6 days in... what's your favorite? head-scratcher?

LOST:
WR Golden Tate - Cut
WR Cody Core - Cut
OG Kevin Zeitler - Cut
NT Dalvin Tomlinson (Signed by Vikings; 2-Years, $22 million)
LB David Mayo - Cut
RETAINED:
DE Leonard Williams (Re-Signed by Giants; 3-Years, $63 million)
NT Austin Johnson (Re-Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $3 million)
LS Casey Kreiter (Re-Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $1,127,500)
GAINED:
QB Mike Glennon (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $1.35 million)
RB Devontae Booker (Signed by Giants; 2-Years, $5.5 million)
FB Cullen Gillaspia (Signed by Giants)
WR Kenny Golladay (Signed by Giants; 4-Years, $72 million)
WR John Ross (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $1,843,750)
TE Kyle Rudolph (Signed by Giants; 2-Years, $12 million)
LB Reggie Ragland (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $1,127,500)
LB Ifeadi Odenigbo (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $2.5 million)
An honest to goodness security blanket for young Daniel Jones.
... the Booker contract is a little bit of a head scratcher.
Head scratcher, contract for Booker, not the player.
With Jones's history and how he plays the backup QB is likely to see the field for us in 2021.
TE improved.
WR massively improved.
Backup RB not sure.
OL to be determined.
I think the only step back we may have taken is DL, but we retained our most important player at this position.
That’s not bad with more FA, the draft and UDFA periods still to come.
Love Golladay, hopefully he ends up being a huge factor or we could be talking about that money in a few years. I completely understand why they did it, and it’s a reasonable get out after 2 years.
We didn’t box ourselves in long term besides Golladay. If we sign Jackson, it’s a hell of a free agent haul.
not trading engram is my second biggest head scratcher. they can get a real pick for him and have cleared 6M off their cap. he is not a good player
this guy at this price. Seems like a great deal for the Giants.
Head Scratcher - Booker. We needed a backup RB so I don’t dislike the move to bring in one, but don’t like the talent profile and player fit here irrespective of the contract.
The one that bothers me is losing Tomlinson.
Overall, I like the moves thus far. It sucks losing DT, but expected.
Overall, I like the moves thus far. It sucks losing DT, but expected.
Yes, they need to unload EE and soon.
I love the Golladay signing.
I also really like the Ross, Rudolph, Ragland, and Odenigbo signings. Ross is a great gamble at that price. These are the types of players the Giants should be targeting in free agency with this coaching staff.
Glennon was a good signing also especially at that price. He’s an upgrade over McCoy and less expensive.
An honest to goodness security blanket for young Daniel Jones.
... the Booker contract is a little bit of a head scratcher.
+1
Quote:
Why Engram is still on the team.
Yes, they need to unload EE and soon.
I’m hoping for a draft day trade. If they draft Pitts it’s almost a certainty.
I am hopeful that a starting corner is going to be signed which to me offsets or explains the Tomlinson loss.
I want this defense to be nasty good this year and I think it can be, but the corner spot needs to be addressed. Plus, by signing the corner it just offers up tantalizing possibilities in the draft. Even if we drafted another corner it just gives the D so much depth and staying power. Get that corner and this D has a chance to be special, especially if a front seven madman is drafted early.
I really think the team is coming together. The OL needs another player but overall the roster looks so much better and cohesive than year’s past. I don’t think we need a lot of IFs to end up going right for us to win in 21.
I also think Jones is going to surprise everyone so my optimism starts there.
It wasn’t Engram’s drops that drive me crazy. It was the fact that they ended up in the hands of the defense. That shouldn’t happen so much with Ross as his drops are just that - drops.
Bobby Skinner opined that trading Engram now makes sense.
I believe that pass blocking is more a matter of desire than talent. Even so, it is still a lot of money for a work in progress.
Head scratcher: the Giants have contrived to enormously overpay for both Williams and Golladay
Mike Davis, Damien Williams, and James Conner are all better than Booker and can fill similar roles. They will all likely wind up signing for less than Booker. Other RBs might still get cut as well.
Similarly, Golladay seems like the best signing. Everyone knows the Giants needed a #1 WR and he was the only one on the market. With his deep ball and red zone abilities, he's a good fit in the offense as well.
