WR Jaylen Waddle or OT Rashawn Slater at #11

You play General Manager.
You've got exact equal grades on them both: Who do you choose, Waddle or Slater?
I've been on the Jaylen Waddle bandwagon for a long time, but now I'm having second thoughts.
The Giants have a legit #1 TE and a legit #1 WR, assuming Kyle Rudolph and Kenny Golladay are at full health. What is the best way to max our free agent investments? I've now come around to the idea that we MUST give Daniel Jones time to throw.
Rashawn Slater in my pick at #11.
What's yours?
I think we can get a starting caliber interior OL with our 2nd rd pick.
ineman than WR.
Slater or Rosseau would be who I'd be looking at in the #11 spot.
The draft is deep in WR so a decent one who can push for the #2 spot can be had in the 2nd round.
ineman than WR.
Waddle isn’t just a WR. He’s a very very special talent. His on field speed is equal to hill. I’m not talking 40 time I’m talking agility, start and stop. You can’t say that for any other WR that’s come out since. He is an immediate game changer for the entire offense including no more blitzing no more stacking the box vs us.
I would only consider Slater in a trade down or if all of the receiver talent (Chase, Smith, Pitts and Wadddle) and both CBs are gone.
1) A technically proficient lineman who is built like Justin Pugh but compensates with immaculate hand/footwork; and
2) A game-breaking WR with a slight frame and some injury history.
There’s limited recent tape on either, but there’s plenty of impressive stuff in the archive,
I think both are attractive at #11, and the pick would say more about positional value, the depth of the draft at OL/WR, and the players already on the roster. So I would lean toward Slater, but it’s a very close call - and assumes that Sterling Shepard remains in the team’s long-term plans.
Slater can play five.
Slater.
I would only consider Slater in a trade down or if all of the receiver talent (Chase, Smith, Pitts and Wadddle) and both CBs are gone.
SLATER, SLATER, SLATER to help put HUMPTY DUMPTY back together again.
Slater can play five.
Slater.
You play 3 WRs at a time in the NFL. Solved on WR spot, sure, but Shepard is one big hit away from ending his NFL career and Slayton is inconsistent.
The OL just takes a linger time to gel, that it seems its important to get them into the system earlier and grow with their teammates. Also, I have no idea if Slater can also play guard, but that versatility would be awesome (the way Conklin and Martin kicked inside and became all-world types) if Peart looked good.
Well done as usual..
The Golladay and Ross signings have moved me away from WR. We ABSOLUTELY HAVE TO PROTECT DANIEL JONES. Remember how the great Cowboys OL did it for many years. You win in the trenches.
When Jones goes back to pass, he can only throw to one guy....I will take my chances on KennyG, Shepard, Slayton, Ross, Engram, Rudolph, and Barkley being enough targets.
BUT WHAT GOOD ARE ALL THOSE FUYS IF OUR OL SUX?
That doesn’t mean much. No one knows where JJ is leaning at this point. He’s been quite good at keeping things close to the vest a la Belichick..He knows how important strength and depth of the OL is, especially for Jones and Barkley, imv
You cant use KG on deep routes if you dont have time to throw deep.
You have to open holes for Saquon
You have to keep DJ clean.
You have to be able to score in the redzone.
You have to be able to run a 4-6 minutes offense to close out games
And you REALLY need to find out if DJ is the future.
You cant do any of the above without a solid OL.
So I’m passing on a hint. And you no doubt have also read those hints about the three high Bama prospects.
Again, the premise of the thread is that the Giants have similar, high grades on Slater and Waddle. That assumption takes evaluation of the players off the table.
Thanks for the reminder. I just disabled it.
IMO, you go with Pitts. The team has to start being able to draft competent linemen in rounds 2-4. Pitts would be a massive weapon, and take this offense to the next level.
Shepard is not going to be here much longer. Ross is a one year cheap downfield pickup. Engram is a one year guy and despite Judges nice sound bites I don’t see us keeping him longer term. Pettis is a bottom roster receiver who can play specials. Even if Slayton picks it back up with Golladay here taking up the mantle, we need young depth continuously and Waddle is a top talent who can be moved around the field. We can’t get caught slapsticking hopes and prayers and fill ins on offense in a passing league.
Giants probably do need to think about an OT/OG option in draft for depth this year.
The Solder deal makes me think the plan at tackle is Thomas, Peart, Solder as the swing tackle. Otherwise they would have just released Solder outright and realized the same cap savings.
Gates has Center locked down at this stage. Why move him now? He was coming into his own the second half of last year.
As for Guard, I think they want to give Hernandez and Lemieux every chance they can to win the starting jobs. They’ll bring in competition but I’m not sure a first rounder makes sense.
Shepard is not going to be here much longer. Ross is a one year cheap downfield pickup. Engram is a one year guy and despite Judges nice sound bites I don’t see us keeping him longer term. Pettis is a bottom roster receiver who can play specials. Even if Slayton picks it back up with Golladay here taking up the mantle, we need young depth continuously and Waddle is a top talent who can be moved around the field. We can’t get caught slapsticking hopes and prayers and fill ins on offense in a passing league.
Giants probably do need to think about an OT/OG option in draft for depth this year.
Devil’s advocate: Isn’t it much easier, generally speaking, to find a WR/Slot receiver in a given draft than a long term OL fixture?
Quote:
But I don’t hate the idea of thinking about OL.
Shepard is not going to be here much longer. Ross is a one year cheap downfield pickup. Engram is a one year guy and despite Judges nice sound bites I don’t see us keeping him longer term. Pettis is a bottom roster receiver who can play specials. Even if Slayton picks it back up with Golladay here taking up the mantle, we need young depth continuously and Waddle is a top talent who can be moved around the field. We can’t get caught slapsticking hopes and prayers and fill ins on offense in a passing league.
Giants probably do need to think about an OT/OG option in draft for depth this year.
Devil’s advocate: Isn’t it much easier, generally speaking, to find a WR/Slot receiver in a given draft than a long term OL fixture?
I think that’s a bit of a false premise because offense have become wide open. You can look around league and teams who are finding longer term T fits outside of the 1st round and Gs in the mid rounds. Look at the pro bowlers last five years and how many 1st round guys are in there. Numbers will surprise you. You can’t go forcing and looking for Quenton Nelson in the 1st round if he isn’t there. I think there will be some nice OL prospects this year in the 2nd and 3rd rounds. Giants just have not done a good job of it last decade. Gates and Lemeiux might change this finally?
Also FWIW, JonC has indicated he doesn’t think Slater fits the OL profile the new regime is looking for. I tend to agree.
Gollladay does have an injury history and he can be schemed for because nobody else threatens the defense. Waddell both complements and replaces Golladay (the latter if needed by injury). He pushes Shepard to the slot and Slayton to the 4 th WR where he is best. Anyone after those 4 guys is. Ot worth considering.
Quote:
In comment 15190220 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
But I don’t hate the idea of thinking about OL.
Shepard is not going to be here much longer. Ross is a one year cheap downfield pickup. Engram is a one year guy and despite Judges nice sound bites I don’t see us keeping him longer term. Pettis is a bottom roster receiver who can play specials. Even if Slayton picks it back up with Golladay here taking up the mantle, we need young depth continuously and Waddle is a top talent who can be moved around the field. We can’t get caught slapsticking hopes and prayers and fill ins on offense in a passing league.
Giants probably do need to think about an OT/OG option in draft for depth this year.
Devil’s advocate: Isn’t it much easier, generally speaking, to find a WR/Slot receiver in a given draft than a long term OL fixture?
I think that’s a bit of a false premise because offense have become wide open. You can look around league and teams who are finding longer term T fits outside of the 1st round and Gs in the mid rounds. Look at the pro bowlers last five years and how many 1st round guys are in there. Numbers will surprise you. You can’t go forcing and looking for Quenton Nelson in the 1st round if he isn’t there. I think there will be some nice OL prospects this year in the 2nd and 3rd rounds. Giants just have not done a good job of it last decade. Gates and Lemeiux might change this finally?
Also FWIW, JonC has indicated he doesn’t think Slater fits the OL profile the new regime is looking for. I tend to agree.
Ok, you could be right. Makes sense also. Thanks
I got too frustrated with autocorrect and disabled it less than an hour ago
As soon as Golladay looked like it was happening I thought of Slater. Better version of Justin Pugh. Gives us an option at Right Tackle, not just guard. Higher floor then Sewell, but not a higher ceiling. Waddle is the sexy pick. He looks elite and would add to special teams. Not as small as some think. Both high character from great programs. WR and tackle are strong this year so if we pass on either there will be great day 2 alternatives. I think we all agree that neither pick will make us throw the remote.
If I allow myself to think position 1st, Im thinking defensive BPA.
If I really get what I want, we get lucky, trade down a few spots and add another premium pick.
Then BPA.
Actually this draft is deep in good OL talent this year.
'19 Northwestern vs OSU (Slater vs Chase Young)
Cowboys will get him.
If The option included a CB I would go Farley if available. That would solidify the defensive backfield.
A WR can be drafted day two or even day three as the WR class is very deep. The Giants put themselves in a good position.
Waddle is very intriguing and I wouldn’t be upset. I don’t think Pitts is in play for us.
I think the difference between a great CB or edge talent and then a mediocre one, is way bigger than a very good guard vs average guard. Unfortunately the guard positions just don’t impact the game as much.
Our OL looked very good with the run game at times with average guard play this past year.
Giants are looking WR and CB, where the talent is, at #11. If they are all somehow gone, I think they will swing at an Edge prospect. They're looking for impact with the pick.
Slater is an OG in the NFL, he's maybe 6'3 305 soaking wet.
Giants are looking WR and CB, where the talent is, at #11. If they are all somehow gone, I think they will swing at an Edge prospect. They're looking for impact with the pick.
Slater is an OG in the NFL, he's maybe 6'3 305 soaking wet.
For edge, 1st or 2nd round do you think?
Giants are looking WR and CB, where the talent is, at #11. If they are all somehow gone, I think they will swing at an Edge prospect. They're looking for impact with the pick.
Slater is an OG in the NFL, he's maybe 6'3 305 soaking wet.
These are my two guys at pick 11 followed by Ojulari and Rosseau. However to Jon's point I don't think Giants will love slaters size/arm length that high up in the draft.
I'm not able to share Edge names yet.
Our offense would be set up real nice
Still would be looking for CB first than an ER
Signing either a decent vet CB2 or a trai turner type OG is the last piece of the FA puzzle. If we can do both it really opens us up to draft BPA
Did that change?
The first round of the draft is where you find weapons particularly fast ones.
Can always pick up a decent interior OL later
Link - ( New Window )
Again, the premise of the thread is that the Giants have similar, high grades on Slater and Waddle. That assumption takes evaluation of the players off the table.
Giants are looking WR and CB, where the talent is, at #11. If they are all somehow gone, I think they will swing at an Edge prospect. They're looking for impact with the pick.
Slater is an OG in the NFL, he's maybe 6'3 305 soaking wet.
FWIW, Jeremiah says Slater can excel at either T spot and develop into a Pro Bowl G.
And he has Slater right behind Waddle in his top 50.
Quote:
The pick would be Waddle, by a mile.
Giants are looking WR and CB, where the talent is, at #11. If they are all somehow gone, I think they will swing at an Edge prospect. They're looking for impact with the pick.
Slater is an OG in the NFL, he's maybe 6'3 305 soaking wet.
FWIW, Jeremiah says Slater can excel at either T spot and develop into a Pro Bowl G.
And he has Slater right behind Waddle in his top 50.
For better or worse Giants seem to grade a little differently.
The "by a mile" part didn't make sense to me.
EDGE kind of dies out by round 3 while OL and especially WR go strong at the top half of round 3.
DG has been a guy who hits on OL rd 3 and 4. I could see Edge before OL because of this.
Quote:
Anyone else thinking of disabling autocorrect in their devices? More trouble than it’s worth.
Thanks for the reminder. I just disabled it.
Been off for years. Now I just leave the typos because I dont give a shut.
Quote:
In comment 15190201 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Anyone else thinking of disabling autocorrect in their devices? More trouble than it’s worth.
Thanks for the reminder. I just disabled it.
Been off for years. Now I just leave the typos because I dont give a shut.
Well done
The "by a mile" part didn't make sense to me.
That was JonC who apparently has reason to believe faced with the shorter armed OL or Waddle , it's clearly Waddle.
Personal opinion but I think the Edge maybe an X factor here.
I don't know about that... I think Waddle has much better ball skills and overall receiver skills.
If the question is do you take a WR or an OL with a similar grade. I'd take the OL. It is a more important position and harder to find good players.
If the question is do you take a WR or an OL with a similar grade. I'd take the OL. It is a more important position and harder to find good players.
I'm asking your second question.
Quote:
Except for Sewell, who'll be long gone by #11. Odds are they go WR there, unless they have an eye on an impact defender. That's okay. I've said before that I think round 2 is where they'll look for an OL.
EDGE kind of dies out by round 3 while OL and especially WR go strong at the top half of round 3.
DG has been a guy who hits on OL rd 3 and 4. I could see Edge before OL because of this.
DG's been living off the Trai Turner pick (and signing Andrew Norwell as a UDFA) since 2014. Enough with his mid-round OL "hits." That rep is unwarranted. Waiting until after the 2nd round to tap an OL would be a capital mistake. It's passing on a guy like Wyatt Davis and settling for someone like Josh Myers or Aaron Banks. A pass-rush can be manufactured, and my guess is that most sacks nowadays can be considered coverage sacks, which elevates the importance of DB's not ER's. But you need talent on the O-Line and the Giants have very little of that right now.
'19 Northwestern vs OSU (Slater vs Chase Young)
I am so behind this. Better yet, let Peart win Rt with his banana hands (that is not meant to be racist), Slater to LG and Davis to RG Talk about a set line....for years.
Here are the top 5 scoring offenses in the NFL last season:
Chief
Bills
Titans
Vikings
Packers
How many 1st rounders did those teams invest in the OLs?
Kc had Eric Fisher. He's now looking for a new job.
They started Mike Remmers, whom we let walk, and a 6th round pick on the right side of the line
Buffalo doesn't have any first rounders on the OL. In building around Josh Allen, their first course of action was to then trade draft assets to acquire a skill weapon on the outside.
The Titans have just one - Taylor Lewan. Everyone else was drafted on day 2 or later. Their RT went undrafted.
The Vikings have Bradbury whom they drafted last season.
The Packers don't have any. They hit on Bakhtiari in the 4th round.. Their center went undrafted and the two guys on the right side were 6th rounders.
Common themes here are these teams haven't invested multiple first rounders on the OL, but they have found some very good guys on day 2 and later. They also put a premium on acquiring skill position players over OL.
Point here is, we ought not to invest our top pick in filling a need if value isn't there. I like Slater. I think he can play inside or outside in the NFL at a high level. He's a pro. But I don't think he moves the needle as much as a Kyle Pitts or Jaylon Waddle. Or Devonta Smith.
Our WR corps looks okay right now but we are likely one Sterling Shepard concussion away from retirement and who knows whether Slayton will continue to grow as a complement to KG. He's got to prove it. Pitts/Waddle/Smith provide massive versality and future-proof this offense in the event we decide to cut ties with Shep or England next season. And they provide immediate impact this season.
We can add to the OL in rounds 2 or 3 if the value is there.
DG's been living off the Trai Turner pick (and signing Andrew Norwell as a UDFA) since 2014. Enough with his mid-round OL "hits." That rep is unwarranted. Waiting until after the 2nd round to tap an OL would be a capital mistake. It's passing on a guy like Wyatt Davis and settling for someone like Josh Myers or Aaron Banks. A pass-rush can be manufactured, and my guess is that most sacks nowadays can be considered coverage sacks, which elevates the importance of DB's not ER's. But you need talent on the O-Line and the Giants have very little of that right now.
That's absurd, they dont need to draft an OL at 11 to get a good starter, and forcing picks at OL previously got them Pugh and Flowers.
Take the best player not the position.
Quote:
In
DG's been living off the Trai Turner pick (and signing Andrew Norwell as a UDFA) since 2014. Enough with his mid-round OL "hits." That rep is unwarranted. Waiting until after the 2nd round to tap an OL would be a capital mistake. It's passing on a guy like Wyatt Davis and settling for someone like Josh Myers or Aaron Banks. A pass-rush can be manufactured, and my guess is that most sacks nowadays can be considered coverage sacks, which elevates the importance of DB's not ER's. But you need talent on the O-Line and the Giants have very little of that right now.
That's absurd, they dont need to draft an OL at 11 to get a good starter, and forcing picks at OL previously got them Pugh and Flowers.
Take the best player not the position.
How many ways, in how many threads, do I have to say that I don't think the Giants will draft an OL in the 1st Round this year, but that it would behoove them to look for one in the 2nd (where the value and need mesh), and not put off drafting one until later on?
In my opinion, if Waddle didn't break his ankle he wins the Heisman over his teammate Devonta Smith. Smith wasn't even considered a Heisman candidate before Waddle was hurt and Waddle was the #1 on the team.
Interesting stat.......The average length across all of Waddle's 17 career touchdowns as a member of the Crimson Tide was a whopping 43.6 yards Think about that; the average distance he covered anytime he scored a touchdown was basically half the length of a football field. With Waddle and Golladay on the outside you make opposing defenses very nervous.
As good as Slater is I think you can draft a guard or RT in the second who would be very good, probably not slater good, but still one that improves our OL. There are very few WR in the draft with the explosive capability of Waddle.