Giants sign Adoree Jackson

But hopefully we’ve learned by now to wait for the breakdown of the contract. And this must boost team morale because it seemed like everyone on the roster wanted him and KG signed. Great move. Just gotta keep hoping these guys stay healthy now.
that the numbers Schefter is reporting are sourced from Jackson's agent. Which doesn't make them wrong, exactly, but perhaps will look a bit different once a more official breakdown of the deal is announced.
And I am no cap expert, but it feels a little bit like shopping on an empty stomach to me.
I am optimistic with the improvement but feel a little like the WFT winning free agency.
I’m with you on Surtain.
As for the current young guys it says to me Jonesnisnt getting on 2nd contract unless he earns it. Barkley is a maybe, fully dependent on health and Dex is a maybe too, depends how well they can coach up another DT between now and 2023.
I don’t think Judge is married to anyone, in other words.
they haven’t even done the rumored Bradberry or Martinez extensions to clear cap space. I wonder if that’s still an option to pull off another move or two. For Fackrell or an OL or whatever. I’m getting greedy now. Give me Trai Turner.
If he was here to hold down the fort for a year,and maybe resurrect his career,than I wouldn't really care.But this guy got paid,and who knows what they're thinking in the draft now.
This one may have been aimed at Howie,and the Giants stepped in and took it.
Outside of his injured 2020 he’s been a 75+ PFF (or around there) rating player since coming into the league. He’s a plus player and offers immense flexibility in our secondary. It also opens us up to so many possibilities at 11.
And if it’s a FU to the Eagles than that’s the cherry on top.
RE: What is the fascination with contract numbers?
This defense is going to be fun as hell next year. Offense should take a big step forward.
I think we are setting ourselves up to trade down in the draft and grab the edge from UGA and bolstering the lines with the next few picks. Which, imo, is the correct move (unless my man crush Pitts is there). Or maybe draft Sewell/Slater and grab the edge later (where there is better value). Big fan of this offseason.
This morning, I specifically looked for the thread on the Titans subreddit that announced the news of his cut. People weren't too thrilled, but weren't acting like it was the end of the world either. Mostly pointed towards questions about his health.
Yeah, this is definitely an exciting FA period for sure. Who knows whether they'll become a playoff contender as a result, but I really don't care at this point -- I just can't wait to see it all on the field.
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
·
12m
It’s on the high side but the Giants are paying a premium to sign guys for multiple years. Not a bad gamble since guys signing one-year deals now should cash in next year with more teams having money to spend
RE: RE: What is the fascination with contract numbers?
They're going to do what they're going to do and we can't do anything about it. We can, however, enjoy a better brand of football!
Because you can end up in salary cap hell if you’re not careful. This is only $20 million guaranteed. So it’s not that bad.
Yeah, I don't get people who *don't* worry about the contracts. It's not exactly novel or new. Nobody gives a shit about the actual compensation -- it isn't our money -- but people care about how it affects the team's ability to operate under the cap and/or spend money moving forward.
When people talked about the terrible Allan Houston contract, nobody actually gave a shit about the Dolans' pockets...
Having said that, the NFL has way more maneuverability than other sports leagues with regards to their salary cap.
Jackson got destroyed by Hollywood Brown in the playoffs...likely sour taste from that
The Giants needed a massive injection of talent and they are doing it.
They’ve upgraded several positions in UFA and have the legitimate opportunity to realistically upgrade two more with 2 top 45 picks in April.
All of us who have been skeptical about the architecture of this team have been waiting for a big talent change like this.
For too many years the Giants have dragged out replacement-level parts in key areas.
The Giants are much, much more talented team today than they were 15 months ago.
More talent and a coach who looks like he knows what he's doing. McAdoo & Shurmur were guys who put in a game plan. Judge is a guy who has it together. I haven't been this excited for the Giants season in years, and we haven't even gotten to the draft yet.
They're going to do what they're going to do and we can't do anything about it. We can, however, enjoy a better brand of football!
Because you can end up in salary cap hell if you’re not careful. This is only $20 million guaranteed. So it’s not that bad.
I think after this free agency period we can reliably conclude that most of the people who were doom-and-gloom about the Giants' cap space were wrong and don't really understand how NFL contracts and the cap work. Also, that Kevin Abrams and Dave Gettleman know a lot more about that than most posters on this forum do.
It would be nice if in future years that meant less wailing and gnashing of teeth on here. Yeah, not happening.
RE: RE: What is the fascination with contract numbers?
From a player perspective, damn near perfect offseason. Dollars, ok maybe we better pray for big cap increases... but it's not terrible. Not terrible at all. The price you pay for having needs. And boy have we filled them!
I love that we didn't just sign names, we got chemistry. Scheme fits. Proven production or if not, smart gamble. Generally young guys, but where not, proven vet leadership.
Well done! A solid roster to take into the draft. Let's draft!!
Another strong move. Nobody wins any games in March, but the Giants have fewer holes now than they did a week ago. A lot less pressure to draft for need now, BPA all day
Vulture stick job! Other guy who mislabeled it at 6:01, pj sees it and throws a thread together with a quickness and gets top page love. Snagging points like Jacobs used to afyer Tiki took them all the way down the field.
Yeah, this is definitely an exciting FA period for sure. Who knows whether they'll become a playoff contender as a result, but I really don't care at this point -- I just can't wait to see it all on the field.
I'm the BBI equivalent of the grumpy Muppets in the balcony -- and even I'm excited.
Williams, Golladay, and Jackson are young good, proven players. No guaranteed they work, but it's logical to expect it.
I've had enough of really hoping some old guy like Tate or Solder is going to have a renaissance or a bunch of mid-to-late rounders in the secondary are going over perform.
yep. It’s taking a calculated risk on you g talented guys who are entering their prime years. Add them with the culture of teaching emphasized by Judge and these guys can easily outperform their contracts. We saw what they were able to get out of the likes and Isaac Yiadom and Ryan Lewis.
Another strong move. Nobody wins any games in March, but the Giants have fewer holes now than they did a week ago. A lot less pressure to draft for need now, BPA all day
Vulture stick job! Other guy who mislabeled it at 6:01, pj sees it and throws a thread together with a quickness and gets top page love. Snagging points like Jacobs used to afyer Tiki took them all the way down the field.
Wondering where the money is coming from, and wondering what the thinking is in house on signing Barkley, Jones, and Lawrence long term. Interesting.
This wouldn't preclude me from drafting Surtain. Can't have enough cover guys.
This. None of these signings should impact their selection in the draft. They shouldn't reach for an edge guy if they have a WR or CB as BPA. What this actually does is help give them the oppurtunity to trade down if it presents itself.
Jackson got destroyed by Hollywood Brown in the playoffs...likely sour taste from that
I know the numbers don’t look good but looked like the d played a lot of soft cover / he could have played a little tighter yes but the times he was in man on him looked like good coverage just some special throws and good catches
going on the last two years with the Giants - they are building the crux of this team through free agency. Not the draft.
And in the short term, they pay pull it off.
The interesting thing to this is that they are then betting on shifting to the draft in order to pay Jones and Barkley. I really hope that if Jones is the goods, that he will be smart enough to not eat up 40 million a year of the cap. A QB that hangs in the 30 mill range will give a team flexibility.
The Giants needed a massive injection of talent and they are doing it.
They’ve upgraded several positions in UFA and have the legitimate opportunity to realistically upgrade two more with 2 top 45 picks in April.
All of us who have been skeptical about the architecture of this team have been waiting for a big talent change like this.
For too many years the Giants have dragged out replacement-level parts in key areas.
The Giants are much, much more talented team today than they were 15 months ago.
Can't argue with that...
It has been a whirlwind FA period.
I think they still need to go after a veteran guard.
Expectations have to be up significantly for the Giants.
I hope this all works out. On one hand it is exciting to see all this new talent. On the other, I am concerned about the long term implications. Are we setting ourselves up for the let down that happened after 2016, and with Solder. I hope not.
The only major holes left are OL, and edge. And those should be addressed in the draft (other than a relatively cheap vet guard).
wow I had medium hopes for this offseason & they've been surpassed
Jackson is just 25 years old. I mean, that's as young as Aaron Ross was as a rookie. They have him for 3 prime years at a reasonable amount for a DB. And if there's one thing this coaching staff has shown they can coach up it's DBs. Peppers, Ryan, Bradberry, Lewis, Yiadom, Holmes, and even McKinney once he got healthy were playing up to their potential.
absolute homerun signing. I was all for drafting a corner high but that position has a higher bust rate than others. This is much better. With what they've accomplished in FA they can truly go best BPA in the draft.
This FA period has played out nicely. Rudolph was a surprise and Jackson and Galladay I wasn't sure we would land. Throw in a few other role players, and they have done very well so far. Having Jackson at CB2 really helps shape the D. It would be nice to pick up another good CB in the draft for depth, but the secondary in 1 year (2 seasons) went from an abomination to a strength.
expect him to bounce back big time, he's only 25 and very multiple with ball skills.
Now, can they unearth some OL/DL help, and then go BPA in the draft (which will probably still be WR/CB at #11 unless they're all gone).
You think they might go for one of the centers released and move Gates to guard or stay with Gates and get one of the vet guards?
There are a couple of decent of each that were cap casualties that may be signed for less than $2 mill...
It’s was never going to be easy, but if you told me this was how the offseason was going to go, I’d have taken it and run. We had to get the WR and we had to get the corner. We’ve also signed some typical under the radar guys that should help, and I love the Rudolph move.
Hopefully a guard is next, but I could even live with just addressing OL in the draft. Save the whales one more time.
This team won’t be an easy kill next year. The D is going to be damn good.
I’ve been contributing every day the entire offseason. I got laughed at on the Leonard Williams thread when BBI thought the Giants had no money to spend. GD actually asked me “with what money?”
But - it’s par for the course now. Ready to enjoy the draft and see who comes bitching.
To be fair to ryan, he was taking a lot of heat about the cap & he loves prescient.
It was basically myself and Ryan and a few others taking bullets on a daily basis about cap space. We were never in cap hell. Cap hell is long term contracts that are burdens. We didn’t have that problem.
