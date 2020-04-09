for display only
WR Jaylen Waddle or OT Rashawn Slater at #11

M.S. : 3/21/2021 9:11 am
You play General Manager.

You've got exact equal grades on them both: Who do you choose, Waddle or Slater?

I've been on the Jaylen Waddle bandwagon for a long time, but now I'm having second thoughts.

The Giants have a legit #1 TE and a legit #1 WR, assuming Kyle Rudolph and Kenny Golladay are at full health. What is the best way to max our free agent investments? I've now come around to the idea that we MUST give Daniel Jones time to throw.

Rashawn Slater in my pick at #11.

What's yours?
Waddle  
Jon in NYC : 3/21/2021 9:13 am : link
is the better player. You can play him inside, outside, his speed and shiftiness completely changes the game. Slater is probably a rock solid pro but Waddle changes how the other team has to defend entirely.
I’m taking Slater..  
Sean : 3/21/2021 9:13 am : link
RT is still a huge question mark. The team will only go as far as the offensive line will take it, I’d look to upgrade the line. Don’t get complacent there. Slater immediately improves the depth as well.
Slater  
Mike in NY : 3/21/2021 9:14 am : link
I question whether Waddle is durable enough to play in the NFL
Waddle  
BillT : 3/21/2021 9:14 am : link
I just don’t see Slater as a top talent. If you’re taking an OL at 11 it should be a Quenton Nelson
Waddle  
Eman11 : 3/21/2021 9:19 am : link
As long as his ankle checks out, he’s my pick. Way too talented a player to pass on.

I think we can get a starting caliber interior OL with our 2nd rd pick.
...  
Mdgiantsfan : 3/21/2021 9:19 am : link
In this scenario either would work for me. If Slater were moving to G then that would be a nice addition to this young Oline. Adding Waddle, gives us a chess piece and possible replacement for Shep in the slot.
Those are the 2 guys I’ve been very high on since day 1  
Tuckrule : 3/21/2021 9:20 am : link
Can’t pass on the talent that is waddle. Just can’t do it IMO. A third id add into the mix is Farley. To me if waddle is there you have to take him. The upside is tremendous and allows us to move on from Shepard. Waddle isn’t just a slot WR. He can play everywhere and that’s coming from a guy who’s been hyping slater for a long time.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/21/2021 9:21 am : link
Waddle.
Slater  
jeff57 : 3/21/2021 9:23 am : link
You can have all the receivers in the world, but if your OL is a sieve, it won’t matter.
Slater  
Rolyrock : 3/21/2021 9:23 am : link
Harder to get good O l
ineman than WR.
I take Waddle and dont look back  
blueblood : 3/21/2021 9:26 am : link
no brainer
Slater. No question.  
FStubbs : 3/21/2021 9:27 am : link
Between Golladay, Slayton, Shepard, and Ross, we have a good enough WR corp. The offensive line though is a huge question mark.

Slater or Rosseau would be who I'd be looking at in the #11 spot.

The draft is deep in WR so a decent one who can push for the #2 spot can be had in the 2nd round.
RE: Slater  
Tuckrule : 3/21/2021 9:27 am : link
In comment 15190113 Rolyrock said:
Quote:
Harder to get good O l
ineman than WR.


Waddle isn’t just a WR. He’s a very very special talent. His on field speed is equal to hill. I’m not talking 40 time I’m talking agility, start and stop. You can’t say that for any other WR that’s come out since. He is an immediate game changer for the entire offense including no more blitzing no more stacking the box vs us.
Waddle  
Jim in Tampa : 3/21/2021 9:30 am : link
Obviously he'd need to check out health-wise for the Giants to take him, but if Waddle is healthy he could potentially give the team two #1-caliber WRs. Plus Waddle's speed paired with either Slayton or Ross, plus Gollaway should open things up for Barkley as well.

I would only consider Slater in a trade down or if all of the receiver talent (Chase, Smith, Pitts and Wadddle) and both CBs are gone.
What about Kyle Murphy?  
Giant16 : 3/21/2021 9:31 am : link
Anyone have intel on Murphy's development? I read about Peart projected at RT but haven't heard anything about Murphy. Have they been training at the Facility or have to go private coaches?
So the premise is that the Giants have stacked their board...  
Big Blue Blogger : 3/21/2021 9:36 am : link
... ten players are gone, and Slater and Waddle are the two players left in the second tier (or the third/fourth, if the top tiers are more granular). So the choice is between:
1) A technically proficient lineman who is built like Justin Pugh but compensates with immaculate hand/footwork; and
2) A game-breaking WR with a slight frame and some injury history.

