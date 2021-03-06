Snag in Kyle Rudolph Deal

There’s a snag in the #Giants’ addition of TE Kyle Rudolph. Sources say the team’s medical staff is concerned with Rudolph’s foot after his physical and believes he’ll need surgery. The sides are discussing how to proceed. The two-year deal was agreed to but not yet signed.
but kudos to the medical team for uncovering now. Wonder what the prognosis is? I'd be fine altering the deal (cat is out of the bag now so it will happen with another team) to something more performance based along with availability. The season starts in 5+ months so whatever it is will likely heal by then.
but kudos to the medical team for uncovering now. Wonder what the prognosis is? I'd be fine altering the deal (cat is out of the bag now so it will happen with another team) to something more performance based along with availability. The season starts in 5+ months so whatever it is will likely heal by then.
Foot injuries can be bad. Ruined a good portion of Olsen’s later career.
Years of watching sports has kind of desensitized us to the fact that surgery is a pretty big deal.
Agreed, I’d rather go a different direction if it requires surgery. It’s one thing if it’s a guy already under contract. He’s 31 as well. And based on my experiences after 30 things don’t heal quite as quickly as when I was 25.
Kyle Rudolph is still in town and meeting with the #Giants tonight. The team and his camp are talking about a medical plan. Everything could be ironed out. The deal isn’t dead at this point. Just some extended discussions about the medicals right now. Link - ( New Window )
Injuries attack early. Hope it is minor because he is a major cog
It sounds like the deal wasn’t official yet and he was having the physical today.
Exactly. They will agree to the same $ but they will change the terms to reach it. If Rudolph and his agent won't take that, then that is on them. There is no way the Giants are going to short change Rudolph.
Just tweeted again:
Kyle Rudolph is still in town and meeting with the #Giants tonight. The team and his camp are talking about a medical plan. Everything could be ironed out. The deal isn’t dead at this point. Just some extended discussions about the medicals right now.
This might lead us to Pitts if he’s there, or the PSU guy in the 3rd. Any OL guys on our team with good hands that can line up as a TE?
There’s 3 months to work out an alternative if necessary.
Andrew Thomas might be the best bet for OL, he caught a two-point conversion in the first Cowboys game. Or we could take a leaf out of Belichick’s book and have a linebacker line up at tight end, say Niko Lalos, who snagged an interception against the Bengals.
RE: RE: who was the linebacker that Reese gave a pretty big contract for
need to know more, but foot surgery makes me nervous.
Michael Strahan had foot surgery and he rebounded in ‘07. Took him until Week 4 until he was back to form, but he got there.
Strahan opted not to have the surgery on the advice of Dr. Robert Anderson. If Anderson had recommended the surgery - which would have required a grueling 8-12 month rehab - Strahan most likely would have retired.
need to know more, but foot surgery makes me nervous.
Michael Strahan had foot surgery and he rebounded in ‘07. Took him until Week 4 until he was back to form, but he got there.
Strahan opted not to have the surgery on the advice of Dr. Robert Anderson. If Anderson had recommended the surgery - which would have required a grueling 8-12 month rehab - Strahan most likely would have retired.
Didn’t like that signing anyway. Don’t want washed up players making 4 mill+.
Washed up? Lol. He's still productive and the best blocking TE we've had in awhile.
He hasn’t had over 400 yards since 2018. He’s 10 years into his career. His best days are long gone.
He was targeted half as much, and his catches/targets as well as yards per completion are in line with his career averages.
He still had more catches than the other TE, Irv Smith....but Smith is a bargain.
Seriously, he did follow a therapy/rehab program that was much less strenuous than the kind that would have followed surgery. He also had more time to heal...his injury happened in November 2006, and he went on IR in December, eight months before the 2007 training camp was scheduled to begin (which he skipped anyway).
from ATL? Can't remember the details, but the signing fell apart over an injury issue at his physical. Most of BBI was relieved b/c we were looking for a splash at LB and that guy was pretty much an unknown around here.
Old , slow , past his prime. The guy we got from San Fran last year is a better blocker. Engram is a more dangerous pass receiver. In his prime he was a really good tight end. Worst free agent signing we have made and if there is any.. any lingering injury risk I would bail on the deal In 2 fucking seconds. I didn’t like it when this foot injury wasn’t a factor.
I believe anyone thinking this is a surprise is foolish. Athletes know their body 100%. He was trying to hide it IMO.
Agreed. It’s big trouble
Foot injuries can be bad. Ruined a good portion of Olsen’s later career.
Please let it be a deal is off thing.
Putting on my fake doctor hat, this sounds like a crack in a bone that won't heal without a screw or something.
