Gun to head! What are the Giants doing at 11?

CMicks3110 : 3/22/2021 6:52 pm
Paye, Smith, Slater, trade down?
Smith or Waddle  
eric2425ny : 3/22/2021 6:54 pm : link
Five weeks to go  
JonC : 3/22/2021 6:54 pm : link
right now, I'd wager in this order for #11 : WR, CB, Edge, OL.
Smith or  
GoDeep13 : 3/22/2021 6:55 pm : link
Trade back.
Edge or OL  
Giantology : 3/22/2021 6:55 pm : link
OL or EDGE  
Producer : 3/22/2021 6:55 pm : link
is my guess
WR  
Danny Kanell : 3/22/2021 6:56 pm : link
Pitts, Smith, Waddle in that order  
adamg : 3/22/2021 6:56 pm : link
RE: Smith or Waddle  
KDavies : 3/22/2021 6:57 pm : link
In comment 15192884 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
Agreed
RE: Smith or  
Giantimistic : 3/22/2021 6:57 pm : link
In comment 15192888 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
Trade back.


This really may be the year they actually trade back, as long as there is a willing suitor.
It’s simple  
NJBlueTuna : 3/22/2021 6:57 pm : link
Parsons as a coached up edge rusher
WR, DE  
Tim in Eternal Blue : 3/22/2021 6:57 pm : link
or OL. BPA IMO
I would trade down a few spots for an extra 2  
adamg : 3/22/2021 6:57 pm : link
And snag Toney. But that's me.
Sweet spot for Edge is 2nd Round  
HopePhil and Optimistic : 3/22/2021 6:58 pm : link
And there will be plenty of starting caliber IOL in the 3rd.

Get the best Receiver available, either at 11 or 15 with a trade down with NE.
OT/G or Edge  
GMENsince85 : 3/22/2021 6:58 pm : link
Slater or Ojulari
WR  
illmatic : 3/22/2021 7:00 pm : link
I know they signed KG but if he goes down, that WR group is back to being booty like last year. They still need quality players there. I think they would look at Slater but he might not be available and even if he is, they might not think he’s worth taking at 11. I can’t see them taking any of the potential edge guys at 11 either.
RE: Pitts, Smith, Waddle in that order  
Jimmy Googs : 3/22/2021 7:00 pm : link
In comment 15192902 adamg said:
Quote:
my trio as well...
BPA  
US1 Giants : 3/22/2021 7:00 pm : link
They can take the best player available with the moves they have made. Great job.
Waddle or  
redwhiteandbigblue : 3/22/2021 7:00 pm : link
Rousseau.
RE: WR  
eric2425ny : 3/22/2021 7:01 pm : link
In comment 15192917 illmatic said:
Quote:
I know they signed KG but if he goes down, that WR group is back to being booty like last year. They still need quality players there. I think they would look at Slater but he might not be available and even if he is, they might not think he’s worth taking at 11. I can’t see them taking any of the potential edge guys at 11 either.


I agree, that’s why Smith or Waddle make a ton of sense
Surtain  
BH28 : 3/22/2021 7:01 pm : link
Pass  
Harvest Blend : 3/22/2021 7:02 pm : link
Rusher
If they stay at 11  
Bruner4329 : 3/22/2021 7:04 pm : link
It will be Smith, Waddle or Parsons. An OL or ER would be a waste at 11. There is not one worth that pick. If they do want an OL or ER trade down and add another pick or 2.
I think they go with  
Jay on the Island : 3/22/2021 7:05 pm : link
Whoever is on the board out of:
DeVonta Smith
Patrick Surtain II
Jaylen Waddle
Azeez Ojulari

That's the order in which I think their draft board is.
Slater or Rousseau  
Ira : 3/22/2021 7:11 pm : link
Parsons  
Allen in CNJ : 3/22/2021 7:15 pm : link
Smith or Waddle.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/22/2021 7:16 pm : link
BTW, what's the consensus on Pitts...will he be there @ 11?
RE: It’s simple  
fireitup77 : 3/22/2021 7:18 pm : link
In comment 15192906 NJBlueTuna said:
Quote:
Parsons as a coached up edge rusher


Rico says Parsons is not on our board.
Still could go WR  
Matt M. : 3/22/2021 7:19 pm : link
But, OLB, Edge, or OL could all be called, as could a trade back, which I wouldn't be opposed to.

