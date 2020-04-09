WR Jaylen Waddle or OT Rashawn Slater at #11 M.S. : 3/21/2021 9:11 am

You play General Manager.



You've got exact equal grades on them both: Who do you choose, Waddle or Slater?



I've been on the Jaylen Waddle bandwagon for a long time, but now I'm having second thoughts.



The Giants have a legit #1 TE and a legit #1 WR, assuming Kyle Rudolph and Kenny Golladay are at full health. What is the best way to max our free agent investments? I've now come around to the idea that we MUST give Daniel Jones time to throw.



Rashawn Slater in my pick at #11.



What's yours?