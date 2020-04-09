for display only
6 days in... what's your favorite? head-scratcher?

Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/21/2021 10:20 am
LOST:

WR Golden Tate - Cut
WR Cody Core - Cut
OG Kevin Zeitler - Cut
NT Dalvin Tomlinson (Signed by Vikings; 2-Years, $22 million)
LB David Mayo - Cut

RETAINED:

DE Leonard Williams (Re-Signed by Giants; 3-Years, $63 million)
NT Austin Johnson (Re-Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $3 million)
LS Casey Kreiter (Re-Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $1,127,500)

GAINED:

QB Mike Glennon (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $1.35 million)
RB Devontae Booker (Signed by Giants; 2-Years, $5.5 million)
FB Cullen Gillaspia (Signed by Giants)
WR Kenny Golladay (Signed by Giants; 4-Years, $72 million)
WR John Ross (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $1,843,750)
TE Kyle Rudolph (Signed by Giants; 2-Years, $12 million)
LB Reggie Ragland (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $1,127,500)
LB Ifeadi Odenigbo (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $2.5 million)




I love the Golladay signing  
Ben in Tampa : 3/21/2021 10:25 am : link
But I think Rudolph may end up being the one we all gush about.

An honest to goodness security blanket for young Daniel Jones.


... the Booker contract is a little bit of a head scratcher.
John Ross is the head scratcher. He's simply not a football player.  
Ira : 3/21/2021 10:26 am : link
If Engrams drops drove people crazy, Ross will send them to the asylum. My favorite is Golladay. He's big and strong with great hands. He fills a huge need. His speed is good for a big receiver. And he's a deep threat.
Fav is Rodolph.  
section125 : 3/21/2021 10:26 am : link
Great red zone pickup and chains mover.

Head scratcher, contract for Booker, not the player.
No head scratcher yet  
Crazed Dogs : 3/21/2021 10:26 am : link
Williams, Golladay & Rudolph solid moves... now sign a decent guard
I don't have a favorite  
Mark from Jersey : 3/21/2021 10:27 am : link
but signing Glennon is the head scratcher for me. I am not sure he is good for what we are trying to do on offense with Jones. Mariota may have made more sense, granted was still on the Raiders before we signed Glennon IIRC.

With Jones's history and how he plays the backup QB is likely to see the field for us in 2021.
Not sure but I view it as  
Chris684 : 3/21/2021 10:28 am : link
Backup QB improved.
TE improved.
WR massively improved.

Backup RB not sure.

OL to be determined.

I think the only step back we may have taken is DL, but we retained our most important player at this position.

That’s not bad with more FA, the draft and UDFA periods still to come.
....  
ryanmkeane : 3/21/2021 10:28 am : link
Actually didn’t love the Rudolph signing. My favorite signings are Odenigbo and Ross. Head scratcher was Booker but - I’m confident he will be a very capable backup and good blocker.

Love Golladay, hopefully he ends up being a huge factor or we could be talking about that money in a few years. I completely understand why they did it, and it’s a reasonable get out after 2 years.

We didn’t box ourselves in long term besides Golladay. If we sign Jackson, it’s a hell of a free agent haul.
Favorite-Cutting Tate  
BigBlueShock : 3/21/2021 10:29 am : link
Head scratcher- releasing Zeitler without having a dependable replacement on the roster. This could change if they add someone, preferably multiple someones whether through the draft or FA, but right now I have no idea what the plan is. Simply rolling with Hernandez and Lemieux is not....ideal.
there are a couple  
GiantsFan84 : 3/21/2021 10:32 am : link
but not trading tomlinson is still the biggest head scratcher for me. it's VERY clear now that the team had no intention of bringing him back. not trading him makes no sense when the team wasn't going anywhere last year. it's also clear they planned on being very active in free agency so they won't be getting a comp pick back for tomlinson leaving. they turned something of value into nothing

not trading engram is my second biggest head scratcher. they can get a real pick for him and have cleared 6M off their cap. he is not a good player
Headscratcher  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3/21/2021 10:34 am : link
QB Mike Glennon (Signed by Giants; 1-Year, $1.35 million)

this guy at this price. Seems like a great deal for the Giants.
Favorites  
Sammo85 : 3/21/2021 10:35 am : link
Rudolph even if it’s just a one or two year fit. Buys time for them to maybe draft a TE and develop and not force a pick.