Ideally, I would have loved for an OL of Thomas-Lemieux-Gates-Hernandez-Peart. But, we never got to see that OL in action together and Lemieux and Hernandez both need to improve drastically in pass protection to make that work. So, an OG in Round 1 or 2 wouldn't upset me. But, 11 is likely too high for that.
I'm with Ira  
Chip : 3/22/2021 7:21 pm : link
Slater or Rousseau
Surtain but I doubt he’s there  
uncledave : 3/22/2021 7:22 pm : link
Call me crazy but I want Barmore
Pitts or Parsons if either of them is still on the board.  
BelieveJJ : 3/22/2021 7:22 pm : link
Smith or Waddle if the above two are gone.

If all 4 of those guys are gone I think they look to trade back.

I assume Sewell and Chase are gone.
Smith will be gone,  
section125 : 3/22/2021 7:23 pm : link
but Smith, Waddle, Surtain and outside chance at Slater.

I really think Waddle(if the ankle is fully healed) would be idle.

The kicker could be Pitts, if there and then trade Engram.
...  
BleedBlue : 3/22/2021 7:25 pm : link
rousseau is my guess. he is multiple. he lacks elite bend, but he has violent hands and can play all over the front minus ILB. he is gonna make a ton of plays at next level
EDGE or OL  
Breeze_94 : 3/22/2021 7:30 pm : link
And it makes sense.

Those are, besides QB, the 2 positions that are the hardest to fill in FA.

Teams rarely let good OLineman and pass rushers walk. If you try to fill those holes in FA, you usually pay a premium for a B- level player (Vernon, Solder)
Put the water pistol down.  
Red Dog : 3/22/2021 7:31 pm : link
Too early to worry about this yet.
RE: EDGE or OL  
Breeze_94 : 3/22/2021 7:31 pm : link
In comment 15193001 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
And it makes sense.

Those are, besides QB, the 2 positions that are the hardest to fill in FA.

Teams rarely let good OLineman and pass rushers walk. If you try to fill those holes in FA, you usually pay a premium for a B- level player (Vernon, Solder)


And to elaborate, Ojulari or Vera Tucker are my guesses
Waddle or Smith  
armstead98 : 3/22/2021 7:31 pm : link
If gone, Olujari.
DeVonta Smith  
Matt G : 3/22/2021 7:32 pm : link
With Waddle, Slater and Parsons in the mix
Pitts or a WR  
Rico : 3/22/2021 7:38 pm : link
One of the 2 Bama WRs  
beatrixkiddo : 3/22/2021 7:38 pm : link
If they stay put.

I can see Trade down with Pats as they move up for a QB, and us targeting an Edge instead too however. Use an extra second rounder to grab OL and DL depth.
Giants' biggest hole left is EDGE ...  
Manny in CA : 3/22/2021 7:42 pm : link

I think whoever shines the brightest at Penn State's Pro Day -Jayson Oweh or Micah Parsons will likely be the Giants 1st round pick.(Another great option is of course, Greg Rousseau).

Both Penn Staters are top-15; so neither are reaches.

That's always the winning formula - when you fill a desperate need with an outstanding player
Disagree whole heartedly  
bLiTz 2k : 3/22/2021 7:49 pm : link
I would loathe Rousseau or Parsons at 11...those would be forcing a position/need pick when there will be much better talent on the board at 11..and I would bet Oweh will be on the board early in the second round.
I don’t necessarily love  
ryanmkeane : 3/22/2021 7:54 pm : link
Waddle. But just thinking about if our OL can be competent, and we have Barkley, Golladay, Waddle, Shepard, Slayton, Rudolph, Engram. That offense could be electric with some above average OL play, let alone good.
Gad  
big_blue : 3/22/2021 7:55 pm : link
I don’t want the 170lb wr. Idc how many plays he made in college dude won’t be able to get off the line. That one skinny man
Given The FA Moves  
Trainmaster : 3/22/2021 7:55 pm : link
The can really play the BPA game.

