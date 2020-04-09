for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Kyle Rudolph on Sirius with Bob Papa & Coach Weis

jvm52106 : 3/22/2021 11:19 am
as well as other Giants talk. I tried to transcribe as well as possible.

Papa talking about his kids constantly texting him are Giants getting Golladay..

Weis on Rudolph - He believes the supposed decline in Rudolphs game is decline in usage not not in skills. Rudolph doesn't drop the ball. He can block at the point but he provides a dependable target who won't drop easy passes and makes the tough catches. Weis says he doesn't know the ins and outs of Garretts offense but he knows Witten caught a ton of balls in that offense. You instantly have a guy who walks into the locker room with respect and every locker room could use a guy like Rudolph.

Papa- welcomes Rudolph with a Jersey welcome- How ya doin.

Papa- how did it come together.

Rudolph- unique year, cap came down, checking with agent daily, Giants came in out of nowhere fast and furious. Once he talked with judge and garrett he felt eh could bring leadership and help adn is very excited.

Weis- where are you now.

Rudolph flying to NY today and then heading to Jersey.

Weis- hinted he knows how this all came about and asked Rudolph to explain how this developed fast.

Rudolph- been two weeks since released from Minny. Had short list of teams he thought would be interested. In beginning Gmen little to no interest for first week plus. Last Wednesday night suddenly he goes to bed and wakes up with agents go what about NYG? He talked with Judge that day (Thurs) and then Garrett. Believes the culture and the coaches putting together something very nice and he is excited about being there.

Weis- on what Rudolph will bring and then aks Rudolph what will you bring.

Rudolph- saying he has always been known as a guy who contributes in the passing game. 3 years ago he had 80 plus receptions. The last few years he ahs been used less but he can block and mentioned helping Jones and Barkley specifically. Then mentioned he will be reliable when the ball is thrown to him and he will move the chains and get in the endzone.

Rudolph- on Judge- his work ethic, his drive for the game and the culture. He mentioned a VERY specific line Judge said- "Overachievers are not ok with Mediocrity" and we are a hard working team that won't be out worked. He spoke VERY highly of Judge. ** This is now a constant theme we are hearing from players.

Rudolph plans on connecting with the fans, the community and be a leader for younger players. Rudolph has always been a big community guy, has a lots of charitable endeavors he is a part of.

Rudolph spoke specifically to the Mara's and their charity work (from papa's question). He wants to be with the team, the area for a long time.

Rudolph knows a lot about Giants ownership etc.

Papa asked if he has heard from Bavaro yet and Rudolph said not yet but what an honor as a ND TE playing for the Giants.


listened to this  
Thegratefulhead : 3/22/2021 11:23 am : link
I cannot believe this fell into our lap. You are going to fall in love with his game. He can be a chain moving monster.

3rd Down, chip the edge rusher, push off a little and WHOOOP! first down.
Thanks for posting!  
mfsd : 3/22/2021 11:25 am : link
Interesting stuff
This may be my favorite  
eric2425ny : 3/22/2021 11:25 am : link
pickup of the offseason. He’s dropped like 2 passes in 5 years and can actually block.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/22/2021 11:26 am : link
Thanks for this.
Overachievers are not OK with Mediocrity  
islander1 : 3/22/2021 11:26 am : link
dang
The overachiever line  
jvm52106 : 3/22/2021 11:27 am : link
cannot be good for guys with ALL WORLD athletic ability but poor play and results.
I think Joe Judge  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3/22/2021 11:30 am : link
is going to end up as a legendary coach. I know I am getting ahead of myself, but he just seems both incredibly thoughtful about the inside of the game and a major leader of people.
I actually heard this too...  
bw in dc : 3/22/2021 11:30 am : link
Rudolph was good. Liked how he understood where he was going to have less involvement in the pass game - as a receiver - and turned his attention to contributing to the running game and pass protection.
jvm, thanks  
FranknWeezer : 3/22/2021 11:31 am : link
for posting!
TEs  
GoDeep13 : 3/22/2021 11:31 am : link
Don’t have to be explosive. Just reliable.
RE: The overachiever line  
eric2425ny : 3/22/2021 11:31 am : link
In comment 15191885 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
cannot be good for guys with ALL WORLD athletic ability but poor play and results.


