Gun to head! What are the Giants doing at 11?

I know they signed KG but if he goes down, that WR group is back to being booty like last year. They still need quality players there. I think they would look at Slater but he might not be available and even if he is, they might not think he’s worth taking at 11. I can’t see them taking any of the potential edge guys at 11 either.
I know they signed KG but if he goes down, that WR group is back to being booty like last year. They still need quality players there. I think they would look at Slater but he might not be available and even if he is, they might not think he’s worth taking at 11. I can’t see them taking any of the potential edge guys at 11 either.
I agree, that’s why Smith or Waddle make a ton of sense
But, OLB, Edge, or OL could all be called, as could a trade back, which I wouldn't be opposed to.
Ideally, I would have loved for an OL of Thomas-Lemieux-Gates-Hernandez-Peart. But, we never got to see that OL in action together and Lemieux and Hernandez both need to improve drastically in pass protection to make that work. So, an OG in Round 1 or 2 wouldn't upset me. But, 11 is likely too high for that.
I would loathe Rousseau or Parsons at 11...those would be forcing a position/need pick when there will be much better talent on the board at 11..and I would bet Oweh will be on the board early in the second round.
Waddle. But just thinking about if our OL can be competent, and we have Barkley, Golladay, Waddle, Shepard, Slayton, Rudolph, Engram. That offense could be electric with some above average OL play, let alone good.
I'd be inclined to go with whichever available player has the highest floor. No more first round busts (see Flowers, Apple).
Surtain seems to be pretty unlikely to be a bust, but clearly CB isn't a strong need.
Given how diligent the interview / negotiation process was for Golladay in terms of health and culture, I'd hope they'd be able to do something somewhat similar for Waddle (health) and Parsons (culture).
"Gun to head", I think the Giants go either Waddle, Pitts or D Smith. Slater or Parsons are possibilities. I don't like the low floor the Edge guys seem to have.
I have my ideas about what holes the Giants should fill via the draft, but hey, I’m not running the show (if my thread asking why Engram is still a Giant is any indication, I’m said to be a horrible GM).
If RCB, Surtain or Farley (keep an eye on that back). If OL, Vera-Tucker at OT or Slater at OG/OT. If Edge, Paye or Rousseau since Parsons isn’t on the radar. For TE or WR, I’m not confident in the strength of Smith or Waddle and Pitts might be off the board by then.
I see a lot of people saying trade down but with the recent acquisitions does anyone think they will trade up for the player they want? I wouldn’t because Whoever is still there when we pick will be a difference maker. While DG has never traded down, he has traded up.
right now, I'd wager in this order for #11 : WR, CB, Edge, OL.
Jon you're often spot on with this type of speculation - you called Tomlinson's departure a while back - but you think CB at 11 with Jackson, Bradberry and Holmes already penciled in?
Can't wrap my head around them drafting a CB at 11 now!
The top WR on the board, sure since I can't imagine they'll rely on Sterling Shepard much longer given his concussion history, and Waddle or even Smith would give them a Cruz type explosive guy in the slot.
But a CB at 11 now? I guess I also feel (about the CBs) like you felt about the OL last year: is there really pick 11 value in this year's best CBs? I am not seeing it now.
If we did indeed let Howie off the hook with the Adobe Jackson signing,than the last time that happened was the McAdoo hire.Now the first year of McAdoo(as OC) we had the 12th pick,and took a 5'10" receiver.There's a 5'10" receiver in this draft,and he's from Alabama.
right now, I'd wager in this order for #11 : WR, CB, Edge, OL.
Jon you're often spot on with this type of speculation - you called Tomlinson's departure a while back - but you think CB at 11 with Jackson, Bradberry and Holmes already penciled in?
Can't wrap my head around them drafting a CB at 11 now!
The top WR on the board, sure since I can't imagine they'll rely on Sterling Shepard much longer given his concussion history, and Waddle or even Smith would give them a Cruz type explosive guy in the slot.
But a CB at 11 now? I guess I also feel (about the CBs) like you felt about the OL last year: is there really pick 11 value in this year's best CBs? I am not seeing it now.
If the WRs are gone, Surtain is a greatpick, but he'll probably be gone too. Not heard Farley's name so far.
I'd be inclined to go with whichever available player has the highest floor. No more first round busts (see Flowers, Apple).
Surtain seems to be pretty unlikely to be a bust, but clearly CB isn't a strong need.
Given how diligent the interview / negotiation process was for Golladay in terms of health and culture, I'd hope they'd be able to do something somewhat similar for Waddle (health) and Parsons (culture).