I'd be inclined to go with whichever available player has the highest floor. No more first round busts (see Flowers, Apple).

Surtain seems to be pretty unlikely to be a bust, but clearly CB isn't a strong need.

Given how diligent the interview / negotiation process was for Golladay in terms of health and culture, I'd hope they'd be able to do something somewhat similar for Waddle (health) and Parsons (culture).

"Gun to head", I think the Giants go either Waddle, Pitts or D Smith. Slater or Parsons are possibilities. I don't like the low floor the Edge guys seem to have.
Trading down and targeting an edge  
George from PA : 3/22/2021 7:56 pm : link
RE: Giants' biggest hole left is EDGE ...  
Jim in Tampa : 3/22/2021 7:58 pm : link
In comment 15193021 Manny in CA said:
Quote:

I think whoever shines the brightest at Penn State's Pro Day -Jayson Oweh or Micah Parsons will likely be the Giants 1st round pick.(Another great option is of course, Greg Rousseau).

Both Penn Staters are top-15; so neither are reaches.

That's always the winning formula - when you fill a desperate need with an outstanding player

Actually the winning formula is not to fill a "desperate need" with a less talented player.

Waddle or Smith. If you're going ER or OL then trade down.

No to Parsons an no to reaches!
Depends on what they want to hit first;.  
Angel Eyes : 3/22/2021 7:58 pm : link
I have my ideas about what holes the Giants should fill via the draft, but hey, I’m not running the show (if my thread asking why Engram is still a Giant is any indication, I’m said to be a horrible GM).

If RCB, Surtain or Farley (keep an eye on that back). If OL, Vera-Tucker at OT or Slater at OG/OT. If Edge, Paye or Rousseau since Parsons isn’t on the radar. For TE or WR, I’m not confident in the strength of Smith or Waddle and Pitts might be off the board by then.
WR, Edge, or OL  
PatersonPlank : 3/22/2021 7:59 pm : link
My guess is the value will be there at WR, so I'm going Smith
WR / Pitts or trade down  
GiantsFan84 : 3/22/2021 8:01 pm : link
Trade up?  
CV36 : 3/22/2021 8:09 pm : link
I see a lot of people saying trade down but with the recent acquisitions does anyone think they will trade up for the player they want? I wouldn’t because Whoever is still there when we pick will be a difference maker. While DG has never traded down, he has traded up.
RE: Smith or Waddle  
Gfan in PA : 3/22/2021 8:18 pm : link
In comment 15192884 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
Or trade down if they are not there and take ER Azeez Ojulari. Then grab IOL and WR, CB, OL, RB in BPA order
The defense is going to suffer the effects of losing Tomlinson ....  
Manny in CA : 3/22/2021 8:21 pm : link
On top of not having and edge.(Double hurts inside & out). Only free agent DT solutions are guy who are done.

Having said that, if Penei Sewell were to drop into our laps; that's the CLEAR definition of a BPA & Need Sweet Dream.

Top five, that's Gold Jacket country; to 15, future pro bowler. The rest of the draft (1st and second rounds - 2nd shelf contributors).



RE: Five weeks to go  
BelieveJJ : 3/22/2021 8:24 pm : link
In comment 15192887 JonC said:
Quote:
right now, I'd wager in this order for #11 : WR, CB, Edge, OL.


Jon you're often spot on with this type of speculation - you called Tomlinson's departure a while back - but you think CB at 11 with Jackson, Bradberry and Holmes already penciled in?

Can't wrap my head around them drafting a CB at 11 now!

The top WR on the board, sure since I can't imagine they'll rely on Sterling Shepard much longer given his concussion history, and Waddle or even Smith would give them a Cruz type explosive guy in the slot.

