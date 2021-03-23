for display only
Lombardo: Some NFL Scouts believe NYG eyeing DeVonta Smith

EddieNYG : 3/23/2021 12:06 pm
Quote:
Multiple NFL scouts believe Gettleman and the NY Giants are targeting Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith with the No. 11 overall pick in next month’s NFL Draft.

“He’s going to the Giants,” an AFC scout predicted.

Despite concerns about his slightish 6-foot and 170 pound frame, evaluators across the league believe his ceiling in the NFL to be immense.

“He’s a stud,” an NFL personnel executive tells GMenHQ. “Devonta’s wires, super play speed, and a damn good route-runner. Whoever takes him is getting a big-play guy.”



RE: RE: Chad Johnson  
jvm52106 : 3/23/2021 1:41 pm : link
In comment 15194164 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
In comment 15194121 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


weighed 192lbs at the combine leading up to the draft. That is 22lbs more than Smith.

Size and weight are not the same thing.

170lbs on 5"9" or 10" could be a chiseled body. 170lbs on 6'1" is lean, lean and more lean.

You can love a player and pick and still recognize and admit that his weight (or lack thereof) will come in question for some.

I asked the man himself Tweet - ( New Window )


Perfect, you actually just proved my point better than I was even making it.

Johnson weighed 192 at the combine but played at about 170.

Harrison weighed over 180lbs at the combine but played at less than that.

So, using those two examples, if I am 170lbs at 6'1" in the offseason, when there are questions about my weight already, how much will I weigh during the season? Using the two examples mentioned they both were over 10lbs and in Johnson's case 20lbs less than they weighed in before their drafts. So say for best example, 10lbs less and Smith will be a 6'1" 160lb WR... That screams of Todd Pinkston body (skills not being compared).
Sounds like a smokescreen  
Anakim : 3/23/2021 1:45 pm : link
I would think the Giants have learned their lesson about telegraphing picks...
Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt  
Capt. Don : 3/23/2021 1:53 pm : link
played at similar heights and weights.

Not concerned at all. If they take him, it would be an embarrassment of riches and I think they look to move Slayton.

It also means, no more excuses for Daniel Jones and Jason Garrett.
If it’s truly Smith, then this certainly says this is a new day  
Zeke's Alibi : 3/23/2021 1:54 pm : link
on how we scout prospects in 1st round.
RE: The Alabama WRs Scare Me  
Victor in CT : 3/23/2021 1:58 pm : link
In comment 15194105 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
In terms of size and / or injury history.

However, I'm just a fan, but I trust that Judge and his staff, especially with Judge's likely above average connections / contacts at Alabama, will do his due diligence on both of them.

I see both D Smith and Waddle as low floor, high ceiling guys. Do the Giants feel they can take that risk, or go with a more high floor guy (maybe Slater) or trade back and spread the risk among multiple picks?

From the little I've read, I'd rather the Giants take a chance on Pitts than either Waddle or D Smith. And I don't want them to spend precious draft capital trading up for Chase.


agree except i'd pass on Pitts too. I'm wary of guys who are so called "weapons" without a real position. Waddle already has an injury history, Smith is a smurf. OL, LB or Edge for me at 11
RE: Sounds like a smokescreen  
GoDeep13 : 3/23/2021 2:01 pm : link
In comment 15194272 Anakim said:
Quote:
I would think the Giants have learned their lesson about telegraphing picks...
Wasnt it like a month before the draft that we all were told the Giants would be going OL and it would be either Wirfs or Thomas?
RE: RE: Sounds like a smokescreen  
Anakim : 3/23/2021 2:03 pm : link
In comment 15194292 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
In comment 15194272 Anakim said:


Quote:


I would think the Giants have learned their lesson about telegraphing picks...

Wasnt it like a month before the draft that we all were told the Giants would be going OL and it would be either Wirfs or Thomas?


Thomas was certainly mentioned, but the popular names linked to the Giants were Wirfs, Brown and Simmons
RE: RE: RE: Chad Johnson  
GoDeep13 : 3/23/2021 2:04 pm : link
In comment 15194257 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15194164 GoDeep13 said:


Quote:


In comment 15194121 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


weighed 192lbs at the combine leading up to the draft. That is 22lbs more than Smith.