"Gun to head", I think the Giants go either Waddle, Pitts or D Smith. Slater or Parsons are possibilities. I don't like the low floor the Edge guys seem to have.
They should be going BPA regardless of the FA moves. CB is still is a strong need; we are one injury away from Yiadom and Holmes being CB2 and CB3. If WR or CB are the BPA, you take them regardless of who you have on the roster.
Waddle is the target. Slides into Sheppards role going forward. We may be able to trade Sheppard or EE if we deaft Waddle. Im sure Pitts is a top the list but wont make it to 11.
I dont see us going for any of the opt out guys.
If no Waddle or Pitts trade down looking at Barmore, Owusu-Koramoah or Ojulari.
Waddle is a very different type of receiver than Shepard. He's a legit deep threat like DJax was when he came into the league. You want him stretching the field, not getting hammered by linebackers in the slot position
I believe people are overthinking this. Too many are looking at favorities of the draft gurus and where certain players are projected to be.
Remember what DG and the Giants said going into the off-season- he said they need to surround DJ with playmakers. No doubt they did get some in KG, Randolph and to a lesser extent, Ross. But that isn’t enough in the modern NFL.
Shepard has a long history of injuries. Both Ross and Slayton look to be better 3rd/4th options than front line WRs. The rest of the crew are end of the roster filler. If Shepard goes down again, this team is in trouble.
I think fans should be prepared for the Giants not only to select a WR early, but a couple WR- or a high round WR and a WR/TE hybrid in the first 2 days. They need guys who have the potential and ability to at least be 2nd and 3rd options as rookies and create enough depth to rotate receivers, go 4 wide sets, or stretch the defense to set up the run.
I also believe that a pass rusher will be a day 1 or 2 pick. That is the next biggest weakness on the team.
The OG situation can be improved, but there are any number of short term answers in vet FA.
Keep in mind as well that Judge made a point to bring in one of the well-respected OL coaches to help oversee development of young OL, as well as bringing in a college coach with a good track record of training up his OL to get into the NFL as the OL coach. This should be screaming to all of us that the Giants have a “now and later” plan at OL. Now are the current starters at OT and OC, and short term vets at OG- or one vet and maybe Lemieux. It should also be saying that the Giants are going to bring in “upside interior OL” who they believe these coaches can train into longer term solutions when the vets are let go after a year or two.
In other words, don’t be expecting a high round OL pick, but instead be looking for day 3 OL picks and UDFA.
If Pitts are at 11, I think he’s the pick but I doubt he’s there.
So I think either Waddle or Smith, whoever is there will be the pick.
If none, then Surtain II. If we are out of 4, then trade down will be best option.
that has me absolutely salivating, especially if the O-Line can hold up under the new coaching. Judge apparently interviewed 25 o-line coaches, so he's really really trying to get the most out of the young lineman. I'me especially high on Peart. If we got Waddle/Pitts in round one and a G in round 2. My god, how to defenses defend us?
Skill positions of Barkley, Golladay, Waddle, Shepard/Slayton with Engram -- the speed would be KC Chiefs legendary, especially with Jones' zone read ability.
OR
Barkley Golladay Shepard Pitts/Rudolph -- if that were the line-up forget about drops. That's as sure a hand group as you would find.
they could pick with more emphasis on need. If we assume Surtain is gone before #11, and Farley's medicals impact his grade, then I would think they could skip over CB unless there's a late riser. Holmes isn't a player that would prevent me from drafting a CB, btw.
I still expect them to go WR if a target is there. If WR targets and Surtain are gone, then I think they'll look Edge. I don't think OL value will be there, but starting with #42 I think OL will be in the mix.
they could pick with more emphasis on need. If we assume Surtain is gone before #11, and Farley's medicals impact his grade, then I would think they could skip over CB unless there's a late riser. Holmes isn't a player that would prevent me from drafting a CB, btw.
I still expect them to go WR if a target is there. If WR targets and Surtain are gone, then I think they'll look Edge. I don't think OL value will be there, but starting with #42 I think OL will be in the mix.
If that happens (WR, CB's gone) then I think that the value dropped out of the bottom at #11 (it also means that nobody wanted the QB's which is also intriguing). I think the best value play in that case is to do the unprecedented and trade back.
is Chase. That would be great fortune because I have no interest in either Bama receiver that high.
Corner was interesting until Farley announced the surgery. I think he gets downgraded. If Surtain’s last name wasn’t Surtain and he didn’t go to Bama, I think he’s much lower in the first round.
