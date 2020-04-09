Little Asshattery...

Yes Yes Yes I know...Some will hate it, some will love it.



1-Don't have much regarding Jackson, other than what many have said he is still going to be around this morning/early afternoon, Giants want him signed & not make trip to Philly.



2-There have been trade discussions with the following players - Engram & Hernandez. Surprisingly, a few teams have called about Peppers & Shepard/Slayton. Peppers at the moment is not available, however would not be shocked if they pick a WR at 11, if one of them is dealt. Again, teams called the Giants, not other way around.



3-Regarding free agency, they are pretty much done with big names, but they are checking out the OG, DT & OLB market. Expect names such as Trai Turner/Danny Shelton types to come up, good role pieces.



4-Giants staff is THRILLED with the off-season & culture so far, majority of this being based on Joe Judge handling alot of the free agency/draft. Gettleman IS involved, but he is not handling as much as before & JJ seems to have a handle on things & teams withing & outside the organization are buying it & seeing this.



5-Regarding the draft, it's very fluid right now but OLB, CB (pending Jackson), WR & OG are on top of their list.

-They do like Pitts, but view him as more of a luxury if he is available & would probably deal Engram (Having Pitts, Engram & Rudolph)

-They have scouts looking at Farley/Surtain, if they fall to them, they really like Surtain.

-If they dd a few pieces to plug holes (OG, CB, OLB) in free agency, do not be shocked there is a trade down in the 1st, ala Patriots. They really like Wyatt Davis & Oljuari.



That is all I have right now, nothing earth shattering but thought it would be good to provide for fellow fans! Go Giants!