *IF* the Gettleman vision works, it should start coming together this season.
But if we don’t, let’s relax on the Judge thing. He’s 39 and got rave reviews in his first season from basically everyone. Fans, media, players. Yeah, we went 6-10. You have to build the team with your vision of how you want to coach, sometimes that takes time.
I'm not sure you are following me.
I'm not saying Judge would deserve to go.
I'm saying the media and fans would begin to turn on him.
I stand by that.
Right or wrong, fans always need a scapegoat. If you hate Garrett, ultimately that was Judge's decision. If you hate Jones, same.
Fans turned on Tom Coughlin pretty darn quick after he won two NFL titles. Parcells said at the time that Coughlin was now bullet-proof. He wasn't. Not even close.
i dont think losing tomlinson and zeitler will significantly weaken the team, but i have trouble believing injuries wont derail them, even if jones gets his head right and improves his processing and pocket awareness.
Honestly, I just really want to see OL improvement. I think everything else will fall into place after that.
Call it whatever you want. Those here that just don't cheerlead for the team are expressing their opinions due to the "on field" results and that's all that really matters. It's one thing to constantly complain about roster moves if the team has recently been successful. However to question those moves when we are still posting double digit losses is completely justified.
Helping your team thru FA is related to what's available. You're generally not going to solve OT issues thru FA. Have to draft.
Tomlinson was a very good player, but there's only so much $$$. Johnson is a good player but he is not Tomlinson. They will need to draft to shore up DL. Still have a lot of talent.
Think their wr corps has enough talent - but I agree Ross is a lottery ticket. Doesn't take a genius to predict 5-7 record re: bad, mediocre, rebuilding teams. Last year, many thought the best this team was about 9-7 - if they stayed healthy and everything broke right. Last year, best player got hurt, lost some close games. And, then there is luck that decides a game or two (or more).
Again, team is better - still some unresolved issues. Let's see what the draft brings
Don't know what the cap situation looks like now, but imv it would a godsend to be able to add something credible from free agency into that O-line before the draft.
Not to suggest they should ignore investing in the OL during the draft, just need to temper expectations as to rookies performing even at an average level if required to start in 2021. And that's even if the draft falls well for them and they are able to grab their OL targets.
For those who are banging the table about optimism in this thread, it seems, subject to no more significant changes, that 2021 optimism begins and ends with with how you view the current OL roster.
Quote:
with no training camp, no preseason, and the corpse of Golden Tate getting snaps at WR2.
Not sure how you see same record but I know you're extremely pessimistic on Jones and Garrett.
The rest of the league played under the same conditions and two of the teams in the division played shitty backup QBs most of the year.
Yep, the WFT and the Eagles. Swept one and finally got a win off the other.
Mara has basically already said Judge would have a long leash and that was before Covid.
If I had to guess, Judge would probably get to work with another GM and QB before his number is called.
barring a complete collapse, there will be no BBI meltdown if judge is retained in jan 2022 or even 23. gettleman, garrett and jones are all higher on the scapegoat list and figure to remain higher over the next two seasons
In March of 2021 , let it be said that the Giants finally entered the world of full-fledged cap manipulation. If they continue to lose , Gettleman will be gone . The organization will tank a schedule and team just as the Browns , Jags and Jets have recently done . The total do over . Judge is safe for now . But he’s not immune , either . What Parcells said about your record applies here .
I am optimistic because I think they have an excellent coaching staff . The roster is better . There are questions , of course , beginning with Jones . But there is hope .
Jones and the OL. Their play dictates what 2021 is.
Jones and the OL. Their play dictates what 2021 is.
** Bradberry **
"Even better"...you sure? 6-10 is a high standard...
Honestly, I just really want to see OL improvement. I think everything else will fall into place after that.
A lot of talent has been accumulated, many of it top 10 in the entire draft. Among the starters on offense, there are 4 first rounders, two high second rounders, in addition to our top tier free agent receiver. Solder is coming back, and he was a first rounder. Even among the reserves, Ross was a top 10 draft pick and Peart was a third rounder. On defense, which was the better unit last season, the d-line has two first rounders and a second rounder. Peppers is a #1, McKinnney was a #2. Bradbury was a big time free agent and Hill and Carter were "only" a third rounder. They are still talking to Jackson who was a first rounder.
In our division, that should be more than enough for the division title and the playoffs. I don't think that is asking too much.
We will see.
If they succeed this year, and make a run in the playoffs, we will revisit this thread and the support behind behind people who think they are smarter than the professionals running the franchise.
We will see.
If they succeed this year, and make a run in the playoffs, we will revisit this thread and the support behind behind people who think they are smarter than the professionals running the franchise.
And if they don’t?
Quote:
in saying that Jones and Gettleman are complete wastes of time, and should have ALREADY been replaced.
We will see.
If they succeed this year, and make a run in the playoffs, we will revisit this thread and the support behind behind people who think they are smarter than the professionals running the franchise.
And if they don’t?
Dave on the UWS will really give some "what for"!!
Quote:
In comment 15190373 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
in saying that Jones and Gettleman are complete wastes of time, and should have ALREADY been replaced.
We will see.
If they succeed this year, and make a run in the playoffs, we will revisit this thread and the support behind behind people who think they are smarter than the professionals running the franchise.
And if they don’t?
Dave on the UWS will really give some "what for"!!
It’s funny to me the animosity toward people who dare say the Giants aren’t good , despite being right for a very long time. Then when the team isn’t good those same people start lining up their excuses as for why those people were right.
People need to stop getting so upset people don’t yet believe in a team that’s been at the bottom of the league for a decent amount of time. This is a bad team until proven otherwise.
We will see.
If they succeed this year, and make a run in the playoffs, we will revisit this thread and the support behind behind people who think they are smarter than the professionals running the franchise.
Do we get to do that for the last three years of threads calling us idiots for questioning the professionals running the franchise? I'm just wondering how many years we have to be right in order to stop being labeled as negative, annoying, etc.
Quote:
in saying that Jones and Gettleman are complete wastes of time, and should have ALREADY been replaced.
We will see.
If they succeed this year, and make a run in the playoffs, we will revisit this thread and the support behind behind people who think they are smarter than the professionals running the franchise.
Do we get to do that for the last three years of threads calling us idiots for questioning the professionals running the franchise? I'm just wondering how many years we have to be right in order to stop being labeled as negative, annoying, etc.
Bingo
Barkley is coming off 3 injuries to the same knee. Sheppard is solid, but a #3 slot guy. Engram and Slayton cannot be counted on to produce consistently. Rudolph is old.
The line is a serious question too.