Size and weight are not the same thing.

170lbs on 5"9" or 10" could be a chiseled body. 170lbs on 6'1" is lean, lean and more lean.

You can love a player and pick and still recognize and admit that his weight (or lack thereof) will come in question for some.

I asked the man himself Tweet - ( New Window )



Perfect, you actually just proved my point better than I was even making it.

Johnson weighed 192 at the combine but played at about 170.

Harrison weighed over 180lbs at the combine but played at less than that.

So, using those two examples, if I am 170lbs at 6'1" in the offseason, when there are questions about my weight already, how much will I weigh during the season? Using the two examples mentioned they both were over 10lbs and in Johnson's case 20lbs less than they weighed in before their drafts. So say for best example, 10lbs less and Smith will be a 6'1" 160lb WR... That screams of Todd Pinkston body (skills not being compared).
Or they were pressured to weight big for the combine but went back down to their comfortable playing weight. Chad Johnson ran a 4.58 at his combine (he’s definitely was faster than that.) and Marvin Harrison didn’t do anything but weigh in.
RE: RE: RE: Chad Johnson  
Dr. D : 3/23/2021 2:14 pm : link
In comment 15194257 jvm52106 said:
Quote:

So, using those two examples, if I am 170lbs at 6'1" in the offseason, when there are questions about my weight already, how much will I weigh during the season? Using the two examples mentioned they both were over 10lbs and in Johnson's case 20lbs less than they weighed in before their drafts. So say for best example, 10lbs less and Smith will be a 6'1" 160lb WR... That screams of Todd Pinkston body (skills not being compared).

I was just looking at some good "small" WRs, comparing their weights at combine vs. more recent playing days. Some actually put on weight, including Isaac Bruce whose combine wt was 173 lbs, but nfl playing wt listed as 188 lbs.

If JJ & DG think his size isn't a concern, that's fine by me.
As much as we want to fill all the holes this season,  
CT Charlie : 3/23/2021 2:17 pm : link
I think we're one season away from being really good. DG and JJ are probably asking themselves how to build the team over the next two drafts, and MAYBE that means loading up on WR this year and focusing on edge rushers (and OL line depth) next year.

I think the rumor is smoke, though, and that our priorities are actually the opposite: OL & pass rush now, WR depth next year, after we see how Kenny, JRIII, Shep and Slayton look on the field.
RE: I think he'll be gone  
Judge_and_Jury : 3/23/2021 2:23 pm : link
In comment 15194103 JonC said:
Quote:
but watch Smith and Waddle (and Surtain).


With close to 30MM tied up now in our top 2 CBs and a pretty good slot CB in Holmes, I am fairly certain Surtain will be lower on the list.

I absolutely could see either of the Bama receivers at 11 though.
RE: Section  
Jay on the Island : 3/23/2021 2:24 pm : link
In comment 15194092 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Why are you so confident aboutSewell to Cincinnati? I have him pencilled in for Dallas and Cinci just took a top tackle two seasons ago.

Miami is likely to take Sewell at 3 if they don’t move down despite taking an OT last year.

As for the Bengals, they did take Jonah Williams two years ago but he missed his entire rookie season and struggled last season at LT. The Bengals desperately need another OT and will likely target Sewell with Williams likely moving to RT. Fixing the OL will be their priority with Burrow returning from a major injury.
RE: Found a random article from 2017  
Judge_and_Jury : 3/23/2021 2:28 pm : link
In comment 15194128 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
About lightest WRs in the league lbs per inch.

The lightest WRs then were will fuller, desean Jackson and Travis Benjamin. All of them had 2.50 lbs per inch. Smiths number is 2.32 lbs per inch. That’s a massive drop off. Not saying it means much but just found it interesting. He seems to be one of the leanest WRs ever drafted into the nfl. Guys like Robby Anderson, Emanuel sanders, Lockett, tavon Austin, TY Hilton are significantly “thicker”.