There’s limited recent tape on either, but there’s plenty of impressive stuff in the archive,

I think both are attractive at #11, and the pick would say more about positional value, the depth of the draft at OL/WR, and the players already on the roster. So I would lean toward Slater, but it’s a very close call - and assumes that Sterling Shepard remains in the team’s long-term plans.
Caleb Farley  
gogiants : 3/21/2021 9:37 am : link
and then Slater
Waddle can play one position...  
bw in dc : 3/21/2021 9:38 am : link
which we just solved for yesterday.

Slater can play five.

Slater.
In this scenario, Slater  
UConn4523 : 3/21/2021 9:38 am : link
Waddle I just don’t want at all. The bust factor with him is as high as anyone in the draft IMO.
Bust potential  
UConn4523 : 3/21/2021 9:39 am : link
*
RE: Waddle  
Old Blue : 3/21/2021 9:39 am : link
In comment 15190130 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
Obviously he'd need to check out health-wise for the Giants to take him, but if Waddle is healthy he could potentially give the team two #1-caliber WRs. Plus Waddle's speed paired with either Slayton or Ross, plus Gollaway should open things up for Barkley as well.

I would only consider Slater in a trade down or if all of the receiver talent (Chase, Smith, Pitts and Wadddle) and both CBs are gone.


SLATER, SLATER, SLATER to help put HUMPTY DUMPTY back together again.
RE: Waddle can play one position...  
Jon in NYC : 3/21/2021 9:39 am : link
In comment 15190146 bw in dc said:
Quote:
which we just solved for yesterday.

Slater can play five.

Slater.


You play 3 WRs at a time in the NFL. Solved on WR spot, sure, but Shepard is one big hit away from ending his NFL career and Slayton is inconsistent.
All this and they probably won’t take either  
BillT : 3/21/2021 9:40 am : link
!
Equal Grades on Both  
Samiam : 3/21/2021 9:40 am : link
Why don’t some read the thread? If there are equal grades on both, it’s a no brainer to go with Slater? For one, there are far fewer good offensive linemen available in the draft and free agency. Two, with the Golloday signing, they already massively upgraded the WR position. Three, if they still feel the need for a WR, there are lots of really good WRs that could be had later in the draft and they also signed Ross. Four, by now, the OL is by far the bigger need and not having a good OL would undermine everything else that has to be done to upgrade the offense. Think about how we’d feel with Golloday and Barkley and these skill players and Jones running for his like because of the pass rush and/or Barkley getting tackled in the backfield.
good man, bw in dc!  
ColHowPepper : 3/21/2021 9:44 am : link
Haven't seen Pugh as a comp for Slater. Is that view widely held at BBI. I always thought Pugh's lack of thickness capped his upside, even if his nimbleness was a positive.
Slater. If Ross totally redeems himself ala Agholor  
gtt350 : 3/21/2021 9:47 am : link
we already have Waddle
Waddle  
redwhiteandbigblue : 3/21/2021 9:49 am : link
No brainer. Ross signed a 1 year deal and will be gone next year. Shepard is injury prone. Waddle is a game breaker. By having Golladay, Waddle and Shepard on the field in a 3 receiver set with Rudolph or Ingam at TE or better yet adding Slayton in a 4 receiver set, the field gets spread and limits defenses ability to double cover anyone. Then go BAP for the remaining picks.
From what I’ve learned,  
Big Blue '56 : 3/21/2021 9:49 am : link
Slater. To be able to play 5 positions is impressive..Long term fixture to be?
Slater  
wigs in nyc : 3/21/2021 9:50 am : link
get a WR later.

The OL just takes a linger time to gel, that it seems its important to get them into the system earlier and grow with their teammates. Also, I have no idea if Slater can also play guard, but that versatility would be awesome (the way Conklin and Martin kicked inside and became all-world types) if Peart looked good.
RE: Equal Grades on Both  
Big Blue '56 : 3/21/2021 9:51 am : link
In comment 15190155 Samiam said:
Quote:
Why don’t some read the thread? If there are equal grades on both, it’s a no brainer to go with Slater? For one, there are far fewer good offensive linemen available in the draft and free agency. Two, with the Golloday signing, they already massively upgraded the WR position. Three, if they still feel the need for a WR, there are lots of really good WRs that could be had later in the draft and they also signed Ross. Four, by now, the OL is by far the bigger need and not having a good OL would undermine everything else that has to be done to upgrade the offense. Think about how we’d feel with Golloday and Barkley and these skill players and Jones running for his like because of the pass rush and/or Barkley getting tackled in the backfield.


Well done as usual..
Did you catch the post by one of our connected posters  
cosmicj : 3/21/2021 9:56 am : link
That Slater would not be in play at 11?
Slater’s versatility  
5BowlsSoon : 3/21/2021 9:57 am : link
Moves me big time.

The Golladay and Ross signings have moved me away from WR. We ABSOLUTELY HAVE TO PROTECT DANIEL JONES. Remember how the great Cowboys OL did it for many years. You win in the trenches.