We've potentially done some good things that could turn out well, but it's far from a sure thing. We could just as likely be worse next year as we can be better.
I'm pessimistic on the ability of the core to turn into a contender, so I'm skeptical of that 10 win mark.
We need to start seeing Pro Bowl potential from DG's draft picks. Thomas and Jones need to step up. The Giants are supposed to be competing for Super Bowls, not trying to be .500 in a shitty division.
Boo hoo. And the excuse brigade has already started.
A lot of talent has been accumulated, many of it top 10 in the entire draft. Among the starters on offense, there are 4 first rounders, two high second rounders, in addition to our top tier free agent receiver. Solder is coming back, and he was a first rounder. Even among the reserves, Ross was a top 10 draft pick and Peart was a third rounder. On defense, which was the better unit last season, the d-line has two first rounders and a second rounder. Peppers is a #1, McKinnney was a #2. Bradbury was a big time free agent and Hill and Carter were "only" a third rounder. They are still talking to Jackson who was a first rounder.
In our division, that should be more than enough for the division title and the playoffs. I don't think that is asking too much.
Honestly, at this point I am hoping they kick phucquing ASS just so you phucquers go into hibernation for 15 minutes.
Quote:
Boo hoo. And the excuse brigade has already started.
A lot of talent has been accumulated, many of it top 10 in the entire draft. Among the starters on offense, there are 4 first rounders, two high second rounders, in addition to our top tier free agent receiver. Solder is coming back, and he was a first rounder. Even among the reserves, Ross was a top 10 draft pick and Peart was a third rounder. On defense, which was the better unit last season, the d-line has two first rounders and a second rounder. Peppers is a #1, McKinnney was a #2. Bradbury was a big time free agent and Hill and Carter were "only" a third rounder. They are still talking to Jackson who was a first rounder.
In our division, that should be more than enough for the division title and the playoffs. I don't think that is asking too much.
Honestly, at this point I am hoping they kick phucquing ASS just so you phucquers go into hibernation for 15 minutes.
There’s something wrong with saying this team needs to start proving it? You guys are unbearable. Will you go into hibernation if they end up 5-11/6-10 again?
It's a lot of "ifs" - we'll see what happens.
There’s something wrong with saying this team needs to start proving it? You guys are unbearable. Will you go into hibernation if they end up 5-11/6-10 again?
WTF are you talking about? You don't think I want the team to start proving it? I'm just sick of the negativity, especially when people bash players and moves on literally EVERY thread, and like the fact that they somehow know any better. It's just so old at this point. Especially when they have been trending up since Judge got here.
Not sure how you see same record but I know you're extremely pessimistic on Jones and Garrett.
Sure, but the teams we beat and didn't beat also had no training camp, no preseason, and presumably their own holes on the roster.
I'd love to see a better record too and there's reason to believe we can see some improvement in some of the players and some of the coaches, but there's also reason to believe our weaknesses can remain weaknesses. If QB and OL don't improve, we're still likely a below 500 team.
Quote:
There’s something wrong with saying this team needs to start proving it? You guys are unbearable. Will you go into hibernation if they end up 5-11/6-10 again?
WTF are you talking about? You don't think I want the team to start proving it? I'm just sick of the negativity, especially when people bash players and moves on literally EVERY thread, and like the fact that they somehow know any better. It's just so old at this point. Especially when they have been trending up since Judge got here.
You know what you are more sick of than the negativity? Many posters and the state of this franchise. See you don’t seem to understand what the word literally means. Because myself and pretty much any poster I’ve seen has complimented moves the team has made. The irony is that it is true for the opposite. People come on to praise every move the team has made. Despite DG overseeing one of the worst stretches in the history of the franchise. What is getting old is the losing. You want people to not be skeptical because we had a 6 win season in a historically bad division? Get a grip on reality. What you clearly don’t get is that you are part of the problem. If there weren’t so many posters wanting to wash away and downplay how bad it’s gotten, I’m certain people would feel less of a need to point it out. You and the rest of the pessimism civilian militia refuse to actually see the perspective of the other side, I can’t speak for everyone but I am willing to acknowledge your perspective and say I understand it. If you can’t understand why people are going to question the thought process of a team that has been THIS bad until we see at least a mediocre team take the field then you you might prefer to just read Giants.com
and get your all you can eat buffet of puff pieces.
Honest question: are you capable of disagreeing with someone without criticizing them?
Quote:
There’s something wrong with saying this team needs to start proving it? You guys are unbearable. Will you go into hibernation if they end up 5-11/6-10 again?
WTF are you talking about? You don't think I want the team to start proving it? I'm just sick of the negativity, especially when people bash players and moves on literally EVERY thread, and like the fact that they somehow know any better. It's just so old at this point. Especially when they have been trending up since Judge got here.
Homers post simply pointed out all the high draft picks and that the team needed to make the playoffs. You went attacked him for saying that for being negative.
Media and fans started to turn on Coughlin during the 4th season before they turned it around and went on the SB run.
Judge has had 1 season as a head coach.
It’s completely fine to hope that these guys live up to their draft status. But we don’t know how their NFL careers are going to shape up yet.
I’m not sure people need to be reminded of this, but I do think about it quite often.
Quote:
In comment 15190527 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
There’s something wrong with saying this team needs to start proving it? You guys are unbearable. Will you go into hibernation if they end up 5-11/6-10 again?
WTF are you talking about? You don't think I want the team to start proving it? I'm just sick of the negativity, especially when people bash players and moves on literally EVERY thread, and like the fact that they somehow know any better. It's just so old at this point. Especially when they have been trending up since Judge got here.
Homers post simply pointed out all the high draft picks and that the team needed to make the playoffs. You went attacked him for saying that for being negative.
Do you read his posts? He is one of the most negative people here... lol. It's a constant. Where did I attack him?
Quote:
In comment 15190727 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 15190527 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
There’s something wrong with saying this team needs to start proving it? You guys are unbearable. Will you go into hibernation if they end up 5-11/6-10 again?
WTF are you talking about? You don't think I want the team to start proving it? I'm just sick of the negativity, especially when people bash players and moves on literally EVERY thread, and like the fact that they somehow know any better. It's just so old at this point. Especially when they have been trending up since Judge got here.
Homers post simply pointed out all the high draft picks and that the team needed to make the playoffs. You went attacked him for saying that for being negative.
Do you read his posts? He is one of the most negative people here... lol. It's a constant. Where did I attack him?
So what if he’s been negative? You know what else has been consistent? How bad this football team has been. They’ve earned all the negative posts until they prove otherwise.
And those fuckers that bother you so much have been right each of the last four years.