What does this all mean? Not much I’d say. Smith reminds me of Reggie Miller. Too thin, wont hold up to the pounding etc. look how that turned out.


Football aint no Basketball
DeVonta Smith  
rlc2113 : 3/23/2021 2:34 pm : link
I really think the Giants need an OL at 1 or 2. Even a C like Creed Humphrey or Landon Dickerson would allow Gates to move to RG where he could be a Pro Bowl player. They can get a good DL or OLB at the other spot. There is only 1 ball and they have enough targets already. Jones needs to have a better OL in front of him.
Marvin Harrison Comp.  
dk in TX : 3/23/2021 2:36 pm : link
I have seen the Harrison Comp. from other sources too. Find linked Marvin Harrison's Combine numbers for your reference.
Marvin Harrison's Combine # - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: RE: Sy's comp for Smith is Marvin Harrison  
Section331 : 3/23/2021 2:39 pm : link
In comment 15194185 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
You are assuming NFL teams list accurate heights and weights. Sports teams are notorious for having inaccurate measurements. It’s partially why the NBA recently passed a rule where teams have to submit accurate measurements. They had Kevin Durant listed at 6’9 for YEARS.


Harrison was measured at 6' 181 at the Combine. I'm with Osi, I get the concerns about Smith's size, they are legitimate, but I think he is going to be a star. If he were Chase's size, he'd be the first non-QB off the board
You see and as I’ve said multiple times,  
Big Blue '56 : 3/23/2021 2:51 pm : link
I have it extremely easy as a fan. I’m all in on Judge, so if Smith is his guy, I’m all in..

See how easy it is? :)
RE: outside of Speed what does Waddle have over smith  
Judge_and_Jury : 3/23/2021 2:51 pm : link
In comment 15194154 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
Smith is the superior route runner, had better hands, and attacks the football better.

Waddle speed is tantalizing but Smith I think is the better football player.


Smith is a fascinating player. He has Jerry Rice intangibles.
RE: Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt  
Spider56 : 3/23/2021 2:52 pm : link
In comment 15194280 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
played at similar heights and weights.

Not concerned at all. If they take him, it would be an embarrassment of riches and I think they look to move Slayton.

It also means, no more excuses for Daniel Jones and Jason Garrett.


Isaac Bruce was 6’0 188, and Torry Holt played at 6’0 200.



This I didn’t know. From USA Today:  
Big Blue '56 : 3/23/2021 3:02 pm : link
Quote:



Smith stands to be the second-lightest receiver ever drafted in the first round, according to ESPN. The Baltimore Ravens took Marquise Brown, who weighed 166 pounds, with the 25th pick of the 2019 draft.
RE: This I didn’t know. From USA Today:  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/23/2021 3:07 pm : link
In comment 15194378 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:


Quote:





Smith stands to be the second-lightest receiver ever drafted in the first round, according to ESPN. The Baltimore Ravens took Marquise Brown, who weighed 166 pounds, with the 25th pick of the 2019 draft.


To be neutral, I liked Brown a LOT, and also, I don't think the offense he plays in helps him much to produce offensive numbers that would justify his draft slot.
RE: Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt  
wigs in nyc : 3/23/2021 3:08 pm : link
In comment 15194280 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
played at similar heights and weights.

Not concerned at all. If they take him, it would be an embarrassment of riches and I think they look to move Slayton.

It also means, no more excuses for Daniel Jones and Jason Garrett.


Slayton is not being moved under any circumstances:

1. He’s making peanuts on his 5th round contract
2. You’re not getting much back - why wouldn’t a team just spend their pick on a player in the very-WR-rich upcoming draft, over whom they would maintain more years of conractual control?
3. People are really overstating our WR depth, even with a draft pick. Ross can not be counted on - pure gravy, Shepard is a hit away from his career being over, and Golladay played three games last year.

Slayton is valuable and cheap insurance on all of the above, not to mention a good deep threat for Jones. Not being traded
RE: RE: Isaac Bruce and Torry Holt  
GoDeep13 : 3/23/2021 3:15 pm : link
In comment 15194388 wigs in nyc said:
Quote:
In comment 15194280 Capt. Don said:


Quote:


played at similar heights and weights.