When Jones goes back to pass, he can only throw to one guy....I will take my chances on KennyG, Shepard, Slayton, Ross, Engram, Rudolph, and Barkley being enough targets.

BUT WHAT GOOD ARE ALL THOSE FUYS IF OUR OL SUX?
Slater  
Producer : 3/21/2021 9:58 am : link
If he's there
RE: Did you catch the post by one of our connected posters  
Big Blue '56 : 3/21/2021 9:59 am : link
In comment 15190180 cosmicj said:
Quote:
That Slater would not be in play at 11?


That doesn’t mean much. No one knows where JJ is leaning at this point. He’s been quite good at keeping things close to the vest a la Belichick..He knows how important strength and depth of the OL is, especially for Jones and Barkley, imv
Im amending my prior answer  
blueblood : 3/21/2021 10:02 am : link
Fix the OL.. get a WR in round 2-4.

You cant use KG on deep routes if you dont have time to throw deep.

You have to open holes for Saquon

You have to keep DJ clean.

You have to be able to score in the redzone.

You have to be able to run a 4-6 minutes offense to close out games

And you REALLY need to find out if DJ is the future.


You cant do any of the above without a solid OL.
I’m actually in favor of Slater but we are totally in the dark  
cosmicj : 3/21/2021 10:05 am : link
About what the real scouts think. Think of order after prognostication as a game of telephone where the press and public draft is get hints from the s outs who in turn are getting hints from the GMs. In 2021, the telephone had turned into a 1945 model rotary with COVID.

So I’m passing on a hint. And you no doubt have also read those hints about the three high Bama prospects.
Order after = pre draft  
cosmicj : 3/21/2021 10:06 am : link
Anyone else thinking of disabling autocorrect in their devices? More trouble than it’s worth.
ColHowPepper: Slater has more muscle and sand in his pants than Pugh.  
Big Blue Blogger : 3/21/2021 10:07 am : link
Similar issue with wingspan/arm length, though. Their size numbers are surprisingly similar, and both are more technicians than brawlers.

Again, the premise of the thread is that the Giants have similar, high grades on Slater and Waddle. That assumption takes evaluation of the players off the table.
RE: Order after = pre draft  
Big Blue '56 : 3/21/2021 10:08 am : link
In comment 15190201 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Anyone else thinking of disabling autocorrect in their devices? More trouble than it’s worth.


Thanks for the reminder. I just disabled it.
Another interesting question would be  
JohnF : 3/21/2021 10:10 am : link
Pitts or Slater at #11?

IMO, you go with Pitts. The team has to start being able to draft competent linemen in rounds 2-4. Pitts would be a massive weapon, and take this offense to the next level.
Waddle  
Sammo85 : 3/21/2021 10:20 am : link
But I don’t hate the idea of thinking about OL.

Shepard is not going to be here much longer. Ross is a one year cheap downfield pickup. Engram is a one year guy and despite Judges nice sound bites I don’t see us keeping him longer term. Pettis is a bottom roster receiver who can play specials. Even if Slayton picks it back up with Golladay here taking up the mantle, we need young depth continuously and Waddle is a top talent who can be moved around the field. We can’t get caught slapsticking hopes and prayers and fill ins on offense in a passing league.

Giants probably do need to think about an OT/OG option in draft for depth this year.



At this point there is no need to target  
eric2425ny : 3/21/2021 10:22 am : link
a position in round 1. Take BPA. I can envision us drafting another guard in the 2-4 round range as competition for Hernandez and Lemieux. It also wouldn’t surprise me to see us sign an older veteran Guard to push the young guys a bit. There will be a lot more cap casualties coming.

The Solder deal makes me think the plan at tackle is Thomas, Peart, Solder as the swing tackle. Otherwise they would have just released Solder outright and realized the same cap savings.

Gates has Center locked down at this stage. Why move him now? He was coming into his own the second half of last year.

As for Guard, I think they want to give Hernandez and Lemieux every chance they can to win the starting jobs. They’ll bring in competition but I’m not sure a first rounder makes sense.
RE: Waddle  
Big Blue '56 : 3/21/2021 10:23 am : link
In comment 15190220 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
But I don’t hate the idea of thinking about OL.

Shepard is not going to be here much longer. Ross is a one year cheap downfield pickup. Engram is a one year guy and despite Judges nice sound bites I don’t see us keeping him longer term. Pettis is a bottom roster receiver who can play specials. Even if Slayton picks it back up with Golladay here taking up the mantle, we need young depth continuously and Waddle is a top talent who can be moved around the field. We can’t get caught slapsticking hopes and prayers and fill ins on offense in a passing league.

Giants probably do need to think about an OT/OG option in draft for depth this year.


