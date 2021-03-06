for display only
Snag in Kyle Rudolph Deal

Mkdaman1818 : 3/23/2021 6:12 pm
Per MG
Specifics  
Mkdaman1818 : 3/23/2021 6:12 pm : link
There’s a snag in the #Giants’ addition of TE Kyle Rudolph. Sources say the team’s medical staff is concerned with Rudolph’s foot after his physical and believes he’ll need surgery. The sides are discussing how to proceed. The two-year deal was agreed to but not yet signed.
Shit  
eric2425ny : 3/23/2021 6:12 pm : link
So much for trading clowno
That's not a snag. That's a significant issue.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/23/2021 6:13 pm : link
RE: That's not a snag. That's a significant issue.  
Mkdaman1818 : 3/23/2021 6:14 pm : link
In comment 15194579 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Agreed. It’s big trouble
christian : 3/23/2021 6:15 pm : link
Ruh roh
that blows  
UConn4523 : 3/23/2021 6:15 pm : link
but kudos to the medical team for uncovering now. Wonder what the prognosis is? I'd be fine altering the deal (cat is out of the bag now so it will happen with another team) to something more performance based along with availability. The season starts in 5+ months so whatever it is will likely heal by then.
They don't talk about this  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/23/2021 6:15 pm : link
the entire day he was there? Odd.
Oh well  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/23/2021 6:16 pm : link
Didn’t like that signing anyway. Don’t want washed up players making 4 mill+.
RE: that blows  
eric2425ny : 3/23/2021 6:16 pm : link
In comment 15194587 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
but kudos to the medical team for uncovering now. Wonder what the prognosis is? I'd be fine altering the deal (cat is out of the bag now so it will happen with another team) to something more performance based along with availability. The season starts in 5+ months so whatever it is will likely heal by then.


Foot injuries can be bad. Ruined a good portion of Olsen’s later career.
Of course  
UConn4523 : 3/23/2021 6:17 pm : link
but if its that bad then the deal would likely be off instead of trying to be re-worked.
This is probably more of an adjust the contract thing  
blueblood : 3/23/2021 6:17 pm : link
rather than a deal is off thing.
Have to imagine whatever it is  
CMicks3110 : 3/23/2021 6:18 pm : link
That he would be ready for season? Broken foot, lis franc? Save some money on the deal and like others said, get trai Turner
RE: This is probably more of an adjust the contract thing  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/23/2021 6:18 pm : link
In comment 15194597 blueblood said:
Quote:
rather than a deal is off thing.


Please let it be a deal is off thing.
RE: They don't talk about this  
robbieballs2003 : 3/23/2021 6:19 pm : link
In comment 15194588 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
the entire day he was there? Odd.


He was there? Sounds like he just had his physical
If it requires surgery it's significant  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/23/2021 6:19 pm : link
Years of watching sports has kind of desensitized us to the fact that surgery is a pretty big deal.
RE: RE: They don't talk about this  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/23/2021 6:20 pm : link
In comment 15194601 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 15194588 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


the entire day he was there? Odd.



He was there? Sounds like he just had his physical


Not sure. But during the negotiations at some point with the agent, you'd think it would come up at some point?
RE: Oh well  
robbieballs2003 : 3/23/2021 6:20 pm : link
In comment 15194590 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Didn’t like that signing anyway. Don’t want washed up players making 4 mill+.


Washed up? Lol. He's still productive and the best blocking TE we've had in awhile.
More money freed up if we don't sign him...  
90.Cal : 3/23/2021 6:21 pm : link
I liked the Kyle Rudolph addition but it's obviously in doubt now... Trai Turner and/or Kyler Fackrell would help IMO
RE: If it requires surgery it's significant  
eric2425ny : 3/23/2021 6:21 pm : link
In comment 15194602 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
.

Years of watching sports has kind of desensitized us to the fact that surgery is a pretty big deal.