In March of 2021 , let it be said that the Giants finally entered the world of full-fledged cap manipulation. If they continue to lose , Gettleman will be gone . The organization will tank a schedule and team just as the Browns , Jags and Jets have recently done . The total do over . Judge is safe for now . But he’s not immune , either . What Parcells said about your record applies here .
I am optimistic because I think they have an excellent coaching staff . The roster is better . There are questions , of course , beginning with Jones . But there is hope .
Please show me all these complete rebuild teams that won in the third year.
36 of 53 players were changed in DG's first year. By the beginning of season two 49 of 53 players were changed. That's a complete tare down.
So please show me a successful three year complete rebuild. I keep reading it here so it must be true. There should be quite a list of teams that have done it!
But the team was right there against a lot of good teams.
But the team was right there against a lot of good teams.
They were bad. It’s the pros, the line is thin and bad teams will play good teams close at times. If they were a good team they would have more of those games. They were a bad team last year.
A bad team is the 2019 Giants.
A bad team is the 2019 Giants.
It does though. Just because you played a couple of games close doesn’t mean you weren’t bad. They couldn’t win the division where the winner was 7-9 and every other team experienced QB changes. 2-8 outside of the division. That’s a bad football team.
So what if he’s been negative? You know what else has been consistent? How bad this football team has been. They’ve earned all the negative posts until they prove otherwise.
And those fuckers that bother you so much have been right each of the last four years.
Dude you are taking this way too personally, or maybe I'm typing it without enough context.
I'm not angry and personally attacking people. I am pretty sure I'd be happy to sit down and have a beer with say, Homer, Terps, or Greg in LI and I'm sure we'd have great conversation, especially about the Giants. But the negativity poet after post on here gets old... that's all I'm saying. ESPECIALLY with what is shaping up to be back to back years of good FA work (and hopefully a good draft. I really like Judge and I don't think we are far away... or more correctly I LIKE the direction we are heading right now with Judge. If Gettleman keeps working well with Judge I am happy.
But the team was right there against a lot of good teams.
Some high standards here.
Quote:
So what if he’s been negative? You know what else has been consistent? How bad this football team has been. They’ve earned all the negative posts until they prove otherwise.
And those fuckers that bother you so much have been right each of the last four years.
Dude you are taking this way too personally, or maybe I'm typing it without enough context.
I'm not angry and personally attacking people. I am pretty sure I'd be happy to sit down and have a beer with say, Homer, Terps, or Greg in LI and I'm sure we'd have great conversation, especially about the Giants. But the negativity poet after post on here gets old... that's all I'm saying. ESPECIALLY with what is shaping up to be back to back years of good FA work (and hopefully a good draft. I really like Judge and I don't think we are far away... or more correctly I LIKE the direction we are heading right now with Judge. If Gettleman keeps working well with Judge I am happy.
And you don’t think the people constantly calling these people not real giants fans, annoying and constantly cheerleading what’s been a miserable franchise for almost a decade isn’t annoying to them? It cuts both ways but one side has been routinely right. This team deserves all the negativity until they prove otherwise.
Quote:
Gettleman is beyond lucky to get a fourth . And the idea that you “start the clock over again after the first year because he had all his presumptions wrong “ is nonsense . His alleged professional expertise precludes him getting a mulligan .
In March of 2021 , let it be said that the Giants finally entered the world of full-fledged cap manipulation. If they continue to lose , Gettleman will be gone . The organization will tank a schedule and team just as the Browns , Jags and Jets have recently done . The total do over . Judge is safe for now . But he’s not immune , either . What Parcells said about your record applies here .
I am optimistic because I think they have an excellent coaching staff . The roster is better . There are questions , of course , beginning with Jones . But there is hope .
Please show me all these complete rebuild teams that won in the third year.
36 of 53 players were changed in DG's first year. By the beginning of season two 49 of 53 players were changed. That's a complete tare down.
So please show me a successful three year complete rebuild. I keep reading it here so it must be true. There should be quite a list of teams that have done it!
The Packers of 1958-1961.
They were 1-10-1 in 1958; most of the pieces were present on offense, but not starting outside of HB Paul Hornung, Center Jim Ringo and WR Max McGee. When Vince Lombardi arrived, he brought Safety Emlen Tunnell with him from the Giants, drafted WR Boyd Dowler, and traded for DT Henry Jordan and RDE Bill Quinlan from Cleveland and LG Fuzzy Thurston from Baltimore; Jordan, a 3-tech precursor to Alan Page, is in the Hall of Fame, Dowler and Thurston were pro bowlers, and Quinlan was a role player; a rare player nowadays of a run-stuffing RDE. The Pack went 7-5 that year.
In 1960 Lombardi signed undrafted QB Willie Wood and converted him to play free safety and traded with Cleveland for LDE Willie Davis. Both have made the Hall of Fame. The Packers went 8-4 and made the 1960 NFL Championship Game where they lost to the Eagles.
In 1961, Lombardi drafted CB Herb Adderley in the first round and DT Ron Kostelnik in the 2nd; Adderley made the Hall of Fame and Kostelnik was a capable run-stopper, similar to the role Dalvin Tomlinson played for the Giants. The Packers went 11-3 and shut out the Giants in the 1961 NFL Championship Game.
I'm just wondering why "we have to" stop acting like a 6-10 team that has a hard time scoring 20 points in a game was a bad team.
How do you expect to be taken seriously when you say things like that?
Quote:
fuck off. You’re shit is tired beyond reason at this point.
I'm just wondering why "we have to" stop acting like a 6-10 team that has a hard time scoring 20 points in a game was a bad team.
How do you expect to be taken seriously when you say things like that?
Right. The offense was painful to watch. They won 6 games. How is that not a bad team?
A bad team is the 2019 Giants.
Lines are thin between bad and middling teams.
Lines may even be thin between bad and good teams but usually just over a game, not a season.
I saw much better coaching. Better game management. Things to be optimistic about.
But the 2018 Giants beat multiple playoff teams and were still dogshit.
Quote:
In comment 15190278 RetroJint said:
Quote:
Gettleman is beyond lucky to get a fourth . And the idea that you “start the clock over again after the first year because he had all his presumptions wrong “ is nonsense . His alleged professional expertise precludes him getting a mulligan .
In March of 2021 , let it be said that the Giants finally entered the world of full-fledged cap manipulation. If they continue to lose , Gettleman will be gone . The organization will tank a schedule and team just as the Browns , Jags and Jets have recently done . The total do over . Judge is safe for now . But he’s not immune , either . What Parcells said about your record applies here .
I am optimistic because I think they have an excellent coaching staff . The roster is better . There are questions , of course , beginning with Jones . But there is hope .