Devil’s advocate: Isn’t it much easier, generally speaking, to find a WR/Slot receiver in a given draft than a long term OL fixture?
BPA  
Bruner4329 : 3/21/2021 10:26 am : link
Taking the best player available and sorry it may not be Waddle but most certainly is not Slater. Reach at 11 for a guy like this.Maybe if you were picking between 15-20. If Parsons is around that is the pick. You can get a good WR or OG in the second round.
RE: RE: Waddle  
Sammo85 : 3/21/2021 10:29 am : link
In comment 15190226 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15190220 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


But I don’t hate the idea of thinking about OL.

Shepard is not going to be here much longer. Ross is a one year cheap downfield pickup. Engram is a one year guy and despite Judges nice sound bites I don’t see us keeping him longer term. Pettis is a bottom roster receiver who can play specials. Even if Slayton picks it back up with Golladay here taking up the mantle, we need young depth continuously and Waddle is a top talent who can be moved around the field. We can’t get caught slapsticking hopes and prayers and fill ins on offense in a passing league.

Giants probably do need to think about an OT/OG option in draft for depth this year.






Devil’s advocate: Isn’t it much easier, generally speaking, to find a WR/Slot receiver in a given draft than a long term OL fixture?


I think that’s a bit of a false premise because offense have become wide open. You can look around league and teams who are finding longer term T fits outside of the 1st round and Gs in the mid rounds. Look at the pro bowlers last five years and how many 1st round guys are in there. Numbers will surprise you. You can’t go forcing and looking for Quenton Nelson in the 1st round if he isn’t there. I think there will be some nice OL prospects this year in the 2nd and 3rd rounds. Giants just have not done a good job of it last decade. Gates and Lemeiux might change this finally?

Also FWIW, JonC has indicated he doesn’t think Slater fits the OL profile the new regime is looking for. I tend to agree.

Easily Waddell  
Bill L : 3/21/2021 10:41 am : link
Slater won’t be plug and play; you saw the learning curve with Thomas. Peart is someone they think highly of and both he and lemieux have a year learning under the Judge system.

Gollladay does have an injury history and he can be schemed for because nobody else threatens the defense. Waddell both complements and replaces Golladay (the latter if needed by injury). He pushes Shepard to the slot and Slayton to the 4 th WR where he is best. Anyone after those 4 guys is. Ot worth considering.
RE: RE: RE: Waddle  
Big Blue '56 : 3/21/2021 10:42 am : link
In comment 15190238 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 15190226 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15190220 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


But I don’t hate the idea of thinking about OL.

Shepard is not going to be here much longer. Ross is a one year cheap downfield pickup. Engram is a one year guy and despite Judges nice sound bites I don’t see us keeping him longer term. Pettis is a bottom roster receiver who can play specials. Even if Slayton picks it back up with Golladay here taking up the mantle, we need young depth continuously and Waddle is a top talent who can be moved around the field. We can’t get caught slapsticking hopes and prayers and fill ins on offense in a passing league.

Giants probably do need to think about an OT/OG option in draft for depth this year.






Devil’s advocate: Isn’t it much easier, generally speaking, to find a WR/Slot receiver in a given draft than a long term OL fixture?



I think that’s a bit of a false premise because offense have become wide open. You can look around league and teams who are finding longer term T fits outside of the 1st round and Gs in the mid rounds. Look at the pro bowlers last five years and how many 1st round guys are in there. Numbers will surprise you. You can’t go forcing and looking for Quenton Nelson in the 1st round if he isn’t there. I think there will be some nice OL prospects this year in the 2nd and 3rd rounds. Giants just have not done a good job of it last decade. Gates and Lemeiux might change this finally?

Also FWIW, JonC has indicated he doesn’t think Slater fits the OL profile the new regime is looking for. I tend to agree.


Ok, you could be right. Makes sense also. Thanks
Don’t know why Waddle keeps autocorrecting to Waddell  
Bill L : 3/21/2021 10:43 am : link
Please forgive the misspelling
Lost Tomlinson  
US1 Giants : 3/21/2021 10:44 am : link
so much spent on offense too. Need to bolster the defense and get a second starting CB.
RE: Don’t know why Waddle keeps autocorrecting to Waddell  
Big Blue '56 : 3/21/2021 10:44 am : link
In comment 15190264 Bill L said:
Quote:
Please forgive the misspelling


I got too frustrated with autocorrect and disabled it less than an hour ago
Patrick Surtain II  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/21/2021 10:45 am : link
Please
Love both  
Straw Hat : 3/21/2021 10:57 am : link
But i think i choose waddle! Teams will fear the giants adding him to the mix. Defenses wont have enough eyes.
Interesting but almost pointless.  
edavisiii : 3/21/2021 10:57 am : link
Every year you sit there and say "I never saw that coming!" Both could be there, neither could be there, it will depend on how the 1st ten teams see both, how the QBs fall etc. And how JJ and DF sees them. I think the Penn State connection (DL coach) could come in play with Micah Parsons and I think Paye is a possibility. He fits the multiple look profile and he is a model citizen. If we get a #2 corner in FA it puts us in a great position. No forced pick due to need.