Agreed, I’d rather go a different direction if it requires surgery. It’s one thing if it’s a guy already under contract. He’s 31 as well. And based on my experiences after 30 things don’t heal quite as quickly as when I was 25.
Too bad,  
Big Blue '56 : 3/23/2021 6:24 pm : link
but will await the details
RE: Have to imagine whatever it is  
81_Great_Dane : 3/23/2021 6:25 pm : link
In comment 15194598 CMicks3110 said:
Quote:
That he would be ready for season? Broken foot, lis franc? Save some money on the deal and like others said, get trai Turner
Is there surgery for lis franc? I don't remember.

Putting on my fake doctor hat, this sounds like a crack in a bone that won't heal without a screw or something.
This really sucks  
Jay on the Island : 3/23/2021 6:25 pm : link
If it requires surgery then there is a chance that he misses training camp.
Sounds like Evan Engram just turned in one of his  
Jimmy Googs : 3/23/2021 6:26 pm : link
NY Giant life-lines...


Per MG  
Mkdaman1818 : 3/23/2021 6:26 pm : link
Kyle Rudolph is still in town and meeting with the #Giants tonight. The team and his camp are talking about a medical plan. Everything could be ironed out. The deal isn’t dead at this point. Just some extended discussions about the medicals right now.
Injuries attack early. Hope it is minor because he is a major cog  
glowrider : 3/23/2021 6:26 pm : link
To make this offense go. A two way TE that moves the chains and doesn’t drop the ball - who would want that??

Hoping for the best and that we get a healthy player.
RE: RE: Have to imagine whatever it is  
eric2425ny : 3/23/2021 6:26 pm : link
In comment 15194608 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
In comment 15194598 CMicks3110 said:


Quote:


That he would be ready for season? Broken foot, lis franc? Save some money on the deal and like others said, get trai Turner

Is there surgery for lis franc? I don't remember.

Putting on my fake doctor hat, this sounds like a crack in a bone that won't heal without a screw or something.


I thought lis franc was more of a time and healing thing. Surgery seems like it would be some kind of fracture.
RE: RE: Oh well  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/23/2021 6:27 pm : link
In comment 15194604 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 15194590 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


Didn’t like that signing anyway. Don’t want washed up players making 4 mill+.



Washed up? Lol. He's still productive and the best blocking TE we've had in awhile.


He hasn’t had over 400 yards since 2018. He’s 10 years into his career. His best days are long gone.
RE: RE: RE: Oh well  
eric2425ny : 3/23/2021 6:28 pm : link
In comment 15194615 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15194604 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 15194590 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


Didn’t like that signing anyway. Don’t want washed up players making 4 mill+.



Washed up? Lol. He's still productive and the best blocking TE we've had in awhile.



He hasn’t had over 400 yards since 2018. He’s 10 years into his career. His best days are long gone.


It’s not all about stats. It’s his blocking, the fact that he doesn’t drop the ball and that he is good in the red zone.
Maybe More Likely To Either  
Trainmaster : 3/23/2021 6:29 pm : link
trade back in round 1 and grab PSU TE Freiermuth, move up in round 2 to get Freiermuth or maybe takes Pitts if available?
Pro rate salary  
Giant John : 3/23/2021 6:29 pm : link
For time missed after surgery.
If surgery is indeed required and depending of course on  
Big Blue '56 : 3/23/2021 6:30 pm : link
the severity of the condition, he still has 4 months until training camp to recover unless it’s a procedure that requires long term rehab.
This is a highly fixable problem  
DavidinBMNY : 3/23/2021 6:31 pm : link
You change the guarenteed money and make it more incentive laden with easy incentives for games played.

If Rudolph doesn't like the deal, they can reallocate the $.

The concern is will he be there for 16 games vs. say 12.
On second thought  
eric2425ny : 3/23/2021 6:33 pm : link
I’ll take Rudolph on one foot vs. Engram. Probably still a better blocker.
Didn’t they give him a physical  
jeff57 : 3/23/2021 6:37 pm : link
Before they signed him?
RE: Didn’t they give him a physical  
eric2425ny : 3/23/2021 6:37 pm : link
In comment 15194633 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Before they signed him?


It sounds like the deal wasn’t official yet and he was having the physical today.
RE: RE: Didn’t they give him a physical  
DavidinBMNY : 3/23/2021 6:41 pm : link
In comment 15194635 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15194633 jeff57 said:


Quote:


Before they signed him?



