Kyle Rudolph on Sirius with Bob Papa & Coach Weis

Papa talking about his kids constantly texting him are Giants getting Golladay..
Weis on Rudolph - He believes the supposed decline in Rudolphs game is decline in usage not not in skills. Rudolph doesn't drop the ball. He can block at the point but he provides a dependable target who won't drop easy passes and makes the tough catches. Weis says he doesn't know the ins and outs of Garretts offense but he knows Witten caught a ton of balls in that offense. You instantly have a guy who walks into the locker room with respect and every locker room could use a guy like Rudolph.
Papa- welcomes Rudolph with a Jersey welcome- How ya doin.
Papa- how did it come together.
Rudolph- unique year, cap came down, checking with agent daily, Giants came in out of nowhere fast and furious. Once he talked with judge and garrett he felt eh could bring leadership and help adn is very excited.
Weis- where are you now.
Rudolph flying to NY today and then heading to Jersey.
Weis- hinted he knows how this all came about and asked Rudolph to explain how this developed fast.
Rudolph- been two weeks since released from Minny. Had short list of teams he thought would be interested. In beginning Gmen little to no interest for first week plus. Last Wednesday night suddenly he goes to bed and wakes up with agents go what about NYG? He talked with Judge that day (Thurs) and then Garrett. Believes the culture and the coaches putting together something very nice and he is excited about being there.
Weis- on what Rudolph will bring and then aks Rudolph what will you bring.
Rudolph- saying he has always been known as a guy who contributes in the passing game. 3 years ago he had 80 plus receptions. The last few years he ahs been used less but he can block and mentioned helping Jones and Barkley specifically. Then mentioned he will be reliable when the ball is thrown to him and he will move the chains and get in the endzone.
Rudolph- on Judge- his work ethic, his drive for the game and the culture. He mentioned a VERY specific line Judge said- "Overachievers are not ok with Mediocrity" and we are a hard working team that won't be out worked. He spoke VERY highly of Judge. ** This is now a constant theme we are hearing from players.
Rudolph plans on connecting with the fans, the community and be a leader for younger players. Rudolph has always been a big community guy, has a lots of charitable endeavors he is a part of.
Rudolph spoke specifically to the Mara's and their charity work (from papa's question). He wants to be with the team, the area for a long time.
Rudolph knows a lot about Giants ownership etc.
Papa asked if he has heard from Bavaro yet and Rudolph said not yet but what an honor as a ND TE playing for the Giants.
3rd Down, chip the edge rusher, push off a little and WHOOOP! first down.
You mean Evan Engram lol.
Yeah, but it also doesn't mean that the players you're thinking of are going to be cut.
Coaches are not strictly results-based. The guy that works hard and gives great effort and takes ownership of his improvement is always going to be on the coaches' favor.
Too often fans confuse lack of success for lack of effort. Every time they get in front of a microphone, they say something positive about how much Engram cares and works.
exactly!
cannot be good for guys with ALL WORLD athletic ability but poor play and results.
You mean Evan Engram lol.
Sure seems like it and Rudolph mentioned specifically he will make the catches on 3rd down to move the chains and to get in the End Zone.
cannot be good for guys with ALL WORLD athletic ability but poor play and results.
Yeah, but it also doesn't mean that the players you're thinking of are going to be cut.
Coaches are not strictly results-based. The guy that works hard and gives great effort and takes ownership of his improvement is always going to be on the coaches' favor.
Too often fans confuse lack of success for lack of effort. Every time they get in front of a microphone, they say something positive about how much Engram cares and works.
I am not arguing that BUT if I had something I didn't want and I wanted you to want it, I am not going to shit on it.
cannot be good for guys with ALL WORLD athletic ability but poor play and results.
You mean Evan Engram lol.
Sure seems like it and Rudolph mentioned specifically he will make the catches on 3rd down to move the chains and to get in the End Zone.
Plus Weis talking about how Rudolph never drops the ball. Weis is a Giants fan so he can feel all of our collective pain with EE.
Complementary skills, though, I guess. Rudolph blocks and catches and plays the TE position. Engram runs really fast in a straight line and... I don't know what the fuck else he does.
Single biggest improvement this team could've made is going from Engram to Rudolph at TE. We wonder why the offense wasn't working, it's moves like this that will affect change.
😂
Give me a big, mean SOB who likes the physical part of the game, can catch a pass when he's wide open and run people over when he's got the ball.
This is not a finesse position for me. Rudolph plays for keeps.