RE: I like Jackson but this is a big contract for a guy that's been hurt
Ryan BBI didn’t think anything. It makes for a much more productive debate when you don’t drop sarcastic generalized bombs, and stick to addressing opinions and posters directly. Added bonus, you can take a victory lap for being right.
Wow! Golladay and Jackson added to a great list . . .
Let's all hope these moves work as well as we are hoping. If not, we may really be in cap hell.
signings are mostly young vets, so it bodes well for multiple yrs
Seems like judge is really attracting player to giants and abrams has been
More creative with cap
Whatever DG has or hasn't been doing, gotta give him some credit here
Unless he is strictly a figurehead, he is pretty heavily involved here
Judge probably the closer. Players want to play for him, other players hear that
Works well long term. Still need to nail draft, but have a little more latitude now
Rousseau from Miami? Maybe worth the risk now?
Ryan BBI didn’t think anything. It makes for a much more productive debate when you don’t drop sarcastic generalized bombs, and stick to addressing opinions and posters directly. Added bonus, you can take a victory lap for being right.
Christian - you think I don’t “stick to addressing posters directly”??! That’s all I’ve been doing. I’ve been trying to have discussions about the cap when people spew shit that they don’t know, and don’t know what they are talking about, but pretend to know. I respond to posters DIRECTLY like GD and Terps. Greg and I have had our battles, we have cordial discussion now. But some posters have left the station unfortunately. They can’t keep their disdain of the Mara’s and DG separate from the 2020- forward Giants. It’s a shame.
not for nothing but I rarely drop the sarcastic bombs you are talking about, I did it on this thread because I was really fed up with the cap discussion. It really was something beyond comprehension for me.
going on the last two years with the Giants - they are building the crux of this team through free agency. Not the draft.
And in the short term, they pay pull it off.
this is a good point, the ratio of FA : draftees/UDFAs is pretty high
but outside of Golladay and Rudolph the entire offense is pretty much Giant lifers.
Gates was an UDFA and if Solder starts at RT then he's another. And let's wait to see what happens in the market with adding more interior OLs. Could be another starter or two there. So the ratio could be even higher...
not for nothing but I rarely drop the sarcastic bombs you are talking about, I did it on this thread because I was really fed up with the cap discussion. It really was something beyond comprehension for me.
Fair enough. I just think you're a good poster and typically defend your views well when you're being direct.
And this Jackson signing feels like one of those few and far between moments where nearly everyone is tipping their cap to management.
Really happy with the FA additions. Not worried about the contracts as the salary cap will increase significantly when the new TV contract kicks in 2023. In addition, fans will be allowed back into stadiums which will also increase the cap.
Jackson will allow Graham to go back to man pass coverage instead of the soft zone.This will also allow Graham to become more aggressive in his play calling.
As far as the draft, I think the GMEN really like Waddle. What an addition he would make if fully recovered from the ankle injury. He is electric with the ball in his hands.The draft is deep in OL talent which would be a logical pick in the second round.
You have to be a bit surprised but very happy if you are a Giant fan. Go Giants!!!
from a cap perspective, there's no real difference between a second contract for your drafted player and a FA pickup. Years of bad drafting (including in the DG era) means we don't have a lot of second contracts tying up the cap.
On top of that, how realistic is it that a team can hit on enough draft picks to actually build? Possible, but a team has to be a lot more successful than DG era Giants have been.
You guys said it all. Go GIANTS but let's keep an even keel. Don't get too high, don't get too low. It is a marathon not a sprint. But they are getting out of the blocks!! With all that's happened I can really see a trade down in the first. Especially if 3 big WR are gone. If Smith or Waddle are there I think they pull the trigger (Pitts is not falling).
Count me in the 'WTF cares. It's not my coin.' camp.
I get that train of thought but think about it this way:
We are emotionally invested in football and the Giants. They make or break our Sundays. We feel the pain of loss, the dredging, hopeless drab of a string of losing seasons, and the euphoria of the euphorimatic moments that winning provides. (I think I just created a new word. :) )
So . . .
We should care about the team’s money management because it can negatively affect how the team performs in the future.
The Giants are signing 2021 players with 2020 salaries. The new TV contract kicks in and will increase FA salaries by 20% (or something like that) next year. Getting these guys this year with the cap tight for everyone is a really smart move. I’m surprised guys aren’t signing one year deals and waiting a year but I’m glad they’re not.
Justin Penik
@JustinPenik
·
1h
Investing in your secondary will make an average to below average pass rush that much better. The Giants have built their defense in a very analytically advanced way the last two seasons and I love it. Stop the pass = win football games.
Justin Penik
@JustinPenik
·
1h
Investing in your secondary will make an average to below average pass rush that much better. The Giants have built their defense in a very analytically advanced way the last two seasons and I love it. Stop the pass = win football games.
The Giants using analytics? Wowza. I'm now really believing DG is no longer running the show.
from a cap perspective, there's no real difference between a second contract for your drafted player and a FA pickup. Years of bad drafting (including in the DG era) means we don't have a lot of second contracts tying up the cap.
On top of that, how realistic is it that a team can hit on enough draft picks to actually build? Possible, but a team has to be a lot more successful than DG era Giants have been.
Hey, you are preaching to the converted. I've always been a fan of the FA pipeline to improve your team.
But I think the draft is most important for finding your:
-- QB
-- LT
-- Cheap DTs
-- Cheap RBs
-- Cheap WRs (especially if you hit on the QB)
we're working out of a position of weakness. What you need to get from drafts are the guys who cost a bundle to pick up as free agents. We need to draft good WRs, CBs, LTs and ERs. Then we can spend a lot fewer FA dollars to shore up interior OL, LB, RB, S and TE.
we're working out of a position of weakness. What you need to get from drafts are the guys who cost a bundle to pick up as free agents. We need to draft good WRs, CBs, LTs and ERs. Then we can spend a lot fewer FA dollars to shore up interior OL, LB, RB, S and TE.
It is true it's a position of weakness, but it's where they put themselves. This level of spending shortens the timeframe for a top to bottom rebuild, but they still need to churn out consecutive successful contributing draft picks to built it back up.
What makes me the most hopeful and excited is Judge and this coaching staff. They will get this group of talent coached up and better. That is the difference from the other years. MdAdoo and Shurmur would have made these signings negligible.
Wondering where the money is coming from, and wondering what the thinking is in house on signing Barkley, Jones, and Lawrence long term. Interesting.
This wouldn't preclude me from drafting Surtain. Can't have enough cover guys.
Now I really feel good. Terps likes it! He is a bit pessimistic at times (HA!) but is a great counterpoint to the blue colored lens fans. He keeps it real.....just win baby!!
In terms of later signings I think they play a wait and see on Barkley and Jones and how they perform this year. May be banking on steep future rises in the cap. I think Lawrence is here long term and they get him done sooner than later.
Surtain would be a suprise for me now, but not a remote thrower
a Titans fan? I mean, do they actually really exist? Are they old Oilers fans?
Oh yeah, they exist. Some are old Oilers fans. I know two myself. It's a tiny but pretty die hard fanbase.
I know tons of Titans fans... but I also live in Nashville ;-)
They’re definitely passionate about their Titans down here. I mean they’ve only got 2 major sports teams (Titans and Preds) so all the city’s energy is dedicated to those 2 teams and they’re pretty passionate about both of them— Tennesseans love their football and were grateful to get a team. Going to the super bowl their 2nd year helped get everyone onboard pretty quickly too I think.
1. Signing Jackson will allow Graham to truly be flexible like Judge has wanted. Graham will get to be much more creative this year. This is going to give opposing offenses fits.
2. Hiring Rob Sale. We can focus on what players we need to sign/draft for our OL but the best way to improve this OL is getting the right coach to allow this talent to show on the field. Is Sale that guy? If he is then this offense can take a huge step forward. It gives me a sense of confidence that Judge interviewed a bunch of OL coaches before finally going with Sale. Hopefully this works out.
But at least these moves don’t cost draft capital and you’re filling the last two glaring holes where the position, cb and wr, were literally unmanned. Much like last year you had MLB and other corner also completely unmanned.
Basically four moves the last two years saw the giants (hopefully) fill four wide open roster spots. Two down last year with Martinez and Bradberry and two to go with Jackson and galloday this year. If we hit these two like we all hope, we’re gonna have a pretty good team. You’ll have a lot more answers than before. A lot less questions.
With all this analytics talk and DG, it's clear he valued them with
a Titans fan? I mean, do they actually really exist? Are they old Oilers fans?
Oh yeah, they exist. Some are old Oilers fans. I know two myself. It's a tiny but pretty die hard fanbase.
I know tons of Titans fans... but I also live in Nashville ;-)
They’re definitely passionate about their Titans down here. I mean they’ve only got 2 major sports teams (Titans and Preds) so all the city’s energy is dedicated to those 2 teams and they’re pretty passionate about both of them— Tennesseans love their football and were grateful to get a team. Going to the super bowl their 2nd year helped get everyone onboard pretty quickly too I think.
Just don't understand how you automatically root for a team simply bc they moved to your state. Were they not fans of an NFL team prior to that? I mean, if I live in Lexington, KY and the NFL expands to create a team there, do I stop being a Bengals fan? Not saying there's anything wrong with it at all, but I'd take their opinions on pro football with skepticism.
(And it is not Golladay)
1. Signing Jackson will allow Graham to truly be flexible like Judge has wanted. Graham will get to be much more creative this year. This is going to give opposing offenses fits.
2. Hiring Rob Sale. We can focus on what players we need to sign/draft for our OL but the best way to improve this OL is getting the right coach to allow this talent to show on the field. Is Sale that guy? If he is then this offense can take a huge step forward. It gives me a sense of confidence that Judge interviewed a bunch of OL coaches before finally going with Sale. Hopefully this works out.
Agree, these are the innards to be analyzed and reconstructed. Still smacks upside after the AJ signing, folks are talking first about flexibility w/ first two picks, mostly ER (we need one), CB (Surtain a luxury now?), WR (we need one), and OL brings up the rear, as usual. We're not there yet, even if we sign a vet guard. Giants still have 3 ?? across the OL.