Pitts is just one of the best players in the draft. Period. If he falls, it’s hard to pass on that.
I trust Graham’s ability to manufacture a pass rush, so I wouldn’t force a pass rusher at #11.
Bottom line to me is this tteam is going nowhere until we can consistently block the other team. So the more quality OLs with potential the better. Let’s grab Slater, Mr. Multiple, and further stabilize THE BIGGEST WEAKNESS on this team.
Do you think Pitts' skill set mirrors KG and would that preclude the Giants from taking him at #11? For example, if they trade down / pick OL or Edge, then I could see us picking a Dyami Brown in the 3rd. But if they do take Pitts, then EE must get traded stat.
the value just isn't there, Edge upside on a few prospects is higher value.
I honestly think people are discounting too much the improvement we should see from Peart and Lemieux (and possibly Gates/Hernandez), especially with all the teaching resources Judge is putting into the OL. I also think we will see a lot more protection than you think from the additions of Booker and, especially, Rudolph.
I also think people think that Jones just drops the ball when it's always pressure that causes the fumbles.
There's a sizeable list of players over the years who didn't just get
better from year to year with this franchise. However you feel about judge placing a premium on teaching doesn't mean the results are going to be there immediately.
Darius Slayton may have improved from year 1 to year 2, but I didn't see it. Same for Hernandez.
There are some examples of players who did get better too.
Point is, you can't afford to really just leave it up to chance.
So you overdraft someone who will have the same or more question marks and begin a process anew because some players don't learn?
"overdraft" is a bit subjective. No one thinks Slater isn't a top 20 pick at least. You might not have the same impression of the player's value as others. The scouting reports I've read say 'early starter". I don't think it's a overdraft. He's a very good tackle who's willing to play inside. The Giants need options for RT and IOL.
gut feeling that the Giants are going to be in a gambling mood. Upside over being safe.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Agreed
This really may be the year they actually trade back, as long as there is a willing suitor.
Get the best Receiver available, either at 11 or 15 with a trade down with NE.
my trio as well...
I agree, that’s why Smith or Waddle make a ton of sense
DeVonta Smith
Patrick Surtain II
Jaylen Waddle
Azeez Ojulari
That's the order in which I think their draft board is.
Rico says Parsons is not on our board.
Ideally, I would have loved for an OL of Thomas-Lemieux-Gates-Hernandez-Peart. But, we never got to see that OL in action together and Lemieux and Hernandez both need to improve drastically in pass protection to make that work. So, an OG in Round 1 or 2 wouldn't upset me. But, 11 is likely too high for that.
If all 4 of those guys are gone I think they look to trade back.
I assume Sewell and Chase are gone.
I really think Waddle(if the ankle is fully healed) would be idle.
The kicker could be Pitts, if there and then trade Engram.
Those are, besides QB, the 2 positions that are the hardest to fill in FA.
Teams rarely let good OLineman and pass rushers walk. If you try to fill those holes in FA, you usually pay a premium for a B- level player (Vernon, Solder)
Those are, besides QB, the 2 positions that are the hardest to fill in FA.
Teams rarely let good OLineman and pass rushers walk. If you try to fill those holes in FA, you usually pay a premium for a B- level player (Vernon, Solder)
And to elaborate, Ojulari or Vera Tucker are my guesses
I can see Trade down with Pats as they move up for a QB, and us targeting an Edge instead too however. Use an extra second rounder to grab OL and DL depth.
I think whoever shines the brightest at Penn State's Pro Day -Jayson Oweh or Micah Parsons will likely be the Giants 1st round pick.(Another great option is of course, Greg Rousseau).
Both Penn Staters are top-15; so neither are reaches.
That's always the winning formula - when you fill a desperate need with an outstanding player
I'd be inclined to go with whichever available player has the highest floor. No more first round busts (see Flowers, Apple).
Surtain seems to be pretty unlikely to be a bust, but clearly CB isn't a strong need.
Given how diligent the interview / negotiation process was for Golladay in terms of health and culture, I'd hope they'd be able to do something somewhat similar for Waddle (health) and Parsons (culture).
"Gun to head", I think the Giants go either Waddle, Pitts or D Smith. Slater or Parsons are possibilities. I don't like the low floor the Edge guys seem to have.
I think whoever shines the brightest at Penn State's Pro Day -Jayson Oweh or Micah Parsons will likely be the Giants 1st round pick.(Another great option is of course, Greg Rousseau).
Both Penn Staters are top-15; so neither are reaches.