You mean Evan Engram lol.
Easy way to help a young QB  
JonC : 3/22/2021 11:32 am : link
and improve your offense, add a smart, professional, talented TE.
RE: The overachiever line  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/22/2021 11:34 am : link
In comment 15191885 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
cannot be good for guys with ALL WORLD athletic ability but poor play and results.


Yeah, but it also doesn't mean that the players you're thinking of are going to be cut.

Coaches are not strictly results-based. The guy that works hard and gives great effort and takes ownership of his improvement is always going to be on the coaches' favor.

Too often fans confuse lack of success for lack of effort. Every time they get in front of a microphone, they say something positive about how much Engram cares and works.
RE: Easy way to help a young QB  
Victor in CT : 3/22/2021 11:34 am : link
In comment 15191896 JonC said:
Quote:
and improve your offense, add a smart, professional, talented TE.


exactly!
RE: RE: The overachiever line  
jvm52106 : 3/22/2021 11:35 am : link
In comment 15191895 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15191885 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


cannot be good for guys with ALL WORLD athletic ability but poor play and results.



You mean Evan Engram lol.


Sure seems like it and Rudolph mentioned specifically he will make the catches on 3rd down to move the chains and to get in the End Zone.
RE: RE: The overachiever line  
jvm52106 : 3/22/2021 11:36 am : link
In comment 15191901 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15191885 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


cannot be good for guys with ALL WORLD athletic ability but poor play and results.



Yeah, but it also doesn't mean that the players you're thinking of are going to be cut.

Coaches are not strictly results-based. The guy that works hard and gives great effort and takes ownership of his improvement is always going to be on the coaches' favor.

Too often fans confuse lack of success for lack of effort. Every time they get in front of a microphone, they say something positive about how much Engram cares and works.


I am not arguing that BUT if I had something I didn't want and I wanted you to want it, I am not going to shit on it.
Awesome. I'm excited to see this team take the field.  
Britt in VA : 3/22/2021 11:36 am : link
Thanks for posting.
RE: RE: RE: The overachiever line  
eric2425ny : 3/22/2021 11:37 am : link
In comment 15191906 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15191895 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


In comment 15191885 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


cannot be good for guys with ALL WORLD athletic ability but poor play and results.



You mean Evan Engram lol.



Sure seems like it and Rudolph mentioned specifically he will make the catches on 3rd down to move the chains and to get in the End Zone.


Plus Weis talking about how Rudolph never drops the ball. Weis is a Giants fan so he can feel all of our collective pain with EE.
The Anti-Engram  
lugnut : 3/22/2021 11:42 am : link
A willing and good blocker who hasn't dropped a pass since 2018. Literally. Giants coaching staff must have near-schizophrenia to praise both of them.

Complementary skills, though, I guess. Rudolph blocks and catches and plays the TE position. Engram runs really fast in a straight line and... I don't know what the fuck else he does.
I am over the moon with this signing.  
mittenedman : 3/22/2021 11:45 am : link
I've got a soft spot for old school, 2-way TEs and was begging for one to replace Engram.