Please show me all these complete rebuild teams that won in the third year.
36 of 53 players were changed in DG's first year. By the beginning of season two 49 of 53 players were changed. That's a complete tare down.
So please show me a successful three year complete rebuild. I keep reading it here so it must be true. There should be quite a list of teams that have done it!
The Packers of 1958-1961.
They were 1-10-1 in 1958; most of the pieces were present on offense, but not starting outside of HB Paul Hornung, Center Jim Ringo and WR Max McGee. When Vince Lombardi arrived, he brought Safety Emlen Tunnell with him from the Giants, drafted WR Boyd Dowler, and traded for DT Henry Jordan and RDE Bill Quinlan from Cleveland and LG Fuzzy Thurston from Baltimore; Jordan, a 3-tech precursor to Alan Page, is in the Hall of Fame, Dowler and Thurston were pro bowlers, and Quinlan was a role player; a rare player nowadays of a run-stuffing RDE. The Pack went 7-5 that year.
In 1960 Lombardi signed undrafted QB Willie Wood and converted him to play free safety and traded with Cleveland for LDE Willie Davis. Both have made the Hall of Fame. The Packers went 8-4 and made the 1960 NFL Championship Game where they lost to the Eagles.
In 1961, Lombardi drafted CB Herb Adderley in the first round and DT Ron Kostelnik in the 2nd; Adderley made the Hall of Fame and Kostelnik was a capable run-stopper, similar to the role Dalvin Tomlinson played for the Giants. The Packers went 11-3 and shut out the Giants in the 1961 NFL Championship Game.
Had to go back 60 years. Lol. And as you said most pieces on offense where there.
You have a more recent example. I read on BBI all the time that it shouldn't take more than 3 years. There should be multiple examples.
Team wasn’t “bad.”
Team wasn’t “bad.”
Ok what about those 4 one score wins vs Washington, Dallas and Cincinnati? They could have easily went 0-4 against bad teams. Do only the close losses count because it fits your narrative?
Quote:
fuck off. You’re shit is tired beyond reason at this point.
I'm just wondering why "we have to" stop acting like a 6-10 team that has a hard time scoring 20 points in a game was a bad team.
How do you expect to be taken seriously when you say things like that?
I dont like Terps' schtick, but hes not wromg here.
What I have disliked about him as he shits on every move the Giants make (relentless like geese shitting on an athletic field) before seeing how any of it works out. Recently the Giants had a few less than exciting moves, but in reality, the moves that were made involved players that had done a pretty good job. Solder was the best LT on the market. I understand the overpay, but that was disappointing. Toilolo was supposed to be a fantastic block8ng TE. He too has disappointed. Golden Tate was fucking mind boggling...as was Jonathan Stewart. Ogletree played better with the Rams for sure but wasnt complete shit for our team.
Now, the issue is Jones. He has to start putting up nice numbers. He really doesnt have an excuse except for a disastrous run of injuries. It really is it. Year 3, get him another lineman and go fuck shit up.
Their expected win-loss was 5.8-10.2, indicating that their 6-10 record was an accurate reflection of the football they played. Their SRS rating was -4.43, 25th out of 32 teams. Their O/U entering the season was 6.5; and they actually hit the under.
ryan and his ilk often accuse me of constructing a narrative; but what is ryan's statement above if it isn't a narrative? You've got to bend reality quite a bit to avoid facing what the 2020 Giants were: shitty.
Link
If Engram catches the ball, the giants make the playoffs. There’s really no refuting this or any other situation which is comparable.
If Engram catches the ball, the giants make the playoffs. There’s really no refuting this or any other situation which is comparable.
Fit your narrative that this team wasn’t bad correct.
If you’re relying on “ifs” and “should haves” guess what - you were a bad football team. Every game every Sunday has ifs and should haves. You can be optimistic about the future without trying to rewrite the past. You sound foolish saying there’s no refuting that the Giants weren’t a bad team last year. They were.
I guess the good news is they only need to focus on outplaying teams more often for 10 minutes going forward.
And then the Giants will have more wins.
I distinctly remember every poster on this board (including you) making fun of the roster and saying we shouldn’t even bother showing up against Seattle and then we kicked their ass up and down the field.
I distinctly remember every poster on this board (including you) making fun of the roster and saying we shouldn’t even bother showing up against Seattle and then we kicked their ass up and down the field.
And I distinctly remember you calling this team a playoff team and guess what they didn’t make the playoffs.
Most of BBI has been wrong about this team for four straight years, why would a poll shock me?
Quote:
And don’t rely on “should have” because they outplayed someone for 50 minutes. Clearly didn’t outplay them enough else it wouldn’t have taken 10 minutes for the game to turn into a loss.
I guess the good news is they only need to focus on outplaying teams more often for 10 minutes going forward.
And then the Giants will have more wins.
I’m just so sick of hearing the cheerleaders say we were “close” and “if this happens we win this game”. Win football games. Enough with the excuses and low bars.
Quote:
In comment 15190822 fireitup77 said:
Quote:
In comment 15190278 RetroJint said:
Quote:
Gettleman is beyond lucky to get a fourth . And the idea that you “start the clock over again after the first year because he had all his presumptions wrong “ is nonsense . His alleged professional expertise precludes him getting a mulligan .
In March of 2021 , let it be said that the Giants finally entered the world of full-fledged cap manipulation. If they continue to lose , Gettleman will be gone . The organization will tank a schedule and team just as the Browns , Jags and Jets have recently done . The total do over . Judge is safe for now . But he’s not immune , either . What Parcells said about your record applies here .
I am optimistic because I think they have an excellent coaching staff . The roster is better . There are questions , of course , beginning with Jones . But there is hope .
Please show me all these complete rebuild teams that won in the third year.
36 of 53 players were changed in DG's first year. By the beginning of season two 49 of 53 players were changed. That's a complete tare down.
So please show me a successful three year complete rebuild. I keep reading it here so it must be true. There should be quite a list of teams that have done it!
The Packers of 1958-1961.
They were 1-10-1 in 1958; most of the pieces were present on offense, but not starting outside of HB Paul Hornung, Center Jim Ringo and WR Max McGee. When Vince Lombardi arrived, he brought Safety Emlen Tunnell with him from the Giants, drafted WR Boyd Dowler, and traded for DT Henry Jordan and RDE Bill Quinlan from Cleveland and LG Fuzzy Thurston from Baltimore; Jordan, a 3-tech precursor to Alan Page, is in the Hall of Fame, Dowler and Thurston were pro bowlers, and Quinlan was a role player; a rare player nowadays of a run-stuffing RDE. The Pack went 7-5 that year.