I love this off season so far. I have a thread discussing it. Just because I think we have made good moves is not much of an endorsement. Let's do it on the field now.
It isn't time to blow everybody yet, you might be swallowing another double digit loss season. Don't proclaim yourself "right" about DG. It looks good, Let's all be happy that we appear to be more talented team at key positions.
a Titans fan? I mean, do they actually really exist? Are they old Oilers fans?
Oh yeah, they exist. Some are old Oilers fans. I know two myself. It's a tiny but pretty die hard fanbase.
I know tons of Titans fans... but I also live in Nashville ;-)
They’re definitely passionate about their Titans down here. I mean they’ve only got 2 major sports teams (Titans and Preds) so all the city’s energy is dedicated to those 2 teams and they’re pretty passionate about both of them— Tennesseans love their football and were grateful to get a team. Going to the super bowl their 2nd year helped get everyone onboard pretty quickly too I think.
Just don't understand how you automatically root for a team simply bc they moved to your state. Were they not fans of an NFL team prior to that? I mean, if I live in Lexington, KY and the NFL expands to create a team there, do I stop being a Bengals fan? Not saying there's anything wrong with it at all, but I'd take their opinions on pro football with skepticism.
Unless, maybe they're like Tom Hanks in Castaway?
It’s not like they just showed up yesterday. They’ve been here for 22 years. People I know here in their 20s and 30s (I’m 33) grew up watching them since they were kids... Hard to not become a diehard fan from that.
And I mean the passion for college football is insane down here. The support for the Vols is undying and we share a border w/ Alabama so plenty of Bama fans too. It seems the interest was greater in college football than pro football before the Titans got here (and I’m specifically referring to Nashville). But i mean thats just preference— I personally don’t give a shit about college football and I think part of that was just growing up a Giants fan in NJ with what college team to root for? But I’m not about to claim that pro football is so different from college that they can’t learn the nuances of pro in a span of 22 years.
It may be hard for us to imagine what it’s like for the closest pro team to be 4 hours away and then suddenly there’s one in your backyard, especially when you don’t have 9 pro sports teams to choose from like the NY/NJ area does. Again that’s not my experience because I grew up a Giants fan since I was 3, but I have no idea what someone else’s experience might be like. I know diehard Ravens fans and they’ve only been in Baltimore since ‘96... like how long does a team have to be in a city to have diehard fans in your mind?
a Titans fan? I mean, do they actually really exist? Are they old Oilers fans?
Co worker of mine hes 31. Grew up on the Eddie George. Air McNair teams. He was a fan of Jackson but said he was always nicked and banged up. Said he was amazing his first couple years he told me at the price we paid he’s happy he wasn’t retained. Is he just a pissed off titans fan? Probably.
He was an oiler fan, only because they got stabler and he was a left QB
Now I hear every yr hey great the titans #1 picks are
I just roll off the names jake locker, vince young, fat albert, andre woolkfolk ,marcos mariotta, isaiah wilson etc
a Titans fan? I mean, do they actually really exist? Are they old Oilers fans?
Co worker of mine hes 31. Grew up on the Eddie George. Air McNair teams. He was a fan of Jackson but said he was always nicked and banged up. Said he was amazing his first couple years he told me at the price we paid he’s happy he wasn’t retained. Is he just a pissed off titans fan? Probably.
That's the general sentiment I've gathered here on Jackson. He was great his first couple years, then fell off a bit and seemed to be injured a lot his last 2 years. It's interesting too because they picked up his 5th year option last year (i.e. just before his 4th year), and then a year later once he finished his 4th season they decided to cut him.
After the loss to the Ravens I heard a number of people saying "what the hell is wrong with Jackson" i.e. why isn't he good anymore, and I remember some radio guy even referring to the fact he thought it must be something mental at this point because he was supposedly fully healthy then. A lot of callers were just assuming the Titans would trade him. But that same radio guy was arguing with callers and telling them that the Titans SHOULD keep Jackson because what other option did they have as a 2nd starting corner? His basic premise was that the Titans pass rush has sucked the last couple years and when the pass rush sucks the DBs inevitably suck. He was basically saying "keep Jackson and focus on getting pass rushers and then see if the secondary doesn't 'get better.'"
So yeah, let's hope it was the lack of pass rush and the injuries holding him back the last couple years and let's hope he can be fully healthy. Maybe he just needs a change of scenery and a fresh start. That said, it's slightly concerning that the Titans CUT him instead of trading him (seeming to suggest there was no market for Jackson at the $10M number he was due to make in his 5th year), but then the Giants picked him up and essentially have him a raise above that number. It seems to have th potential to make both teams look a little bad-- the Titans cut him thinking there was no market to trade him, but then the Giants signed him to a bigger contract so apparently there was a market for him (being the Giants). But for he Giants' sake I hope they weren't the ONLY market for him because that would definitely mean this is an overpay.
Anyway-- if Jackson can stay healthy and return to his 2017 and 2018 form then this was absolutely a fantastic signing. I have no ability to say whether that will happen or not, so I'm simply hoping for the best. I
One last thing I'll say: I am still surprised at how many posters still stress this idea that "it's not my money so why should I care how much they spend." I mean to an extent that's absolutely true, but I still go back to when Eric was saying "making Nate Solder the highest-paid OL in the league is not the mark of a winning franchise" and he proved to be quite correct about that (and he said this while 95% of the board was saying "we HAD to sign Solder, great move, etc"). That deal (and others) really hurt us. The bad contracts do add up in the end, so we can't in good faith just NOT care about the money at all, can we? Good franchises make smart decisions w/ their money. That said, maybe this one will turnout to be a fantastic decision-- I'm certainly not saying it won't-- I'm just saying it's not like the money doesn't matter AT ALL so I'm surprised to still see that same mantra so often.
And I’m not sold on him being a true stud despite the noteworthy PFF coverage grades. But at the very least he seems like a guy who should be an above average starting CB. That’s a big upgrade at the CB2 spot where we were depending on Yiadom who is ideally a CB4 type of solid depth player.
I feel confident in this defense. I think they are a clearly above average unit and can improve on their performance from 2020 where they were a top 10 scoring defense.
Graham is a guy who impressed all of us last year, but he wasn’t even able to utilize as much man coverage as he typically likes because of our CB depth. This move goes a long way in giving Graham more options on D and I can’t wait to see it.
I absolutely think him struggling against the Ravens was magnified by pissed-off fans and made him an easy scapegoat. The Titans fans did not expect to be one-and-done after their 2019 run. And then you get burned a few times in a big playoff game and people's most recent memory of you is "oh that guy was only good for 2 years, now he totally sucks." Obviously because he was a reasonable target to be cut/traded from a financial stand point (i.e. with no dead money), it made it that much easier to hate him. I do very much think that the Titans' lack of pass rush was more to blame than anything and I don't think the Titans' fans were willing to accept that-- they just though "well we need to get rid of Jackson and get a pro bowl corner and a pro bowl safety" etc. just like every teams' fans seem to think every single offseason.
when the real $ details get published this deal will look cheaper
I'm not necessarily judging their love for the local team. But have they been following the the NFL from afar before the Titans? It's all good. Congrats on all their success.
OK I see what you're saying about just asking the question. Yeah I don't know how that works with new teams in the area-- I guess it probably varies by a number of things. I think generally-speaking a city that doesn't have a pro team anywhere near them is going to be less plugged into said pro league for sure.
Funny story: the Predators started here in 1996, and I have to say the games are fun as hell to go to and the arena gets absolutely raucous as shit (before Covid). One of the best home advantages in hockey here. That said, I would still say the hockey IQ of the *typical* Nashville fan is relatively low lol. Simply because what the hell do people in the south know about hockey? So on the one hand they're absolutely diehard fans and great Live fans and a lot of them follow their team religiously (and maybe even know a thing or 2 about hockey at this point)-- on the other hand A LOT of them may be rooting their asses off but really don't know the intricate fundamentals of hockey the way a typical Maple Leafs fan might. Preds games... we call it hick-hockey here, lol.
But yeah, the south does know a lot about football though so it's not quite the same story with getting a new pro football team. But that said, you're still going to have a number of fans who really don't know much about NFL history specifically (before 1999).
I am stunned at what the Giants did this off season -- absolutely stunned
It seems like they focused on exactly where the holes were and they plugged in some real solutions --
It is not wrong to now have very high expectations for this team
I am stunned and need to eat some crow even if its because DG got nurtured or a shift in the HC voice is louder ... but this was definitely moves based on the division is ripe and some power shifts .... I think the NYGs just became a modern organization ... At this point a trade back would not shock me. IOL and an OLB are our biggest needs and no ER or OLB TRULY warrants a 11 draft slot with reaching and gambling. With the FA moves we made a nice draft puts us in a really nice spot...even if we are conservative to a degree. We were aggressive but calculated in FA, a down shift for balance seems ideal, IMO.
I am stunned at what the Giants did this off season -- absolutely stunned
It seems like they focused on exactly where the holes were and they plugged in some real solutions --
It is not wrong to now have very high expectations for this team
I am stunned and need to eat some crow even if its because DG got nurtured or a shift in the HC voice is louder ... but this was definitely moves based on the division is ripe and some power shifts .... I think the NYGs just became a modern organization ... At this point a trade back would not shock me. IOL and an OLB are our biggest needs and no ER or OLB TRULY warrants a 11 draft slot WITHOUT reaching and gambling. With the FA moves we made a nice draft puts us in a really nice spot...even if we are conservative to a degree. We were aggressive but calculated in FA, a down shift for balance seems ideal, IMO.
I am stunned at what the Giants did this off season -- absolutely stunned
It seems like they focused on exactly where the holes were and they plugged in some real solutions --
It is not wrong to now have very high expectations for this team
I am stunned and need to eat some crow even if its because DG got nurtured or a shift in the HC voice is louder ... but this was definitely moves based on the division is ripe and some power shifts .... I think the NYGs just became a modern organization ... At this point a trade back would not shock me. IOL and an OLB are our biggest needs and no ER or OLB TRULY warrants a 11 draft slot WITHOUT reaching and gambling. With the FA moves we made a nice draft puts us in a really nice spot...even if we are conservative to a degree. We were aggressive but calculated in FA, a down shift for balance seems ideal, IMO.