Single biggest improvement this team could've made is going from Engram to Rudolph at TE. We wonder why the offense wasn't working, it's moves like this that will affect change.
Rudolph was a good get  
HomerJones45 : 3/22/2021 11:45 am : link
Going to start referring to Judge as The Sphinx
RE: Rudolph was a good get  
Big Blue '56 : 3/22/2021 11:47 am : link
In comment 15191930 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
Going to start referring to Judge as The Sphinx


😂
RE: Rudolph was a good get  
Klaatu : 3/22/2021 11:48 am : link
In comment 15191930 HomerJones45 said:
Quote:
Going to start referring to Judge as The Sphinx


Where is djm...  
bw in dc : 3/22/2021 11:50 am : link
to tell us that Engram is one of the best receiving TE in the game, and now with Rudolph, we have one of the best TE combos in the league? ;)
Love the old school TE too  
Payasdaddy : 3/22/2021 11:50 am : link
One that is a real solid blocker with reliable hands,can move chains and still has good athleticism
My favorite  
redwhiteandbigblue : 3/22/2021 11:52 am : link
under the radar pickup. Terrific career. He seems to get open Alot, especially in the red zone. Loving this pickup.
Payasdaddy  
mittenedman : 3/22/2021 12:00 pm : link
Yup. I don't need my TE to have a beach body running a 4.4.

Give me a big, mean SOB who likes the physical part of the game, can catch a pass when he's wide open and run people over when he's got the ball.

This is not a finesse position for me. Rudolph plays for keeps.
Never thought he would be here. I knew he was a free agent but he's  
Blue21 : 3/22/2021 12:03 pm : link
the type of player/TE the Giants always seem to miss out on. He should be fun to watch.
...  
christian : 3/22/2021 12:09 pm : link
I think Tate was a grade A butthead, but the Giants will miss reliability and willing to make the tough catch over the middle. Rudolph seems to be the replacement for that. I’m excited he’s on the team.
Here's a clip from the  
FranknWeezer : 3/22/2021 12:10 pm : link
Sirius interview.
Sirius interview w/ Rudolph (clip) - ( New Window )
RE: Easy way to help a young QB  
mfsd : 3/22/2021 12:14 pm : link
In comment 15191896 JonC said:
Quote:
and improve your offense, add a smart, professional, talented TE.


Yup, plus a 6’4” WR known for his skill catching 50-50 balls. Love the work they’ve done so far helping DJ. Just need to beef up the interior OL a little bit and we may have something here
RE: Where is djm...  
djm : 3/22/2021 12:15 pm : link
In comment 15191943 bw in dc said:
Quote:
to tell us that Engram is one of the best receiving TE in the game, and now with Rudolph, we have one of the best TE combos in the league? ;)


never said we'd have the best TE combo, but I do think Engram is worth the time and effort and yes, he is one of the better receiving TEs in the game. If I said one of the best receiving TEs i meant he's in the upper half and has a ton of potential to be even better. I think that's a pretty rounded take on his play.

The players and coaches actually voted engram into the pro bowl. Judge and garret apparently love Engram.

I side with the coaches and scouts. Engram is worth the trouble. He's yet to put it all together, but I have seen stranger things happen. Matter of fact I think it would be odd if he didn't put it all together in 2021. I'd bet on it.

PS I said the same thing about Rudolph that Weis said. His usage and targets were down. His YPC was never higher in 2020 than any other season in his career. Why was his usage down? In my view, one part Irv Smith JR and one part shitty OL play. He was forced to block more than usual.

That's just my take, based on football.

"Overachievers are not ok with Mediocrity"  
j_rud : 3/22/2021 12:16 pm : link
Sounds right out of the David Goggins playbook. I wouldnt be surprised if Judge is a Goggins fan. If youre unfamiliar look him up, guy is incredible.
If Engram is not traded  
Jim in Forest Hills : 3/22/2021 12:17 pm : link
this will help him too. He will get 1 on 1 all day long. Which of course means less people around to pick his tipped balls. Boom, Jones INTs drop by 5. Win win.
RE: Payasdaddy  
Victor in CT : 3/22/2021 12:20 pm : link
In comment 15191968 mittenedman said:
Quote:
Yup. I don't need my TE to have a beach body running a 4.4.

Give me a big, mean SOB who likes the physical part of the game, can catch a pass when he's wide open and run people over when he's got the ball.