Not concerned at all. If they take him, it would be an embarrassment of riches and I think they look to move Slayton.

It also means, no more excuses for Daniel Jones and Jason Garrett.



Slayton is not being moved under any circumstances:

1. He’s making peanuts on his 5th round contract
2. You’re not getting much back - why wouldn’t a team just spend their pick on a player in the very-WR-rich upcoming draft, over whom they would maintain more years of conractual control?
3. People are really overstating our WR depth, even with a draft pick. Ross can not be counted on - pure gravy, Shepard is a hit away from his career being over, and Golladay played three games last year.

Slayton is valuable and cheap insurance on all of the above, not to mention a good deep threat for Jones. Not being traded
wed probably move Shepard if anyone. Older. Concussion history, making a sizable salary, and DeVonta can play outside or dominate as a slot.
prediction  
BleedBlue : 3/23/2021 3:22 pm : link
Waddle has a better NFL career than Smith.

Smith isnt a remote thrower, but I dont want him....
What makes them think  
jeff57 : 3/23/2021 3:25 pm : link
That Smith will last to 11?
RE: Sy's comp for Smith is Marvin Harrison  
bw in dc : 3/23/2021 3:38 pm : link
In comment 15194117 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


This is an odd one from Sy.

Smith is a long strider and thin. Harrison was a choppier runner with excellent short area quickness and a more compact build.

Isaac Bruce makes much better sense.
So are NYG scouts talking too much or  
Jimmy Googs : 3/23/2021 3:43 pm : link
blowing smoke on purpose...
RE: prediction  
bw in dc : 3/23/2021 3:50 pm : link
In comment 15194410 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
Waddle has a better NFL career than Smith.

Smith isnt a remote thrower, but I dont want him....


If fully recovered, that's definitely possible.

I would bet if you asked Saban in a private moment which receiver is more explosive and the better game-breaker, he'd say Waddle.
RE: RE: prediction  
GoDeep13 : 3/23/2021 3:53 pm : link
In comment 15194431 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15194410 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


Waddle has a better NFL career than Smith.

Smith isnt a remote thrower, but I dont want him....



If fully recovered, that's definitely possible.

I would bet if you asked Saban in a private moment which receiver is more explosive and the better game-breaker, he'd say Waddle.
I’d bet my last dollar he’d recommend Smith over Waddle though.
RE: It’s going to be extremely disappointing on draft day  
Thunderstruck27 : 3/23/2021 4:01 pm : link
In comment 15194108 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
If a team trades up to 9 or 10 to select DeVonta Smith.


Would the Cowboys or Broncos pick a WR here? Would the Cowboys trade us a pick? I think it's safe to say we'd either have to trade up farther or stay put.
RE: RE: I think he'll be gone  
JonC : 3/23/2021 4:02 pm : link
In comment 15194324 Judge_and_Jury said:
Quote:
In comment 15194103 JonC said:


Quote:


but watch Smith and Waddle (and Surtain).



With close to 30MM tied up now in our top 2 CBs and a pretty good slot CB in Holmes, I am fairly certain Surtain will be lower on the list.

I absolutely could see either of the Bama receivers at 11 though.


They love all three BAMA prospects.
RE: RE: Sy's comp for Smith is Marvin Harrison  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 3/23/2021 4:04 pm : link
In comment 15194425 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15194117 Go Terps said:


Quote:


.



This is an odd one from Sy.

Smith is a long strider and thin. Harrison was a choppier runner with excellent short area quickness and a more compact build.

Isaac Bruce makes much better sense.


I could see Bruce as a better comp than Harrison in terms of body type.