It sounds like the deal wasn’t official yet and he was having the physical today.
Exactly. They will agree to the same $ but they will change the terms to reach it. If Rudolph and his agent won't take that, then that is on them. There is no way the Giants are going to short change Rudolph.
Not a snag, but an issue as one said ^^^  
Kev in Cali : 3/23/2021 6:41 pm : link
This isn't small news....especially if misses any amount of time. Just when things were looking really good going into this draft. pffft
RE: RE: RE: They don't talk about this  
BigBlueShock : 3/23/2021 6:41 pm : link
In comment 15194603 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 15194601 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 15194588 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


the entire day he was there? Odd.



He was there? Sounds like he just had his physical



Not sure. But during the negotiations at some point with the agent, you'd think it would come up at some point?

How do we know it didn’t? And even if you want to take the pessimist view and assume they didn’t, he hasn’t signed the contract. They give physicals for a reason before signing these deals.

Seems like a strange thing to focus in on when the process seems to have actually worked and they found it before signing.
Interesting...  
ryanmkeane : 3/23/2021 6:43 pm : link
And that sucks. Hopefully minor like the surgery Thomas had?
RE: Didn’t they give him a physical  
Matt M. : 3/23/2021 6:44 pm : link
In comment 15194633 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Before they signed him?
They agreed in principle on the terms, but the deal was not signed. This is why he was here meeting with team doctors and officials before it gets signed.

This is a very big deal. It either results in the deal being taken off the table or he potentially either misses time and/or has a nagging injury.
RE: RE: RE: RE: They don't talk about this  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/23/2021 6:45 pm : link
In comment 15194641 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15194603 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 15194601 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 15194588 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


the entire day he was there? Odd.



He was there? Sounds like he just had his physical



Not sure. But during the negotiations at some point with the agent, you'd think it would come up at some point?


How do we know it didn’t? And even if you want to take the pessimist view and assume they didn’t, he hasn’t signed the contract. They give physicals for a reason before signing these deals.

Seems like a strange thing to focus in on when the process seems to have actually worked and they found it before signing.


Not a pessimist view at all, I hope they can work it out and I love the signing. I don't think it's a strange thing to focus on when you're negotiating on signing said player that he has an injury that might need surgery, but maybe that's me (and the rest of us) and not you.
RE: I’ll take Rudolph on one foot vs. Engram ...  
Trainmaster : 3/23/2021 6:46 pm : link
LOL

RE: Sounds like Evan Engram just turned in one of his  
santacruzom : 3/23/2021 6:47 pm : link
In comment 15194610 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
NY Giant life-lines...


But the amount of those he owns is indicated by his jersey number.
This may be an innocent thing  
robbieballs2003 : 3/23/2021 6:48 pm : link
That Rudolph didn't know about. Why do people assume he was trying to pull one over on the Giants?
What's the problem, did the med staff run out of ice?  
rnargi : 3/23/2021 6:48 pm : link
I kid, I kid...this really sucks and like others have said, it sounds like a whole lot more than a snag.
RE: On second thought  
Jimmy Googs : 3/23/2021 6:48 pm : link
In comment 15194628 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
I’ll take Rudolph on one foot vs. Engram. Probably still a better blocker.


well done...
6 months till season starts  
Payasdaddy : 3/23/2021 6:50 pm : link
He will heal. Hope they still sign him
Incurred the injury December 6  
shyster : 3/23/2021 6:52 pm : link
against the Jags. Played most of the game but had zero receptions on two targets.

During the following week, he was listed as doubtful, not out, and coach said he was "getting a lot of treatment" and hoped to play.

Missed the next three games before finally being put on IR for Week 17.

Nature of injury never publicized, best I can tell.

He does have a history of a left foot fracture in November 2013 that cost him the rest of that season.

Really hope Giants find the exit door.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: They don't talk about this  
BigBlueShock : 3/23/2021 6:53 pm : link
In comment 15194646 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 15194641 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15194603 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 15194601 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 15194588 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


the entire day he was there? Odd.



He was there? Sounds like he just had his physical



Not sure. But during the negotiations at some point with the agent, you'd think it would come up at some point?