Link - ( New Window )
Hoping for the best and that we get a healthy player.
Is there surgery for lis franc? I don't remember.
Putting on my fake doctor hat, this sounds like a crack in a bone that won't heal without a screw or something.
I thought lis franc was more of a time and healing thing. Surgery seems like it would be some kind of fracture.
It’s not all about stats. It’s his blocking, the fact that he doesn’t drop the ball and that he is good in the red zone.
If Rudolph doesn't like the deal, they can reallocate the $.
The concern is will he be there for 16 games vs. say 12.
It sounds like the deal wasn’t official yet and he was having the physical today.
This is a very big deal. It either results in the deal being taken off the table or he potentially either misses time and/or has a nagging injury.
But the amount of those he owns is indicated by his jersey number.
well done...
During the following week, he was listed as doubtful, not out, and coach said he was "getting a lot of treatment" and hoped to play.
Missed the next three games before finally being put on IR for Week 17.
Nature of injury never publicized, best I can tell.
He does have a history of a left foot fracture in November 2013 that cost him the rest of that season.
Really hope Giants find the exit door.
I'd like both of them 100% healthy and not needing to draft a TE this year.
During the following week, he was listed as doubtful, not out, and coach said he was "getting a lot of treatment" and hoped to play.
Missed the next three games before finally being put on IR for Week 17.
Nature of injury never publicized, best I can tell.
He does have a history of a left foot fracture in November 2013 that cost him the rest of that season.
Really hope Giants find the exit door.
During the following week, he was listed as doubtful, not out, and coach said he was "getting a lot of treatment" and hoped to play.
Missed the next three games before finally being put on IR for Week 17.
Nature of injury never publicized, best I can tell.
He does have a history of a left foot fracture in November 2013 that cost him the rest of that season.
Really hope Giants find the exit door.
Good research. Thanks!
Ha ha, walk it off pussy!
He is not washed up..wtf.
There’s 3 months to work out an alternative if necessary.
Just hope there's a rush on QBs in the top ten.
Was that O’Brien Schofeld? Or did he gooooo to Seattle? Man, had forgotten all about that
Kyle Rudolph is still in town and meeting with the #Giants tonight. The team and his camp are talking about a medical plan. Everything could be ironed out. The deal isn’t dead at this point. Just some extended discussions about the medicals right now.
There’s 3 months to work out an alternative if necessary.
Andrew Thomas might be the best bet for OL, he caught a two-point conversion in the first Cowboys game. Or we could take a leaf out of Belichick’s book and have a linebacker line up at tight end, say Niko Lalos, who snagged an interception against the Bengals.
Ha ha
Buyer Beware, Good job Giants' medical staff.
Remember both Marvin Austin and David Wilson were terrific college players, but were damaged goods when the Giants drafted them.
The medical staff FAILED to due their due diligence, and the team paid.
I wonder how long he's had this injury; I'm guessing the Vikes squeezed all the could out of him; then let him walk.
Michael Strahan had foot surgery and he rebounded in ‘07. Took him until Week 4 until he was back to form, but he got there.
The "Good News": Probably none, but if they could put him in cold storage, he may have enough in him to play a good while, (like Whitten did) after he gets his foot fixed.
The Bad news: he's "football old" and most likely gone for the season.
Bottomline: The Giants are looking for playmakers to rescue their offense from the cellar. Everything else, takes a back-seat.
They invested big in Galladay and to a lessor degree in Ross. I now see them going for one of the Alabama WRs now - Devonte Smith or Jaylen Waddle, 1st round.
So how was he able to play on that foot?
He was Michael Fucking Strahan, that's how.
Seriously, he did follow a therapy/rehab program that was much less strenuous than the kind that would have followed surgery. He also had more time to heal...his injury happened in November 2006, and he went on IR in December, eight months before the 2007 training camp was scheduled to begin (which he skipped anyway).
I believe anyone thinking this is a surprise is foolish. Athletes know their body 100%. He was trying to hide it IMO.
Buyer Beware, Good job Giants' medical staff.
Remember both Marvin Austin and David Wilson were terrific college players, but were damaged goods when the Giants drafted them.
The medical staff FAILED to due their due diligence, and the team paid.
I wonder how long he's had this injury; I'm guessing the Vikes squeezed all the could out of him; then let him walk.
Why do you continually post terrible recollections of things that happened??
How did the Giants medical staff fail with Marvin Austin?? He tore a pec muscle in preseason. In game!! That isn't an injury that has some underlying cause.
Where Austin had red flags was in college where he took improper benefits and had attitude concerns.