This is not a finesse position for me. Rudolph plays for keeps.


well put.
RE: RE: Where is djm...  
eli4life : 3/22/2021 12:20 pm : link
In comment 15192003 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15191943 bw in dc said:


Quote:


to tell us that Engram is one of the best receiving TE in the game, and now with Rudolph, we have one of the best TE combos in the league? ;)



never said we'd have the best TE combo, but I do think Engram is worth the time and effort and yes, he is one of the better receiving TEs in the game. If I said one of the best receiving TEs i meant he's in the upper half and has a ton of potential to be even better. I think that's a pretty rounded take on his play.

The players and coaches actually voted engram into the pro bowl. Judge and garret apparently love Engram.

I side with the coaches and scouts. Engram is worth the trouble. He's yet to put it all together, but I have seen stranger things happen. Matter of fact I think it would be odd if he didn't put it all together in 2021. I'd bet on it.

PS I said the same thing about Rudolph that Weis said. His usage and targets were down. His YPC was never higher in 2020 than any other season in his career. Why was his usage down? In my view, one part Irv Smith JR and one part shitty OL play. He was forced to block more than usual.

That's just my take, based on football.


I agree he’s worth the effort BUT until he can prove he can hang on to the ball especially in key situations he’s a liability out there hence Rudolph
RE: Where is djm...  
Jesse B : 3/22/2021 12:25 pm : link
In comment 15191943 bw in dc said:
Quote:
to tell us that Engram is one of the best receiving TE in the game, and now with Rudolph, we have one of the best TE combos in the league? ;)


Engram IS one of the best receiving tight ends in the league. Hw is also a maddeningly frustrating player

There are 2-3 tight ends on every team in the league--and Engram catches more balls than all but like 8 of them every year
RE: RE: Where is djm...  
Reale01 : 3/22/2021 12:41 pm : link
In comment 15192022 Jesse B said:
Quote:
In comment 15191943 bw in dc said:


Quote:


to tell us that Engram is one of the best receiving TE in the game, and now with Rudolph, we have one of the best TE combos in the league? ;)



Engram IS one of the best receiving tight ends in the league. Hw is also a maddeningly frustrating player

There are 2-3 tight ends on every team in the league--and Engram catches more balls than all but like 8 of them every year


Engram has made the wrong kind of game changing plays in the past. He was a big part of at least two losses this year. There is a lowlight reel on YouTube. I want to like him, but he makes it tough.
here's the thing with Engram too  
djm : 3/22/2021 12:41 pm : link
he's never really been known for a guy that had 3-4 abominable drops a season. Drops that not only were critical but all but led to a loss. He's also never been known for a guy that tipped passes to the opposing defense. He's never been the sure handed perfect receiving option we want, but he was never known as this 2020-21 caricature either. Most of us just wanted him to stay healthy heading into 2020. He did, but had the drops and tipped passes and highly visible drop in that Philly game.

He's close to putting it all together. I know that annoys most, and angers others, but this insistence on cutting or dumping the guy is short sighted and foolish in my view. HE's still better than anyone else we have and the Giants want to go 2 TE sets.

The odds of Engram dropping as many passes and tipping all these passes are lower than some think. Odds are he catches some of those in 21. He's got the hands. Coach him up.
RE: here's the thing with Engram too  
eric2425ny : 3/22/2021 12:46 pm : link
In comment 15192053 djm said:
Quote:
he's never really been known for a guy that had 3-4 abominable drops a season. Drops that not only were critical but all but led to a loss. He's also never been known for a guy that tipped passes to the opposing defense. He's never been the sure handed perfect receiving option we want, but he was never known as this 2020-21 caricature either. Most of us just wanted him to stay healthy heading into 2020. He did, but had the drops and tipped passes and highly visible drop in that Philly game.