How do we know it didn’t? And even if you want to take the pessimist view and assume they didn’t, he hasn’t signed the contract. They give physicals for a reason before signing these deals.

Seems like a strange thing to focus in on when the process seems to have actually worked and they found it before signing.



Not a pessimist view at all, I hope they can work it out and I love the signing. I don't think it's a strange thing to focus on when you're negotiating on signing said player that he has an injury that might need surgery, but maybe that's me (and the rest of us) and not you.

Maybe they discussed it and Team Rudolph didn’t think it was an issue? Maybe they had no clue? I’m not even sure what you’re trying to imply here. That the Giants didn’t bother to ask about any medical issues? Is that what you’re insinuating?
Rub some dirt on it  
gidiefor : Mod : 3/23/2021 6:53 pm : link
RE: RE: On second thought  
Kev in Cali : 3/23/2021 6:55 pm : link
In comment 15194653 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
In comment 15194628 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


I’ll take Rudolph on one foot vs. Engram. Probably still a better blocker.



well done...


I'd like both of them 100% healthy and not needing to draft a TE this year.
RE: Incurred the injury December 6  
DavidinBMNY : 3/23/2021 6:55 pm : link
In comment 15194655 shyster said:
Quote:
against the Jags. Played most of the game but had zero receptions on two targets.

During the following week, he was listed as doubtful, not out, and coach said he was "getting a lot of treatment" and hoped to play.

Missed the next three games before finally being put on IR for Week 17.

Nature of injury never publicized, best I can tell.

He does have a history of a left foot fracture in November 2013 that cost him the rest of that season.

Really hope Giants find the exit door.
I hope that for year 1 they come to a mutual risk reward decision with if he is still on roster year 2 , more slated his way then year 1. If he plays ball sign him still.
who was the linebacker that Reese gave a pretty big contract for  
OdellBeckhamJr : 3/23/2021 6:56 pm : link
and then after everyone flipped out about it he had a failed physical? I think he was from Seattle
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: They don't talk about this  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/23/2021 6:56 pm : link
In comment 15194656 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15194646 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 15194641 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15194603 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 15194601 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 15194588 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


the entire day he was there? Odd.



He was there? Sounds like he just had his physical



Not sure. But during the negotiations at some point with the agent, you'd think it would come up at some point?


How do we know it didn’t? And even if you want to take the pessimist view and assume they didn’t, he hasn’t signed the contract. They give physicals for a reason before signing these deals.

Seems like a strange thing to focus in on when the process seems to have actually worked and they found it before signing.



Not a pessimist view at all, I hope they can work it out and I love the signing. I don't think it's a strange thing to focus on when you're negotiating on signing said player that he has an injury that might need surgery, but maybe that's me (and the rest of us) and not you.


Maybe they discussed it and Team Rudolph didn’t think it was an issue? Maybe they had no clue? I’m not even sure what you’re trying to imply here. That the Giants didn’t bother to ask about any medical issues? Is that what you’re insinuating?


Wow, you sure are good at jumping to conclusions. So, you're not surprised this popped up now and just when they were negotiating a week ago or so? It's called being surprised. I don't think anyone is trying to screw anyone over here. If I thought that, I would just come out and say it. It's called being surprised. Sorry that's a sin to you.
RE: Incurred the injury December 6  
Kev in Cali : 3/23/2021 6:56 pm : link
In comment 15194655 shyster said:
Quote:
against the Jags. Played most of the game but had zero receptions on two targets.

During the following week, he was listed as doubtful, not out, and coach said he was "getting a lot of treatment" and hoped to play.

Missed the next three games before finally being put on IR for Week 17.

Nature of injury never publicized, best I can tell.

He does have a history of a left foot fracture in November 2013 that cost him the rest of that season.

Really hope Giants find the exit door.


Good research. Thanks!
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/23/2021 7:01 pm : link
I knew things were going too well...

