Little Asshattery...

Yes Yes Yes I know...Some will hate it, some will love it.
1-Don't have much regarding Jackson, other than what many have said he is still going to be around this morning/early afternoon, Giants want him signed & not make trip to Philly.
2-There have been trade discussions with the following players - Engram & Hernandez. Surprisingly, a few teams have called about Peppers & Shepard/Slayton. Peppers at the moment is not available, however would not be shocked if they pick a WR at 11, if one of them is dealt. Again, teams called the Giants, not other way around.
3-Regarding free agency, they are pretty much done with big names, but they are checking out the OG, DT & OLB market. Expect names such as Trai Turner/Danny Shelton types to come up, good role pieces.
4-Giants staff is THRILLED with the off-season & culture so far, majority of this being based on Joe Judge handling alot of the free agency/draft. Gettleman IS involved, but he is not handling as much as before & JJ seems to have a handle on things & teams withing & outside the organization are buying it & seeing this.
5-Regarding the draft, it's very fluid right now but OLB, CB (pending Jackson), WR & OG are on top of their list.
-They do like Pitts, but view him as more of a luxury if he is available & would probably deal Engram (Having Pitts, Engram & Rudolph)
-They have scouts looking at Farley/Surtain, if they fall to them, they really like Surtain.
-If they dd a few pieces to plug holes (OG, CB, OLB) in free agency, do not be shocked there is a trade down in the 1st, ala Patriots. They really like Wyatt Davis & Oljuari.
That is all I have right now, nothing earth shattering but thought it would be good to provide for fellow fans! Go Giants!
bw in dc said:
thanks.
Have been on the Ojulari bandwagon for a while. That would be interesting. Just think he's a stretch at #11.
I love the "Slater can't play tackle" mantra. He can only play all five position on the OL. Oh, and ask Chase Young if Slater can play T...
wow, one of the first things you have said i agree with. slater most certainly can play tackle. idc about his arms. sure his reach isnt great but he uses good technique and he 100% neutralized chase young. I think he is super versatile, can def play RT and OG, could even play LT in a pinch if needed. I think he is exactly the type of lineman judge would like bc of the versatility. that being said, I am not sure the giants want to spend another high pick on the OL. to me its one of
pitts, waddle, slater, parsons IF we sign jackson
That's a good point about the brass may not want to go back to back years hunting OLs with a high pick.
According to Rico, Parsons is out as a first round look. He's usually on top of that type of intel, so he's not on my radar anymore.
I'm sort of vacillating these days between Farley and Slater. And I would certainly applaud any trade down opportunity to beef up out number of picks.
Earl the goat said:
In the second round would be ideal
Plug and play at Right Guard
I wouldn’t complain if he fell but I am hoping that they land a guard in round 3. I’ll be hoping that Trey Smith or Quinn Meinerz falls to their 3rd round pick.
Isn’t Quinn a pure center? Are you then moving Gates to guard
No he plays guard also.
Earl the goat said:
In the second round would be ideal
Plug and play at Right Guard
I wouldn’t complain if he fell but I am hoping that they land a guard in round 3. I’ll be hoping that Trey Smith or Quinn Meinerz falls to their 3rd round pick.
Isn’t Quinn a pure center? Are you then moving Gates to guard
So I guess you can say he was better.
Covid gets brought up a lot, but Hernandez was on the outside looking in before he got sick. They've gone to good lengths NOT to try to say anything bad about Hernandez, but the only measure as fans we have is "which guy played and which didn't?".
How was will on the outside looking in before covid? He played every snap until he got sick.
He wasn't good during those snaps. That's not even only my opinion. A 5th round rookie was dressing for games and they were plugging him in to get him snaps where they could before Hernandez went out on Covid leave.
That's not what you do if you have confidence in how your 25 year old LG is playing.
It might be a product of having Covid, but Hernandez never got back to playing much after that, even a month later. He didn't even play in the season-finale that the Giants REALLY wanted to win.
11 + Engram to the Jets for 23 + 34 and a conditional 2022 5th. Who says no?
Not enough coming back.
I agree, #11 is a premium pick. Especially with 4-5 QB’s potentially going in the top 10. That means you are getting the 6th or 7th best non-QB player in the draft at 11.
See the link below. Scroll down about 2/3rds of the way.
Rico on Parsons - ( New Window )
I'll look the Rico comments on Parson. It was sort of a quick hitter comment. I believe he mentioned it this weekend. Sort of came out of nowhere.
Rico on Parsons - ( New Window )
I wouldn’t be surprised to see a rotational situation of Crowder and Ragland next to Martinez. Or a lot of situations where we have Peppers up in the box in that spot.
And most of the fan base. Never bought into the idea that after Zeitler was cut that he would go into the season as the projected starter at RG. They will sign a vet on the cheap and probably draft a OG in round 2 or 3.
Definitely need 1 more lineman. Gotta maximize saquon and what he brings. KG may loosen up D enough for saquon ( of course I thought Odell would do that too. He did to some extent but oline was horrible)
Wouldn’t mind Slater at 15 in a trade down with pats, probably could get 96th pick in 3rd
Next 4 picks ER,CB,WR and maybe even a DT/NG type
I for some reason think Bateman might be the guy.
I for some reason think Bateman might be the guy.
I may be in the minority on this one, especially after the KG signing but man would it be nice to pickup Waddle or Smith at 11. I mean with KG, Waddle/Smith, Shepard/Slayton/Ross, and Barkley on the field together who do you focus on as a D? So much speed and so many possibilities. Not to mention that Jones can take off and run at any time.
I for some reason think Bateman might be the guy.
my guess it would be Smith. He seems like a flawless organizationally wise because he isn't a flashy WR...kinda Marvin Harrison like in terms of just going about his business and producing. He also can play the slot or outside because he the best route runner. They probably also have intel because he is a bama guy and we know the connections there.
I'm not in favor of a WR pick at 11 with the KG signing but if Smith is there I would be tempted...and probably would pull the trigger.
There were a ton of people here that rebuked the notion, that I thought was pretty apparent with all the organizational changes going on last year, that Joe Judge was given the most power out the gates of any coach I remember in my lifetime as a Giants fan. Pretty clear at this point he's the frontman for the organization. It's still a collaboration, but clearly the HC has more power here, which historically was very unusual, especially so early.
I already love what they are talking about with the draft. Although I hope Pitts is the guy there.
I actually think what makes the most sense this year is a trade down for Wyatt Davis or Ojulari (who I like a lot, just not at 11)
11 + Engram to the Jets for 23 + 34 and a conditional 2022 5th. Who says no?
I say no.
That's a horrible trade. 11 for 23 + 34 is basically a wash in terms of pure numbers, not counting in the extra value of getting one of the top players in the draft. So even if you're okay with that, you're basically trading engram for a conditional 5th in 2022?
I would say no too. Awful actually. You are taking yourself out of maybe ome of the top 3 defensive guys or the 2nd best OLinemen for the HOPE that we get a player to fall to us.
I would do this deal more likely if only 2 QBs or less were taken prior to our pick amd the Jets really wanted Pitts or another pass catcher to go with their new QB.
Hernandez and Engram are both entering the last year of their deals, are not building blocks, may not start next season and will not be resigned. Of course, they should be traded. Engram leaving by himself will almost provide the rookie pool amount for the cap.
I also think that as long as Peppers plays nearly as well as in 2020 next season, he will be a priority resign, I say in the $9-11mm AAPR range.
"There was consistent word out there UFAs from other teams, and their agents, were unwilling to work with DG. Old school personality, seemingly disconnected from the modern game and how to build a team, etc. It would add up that he's taken a step back this offseason."
The last three years of mismanagement have caused a lot of destruction and chaos; #4 is the Giants' version of the Marshall Plan.
As of now there’s 4 TE on the roster.
No thanks even in a trade down.
Also not buying surtain over Farley. This “leak” to me seems that they are just tossing stuff out there. I said on other threads
Surtain is a prototypical cover 3 corner. That is not Graham’s bread and butter. He wants man corners. Surtain lacks speed. He was benefited by playing in bamas scheme. Everything was in front of him.
Now to Ojulari. Look at how we built our edge defenders. Ojulari is awful awful vs the run. He seems to lack instincts on a field. When faced with a pulling lineman he throws his right shoulder into him each time removing himself from the play. He has zero pass rush moves. He has a speed rush to the edge and a hand swipe. That’s it. No counter moves. No inside move. He’s a lean 240lbs. A trade down to me means Jaelen Phillips or a guard. Phillips to me is the stud edge defender we desperately need and I’d love that in a trade down.
You lose credibility when you proclaim a guy not meeting what Giants are looking for and then push Phillips who will be off MANY draft boards due to his past medical issues!
Hey bud.
Medical’s meaning concussions and desire to play? He proved this year he’s good to go. He discussed his love for the game extensively.
When you talk scheme size and fit that’s what I’m discussing. I wish fans would educate themselves on the scheme their team is playing. Do we go for thin players who can’t hold the POA who have all of one pass rush move? He’s a worse prospect IMO than zo was coming out of Georgia. We want guys who can set the edge. Ojulari is farrrrrr from that. Look at Graham with Miami and with NE. I’ll let you go through the list of edge players he had.
"There was consistent word out there UFAs from other teams, and their agents, were unwilling to work with DG. Old school personality, seemingly disconnected from the modern game and how to build a team, etc. It would add up that he's taken a step back this offseason."
The last three years of mismanagement have caused a lot of destruction and chaos; #4 is the Giants' version of the Marshall Plan.
Definitely got my fingers crossed that this is true. Hopefully he just retires sometime this year and we can move on.
you'll be talking about 2018 forever man. let it go
Tuckrule said:
No thanks even in a trade down.
Also not buying surtain over Farley. This “leak” to me seems that they are just tossing stuff out there. I said on other threads
Surtain is a prototypical cover 3 corner. That is not Graham’s bread and butter. He wants man corners. Surtain lacks speed. He was benefited by playing in bamas scheme. Everything was in front of him.
Now to Ojulari. Look at how we built our edge defenders. Ojulari is awful awful vs the run. He seems to lack instincts on a field. When faced with a pulling lineman he throws his right shoulder into him each time removing himself from the play. He has zero pass rush moves. He has a speed rush to the edge and a hand swipe. That’s it. No counter moves. No inside move. He’s a lean 240lbs. A trade down to me means Jaelen Phillips or a guard. Phillips to me is the stud edge defender we desperately need and I’d love that in a trade down.
You lose credibility when you proclaim a guy not meeting what Giants are looking for and then push Phillips who will be off MANY draft boards due to his past medical issues!
Hey bud.
Medical’s meaning concussions and desire to play? He proved this year he’s good to go. He discussed his love for the game extensively.
When you talk scheme size and fit that’s what I’m discussing. I wish fans would educate themselves on the scheme their team is playing. Do we go for thin players who can’t hold the POA who have all of one pass rush move? He’s a worse prospect IMO than zo was coming out of Georgia. We want guys who can set the edge. Ojulari is farrrrrr from that. Look at Graham with Miami and with NE. I’ll let you go through the list of edge players he had.
You need to do more research. He has been removed from some teams boards because of the medical concerns. he almost quit football because of it. You can't take a guy at 11 with HUGE medical red flags.
I am quite familiar with our scheme, other schemes etc. The point being, Ojulari is being considered for the Giants whether you like it or not.
My argument with your point is pushing a guy who has major medical red flags. MAJOR! To quote Athlon Draft Guide:
"Medicals are a huge question with Phillips, who had wrist and lower body injuries as well as MULTIPLE concussions; he nearly walked away from the sport at one point. When he was on the field at UCLA he didn't put together very impressive tape; he's a one year wonder."
Page 97 of Athlon NFL Draft Guide.
jvm52106 said:
Tuckrule said:
No thanks even in a trade down.
Also not buying surtain over Farley. This “leak” to me seems that they are just tossing stuff out there. I said on other threads
Surtain is a prototypical cover 3 corner. That is not Graham’s bread and butter. He wants man corners. Surtain lacks speed. He was benefited by playing in bamas scheme. Everything was in front of him.
Now to Ojulari. Look at how we built our edge defenders. Ojulari is awful awful vs the run. He seems to lack instincts on a field. When faced with a pulling lineman he throws his right shoulder into him each time removing himself from the play. He has zero pass rush moves. He has a speed rush to the edge and a hand swipe. That’s it. No counter moves. No inside move. He’s a lean 240lbs. A trade down to me means Jaelen Phillips or a guard. Phillips to me is the stud edge defender we desperately need and I’d love that in a trade down.
You lose credibility when you proclaim a guy not meeting what Giants are looking for and then push Phillips who will be off MANY draft boards due to his past medical issues!
Hey bud.
Medical’s meaning concussions and desire to play? He proved this year he’s good to go. He discussed his love for the game extensively.
When you talk scheme size and fit that’s what I’m discussing. I wish fans would educate themselves on the scheme their team is playing. Do we go for thin players who can’t hold the POA who have all of one pass rush move? He’s a worse prospect IMO than zo was coming out of Georgia. We want guys who can set the edge. Ojulari is farrrrrr from that. Look at Graham with Miami and with NE. I’ll let you go through the list of edge players he had.
You need to do more research. He has been removed from some teams boards because of the medical concerns. he almost quit football because of it. You can't take a guy at 11 with HUGE medical red flags.
I am quite familiar with our scheme, other schemes etc. The point being, Ojulari is being considered for the Giants whether you like it or not.
My argument with your point is pushing a guy who has major medical red flags. MAJOR! To quote Athlon Draft Guide:
"Medicals are a huge question with Phillips, who had wrist and lower body injuries as well as MULTIPLE concussions; he nearly walked away from the sport at one point. When he was on the field at UCLA he didn't put together very impressive tape; he's a one year wonder."
Page 97 of Athlon NFL Draft Guide.
+1. Zero interest in Phillips at #11 because of his injury history. I also doubt we take Ojulari at #11, but he'd be in play after a trade down.
My picks at 11 are plastered all over board. I’ve been saying waddle or slater since day 1. I was on this board banging the drum for slater well before daniel Jeremiah had him over Sewell. Please read my posts before assuming what I’m writing. Again my players are waddle, slater and Farley. To a lesser degree smith.
"There was consistent word out there UFAs from other teams, and their agents, were unwilling to work with DG. Old school personality, seemingly disconnected from the modern game and how to build a team, etc. It would add up that he's taken a step back this offseason."
The last three years of mismanagement have caused a lot of destruction and chaos; #4 is the Giants' version of the Marshall Plan.
Gettleman always struck me as a lot like Ernie Accorsi. You can't leave him to his own devices, but when you can focus him with a Head Coach who knows what he needs in order to succeed he does know how to get those players.
My picks at 11 are plastered all over board. I’ve been saying waddle or slater since day 1. I was on this board banging the drum for slater well before daniel Jeremiah had him over Sewell. Please read my posts before assuming what I’m writing. Again my players are waddle, slater and Farley. To a lesser degree smith.
Ok, and keeping it all civil as we are just point counterpoint here, are you not concerned about Phillips Medical history?
In a trade back I’d consider him for sure
My picks at 11 are plastered all over board. I’ve been saying waddle or slater since day 1. I was on this board banging the drum for slater well before daniel Jeremiah had him over Sewell. Please read my posts before assuming what I’m writing. Again my players are waddle, slater and Farley. To a lesser degree smith.
Ok, and keeping it all civil as we are just point counterpoint here, are you not concerned about Phillips Medical history?
To be honest I’m not. From all I’ve read his heart is in the sport. Injuries etc happen but now that he’s back and performed he showed everyone the hype out of high school was real. He isn’t a one hit wonder. To say that is more damning to the writer than the player. You can’t watch this kid play and come away that he isn’t a sure fire first round talent. If injuries weren’t a concern, which they are, he would be a lock to be a top 15 pick. He’s legit years ahead of Rousseau as a prospect. Getting him in a trade down would be unbelievable. He’s an all around edge defender. Can play in space, can attack the passer with a variety of moves. He’s built like a brick house. The comp I have with him is Montez sweat with more bulk. That’s who he reminds me of. Non stop motor backside pursuit off the charts. He will be a stud IMO. I think he’s the best edge prospect in this draft.
It is, but it's not some revelation. Maybe only for the people still hung up on Gettleman. Definitely not for anyone who has listened to what Mara said since Judge was hired. And definitely not when you consider the players drafted last year. I've said this before but if the Giants are an organized crime family, Gettleman is the consigliere at this point. Judge is the boss.
Tuckrule said:
In a trade back I’d consider him for sure
My picks at 11 are plastered all over board. I’ve been saying waddle or slater since day 1. I was on this board banging the drum for slater well before daniel Jeremiah had him over Sewell. Please read my posts before assuming what I’m writing. Again my players are waddle, slater and Farley. To a lesser degree smith.
Ok, and keeping it all civil as we are just point counterpoint here, are you not concerned about Phillips Medical history?
To be honest I’m not. From all I’ve read his heart is in the sport. Injuries etc happen but now that he’s back and performed he showed everyone the hype out of high school was real. He isn’t a one hit wonder. To say that is more damning to the writer than the player. You can’t watch this kid play and come away that he isn’t a sure fire first round talent. If injuries weren’t a concern, which they are, he would be a lock to be a top 15 pick. He’s legit years ahead of Rousseau as a prospect. Getting him in a trade down would be unbelievable. He’s an all around edge defender. Can play in space, can attack the passer with a variety of moves. He’s built like a brick house. The comp I have with him is Montez sweat with more bulk. That’s who he reminds me of. Non stop motor backside pursuit off the charts. He will be a stud IMO. I think he’s the best edge prospect in this draft.
The injuries though include multiple concussions. That part is hard to ignore as it is pretty commonly accepted that once you get concussions it becomes easier and easier to get them. Having had multiple, to the point of thinking about not playing anymore scares me. 2nd round, maybe I take a chance but 1st round just scares me too much. I would prefer Jayson Oweh then- same size 6'5" 260.. Pat Kirwin compares Oweh to Osi U!
are different players. Many here seem to want to put the former in the SS spot, but his read/react/range/ball skills are all well suited to FS.
yes and yes; aside from fact we've seen very little of McKinney to know what team has or doesn't: does he have the discipline in his reads and judgment in his angles?
He made a few mistakes in his first game reps, but quickly looked very good and tackled soundly.
JonC said:
are different players. Many here seem to want to put the former in the SS spot, but his read/react/range/ball skills are all well suited to FS.
yes and yes; aside from fact we've seen very little of McKinney to know what team has or doesn't: does he have the discipline in his reads and judgment in his angles?
He made a few mistakes in his first game reps, but quickly looked very good and tackled soundly.
Agree here. He was a little out of it first game, but right after he seemed very sharp.
but the season finale against Dallas is how I envisioned Peppers and McKinney working together
Oh god you are a homer.
He’s 100% right. If that offends your delicate sensibilities, so be it
but the season finale against Dallas is how I envisioned Peppers and McKinney working together
Oh god you are a homer.
...it's a compliment.
Well, from me, it's a compliment.
Yeah, this is kinda underrated. Beckham when he was here was a legit effort blocker as well.
If people want to point me to specific press conference items I'd love to see but I can't clock any kind of change in attitude for Mara between Judge and before. Obviously firing Shurmur there was going to be some trepidation there. But I feel like the vibe after Shurmur and Judge's first season was very similar. Lots of talk of how strong the finish was.
OL- Solder and possibly Hernandez aren't on this team after 2021. Already lost KZ. That leaves Thomas, Gates and 2 question mark mid round picks (Peart + Lemieux) past this year. No additions made yet to an OL that finished ranked poorly last year.
EDGE- Carter and Ximines haven't proven anything. This is the biggest hole on the roster IMO. No proven starters here. Carter has shown flashes at times. Ofenigbo and Ximines are rotational pieces.
DL- Not out of the question, but the DL class is weak this year. Only IDL you can make any type of argument for inside of the top 20 is Barmore IMO.
LB- Giants have traditionally stayed away from guys like Parsons. Doubt LB is a focus anyway. Think they are high on Crowder, plus will see alot of 3 safeties on the field in passing situations.
CB- Have 3 plus starters at all 3 corner positions. Love is good depth, and Yiadom can play in a pinch. No CB on day 1 IMO.