He's close to putting it all together. I know that annoys most, and angers others, but this insistence on cutting or dumping the guy is short sighted and foolish in my view. HE's still better than anyone else we have and the Giants want to go 2 TE sets.

The odds of Engram dropping as many passes and tipping all these passes are lower than some think. Odds are he catches some of those in 21. He's got the hands. Coach him up.


This was also the first season he didn’t miss several games of. I just don’t see the point of continuing with this guy.
Jason G got his Jason Witten  
Dnew15 : 3/22/2021 12:57 pm : link
Rudolph will be the 3rd and 5 - 6 yrd curl guy.
RE: here's the thing with Engram too  
jvm52106 : 3/22/2021 1:04 pm : link
In comment 15192053 djm said:
Quote:
he's never really been known for a guy that had 3-4 abominable drops a season. Drops that not only were critical but all but led to a loss. He's also never been known for a guy that tipped passes to the opposing defense. He's never been the sure handed perfect receiving option we want, but he was never known as this 2020-21 caricature either. Most of us just wanted him to stay healthy heading into 2020. He did, but had the drops and tipped passes and highly visible drop in that Philly game.

He's close to putting it all together. I know that annoys most, and angers others, but this insistence on cutting or dumping the guy is short sighted and foolish in my view. HE's still better than anyone else we have and the Giants want to go 2 TE sets.

The odds of Engram dropping as many passes and tipping all these passes are lower than some think. Odds are he catches some of those in 21. He's got the hands. Coach him up.


HUH? I don't understand your use of ODDS? EE has shown nothing to say he won't drop passes as he has done that his entire career so far.
The other thing to consider with Engram is  
Lionhart28 : 3/22/2021 1:18 pm : link
If he starts to put it together, do they plan to re-sign him? How much are they willing to pay?
Ralph V Interview on Sirius  
jvm52106 : 3/22/2021 1:25 pm : link
copied from the other thread:

Ralph V interview
jvm52106 : 1:13 pm : link : reply
Bruce Murray and Kirk Morrison hosts.


Ralph to cover both Jets and Gmen

Doesn't remember a time where both NY franchises were busy at the same time.

Kirk- how were fans of Giants feeling last week and now what do you think?

Giants fans worried about Jones, the Cap etc. Saying Giants fans didn't get excited with Austin Johnson, John Ross or Booker but Golladay suddenly changes everything. Possible dangerous offense. Question on Jones.

Bruce asking Ralph about Barkley and contract

Ralph- would be surprised if Gmen don't pick up the option. If everything checks out they should pick up the option. Giants brass believes Barkley will be long term option for them.

Kirk- on draft and FA

Ralph feels Gmen going Full court press to sign Jackson. After that no real feel for anything other than guys like Short and Shelton for backup DT, Butler at CB for depth etc.

Bruce- on Giants pick at 11

Ralph- it opens things up for the Giants. Without Golladay they would have had to get one of Waddle, Smith or Pitts. Now they can look CB or OL, Edge is a need but 11 is too early based on talent. They can go in any direction other than QB or RB.

Bruce follows up about Pitts. Could they go Pitts at 11.

Ralph- says even though EE and KR there Pitts would be an option at 11 and then a possible trade of EE could happen. Ralph says he doesn't think Judge is lying about loving EE but with his play they can't commit to him if he has another year like last year.

Now on to Jets.
RE: The other thing to consider with Engram is  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/22/2021 1:56 pm : link
In comment 15192166 Lionhart28 said:
Quote:
If he starts to put it together, do they plan to re-sign him? How much are they willing to pay?


They like him a lot. They want a reason to pay him. He checks all the boxes for them other than the on-field consistency.

If they didn't really like the guy they would have moved on by now, or at least stopped praising him at every turn.
RE: here's the thing with Engram too  
Jim in Tampa : 3/22/2021 2:04 pm : link
In comment 15192053 djm said:
Quote:
he's never really been known for a guy that had 3-4 abominable drops a season. Drops that not only were critical but all but led to a loss. He's also never been known for a guy that tipped passes to the opposing defense. He's never been the sure handed perfect receiving option we want, but he was never known as this 2020-21 caricature either. Most of us just wanted him to stay healthy heading into 2020. He did, but had the drops and tipped passes and highly visible drop in that Philly game.