This is football...  
DonQuixote : 3/23/2021 7:03 pm : link
we are going to get our share of this in normal times, but this year we signed some veteran players and players coming off injury. Not all these deals are going to work out.
Better to uncover this now..  
Sean : 3/23/2021 7:03 pm : link
Maybe can agree to a reworked deal now with less money.
I hope Pitts falls in the draft  
GFAN52 : 3/23/2021 7:04 pm : link
I'd love to add his speed to the receiving corps.
RE: Rub some dirt on it  
eric2425ny : 3/23/2021 7:05 pm : link
In comment 15194657 gidiefor said:
Quote:
!


Ha ha, walk it off pussy!
Fine by me  
Mr. Nickels : 3/23/2021 7:07 pm : link
I like Kaden Smith's upside. Go draft Pitts at 11.
RE: Oh well  
section125 : 3/23/2021 7:08 pm : link
In comment 15194590 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Didn’t like that signing anyway. Don’t want washed up players making 4 mill+.


He is not washed up..wtf.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/23/2021 7:08 pm : link
From all I've gathered, Pitts sure as hell ain't dropping to 11.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: They don't talk about this  
BigBlueShock : 3/23/2021 7:09 pm : link
In comment 15194663 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 15194656 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15194646 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 15194641 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15194603 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


In comment 15194601 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 15194588 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


the entire day he was there? Odd.



He was there? Sounds like he just had his physical



Not sure. But during the negotiations at some point with the agent, you'd think it would come up at some point?


How do we know it didn’t? And even if you want to take the pessimist view and assume they didn’t, he hasn’t signed the contract. They give physicals for a reason before signing these deals.

Seems like a strange thing to focus in on when the process seems to have actually worked and they found it before signing.



Not a pessimist view at all, I hope they can work it out and I love the signing. I don't think it's a strange thing to focus on when you're negotiating on signing said player that he has an injury that might need surgery, but maybe that's me (and the rest of us) and not you.


Maybe they discussed it and Team Rudolph didn’t think it was an issue? Maybe they had no clue? I’m not even sure what you’re trying to imply here. That the Giants didn’t bother to ask about any medical issues? Is that what you’re insinuating?



Wow, you sure are good at jumping to conclusions. So, you're not surprised this popped up now and just when they were negotiating a week ago or so? It's called being surprised. I don't think anyone is trying to screw anyone over here. If I thought that, I would just come out and say it. It's called being surprised. Sorry that's a sin to you.

I’m not jumping to conclusions at all and really didn’t mean to make a huge deal out of it but you’re obviously ridiculously defensive. Your initial post was asking how this happened, didn’t they talk about this during his visit? First of all, he didn’t visit. Secondly, maybe they did and maybe nobody knew about the injury. Who knows. What we do know is that every single deal we ever see announced comes with the disclaimer “pending a physical”. They haven’t signed him yet and the physical apparently found an injury, whether known or unknown and the severity obviously not known prior.

Either way, it sucks for everyone. It just seems to me in your inti post that you were looking for someone to blame. That’s all. It’s all good.
Any other TE FAs available?  
Joe Beckwith : 3/23/2021 7:13 pm : link
This might lead us to Pitts if he’s there, or the PSU guy in the 3rd. Any OL guys on our team with good hands that can line up as a TE?
There’s 3 months to work out an alternative if necessary.
RE: ...  
GFAN52 : 3/23/2021 7:15 pm : link
In comment 15194678 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
From all I've gathered, Pitts sure as hell ain't dropping to 11.


Just hope there's a rush on QBs in the top ten.
RE: who was the linebacker that Reese gave a pretty big contract for  
wigs in nyc : 3/23/2021 7:16 pm : link
In comment 15194662 OdellBeckhamJr said:
Quote:
and then after everyone flipped out about it he had a failed physical? I think he was from Seattle


Was that O’Brien Schofeld? Or did he gooooo to Seattle? Man, had forgotten all about that
Mike G  
ryanmkeane : 3/23/2021 7:18 pm : link
Just tweeted again:
Kyle Rudolph is still in town and meeting with the #Giants tonight. The team and his camp are talking about a medical plan. Everything could be ironed out. The deal isn’t dead at this point. Just some extended discussions about the medicals right now.
That second tweet  
ryanmkeane : 3/23/2021 7:19 pm : link
seems to be positive, perhaps they take some guarantees off the contract and see what the medical plan is to make sure he’s ready to go before the season
RE: Any other TE FAs available?  
Angel Eyes : 3/23/2021 7:19 pm : link
In comment 15194683 Joe Beckwith said:
Quote:
This might lead us to Pitts if he’s there, or the PSU guy in the 3rd. Any OL guys on our team with good hands that can line up as a TE?
There’s 3 months to work out an alternative if necessary.