As soon as Golladay looked like it was happening I thought of Slater. Better version of Justin Pugh. Gives us an option at Right Tackle, not just guard. Higher floor then Sewell, but not a higher ceiling. Waddle is the sexy pick. He looks elite and would add to special teams. Not as small as some think. Both high character from great programs. WR and tackle are strong this year so if we pass on either there will be great day 2 alternatives. I think we all agree that neither pick will make us throw the remote.
If you're saying...  
Brown_Hornet : 3/21/2021 10:59 am : link
...that not only are Slater and Waddle rated equally by the team but that they are also rated higher than anyone else, I'm leaning Waddle.

If I allow myself to think position 1st, Im thinking defensive BPA.

If I really get what I want, we get lucky, trade down a few spots and add another premium pick.
Then BPA.
PS...some think Slater is the best OL in this draft  
edavisiii : 3/21/2021 11:02 am : link
Definitely not a reach to some at 11. Daniel Jeremiah has him rated ahead of Sewell. I don't agree but WTF do I know! Better balance. Sewell is huge and I can only imagine him pulling.
All in on Slater if he is available at 11  
Rick in Dallas : 3/21/2021 11:10 am : link
Can play RT or OG. Has very good balance and hand punch. He would be a plug in OG in his first year IMHO.
Actually this draft is deep in good OL talent this year.
I might say it on every Slater thread  
90.Cal : 3/21/2021 11:11 am : link
I see Zack Martin. Whether he plays RG or RT for us... I think he has all pro potential... Id target him at 11 to play RT and then I'd target Wyatt Davis at 42 to play RG... I would then feel like our OL is solidified, perhaps for a long time with such a young unit...

'19 Northwestern vs OSU (Slater vs Chase Young)
Mahomes did a great DJ imitation in the SB  
gtt350 : 3/21/2021 11:16 am : link
second string OL
RE: Patrick Surtain II  
5BowlsSoon : 3/21/2021 11:29 am : link
In comment 15190271 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Please


Cowboys will get him.
If I had to choose between the two  
johnnyb : 3/21/2021 11:41 am : link
I would choose Slater. We no longer need a number one WR. Better success with an OT and bigger need in my opinion.

If The option included a CB I would go Farley if available. That would solidify the defensive backfield.

A WR can be drafted day two or even day three as the WR class is very deep. The Giants put themselves in a good position.
....  
ryanmkeane : 3/21/2021 11:42 am : link
After the FA we had, I’m taking BPA and the guy who has the very best chance to develop into a pro bowl fixture. To me, at that spot, it’s Surtain or Ojulari.

Waddle is very intriguing and I wouldn’t be upset. I don’t think Pitts is in play for us.
Slater -  
ryanmkeane : 3/21/2021 11:43 am : link
seems like he will be a good NFL player. I’m just not sure both DG and Judge believe in taking a guard that high. I think their philosophies mesh where you can add some scrappy interior OL in the mid rounds
Here’s the thing with  
ryanmkeane : 3/21/2021 11:46 am : link
taking someone like Slater at 11. If that happens - you’re basically saying he is far and away the best guard prospect and he’s going to impact the team at a high level for years to come.

I think the difference between a great CB or edge talent and then a mediocre one, is way bigger than a very good guard vs average guard. Unfortunately the guard positions just don’t impact the game as much.

Our OL looked very good with the run game at times with average guard play this past year.
If Slater is the BPA.....  
Simms11 : 3/21/2021 11:49 am : link
I'd say he needs to be the pick. Need to keep solidifying Oline. It'll be a huge reason why we either win the Division or not this year, regardless of playmaker availability.
Slater will not grade out near Waddle  
JonC : 3/21/2021 11:50 am : link
The pick would be Waddle, by a mile.

Giants are looking WR and CB, where the talent is, at #11. If they are all somehow gone, I think they will swing at an Edge prospect. They're looking for impact with the pick.

Slater is an OG in the NFL, he's maybe 6'3 305 soaking wet.
RE: Slater will not grade out near Waddle  
Angel Eyes : 3/21/2021 11:52 am : link
In comment 15190374 JonC said:
Quote:
The pick would be Waddle, by a mile.

Giants are looking WR and CB, where the talent is, at #11. If they are all somehow gone, I think they will swing at an Edge prospect. They're looking for impact with the pick.

Slater is an OG in the NFL, he's maybe 6'3 305 soaking wet.