In 1960 Lombardi signed undrafted QB Willie Wood and converted him to play free safety and traded with Cleveland for LDE Willie Davis. Both have made the Hall of Fame. The Packers went 8-4 and made the 1960 NFL Championship Game where they lost to the Eagles.
In 1961, Lombardi drafted CB Herb Adderley in the first round and DT Ron Kostelnik in the 2nd; Adderley made the Hall of Fame and Kostelnik was a capable run-stopper, similar to the role Dalvin Tomlinson played for the Giants. The Packers went 11-3 and shut out the Giants in the 1961 NFL Championship Game.
Had to go back 60 years. Lol. And as you said most pieces on offense where there.
You have a more recent example. I read on BBI all the time that it shouldn't take more than 3 years. There should be multiple examples.
What's your definition of a rebuild?
Panthers went from 2-14 in 2010 to making the Super Bowl in 2013. Colts finished 4-12 in 2017, lost their franchise QB, and made the playoffs this past season. The Browns finished worse than us in 2017 and then won a playoff game this past season.
I think the Broncos finished 4-12 a few years prior to making the Super Bowl. Maybe not a fair comp with the addition of Peyton.
The Bucs roster turned over a ton since 2017. I don't expect a Super Bowl Winner by year three. But there are a ton of examples of teams making the playoffs and competing by year three.
What was twisted?
You said:
"People need to stop acting like the Giants were
ryanmkeane : 5:27 pm : link : reply
bad in 2020. Finished 6-10, so yeah, that’s not good.
But the team was right there against a lot of good teams."
What did I twist?
I'm not changing your words. I'm saying yours are the words of a person not worth taking seriously.
How often has a GM started his tenure with three consecutive 10 loss seasons?
How many games have the Giants won over the last three years where their opponent had a losing record and was in it to the end?
Who hired the previous coach who was so inept?
State an expectation and stick to it. My expectation after McAdoo and Reese were fired was the Giants to be in the playoffs within three years.
Is that unreasonable?
Quote:
And don’t rely on “should have” because they outplayed someone for 50 minutes. Clearly didn’t outplay them enough else it wouldn’t have taken 10 minutes for the game to turn into a loss.
I guess the good news is they only need to focus on outplaying teams more often for 10 minutes going forward.
And then the Giants will have more wins.
I agree that seasons CAN be lost by unfortunate events, bit it was a lot. Yes our line had trouble, but thats what happens when you dont have more good OL and need to start a rookie LT, a 1st time Center, rotate in a 5th round pick and start a journeyman at RT when you had no offseason.
Yes Engram lost us games essentially, but thats what happens when you have nothing else at TE.
Yes, losing Barkley to an injury in week 2 was devastating. But thats what happens when your 2nd round pick WR, 1st round TE and high ticket FA cant live up to their billing.
At the same time, we slugged with a bunch of playoff teams and prob should have won more than 6 games. However, "ifs and buts are nice but money buys whisky" fits here. You got the pieces. You'll have more after the draft. Jones needs to make big throws to Golladay. Jones needs to put balls on Engram until he is no longer on the team. Jones needs to take those huge chucks of yards with his feet without getting hurt this year. Barkley needs to be the game plan killer that he was before.
Fact is, our defense could have won with what we had out there if our offense could percolate. Go get at least one more baby eating shitkicker (or 2) and lets see it all take shape.
Now, the issue is Jones. He has to start putting up nice numbers. He really doesnt have an excuse except for a disastrous run of injuries. It really is it. Year 3, get him another lineman and go fuck shit up.
That sums it up pretty well.
Quote:
In comment 15190932 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
And don’t rely on “should have” because they outplayed someone for 50 minutes. Clearly didn’t outplay them enough else it wouldn’t have taken 10 minutes for the game to turn into a loss.
I guess the good news is they only need to focus on outplaying teams more often for 10 minutes going forward.
And then the Giants will have more wins.
I’m just so sick of hearing the cheerleaders say we were “close” and “if this happens we win this game”. Win football games. Enough with the excuses and low bars.
Yes. Although I would agree that the 2020 Giants were not a bad or shitty football over the entire season.
Some posters really get worked up trying to make an argument fit though. When you only win 6 games its okay to look for silver-linings as a fan, but probably best not to shout from the rooftops too often with suspect examples (like playing well for 50 minutes in a 60 minute game).
They could have lost more games in moral victory world. But they didn't -- they won all of those games fair and square.
Those don't get removed from the win column. They did what they had to do.
Just like they didn't do what they needed to in the other ten games.
You would? You have entirely too much money. Id rather you let me buy you a shot of Old Grand Dad bonded and a High Life in exchange for letting me gnaw your ear off about The Disco Biscuits.
You'd be making out far better....trust me.
The chiefs are considered a good team but there defense is terrible, made up for by usually being ahead or Mahomes leading a comeback. Of course I'd rather be able to do that but I know its not in the cards right now.
A lot is riding on Jones and that's ok. He either rises up this year or he continues to struggle and is replaced. We will have our answer this year barring injury.
1. Offensive line - They had a few good games last season but this group needs two more players. I also will not feel comfortable until I see them perform better on the field. Without that, this team is going nowhere. We had prior off seasons where we added a free agent OL and then BBI starts projecting wins. So, for now we still have a bad OL and therefore I am not sure how effective these new weapons will be.
2. Garrett is a horrible play designer and play caller. Too often I watched plays that made zero sense especially for the down and distance they were called. Too many low percentage and slow to develop plays for an offense with a lousy offensive line. This is a huge problem.
Quote:
In comment 15190932 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
And don’t rely on “should have” because they outplayed someone for 50 minutes. Clearly didn’t outplay them enough else it wouldn’t have taken 10 minutes for the game to turn into a loss.
I guess the good news is they only need to focus on outplaying teams more often for 10 minutes going forward.
And then the Giants will have more wins.
I agree that seasons CAN be lost by unfortunate events, bit it was a lot. Yes our line had trouble, but thats what happens when you dont have more good OL and need to start a rookie LT, a 1st time Center, rotate in a 5th round pick and start a journeyman at RT when you had no offseason.
Yes Engram lost us games essentially, but thats what happens when you have nothing else at TE.
Yes, losing Barkley to an injury in week 2 was devastating. But thats what happens when your 2nd round pick WR, 1st round TE and high ticket FA cant live up to their billing.
At the same time, we slugged with a bunch of playoff teams and prob should have won more than 6 games. However, "ifs and buts are nice but money buys whisky" fits here. You got the pieces. You'll have more after the draft. Jones needs to make big throws to Golladay. Jones needs to put balls on Engram until he is no longer on the team. Jones needs to take those huge chucks of yards with his feet without getting hurt this year. Barkley needs to be the game plan killer that he was before.