He's close to putting it all together. I know that annoys most, and angers others, but this insistence on cutting or dumping the guy is short sighted and foolish in my view. HE's still better than anyone else we have and the Giants want to go 2 TE sets.

The odds of Engram dropping as many passes and tipping all these passes are lower than some think. Odds are he catches some of those in 21. He's got the hands. Coach him up.

Nice to see some support for EE.

Fans of a losing team always need their "pound of flesh". So they pick one guy that they want off the team no matter what.

If the Giants decide to trade EE for financial reasons and they can get a good enough return (3rd or 4th RD) then so be it. But I'm not for dumping him for next to nothing just to appease the fans.
RE: Love the old school TE too  
Jay on the Island : 3/22/2021 2:06 pm : link
In comment 15191945 Payasdaddy said:
Quote:
One that is a real solid blocker with reliable hands,can move chains and still has good athleticism

It’s been a while since we’ve had a good two way TE. Kevin Boss was the last one but he wasn’t as talented as Rudolph. Rudolph is 31 years old but that doesn’t mean he is washed up. Jason Witten was still contributing at 37. Garrett will utilize Rudolph similar to Witten since they have similar skill sets.

Adding Rudolph allows the Giants to move Engram if they receive an attractive trade offer.
speed was never great...  
RAIN : 3/22/2021 2:23 pm : link
but it's degraded a bit. When I watched him, I was surprised at how little burst he had.

Surprised that we got him at that high a number.

Hoping for the best!

RE: RE: Love the old school TE too  
bumpsinthenight : 3/22/2021 2:52 pm : link
In comment 15192277 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15191945 Payasdaddy said:


Quote:


One that is a real solid blocker with reliable hands,can move chains and still has good athleticism


It’s been a while since we’ve had a good two way TE. Kevin Boss was the last one but he wasn’t as talented as Rudolph. Rudolph is 31 years old but that doesn’t mean he is washed up. Jason Witten was still contributing at 37. Garrett will utilize Rudolph similar to Witten since they have similar skill sets.

Adding Rudolph allows the Giants to move Engram if they receive an attractive trade offer.


To be fair Martellus Bennett was good that one year and he came after Boss.
RE: Jason G got his Jason Witten  
Victor in CT : 3/22/2021 3:01 pm : link
In comment 15192106 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
Rudolph will be the 3rd and 5 - 6 yrd curl guy.


SO long as it's just Rudolph and not all 4 of them like this past year that is great. As I said over the weekend, if Rudolph just turns out to be Tony Galbreath he's worth every penny.
Thank you for summarizing and sharing.  
Big Blue Blogger : 3/22/2021 3:04 pm : link
The Bavaro reference is thought-provoking. How old are we? On the day Kyle Rudolph was born (11/9/1989), Mark Bavaro was already on IR with the knee injury that would eventually end his Giant career after SB XXV.
...  
90.Cal : 3/22/2021 3:12 pm : link
i think we all would have forgiven  
ryanmkeane : 3/22/2021 3:22 pm : link
Engram for his 2020 if he would have just caught that pass against Philly. Just a completely unacceptable play.
RE: Thank you for summarizing and sharing.  
Johnny5 : 3/22/2021 3:44 pm : link
In comment 15192372 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
The Bavaro reference is thought-provoking. How old are we? On the day Kyle Rudolph was born (11/9/1989), Mark Bavaro was already on IR with the knee injury that would eventually end his Giant career after SB XXV.

