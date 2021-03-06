Giants rework Martinez and Bradberry's contracts

Field Yates
@FieldYates
Others who had base salary converted into a signing bonus, creating cap:
Bills CB Tre’Davious White: $9.46M salary Rightwards arrow $7.568M cap
Giants CB James Bradberry: $8M salary Rightwards arrow $4M cap
Giants LB Blake Martinez: $7M salary Rightwards arrow $3.5M cap
Texans LB Whitney Mercilus: $6M salary Rightwards arrow $4M cap
I would not be surprised if Pettis and Yiadom are released saving over $3.4 mill - they are kind of redundant.
How so?
Anyway, wasn't this done in order to do what they just did?
Dan Duggan
@DDuggan21
Giants 2022 cap hits:
Williams: $26.5M
Golladay: $20.15M
Bradberry: $20.5M
Martinez: $14M
Jackson: TBD, but figures to be > $10M
Bradberry and Martinez restructures were unavoidable. Creates $7.5M in cap space this year ... but eats $7.5M more of next year's cap. Bradberry's cap hit will be $20.5M next year, Martinez's will be $14M
I think the result is, that it's a two year window for this squad. Next year's cap space has been reduced quite a bit. The way the contracts are structured makes it a bit harder to be a s creative next year and we still have to add this year's rookie class and a new contract for Peppers.
I doubt the Giants will be buyers next year.
That's the gamble. Get in "cheaper" FA now to prevent the spike in FA prices next year when the cap likely rises. I'd be pretty surprised if it wasn't around $200m in 2022.
I would prefer DJ Fluker - he is flawed but he is tremendous in the run game and can play tackle in a pinch.
Agreed. They are cheap but you can save a little here and a little there by dumping guys like Madre Harper and Ryan Lewis.
I think these are done with Adoree Jacksons's contract and the draft in mind. Doubt they'll sign much more guys for much more than the vet min.
Is this one of your crumbs of inside information that you occasionally decide to share? I've seen you mention Turner at least once before.
Martinez's base salary is also off. I am guessing they only had part of their base salary converted.
1) We will clear some folks out next year so some money will go away.
2) The Cap goes up.
3) If SB and DJ show what we need to see then longer term contracts can be had and their money would be less next year cap wise.
I am not worried about Cap stuff at all. Concentrate on this year.
In 2023 they likely do but right now, prior to these moves they look to be at $188m give or take in 2022 before the draft upcoming draft picks. Sounds like they will be right around $200m in 2022.
So you want to release 2 players because they play the same position as the 2 big (often injured) free agent signings instead of letting them compete for backup positions and releasing them if they fail to win a backup spot.
With respect, we hear this every year from Giants fans. "Great deal! Don't worry about the cap next year! We had no choice!"
Fast forward a year and the Giants are up against the cap for yet another season, with a losing record. Fool me once... fool me the twentieth time?
This is what happens when you can't draft. It's time to stop making excuses for it. If any of these guys turn out to be another Nate Solder or Olivier Vernon, it is going to get ugly.
Quote:
Giants had 80M of space for 2022 before the Williams, Golladay, and Jackson signings. That still leaves a bit of room for the restructures. They should be fine even if the cap doesn't go up.
You're one of the few that can get away with a post like this but that's well deserved. :)
Quote:
Giants had 80M of space for 2022 before the Williams, Golladay, and Jackson signings. That still leaves a bit of room for the restructures. They should be fine even if the cap doesn't go up.
In 2016 Reese was fighting to keep his job
In 2021 Gettleman is fighting to keep his job
When you have to win... future be damned
The guaranteed money given To KG/Jackson is still less than what we gave Beckham 3 years ago, for example. These contracts are simply better than what we've seen in years past. Yes, some of it assumes the cap rising but it wouldn't be just the Giants that are fucked if the cap doesn't rise which is why I think the league as a whole will do everything it can to make sure the cap increases.
Quote:
DG has reached out to Trai Turner.
I would prefer DJ Fluker - he is flawed but he is tremendous in the run game and can play tackle in a pinch.
Can't agree with that, Turner is multi-pro bowler. If they want a top OG, there he is.
Quote:
Giants had 80M of space for 2022 before the Williams, Golladay, and Jackson signings. That still leaves a bit of room for the restructures. They should be fine even if the cap doesn't go up.
Exactly this. The Giants took risks this off season similar to the risks they took in 2016. Of course a lot of details differ, but it will come down to the results if it was worth it.