Everyone has a right to be excited about this team this year. That’s part of being a fan and hey it’s better to have a positive attitude about something you can’t control anyway right? I’m all about that.
But absolutely no one has to actually “eat crow” until the Giants actually put together a winning season under DG. I know that sounds obvious, but seriously this is the 4th straight offseason I’ve seen numerous posters give DG an A+ for his off-season before a single down has even been played — it pains me to continuously see the rave reviews before any football has been played. Granted— Bradberry and Martinez ended up being good signings last year. Maybe Golladay and Jackson will too. But I just remember this all started with so many posts after the 2018 draft raving about Carter and Hill and even McIntosh (lol) with people saying “this really sheds light on how AWFUL Reese was” and “so THIS is what it’s like to have a GM who knows what he’s doing.” Giving grades out for DG’s offseason compared to Reese’s. Meanwhile Jerry Reese had 2 super bowl rings and DG was 0-0 as the Giants GM at this point.
Sorry I’m all for optimism but have a slight pet peeve in that: I just don’t see how people can talk about “eating crow” and “owing apologies to Gettleman” because of moves that have not even touched the practice field yet.
Sorry I’m all for optimism but have a slight pet peeve in that: I just don’t see how people can talk about “eating crow” and “owing apologies to Gettleman” because of moves that have not even touched the practice field yet.
My issue is with the Gettleman bashers who approve of their free agency moves and want to give the credit to Judge. It wasn't Judge's sales pitch that attracted Golladay, Jackson, and Rudolph, it was the money. The Giants got no discounts. If it turns out all wrong you can bet they will immediately reassign the "credit" to Gettleman.
The reality is that it was a collaboration between Gettleman and Judge at the highest level with significant input from Abrams (contracts mostly), Petit, Garrett, Graham, and others. Just as it was a collaboration with Shurmur and his staff. Gettleman's approach has always been to find out what his coaches want and do his best to give it to them.
Sorry I’m all for optimism but have a slight pet peeve in that: I just don’t see how people can talk about “eating crow” and “owing apologies to Gettleman” because of moves that have not even touched the practice field yet.
My issue is with the Gettleman bashers who approve of their free agency moves and want to give the credit to Judge. It wasn't Judge's sales pitch that attracted Golladay, Jackson, and Rudolph, it was the money. The Giants got no discounts. If it turns out all wrong you can bet they will immediately reassign the "credit" to Gettleman.
The reality is that it was a collaboration between Gettleman and Judge at the highest level with significant input from Abrams (contracts mostly), Petit, Garrett, Graham, and others. Just as it was a collaboration with Shurmur and his staff. Gettleman's approach has always been to find out what his coaches want and do his best to give it to them.
could easily be one of the top, if not THE top tandum in the league. The Giants might have the best secondary on the league.
That's a reach
Talent wise? Or physically? Possibly, likely. Functionally? They could wind up being extremely effective, especially in the hands of coaching that knows how to schem and gameplan on what they deliberately built. It's why I think Booker is going to work out way better than many expect.
The things we read, not physical enough to play safety,,well, he was 4th on the team in tackles last year, 65 total, 43 solo.(well, close enough,I don't want to be late checking his stats).. or he wasn't fast enough to play corner.. the last game against the cowboys when they played man to man, and they shut down the Cowboys big 3 to 113 yards.. I know, it wasn't Dak, but still. Plus he's smart as fuck, usually in the right place at the right time
haul by the Giants,makes this off-season so much sweeter!I expected them to work out Williams contract,freeing up some cap space along w/a Solder reworking. Never in my wildest dreams did I expect them to make the type & quality signings we have seen.Before FA started,I was talking w/my brother,who is a Jets fan /season tix holder & saying how excited he must be with all that $$$ to spend,while we have very little. How wrong I was!(He's pissed that Douglas didn't do anywhere near enough to address their needs! I agree!)
Sorry I’m all for optimism but have a slight pet peeve in that: I just don’t see how people can talk about “eating crow” and “owing apologies to Gettleman” because of moves that have not even touched the practice field yet.
My issue is with the Gettleman bashers who approve of their free agency moves and want to give the credit to Judge. It wasn't Judge's sales pitch that attracted Golladay, Jackson, and Rudolph, it was the money. The Giants got no discounts. If it turns out all wrong you can bet they will immediately reassign the "credit" to Gettleman.
The reality is that it was a collaboration between Gettleman and Judge at the highest level with significant input from Abrams (contracts mostly), Petit, Garrett, Graham, and others. Just as it was a collaboration with Shurmur and his staff. Gettleman's approach has always been to find out what his coaches want and do his best to give it to them.
How do you know we "got no discounts"? The pinned Rudolph thread shows what Rudolph thought of Judge, seems to me that it was a huge factor.
Credit is due all around including Abrams for getting creative with the money. But Judge is a draw, that's clear as day at this point.
Justin Penik
@JustinPenik
·
1h
Investing in your secondary will make an average to below average pass rush that much better. The Giants have built their defense in a very analytically advanced way the last two seasons and I love it. Stop the pass = win football games.
The Giants using analytics? Wowza. I'm now really believing DG is no longer running the show.
Really? He's been investing more in the secondary than the pass rush since he got here.
Sorry I’m all for optimism but have a slight pet peeve in that: I just don’t see how people can talk about “eating crow” and “owing apologies to Gettleman” because of moves that have not even touched the practice field yet.
My issue is with the Gettleman bashers who approve of their free agency moves and want to give the credit to Judge. It wasn't Judge's sales pitch that attracted Golladay, Jackson, and Rudolph, it was the money. The Giants got no discounts. If it turns out all wrong you can bet they will immediately reassign the "credit" to Gettleman.
The reality is that it was a collaboration between Gettleman and Judge at the highest level with significant input from Abrams (contracts mostly), Petit, Garrett, Graham, and others. Just as it was a collaboration with Shurmur and his staff. Gettleman's approach has always been to find out what his coaches want and do his best to give it to them.
Good post Milton. We all know nobody wins games in March, and only performance on the field over the next 3 years will reveal if some or all of these moves were good or not
I’ll always have an issue with the crowd here that declared DG and Abrams incompetent and unable to manage the cap a week ago, before free agency even started. That kind of opinion was always foolish.
Whether these moves work on the field, we’ll see. But the job out front office did the past week has been remarkable
Is one of the better posters on this site. I always look forward to reading their thoughts.
Jackson brings youth, speed, ability and coachability as well as flexibility of use- special teams and trick plays.
3 yrs $39 mill???? Where is this money coming from...seems a pretty big overpay(sorry).
Yes!!
Ooops. Didn't see it posted above.
Yes!!
Beat ya' Doc!
Quote:
in 3-2-1....
Yes!!
Beat ya' Doc!
Indeed! 😂
Signing bonus: $13.5 million.
Total guaranteed: $26.5 million.
Year 1 total: $16 million.
Deal worth up to $44.5 million with incentives.
Link - ( New Window )
Jackson
Holmes
Peppers
Ryan
McKinnie
Holy shit that’s a lot of talent
Jackson
Holmes
Peppers
Ryan
McKinnie
Holy shit that’s a lot of talent
with Julian Love and Isaac Yiadom rounding out that crew- this is a deep, deep group
I am optimistic with the improvement but feel a little like the WFT winning free agency.
This wouldn't preclude me from drafting Surtain. Can't have enough cover guys.
It seems like they focused on exactly where the holes were and they plugged in some real solutions --
It is not wrong to now have very high expectations for this team
Jackson
Holmes
Peppers
Ryan
McKinnie
Holy shit that’s a lot of talent
with Julian Love and Isaac Yiadom rounding out that crew... man, this is a deep, deep group
Year one $16 mill? - NFW. They don't have that much in year one.
Don't you effing dare... Hush yo mouth!
Good lord, that's gotta be close to what Bradberry got...
Quote:
Bradberry
Jackson
Holmes
Peppers
Ryan
McKinnie
Holy shit that’s a lot of talent
with Julian Love and Isaac Yiadom rounding out that crew... man, this is a deep, deep group
Yiadom will be cut to save $2.1 Mill
Ugh.....not a fan of that much schcarole.
running back...
Great signing DG!!!!
Absolutely fucking nailing FA.
However, I think the Giants are smart here. Sign guys that you believe in to big deals in an offseason where not many teams are willing to pony up.
13 mil for AJ and 18mil for KG won't look so bad come 2023.
I am optimistic with the improvement but feel a little like the WFT winning free agency.
I’m with you on Surtain.
As for the current young guys it says to me Jonesnisnt getting on 2nd contract unless he earns it. Barkley is a maybe, fully dependent on health and Dex is a maybe too, depends how well they can coach up another DT between now and 2023.
I don’t think Judge is married to anyone, in other words.
Yes!!
Too much money. But depends on how much is guaranteed.
However, I think the Giants are smart here. Sign guys that you believe in to big deals in an offseason where not many teams are willing to pony up.
13 mil for AJ and 18mil for KG won't look so bad come 2023.
At least we hope (need these guys to stay healthy and pan out)
This wouldn't preclude me from drafting Surtain. Can't have enough cover guys.
They have three years to sign Lawrence.
Also, Saints have maneuvered so much and they were so far over the cap. Dallas has too. Wouldn't be a concern.
Graham has a bunch of toys in the secondary now.
This team is set up for a 1984 or 2005 type playoff start kicking off a run.
Quote:
#11 even more interesting now. Didn’t see this offseason coming at all. So damn excited for the season to start.
running back...
W. T. F
Quote:
More on Adoree Jackson’s deal with Giants, per sources:
Year one $16 mill? - NFW. They don't have that much in year one.
thats including signing bonus of 13.5 mil, should be around 7 mil against the cap this year
Love the look of this secondary though. Nice tacklers at LB and a DL ready to maintain lanes and grab coverage sacks.
Hahahaha
You'd think it was their money.
I’m not positive on either, particularly Carter since he’s coming back from a major injury and neither were that great even before getting injured.
This one may have been aimed at Howie,and the Giants stepped in and took it.
This one may have been aimed at Howie,and the Giants stepped in and took it.
