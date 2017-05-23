for display only
Giants sign OLB Ryan Anderson

bLiTz 2k : 3/23/2021 8:47 am
https://twitter.com/art_stapleton/status/1374341664089735168?s=19

Per Art
RE: RE: RE: RE: Looks like he had one good year  
giants#1 : 3/23/2021 10:07 am : link
In comment 15193690 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 15193682 jeff57 said:


Quote:


In comment 15193678 KDavies said:


Quote:


In comment 15193669 jeff57 said:


Quote:


2018. But worth a shot at that price. Taken in the second round by Washington.



2019 was his best year.



In sacks. But, if you go by PFF, 2018 was far and away his highest grade. Link - ( New Window )



2018, he had 14 total tackles, 2 sacks, and no FF. 2019, he had 43 total tackles, 4 sacks, and 4 FF. Give me 2019 production.


This is one of the biggest issues with PFF's grades. They completely lack context. He played in 13 games in 2018 (0 starts) and logged a total of 163 snaps (+162 ST snaps). In 2019, he played in all 16 games with 4 starts and 559 D snaps (+212 ST snaps).

So he was arguably more productive (per snap) in 2018 but he also played sparingly. In 2019, with increased playing time, his per snap production dropped.
any  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/23/2021 10:07 am : link
BBI'er who asks if we are getting comp picks next year is going to get kicked in the head with an iron boot.
RE: RE: End of Carter?  
giants#1 : 3/23/2021 10:08 am : link
In comment 15193782 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15193724 UGADawgs7 said:


Quote:


Does this signing mean that with his ruptured Achilles he’s just going to be cut?



They have no depth at LB. It's not a signing that is a declaration about Carter. Unless he has a setback and can't play this year, they're not getting rid of him.


He won't be an offseason cut, but he's far from a lock to make the final 53.

Also notable that Anderson played a lot of STs, which is a must for your backup LBs.
RE: any  
jvm52106 : 3/23/2021 10:11 am : link
In comment 15193794 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
BBI'er who asks if we are getting comp picks next year is going to get kicked in the head with an iron boot.


Why did I read that hearing Robert Stack's voice.
RE: RE: Also, WFT has a similar issue with all the coaching changes  
eric2425ny : 3/23/2021 10:12 am : link
In comment 15193776 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
In comment 15193638 George from PA said:


Quote:


Coaches prefer their "own" players....



You are right but after 1 season, a new HC should be able to figure out who “his guys” are.


Does anyone else have the issue with seeing the acronym for What the Fuck (WTF) every time someone posts something about the Washington Football Team (WFT). I mean I guess it makes sense since I can’t stand Snyder or that organization.
RE: any  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3/23/2021 10:13 am : link
In comment 15193794 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
BBI'er who asks if we are getting comp picks next year is going to get kicked in the head with an iron boot.


LOL. You know it happens every year! I read it in the Iron Sheikh's voice though.
.......  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 3/23/2021 10:13 am : link
Hopefully another Fred Robbins?

Talented guy buried on the depth chart?
The guys being bumped down the depth chart by recent LB signings...  
Big Blue Blogger : 3/23/2021 10:19 am : link
...are marginal pros like Cale Garrett, Trent Harris, and T.J. Brunson. They faced a tough road to the roster already, and it has gotten a lot tougher.

Ximines, Carter, Brown, Coughlin, and Crowder will rise or fall on their own performance and health. There is room for nearly all of them, along with the new arrivals. The only sure thing among the holdovers, though, is Martinez.
RE: They sure do love  
Thegratefulhead : 3/23/2021 10:19 am : link
In comment 15193611 JonC said:
Quote:
Bama talent.
Belichick has 10 on his team.
Anyone have any idea what  
crick n NC : 3/23/2021 10:20 am : link
Our comp picks are looking like for next year?
the OLB  
Ron Johnson : 3/23/2021 10:22 am : link
competition in camp should be something to watch
RE: Anyone have any idea what  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3/23/2021 10:26 am : link
In comment 15193833 crick n NC said:
Quote:
Our comp picks are looking like for next year?




Ptooey!
Damn..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3/23/2021 10:27 am : link
RE: RE: Is he white or black?  
shocktheworld : 3/23/2021 10:29 am : link
In comment 15193720 Daniel in MI said:
[quote] He’s both. Judge said he wants guys that are multiple. Pay attention!


Haha!!!! Well done
RE: RE: Anyone have any idea what  
Angel Eyes : 3/23/2021 10:31 am : link
In comment 15193841 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15193833 crick n NC said:


Quote:


Our comp picks are looking like for next year?





