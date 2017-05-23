Giants sign OLB Ryan Anderson

2018. But worth a shot at that price. Taken in the second round by Washington.
2019 was his best year.
In sacks. But, if you go by PFF, 2018 was far and away his highest grade. Link - ( New Window )
2018, he had 14 total tackles, 2 sacks, and no FF. 2019, he had 43 total tackles, 4 sacks, and 4 FF. Give me 2019 production.
This is one of the biggest issues with PFF's grades. They completely lack context. He played in 13 games in 2018 (0 starts) and logged a total of 163 snaps (+162 ST snaps). In 2019, he played in all 16 games with 4 starts and 559 D snaps (+212 ST snaps).
So he was arguably more productive (per snap) in 2018 but he also played sparingly. In 2019, with increased playing time, his per snap production dropped.
You are right but after 1 season, a new HC should be able to figure out who “his guys” are.
Does anyone else have the issue with seeing the acronym for What the Fuck (WTF) every time someone posts something about the Washington Football Team (WFT). I mean I guess it makes sense since I can’t stand Snyder or that organization.
...are marginal pros like Cale Garrett, Trent Harris, and T.J. Brunson. They faced a tough road to the roster already, and it has gotten a lot tougher.
Ximines, Carter, Brown, Coughlin, and Crowder will rise or fall on their own performance and health. There is room for nearly all of them, along with the new arrivals. The only sure thing among the holdovers, though, is Martinez.
I use WTF for them when I can.
Being able to call the Redskins the WTF's is a gift that will never stop giving. I'll probably call the future Redtails or the Redwolves or whatever the WTF's.
Good depth, back of roster signing if carter/X-men injuries linger or rookies from last yr don’t progress
Like what I saw from cam brown and c coughlin enough to hope they stick as ST and rotational guys
We do need 1 stud like ER that I have to pay attention too
But pretty confident with a real good secondary ( on paper), PG can be real creative with pass rush
he certainly seems to have a knack for causing fumbles
Got less snaps behind Sweat AND Young afterwards I would think... solid. If we draft a pass rusher at 11 and he's the guy... we got a guy and good depth now at the position and this unit could be dominant. We go this route and this season is all on Daniel Jones, the OL and the coaching staff. DG is doing his thing this year.
Got less snaps behind Sweat AND Young afterwards I would think... solid. If we draft a pass rusher at 11 and he's the guy... we got a guy and good depth now at the position and this unit could be dominant. We go this route and this season is all on Daniel Jones, the OL and the coaching staff. DG is doing his thing this year.
if/when Graham gets the call in the next year or two. I suspect that Judge is going to go more of the Belichek direction replacing coordinators in house and grooming people for scheme continuity vs. hiring from outside. Though he could always hire people familiar to the scheme from the outside (like he did with Graham).
Great question, it certainly sounds like that’s the current plan.
Yea I doubt anyone is rolling the dice on him again as a college HC any time soon.
one of the top nine free agency bargain finds. He is the second name listed in the article according to the author he didnt fit in the wft scheme last year. Hope this guy is right!!! nfltr-review-nine-free-agency-bargain-finds - ( New Window )
Great find! Notice his comment about the New England defensive coaching tree when evaluating Anderson.
I think Joe Judge will be the next Giants GM! this is unbelievable
Does this mean you don't like the addition because it was Gettleman who signed him? Or are you one of those clowns who give credit to Judge for every move you like and denigrate Gettleman for every move you don't like?
one of the top nine free agency bargain finds. He is the second name listed in the article according to the author he didnt fit in the wft scheme last year. Hope this guy is right!!! nfltr-review-nine-free-agency-bargain-finds - ( New Window )
Quote:
Washington DE Ryan Anderson
The differences between 4-3 and 3-4 defenses matter less than ever before given that nickel is the new base defense in the modern NFL. But they still matter for a few players and Anderson was one of them. Washington inexplicably held on to Anderson in the final year of his deal despite him being miscast in their 4-3 system and playing a career-low 146 snaps. In 2019 in a much better schematic fit, Anderson had 44 total tackles, four sacks, nine QB hits and five forced fumbles.