Outside of his injured 2020 he’s been a 75+ PFF (or around there) rating player since coming into the league. He’s a plus player and offers immense flexibility in our secondary. It also opens us up to so many possibilities at 11.
And if it’s a FU to the Eagles than that’s the cherry on top.
Because you can end up in salary cap hell if you’re not careful. This is only $20 million guaranteed. So it’s not that bad.
They’ve upgraded several positions in UFA and have the legitimate opportunity to realistically upgrade two more with 2 top 45 picks in April.
All of us who have been skeptical about the architecture of this team have been waiting for a big talent change like this.
For too many years the Giants have dragged out replacement-level parts in key areas.
The Giants are much, much more talented team today than they were 15 months ago.
I think we are setting ourselves up to trade down in the draft and grab the edge from UGA and bolstering the lines with the next few picks. Which, imo, is the correct move (unless my man crush Pitts is there). Or maybe draft Sewell/Slater and grab the edge later (where there is better value). Big fan of this offseason.
they cut him
He had a down year last season, but was good for the first 3.
Quote:
..
3 yrs $39 mill???? Where is this money coming from...seems a pretty big overpay(sorry).
I guess not resigning Tomlinson, letting Zeitler go, actually getting LW signed to a real contract and restructuring Solder freed up some major cash.
Though honestly, Golladay and this were our only big signings. The other signings were cheap.
Yeah, this is definitely an exciting FA period for sure. Who knows whether they'll become a playoff contender as a result, but I really don't care at this point -- I just can't wait to see it all on the field.
@DDuggan21
·
12m
It’s on the high side but the Giants are paying a premium to sign guys for multiple years. Not a bad gamble since guys signing one-year deals now should cash in next year with more teams having money to spend
Quote:
They're going to do what they're going to do and we can't do anything about it. We can, however, enjoy a better brand of football!
Because you can end up in salary cap hell if you’re not careful. This is only $20 million guaranteed. So it’s not that bad.
When people talked about the terrible Allan Houston contract, nobody actually gave a shit about the Dolans' pockets...
Having said that, the NFL has way more maneuverability than other sports leagues with regards to their salary cap.
Jackson brings youth, speed, ability and coachability as well as flexibility of use- special teams and trick plays.
Yeah, I wonder if they'll explore his potential as a returner and occasional receiver, since he was an asset at both in college.
Neither. Using 7 DBs vs KC, they will line up John Ross at CB to cover Hill, unless Mecole Hardman is as also on the field, in which case Ross goes to Hardman and Jackson takes Hill.
Holmes can also flat out fly, and mirror, and tackle after the catch.
Jackson got destroyed by Hollywood Brown in the playoffs...likely sour taste from that
Can we get everyone to not act like the Floridians so we can be in the stadiums this year to watch in person lol:)
Quote:
And we haven't even had the draft yet. We still have Lorenzo Carter and Ximines coming back, even if Giants don't use #11 for the edge
I’m not positive on either, particularly Carter since he’s coming back from a major injury and neither were that great even before getting injured.
I agree, but I think Carter may flourish in this defense as a pash rusher anyway, he's not good at shedding blockers against the run, but when it's 3rd and 12, who gives a shit!
Right? Sheesh.
Quote:
In comment 15192680 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
..
3 yrs $39 mill???? Where is this money coming from...seems a pretty big overpay(sorry).
I guess not resigning Tomlinson, letting Zeitler go, actually getting LW signed to a real contract and restructuring Solder freed up some major cash.
Though honestly, Golladay and this were our only big signings. The other signings were cheap.
Exactly, 2 big splashes and a bunch of cost effective strategic moves.
They’ve upgraded several positions in UFA and have the legitimate opportunity to realistically upgrade two more with 2 top 45 picks in April.
All of us who have been skeptical about the architecture of this team have been waiting for a big talent change like this.
For too many years the Giants have dragged out replacement-level parts in key areas.
The Giants are much, much more talented team today than they were 15 months ago.
More talent and a coach who looks like he knows what he's doing. McAdoo & Shurmur were guys who put in a game plan. Judge is a guy who has it together. I haven't been this excited for the Giants season in years, and we haven't even gotten to the draft yet.
Quote:
They're going to do what they're going to do and we can't do anything about it. We can, however, enjoy a better brand of football!
Because you can end up in salary cap hell if you’re not careful. This is only $20 million guaranteed. So it’s not that bad.
It would be nice if in future years that meant less wailing and gnashing of teeth on here. Yeah, not happening.
Quote:
They're going to do what they're going to do and we can't do anything about it. We can, however, enjoy a better brand of football!
Because you can end up in salary cap hell if you’re not careful. This is only $20 million guaranteed. So it’s not that bad.
Not a chance!
highlights - ( New Window )
I love that we didn't just sign names, we got chemistry. Scheme fits. Proven production or if not, smart gamble. Generally young guys, but where not, proven vet leadership.
Well done! A solid roster to take into the draft. Let's draft!!
Quote:
...that we have to wait 6 mos. for the season to start!!!
Can we get everyone to not act like the Floridians so we can be in the stadiums this year to watch in person lol:)
No actually you want to be like Floridians(not the idiots from out of state on the beaches) so you can be in stadiums.
The shots are out there. Florida is now taking 50 and over for vaccines...
contracts and cap are part of football. Not everyone has to like. Some people feel the same way about the details of offensive line play that you feel about the cap and contracts.
There's something for everyone.
Quote:
...that we have to wait 6 mos. for the season to start!!!
Can we get everyone to not act like the Floridians so we can be in the stadiums this year to watch in person lol:)
🤣😂
Quote:
...that we have to wait 6 mos. for the season to start!!!
Can we get everyone to not act like the Floridians so we can be in the stadiums this year to watch in person lol:)
Whut... A LOSER.
Vulture stick job! Other guy who mislabeled it at 6:01, pj sees it and throws a thread together with a quickness and gets top page love. Snagging points like Jacobs used to afyer Tiki took them all the way down the field.
Quote:
It's official. The Giants are killing it.
Yeah, this is definitely an exciting FA period for sure. Who knows whether they'll become a playoff contender as a result, but I really don't care at this point -- I just can't wait to see it all on the field.
I'm the BBI equivalent of the grumpy Muppets in the balcony -- and even I'm excited.
Williams, Golladay, and Jackson are young good, proven players. No guaranteed they work, but it's logical to expect it.
I've had enough of really hoping some old guy like Tate or Solder is going to have a renaissance or a bunch of mid-to-late rounders in the secondary are going over perform.
This wouldn't preclude me from drafting Surtain. Can't have enough cover guys.
I'm not even a Surtain guy - prefer Farley pre-injury - but if he's the pick at #11 he'll be the corner opposite Bradberry eventually next season.
I don't think AJax is in Surtain's class. So this could be a considerable amount of money for our third corner... ;)
*we'll
Plenty underwhelming footage of him on YouTube
Fast guy who never reached his potential. He's better than our current #2 CB tho, so we upgraded
But don't get your hopes up that he's about to hold a #1 WR to 10 yards
@PFF_Linsey
(follow him)
Adoree’ Jackson on passes 20+ yards downfield since 2017:
51 targets
14 receptions allowed
18 forced incompletions (2nd most in NFL)
Patrick Graham’s Defense is built on stopping the big play so its a great fit and allows Graham to play more MAN.
Giants newly added CB Adoree’ Jackson is versatile and can follow a WR playing both man & zone. Great speed & recovery in man coverage and stopping the big play. Good feel in zone passing guys off.
Injury is the concern but this is a huge hole filled by the Giants.
That's a reach
Quote:
In comment 15192684 christian said:
Quote:
It's official. The Giants are killing it.
Yeah, this is definitely an exciting FA period for sure. Who knows whether they'll become a playoff contender as a result, but I really don't care at this point -- I just can't wait to see it all on the field.
I'm the BBI equivalent of the grumpy Muppets in the balcony -- and even I'm excited.
Williams, Golladay, and Jackson are young good, proven players. No guaranteed they work, but it's logical to expect it.
I've had enough of really hoping some old guy like Tate or Solder is going to have a renaissance or a bunch of mid-to-late rounders in the secondary are going over perform.
Prolly dumbass fans that look only at INT numbers.
Quote:
Another strong move. Nobody wins any games in March, but the Giants have fewer holes now than they did a week ago. A lot less pressure to draft for need now, BPA all day
Vulture stick job! Other guy who mislabeled it at 6:01, pj sees it and throws a thread together with a quickness and gets top page love. Snagging points like Jacobs used to afyer Tiki took them all the way down the field.
Haha i missed all that..., sticky steal indeed!
This wouldn't preclude me from drafting Surtain. Can't have enough cover guys.
This. None of these signings should impact their selection in the draft. They shouldn't reach for an edge guy if they have a WR or CB as BPA. What this actually does is help give them the oppurtunity to trade down if it presents itself.
1. Jaire Alexander 90.6
2. Richard Sherman 89.0
3. Stephon Gilmore 87.7
4. Adoree Jackson 85.6
Sherman & Jackson: 2 of PFF's top 4 available FAs 💰
- Zeitler, for all his warts, is a week-in-and-out pro. Right now, there’s not a better guard on the roster.
- The market valued Tomlinson at 8M more a year than the guy slated to replace him. Losing him will hurt.
- Tate was a bad signing, and his ghost has a 4.7M cap hit
- Keeping Solder is amusing, but saving 7M is awesome
I also suspect we’ll hear one of the vets on the team was extended and some money pushed into the future.
The Giants did a good job this offseason, but it was work.
What's up here?
Fantastic contribution
Now, can they unearth some OL/DL help, and then go BPA in the draft (which will probably still be WR/CB at #11 unless they're all gone).
Quote:
...But the cap???
Fantastic contribution
He was kidding
Quote:
This morning, I specifically looked for the thread on the Titans subreddit that announced the news of his cut. People weren't too thrilled, but weren't acting like it was the end of the world either. Mostly pointed towards questions about his health.
Jackson got destroyed by Hollywood Brown in the playoffs...likely sour taste from that
I know the numbers don’t look good but looked like the d played a lot of soft cover / he could have played a little tighter yes but the times he was in man on him looked like good coverage just some special throws and good catches
Quote:
In comment 15192680 nygiants16 said:
Quote:
..