Head Scratcher - Booker. We needed a backup RB so I don’t dislike the move to bring in one, but don’t like the talent profile and player fit here irrespective of the contract.
Headscratcher  
cosmicj : 3/21/2021 10:35 am : link
Why Engram is still on the team.
Neither category exactly  
Matt M. : 3/21/2021 10:35 am : link
The one move I am most intrigued by is Rudolph. If he is healthy he might have a big impact.

The one that bothers me is losing Tomlinson.
My only head scratcher  
Jolly Blue Giant : 3/21/2021 10:35 am : link
Is the Booker signing. Not the player, not even the contract. Just the speed at which we felt the need to sign him. Could have been more patient and had more options.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/21/2021 10:38 am : link
Love the Rudolph signing.

Overall, I like the moves thus far. It sucks losing DT, but expected.
RE: ...  
Matt M. : 3/21/2021 10:40 am : link
In comment 15190254 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Love the Rudolph signing.

Overall, I like the moves thus far. It sucks losing DT, but expected.
I didn't expect to lose him for the deal he got. I would have expected it if he was being grossly overpaid by someone.
RE: Headscratcher  
CowboyHaters : 3/21/2021 10:40 am : link
In comment 15190250 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Why Engram is still on the team.


Yes, they need to unload EE and soon.
head scratcher for me is Booker over Gallman  
Jay on the Island : 3/21/2021 10:42 am : link
I don’t think it’s a terrible deal because I understand that they wanted a north south runner. I just think that’s the most puzzling move so far.

I love the Golladay signing.

I also really like the Ross, Rudolph, Ragland, and Odenigbo signings. Ross is a great gamble at that price. These are the types of players the Giants should be targeting in free agency with this coaching staff.

Glennon was a good signing also especially at that price. He’s an upgrade over McCoy and less expensive.
My favorite  
Des51 : 3/21/2021 10:43 am : link
The Golladay signing. The head scratcher is to hear they went all out to get Leonard Floyd, yet we're hearing no interest in Parsons at 11.
RE: I love the Golladay signing  
eric2425ny : 3/21/2021 10:44 am : link
In comment 15190227 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
But I think Rudolph may end up being the one we all gush about.

An honest to goodness security blanket for young Daniel Jones.


... the Booker contract is a little bit of a head scratcher.


+1
head scratcher how much money they spent with little cap space  
Chip : 3/21/2021 10:45 am : link
kudos to ownership and DG
My head scratcher is keeping Solder  
Andy in Boston : 3/21/2021 10:45 am : link
Just surprises me
RE: RE: Headscratcher  
eric2425ny : 3/21/2021 10:45 am : link
In comment 15190260 CowboyHaters said:
Quote:
In comment 15190250 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Why Engram is still on the team.



Yes, they need to unload EE and soon.


I’m hoping for a draft day trade. If they draft Pitts it’s almost a certainty.
Favorite is Williams, galloday and Rudolph (in that order)  
djm : 3/21/2021 10:57 am : link
If we didn’t sign a big talented wr like galloday, ross would have bothered me but since he’s the 4th guy now it’s fine.

I am hopeful that a starting corner is going to be signed which to me offsets or explains the Tomlinson loss.

I want this defense to be nasty good this year and I think it can be, but the corner spot needs to be addressed. Plus, by signing the corner it just offers up tantalizing possibilities in the draft. Even if we drafted another corner it just gives the D so much depth and staying power. Get that corner and this D has a chance to be special, especially if a front seven madman is drafted early.

I really think the team is coming together. The OL needs another player but overall the roster looks so much better and cohesive than year’s past. I don’t think we need a lot of IFs to end up going right for us to win in 21.