Oopha that makes me feel old... Thx Blogger! lol
RE: RE: here's the thing with Engram too  
djm : 3/22/2021 4:03 pm : link
In comment 15192063 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15192053 djm said:


Quote:


he's never really been known for a guy that had 3-4 abominable drops a season. Drops that not only were critical but all but led to a loss. He's also never been known for a guy that tipped passes to the opposing defense. He's never been the sure handed perfect receiving option we want, but he was never known as this 2020-21 caricature either. Most of us just wanted him to stay healthy heading into 2020. He did, but had the drops and tipped passes and highly visible drop in that Philly game.

He's close to putting it all together. I know that annoys most, and angers others, but this insistence on cutting or dumping the guy is short sighted and foolish in my view. HE's still better than anyone else we have and the Giants want to go 2 TE sets.

The odds of Engram dropping as many passes and tipping all these passes are lower than some think. Odds are he catches some of those in 21. He's got the hands. Coach him up.



This was also the first season he didn’t miss several games of. I just don’t see the point of continuing with this guy.


He missed like 1-2 games in year 1. He had 2 injury plagued seasons and 2 normal seasons.
RE: RE: here's the thing with Engram too  
djm : 3/22/2021 4:06 pm : link
In comment 15192122 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15192053 djm said:


Quote:


he's never really been known for a guy that had 3-4 abominable drops a season. Drops that not only were critical but all but led to a loss. He's also never been known for a guy that tipped passes to the opposing defense. He's never been the sure handed perfect receiving option we want, but he was never known as this 2020-21 caricature either. Most of us just wanted him to stay healthy heading into 2020. He did, but had the drops and tipped passes and highly visible drop in that Philly game.

He's close to putting it all together. I know that annoys most, and angers others, but this insistence on cutting or dumping the guy is short sighted and foolish in my view. HE's still better than anyone else we have and the Giants want to go 2 TE sets.

The odds of Engram dropping as many passes and tipping all these passes are lower than some think. Odds are he catches some of those in 21. He's got the hands. Coach him up.



HUH? I don't understand your use of ODDS? EE has shown nothing to say he won't drop passes as he has done that his entire career so far.


I am going on NFL history. WRs who led the league in drops don't typically lead the league the following year and even if they do, drops aren't always indicative of how good or bad the player is.

Terrel Owens used to be at the top in terms of drops.

Hey, you guys hate him, I get it, he's tough to love. I just think he's worth the trouble. And I think his bad plays aren't necessarily guaranteed to continue. Drops can decrease from one year to the next.
RE: RE: RE: here's the thing with Engram too  
Victor in CT : 3/22/2021 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15192484 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15192122 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 15192053 djm said:


Quote:


he's never really been known for a guy that had 3-4 abominable drops a season. Drops that not only were critical but all but led to a loss. He's also never been known for a guy that tipped passes to the opposing defense. He's never been the sure handed perfect receiving option we want, but he was never known as this 2020-21 caricature either. Most of us just wanted him to stay healthy heading into 2020. He did, but had the drops and tipped passes and highly visible drop in that Philly game.

He's close to putting it all together. I know that annoys most, and angers others, but this insistence on cutting or dumping the guy is short sighted and foolish in my view. HE's still better than anyone else we have and the Giants want to go 2 TE sets.

The odds of Engram dropping as many passes and tipping all these passes are lower than some think. Odds are he catches some of those in 21. He's got the hands. Coach him up.



HUH? I don't understand your use of ODDS? EE has shown nothing to say he won't drop passes as he has done that his entire career so far.



I am going on NFL history. WRs who led the league in drops don't typically lead the league the following year and even if they do, drops aren't always indicative of how good or bad the player is.

Terrel Owens used to be at the top in terms of drops.

Hey, you guys hate him, I get it, he's tough to love. I just think he's worth the trouble. And I think his bad plays aren't necessarily guaranteed to continue. Drops can decrease from one year to the next.


It's not just drops. Its a lack of awareness, no improvement. It's been 4 years. His drops are DEADLY, game changing plays, possibly season altering. His blocking has not improved.