3 yrs $39 mill???? Where is this money coming from...seems a pretty big overpay(sorry).
I guess not resigning Tomlinson, letting Zeitler go, actually getting LW signed to a real contract and restructuring Solder freed up some major cash.
Though honestly, Golladay and this were our only big signings. The other signings were cheap.
They may have been less expensive, but all of the signings were smart!
And in the short term, they pay pull it off.
Quote:
In comment 15192872 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
...But the cap???
Fantastic contribution
He was kidding
No, he’s being a turd.
Now, can they unearth some OL/DL help, and then go BPA in the draft (which will probably still be WR/CB at #11 unless they're all gone).
Its one of
Pitts
Slater
Waddle
Rousseau
Parsons
One of those 5 unless they add some OL help
Quote:
In comment 15192877 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15192872 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
...But the cap???
Fantastic contribution
He was kidding
No, he’s being a turd.
You feel that way because you’re one of the “grumpy Muppets in the balcony.”
I love those guys, btw. Waldorf and Astoria
Quote:
Now will never get a comp pick next year 😁
*we'll
Was cut, doesn't count in comp pick formula.
Ha ha
Quote:
In comment 15192894 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15192877 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15192872 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
...But the cap???
Fantastic contribution
He was kidding
No, he’s being a turd.
You feel that way because you’re one of the “grumpy Muppets in the balcony.”
I love those guys, btw. Waldorf and Astoria
Thats Statler and Waldorf. The Waldorf Astoria is a hotel lol
Quote:
In comment 15192903 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15192894 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15192877 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15192872 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
...But the cap???
Fantastic contribution
He was kidding
No, he’s being a turd.
You feel that way because you’re one of the “grumpy Muppets in the balcony.”
I love those guys, btw. Waldorf and Astoria
Thats Statler and Waldorf. The Waldorf Astoria is a hotel lol
I meant to say that. I bought their figures for my kids when they were younger
And in the short term, they pay pull it off.
this is a good point, the ratio of FA : draftees/UDFAs is pretty high
but outside of Golladay and Rudolph the entire offense is pretty much Giant lifers.
And in the short term, they pay pull it off.
The interesting thing to this is that they are then betting on shifting to the draft in order to pay Jones and Barkley. I really hope that if Jones is the goods, that he will be smart enough to not eat up 40 million a year of the cap. A QB that hangs in the 30 mill range will give a team flexibility.
Quote:
...that we have to wait 6 mos. for the season to start!!!
Can we get everyone to not act like the Floridians so we can be in the stadiums this year to watch in person lol:)
Guess you have not figured this out yet, but that’s not how it works.
And in the short term, they pay pull it off.
this is a good point, the ratio of FA : draftees/UDFAs is pretty high
but outside of Golladay and Rudolph the entire offense is pretty much Giant lifers. (Jones, Barkley, Shep, Slayton, Engram, Thomas, Gates, Hernandez, Lemieux, Peart, etc.)
Quote:
expect him to bounce back big time, he's only 25 and very multiple with ball skills.
Now, can they unearth some OL/DL help, and then go BPA in the draft (which will probably still be WR/CB at #11 unless they're all gone).
Its one of
Pitts
Slater
Waddle
Rousseau
Parsons
One of those 5 unless they add some OL help
Rico heard Parsons is a no, Slater's a not likely from my end. Need to find out if Edge(s) move up on the board.
Remember that the cap is going up next year and the year after that as we recover from the pandemic. We'll have plenty of cap space going forward.
Great signing. We are really now set up to do whatever we want in the draft. My guess is WR, OLB, and G will be high priorities.
They’ve upgraded several positions in UFA and have the legitimate opportunity to realistically upgrade two more with 2 top 45 picks in April.
All of us who have been skeptical about the architecture of this team have been waiting for a big talent change like this.
For too many years the Giants have dragged out replacement-level parts in key areas.
The Giants are much, much more talented team today than they were 15 months ago.
Can't argue with that...
It has been a whirlwind FA period.
I think they still need to go after a veteran guard.
Expectations have to be up significantly for the Giants.
I hope this all works out. On one hand it is exciting to see all this new talent. On the other, I am concerned about the long term implications. Are we setting ourselves up for the let down that happened after 2016, and with Solder. I hope not.
The only major holes left are OL, and edge. And those should be addressed in the draft (other than a relatively cheap vet guard).
absolute homerun signing. I was all for drafting a corner high but that position has a higher bust rate than others. This is much better. With what they've accomplished in FA they can truly go best BPA in the draft.
You feel that way because you’re one of the “grumpy Muppets in the balcony.”
I love those guys, btw. Waldorf and Astoria
You're the only BBIer I'm taking that from!
Hopefully this Fall we can get together and in the balcony and catch a game.
Quote:
You feel that way because you’re one of the “grumpy Muppets in the balcony.”
I love those guys, btw. Waldorf and Astoria
You're the only BBIer I'm taking that from!
Hopefully this Fall we can get together and in the balcony and catch a game.
😂😎
But - it’s par for the course now. Ready to enjoy the draft and see who comes bitching.
Now, can they unearth some OL/DL help, and then go BPA in the draft (which will probably still be WR/CB at #11 unless they're all gone).
You think they might go for one of the centers released and move Gates to guard or stay with Gates and get one of the vet guards?
There are a couple of decent of each that were cap casualties that may be signed for less than $2 mill...
Hopefully a guard is next, but I could even live with just addressing OL in the draft. Save the whales one more time.
This team won’t be an easy kill next year. The D is going to be damn good.
But - it’s par for the course now. Ready to enjoy the draft and see who comes bitching.
To be fair to ryan, he was taking a lot of heat about the cap & he loves prescient.
Quote:
I’ve been contributing every day the entire offseason. I got laughed at on the Leonard Williams thread when BBI thought the Giants had no money to spend. GD actually asked me “with what money?”
But - it’s par for the course now. Ready to enjoy the draft and see who comes bitching.
To be fair to ryan, he was taking a lot of heat about the cap & he loves prescient.
It was basically myself and Ryan and a few others taking bullets on a daily basis about cap space. We were never in cap hell. Cap hell is long term contracts that are burdens. We didn’t have that problem.
This is not a big contract.
But - it’s par for the course now. Ready to enjoy the draft and see who comes bitching.
Ryan BBI didn’t think anything. It makes for a much more productive debate when you don’t drop sarcastic generalized bombs, and stick to addressing opinions and posters directly. Added bonus, you can take a victory lap for being right.
I think an event normally associated with a sexual climax just occurred in my underwear.
Quote:
why the Titans let him walk. Do they have cap issues?
they cut him
Not sure, but the Titans avoided a huge cap hit (maybe $10 Million?) by not exercising 5th Year option on Adoree Jackson. I could have that wrong.
Quote:
In comment 15192959 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I’ve been contributing every day the entire offseason. I got laughed at on the Leonard Williams thread when BBI thought the Giants had no money to spend. GD actually asked me “with what money?”
But - it’s par for the course now. Ready to enjoy the draft and see who comes bitching.
To be fair to ryan, he was taking a lot of heat about the cap & he loves prescient.
It was basically myself and Ryan and a few others taking bullets on a daily basis about cap space. We were never in cap hell. Cap hell is long term contracts that are burdens. We didn’t have that problem.
Let's all hope these moves work as well as we are hoping. If not, we may really be in cap hell.
Seems like judge is really attracting player to giants and abrams has been
More creative with cap
Whatever DG has or hasn't been doing, gotta give him some credit here
Unless he is strictly a figurehead, he is pretty heavily involved here
Judge probably the closer. Players want to play for him, other players hear that
Works well long term. Still need to nail draft, but have a little more latitude now
Rousseau from Miami? Maybe worth the risk now?
Quote:
I’ve been contributing every day the entire offseason. I got laughed at on the Leonard Williams thread when BBI thought the Giants had no money to spend. GD actually asked me “with what money?”
But - it’s par for the course now. Ready to enjoy the draft and see who comes bitching.
Ryan BBI didn’t think anything. It makes for a much more productive debate when you don’t drop sarcastic generalized bombs, and stick to addressing opinions and posters directly. Added bonus, you can take a victory lap for being right.
Ok, we(BBI) will blame you....
Quote:
going on the last two years with the Giants - they are building the crux of this team through free agency. Not the draft.
And in the short term, they pay pull it off.
this is a good point, the ratio of FA : draftees/UDFAs is pretty high
but outside of Golladay and Rudolph the entire offense is pretty much Giant lifers.
Gates was an UDFA and if Solder starts at RT then he's another. And let's wait to see what happens in the market with adding more interior OLs. Could be another starter or two there. So the ratio could be even higher...
Now, we need to not just be the paper offseason champs like the Redskins have annually been, we need to prove it on the field.
Fair enough. I just think you're a good poster and typically defend your views well when you're being direct.
And this Jackson signing feels like one of those few and far between moments where nearly everyone is tipping their cap to management.
Jackson will allow Graham to go back to man pass coverage instead of the soft zone.This will also allow Graham to become more aggressive in his play calling.
As far as the draft, I think the GMEN really like Waddle. What an addition he would make if fully recovered from the ankle injury. He is electric with the ball in his hands.The draft is deep in OL talent which would be a logical pick in the second round.
You have to be a bit surprised but very happy if you are a Giant fan. Go Giants!!!
On top of that, how realistic is it that a team can hit on enough draft picks to actually build? Possible, but a team has to be a lot more successful than DG era Giants have been.
I get that train of thought but think about it this way:
We are emotionally invested in football and the Giants. They make or break our Sundays. We feel the pain of loss, the dredging, hopeless drab of a string of losing seasons, and the euphoria of the euphorimatic moments that winning provides. (I think I just created a new word. :) )
So . . .
We should care about the team’s money management because it can negatively affect how the team performs in the future.
That being said?
This is all great.
@art_stapleton
·
1m
The two best defenses in the NFC East are built completely differently, and it's going to be fascinating to watch the evolution this season.
Front vs. back.
Not that WFT secondary or NYG front is bad, they're just different.