Sirius interview w/ Rudolph (clip) - ( New Window )
Yup, plus a 6’4” WR known for his skill catching 50-50 balls. Love the work they’ve done so far helping DJ. Just need to beef up the interior OL a little bit and we may have something here
never said we'd have the best TE combo, but I do think Engram is worth the time and effort and yes, he is one of the better receiving TEs in the game. If I said one of the best receiving TEs i meant he's in the upper half and has a ton of potential to be even better. I think that's a pretty rounded take on his play.
The players and coaches actually voted engram into the pro bowl. Judge and garret apparently love Engram.
I side with the coaches and scouts. Engram is worth the trouble. He's yet to put it all together, but I have seen stranger things happen. Matter of fact I think it would be odd if he didn't put it all together in 2021. I'd bet on it.
PS I said the same thing about Rudolph that Weis said. His usage and targets were down. His YPC was never higher in 2020 than any other season in his career. Why was his usage down? In my view, one part Irv Smith JR and one part shitty OL play. He was forced to block more than usual.
That's just my take, based on football.
Give me a big, mean SOB who likes the physical part of the game, can catch a pass when he's wide open and run people over when he's got the ball.
This is not a finesse position for me. Rudolph plays for keeps.
well put.
to tell us that Engram is one of the best receiving TE in the game, and now with Rudolph, we have one of the best TE combos in the league? ;)
never said we'd have the best TE combo, but I do think Engram is worth the time and effort and yes, he is one of the better receiving TEs in the game. If I said one of the best receiving TEs i meant he's in the upper half and has a ton of potential to be even better. I think that's a pretty rounded take on his play.
The players and coaches actually voted engram into the pro bowl. Judge and garret apparently love Engram.
I side with the coaches and scouts. Engram is worth the trouble. He's yet to put it all together, but I have seen stranger things happen. Matter of fact I think it would be odd if he didn't put it all together in 2021. I'd bet on it.
PS I said the same thing about Rudolph that Weis said. His usage and targets were down. His YPC was never higher in 2020 than any other season in his career. Why was his usage down? In my view, one part Irv Smith JR and one part shitty OL play. He was forced to block more than usual.
That's just my take, based on football.
I agree he’s worth the effort BUT until he can prove he can hang on to the ball especially in key situations he’s a liability out there hence Rudolph
Engram IS one of the best receiving tight ends in the league. Hw is also a maddeningly frustrating player
There are 2-3 tight ends on every team in the league--and Engram catches more balls than all but like 8 of them every year
to tell us that Engram is one of the best receiving TE in the game, and now with Rudolph, we have one of the best TE combos in the league? ;)
Engram IS one of the best receiving tight ends in the league. Hw is also a maddeningly frustrating player
There are 2-3 tight ends on every team in the league--and Engram catches more balls than all but like 8 of them every year
Engram has made the wrong kind of game changing plays in the past. He was a big part of at least two losses this year. There is a lowlight reel on YouTube. I want to like him, but he makes it tough.
He's close to putting it all together. I know that annoys most, and angers others, but this insistence on cutting or dumping the guy is short sighted and foolish in my view. HE's still better than anyone else we have and the Giants want to go 2 TE sets.
The odds of Engram dropping as many passes and tipping all these passes are lower than some think. Odds are he catches some of those in 21. He's got the hands. Coach him up.
He's close to putting it all together. I know that annoys most, and angers others, but this insistence on cutting or dumping the guy is short sighted and foolish in my view. HE's still better than anyone else we have and the Giants want to go 2 TE sets.
The odds of Engram dropping as many passes and tipping all these passes are lower than some think. Odds are he catches some of those in 21. He's got the hands. Coach him up.
This was also the first season he didn’t miss several games of. I just don’t see the point of continuing with this guy.
He's close to putting it all together. I know that annoys most, and angers others, but this insistence on cutting or dumping the guy is short sighted and foolish in my view. HE's still better than anyone else we have and the Giants want to go 2 TE sets.
The odds of Engram dropping as many passes and tipping all these passes are lower than some think. Odds are he catches some of those in 21. He's got the hands. Coach him up.
HUH? I don't understand your use of ODDS? EE has shown nothing to say he won't drop passes as he has done that his entire career so far.
Ralph V interview
Bruce Murray and Kirk Morrison hosts.
Ralph to cover both Jets and Gmen
Doesn't remember a time where both NY franchises were busy at the same time.
Kirk- how were fans of Giants feeling last week and now what do you think?