Fact is, our defense could have won with what we had out there if our offense could percolate. Go get at least one more baby eating shitkicker (or 2) and lets see it all take shape.
Yes, the roster needs help in a god bit of areas still. Not sure I have heard of baby-eating shitkickers but assume that means OL.
And they won 6 games total. The probably could have won a few more theme is offset by the probably could have lost a few more as well.
1. Offensive line - They had a few good games last season but this group needs two more players. I also will not feel comfortable until I see them perform better on the field. Without that, this team is going nowhere. We had prior off seasons where we added a free agent OL and then BBI starts projecting wins. So, for now we still have a bad OL and therefore I am not sure how effective these new weapons will be.
2. Garrett is a horrible play designer and play caller. Too often I watched plays that made zero sense especially for the down and distance they were called. Too many low percentage and slow to develop plays for an offense with a lousy offensive line. This is a huge problem.
Great post
1. Offensive line - They had a few good games last season but this group needs two more players. I also will not feel comfortable until I see them perform better on the field. Without that, this team is going nowhere. We had prior off seasons where we added a free agent OL and then BBI starts projecting wins. So, for now we still have a bad OL and therefore I am not sure how effective these new weapons will be.
2. Garrett is a horrible play designer and play caller. Too often I watched plays that made zero sense especially for the down and distance they were called. Too many low percentage and slow to develop plays for an offense with a lousy offensive line. This is a huge problem.
#2 is not a huge problem, meaning huge for the longer term.
Garrett will either fail and be removed/not extended, or he will succeed and become a HC again. This is, in all probability, his last year as the Giant OC.
2. Garrett is a horrible play designer and play caller. Too often I watched plays that made zero sense especially for the down and distance they were called. Too many low percentage and slow to develop plays for an offense with a lousy offensive line. This is a huge problem.
Garrett - another red-herring.
Were you out of the country when Garrett designed winning plays versus Tampa? But our QB, alas, couldn't execute.
Garrett can coach NFL offense. We just need more players who can actually execute.
And if he's is as bad as you think, then Judge should be seriously questioned for keeping him with so much on the line this season.
Garret had a comparable group in Dallas in ‘19 and Prescott went off.
Quote:
The offensive line and Garrett...
1. Offensive line - They had a few good games last season but this group needs two more players. I also will not feel comfortable until I see them perform better on the field. Without that, this team is going nowhere. We had prior off seasons where we added a free agent OL and then BBI starts projecting wins. So, for now we still have a bad OL and therefore I am not sure how effective these new weapons will be.
2. Garrett is a horrible play designer and play caller. Too often I watched plays that made zero sense especially for the down and distance they were called. Too many low percentage and slow to develop plays for an offense with a lousy offensive line. This is a huge problem.
#2 is not a huge problem, meaning huge for the longer term.
Garrett will either fail and be removed/not extended, or he will succeed and become a HC again. This is, in all probability, his last year as the Giant OC.
It is a huge problem for this season. That is what we are talking about right? I don't care about 2-3 years from now.
Quote:
The offensive line and Garrett...
2. Garrett is a horrible play designer and play caller. Too often I watched plays that made zero sense especially for the down and distance they were called. Too many low percentage and slow to develop plays for an offense with a lousy offensive line. This is a huge problem.
Garrett - another red-herring.
Were you out of the country when Garrett designed winning plays versus Tampa? But our QB, alas, couldn't execute.
Garrett can coach NFL offense. We just need more players who can actually execute.
And if he's is as bad as you think, then Judge should be seriously questioned for keeping him with so much on the line this season.
My comments do not mean that Garrett has NEVER had a good game. To suggest that is ridiculous. Just like Jones has also had some good games but he gets roasted here due to his overall performance.
Yes.. Judge will need to be held accountable for Garrett's poor performance if it continues.
Quote:
In comment 15190882 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15190822 fireitup77 said:
Quote:
In comment 15190278 RetroJint said:
Quote:
Gettleman is beyond lucky to get a fourth . And the idea that you “start the clock over again after the first year because he had all his presumptions wrong “ is nonsense . His alleged professional expertise precludes him getting a mulligan .
In March of 2021 , let it be said that the Giants finally entered the world of full-fledged cap manipulation. If they continue to lose , Gettleman will be gone . The organization will tank a schedule and team just as the Browns , Jags and Jets have recently done . The total do over . Judge is safe for now . But he’s not immune , either . What Parcells said about your record applies here .
I am optimistic because I think they have an excellent coaching staff . The roster is better . There are questions , of course , beginning with Jones . But there is hope .
Please show me all these complete rebuild teams that won in the third year.
36 of 53 players were changed in DG's first year. By the beginning of season two 49 of 53 players were changed. That's a complete tare down.
So please show me a successful three year complete rebuild. I keep reading it here so it must be true. There should be quite a list of teams that have done it!
The Packers of 1958-1961.
They were 1-10-1 in 1958; most of the pieces were present on offense, but not starting outside of HB Paul Hornung, Center Jim Ringo and WR Max McGee. When Vince Lombardi arrived, he brought Safety Emlen Tunnell with him from the Giants, drafted WR Boyd Dowler, and traded for DT Henry Jordan and RDE Bill Quinlan from Cleveland and LG Fuzzy Thurston from Baltimore; Jordan, a 3-tech precursor to Alan Page, is in the Hall of Fame, Dowler and Thurston were pro bowlers, and Quinlan was a role player; a rare player nowadays of a run-stuffing RDE. The Pack went 7-5 that year.
In 1960 Lombardi signed undrafted QB Willie Wood and converted him to play free safety and traded with Cleveland for LDE Willie Davis. Both have made the Hall of Fame. The Packers went 8-4 and made the 1960 NFL Championship Game where they lost to the Eagles.
In 1961, Lombardi drafted CB Herb Adderley in the first round and DT Ron Kostelnik in the 2nd; Adderley made the Hall of Fame and Kostelnik was a capable run-stopper, similar to the role Dalvin Tomlinson played for the Giants. The Packers went 11-3 and shut out the Giants in the 1961 NFL Championship Game.
Had to go back 60 years. Lol. And as you said most pieces on offense where there.
You have a more recent example. I read on BBI all the time that it shouldn't take more than 3 years. There should be multiple examples.
What's your definition of a rebuild?
Panthers went from 2-14 in 2010 to making the Super Bowl in 2013. Colts finished 4-12 in 2017, lost their franchise QB, and made the playoffs this past season. The Browns finished worse than us in 2017 and then won a playoff game this past season.