Ptooey!

No idea. The picture seems to be out. Or is that the point?
I'm lost  
Harvest Blend : 3/23/2021 10:34 am : link
is Ryan Anderson a Hollywood Fashion Plate or a pencil-neck geek?

Anyway, this seems like a nice signing. I like mean football players and he plays like one.
Sounds like  
mittenedman : 3/23/2021 10:39 am : link
he plays Fackrell's position
crick  
SLIM_ : 3/23/2021 10:48 am : link
We should get a 4th for Tomlinson.





:)
RE: RE: Is he white or black?  
Johnny5 : 3/23/2021 10:50 am : link
In comment 15193720 Daniel in MI said:
Quote:
He’s both. Judge said he wants guys that are multiple. Pay attention!

In comment 15193626 SLIM_ said:


Quote:


NFL.com has a picture of a white guy for his draft profile and a black guy for his player profile. Same guy - Alabama roughly same size.

It is 2021, so I have to clarify that it doesn't matter at risk of offending someoene but I did find this quirky.


Bahahahaha!
RE: crick  
mphbullet36 : 3/23/2021 10:52 am : link
In comment 15193880 SLIM_ said:
Quote:
We should get a 4th for Tomlinson.





:)


there is no way we get any compensatory picks...Golladay and Jackson will easy cancel out Tomlinson.
RE: RE: RE: Also, WFT has a similar issue with all the coaching changes  
FStubbs : 3/23/2021 10:54 am : link
In comment 15193808 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15193776 Ivan15 said:


Quote:


In comment 15193638 George from PA said:


Quote:


Coaches prefer their "own" players....



You are right but after 1 season, a new HC should be able to figure out who “his guys” are.



Does anyone else have the issue with seeing the acronym for What the Fuck (WTF) every time someone posts something about the Washington Football Team (WFT). I mean I guess it makes sense since I can’t stand Snyder or that organization.


I use WTF for them when I can.
Carter Coughlin-Cam Brown.  
jacob12 : 3/23/2021 10:56 am : link
Carter Coughlin and Cam Brown are gifted athletes. Some NFL scouts thought Brown was an underachiever.
RE: RE: crick  
KDavies : 3/23/2021 10:56 am : link
In comment 15193886 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
In comment 15193880 SLIM_ said:


Quote:


We should get a 4th for Tomlinson.





:)



there is no way we get any compensatory picks...Golladay and Jackson will easy cancel out Tomlinson.


Jackson was cut by Titans and thus does not count in the formula. Golladay will cancel out Tomlinson, however.
RE: any  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3/23/2021 10:58 am : link
In comment 15193794 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
BBI'er who asks if we are getting comp picks next year is going to get kicked in the head with an iron boot.


That seems a little harsh...
RE: any  
mphbullet36 : 3/23/2021 11:01 am : link
In comment 15193794 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
BBI'er who asks if we are getting comp picks next year is going to get kicked in the head with an iron boot.


it does amaze me the amount of people who still don't understand its a aggregate of outgoing and incoming contracts.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Also, WFT has a similar issue with all the coaching changes  
D HOS : 3/23/2021 11:06 am : link
In comment 15193888 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15193808 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


In comment 15193776 Ivan15 said:


Quote:


In comment 15193638 George from PA said:


Quote:


Coaches prefer their "own" players....



You are right but after 1 season, a new HC should be able to figure out who “his guys” are.



Does anyone else have the issue with seeing the acronym for What the Fuck (WTF) every time someone posts something about the Washington Football Team (WFT). I mean I guess it makes sense since I can’t stand Snyder or that organization.



I use WTF for them when I can.


Being able to call the Redskins the WTF's is a gift that will never stop giving. I'll probably call the future Redtails or the Redwolves or whatever the WTF's.
Lotsa guys to compete olb/Er  
Payasdaddy : 3/23/2021 11:08 am : link
Good depth, back of roster signing if carter/X-men injuries linger or rookies from last yr don’t progress
Like what I saw from cam brown and c coughlin enough to hope they stick as ST and rotational guys
We do need 1 stud like ER that I have to pay attention too
But pretty confident with a real good secondary ( on paper), PG can be real creative with pass rush
he certainly seems to have a knack for causing fumbles  
gtt350 : 3/23/2021 11:08 am : link
.
if they didn't sign KG they would have gotten the 4th for Tomlinson  
Eric on Li : 3/23/2021 11:09 am : link
Just needed 2 of their current FA to sign deals cancelling out Ross + Booker. Remember Jackson and both Vikings didn't qualify for the comp formula because they were cut/nontendered.