For edge, 1st or 2nd round do you think?
RE: Slater will not grade out near Waddle  
Judge_and_Jury : 3/21/2021 11:56 am : link
In comment 15190374 JonC said:
Quote:
The pick would be Waddle, by a mile.

Giants are looking WR and CB, where the talent is, at #11. If they are all somehow gone, I think they will swing at an Edge prospect. They're looking for impact with the pick.

Slater is an OG in the NFL, he's maybe 6'3 305 soaking wet.


These are my two guys at pick 11 followed by Ojulari and Rosseau. However to Jon's point I don't think Giants will love slaters size/arm length that high up in the draft.
If they're able to sign Adoree  
JonC : 3/21/2021 11:57 am : link
we'll see if the outlook changes towards #11. But, at the end of the day the BPA could well be WR or CB and it would not suck to put one in the pipeline. Adoree might only be a one year add, Slayton and SS need to really to bounce back, etc.

I'm not able to share Edge names yet.
It’s a tough call  
Payasdaddy : 3/21/2021 12:00 pm : link
Might lean to waddle and then Wyatt Davis/ leatherwood in 2nd
Our offense would be set up real nice
Still would be looking for CB first than an ER
Signing either a decent vet CB2 or a trai turner type OG is the last piece of the FA puzzle. If we can do both it really opens us up to draft BPA
I mean if they are graded the same it’s Slater  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/21/2021 12:07 pm : link
Now imo they are not the same, Waddle being higher but if the same I’m going Slater.
RE: Mahomes did a great DJ imitation in the SB  
ColHowPepper : 3/21/2021 12:32 pm : link
In comment 15190313 gtt350 said:
Quote:
second string OL
Been my thinking exactly these last weeks...and Mahomes had/has world skill talent to work with...didn't turn the tide. And I'm not comparing DJ to Mahomes.
Waddle  
ChicagoMarty : 3/21/2021 12:42 pm : link
Jints need weapons - at least that was the theme going into the offseason.

Did that change?

The first round of the draft is where you find weapons particularly fast ones.

Can always pick up a decent interior OL later
What about an edge guy? Is there one worthy at 11?  
eli4life : 3/21/2021 12:43 pm : link
I don’t know college players at all
If Jason Garrett has any influence it will be Slater or Sewell or  
Spider56 : 3/21/2021 12:52 pm : link
another OL guy ... he knows you need an OL to have an offense. Enjoy the read below.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: ColHowPepper: Slater has more muscle and sand in his pants than Pugh.  
ColHowPepper : 3/21/2021 12:53 pm : link
In comment 15190202 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Similar issue with wingspan/arm length, though. Their size numbers are surprisingly similar, and both are more technicians than brawlers.

Again, the premise of the thread is that the Giants have similar, high grades on Slater and Waddle. That assumption takes evaluation of the players off the table.
BBB, yep, thanks
I doubt any OL will be on the Giants' radar in the 1st round...  
Klaatu : 3/21/2021 12:53 pm : link
Except for Sewell, who'll be long gone by #11. Odds are they go WR there, unless they have an eye on an impact defender. That's okay. I've said before that I think round 2 is where they'll look for an OL.
RE: Slater will not grade out near Waddle  
bw in dc : 3/21/2021 1:12 pm : link
In comment 15190374 JonC said:
Quote:
The pick would be Waddle, by a mile.

Giants are looking WR and CB, where the talent is, at #11. If they are all somehow gone, I think they will swing at an Edge prospect. They're looking for impact with the pick.

Slater is an OG in the NFL, he's maybe 6'3 305 soaking wet.


FWIW, Jeremiah says Slater can excel at either T spot and develop into a Pro Bowl G.

And he has Slater right behind Waddle in his top 50.

RE: RE: Slater will not grade out near Waddle  
Judge_and_Jury : 3/21/2021 1:29 pm : link
In comment 15190492 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15190374 JonC said:


Quote:


The pick would be Waddle, by a mile.

Giants are looking WR and CB, where the talent is, at #11. If they are all somehow gone, I think they will swing at an Edge prospect. They're looking for impact with the pick.

Slater is an OG in the NFL, he's maybe 6'3 305 soaking wet.



FWIW, Jeremiah says Slater can excel at either T spot and develop into a Pro Bowl G.

And he has Slater right behind Waddle in his top 50.


For better or worse Giants seem to grade a little differently.
Judge_and_Jury...  
bw in dc : 3/21/2021 1:31 pm : link
I hear you.

The "by a mile" part didn't make sense to me.
RE: I doubt any OL will be on the Giants' radar in the 1st round...  
Judge_and_Jury : 3/21/2021 1:31 pm : link
In comment 15190471 Klaatu said:
Quote:
Except for Sewell, who'll be long gone by #11. Odds are they go WR there, unless they have an eye on an impact defender. That's okay. I've said before that I think round 2 is where they'll look for an OL.