But a CB at 11 now? I guess I also feel (about the CBs) like you felt about the OL last year: is there really pick 11 value in this year's best CBs? I am not seeing it now.
Went back and looked at my history book  
ghost718 : 3/22/2021 8:24 pm : link
If we did indeed let Howie off the hook with the Adobe Jackson signing,than the last time that happened was the McAdoo hire.Now the first year of McAdoo(as OC) we had the 12th pick,and took a 5'10" receiver.There's a 5'10" receiver in this draft,and he's from Alabama.

That might be where I place my money.
Waddle...  
Brown_Hornet : 3/22/2021 8:34 pm : link
...everyone else is tied for 3rd.
RE: RE: Five weeks to go  
JonC : 3/22/2021 8:43 pm : link
In comment 15193126 BelieveJJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15192887 JonC said:


Quote:


right now, I'd wager in this order for #11 : WR, CB, Edge, OL.



Jon you're often spot on with this type of speculation - you called Tomlinson's departure a while back - but you think CB at 11 with Jackson, Bradberry and Holmes already penciled in?

Can't wrap my head around them drafting a CB at 11 now!

The top WR on the board, sure since I can't imagine they'll rely on Sterling Shepard much longer given his concussion history, and Waddle or even Smith would give them a Cruz type explosive guy in the slot.

But a CB at 11 now? I guess I also feel (about the CBs) like you felt about the OL last year: is there really pick 11 value in this year's best CBs? I am not seeing it now.


If the WRs are gone, Surtain is a greatpick, but he'll probably be gone too. Not heard Farley's name so far.
Waddle,  
AcidTest : 3/22/2021 8:45 pm : link
Surtain, trade down.
Ideally Trade Down  
WillVAB : 3/22/2021 8:49 pm : link
I’d like to see them address edge (maybe 2), DT, and OL. Then hit value late at WR and RB.
Put the gun down man  
GiantSteps : 3/22/2021 8:49 pm : link
I’d have this discussion anyway

I say (if he’s still there) Pitts
We launch EE for a 3rd
RE: Given The FA Moves  
BH28 : 3/22/2021 8:54 pm : link
In comment 15193056 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
The can really play the BPA game.

I'd be inclined to go with whichever available player has the highest floor. No more first round busts (see Flowers, Apple).

Surtain seems to be pretty unlikely to be a bust, but clearly CB isn't a strong need.

Given how diligent the interview / negotiation process was for Golladay in terms of health and culture, I'd hope they'd be able to do something somewhat similar for Waddle (health) and Parsons (culture).

"Gun to head", I think the Giants go either Waddle, Pitts or D Smith. Slater or Parsons are possibilities. I don't like the low floor the Edge guys seem to have.


They should be going BPA regardless of the FA moves. CB is still is a strong need; we are one injury away from Yiadom and Holmes being CB2 and CB3. If WR or CB are the BPA, you take them regardless of who you have on the roster.
No Trade down  
gogiants : 3/22/2021 8:57 pm : link
The Giants lack an elite player. Barkley could be that guy but has not achieved that. At 11 you have a shot at elite.

Sewell
Chase
Parsons
Smith
Slater
Surtain
Pitts
Originally I was WR in the first and WR in the second  
Bill L : 3/22/2021 9:19 pm : link
But now I am going to go with the best plan being:
(assuming Pitts is off the board), whichever is left of Smith or Waddle in the first
and a Tomlinson-like DT in the second.

The latter would keep us a good run-stuffing team and with our new secondary put a lot of pressure on the QB
My guess would be  
Dankbeerman : 3/22/2021 9:28 pm : link
Waddle is the target. Slides into Sheppards role going forward. We may be able to trade Sheppard or EE if we deaft Waddle. Im sure Pitts is a top the list but wont make it to 11.

I dont see us going for any of the opt out guys.

If no Waddle or Pitts trade down looking at Barmore, Owusu-Koramoah or Ojulari.
Hope QB’s and CB’s go high  
hd9009 : 3/22/2021 9:36 pm : link
Then in order
Pitts, Chase, Waddle, or Parsons
If I had to guess today  
Old Dirty : 3/22/2021 9:39 pm : link
I'm thinking 1) Micah Parsons, 2) Rashawn Slater, or 3) Azeez Ojulari.