So in a way it's like Gettleman traded a 4th round pick for Golladay afterall.
https://overthecap.com/compensatory-picks/ - ( New Window )
RE: any  
FranknWeezer : 3/23/2021 11:10 am : link
In comment 15193794 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
BBI'er who asks if we are getting comp picks next year is going to get kicked in the head with an iron boot.


I'm cry.
Sy's analysis  
Pete in VA : 3/23/2021 11:11 am : link
perfectly describes why he busted with the Redskins. He's basically a 3-4 linebacker who can't cover and isn't much of a pass rusher. My guess is that he doesn't make the team.
RE: he certainly seems to have a knack for causing fumbles  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3/23/2021 11:11 am : link
In comment 15193922 gtt350 said:
Quote:
.
That video is unbelievable in terms of how often the ball is lost when he is involved. Reminds me of LT (I know that he is no LT) in terms of how he swings the free arm at the ball.
Another Alabama boy  
Gvp_nyc5boros : 3/23/2021 11:16 am : link
For Judge
RE: 2017 second rounder - 49th overall  
Amtoft : 3/23/2021 11:19 am : link
In comment 15193630 Bergen346 said:
Quote:
We are stacked with 2017 first rounders, guess we are moving on to the second round...


Kenny Golladay was a 2017 3rd rounder... we are just trying to redo the 2017 draft.
RE: RE: Is he white or black?  
Biteymax22 : 3/23/2021 11:42 am : link
In comment 15193720 Daniel in MI said:
[quote] He’s both. Judge said he wants guys that are multiple. Pay attention!



This is the best comment of free agency so far


RE: RE: Looks like he had one good year  
90.Cal : 3/23/2021 12:04 pm : link
In comment 15193678 KDavies said:
Quote:
In comment 15193669 jeff57 said:


Quote:


2018. But worth a shot at that price. Taken in the second round by Washington.



2019 was his best year.


Got less snaps behind Sweat AND Young afterwards I would think... solid. If we draft a pass rusher at 11 and he's the guy... we got a guy and good depth now at the position and this unit could be dominant. We go this route and this season is all on Daniel Jones, the OL and the coaching staff. DG is doing his thing this year.
RE: RE: RE: Looks like he had one good year  
Jay on the Island : 3/23/2021 12:23 pm : link
In comment 15194033 90.Cal said:
Quote:
In comment 15193678 KDavies said:


Quote:


In comment 15193669 jeff57 said:


Quote:


2018. But worth a shot at that price. Taken in the second round by Washington.



2019 was his best year.



Got less snaps behind Sweat AND Young afterwards I would think... solid. If we draft a pass rusher at 11 and he's the guy... we got a guy and good depth now at the position and this unit could be dominant. We go this route and this season is all on Daniel Jones, the OL and the coaching staff. DG is doing his thing this year.

Behind Sweat, Young, and Kerrigan.
RE: RE: Is he white or black?  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 3/23/2021 1:04 pm : link
In comment 15193720 Daniel in MI said:
Quote:
He’s both. Judge said he wants guys that are multiple. Pay attention!

In comment 15193626 SLIM_ said:


Quote:


NFL.com has a picture of a white guy for his draft profile and a black guy for his player profile. Same guy - Alabama roughly same size.

It is 2021, so I have to clarify that it doesn't matter at risk of offending someoene but I did find this quirky.



I literally laughed out loud!
RE: RE: any  
chopperhatch : 3/23/2021 1:20 pm : link
In comment 15193806 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15193794 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


BBI'er who asks if we are getting comp picks next year is going to get kicked in the head with an iron boot.



Why did I read that hearing Robert Stack's voice.


Is the whole boot going to be iron? Because my money is on the kicker rupturing a groin or tearing a hip labral before getting to the head.
RE: Another Bama  
Seventh Spiel : 3/23/2021 2:12 pm : link
In comment 15193609 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
Linebacker. As a reminder, the Bama DC that year that Ragland and Anderson stared was Jeremy Pruitt.


Not only was Pruitt Anderson's DC at Bama, but he named his kid after him!

Well, it was a middle name, and Anderson had to share the honor with Reuben Foster, but still, I'd call that an endorsement.
Link - ( New Window )
I wonder if Pruitt is our defensive coordinator in waiting  
Eric on Li : 3/23/2021 4:00 pm : link
if/when Graham gets the call in the next year or two. I suspect that Judge is going to go more of the Belichek direction replacing coordinators in house and grooming people for scheme continuity vs. hiring from outside. Though he could always hire people familiar to the scheme from the outside (like he did with Graham).
RE: I wonder if Pruitt is our defensive coordinator in waiting  
Jay on the Island : 3/23/2021 4:07 pm : link
In comment 15194440 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
if/when Graham gets the call in the next year or two. I suspect that Judge is going to go more of the Belichek direction replacing coordinators in house and grooming people for scheme continuity vs. hiring from outside. Though he could always hire people familiar to the scheme from the outside (like he did with Graham).