That's always the winning formula - when you fill a desperate need with an outstanding player
Actually the winning formula is not to fill a "desperate need" with a less talented player.
Waddle or Smith. If you're going ER or OL then trade down.
No to Parsons an no to reaches!
If RCB, Surtain or Farley (keep an eye on that back). If OL, Vera-Tucker at OT or Slater at OG/OT. If Edge, Paye or Rousseau since Parsons isn’t on the radar. For TE or WR, I’m not confident in the strength of Smith or Waddle and Pitts might be off the board by then.
Or trade down if they are not there and take ER Azeez Ojulari. Then grab IOL and WR, CB, OL, RB in BPA order
Having said that, if Penei Sewell were to drop into our laps; that's the CLEAR definition of a BPA & Need Sweet Dream.
Top five, that's Gold Jacket country; to 15, future pro bowler. The rest of the draft (1st and second rounds - 2nd shelf contributors).
Jon you're often spot on with this type of speculation - you called Tomlinson's departure a while back - but you think CB at 11 with Jackson, Bradberry and Holmes already penciled in?
Can't wrap my head around them drafting a CB at 11 now!
The top WR on the board, sure since I can't imagine they'll rely on Sterling Shepard much longer given his concussion history, and Waddle or even Smith would give them a Cruz type explosive guy in the slot.
But a CB at 11 now? I guess I also feel (about the CBs) like you felt about the OL last year: is there really pick 11 value in this year's best CBs? I am not seeing it now.
That might be where I place my money.
Quote:
right now, I'd wager in this order for #11 : WR, CB, Edge, OL.
Jon you're often spot on with this type of speculation - you called Tomlinson's departure a while back - but you think CB at 11 with Jackson, Bradberry and Holmes already penciled in?
Can't wrap my head around them drafting a CB at 11 now!
The top WR on the board, sure since I can't imagine they'll rely on Sterling Shepard much longer given his concussion history, and Waddle or even Smith would give them a Cruz type explosive guy in the slot.
But a CB at 11 now? I guess I also feel (about the CBs) like you felt about the OL last year: is there really pick 11 value in this year's best CBs? I am not seeing it now.
If the WRs are gone, Surtain is a greatpick, but he'll probably be gone too. Not heard Farley's name so far.
I say (if he’s still there) Pitts
We launch EE for a 3rd
I'd be inclined to go with whichever available player has the highest floor. No more first round busts (see Flowers, Apple).
Surtain seems to be pretty unlikely to be a bust, but clearly CB isn't a strong need.
Given how diligent the interview / negotiation process was for Golladay in terms of health and culture, I'd hope they'd be able to do something somewhat similar for Waddle (health) and Parsons (culture).
"Gun to head", I think the Giants go either Waddle, Pitts or D Smith. Slater or Parsons are possibilities. I don't like the low floor the Edge guys seem to have.
They should be going BPA regardless of the FA moves. CB is still is a strong need; we are one injury away from Yiadom and Holmes being CB2 and CB3. If WR or CB are the BPA, you take them regardless of who you have on the roster.
Sewell
Chase
Parsons
Smith
Slater
Surtain
Pitts
(assuming Pitts is off the board), whichever is left of Smith or Waddle in the first
and a Tomlinson-like DT in the second.
The latter would keep us a good run-stuffing team and with our new secondary put a lot of pressure on the QB
I dont see us going for any of the opt out guys.
If no Waddle or Pitts trade down looking at Barmore, Owusu-Koramoah or Ojulari.
Pitts, Chase, Waddle, or Parsons
Remember that games are won & lost in the trenches.
I dont see us going for any of the opt out guys.
If no Waddle or Pitts trade down looking at Barmore, Owusu-Koramoah or Ojulari.
Waddle is a very different type of receiver than Shepard. He's a legit deep threat like DJax was when he came into the league. You want him stretching the field, not getting hammered by linebackers in the slot position
Remember what DG and the Giants said going into the off-season- he said they need to surround DJ with playmakers. No doubt they did get some in KG, Randolph and to a lesser extent, Ross. But that isn’t enough in the modern NFL.
Shepard has a long history of injuries. Both Ross and Slayton look to be better 3rd/4th options than front line WRs. The rest of the crew are end of the roster filler. If Shepard goes down again, this team is in trouble.
I think fans should be prepared for the Giants not only to select a WR early, but a couple WR- or a high round WR and a WR/TE hybrid in the first 2 days. They need guys who have the potential and ability to at least be 2nd and 3rd options as rookies and create enough depth to rotate receivers, go 4 wide sets, or stretch the defense to set up the run.