Giants fans worried about Jones, the Cap etc. Saying Giants fans didn't get excited with Austin Johnson, John Ross or Booker but Golladay suddenly changes everything. Possible dangerous offense. Question on Jones.
Bruce asking Ralph about Barkley and contract
Ralph- would be surprised if Gmen don't pick up the option. If everything checks out they should pick up the option. Giants brass believes Barkley will be long term option for them.
Kirk- on draft and FA
Ralph feels Gmen going Full court press to sign Jackson. After that no real feel for anything other than guys like Short and Shelton for backup DT, Butler at CB for depth etc.
Bruce- on Giants pick at 11
Ralph- it opens things up for the Giants. Without Golladay they would have had to get one of Waddle, Smith or Pitts. Now they can look CB or OL, Edge is a need but 11 is too early based on talent. They can go in any direction other than QB or RB.
Bruce follows up about Pitts. Could they go Pitts at 11.
Ralph- says even though EE and KR there Pitts would be an option at 11 and then a possible trade of EE could happen. Ralph says he doesn't think Judge is lying about loving EE but with his play they can't commit to him if he has another year like last year.
Now on to Jets.
They like him a lot. They want a reason to pay him. He checks all the boxes for them other than the on-field consistency.
If they didn't really like the guy they would have moved on by now, or at least stopped praising him at every turn.
He's close to putting it all together. I know that annoys most, and angers others, but this insistence on cutting or dumping the guy is short sighted and foolish in my view. HE's still better than anyone else we have and the Giants want to go 2 TE sets.
The odds of Engram dropping as many passes and tipping all these passes are lower than some think. Odds are he catches some of those in 21. He's got the hands. Coach him up.
Nice to see some support for EE.
Fans of a losing team always need their "pound of flesh". So they pick one guy that they want off the team no matter what.
If the Giants decide to trade EE for financial reasons and they can get a good enough return (3rd or 4th RD) then so be it. But I'm not for dumping him for next to nothing just to appease the fans.
It’s been a while since we’ve had a good two way TE. Kevin Boss was the last one but he wasn’t as talented as Rudolph. Rudolph is 31 years old but that doesn’t mean he is washed up. Jason Witten was still contributing at 37. Garrett will utilize Rudolph similar to Witten since they have similar skill sets.
Adding Rudolph allows the Giants to move Engram if they receive an attractive trade offer.
Surprised that we got him at that high a number.
Hoping for the best!
One that is a real solid blocker with reliable hands,can move chains and still has good athleticism
It’s been a while since we’ve had a good two way TE. Kevin Boss was the last one but he wasn’t as talented as Rudolph. Rudolph is 31 years old but that doesn’t mean he is washed up. Jason Witten was still contributing at 37. Garrett will utilize Rudolph similar to Witten since they have similar skill sets.
Adding Rudolph allows the Giants to move Engram if they receive an attractive trade offer.
To be fair Martellus Bennett was good that one year and he came after Boss.
SO long as it's just Rudolph and not all 4 of them like this past year that is great. As I said over the weekend, if Rudolph just turns out to be Tony Galbreath he's worth every penny.
Oopha that makes me feel old... Thx Blogger! lol
he's never really been known for a guy that had 3-4 abominable drops a season. Drops that not only were critical but all but led to a loss. He's also never been known for a guy that tipped passes to the opposing defense. He's never been the sure handed perfect receiving option we want, but he was never known as this 2020-21 caricature either. Most of us just wanted him to stay healthy heading into 2020. He did, but had the drops and tipped passes and highly visible drop in that Philly game.
He's close to putting it all together. I know that annoys most, and angers others, but this insistence on cutting or dumping the guy is short sighted and foolish in my view. HE's still better than anyone else we have and the Giants want to go 2 TE sets.
The odds of Engram dropping as many passes and tipping all these passes are lower than some think. Odds are he catches some of those in 21. He's got the hands. Coach him up.
This was also the first season he didn’t miss several games of. I just don’t see the point of continuing with this guy.
He missed like 1-2 games in year 1. He had 2 injury plagued seasons and 2 normal seasons.
he's never really been known for a guy that had 3-4 abominable drops a season. Drops that not only were critical but all but led to a loss. He's also never been known for a guy that tipped passes to the opposing defense. He's never been the sure handed perfect receiving option we want, but he was never known as this 2020-21 caricature either. Most of us just wanted him to stay healthy heading into 2020. He did, but had the drops and tipped passes and highly visible drop in that Philly game.