Calling Anderson a future star like Barrett might be a stretch. In the right system — specifically any branch of the New England defensive coaching tree, he even plays both sides of the ball from time to time — he could be a great role player and solid starter. Signing Anderson this offseason will come with little risk and potentially a lot of reward.
Ryan plays football like a junk yard dog just looking to bite someone in the ass. He has an excellent burst off the ball and although he is a bit undersized when playing from a three point stance, he uses his quickness, techniques and football intelligence to gain advantage. He does an excellent job working against bigger players defending against the run...Ryan’s ability to shed blocks is unique because of his long arms and quick feet. There might be more athletic players who play the same position as Ryan does in this draft but there are none that play his position better...Ryan reminds me a lot of Patriots Rob Ninkovich. He is not as strong but he gets the most out of his athletic talents and that along with his effort on every play will make Ryan as valuable to his team’s defense as Ninkovich is to the Patriots.
He won't be an offseason cut, but he's far from a lock to make the final 53.
Also notable that Anderson played a lot of STs, which is a must for your backup LBs.
Why did I read that hearing Robert Stack's voice.
LOL. You know it happens every year! I read it in the Iron Sheikh's voice though.
Talented guy buried on the depth chart?
Ximines, Carter, Brown, Coughlin, and Crowder will rise or fall on their own performance and health. There is room for nearly all of them, along with the new arrivals. The only sure thing among the holdovers, though, is Martinez.
Ptooey!
[quote] He’s both. Judge said he wants guys that are multiple. Pay attention!
Haha!!!! Well done
No idea. The picture seems to be out. Or is that the point?
Anyway, this seems like a nice signing. I like mean football players and he plays like one.
:)
there is no way we get any compensatory picks...Golladay and Jackson will easy cancel out Tomlinson.
That seems a little harsh...
it does amaze me the amount of people who still don't understand its a aggregate of outgoing and incoming contracts.
Like what I saw from cam brown and c coughlin enough to hope they stick as ST and rotational guys
We do need 1 stud like ER that I have to pay attention too
But pretty confident with a real good secondary ( on paper), PG can be real creative with pass rush
So in a way it's like Gettleman traded a 4th round pick for Golladay afterall.
https://overthecap.com/compensatory-picks/ - ( New Window )
I'm cry.
Kenny Golladay was a 2017 3rd rounder... we are just trying to redo the 2017 draft.
[quote] He’s both. Judge said he wants guys that are multiple. Pay attention!
This is the best comment of free agency so far
Not only was Pruitt Anderson's DC at Bama, but he named his kid after him!
Well, it was a middle name, and Anderson had to share the honor with Reuben Foster, but still, I'd call that an endorsement.
Link - ( New Window )
Great question, it certainly sounds like that’s the current plan.
nfltr-review-nine-free-agency-bargain-finds - ( New Window )
I was just saying to a friend last night that any chance of a compensatory pick is gone.
I can't tell you how much I am enjoying this off-season and looking forward to the draft.
I think we have finally upgraded the talent enough for Judge and company to put into place what they envision!
Great find! Notice his comment about the New England defensive coaching tree when evaluating Anderson.
Washington DE Ryan Anderson
The differences between 4-3 and 3-4 defenses matter less than ever before given that nickel is the new base defense in the modern NFL. But they still matter for a few players and Anderson was one of them. Washington inexplicably held on to Anderson in the final year of his deal despite him being miscast in their 4-3 system and playing a career-low 146 snaps. In 2019 in a much better schematic fit, Anderson had 44 total tackles, four sacks, nine QB hits and five forced fumbles.
Calling Anderson a future star like Barrett might be a stretch. In the right system — specifically any branch of the New England defensive coaching tree, he even plays both sides of the ball from time to time — he could be a great role player and solid starter. Signing Anderson this offseason will come with little risk and potentially a lot of reward.
full profile - ( New Window )
[quote] He’s both. Judge said he wants guys that are multiple. Pay attention!
This is the best comment of free agency so far
Agreed!!! Funny and smart !!!