But one of the things that I love about Smith is that he's a long strider but also explosive in terms of short area quickness. College DBs were petrified of jamming him at the LOS because of how quick he was. He was also a YAC monster in both of the last 2 seasons and there are several extremely impressive highlight plays where he showcases his short area change of direction.
Surtain isn't making it to 11 so may as well cross him off  
Eric on Li : 3/23/2021 4:07 pm : link
the 2 WR have a chance though. And I completely buy the NYG interest in all 3 bama guys. Deonte brown probably too. He seems like a real good developmental G in the 3rd or 4th round.
As an old man who's watched this game for years  
mavric : 3/23/2021 4:19 pm : link
Don't believe a single rumor about who the Giants are interested in. You'll find out on April 29 and most likely be as surprised as the day you found out where babies come from!
RE: I’d be all for it  
ColHowPepper : 3/23/2021 4:30 pm : link
In comment 15194070 ShockNRoll said:
Quote:
But it is hard to imagine going into next season with the current[OFFENSIVE LINE] xxxx. Rousseau I think would also be hard to pass up.
Corrected/added. Great player, but unless JJ has a plan after that, scares the bejeezus out of me. Will Wyatt be there in 2nd?
Offensive line envy has replaced penis envy  
WillieYoung : 3/23/2021 4:52 pm : link
It started when Dallas had that great offensive line in Zeke's first year. The symptons are wanting to use every team resource on the offensive line, refusing to believe any player already on the Giants could ever be good and being outraged if anyone suggests not drafting an o-lineman on day 1 and 2. It appears to be highly contagious.
Not that Sterling Shepard or Darius Slayton should prevent us  
DT249 : 3/23/2021 5:01 pm : link
from doing anything, but wouldn't taking DeVonta Smith just be an embarrassment of riches? Are there enough touches to go around for Kenny G, Saquon, Engram/Rudolph, Shepard, Slayton, Whatever WR we draft, Ross? Slayton nor Shepard deserve to be a WR4 on the bench. Do we trade one of them? Even though we just signed Shepard to an extension?

If we hadn't signed Kenny G the answer would be clear but since then drafting a WR at 11 brings up a lot of questions
Drafting a high impact player at any position shouldn't be  
NYGgolfer : 3/23/2021 5:12 pm : link
considered an embarrassment of riches, especially at WR. If Smith makes the high evaluation grade, he should be considered, end of story. Not to say anything of the fact that injuries and concussions fit the profile of all the other WRs in that group anyway.

There was a time the NY Giants had a bunch of linebackers and they decided to pick this guy named Lawrence Taylor anyway because they thought he would be impactful at LB.
I see where mocksters  
Big Blue '56 : 3/23/2021 5:17 pm : link
have Smith going to Detroit, fwiw (worth zip)
RE: Drafting a high impact player at any position shouldn't be  
DT249 : 3/23/2021 5:32 pm : link
In comment 15194521 NYGgolfer said:
Quote:
considered an embarrassment of riches, especially at WR. If Smith makes the high evaluation grade, he should be considered, end of story. Not to say anything of the fact that injuries and concussions fit the profile of all the other WRs in that group anyway.

There was a time the NY Giants had a bunch of linebackers and they decided to pick this guy named Lawrence Taylor anyway because they thought he would be impactful at LB.


Fair enough
At this point  
MotownGIANTS : 3/23/2021 5:47 pm : link
going Smith without trading Shep is excessive and heavy handed and trading Shep cap wise does not seem likely. Also to cash in on KG the OL needs a touch more love. As does the DL.


IOL, OLB and ER will dominate rd 1 thru 3 logically ... barring someone on our board falls.

I do not believe the brass thought FA would go this well ... as they even stated Adoree being available was a shock. We basically signed 3 starters in FA I do not believe anyone though that was happening .... KG, AJ and KR. All sexy positions ... to make that sexy work the trenches need to get some love ...
On BBK yesterday the following was discussed:  
joeinpa : 3/23/2021 6:26 pm : link
One of Waddle or Smith is there at 11 along with Slater, whom do you take.

Both Smelk and Feagles said Slater.
I’d be all in  
Giant John : 3/23/2021 6:42 pm : link
On Smith to the Giants.
Bama?  
DavidinBMNY : 3/23/2021 7:18 pm : link
I'm in
RE: On BBK yesterday the following was discussed:  
Ira : 3/23/2021 7:36 pm : link
In comment 15194611 joeinpa said:
Quote:
One of Waddle or Smith is there at 11 along with Slater, whom do you take.

Both Smelk and Feagles said Slater.


