6 days in... what's your favorite? head-scratcher? Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/21/2021 10:20 am : 3/21/2021 10:20 am

LOST:



WR Golden Tate - Cut

WR Cody Core - Cut

OG Kevin Zeitler - Cut

NT Dalvin Tomlinson (Signed by Vikings; 2-Years, $22 million)

LB David Mayo - Cut



RETAINED:



DE Leonard Williams (Re-Signed by Giants; 3-Years, $63 million)

NT Austin Johnson (Re-Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $3 million)

LS Casey Kreiter (Re-Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $1,127,500)



GAINED:



QB Mike Glennon (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $1.35 million)

RB Devontae Booker (Signed by Giants; 2-Years, $5.5 million)

FB Cullen Gillaspia (Signed by Giants)

WR Kenny Golladay (Signed by Giants; 4-Years, $72 million)

WR John Ross (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $1,843,750)

TE Kyle Rudolph (Signed by Giants; 2-Years, $12 million)

LB Reggie Ragland (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $1,127,500)

LB Ifeadi Odenigbo (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $2.5 million)