Andrew Thomas might be the best bet for OL, he caught a two-point conversion in the first Cowboys game. Or we could take a leaf out of Belichick’s book and have a linebacker line up at tight end, say Niko Lalos, who snagged an interception against the Bengals.
RE: RE: who was the linebacker that Reese gave a pretty big contract for  
OdellBeckhamJr : 3/23/2021 7:23 pm : link
In comment 15194686 wigs in nyc said:
Quote:
In comment 15194662 OdellBeckhamJr said:


Quote:


and then after everyone flipped out about it he had a failed physical? I think he was from Seattle



Was that O’Brien Schofeld? Or did he gooooo to Seattle? Man, had forgotten all about that


That's him! Giants gave him a 2yr/$8M deal but was voided after a failed physical and went back to Seattle
Might be a blessing in disguise  
Breeze_94 : 3/23/2021 7:25 pm : link
save a couple mill in GTD $$$. Props to the medical team for catching it.

shit. this was the offensive signing i was most  
japanhead : 3/23/2021 7:30 pm : link
excited about.
I mentioned..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3/23/2021 7:31 pm : link
this on one of the signing threads earlier this week, but all contracts can be voided pending the results of the physical. Because the physical usually takes place after the contracts are signed
This is a blow to the offseason if he can’t play  
BillT : 3/23/2021 7:34 pm : link
A two way TE would be a big improvement for the Giants line and offense. Give us something we haven’t seen in quite a while. Hope this works out.
If amputation is recommended, can we void the contract?  
The_Boss : 3/23/2021 7:37 pm : link
RE: If amputation is recommended, can we void the contract?  
eric2425ny : 3/23/2021 7:41 pm : link
In comment 15194710 The_Boss said:
Quote:
-


Ha ha
christian : 3/23/2021 7:42 pm : link
Hazards of a mostly digital offseason. Smart they had Golladay in person, and of course Williams was too.
RE: Sounds like Evan Engram just turned in one of his  
defensewinstitles : 3/23/2021 7:45 pm : link
In comment 15194610 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
NY Giant life-lines...
Haha that got me laughing.
"Caveat Emptor" .....  
Manny in CA : 3/23/2021 7:57 pm : link

Buyer Beware, Good job Giants' medical staff.

Remember both Marvin Austin and David Wilson were terrific college players, but were damaged goods when the Giants drafted them.

The medical staff FAILED to due their due diligence, and the team paid.

I wonder how long he's had this injury; I'm guessing the Vikes squeezed all the could out of him; then let him walk.
We  
AcidTest : 3/23/2021 8:09 pm : link
need to know more, but foot surgery makes me nervous.
RE: RE: Oh well  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/23/2021 8:10 pm : link
In comment 15194677 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15194590 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


Didn’t like that signing anyway. Don’t want washed up players making 4 mill+.



He is not washed up..wtf.


Yeah he’s still a Pro Bower ... foh
Klaatu : 3/23/2021 8:16 pm : link
RE: We  
Angel Eyes : 3/23/2021 8:17 pm : link
In comment 15194757 AcidTest said:
Quote:
need to know more, but foot surgery makes me nervous.

Michael Strahan had foot surgery and he rebounded in ‘07. Took him until Week 4 until he was back to form, but he got there.
RE: We ...  
Manny in CA : 3/23/2021 8:18 pm : link

The "Good News": Probably none, but if they could put him in cold storage, he may have enough in him to play a good while, (like Whitten did) after he gets his foot fixed.

The Bad news: he's "football old" and most likely gone for the season.
RE: RE: We  
Klaatu : 3/23/2021 8:32 pm : link
In comment 15194771 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15194757 AcidTest said:


Quote:


need to know more, but foot surgery makes me nervous.


