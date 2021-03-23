Lombardo: Some NFL Scouts believe NYG eyeing DeVonta Smith

Multiple NFL scouts believe Gettleman and the NY Giants are targeting Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith with the No. 11 overall pick in next month’s NFL Draft.



“He’s going to the Giants,” an AFC scout predicted.



Despite concerns about his slightish 6-foot and 170 pound frame, evaluators across the league believe his ceiling in the NFL to be immense.



“He’s a stud,” an NFL personnel executive tells GMenHQ. “Devonta’s wires, super play speed, and a damn good route-runner. Whoever takes him is getting a big-play guy.”