Of course these moves all make sense now, but if Golloday or Williams blows out his knee in October and Adoree Jackson somehow doesn't pan out, 2022 looks pretty dire all of a sudden. These are the risks they are taking this year and those are not mitigated by just assuming the cap will be alright anyway. The cap will only be alright if the moves pan out.
No surprises here.We all hope that all these moves look great several years down the road.Their is always a risk/reward in free agent signings. Personally, I would much rather build through the draft and sprinkle in smart FA signings.Our past draft history caused us to be very aggressive the last 2 years in FA. I hope the 2021 FA signings mirror the 2020 FA signings. Only time will tell!!!
That's a big difference with 2016, where they were paying Eli Manning 25M a year.
That's a big difference with 2016, where they were paying Eli Manning 25M a year.
It's true in the sense that if Jones turns out not the be the guy, the next two years are moot anyway.
I don't think anybody is saying that the Giants shouldn't spend at all. I see no issues with pointing out the risks and pointing out that this way of building a team is not sustainable.
The NYG cleared out their cap 2 years ago and were on a very solid trajectory starting with last year's record setting cap room approaching FA. They had very few players on 2nd contracts. They added 3 last offseason. They added 3 more this offseason counting Leonard Williams' extension (while subtracting 2 in Zeitler/Tate).
The biggest driver of cap situation is players on 2nd year contracts and the goal is to draft well enough to have as many players as possible as candidates for those 2nd contracts either with the NYG or leaving via FA to bring back more draft picks.
Think of those players like expensive try outs or preferred walk ons. Carter and Ximines are on that list too. No harm bringing them to camp and seeing if they can earn their scholarship. If they don't make the 53 and they get cut, that's your in-season cushion to make other additions if necessary. John Ross and some others are on also in that category.
Both still young enough to add a couple years IMO.
The way DG has "built" the team, it all depends on Jones. If Jones turns the corner, this should be a good playoff team. If not, we are in trouble regardless.
Both still young enough to add a couple years IMO.
I think it's very likely next year's deals turn into 2 year extensions (if the NYG want that). I don't think the intent will be to save all that much money but more to flatten cap hits and set those up to be contracts they feel good about as they were when originally signed.
GM is on the hot seat to show wins. At least he's trying to do something. We'll see if it works.
That's a big difference with 2016, where they were paying Eli Manning 25M a year.
That just makes it easier to go on a wild spending spree.
Look, this is a very exciting time. It's like Christmas in March for Giants fans. I keep going into the family room and saying, "We signed another player!" And then I watch all the YouTube videos on the guy.... fun times!
Mrs. BBI: "Isn't this how you said teams get into cap trouble?"
Mr. BBI: "Ummm...ummm... yes... but..."
We used to make fun of the Redskins for doing this. Now we are doing this.
Why did we just sign a QB, RB, FB, TE, two WRs, three LBs, and a CB?
Because we have holes all over the roster because we can't draft. For example, why did we sign Jackson? Because we botched the Baker pick.
If this team is not 8-8 or better in this shitty division, it's going to get ugly around here.
"Look at all these weapons Daniel Jones has around him now! There are no excuses!"
Hello, those weapons will mean jack squat if the OL can't block. A rehabbing Barkley will have no holes to run through and Jones will be on his ass again. Pundits (not fans) continue to overrate Engram and to a certain extend Shepard (never has had a really good year) and Slayton (which version will we get in 2021?). Ross is a shot in the dark. Golladay is a big freaking deal and will help tremendously.
But we need the front office/coaching staff to be right about the OL.
Golladay and Jackson signed reasonably big deals but are you really worried that they had to sign a veteran backup QB? And a FB who has only ever played special teams? And a bunch of other players to 1 year deals? Every single team in the NFL turns over 10-15 spots on their 53 every year with players like that.
How well they have or have not drafted will be determined over the next 3 offseasons as their draft picks come up for extensions.
The 2016 issue was this, Reese believed he could go get defense, load up and win. Technically, for one season he was right but wrong at the same time. The offense was collapsing, the Oline was poor, Eli was not nearly the guy he was even 3 years prior and the guys we brought on were not exactly the kind of guys you wnat "leading" your locker room.
This year is way different. A- we have a fucking leader for a coach who commands respect and loyalty (so far any way), B- this FA period has been about adding talent to weak spots in the starting lineup- not about building leaders- adding play makers across levels and sides. C- Our core talent is very young and we are building to sustain and grow, not one last shot at glory.
These two FA periods, 2016 and 2021, are not at all the same. 2005 and 2021, yes, that is a far more apt comparison.
Quote:
Giants had 80M of space for 2022 before the Williams, Golladay, and Jackson signings. That still leaves a bit of room for the restructures. They should be fine even if the cap doesn't go up.
