Lombardo: Some NFL Scouts believe NYG eyeing DeVonta Smith

|Multiple NFL scouts believe Gettleman and the NY Giants are targeting Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith with the No. 11 overall pick in next month’s NFL Draft.
“He’s going to the Giants,” an AFC scout predicted.
Despite concerns about his slightish 6-foot and 170 pound frame, evaluators across the league believe his ceiling in the NFL to be immense.
“He’s a stud,” an NFL personnel executive tells GMenHQ. “Devonta’s wires, super play speed, and a damn good route-runner. Whoever takes him is getting a big-play guy.”
weighed 192lbs at the combine leading up to the draft. That is 22lbs more than Smith.
Size and weight are not the same thing.
170lbs on 5"9" or 10" could be a chiseled body. 170lbs on 6'1" is lean, lean and more lean.
You can love a player and pick and still recognize and admit that his weight (or lack thereof) will come in question for some.
I asked the man himself Tweet - ( New Window )
Perfect, you actually just proved my point better than I was even making it.
Johnson weighed 192 at the combine but played at about 170.
Harrison weighed over 180lbs at the combine but played at less than that.
So, using those two examples, if I am 170lbs at 6'1" in the offseason, when there are questions about my weight already, how much will I weigh during the season? Using the two examples mentioned they both were over 10lbs and in Johnson's case 20lbs less than they weighed in before their drafts. So say for best example, 10lbs less and Smith will be a 6'1" 160lb WR... That screams of Todd Pinkston body (skills not being compared).
Not concerned at all. If they take him, it would be an embarrassment of riches and I think they look to move Slayton.
It also means, no more excuses for Daniel Jones and Jason Garrett.
However, I'm just a fan, but I trust that Judge and his staff, especially with Judge's likely above average connections / contacts at Alabama, will do his due diligence on both of them.
I see both D Smith and Waddle as low floor, high ceiling guys. Do the Giants feel they can take that risk, or go with a more high floor guy (maybe Slater) or trade back and spread the risk among multiple picks?
From the little I've read, I'd rather the Giants take a chance on Pitts than either Waddle or D Smith. And I don't want them to spend precious draft capital trading up for Chase.
agree except i'd pass on Pitts too. I'm wary of guys who are so called "weapons" without a real position. Waddle already has an injury history, Smith is a smurf. OL, LB or Edge for me at 11
I would think the Giants have learned their lesson about telegraphing picks...
Wasnt it like a month before the draft that we all were told the Giants would be going OL and it would be either Wirfs or Thomas?
Thomas was certainly mentioned, but the popular names linked to the Giants were Wirfs, Brown and Simmons
In comment 15194121 jvm52106 said:
I was just looking at some good "small" WRs, comparing their weights at combine vs. more recent playing days. Some actually put on weight, including Isaac Bruce whose combine wt was 173 lbs, but nfl playing wt listed as 188 lbs.
If JJ & DG think his size isn't a concern, that's fine by me.
I think the rumor is smoke, though, and that our priorities are actually the opposite: OL & pass rush now, WR depth next year, after we see how Kenny, JRIII, Shep and Slayton look on the field.
With close to 30MM tied up now in our top 2 CBs and a pretty good slot CB in Holmes, I am fairly certain Surtain will be lower on the list.
I absolutely could see either of the Bama receivers at 11 though.
Miami is likely to take Sewell at 3 if they don’t move down despite taking an OT last year.
As for the Bengals, they did take Jonah Williams two years ago but he missed his entire rookie season and struggled last season at LT. The Bengals desperately need another OT and will likely target Sewell with Williams likely moving to RT. Fixing the OL will be their priority with Burrow returning from a major injury.
The lightest WRs then were will fuller, desean Jackson and Travis Benjamin. All of them had 2.50 lbs per inch. Smiths number is 2.32 lbs per inch. That’s a massive drop off. Not saying it means much but just found it interesting. He seems to be one of the leanest WRs ever drafted into the nfl. Guys like Robby Anderson, Emanuel sanders, Lockett, tavon Austin, TY Hilton are significantly “thicker”.
What does this all mean? Not much I’d say. Smith reminds me of Reggie Miller. Too thin, wont hold up to the pounding etc. look how that turned out.
Football aint no Basketball
Marvin Harrison's Combine # - ( New Window )
Harrison was measured at 6' 181 at the Combine. I'm with Osi, I get the concerns about Smith's size, they are legitimate, but I think he is going to be a star. If he were Chase's size, he'd be the first non-QB off the board
See how easy it is? :)
Waddle speed is tantalizing but Smith I think is the better football player.
Smith is a fascinating player. He has Jerry Rice intangibles.
Isaac Bruce was 6’0 188, and Torry Holt played at 6’0 200.
Smith stands to be the second-lightest receiver ever drafted in the first round, according to ESPN. The Baltimore Ravens took Marquise Brown, who weighed 166 pounds, with the 25th pick of the 2019 draft.