I'd go with Slater based on need. Who knows who will be better, but at this point they seem to me like roughly equal prospects, so bpa isn't a consideration. With the KG signing and with Zeitler gone, I think ol is the bigger need.
RE: Offensive line envy has replaced penis envy  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/23/2021 7:39 pm : link
In comment 15194495 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
It started when Dallas had that great offensive line in Zeke's first year. The symptons are wanting to use every team resource on the offensive line, refusing to believe any player already on the Giants could ever be good and being outraged if anyone suggests not drafting an o-lineman on day 1 and 2. It appears to be highly contagious.


The obvious counter-argument: why not act as if the line isn't good enough until it actually plays good enough? To this point, it hasn't. I can't think of a reason not to add to a position group that is coming off a 45 sack year.
Like I said, on another thread ...  
Manny in CA : 3/23/2021 9:13 pm : link
If the Rudolph situation goes bad - it's Waddle or Smith time.
RE: Not that Sterling Shepard or Darius Slayton should prevent us  
Milton : 3/23/2021 11:19 pm : link
In comment 15194504 DT249 said:
Quote:
from doing anything, but wouldn't taking DeVonta Smith just be an embarrassment of riches? Are there enough touches to go around for Kenny G, Saquon, Engram/Rudolph, Shepard, Slayton, Whatever WR we draft, Ross? Slayton nor Shepard deserve to be a WR4 on the bench.
Take a good look at those names and ask yourself if there will ever be a week when all of them are healthy at the same time.
People have doubted Smith because of his size his entire life  
Leg of Theismann : 3/23/2021 11:38 pm : link
and all he does is continue to prove everyone wrong. The thing I think people don't seem to realize is that: yes, size does often matter in football, but there are rare exceptions that prove the rule-- like Wilson/Brees at QB, and like Smith will prove at WR. He played in the SEC and won a Heisman Trophy, running circles around a lot of the exact DBs he will be going up against in the NFL. Ohio State knew he was the primary target for Alabama and Smith still had a ridiculously amazing game statistically and made it look easy. Some guys are just better at playing football at others, and Smith is one of those guys. His "slight" frame is not going to stop him from being an extremely dangerous threat in the NFL, just like it clearly didn't stop him when he ended up being the runaway Heisman winner last year.

After the nat'l championship game I thought there was no way he would fall to us, but now I'm actually thinking there's a very good chance he does, and I think we're in the perfect slot to draft him. 4 QBs are definitely coming off the board in the top 10, and then Sewell, Pitts, Chase, Waddle, and Surtain I believe will also be top 10 picks. Then it really just comes down to whether any one of Slater, Parsons, Ojulari, or Mac Jones come off the board in the top 10 as well... then that would leave Smith at #11 for us. I just listed 13 players (including those 4 QBs) who are all very possible top 10 picks, so the chance Smith falls to us at #11 is definitely real.

Smith reminds me a lot of Barkley just in the sense that his personality is very humble and understated, but underneath he's one of the most naturally gifted athletes of his generation and has the work ethic of a Hall of Famer. These are the kinds of traits you want on your team IMO. I think he is going to be an absolute stud and I think he is also going to be a terrific leader and teammate. Just a no-brainer if he's there IMO.
not trying to nitpick but he was a 5 star recruit dominating HS camps  
Eric on Li : 3/23/2021 11:56 pm : link
nobody was doubting him heading into college, pretty much any P5 team would have bent over backwards to get his signature on an LOI. LSU and Miami both were. He was just like most skill guys heading into college, a little undersized. In fact I wouldn't be surprised if him and Jeudy were about the same size as freshman. So he wasn't exactly an underdog, even in a stacked WR room with Ruggs/Jeudy/Ridleys he was playing right away and playing well.

this situation now is different because plenty of heisman winners have flopped before or not dominated the NFL the way they did CFB. There are lots of reasons why that can happen even if a player has prototypical size. I'd be thrilled if the Giants draft him but I also think it's fair game to scrutinize any prospect if there is a tangible reason why they are outlier. As a casual observer I don't think it's gonna be an issue but my job isn't on the line saying so.