The cap is going up though. BB is spending this year too. I think these contract will look smart in a few years.
2 of them were league minimum deals
3 of them were low cost 1 year deals with minimal guaranteed money
the remaining 3 were Golladay, Jackson, Rudolph.
"Look at all these weapons Daniel Jones has around him now! There are no excuses!"
Hello, those weapons will mean jack squat if the OL can't block. A rehabbing Barkley will have no holes to run through and Jones will be on his ass again. Pundits (not fans) continue to overrate Engram and to a certain extend Shepard (never has had a really good year) and Slayton (which version will we get in 2021?). Ross is a shot in the dark. Golladay is a big freaking deal and will help tremendously.
But we need the front office/coaching staff to be right about the OL.
Quote:
In comment 15195279 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Giants had 80M of space for 2022 before the Williams, Golladay, and Jackson signings. That still leaves a bit of room for the restructures. They should be fine even if the cap doesn't go up.
15-33 Eric, I barely paid attention to some games last year. They needed to put a better product on the field in 2022. I usually care about the cap. I was getting to the point I no longer cared about the Giants. I have posted more in the last few weeks than I have in a while. I bet site traffic is good right now. We can't forget it is a business. Another double digit loss season and the banners would start flying again like the 70's.
The cap is going up though. BB is spending this year too. I think these contract will look smart in a few years.
Another thing about the CAP (as some people just can't have enough wrong with the team I guess), a lot deals are being done on 1 year prove it contracts. That means a SHIT ton of guys will be FA's next year. THere will be a lot of teams that like the player they signed who will now have to sign him again and for far more money than it would have taken this year.
Quote:
I had to laugh out loud at GMFB a day or two ago.
"Look at all these weapons Daniel Jones has around him now! There are no excuses!"
Hello, those weapons will mean jack squat if the OL can't block. A rehabbing Barkley will have no holes to run through and Jones will be on his ass again. Pundits (not fans) continue to overrate Engram and to a certain extend Shepard (never has had a really good year) and Slayton (which version will we get in 2021?). Ross is a shot in the dark. Golladay is a big freaking deal and will help tremendously.
But we need the front office/coaching staff to be right about the OL.
Gallman and Morris seemed to find some holes last year...WHy wouldn't you tack on a couple tenths onto their YPA and project that for Barkley?
Since when do we grade teams, grade sides of the ball on a position by position look and not consider how one affects the other. Teams loaded up on our run game and blitzed our QB becuase we can't get separation outside, nobody feared our WR's and we don't have a back to make people miss who could go the distance.
Now we have a bigtime WR, a TE who can block and catch, we hope Slayton improves back to his rookie season and SS will be far more effective with the attention going elsewhere. Add in Barkley who teams now can't just stack the box and have safeties up to deal with the run possibility as we can now (in theory) hit passes to KG, DS, SS, EE and KR...
Because they still have to comply with this year's cap. There are a couple of teams spending though. Look at the Pats.
COVID is the big unknown, but if COVID subsides and fans are allowed back, with the new Media deal, the cap should be much higher next year. While we can't predict it, it will be very unlikely to be lower than $210M
Why did the bulk of the NFL do exactly what the Giants did with Bradberry and Martinez and re structure to lessen the cap hits this year and push it out. Only most teams even did it moreso
To function this year and because the cap will go up like it has the past 20
Years before a pandemic hit.
I saw a prediction that the cap will be over $300M in 2030. I don't know if that will be the case. What we do know is that with the last TV contract, the cap rose between 5-10% yearly since 2010. There's no reason that won't happen again - and the bump to next season could be significant because the cap was lessened due to the COVID impact this season.
That's the other issue. The NFLPA seems to be in the owners' pockets.
Quote:
the NFL is swimming in $$. If the cap doesn't go up to or past $210 mill the players should walk.
That's the other issue. The NFLPA seems to be in the owners' pockets.
Yes they certainly have not learned from the MLBPA.
I'm not sure I buy that.
Look, I am excited about this year. But the Giants have done this before. This isn't new. Every year we hear the Giants are not going to spend in free agency and almost every year they end up spending a lot in free agency. But the record doesn't improve. And then we are up against the cap again, restructuring contracts with a ton of dead money.
Now I'm being told, "Yeah, but this year it is different."
We shall see. My level of trust in this organization is at an all-time low. I've been reduced to, "Trust in Joe Judge! He's really running the show now!"
Then what the heck are all the personnel people being paid for?
The arrow doesn't move until this situation does. I guess we'll see when the draft dust settles and we start getting players on the field.