I also think Jones is going to surprise everyone so my optimism starts there.
RE: John Ross is the head scratcher. He's simply not a football player.  
Ivan15 : 3/21/2021 11:00 am : link
In comment 15190229 Ira said:
Quote:
If Engrams drops drove people crazy, Ross will send them to the asylum. My favorite is Golladay. He's big and strong with great hands. He fills a huge need. His speed is good for a big receiver. And he's a deep threat.


It wasn’t Engram’s drops that drive me crazy. It was the fact that they ended up in the hands of the defense. That shouldn’t happen so much with Ross as his drops are just that - drops.
I can't believe  
Gman11 : 3/21/2021 11:16 am : link
nobody has mentioned Gillaspia
Have to be RB Devontae Booker  
Beer Man : 3/21/2021 11:33 am : link
I thought there were better options to backup Barkley.
RE: Headscratcher  
Alan W : 3/21/2021 11:34 am : link
In comment 15190250 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Why Engram is still on the team.


Bobby Skinner opined that trading Engram now makes sense.
Not a head scratcher  
Sneakers O'toole : 3/21/2021 11:51 am : link
I understand why the team went the other way ,but I was an advocate for retaining Tomlinson, and being patient on FA .
Booker. A lot of money for an older RB who  
Marty in Albany : 3/21/2021 11:54 am : link
is not a great pass blocker.

I believe that pass blocking is more a matter of desire than talent. Even so, it is still a lot of money for a work in progress.

I would have drafted  
Carl in CT : 3/21/2021 11:55 am : link
One of the top three corners, if there is money for Jackson I would have signed Tomlinson.
Headscratcher.  
Klaatu : 3/21/2021 11:55 am : link
Agreeing with bw in dc. Where did I go wrong?
.  
Go Terps : 3/21/2021 11:57 am : link
Favorite: low cost 1 year signings

Head scratcher: the Giants have contrived to enormously overpay for both Williams and Golladay
Booker has to be the headscratcher  
AdamBrag : 3/21/2021 12:00 pm : link
As a player, he's fine, a mid-tier back up. However, signing him to that contract and so early doesn't make much sense.

Mike Davis, Damien Williams, and James Conner are all better than Booker and can fill similar roles. They will all likely wind up signing for less than Booker. Other RBs might still get cut as well.

Similarly, Golladay seems like the best signing. Everyone knows the Giants needed a #1 WR and he was the only one on the market. With his deep ball and red zone abilities, he's a good fit in the offense as well.
My Take  
Trainmaster : 3/21/2021 12:08 pm : link
Head scratcher:
RB Devontae Booker (Signed by Giants; 2-Years, $5.5 million)

Seems like way too much money.


Favorite:
WR Kenny Golladay (Signed by Giants; 4-Years, $72 million)

Hoping for a Plaxico 2.0 kind of effect on the offense.

Also like the Rudolph and Ross signings.



$18M per for KG  
JonC : 3/21/2021 12:09 pm : link
.
Head scratcher  
ChicagoMarty : 3/21/2021 12:11 pm : link
Gillaspia - WTF?
Going back a bit further into the offseason ...  
Spider56 : 3/21/2021 12:12 pm : link
Favorites ... not tendering Downs and signing Breeland Speaks and Reggie Ragland at value prices. Also retaining David Sills and Alex Bachman for potential WR depth.

Scratchers ... resigning Toilolo and the dollars for Williams and Golladay. I’m sorry but no one is worth that money to play a game *

* season tix my first year were $6 per game, $42 per year for seats on the 30 yd line.
...  
Jimmy Googs : 3/21/2021 12:13 pm : link
Headscratchers - keeping Dave Gettleman and Nate Solder