Remember that games are won & lost in the trenches.
RE: My guess would be  
dpinzow : 3/22/2021 10:05 pm : link
In comment 15193262 Dankbeerman said:
Quote:
Waddle is the target. Slides into Sheppards role going forward. We may be able to trade Sheppard or EE if we deaft Waddle. Im sure Pitts is a top the list but wont make it to 11.

I dont see us going for any of the opt out guys.

If no Waddle or Pitts trade down looking at Barmore, Owusu-Koramoah or Ojulari.


Waddle is a very different type of receiver than Shepard. He's a legit deep threat like DJax was when he came into the league. You want him stretching the field, not getting hammered by linebackers in the slot position
Waddle will play out side opposite KG  
Bill L : 3/22/2021 10:09 pm : link
Shep will be in the slot
My opinion  
rich in DC : 3/22/2021 10:10 pm : link
I believe people are overthinking this. Too many are looking at favorities of the draft gurus and where certain players are projected to be.

Remember what DG and the Giants said going into the off-season- he said they need to surround DJ with playmakers. No doubt they did get some in KG, Randolph and to a lesser extent, Ross. But that isn’t enough in the modern NFL.

Shepard has a long history of injuries. Both Ross and Slayton look to be better 3rd/4th options than front line WRs. The rest of the crew are end of the roster filler. If Shepard goes down again, this team is in trouble.

I think fans should be prepared for the Giants not only to select a WR early, but a couple WR- or a high round WR and a WR/TE hybrid in the first 2 days. They need guys who have the potential and ability to at least be 2nd and 3rd options as rookies and create enough depth to rotate receivers, go 4 wide sets, or stretch the defense to set up the run.

I also believe that a pass rusher will be a day 1 or 2 pick. That is the next biggest weakness on the team.

The OG situation can be improved, but there are any number of short term answers in vet FA.

Keep in mind as well that Judge made a point to bring in one of the well-respected OL coaches to help oversee development of young OL, as well as bringing in a college coach with a good track record of training up his OL to get into the NFL as the OL coach. This should be screaming to all of us that the Giants have a “now and later” plan at OL. Now are the current starters at OT and OC, and short term vets at OG- or one vet and maybe Lemieux. It should also be saying that the Giants are going to bring in “upside interior OL” who they believe these coaches can train into longer term solutions when the vets are let go after a year or two.

In other words, don’t be expecting a high round OL pick, but instead be looking for day 3 OL picks and UDFA.
1 of the Bama WRs or an edge  
Eric on Li : 3/22/2021 10:12 pm : link
if I was betting on the edge right now I'd probably say Ojulari.
unless Sewell drops  
bc4life : 3/22/2021 10:14 pm : link
Rousseau or Surtain
This  
SleepyOwl : 3/22/2021 10:29 pm : link
Team still has major holes in the trenches... they will target that during the draft and I suspect the remainder of the off season
I'm hoping Giants have Slater high on their list  
giantstock : 3/22/2021 10:37 pm : link
And that he falls. OFC if they don't value him - then don't. But all things equal get the OL. They just lost Zeitler and it's a wild guess if Hernandez can perform at rg.
Realistically  
Rave7 : 3/22/2021 10:54 pm : link
If Pitts are at 11, I think he’s the pick but I doubt he’s there.
So I think either Waddle or Smith, whoever is there will be the pick.
If none, then Surtain II. If we are out of 4, then trade down will be best option.
man if we picked either Pitts are Waddle  
CMicks3110 : 3/22/2021 11:43 pm : link
that has me absolutely salivating, especially if the O-Line can hold up under the new coaching. Judge apparently interviewed 25 o-line coaches, so he's really really trying to get the most out of the young lineman. I'me especially high on Peart. If we got Waddle/Pitts in round one and a G in round 2. My god, how to defenses defend us?

Skill positions of Barkley, Golladay, Waddle, Shepard/Slayton with Engram -- the speed would be KC Chiefs legendary, especially with Jones' zone read ability.