I think the Broncos finished 4-12 a few years prior to making the Super Bowl. Maybe not a fair comp with the addition of Peyton.
The Bucs roster turned over a ton since 2017. I don't expect a Super Bowl Winner by year three. But there are a ton of examples of teams making the playoffs and competing by year three.
My definition of a rebuild is what we have been going through since DG got here. He basically flipped the roster the first two years. I'm not talking about teams that were good, had a bad year or two and rebounded with most of the same key players.
I don't have the time right now to research the turnover of players on those teams. I'll try when I have time. But most of these quick turn around teams aren't really when you look at them. Most of them were building for years, had a bad year, and then made the jump.
Secondly I would hope that our standards are higher than making the playoffs for a year or two. I'm expecting that when we come out the other side we have a team that can compete long term.
To be given that bad of an offensive roster of players, and then to have Barkley go down in Week 2...you have got to be kidding?
Quote:
In comment 15190918 fireitup77 said:
Quote:
In comment 15190882 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15190822 fireitup77 said:
Quote:
In comment 15190278 RetroJint said:
Quote:
Gettleman is beyond lucky to get a fourth . And the idea that you “start the clock over again after the first year because he had all his presumptions wrong “ is nonsense . His alleged professional expertise precludes him getting a mulligan .
In March of 2021 , let it be said that the Giants finally entered the world of full-fledged cap manipulation. If they continue to lose , Gettleman will be gone . The organization will tank a schedule and team just as the Browns , Jags and Jets have recently done . The total do over . Judge is safe for now . But he’s not immune , either . What Parcells said about your record applies here .
I am optimistic because I think they have an excellent coaching staff . The roster is better . There are questions , of course , beginning with Jones . But there is hope .
Please show me all these complete rebuild teams that won in the third year.
36 of 53 players were changed in DG's first year. By the beginning of season two 49 of 53 players were changed. That's a complete tare down.
So please show me a successful three year complete rebuild. I keep reading it here so it must be true. There should be quite a list of teams that have done it!
The Packers of 1958-1961.
They were 1-10-1 in 1958; most of the pieces were present on offense, but not starting outside of HB Paul Hornung, Center Jim Ringo and WR Max McGee. When Vince Lombardi arrived, he brought Safety Emlen Tunnell with him from the Giants, drafted WR Boyd Dowler, and traded for DT Henry Jordan and RDE Bill Quinlan from Cleveland and LG Fuzzy Thurston from Baltimore; Jordan, a 3-tech precursor to Alan Page, is in the Hall of Fame, Dowler and Thurston were pro bowlers, and Quinlan was a role player; a rare player nowadays of a run-stuffing RDE. The Pack went 7-5 that year.
In 1960 Lombardi signed undrafted QB Willie Wood and converted him to play free safety and traded with Cleveland for LDE Willie Davis. Both have made the Hall of Fame. The Packers went 8-4 and made the 1960 NFL Championship Game where they lost to the Eagles.
In 1961, Lombardi drafted CB Herb Adderley in the first round and DT Ron Kostelnik in the 2nd; Adderley made the Hall of Fame and Kostelnik was a capable run-stopper, similar to the role Dalvin Tomlinson played for the Giants. The Packers went 11-3 and shut out the Giants in the 1961 NFL Championship Game.
Had to go back 60 years. Lol. And as you said most pieces on offense where there.
You have a more recent example. I read on BBI all the time that it shouldn't take more than 3 years. There should be multiple examples.
What's your definition of a rebuild?
Panthers went from 2-14 in 2010 to making the Super Bowl in 2013. Colts finished 4-12 in 2017, lost their franchise QB, and made the playoffs this past season. The Browns finished worse than us in 2017 and then won a playoff game this past season.
I think the Broncos finished 4-12 a few years prior to making the Super Bowl. Maybe not a fair comp with the addition of Peyton.
The Bucs roster turned over a ton since 2017. I don't expect a Super Bowl Winner by year three. But there are a ton of examples of teams making the playoffs and competing by year three.
My definition of a rebuild is what we have been going through since DG got here. He basically flipped the roster the first two years. I'm not talking about teams that were good, had a bad year or two and rebounded with most of the same key players.
I don't have the time right now to research the turnover of players on those teams. I'll try when I have time. But most of these quick turn around teams aren't really when you look at them. Most of them were building for years, had a bad year, and then made the jump.
Secondly I would hope that our standards are higher than making the playoffs for a year or two. I'm expecting that when we come out the other side we have a team that can compete long term.
You are all over the board with this rebuild commentary, yet again. Just turning over another GM's roster of players and then continually turning over those players you brought in improve the roster isn't rebuilding...its running in circles and going nowhere.
Come up with a logical, reasonably timed-out rebuild process and we will weigh in on it.
If you are using Gettleman's as your template for a rebuild, I would suggest don't bother.
You gaslight every conversation and make things impossible. That’s who you are.
Quote:
In comment 15190918 fireitup77 said:
Quote:
In comment 15190882 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15190822 fireitup77 said:
Quote:
In comment 15190278 RetroJint said:
Quote:
Gettleman is beyond lucky to get a fourth . And the idea that you “start the clock over again after the first year because he had all his presumptions wrong “ is nonsense . His alleged professional expertise precludes him getting a mulligan .
In March of 2021 , let it be said that the Giants finally entered the world of full-fledged cap manipulation. If they continue to lose , Gettleman will be gone . The organization will tank a schedule and team just as the Browns , Jags and Jets have recently done . The total do over . Judge is safe for now . But he’s not immune , either . What Parcells said about your record applies here .
I am optimistic because I think they have an excellent coaching staff . The roster is better . There are questions , of course , beginning with Jones . But there is hope .
Please show me all these complete rebuild teams that won in the third year.
36 of 53 players were changed in DG's first year. By the beginning of season two 49 of 53 players were changed. That's a complete tare down.
So please show me a successful three year complete rebuild. I keep reading it here so it must be true. There should be quite a list of teams that have done it!
The Packers of 1958-1961.
They were 1-10-1 in 1958; most of the pieces were present on offense, but not starting outside of HB Paul Hornung, Center Jim Ringo and WR Max McGee. When Vince Lombardi arrived, he brought Safety Emlen Tunnell with him from the Giants, drafted WR Boyd Dowler, and traded for DT Henry Jordan and RDE Bill Quinlan from Cleveland and LG Fuzzy Thurston from Baltimore; Jordan, a 3-tech precursor to Alan Page, is in the Hall of Fame, Dowler and Thurston were pro bowlers, and Quinlan was a role player; a rare player nowadays of a run-stuffing RDE. The Pack went 7-5 that year.