Smith stands to be the second-lightest receiver ever drafted in the first round, according to ESPN. The Baltimore Ravens took Marquise Brown, who weighed 166 pounds, with the 25th pick of the 2019 draft.
To be neutral, I liked Brown a LOT, and also, I don't think the offense he plays in helps him much to produce offensive numbers that would justify his draft slot.
Slayton is not being moved under any circumstances:
1. He’s making peanuts on his 5th round contract
2. You’re not getting much back - why wouldn’t a team just spend their pick on a player in the very-WR-rich upcoming draft, over whom they would maintain more years of conractual control?
3. People are really overstating our WR depth, even with a draft pick. Ross can not be counted on - pure gravy, Shepard is a hit away from his career being over, and Golladay played three games last year.
Slayton is valuable and cheap insurance on all of the above, not to mention a good deep threat for Jones. Not being traded
played at similar heights and weights.
Smith isnt a remote thrower, but I dont want him....
This is an odd one from Sy.
Smith is a long strider and thin. Harrison was a choppier runner with excellent short area quickness and a more compact build.
Isaac Bruce makes much better sense.
Smith isnt a remote thrower, but I dont want him....
If fully recovered, that's definitely possible.
I would bet if you asked Saban in a private moment which receiver is more explosive and the better game-breaker, he'd say Waddle.
Waddle has a better NFL career than Smith.
Smith isnt a remote thrower, but I dont want him....
If fully recovered, that's definitely possible.
I would bet if you asked Saban in a private moment which receiver is more explosive and the better game-breaker, he'd say Waddle.
Would the Cowboys or Broncos pick a WR here? Would the Cowboys trade us a pick? I think it's safe to say we'd either have to trade up farther or stay put.
but watch Smith and Waddle (and Surtain).
With close to 30MM tied up now in our top 2 CBs and a pretty good slot CB in Holmes, I am fairly certain Surtain will be lower on the list.
I absolutely could see either of the Bama receivers at 11 though.
They love all three BAMA prospects.
This is an odd one from Sy.
Smith is a long strider and thin. Harrison was a choppier runner with excellent short area quickness and a more compact build.
Isaac Bruce makes much better sense.
I could see Bruce as a better comp than Harrison in terms of body type.
But one of the things that I love about Smith is that he's a long strider but also explosive in terms of short area quickness. College DBs were petrified of jamming him at the LOS because of how quick he was. He was also a YAC monster in both of the last 2 seasons and there are several extremely impressive highlight plays where he showcases his short area change of direction.
If we hadn't signed Kenny G the answer would be clear but since then drafting a WR at 11 brings up a lot of questions
There was a time the NY Giants had a bunch of linebackers and they decided to pick this guy named Lawrence Taylor anyway because they thought he would be impactful at LB.
There was a time the NY Giants had a bunch of linebackers and they decided to pick this guy named Lawrence Taylor anyway because they thought he would be impactful at LB.
Fair enough
IOL, OLB and ER will dominate rd 1 thru 3 logically ... barring someone on our board falls.
I do not believe the brass thought FA would go this well ... as they even stated Adoree being available was a shock. We basically signed 3 starters in FA I do not believe anyone though that was happening .... KG, AJ and KR. All sexy positions ... to make that sexy work the trenches need to get some love ...
Both Smelk and Feagles said Slater.
Both Smelk and Feagles said Slater.
I'd go with Slater based on need. Who knows who will be better, but at this point they seem to me like roughly equal prospects, so bpa isn't a consideration. With the KG signing and with Zeitler gone, I think ol is the bigger need.
The obvious counter-argument: why not act as if the line isn't good enough until it actually plays good enough? To this point, it hasn't. I can't think of a reason not to add to a position group that is coming off a 45 sack year.
After the nat'l championship game I thought there was no way he would fall to us, but now I'm actually thinking there's a very good chance he does, and I think we're in the perfect slot to draft him. 4 QBs are definitely coming off the board in the top 10, and then Sewell, Pitts, Chase, Waddle, and Surtain I believe will also be top 10 picks. Then it really just comes down to whether any one of Slater, Parsons, Ojulari, or Mac Jones come off the board in the top 10 as well... then that would leave Smith at #11 for us. I just listed 13 players (including those 4 QBs) who are all very possible top 10 picks, so the chance Smith falls to us at #11 is definitely real.
Smith reminds me a lot of Barkley just in the sense that his personality is very humble and understated, but underneath he's one of the most naturally gifted athletes of his generation and has the work ethic of a Hall of Famer. These are the kinds of traits you want on your team IMO. I think he is going to be an absolute stud and I think he is also going to be a terrific leader and teammate. Just a no-brainer if he's there IMO.
this situation now is different because plenty of heisman winners have flopped before or not dominated the NFL the way they did CFB. There are lots of reasons why that can happen even if a player has prototypical size. I'd be thrilled if the Giants draft him but I also think it's fair game to scrutinize any prospect if there is a tangible reason why they are outlier. As a casual observer I don't think it's gonna be an issue but my job isn't on the line saying so.