He's close to putting it all together. I know that annoys most, and angers others, but this insistence on cutting or dumping the guy is short sighted and foolish in my view. HE's still better than anyone else we have and the Giants want to go 2 TE sets.
The odds of Engram dropping as many passes and tipping all these passes are lower than some think. Odds are he catches some of those in 21. He's got the hands. Coach him up.
HUH? I don't understand your use of ODDS? EE has shown nothing to say he won't drop passes as he has done that his entire career so far.
I am going on NFL history. WRs who led the league in drops don't typically lead the league the following year and even if they do, drops aren't always indicative of how good or bad the player is.
Terrel Owens used to be at the top in terms of drops.
Hey, you guys hate him, I get it, he's tough to love. I just think he's worth the trouble. And I think his bad plays aren't necessarily guaranteed to continue. Drops can decrease from one year to the next.
he's never really been known for a guy that had 3-4 abominable drops a season. Drops that not only were critical but all but led to a loss. He's also never been known for a guy that tipped passes to the opposing defense. He's never been the sure handed perfect receiving option we want, but he was never known as this 2020-21 caricature either. Most of us just wanted him to stay healthy heading into 2020. He did, but had the drops and tipped passes and highly visible drop in that Philly game.
He's close to putting it all together. I know that annoys most, and angers others, but this insistence on cutting or dumping the guy is short sighted and foolish in my view. HE's still better than anyone else we have and the Giants want to go 2 TE sets.
The odds of Engram dropping as many passes and tipping all these passes are lower than some think. Odds are he catches some of those in 21. He's got the hands. Coach him up.
HUH? I don't understand your use of ODDS? EE has shown nothing to say he won't drop passes as he has done that his entire career so far.
I am going on NFL history. WRs who led the league in drops don't typically lead the league the following year and even if they do, drops aren't always indicative of how good or bad the player is.
Terrel Owens used to be at the top in terms of drops.
Hey, you guys hate him, I get it, he's tough to love. I just think he's worth the trouble. And I think his bad plays aren't necessarily guaranteed to continue. Drops can decrease from one year to the next.
It's not just drops. Its a lack of awareness, no improvement. It's been 4 years. His drops are DEADLY, game changing plays, possibly season altering. His blocking has not improved.
He's a good kid by all accounts, a hard worker, maybe a change of scenery would benefit him.
he's never really been known for a guy that had 3-4 abominable drops a season. Drops that not only were critical but all but led to a loss. He's also never been known for a guy that tipped passes to the opposing defense. He's never been the sure handed perfect receiving option we want, but he was never known as this 2020-21 caricature either. Most of us just wanted him to stay healthy heading into 2020. He did, but had the drops and tipped passes and highly visible drop in that Philly game.
He's close to putting it all together. I know that annoys most, and angers others, but this insistence on cutting or dumping the guy is short sighted and foolish in my view. HE's still better than anyone else we have and the Giants want to go 2 TE sets.
The odds of Engram dropping as many passes and tipping all these passes are lower than some think. Odds are he catches some of those in 21. He's got the hands. Coach him up.
HUH? I don't understand your use of ODDS? EE has shown nothing to say he won't drop passes as he has done that his entire career so far.
I am going on NFL history. WRs who led the league in drops don't typically lead the league the following year and even if they do, drops aren't always indicative of how good or bad the player is.
Terrel Owens used to be at the top in terms of drops.
Hey, you guys hate him, I get it, he's tough to love. I just think he's worth the trouble. And I think his bad plays aren't necessarily guaranteed to continue. Drops can decrease from one year to the next.
It's not just drops. Its a lack of awareness, no improvement. It's been 4 years. His drops are DEADLY, game changing plays, possibly season altering. His blocking has not improved.
He's a good kid by all accounts, a hard worker, maybe a change of scenery would benefit him.
Trade him and his butter fingers to the Jets for an extra draft pick or two. He won't even have to move.
He CAN make game breaking plays when he's the third or fourth option and has a good mismatch he can burn with little help. But when he is the focus he can't. I actually feel like he has a big year this year, but I'd certainly let him walk.
Spot on there!!
Yes, Engram is the polar opposite of clutch.
One that is a real solid blocker with reliable hands,can move chains and still has good athleticism
It’s been a while since we’ve had a good two way TE. Kevin Boss was the last one but he wasn’t as talented as Rudolph. Rudolph is 31 years old but that doesn’t mean he is washed up. Jason Witten was still contributing at 37. Garrett will utilize Rudolph similar to Witten since they have similar skill sets.
Adding Rudolph allows the Giants to move Engram if they receive an attractive trade offer.