In 1960 Lombardi signed undrafted QB Willie Wood and converted him to play free safety and traded with Cleveland for LDE Willie Davis. Both have made the Hall of Fame. The Packers went 8-4 and made the 1960 NFL Championship Game where they lost to the Eagles.
In 1961, Lombardi drafted CB Herb Adderley in the first round and DT Ron Kostelnik in the 2nd; Adderley made the Hall of Fame and Kostelnik was a capable run-stopper, similar to the role Dalvin Tomlinson played for the Giants. The Packers went 11-3 and shut out the Giants in the 1961 NFL Championship Game.
Had to go back 60 years. Lol. And as you said most pieces on offense where there.
You have a more recent example. I read on BBI all the time that it shouldn't take more than 3 years. There should be multiple examples.
What's your definition of a rebuild?
Panthers went from 2-14 in 2010 to making the Super Bowl in 2013. Colts finished 4-12 in 2017, lost their franchise QB, and made the playoffs this past season. The Browns finished worse than us in 2017 and then won a playoff game this past season.
I think the Broncos finished 4-12 a few years prior to making the Super Bowl. Maybe not a fair comp with the addition of Peyton.
The Bucs roster turned over a ton since 2017. I don't expect a Super Bowl Winner by year three. But there are a ton of examples of teams making the playoffs and competing by year three.
My definition of a rebuild is what we have been going through since DG got here. He basically flipped the roster the first two years. I'm not talking about teams that were good, had a bad year or two and rebounded with most of the same key players.
I don't have the time right now to research the turnover of players on those teams. I'll try when I have time. But most of these quick turn around teams aren't really when you look at them. Most of them were building for years, had a bad year, and then made the jump.
Secondly I would hope that our standards are higher than making the playoffs for a year or two. I'm expecting that when we come out the other side we have a team that can compete long term.
I think most NFL rosters turn over almost as much as the Giants did. I looked a few weeks back, the Browns only had a few pre-2018 starters on their roster. Not that the Browns are the best example of team construction.
I think if you were to go back to when DG took the job, you can easily construct a team that makes the playoffs in 2020. The Giants lagging by a year is no big deal - but we really do need to get there this season, this year is enough time for DG's biggest investments to pay dividends (or not). I have zero patience for 'improve but need another year!' type seasons.
The Colts are a team I'd point to as one that has done a good job, only held back due to the QB position.
I definitely agree with your last point. A single double digit win year isn't enough, but we need to get there before we talk about a sustainable contender!
Then I come here and read posts like yours above telling me this isn't a shitty football team. I've been reading that same shit here for years.
Not sure what’s being spun.
Have you reviewed the pressure, sack, hits, yard before contact per rush, and rushes for negative yards?
The OL was OK most of the year?
Then I come here and read posts like yours above telling me this isn't a shitty football team. I've been reading that same shit here for years.
Right - you’re the guy that said they’d win 2 games. So when they play decently well and are in most games and go 6-10 and are clearly trending up from previous years, you bitch and moan about it.
You can’t separate the Joe Judge era from 2013-2019. That’s your own fault.
You guys that can’t see the difference between the OL from 2018 and 2019 aren’t watching closely enough. This line is worlds better and should be better in 2021.
Our 2018 OL was Solder (awful) Hernandez (decent) Pulley (awful) Jamon Brown (awful) and Chad Wheeler (worse than awful)
2019- Solder (awful) Hernandez (decent) Halapio (awful),
Zeitler (solid) Remmers (capable)
Quote:
On Sundays I see a shitty football team. I check the numbers and they say this is a shitty football team. I check further and I see that this has been a shitty football team for a decade.
Then I come here and read posts like yours above telling me this isn't a shitty football team. I've been reading that same shit here for years.
Right - you’re the guy that said they’d win 2 games. So when they play decently well and are in most games and go 6-10 and are clearly trending up from previous years, you bitch and moan about it.
You can’t separate the Joe Judge era from 2013-2019. That’s your own fault.
I said they'd win 2 games before the season started? Can you find that post or are you gaslighting me again?
What is playing "decently well"? 6-10? Pathetic offense? Can you operationally define that?
You think the line in 2020 that was bottom 5 in all of the pass protection stats was worlds better?
I really try to see where you’re coming from most of the time because I think you’re an earnest dude. But the line was terrible last year.
If all those things were even remotely true, how did the Giants Offense finish 31st in yards per game and 31st in points per game?
What I have disliked about him as he shits on every move the Giants make (relentless like geese shitting on an athletic field) before seeing how any of it works out.
Ha, this is said perfectly. It's exactly my issue. Thx Chop.
Quote:
What I have disliked about him as he shits on every move the Giants make (relentless like geese shitting on an athletic field) before seeing how any of it works out.
Ha, this is said perfectly. It's exactly my issue. Thx Chop.
Is this really true though?
I think you guys are just sensitive and don't like to read anything bad about the Giants. Especially when it's the truth.
best WR also injured in same game and missed 5 games
7th worst team in drops
starting QB missed 2 games
had to start a rookie at LT and at times had 3 rookies starting (plus a first time center)
...and the most common answer for why the offense regressed last year...
Jason Garrett misused the 4 best healthy players he had in the first half of the year and didn't throw the ball downfield. the offense got better as the season went along because they stopped running 3 yard button hooks to Engram and let him just run by people down field.
those aren't excuses they are things that happened.
also I think many of those things could have been overcome with a better offensive coordinator. I'm too lazy to go too deep into it but just go to next gen stats and compare this chart of Engram targets from early in the season compared to the charts later in the season. Or the stills that show Jones with just 4 options to throw to, all running routes within 4 yards of the LOS on 3rd and 7's. The offense improved as the year went along so gotta hope Judge knows what he's doing bringing Garrett back.
https://nextgenstats.nfl.com/charts/player/season/evan-engram/ENG726325/2020/4/route - ( New Window )
Quote:
In comment 15190936 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
What I have disliked about him as he shits on every move the Giants make (relentless like geese shitting on an athletic field) before seeing how any of it works out.
Ha, this is said perfectly. It's exactly my issue. Thx Chop.
Is this really true though?
I think you guys are just sensitive and don't like to read anything bad about the Giants. Especially when it's the truth.
I'm not sensitive, I have no trouble reading bad stuff about the Giants. I have posted some pretty horrible stuff in some of the game threads, so I totally get it. And I definitely think you have a really good football IQ but yeah the constant negativity is what gets to me. As I said though I am sure to sit and have a beer with you and watch a game would be a different story... lol