Great question, it certainly sounds like that’s the current plan.
RE: RE: I wonder if Pruitt is our defensive coordinator in waiting  
Eric on Li : 3/23/2021 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15194452 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
In comment 15194440 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


if/when Graham gets the call in the next year or two. I suspect that Judge is going to go more of the Belichek direction replacing coordinators in house and grooming people for scheme continuity vs. hiring from outside. Though he could always hire people familiar to the scheme from the outside (like he did with Graham).


Great question, it certainly sounds like that’s the current plan.


Yea I doubt anyone is rolling the dice on him again as a college HC any time soon.
This article has Anderson  
jtdukedfw : 3/23/2021 4:38 pm : link
one of the top nine free agency bargain finds. He is the second name listed in the article according to the author he didnt fit in the wft scheme last year. Hope this guy is right!!!
nfltr-review-nine-free-agency-bargain-finds - ( New Window )
Eric's comment about a kick in the head was just the laugh I needed  
GiantBlue : 3/23/2021 4:40 pm : link
today! LOL LOL.

I was just saying to a friend last night that any chance of a compensatory pick is gone.

I can't tell you how much I am enjoying this off-season and looking forward to the draft.

I think we have finally upgraded the talent enough for Judge and company to put into place what they envision!
RE: This article has Anderson  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3/23/2021 5:03 pm : link
In comment 15194483 jtdukedfw said:
Quote:
one of the top nine free agency bargain finds. He is the second name listed in the article according to the author he didnt fit in the wft scheme last year. Hope this guy is right!!! nfltr-review-nine-free-agency-bargain-finds - ( New Window )


Great find! Notice his comment about the New England defensive coaching tree when evaluating Anderson.
RE: Wow!  
Milton : 3/23/2021 5:08 pm : link
In comment 15193694 CTGiants said:
Quote:
I think Joe Judge will be the next Giants GM! this is unbelievable
Does this mean you don't like the addition because it was Gettleman who signed him? Or are you one of those clowns who give credit to Judge for every move you like and denigrate Gettleman for every move you don't like?
RE: This article has Anderson  
Big Blue '56 : 3/23/2021 5:13 pm : link
In comment 15194483 jtdukedfw said:
Quote:
one of the top nine free agency bargain finds. He is the second name listed in the article according to the author he didnt fit in the wft scheme last year. Hope this guy is right!!! nfltr-review-nine-free-agency-bargain-finds - ( New Window )


Quote:



Washington DE Ryan Anderson

The differences between 4-3 and 3-4 defenses matter less than ever before given that nickel is the new base defense in the modern NFL. But they still matter for a few players and Anderson was one of them. Washington inexplicably held on to Anderson in the final year of his deal despite him being miscast in their 4-3 system and playing a career-low 146 snaps. In 2019 in a much better schematic fit, Anderson had 44 total tackles, four sacks, nine QB hits and five forced fumbles.

Calling Anderson a future star like Barrett might be a stretch. In the right system — specifically any branch of the New England defensive coaching tree, he even plays both sides of the ball from time to time — he could be a great role player and solid starter. Signing Anderson this offseason will come with little risk and potentially a lot of reward.

Boylhart loved him in the draft  
Milton : 3/23/2021 5:14 pm : link
Quote:
Ryan plays football like a junk yard dog just looking to bite someone in the ass. He has an excellent burst off the ball and although he is a bit undersized when playing from a three point stance, he uses his quickness, techniques and football intelligence to gain advantage. He does an excellent job working against bigger players defending against the run...Ryan’s ability to shed blocks is unique because of his long arms and quick feet. There might be more athletic players who play the same position as Ryan does in this draft but there are none that play his position better...Ryan reminds me a lot of Patriots Rob Ninkovich. He is not as strong but he gets the most out of his athletic talents and that along with his effort on every play will make Ryan as valuable to his team’s defense as Ninkovich is to the Patriots.

full profile - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: Is he white or black?  
shocktheworld : 3/23/2021 5:26 pm : link
In comment 15193998 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
In comment 15193720 Daniel in MI said:
[quote] He’s both. Judge said he wants guys that are multiple. Pay attention!



This is the best comment of free agency so far


Agreed!!! Funny and smart !!!