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
·
1m
The two best defenses in the NFC East are built completely differently, and it's going to be fascinating to watch the evolution this season.
Front vs. back.
Not that WFT secondary or NYG front is bad, they're just different.
Going to be wild considering recent history, but I think the division faves are us & WFT.
I didn't take that position. Terps did. I said if that did happen, don't be surprised if Surtain is better than AJax from the jump...
@JustinPenik
·
1h
Investing in your secondary will make an average to below average pass rush that much better. The Giants have built their defense in a very analytically advanced way the last two seasons and I love it. Stop the pass = win football games.
And in the short term, they pay pull it off.
They still have the same draft picks as they did entering free agency. I’m not sure what changed long term here?
Quote:
Justin Penik
@JustinPenik
·
1h
Investing in your secondary will make an average to below average pass rush that much better. The Giants have built their defense in a very analytically advanced way the last two seasons and I love it. Stop the pass = win football games.
The Giants using analytics? Wowza. I'm now really believing DG is no longer running the show.
On top of that, how realistic is it that a team can hit on enough draft picks to actually build? Possible, but a team has to be a lot more successful than DG era Giants have been.
Hey, you are preaching to the converted. I've always been a fan of the FA pipeline to improve your team.
But I think the draft is most important for finding your:
-- QB
-- LT
-- Cheap DTs
-- Cheap RBs
-- Cheap WRs (especially if you hit on the QB)
Love, Beal, Yiadom, Lewis are bottom of the roster guys.
Adding Jackson and a healthy McKinney is awesome.
Never have. And it's a damn shame the Oilers left Houston. Talk about a great name...Houston Oilers.
Oh yeah, they exist. Some are old Oilers fans. I know two myself. It's a tiny but pretty die hard fanbase.
It is true it's a position of weakness, but it's where they put themselves. This level of spending shortens the timeframe for a top to bottom rebuild, but they still need to churn out consecutive successful contributing draft picks to built it back up.
The giants are recipients of that particular situation.
I don't care how they build it so long as they build it.
Yes, but I only know them from around middle Tenn.
NY Giants CB Adoree' Jackson Career Highlights - ( New Window )
This wouldn't preclude me from drafting Surtain. Can't have enough cover guys.
Now I really feel good. Terps likes it! He is a bit pessimistic at times (HA!) but is a great counterpoint to the blue colored lens fans. He keeps it real.....just win baby!!
In terms of later signings I think they play a wait and see on Barkley and Jones and how they perform this year. May be banking on steep future rises in the cap. I think Lawrence is here long term and they get him done sooner than later.
Surtain would be a suprise for me now, but not a remote thrower
Quote:
a Titans fan? I mean, do they actually really exist? Are they old Oilers fans?
Oh yeah, they exist. Some are old Oilers fans. I know two myself. It's a tiny but pretty die hard fanbase.
I know tons of Titans fans... but I also live in Nashville ;-)
They’re definitely passionate about their Titans down here. I mean they’ve only got 2 major sports teams (Titans and Preds) so all the city’s energy is dedicated to those 2 teams and they’re pretty passionate about both of them— Tennesseans love their football and were grateful to get a team. Going to the super bowl their 2nd year helped get everyone onboard pretty quickly too I think.
1. Signing Jackson will allow Graham to truly be flexible like Judge has wanted. Graham will get to be much more creative this year. This is going to give opposing offenses fits.
2. Hiring Rob Sale. We can focus on what players we need to sign/draft for our OL but the best way to improve this OL is getting the right coach to allow this talent to show on the field. Is Sale that guy? If he is then this offense can take a huge step forward. It gives me a sense of confidence that Judge interviewed a bunch of OL coaches before finally going with Sale. Hopefully this works out.
Basically four moves the last two years saw the giants (hopefully) fill four wide open roster spots. Two down last year with Martinez and Bradberry and two to go with Jackson and galloday this year. If we hit these two like we all hope, we’re gonna have a pretty good team. You’ll have a lot more answers than before. A lot less questions.
Thanks Eric, good stuff. A real cover corner. Any word on his tackling?
Quote:
In comment 15193141 Bricktop said:
Quote:
a Titans fan? I mean, do they actually really exist? Are they old Oilers fans?
Oh yeah, they exist. Some are old Oilers fans. I know two myself. It's a tiny but pretty die hard fanbase.
I know tons of Titans fans... but I also live in Nashville ;-)
They’re definitely passionate about their Titans down here. I mean they’ve only got 2 major sports teams (Titans and Preds) so all the city’s energy is dedicated to those 2 teams and they’re pretty passionate about both of them— Tennesseans love their football and were grateful to get a team. Going to the super bowl their 2nd year helped get everyone onboard pretty quickly too I think.
Just don't understand how you automatically root for a team simply bc they moved to your state. Were they not fans of an NFL team prior to that? I mean, if I live in Lexington, KY and the NFL expands to create a team there, do I stop being a Bengals fan? Not saying there's anything wrong with it at all, but I'd take their opinions on pro football with skepticism.
Unless, maybe they're like Tom Hanks in Castaway?
these are great, thanks! he seems to have a great understanding of how to play the hands as the ball arrives, as well as a pretty ridiculous closing burst.
100%, and the pass rush is a derivative of the scheme versus the premium player...
Quote:
video gives the best look at his ability that I've seen as it shows the whole field. NY Giants CB Adoree' Jackson Career Highlights - ( New Window )
Thanks Eric, good stuff. A real cover corner. Any word on his tackling?
Answered my own question!! Some vid of Jackson tackling.
Jackson Tackling highlights - ( New Window )
1. Signing Jackson will allow Graham to truly be flexible like Judge has wanted. Graham will get to be much more creative this year. This is going to give opposing offenses fits.
2. Hiring Rob Sale. We can focus on what players we need to sign/draft for our OL but the best way to improve this OL is getting the right coach to allow this talent to show on the field. Is Sale that guy? If he is then this offense can take a huge step forward. It gives me a sense of confidence that Judge interviewed a bunch of OL coaches before finally going with Sale. Hopefully this works out.
It isn't time to blow everybody yet, you might be swallowing another double digit loss season. Don't proclaim yourself "right" about DG. It looks good, Let's all be happy that we appear to be more talented team at key positions.
We can go BPA in the draft.
We have been playing draft in need forever.
This will be a nice change.
Quote:
In comment 15193160 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15193141 Bricktop said:
Quote:
a Titans fan? I mean, do they actually really exist? Are they old Oilers fans?
Oh yeah, they exist. Some are old Oilers fans. I know two myself. It's a tiny but pretty die hard fanbase.
I know tons of Titans fans... but I also live in Nashville ;-)
They’re definitely passionate about their Titans down here. I mean they’ve only got 2 major sports teams (Titans and Preds) so all the city’s energy is dedicated to those 2 teams and they’re pretty passionate about both of them— Tennesseans love their football and were grateful to get a team. Going to the super bowl their 2nd year helped get everyone onboard pretty quickly too I think.
Just don't understand how you automatically root for a team simply bc they moved to your state. Were they not fans of an NFL team prior to that? I mean, if I live in Lexington, KY and the NFL expands to create a team there, do I stop being a Bengals fan? Not saying there's anything wrong with it at all, but I'd take their opinions on pro football with skepticism.
Unless, maybe they're like Tom Hanks in Castaway?
It’s not like they just showed up yesterday. They’ve been here for 22 years. People I know here in their 20s and 30s (I’m 33) grew up watching them since they were kids... Hard to not become a diehard fan from that.
And I mean the passion for college football is insane down here. The support for the Vols is undying and we share a border w/ Alabama so plenty of Bama fans too. It seems the interest was greater in college football than pro football before the Titans got here (and I’m specifically referring to Nashville). But i mean thats just preference— I personally don’t give a shit about college football and I think part of that was just growing up a Giants fan in NJ with what college team to root for? But I’m not about to claim that pro football is so different from college that they can’t learn the nuances of pro in a span of 22 years.
It may be hard for us to imagine what it’s like for the closest pro team to be 4 hours away and then suddenly there’s one in your backyard, especially when you don’t have 9 pro sports teams to choose from like the NY/NJ area does. Again that’s not my experience because I grew up a Giants fan since I was 3, but I have no idea what someone else’s experience might be like. I know diehard Ravens fans and they’ve only been in Baltimore since ‘96... like how long does a team have to be in a city to have diehard fans in your mind?
Co worker of mine hes 31. Grew up on the Eddie George. Air McNair teams. He was a fan of Jackson but said he was always nicked and banged up. Said he was amazing his first couple years he told me at the price we paid he’s happy he wasn’t retained. Is he just a pissed off titans fan? Probably.
Jackson was a bit of a surprise.
They also cut the OL too Kelly - a bigger surprise
Now I hear every yr hey great the titans #1 picks are
I just roll off the names jake locker, vince young, fat albert, andre woolkfolk ,marcos mariotta, isaiah wilson etc
In comment 15193182 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
a Titans fan? I mean, do they actually really exist? Are they old Oilers fans?
Co worker of mine hes 31. Grew up on the Eddie George. Air McNair teams. He was a fan of Jackson but said he was always nicked and banged up. Said he was amazing his first couple years he told me at the price we paid he’s happy he wasn’t retained. Is he just a pissed off titans fan? Probably.
That's the general sentiment I've gathered here on Jackson. He was great his first couple years, then fell off a bit and seemed to be injured a lot his last 2 years. It's interesting too because they picked up his 5th year option last year (i.e. just before his 4th year), and then a year later once he finished his 4th season they decided to cut him.
After the loss to the Ravens I heard a number of people saying "what the hell is wrong with Jackson" i.e. why isn't he good anymore, and I remember some radio guy even referring to the fact he thought it must be something mental at this point because he was supposedly fully healthy then. A lot of callers were just assuming the Titans would trade him. But that same radio guy was arguing with callers and telling them that the Titans SHOULD keep Jackson because what other option did they have as a 2nd starting corner? His basic premise was that the Titans pass rush has sucked the last couple years and when the pass rush sucks the DBs inevitably suck. He was basically saying "keep Jackson and focus on getting pass rushers and then see if the secondary doesn't 'get better.'"