Favorite - when they trade Engram and draft Pitts next month
John Ross  
Rick in Dallas : 3/21/2021 12:31 pm : link
Been in the league 4 years and played in only 27 games. Always injured.China Doll!!!
Overall it's been good news  
Cenotaph : 3/21/2021 12:35 pm : link
Golladay I think was a big need, and hope he meshes well with Jones and helps him make the next step. While I would have loved to keep DR, I get it based on the fact that we needed to add talent on the O, and the one place we seemed well stocked was DL (once Williams resigned). Plus the Giants seem to be able to find DT/NT types pretty well in round 2 (or later) recently - and the Vikings seems to love signing them. Guys like Linval Joseph, DT, Hankins, even back to Cofield, if there's one area we've been consistently OK at drafting, it seems to be DT. The opposite of our luck at CB recently.
Booker for the money  
Gmanfandan : 3/21/2021 12:56 pm : link
But I think JJ has a plan - he stated he wants a certain type of player and I have to assume they're sticking to good locker room types that will make everyone else better.

I don't know about this "going for it" thing - you want to be the best you can be every year. Play to win it all one game at a time.

I'm pretty excited seeing what coach did last year and what this year (and beyond) is shaping up to be.
favorite and underrated is getting Solder back as the backup tackle  
Rory : 3/21/2021 1:06 pm : link
with a huge salary cut. If Peart isnt ready or Thomas struggles again this could be pivotal.

Most interesting signing is Ross, not because of the contract, or the production but for the timing when the Giants chose to snag him out of the FA market. It was almost like they saw something they liked and had him pegged for a role. Very Joe Judge like

RE: John Ross  
Rory : 3/21/2021 1:08 pm : link
In comment 15190447 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Been in the league 4 years and played in only 27 games. Always injured.China Doll!!!


hate that saying so much, who the fuck is any of us to call a professional football player a china doll.

Booker as a talent  
Bill2 : 3/21/2021 1:15 pm : link
Makes more sense to me as a 3rd back with a number 2 not yet here?

Or is he a number 2 and Barkley is your scatback who catches 100 plus passes per year but not the core power back??

I also get Booker if the goal is to have him play enough special teams to free up a roster slot?

Beats me...too odd not to have a design behind it
Don't get at all...  
bw in dc : 3/21/2021 1:28 pm : link
the Glennon signing. Guy is one dimensional. He doesn't do that dimension very well these days. if Jones goes down, I fear this offense isn't in the right hands with Glennon.

Didn't like retaining LW at that price. Going to need big production to justify that ROI.

Golladay feels like a forced signing to be honest. But he eliminates the excuse of Jones not having a true got-to WR. So hopefully he can stay healthy.
RE: RE: John Ross  
Gmanfandan : 3/21/2021 1:37 pm : link
In comment 15190485 Rory said:
Quote:
In comment 15190447 Rick in Dallas said:


Quote:


Been in the league 4 years and played in only 27 games. Always injured.China Doll!!!



hate that saying so much, who the fuck is any of us to call a professional football player a china doll.

I forget who said it - but breaking down the injury chart it was:

Probable - something that would keep the avg joe from the office (player 75% to play)
Questionable - something that would keep the avg guy home and in bed (50% to play)
Doubtful - something the avg joe would likely be in the hospital for a few days for (25% to play)

So yah. China Doll is a bit much for any pro
No favorite BUT  
Red Dog : 3/21/2021 2:24 pm : link
losing Tomlinson and cutting Cody Core both PISS ME OFF.
RE: RE: Headscratcher  
djm : 3/21/2021 2:41 pm : link
In comment 15190260 CowboyHaters said:
Quote:
In comment 15190250 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Why Engram is still on the team.



Yes, they need to unload EE and soon.


They aren’t unloading him. I suggest you all get used to it.

He’s on the team because he’s one of the better receiving TEs in the nfl. You don’t throw that away even if he has some brutal drops and tipped passes on his resume. There’s no one better on the roster and you can coach mistakes out of players.

Time to accept it. Engram isn’t getting cut or traded.
No real head scratcher I feel like...  
Brown_Hornet : 3/21/2021 3:38 pm : link
... everything makes sense including booker.
That could become a head scratcher down the road but right now if they found somebody they want “they did good.”