EDGE kind of dies out by round 3 while OL and especially WR go strong at the top half of round 3.

DG has been a guy who hits on OL rd 3 and 4. I could see Edge before OL because of this.
I’m leaning OL at 11,  
darren in pdx : 3/21/2021 1:40 pm : link
if the WR class is as deep as claimed they can find a good one in the 2nd or 3rd. Solidifying the OL helps the three main pieces; Jones, Barkley and Golladay.
If they grade out equally  
torrey : 3/21/2021 3:30 pm : link
then I would rather go for speed, so Waddle.
RE: RE: Order after = pre draft  
chopperhatch : 3/21/2021 3:42 pm : link
In comment 15190203 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15190201 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Anyone else thinking of disabling autocorrect in their devices? More trouble than it’s worth.



Thanks for the reminder. I just disabled it.


Been off for years. Now I just leave the typos because I dont give a shut.
RE: RE: RE: Order after = pre draft  
Big Blue '56 : 3/21/2021 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15190707 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 15190203 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15190201 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Anyone else thinking of disabling autocorrect in their devices? More trouble than it’s worth.



Thanks for the reminder. I just disabled it.



Been off for years. Now I just leave the typos because I dont give a shut.


Well done
RE: Judge_and_Jury...  
Judge_and_Jury : 3/21/2021 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15190517 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I hear you.

The "by a mile" part didn't make sense to me.


That was JonC who apparently has reason to believe faced with the shorter armed OL or Waddle , it's clearly Waddle.

Personal opinion but I think the Edge maybe an X factor here.
RE: Slater. If Ross totally redeems himself ala Agholor  
santacruzom : 3/21/2021 3:50 pm : link
In comment 15190165 gtt350 said:
Quote:
we already have Waddle


I don't know about that... I think Waddle has much better ball skills and overall receiver skills.
You are asking 2 different questions here....  
Hades07 : 3/21/2021 4:53 pm : link
If the question is Waddle or Slater, the answer is easy. Waddle, because IMO he is a significantly better prospect than Slater.

If the question is do you take a WR or an OL with a similar grade. I'd take the OL. It is a more important position and harder to find good players.
RE: You are asking 2 different questions here....  
M.S. : 3/21/2021 6:49 pm : link
In comment 15190781 Hades07 said:
Quote:
If the question is Waddle or Slater, the answer is easy. Waddle, because IMO he is a significantly better prospect than Slater.

If the question is do you take a WR or an OL with a similar grade. I'd take the OL. It is a more important position and harder to find good players.

I'm asking your second question.
RE: RE: I doubt any OL will be on the Giants' radar in the 1st round...  
Klaatu : 3/21/2021 6:54 pm : link
In comment 15190518 Judge_and_Jury said:
Quote:
In comment 15190471 Klaatu said:


Quote:


Except for Sewell, who'll be long gone by #11. Odds are they go WR there, unless they have an eye on an impact defender. That's okay. I've said before that I think round 2 is where they'll look for an OL.



EDGE kind of dies out by round 3 while OL and especially WR go strong at the top half of round 3.

DG has been a guy who hits on OL rd 3 and 4. I could see Edge before OL because of this.


DG's been living off the Trai Turner pick (and signing Andrew Norwell as a UDFA) since 2014. Enough with his mid-round OL "hits." That rep is unwarranted. Waiting until after the 2nd round to tap an OL would be a capital mistake. It's passing on a guy like Wyatt Davis and settling for someone like Josh Myers or Aaron Banks. A pass-rush can be manufactured, and my guess is that most sacks nowadays can be considered coverage sacks, which elevates the importance of DB's not ER's. But you need talent on the O-Line and the Giants have very little of that right now.
RE: I might say it on every Slater thread  
chopperhatch : 3/21/2021 6:55 pm : link
In comment 15190307 90.Cal said:
Quote:
I see Zack Martin. Whether he plays RG or RT for us... I think he has all pro potential... Id target him at 11 to play RT and then I'd target Wyatt Davis at 42 to play RG... I would then feel like our OL is solidified, perhaps for a long time with such a young unit...

'19 Northwestern vs OSU (Slater vs Chase Young)


I am so behind this. Better yet, let Peart win Rt with his banana hands (that is not meant to be racist), Slater to LG and Davis to RG Talk about a set line....for years.
Slater doesn’t have the length to play OT  
GFAN52 : 3/21/2021 7:06 pm : link
In the NFL.
Slater in a heartbeat!  
Fishmanjim57 : 3/21/2021 7:32 pm : link
They won't find a better OT than him, and with Golladay here, I don't think WR is a top priority right now in the draft, at least not in the 1st round.
Gotta go with Slater  
ChathamMark : 3/21/2021 7:43 pm : link
Doesn't make sense to have top-notch receivers if Jones has no time to throw to them.
I mentioned this in the other thread...  
PwndPapi : 3/21/2021 7:50 pm : link
How many 1st round picks were among the 2007-2011 NYG OL?