So yeah, let's hope it was the lack of pass rush and the injuries holding him back the last couple years and let's hope he can be fully healthy. Maybe he just needs a change of scenery and a fresh start. That said, it's slightly concerning that the Titans CUT him instead of trading him (seeming to suggest there was no market for Jackson at the $10M number he was due to make in his 5th year), but then the Giants picked him up and essentially have him a raise above that number. It seems to have th potential to make both teams look a little bad-- the Titans cut him thinking there was no market to trade him, but then the Giants signed him to a bigger contract so apparently there was a market for him (being the Giants). But for he Giants' sake I hope they weren't the ONLY market for him because that would definitely mean this is an overpay.
Anyway-- if Jackson can stay healthy and return to his 2017 and 2018 form then this was absolutely a fantastic signing. I have no ability to say whether that will happen or not, so I'm simply hoping for the best. I
One last thing I'll say: I am still surprised at how many posters still stress this idea that "it's not my money so why should I care how much they spend." I mean to an extent that's absolutely true, but I still go back to when Eric was saying "making Nate Solder the highest-paid OL in the league is not the mark of a winning franchise" and he proved to be quite correct about that (and he said this while 95% of the board was saying "we HAD to sign Solder, great move, etc"). That deal (and others) really hurt us. The bad contracts do add up in the end, so we can't in good faith just NOT care about the money at all, can we? Good franchises make smart decisions w/ their money. That said, maybe this one will turnout to be a fantastic decision-- I'm certainly not saying it won't-- I'm just saying it's not like the money doesn't matter AT ALL so I'm surprised to still see that same mantra so often.
I feel confident in this defense. I think they are a clearly above average unit and can improve on their performance from 2020 where they were a top 10 scoring defense.
Graham is a guy who impressed all of us last year, but he wasn’t even able to utilize as much man coverage as he typically likes because of our CB depth. This move goes a long way in giving Graham more options on D and I can’t wait to see it.
Solder took a pay cut big enough that it saved the NYG more money by keeping him than cutting him, plus a future paycut to make next year a cheap option year
Golladay is essentially on a 2 year deal with 2 option years
Rudolph is essentially on a 1 year deal with 1 option year
My guess is Jackson's deal will either be a dressed up 1 or 2 year deal.
OK I see what you're saying about just asking the question. Yeah I don't know how that works with new teams in the area-- I guess it probably varies by a number of things. I think generally-speaking a city that doesn't have a pro team anywhere near them is going to be less plugged into said pro league for sure.
Funny story: the Predators started here in 1996, and I have to say the games are fun as hell to go to and the arena gets absolutely raucous as shit (before Covid). One of the best home advantages in hockey here. That said, I would still say the hockey IQ of the *typical* Nashville fan is relatively low lol. Simply because what the hell do people in the south know about hockey? So on the one hand they're absolutely diehard fans and great Live fans and a lot of them follow their team religiously (and maybe even know a thing or 2 about hockey at this point)-- on the other hand A LOT of them may be rooting their asses off but really don't know the intricate fundamentals of hockey the way a typical Maple Leafs fan might. Preds games... we call it hick-hockey here, lol.
But yeah, the south does know a lot about football though so it's not quite the same story with getting a new pro football team. But that said, you're still going to have a number of fans who really don't know much about NFL history specifically (before 1999).
Jackson
Holmes
Peppers
Ryan
McKinnie
Holy shit that’s a lot of talent
It seems like they focused on exactly where the holes were and they plugged in some real solutions --
It is not wrong to now have very high expectations for this team
I am stunned and need to eat some crow even if its because DG got nurtured or a shift in the HC voice is louder ... but this was definitely moves based on the division is ripe and some power shifts .... I think the NYGs just became a modern organization ... At this point a trade back would not shock me. IOL and an OLB are our biggest needs and no ER or OLB TRULY warrants a 11 draft slot with reaching and gambling. With the FA moves we made a nice draft puts us in a really nice spot...even if we are conservative to a degree. We were aggressive but calculated in FA, a down shift for balance seems ideal, IMO.
It seems like they focused on exactly where the holes were and they plugged in some real solutions --
It is not wrong to now have very high expectations for this team
I am stunned and need to eat some crow even if its because DG got nurtured or a shift in the HC voice is louder ... but this was definitely moves based on the division is ripe and some power shifts .... I think the NYGs just became a modern organization ... At this point a trade back would not shock me. IOL and an OLB are our biggest needs and no ER or OLB TRULY warrants a 11 draft slot WITHOUT reaching and gambling. With the FA moves we made a nice draft puts us in a really nice spot...even if we are conservative to a degree. We were aggressive but calculated in FA, a down shift for balance seems ideal, IMO.
Quote:
I am stunned at what the Giants did this off season -- absolutely stunned
It seems like they focused on exactly where the holes were and they plugged in some real solutions --
It is not wrong to now have very high expectations for this team
I am stunned and need to eat some crow even if its because DG got nurtured or a shift in the HC voice is louder ... but this was definitely moves based on the division is ripe and some power shifts .... I think the NYGs just became a modern organization ... At this point a trade back would not shock me. IOL and an OLB are our biggest needs and no ER or OLB TRULY warrants a 11 draft slot WITHOUT reaching and gambling. With the FA moves we made a nice draft puts us in a really nice spot...even if we are conservative to a degree. We were aggressive but calculated in FA, a down shift for balance seems ideal, IMO.
Everyone has a right to be excited about this team this year. That’s part of being a fan and hey it’s better to have a positive attitude about something you can’t control anyway right? I’m all about that.
But absolutely no one has to actually “eat crow” until the Giants actually put together a winning season under DG. I know that sounds obvious, but seriously this is the 4th straight offseason I’ve seen numerous posters give DG an A+ for his off-season before a single down has even been played — it pains me to continuously see the rave reviews before any football has been played. Granted— Bradberry and Martinez ended up being good signings last year. Maybe Golladay and Jackson will too. But I just remember this all started with so many posts after the 2018 draft raving about Carter and Hill and even McIntosh (lol) with people saying “this really sheds light on how AWFUL Reese was” and “so THIS is what it’s like to have a GM who knows what he’s doing.” Giving grades out for DG’s offseason compared to Reese’s. Meanwhile Jerry Reese had 2 super bowl rings and DG was 0-0 as the Giants GM at this point.
Sorry I’m all for optimism but have a slight pet peeve in that: I just don’t see how people can talk about “eating crow” and “owing apologies to Gettleman” because of moves that have not even touched the practice field yet.
The reality is that it was a collaboration between Gettleman and Judge at the highest level with significant input from Abrams (contracts mostly), Petit, Garrett, Graham, and others. Just as it was a collaboration with Shurmur and his staff. Gettleman's approach has always been to find out what his coaches want and do his best to give it to them.
Quote:
Sorry I’m all for optimism but have a slight pet peeve in that: I just don’t see how people can talk about “eating crow” and “owing apologies to Gettleman” because of moves that have not even touched the practice field yet.
My issue is with the Gettleman bashers who approve of their free agency moves and want to give the credit to Judge. It wasn't Judge's sales pitch that attracted Golladay, Jackson, and Rudolph, it was the money. The Giants got no discounts. If it turns out all wrong you can bet they will immediately reassign the "credit" to Gettleman.
The reality is that it was a collaboration between Gettleman and Judge at the highest level with significant input from Abrams (contracts mostly), Petit, Garrett, Graham, and others. Just as it was a collaboration with Shurmur and his staff. Gettleman's approach has always been to find out what his coaches want and do his best to give it to them.
+1
Quote:
could easily be one of the top, if not THE top tandum in the league. The Giants might have the best secondary on the league.
That's a reach
Quote:
Sorry I’m all for optimism but have a slight pet peeve in that: I just don’t see how people can talk about “eating crow” and “owing apologies to Gettleman” because of moves that have not even touched the practice field yet.
My issue is with the Gettleman bashers who approve of their free agency moves and want to give the credit to Judge. It wasn't Judge's sales pitch that attracted Golladay, Jackson, and Rudolph, it was the money. The Giants got no discounts. If it turns out all wrong you can bet they will immediately reassign the "credit" to Gettleman.
The reality is that it was a collaboration between Gettleman and Judge at the highest level with significant input from Abrams (contracts mostly), Petit, Garrett, Graham, and others. Just as it was a collaboration with Shurmur and his staff. Gettleman's approach has always been to find out what his coaches want and do his best to give it to them.
How do you know we "got no discounts"? The pinned Rudolph thread shows what Rudolph thought of Judge, seems to me that it was a huge factor.
Credit is due all around including Abrams for getting creative with the money. But Judge is a draw, that's clear as day at this point.
Quote:
Quote:
Justin Penik
@JustinPenik
·
1h
Investing in your secondary will make an average to below average pass rush that much better. The Giants have built their defense in a very analytically advanced way the last two seasons and I love it. Stop the pass = win football games.
The Giants using analytics? Wowza. I'm now really believing DG is no longer running the show.
Really? He's been investing more in the secondary than the pass rush since he got here.
Quote:
Sorry I’m all for optimism but have a slight pet peeve in that: I just don’t see how people can talk about “eating crow” and “owing apologies to Gettleman” because of moves that have not even touched the practice field yet.
My issue is with the Gettleman bashers who approve of their free agency moves and want to give the credit to Judge. It wasn't Judge's sales pitch that attracted Golladay, Jackson, and Rudolph, it was the money. The Giants got no discounts. If it turns out all wrong you can bet they will immediately reassign the "credit" to Gettleman.
The reality is that it was a collaboration between Gettleman and Judge at the highest level with significant input from Abrams (contracts mostly), Petit, Garrett, Graham, and others. Just as it was a collaboration with Shurmur and his staff. Gettleman's approach has always been to find out what his coaches want and do his best to give it to them.
Good post Milton. We all know nobody wins games in March, and only performance on the field over the next 3 years will reveal if some or all of these moves were good or not
I’ll always have an issue with the crowd here that declared DG and Abrams incompetent and unable to manage the cap a week ago, before free agency even started. That kind of opinion was always foolish.
Whether these moves work on the field, we’ll see. But the job out front office did the past week has been remarkable