RB Devontae Booker (Signed by Giants; 2-Years, $5.5 million)
Seems like way too much money.
Favorite:
WR Kenny Golladay (Signed by Giants; 4-Years, $72 million)
Hoping for a Plaxico 2.0 kind of effect on the offense.
Also like the Rudolph and Ross signings.
Scratchers ... resigning Toilolo and the dollars for Williams and Golladay. I’m sorry but no one is worth that money to play a game *
* season tix my first year were $6 per game, $42 per year for seats on the 30 yd line.
Favorite - when they trade Engram and draft Pitts next month
I don't know about this "going for it" thing - you want to be the best you can be every year. Play to win it all one game at a time.
I'm pretty excited seeing what coach did last year and what this year (and beyond) is shaping up to be.
Most interesting signing is Ross, not because of the contract, or the production but for the timing when the Giants chose to snag him out of the FA market. It was almost like they saw something they liked and had him pegged for a role. Very Joe Judge like
hate that saying so much, who the fuck is any of us to call a professional football player a china doll.
Or is he a number 2 and Barkley is your scatback who catches 100 plus passes per year but not the core power back??
I also get Booker if the goal is to have him play enough special teams to free up a roster slot?
Beats me...too odd not to have a design behind it
Didn't like retaining LW at that price. Going to need big production to justify that ROI.
Golladay feels like a forced signing to be honest. But he eliminates the excuse of Jones not having a true got-to WR. So hopefully he can stay healthy.
Quote:
Been in the league 4 years and played in only 27 games. Always injured.China Doll!!!
hate that saying so much, who the fuck is any of us to call a professional football player a china doll.
I forget who said it - but breaking down the injury chart it was:
Probable - something that would keep the avg joe from the office (player 75% to play)
Questionable - something that would keep the avg guy home and in bed (50% to play)
Doubtful - something the avg joe would likely be in the hospital for a few days for (25% to play)
So yah. China Doll is a bit much for any pro
Quote:
Why Engram is still on the team.
Yes, they need to unload EE and soon.
They aren’t unloading him. I suggest you all get used to it.
He’s on the team because he’s one of the better receiving TEs in the nfl. You don’t throw that away even if he has some brutal drops and tipped passes on his resume. There’s no one better on the roster and you can coach mistakes out of players.
Time to accept it. Engram isn’t getting cut or traded.
That could become a head scratcher down the road but right now if they found somebody they want “they did good.”
I’m still wondering if one of the better moves isn’t Ragland.
Not me. By reducing his salary to 4M, we now have a guy who can either start or spell Peart or Thomas should they get injured. We need that protection.
I love the Golladay signing.
I also really like the Ross, Rudolph, Ragland, and Odenigbo signings. Ross is a great gamble at that price. These are the types of players the Giants should be targeting in free agency with this coaching staff.
Glennon was a good signing also especially at that price. He’s an upgrade over McCoy and less expensive.
I've been the Gallman Fan in my group of Giants Fans. He flat out mentally missed too many blocking assignments in the passing game. I hope they're going to take advantage of some of things that Saquon can do, and they're going to make him harder to find---that means putting another back on the field as well as resting Barkley.... I lost Trust in WG, just watching him. He did good work with the ball in his hands, but even a feature back needs to make good decisions in the passing game. Wayne missed a lot of decisions.
Quote:
Why Engram is still on the team.
Bobby Skinner opined that trading Engram now makes sense.
I'm only guessing, because im baffled by the Salary Cap... I think signing Adore Jackson might require an EE Trade. I do think EE can be valueable in this coming ensemble. He's a bit over-trashed, here. Maybe there's enough cap magic to keep him. I'd prefer that--yeah, I'M The One! :)
Golladay is my favorite. I kept saying Corey Davis (while Godwin was my dreamworld choice) because I thought he'd be the only one we could get a deal done with. I'm glad I was wrong about that!
p.s.--It is clear that you are just making shit up with no basis in facts.
Mike Davis, Damien Williams, and James Conner are all better than Booker and can fill similar roles. They will all likely wind up signing for less than Booker. Other RBs might still get cut as well.
Similarly, Golladay seems like the best signing. Everyone knows the Giants needed a #1 WR and he was the only one on the market. With his deep ball and red zone abilities, he's a good fit in the offense as well.
Uh, maybe those RB’s are looking for starting gigs.