I’m still wondering if one of the better moves isn’t Ragland.
RE: My head scratcher is keeping Solder  
5BowlsSoon : 3/21/2021 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15190272 Andy in Boston said:
Quote:
Just surprises me


Not me. By reducing his salary to 4M, we now have a guy who can either start or spell Peart or Thomas should they get injured. We need that protection.
RE: head scratcher for me is Booker over Gallman  
Rafflee : 3/21/2021 5:10 pm : link
In comment 15190262 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
I don’t think it’s a terrible deal because I understand that they wanted a north south runner. I just think that’s the most puzzling move so far.

I love the Golladay signing.

I also really like the Ross, Rudolph, Ragland, and Odenigbo signings. Ross is a great gamble at that price. These are the types of players the Giants should be targeting in free agency with this coaching staff.

Glennon was a good signing also especially at that price. He’s an upgrade over McCoy and less expensive.


I've been the Gallman Fan in my group of Giants Fans. He flat out mentally missed too many blocking assignments in the passing game. I hope they're going to take advantage of some of things that Saquon can do, and they're going to make him harder to find---that means putting another back on the field as well as resting Barkley.... I lost Trust in WG, just watching him. He did good work with the ball in his hands, but even a feature back needs to make good decisions in the passing game. Wayne missed a lot of decisions.
RE: RE: Headscratcher  
Rafflee : 3/21/2021 5:16 pm : link
In comment 15190342 Alan W said:
Quote:
In comment 15190250 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Why Engram is still on the team.



Bobby Skinner opined that trading Engram now makes sense.


I'm only guessing, because im baffled by the Salary Cap... I think signing Adore Jackson might require an EE Trade. I do think EE can be valueable in this coming ensemble. He's a bit over-trashed, here. Maybe there's enough cap magic to keep him. I'd prefer that--yeah, I'M The One! :)
To me, Williams was a must-do  
D HOS : 3/21/2021 5:28 pm : link
That had to happen. I'm ecstatic that it did, and excited, but in terms of "favorite", that's not on the list, because it was not optional.

Golladay is my favorite. I kept saying Corey Davis (while Godwin was my dreamworld choice) because I thought he'd be the only one we could get a deal done with. I'm glad I was wrong about that!
RE: there are a couple  
Milton : 3/21/2021 6:14 pm : link
In comment 15190244 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
but not trading tomlinson is still the biggest head scratcher for me. it's VERY clear now that the team had no intention of bringing him back.
Why was this very clear??? Because you say so???

Quote:
not trading him makes no sense when the team wasn't going anywhere last year.
What are you talking about? They nearly made the fucking playoffs, it came down to the final week of the season.

Quote:
it's also clear they planned on being very active in free agency so they won't be getting a comp pick back for tomlinson leaving.
None of this is fucking clear! It seems that you use the word "clear" as a substitute for making a case for something that is anything but clear.

Quote:
not trading engram is my second biggest head scratcher. they can get a real pick for him and have cleared 6M off their cap. he is not a good player
If he's not a good player and not worth $6M, why would another team trade for him? Maybe instead of assuming the Giants and everyone around the league is stupid, you should look in the mirror.

p.s.--It is clear that you are just making shit up with no basis in facts.
RE: Booker has to be the headscratcher  
OC2.0 : 3/21/2021 7:38 pm : link
In comment 15190396 AdamBrag said:
Quote:
As a player, he's fine, a mid-tier back up. However, signing him to that contract and so early doesn't make much sense.

Mike Davis, Damien Williams, and James Conner are all better than Booker and can fill similar roles. They will all likely wind up signing for less than Booker. Other RBs might still get cut as well.


Similarly, Golladay seems like the best signing. Everyone knows the Giants needed a #1 WR and he was the only one on the market. With his deep ball and red zone abilities, he's a good fit in the offense as well.

Uh, maybe those RB’s are looking for starting gigs.
Booker  
OC2.0 : 3/21/2021 7:46 pm : link
Rest assured he’s a plenty capable backup. The money idk, we’ll see.
Love the bluster  
slickwilly : 3/21/2021 8:14 pm : link
as usual, but never any alternatives provided. Overpaid, build through the draft. You guys are geniuses.