Here are the top 5 scoring offenses in the NFL last season:
Chief
Bills
Titans
Vikings
Packers

How many 1st rounders did those teams invest in the OLs?

Kc had Eric Fisher. He's now looking for a new job.
They started Mike Remmers, whom we let walk, and a 6th round pick on the right side of the line

Buffalo doesn't have any first rounders on the OL. In building around Josh Allen, their first course of action was to then trade draft assets to acquire a skill weapon on the outside.

The Titans have just one - Taylor Lewan. Everyone else was drafted on day 2 or later. Their RT went undrafted.

The Vikings have Bradbury whom they drafted last season.

The Packers don't have any. They hit on Bakhtiari in the 4th round.. Their center went undrafted and the two guys on the right side were 6th rounders.

Common themes here are these teams haven't invested multiple first rounders on the OL, but they have found some very good guys on day 2 and later. They also put a premium on acquiring skill position players over OL.

Point here is, we ought not to invest our top pick in filling a need if value isn't there. I like Slater. I think he can play inside or outside in the NFL at a high level. He's a pro. But I don't think he moves the needle as much as a Kyle Pitts or Jaylon Waddle. Or Devonta Smith.

Our WR corps looks okay right now but we are likely one Sterling Shepard concussion away from retirement and who knows whether Slayton will continue to grow as a complement to KG. He's got to prove it. Pitts/Waddle/Smith provide massive versality and future-proof this offense in the event we decide to cut ties with Shep or England next season. And they provide immediate impact this season.

We can add to the OL in rounds 2 or 3 if the value is there.
RE: RE: RE: I doubt any OL will be on the Giants' radar in the 1st round...  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/21/2021 8:00 pm : link
In comment 15190996 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In


DG's been living off the Trai Turner pick (and signing Andrew Norwell as a UDFA) since 2014. Enough with his mid-round OL "hits." That rep is unwarranted. Waiting until after the 2nd round to tap an OL would be a capital mistake. It's passing on a guy like Wyatt Davis and settling for someone like Josh Myers or Aaron Banks. A pass-rush can be manufactured, and my guess is that most sacks nowadays can be considered coverage sacks, which elevates the importance of DB's not ER's. But you need talent on the O-Line and the Giants have very little of that right now.


That's absurd, they dont need to draft an OL at 11 to get a good starter, and forcing picks at OL previously got them Pugh and Flowers.

Take the best player not the position.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I doubt any OL will be on the Giants' radar in the 1st round...  
Klaatu : 3/21/2021 8:37 pm : link
In comment 15191083 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15190996 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In


DG's been living off the Trai Turner pick (and signing Andrew Norwell as a UDFA) since 2014. Enough with his mid-round OL "hits." That rep is unwarranted. Waiting until after the 2nd round to tap an OL would be a capital mistake. It's passing on a guy like Wyatt Davis and settling for someone like Josh Myers or Aaron Banks. A pass-rush can be manufactured, and my guess is that most sacks nowadays can be considered coverage sacks, which elevates the importance of DB's not ER's. But you need talent on the O-Line and the Giants have very little of that right now.



That's absurd, they dont need to draft an OL at 11 to get a good starter, and forcing picks at OL previously got them Pugh and Flowers.

Take the best player not the position.


How many ways, in how many threads, do I have to say that I don't think the Giants will draft an OL in the 1st Round this year, but that it would behoove them to look for one in the 2nd (where the value and need mesh), and not put off drafting one until later on?
I like them both, but.....  
Koffman : 3/21/2021 10:16 pm : link
If you're picking at 11 I think you have to go with the more explosive playmaker in Waddle, which is hard for me to say considering the job Slater did against Chase Young in 2019.

In my opinion, if Waddle didn't break his ankle he wins the Heisman over his teammate Devonta Smith. Smith wasn't even considered a Heisman candidate before Waddle was hurt and Waddle was the #1 on the team.

Interesting stat.......The average length across all of Waddle's 17 career touchdowns as a member of the Crimson Tide was a whopping 43.6 yards Think about that; the average distance he covered anytime he scored a touchdown was basically half the length of a football field. With Waddle and Golladay on the outside you make opposing defenses very nervous.

As good as Slater is I think you can draft a guard or RT in the second who would be very good, probably not slater good, but still one that improves our OL. There are very few WR in the draft with the explosive capability of Waddle.
Waddle without a doubt  
Jay on the Island : 3/21/2021 10:20 pm : link
The Giants should not take an OL in round 1 unless Sewell is miraculously on the board or they trade down. The Giants should address guard on day two when there should be several good options on the board. IMO the first round pick should be an edge rusher, WR, or Pitts.