OR

Barkley Golladay Shepard Pitts/Rudolph -- if that were the line-up forget about drops. That's as sure a hand group as you would find.
I would hate to make this bet  
joeinpa : 3/23/2021 7:23 am : link
As there are in equal parts so many choices; it is going to make this draft so interesting
I think it is pointing to OL so Slater  
SomeFan : 3/23/2021 7:48 am : link
unless somehow a guy the Giants think is top 5 falls to 11.
Given their use of recent #1 picks under DG  
JonC : 3/23/2021 8:30 am : link
they could pick with more emphasis on need. If we assume Surtain is gone before #11, and Farley's medicals impact his grade, then I would think they could skip over CB unless there's a late riser. Holmes isn't a player that would prevent me from drafting a CB, btw.

I still expect them to go WR if a target is there. If WR targets and Surtain are gone, then I think they'll look Edge. I don't think OL value will be there, but starting with #42 I think OL will be in the mix.
RE: Given their use of recent #1 picks under DG  
Bill L : 3/23/2021 8:34 am : link
In comment 15193585 JonC said:
Quote:
they could pick with more emphasis on need. If we assume Surtain is gone before #11, and Farley's medicals impact his grade, then I would think they could skip over CB unless there's a late riser. Holmes isn't a player that would prevent me from drafting a CB, btw.

I still expect them to go WR if a target is there. If WR targets and Surtain are gone, then I think they'll look Edge. I don't think OL value will be there, but starting with #42 I think OL will be in the mix.
If that happens (WR, CB's gone) then I think that the value dropped out of the bottom at #11 (it also means that nobody wanted the QB's which is also intriguing). I think the best value play in that case is to do the unprecedented and trade back.
I don't trust this OL  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/23/2021 8:36 am : link
And I'm not sure why anyone else does. RT and and OG are weak links. Any confidence in the group is solely built on expected improvement and doesn't account for less than ideal result.
Slater  
Rong5611 : 3/23/2021 8:39 am : link
RE: Slater  
Bill L : 3/23/2021 8:41 am : link
In comment 15193595 Rong5611 said:
Quote:
.


A guy who has to switch positions and get over the same rookie stuff Thomas did is not a panacea.
RE: I don't trust this OL  
crick n NC : 3/23/2021 8:42 am : link
In comment 15193591 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
And I'm not sure why anyone else does. RT and and OG are weak links. Any confidence in the group is solely built on expected improvement and doesn't account for less than ideal result.


As a fan pov, I certainly agree. I would love to know what coach's plan is.
The only WR worth taking at #11...  
bw in dc : 3/23/2021 8:51 am : link
is Chase. That would be great fortune because I have no interest in either Bama receiver that high.

Corner was interesting until Farley announced the surgery. I think he gets downgraded. If Surtain’s last name wasn’t Surtain and he didn’t go to Bama, I think he’s much lower in the first round.

Pitts is just one of the best players in the draft. Period. If he falls, it’s hard to pass on that.

I trust Graham’s ability to manufacture a pass rush, so I wouldn’t force a pass rusher at #11.

Bottom line to me is this tteam is going nowhere until we can consistently block the other team. So the more quality OLs with potential the better. Let’s grab Slater, Mr. Multiple, and further stabilize THE BIGGEST WEAKNESS on this team.


WR at #11  
JonC : 3/23/2021 8:52 am : link
Giants love several and apparently Pitts.
Pitts, and trade Engram  
GMAN4LIFE : 3/23/2021 8:54 am : link
.
OL at #11  
JonC : 3/23/2021 8:54 am : link
the value just isn't there, Edge upside on a few prospects is higher value.
RE: WR at #11  
GFAN52 : 3/23/2021 8:57 am : link
In comment 15193614 JonC said:
Quote:
Giants love several and apparently Pitts.


Having depth to deal with the inevitable injuries over a long season it makes perfect sense. Trading down never happens with the Giants, so that's not an option.
RE: WR at #11  
HMunster : 3/23/2021 8:59 am : link
In comment 15193614 JonC said:
Quote:
Giants love several and apparently Pitts.