He's a good kid by all accounts, a hard worker, maybe a change of scenery would benefit him.
RE: RE: RE: RE: here's the thing with Engram too  
jnoble : 3/22/2021 4:59 pm : link
In comment 15192505 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
In comment 15192484 djm said:


Quote:


In comment 15192122 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


In comment 15192053 djm said:


Quote:


he's never really been known for a guy that had 3-4 abominable drops a season. Drops that not only were critical but all but led to a loss. He's also never been known for a guy that tipped passes to the opposing defense. He's never been the sure handed perfect receiving option we want, but he was never known as this 2020-21 caricature either. Most of us just wanted him to stay healthy heading into 2020. He did, but had the drops and tipped passes and highly visible drop in that Philly game.

He's close to putting it all together. I know that annoys most, and angers others, but this insistence on cutting or dumping the guy is short sighted and foolish in my view. HE's still better than anyone else we have and the Giants want to go 2 TE sets.

The odds of Engram dropping as many passes and tipping all these passes are lower than some think. Odds are he catches some of those in 21. He's got the hands. Coach him up.



HUH? I don't understand your use of ODDS? EE has shown nothing to say he won't drop passes as he has done that his entire career so far.



I am going on NFL history. WRs who led the league in drops don't typically lead the league the following year and even if they do, drops aren't always indicative of how good or bad the player is.

Terrel Owens used to be at the top in terms of drops.

Hey, you guys hate him, I get it, he's tough to love. I just think he's worth the trouble. And I think his bad plays aren't necessarily guaranteed to continue. Drops can decrease from one year to the next.



It's not just drops. Its a lack of awareness, no improvement. It's been 4 years. His drops are DEADLY, game changing plays, possibly season altering. His blocking has not improved.

He's a good kid by all accounts, a hard worker, maybe a change of scenery would benefit him.


Trade him and his butter fingers to the Jets for an extra draft pick or two. He won't even have to move.
It's not just the drops though. I can live with concentration drops  
Zeke's Alibi : 3/22/2021 5:02 pm : link
if you are either making consisten game breaking plays (ala Odell) or making contested catches. He really does neither.

He CAN make game breaking plays when he's the third or fourth option and has a good mismatch he can burn with little help. But when he is the focus he can't. I actually feel like he has a big year this year, but I'd certainly let him walk.
Rudolph  
LIbud : 3/22/2021 5:22 pm : link
There is also the benefit of having a true vet in the TE room to work alongside EE. If JJ is being truthful about wanting EE here long term, having KR here to help him along, take some pressure off will help. Their roles wont be the same of course.
RE:  
OBJRoyal : 3/22/2021 5:39 pm : link
In comment 15192005 j_rud said:
Quote:
Sounds right out of the David Goggins playbook. I wouldnt be surprised if Judge is a Goggins fan. If youre unfamiliar look him up, guy is incredible.


Spot on there!!
RE: i think we all would have forgiven  
CowboyHaters : 3/22/2021 8:30 pm : link
In comment 15192391 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Engram for his 2020 if he would have just caught that pass against Philly. Just a completely unacceptable play.


Yes, Engram is the polar opposite of clutch.
RE: RE: Love the old school TE too  
Paulie Walnuts : 7:56 am : link
In comment 15192277 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15191945 Payasdaddy said:


Quote:


One that is a real solid blocker with reliable hands,can move chains and still has good athleticism


It’s been a while since we’ve had a good two way TE. Kevin Boss was the last one but he wasn’t as talented as Rudolph. Rudolph is 31 years old but that doesn’t mean he is washed up. Jason Witten was still contributing at 37. Garrett will utilize Rudolph similar to Witten since they have similar skill sets.

Adding Rudolph allows the Giants to move Engram if they receive an attractive trade offer.
think you forgot about Ballard he doesnt hurt his knee in 2011, he plays for a long time solid guy
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions