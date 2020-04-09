Kyle Rudolph on Sirius with Bob Papa & Coach Weis jvm52106 : 3/22/2021 11:19 am

as well as other Giants talk. I tried to transcribe as well as possible.



Papa talking about his kids constantly texting him are Giants getting Golladay..



Weis on Rudolph - He believes the supposed decline in Rudolphs game is decline in usage not not in skills. Rudolph doesn't drop the ball. He can block at the point but he provides a dependable target who won't drop easy passes and makes the tough catches. Weis says he doesn't know the ins and outs of Garretts offense but he knows Witten caught a ton of balls in that offense. You instantly have a guy who walks into the locker room with respect and every locker room could use a guy like Rudolph.



Papa- welcomes Rudolph with a Jersey welcome- How ya doin.



Papa- how did it come together.



Rudolph- unique year, cap came down, checking with agent daily, Giants came in out of nowhere fast and furious. Once he talked with judge and garrett he felt eh could bring leadership and help adn is very excited.



Weis- where are you now.



Rudolph flying to NY today and then heading to Jersey.



Weis- hinted he knows how this all came about and asked Rudolph to explain how this developed fast.



Rudolph- been two weeks since released from Minny. Had short list of teams he thought would be interested. In beginning Gmen little to no interest for first week plus. Last Wednesday night suddenly he goes to bed and wakes up with agents go what about NYG? He talked with Judge that day (Thurs) and then Garrett. Believes the culture and the coaches putting together something very nice and he is excited about being there.



Weis- on what Rudolph will bring and then aks Rudolph what will you bring.



Rudolph- saying he has always been known as a guy who contributes in the passing game. 3 years ago he had 80 plus receptions. The last few years he ahs been used less but he can block and mentioned helping Jones and Barkley specifically. Then mentioned he will be reliable when the ball is thrown to him and he will move the chains and get in the endzone.



Rudolph- on Judge- his work ethic, his drive for the game and the culture. He mentioned a VERY specific line Judge said- "Overachievers are not ok with Mediocrity" and we are a hard working team that won't be out worked. He spoke VERY highly of Judge. ** This is now a constant theme we are hearing from players.



Rudolph plans on connecting with the fans, the community and be a leader for younger players. Rudolph has always been a big community guy, has a lots of charitable endeavors he is a part of.



Rudolph spoke specifically to the Mara's and their charity work (from papa's question). He wants to be with the team, the area for a long time.



Rudolph knows a lot about Giants ownership etc.



Papa asked if he has heard from Bavaro yet and Rudolph said not yet but what an honor as a ND TE playing for the Giants.