Interesting.

Do you think Pitts' skill set mirrors KG and would that preclude the Giants from taking him at #11? For example, if they trade down / pick OL or Edge, then I could see us picking a Dyami Brown in the 3rd. But if they do take Pitts, then EE must get traded stat.

RE: OL at #11  
Bill L : 3/23/2021 9:01 am : link
In comment 15193619 JonC said:
Quote:
the value just isn't there, Edge upside on a few prospects is higher value.


I honestly think people are discounting too much the improvement we should see from Peart and Lemieux (and possibly Gates/Hernandez), especially with all the teaching resources Judge is putting into the OL. I also think we will see a lot more protection than you think from the additions of Booker and, especially, Rudolph.

I also think people think that Jones just drops the ball when it's always pressure that causes the fumbles.
There's a sizeable list of players over the years who didn't just get  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/23/2021 9:05 am : link
better from year to year with this franchise. However you feel about judge placing a premium on teaching doesn't mean the results are going to be there immediately.

Darius Slayton may have improved from year 1 to year 2, but I didn't see it. Same for Hernandez.

There are some examples of players who did get better too.

Point is, you can't afford to really just leave it up to chance.
RE: Gad  
JohnnyFlowers : 3/23/2021 9:05 am : link
In comment 15193054 big_blue said:
Quote:
I don’t want the 170lb wr. Idc how many plays he made in college dude won’t be able to get off the line. That one skinny man


He's actually listed at 183. Tyrek Hill is 185 and gets off the line pretty well
Ojulari's tape...  
Brown_Hornet : 3/23/2021 9:05 am : link
...is that of a top 15 guy.

He has to be in the mix @ 11.
RE: There's a sizeable list of players over the years who didn't just get  
Bill L : 3/23/2021 9:10 am : link
In comment 15193642 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
better from year to year with this franchise. However you feel about judge placing a premium on teaching doesn't mean the results are going to be there immediately.

Darius Slayton may have improved from year 1 to year 2, but I didn't see it. Same for Hernandez.

There are some examples of players who did get better too.

Point is, you can't afford to really just leave it up to chance.


So you overdraft someone who will have the same or more question marks and begin a process anew because some players don't learn?
RE: Gad  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/23/2021 9:10 am : link
In comment 15193054 big_blue said:
Quote:
I don’t want the 170lb wr. Idc how many plays he made in college dude won’t be able to get off the line. That one skinny man


DeSean Jackson has 10,000 yards and 56 career TDs at 175 pounds. No one wonders if he can get off the line.
RE: RE: There's a sizeable list of players over the years who didn't just get  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/23/2021 9:13 am : link
In comment 15193657 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15193642 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


better from year to year with this franchise. However you feel about judge placing a premium on teaching doesn't mean the results are going to be there immediately.

Darius Slayton may have improved from year 1 to year 2, but I didn't see it. Same for Hernandez.

There are some examples of players who did get better too.

Point is, you can't afford to really just leave it up to chance.



So you overdraft someone who will have the same or more question marks and begin a process anew because some players don't learn?


"overdraft" is a bit subjective. No one thinks Slater isn't a top 20 pick at least. You might not have the same impression of the player's value as others. The scouting reports I've read say 'early starter". I don't think it's a overdraft. He's a very good tackle who's willing to play inside. The Giants need options for RT and IOL.
Besides, what's the alternative?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/23/2021 9:15 am : link
Have a season torpedoed because we just thought Peart and Lemieux and Hernandez were going to get better but didn't have a plan B?
RE: Besides, what's the alternative?  
Bill L : 3/23/2021 9:21 am : link
In comment 15193673 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Have a season torpedoed because we just thought Peart and Lemieux and Hernandez were going to get better but didn't have a plan B?


I would hardly call the #11 pick plan B
Ojulari  
Harvest Blend : 3/23/2021 9:28 am : link
gut feeling that the Giants are going to be in a gambling mood. Upside over being safe.