I also believe that a pass rusher will be a day 1 or 2 pick. That is the next biggest weakness on the team.
The OG situation can be improved, but there are any number of short term answers in vet FA.
Keep in mind as well that Judge made a point to bring in one of the well-respected OL coaches to help oversee development of young OL, as well as bringing in a college coach with a good track record of training up his OL to get into the NFL as the OL coach. This should be screaming to all of us that the Giants have a “now and later” plan at OL. Now are the current starters at OT and OC, and short term vets at OG- or one vet and maybe Lemieux. It should also be saying that the Giants are going to bring in “upside interior OL” who they believe these coaches can train into longer term solutions when the vets are let go after a year or two.
In other words, don’t be expecting a high round OL pick, but instead be looking for day 3 OL picks and UDFA.
So I think either Waddle or Smith, whoever is there will be the pick.
If none, then Surtain II. If we are out of 4, then trade down will be best option.
Skill positions of Barkley, Golladay, Waddle, Shepard/Slayton with Engram -- the speed would be KC Chiefs legendary, especially with Jones' zone read ability.
OR
Barkley Golladay Shepard Pitts/Rudolph -- if that were the line-up forget about drops. That's as sure a hand group as you would find.
I still expect them to go WR if a target is there. If WR targets and Surtain are gone, then I think they'll look Edge. I don't think OL value will be there, but starting with #42 I think OL will be in the mix.
I still expect them to go WR if a target is there. If WR targets and Surtain are gone, then I think they'll look Edge. I don't think OL value will be there, but starting with #42 I think OL will be in the mix.
A guy who has to switch positions and get over the same rookie stuff Thomas did is not a panacea.
As a fan pov, I certainly agree. I would love to know what coach's plan is.
Corner was interesting until Farley announced the surgery. I think he gets downgraded. If Surtain’s last name wasn’t Surtain and he didn’t go to Bama, I think he’s much lower in the first round.
Pitts is just one of the best players in the draft. Period. If he falls, it’s hard to pass on that.
I trust Graham’s ability to manufacture a pass rush, so I wouldn’t force a pass rusher at #11.
Bottom line to me is this tteam is going nowhere until we can consistently block the other team. So the more quality OLs with potential the better. Let’s grab Slater, Mr. Multiple, and further stabilize THE BIGGEST WEAKNESS on this team.
Having depth to deal with the inevitable injuries over a long season it makes perfect sense. Trading down never happens with the Giants, so that's not an option.
Interesting.
Do you think Pitts' skill set mirrors KG and would that preclude the Giants from taking him at #11? For example, if they trade down / pick OL or Edge, then I could see us picking a Dyami Brown in the 3rd. But if they do take Pitts, then EE must get traded stat.
I honestly think people are discounting too much the improvement we should see from Peart and Lemieux (and possibly Gates/Hernandez), especially with all the teaching resources Judge is putting into the OL. I also think we will see a lot more protection than you think from the additions of Booker and, especially, Rudolph.
I also think people think that Jones just drops the ball when it's always pressure that causes the fumbles.
Darius Slayton may have improved from year 1 to year 2, but I didn't see it. Same for Hernandez.
There are some examples of players who did get better too.
Point is, you can't afford to really just leave it up to chance.
He's actually listed at 183. Tyrek Hill is 185 and gets off the line pretty well
He has to be in the mix @ 11.
Darius Slayton may have improved from year 1 to year 2, but I didn't see it. Same for Hernandez.
There are some examples of players who did get better too.
Point is, you can't afford to really just leave it up to chance.
So you overdraft someone who will have the same or more question marks and begin a process anew because some players don't learn?
DeSean Jackson has 10,000 yards and 56 career TDs at 175 pounds. No one wonders if he can get off the line.
Quote:
better from year to year with this franchise. However you feel about judge placing a premium on teaching doesn't mean the results are going to be there immediately.
Darius Slayton may have improved from year 1 to year 2, but I didn't see it. Same for Hernandez.
There are some examples of players who did get better too.
Point is, you can't afford to really just leave it up to chance.
So you overdraft someone who will have the same or more question marks and begin a process anew because some players don't learn?
"overdraft" is a bit subjective. No one thinks Slater isn't a top 20 pick at least. You might not have the same impression of the player's value as others. The scouting reports I've read say 'early starter". I don't think it's a overdraft. He's a very good tackle who's willing to play inside. The Giants need options for RT and IOL.
I would hardly call the #11 pick plan B