Michael Strahan had foot surgery and he rebounded in ‘07. Took him until Week 4 until he was back to form, but he got there.


Strahan opted not to have the surgery on the advice of Dr. Robert Anderson. If Anderson had recommended the surgery - which would have required a grueling 8-12 month rehab - Strahan most likely would have retired.
RE: RE: RE: We  
Angel Eyes : 3/23/2021 8:35 pm : link
In comment 15194789 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15194771 Angel Eyes said:


Quote:


In comment 15194757 AcidTest said:


Quote:


need to know more, but foot surgery makes me nervous.


Michael Strahan had foot surgery and he rebounded in ‘07. Took him until Week 4 until he was back to form, but he got there.



Strahan opted not to have the surgery on the advice of Dr. Robert Anderson. If Anderson had recommended the surgery - which would have required a grueling 8-12 month rehab - Strahan most likely would have retired.

So how was he able to play on that foot?
RE: RE: RE: Oh well  
islander1 : 3/23/2021 8:43 pm : link
In comment 15194615 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15194604 robbieballs2003 said:


Quote:


In comment 15194590 JoeyBigBlue said:


Quote:


Didn’t like that signing anyway. Don’t want washed up players making 4 mill+.



Washed up? Lol. He's still productive and the best blocking TE we've had in awhile.



He hasn’t had over 400 yards since 2018. He’s 10 years into his career. His best days are long gone.


He was targeted half as much, and his catches/targets as well as yards per completion are in line with his career averages.
He still had more catches than the other TE, Irv Smith....but Smith is a bargain.
If it's worse case; this changes everything .....  
Manny in CA : 3/23/2021 8:44 pm : link

Bottomline: The Giants are looking for playmakers to rescue their offense from the cellar. Everything else, takes a back-seat.

They invested big in Galladay and to a lessor degree in Ross. I now see them going for one of the Alabama WRs now - Devonte Smith or Jaylen Waddle, 1st round.
RE: RE: RE: RE: We  
Klaatu : 3/23/2021 8:45 pm : link
In comment 15194797 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:


So how was he able to play on that foot?


He was Michael Fucking Strahan, that's how.

Seriously, he did follow a therapy/rehab program that was much less strenuous than the kind that would have followed surgery. He also had more time to heal...his injury happened in November 2006, and he went on IR in December, eight months before the 2007 training camp was scheduled to begin (which he skipped anyway).
Did we run out of money?  
ghost718 : 3/23/2021 9:59 pm : link
Didn't that happen to us a few years ago with that LB Schofield (sp)  
FranknWeezer : 3/24/2021 12:44 am : link
from ATL? Can't remember the details, but the signing fell apart over an injury issue at his physical. Most of BBI was relieved b/c we were looking for a splash at LB and that guy was pretty much an unknown around here.
I’d rather the 7 million back  
bluetothegrave : 3/24/2021 4:02 am : link
Old , slow , past his prime. The guy we got from San Fran last year is a better blocker. Engram is a more dangerous pass receiver. In his prime he was a really good tight end. Worst free agent signing we have made and if there is any.. any lingering injury risk I would bail on the deal In 2 fucking seconds. I didn’t like it when this foot injury wasn’t a factor.

I believe anyone thinking this is a surprise is foolish. Athletes know their body 100%. He was trying to hide it IMO.
RE:  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3/24/2021 7:21 am : link
In comment 15194738 Manny in CA said:
Quote:

Buyer Beware, Good job Giants' medical staff.

Remember both Marvin Austin and David Wilson were terrific college players, but were damaged goods when the Giants drafted them.

The medical staff FAILED to due their due diligence, and the team paid.

I wonder how long he's had this injury; I'm guessing the Vikes squeezed all the could out of him; then let him walk.


Why do you continually post terrible recollections of things that happened??

How did the Giants medical staff fail with Marvin Austin?? He tore a pec muscle in preseason. In game!! That isn't an injury that has some underlying cause.

Where Austin had red flags was in college where he took improper benefits and had attitude concerns.
it would suck if he cant play. I think he's good signing  
Victor in CT : 3/24/2021 8:15 am : link
hopefully it works out.