You have to manage the cap well and add talent via free agency when it makes sense. It made absolutely no sense for the Giants to add a ton of $$$ free agents in 2018 and 2019. They added Solder, that was obviously the wrong choice. But they cleared out the majority of the bad contracts from the Reese years, drafted a new QB, and for the *most part* they started over in 2020, which *seemed* to be the plan especially when it came to Eli. It was clear as day they were going to let his contract run out and retire a Giant, for better or worse.
You guys will laugh at me for giving DG credit, but the one thing he did do was not spend like an idiot in 2019 and 2020 so that our cap was set up nicely for 2021 and beyond to make the moves we could to take advantage of the QB on a rookie deal, and a lot of our offensive guys on rookie deals still.
Majority of BBI has been begging for the Giants to act like they did this offseason, and now that they did, some are saying hey wait a second why are we spending all of this money...???? You can't have it both ways. The Giants needed an infusion of talent, and not only did they add talent in 2021 but they mostly did it the smart way. They gave out a total of 1 contract that goes beyond 3 years (Golladay) and they set their cap up so that most of these contracts run up right until the point where they will have to start paying Jones franchise QB money IF it turns out to be that he's our guy.
The "window" is now. It is the next 3 years. DG has rebuilt the defense to being a good unit. They are all mostly young on team friendly contracts when it comes to years. He has spent draft picks on OT, hopefully found our center, we still need to possibly upgrade the interior. We will see how the draft goes. He has added a huge talent in Golladay to stretch the field and help Jones. WR class is stacked this year.
You can't ask for talent and just rely on the draft. I'm sorry but it doesn't work that way. Hopefully these FA moves will work out. Odds are one of them doesn't, but the 2020 class was good, I trust DG and Judge and the way they have worked together to find the guys they want.
No that would be a terrible argument.
The problems with what the redskins did year after year were:
spending much bigger sums of money on the wrong players (like Haynesworth), while they were also drafting poorly, and most if not all years didn't have quality coaching or a quality QB.
The NYG have/had a clear salary table. Full stop. Entering this offseason they had just 2 players on second contracts 2 years from now (Logan Ryan, Shepard).
Especially with the way they have structured flexibility into all their FA deals the last 2 years, they have not changed that all that much even with all the money given out. They've basically added Leonard Williams, Golladay, and Jackson to their list - and they can get out of all 3 after just 2 years if necessary.
How well they have drafted is what will ultimately determine the course of the next several years - and especially how well their QB/Coaching tandem does. Judge and Jones have a platform to take this franchise as high as they are able to.
Quote:
the NFL is swimming in $$. If the cap doesn't go up to or past $210 mill the players should walk.
I saw a prediction that the cap will be over $300M in 2030. I don't know if that will be the case. What we do know is that with the last TV contract, the cap rose between 5-10% yearly since 2010. There's no reason that won't happen again - and the bump to next season could be significant because the cap was lessened due to the COVID impact this season.
It's actually sooner than that. There's an expectation that the cap will be close to or over $300 million by 2027 and nearing $380 by the end of this new tv deal. The cap will grow for 2022 but maybe at a slightly slower pace if stadiums aren't at full capacity all year. 2023 there should be an explosion between full capacity and the new tv deals kicking in.
One thing to note also is the cap was expected to be around $210-220 for 2021 prior covid so most of that should return in 2022. 2023 would then have the new tv money piled on top of that. We could see a 240 million or more cap
Quote:
In comment 15195446 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
the NFL is swimming in $$. If the cap doesn't go up to or past $210 mill the players should walk.
I saw a prediction that the cap will be over $300M in 2030. I don't know if that will be the case. What we do know is that with the last TV contract, the cap rose between 5-10% yearly since 2010. There's no reason that won't happen again - and the bump to next season could be significant because the cap was lessened due to the COVID impact this season.
It's actually sooner than that. There's an expectation that the cap will be close to or over $300 million by 2027 and nearing $380 by the end of this new tv deal. The cap will grow for 2022 but maybe at a slightly slower pace if stadiums aren't at full capacity all year. 2023 there should be an explosion between full capacity and the new tv deals kicking in.
One thing to note also is the cap was expected to be around $210-220 for 2021 prior covid so most of that should return in 2022. 2023 would then have the new tv money piled on top of that. We could see a 240 million or more cap
That's even better! Thanks for sharing
The Redskins had a solid QB in Brad Johnson but they let him go and signed Jeff George to replace him.
Quote:
if I understand you guys correctly, the only problem with what the Redskins did is they spent like crazy in a time when the cap didn't go up dramatically?
No that would be a terrible argument.
The problems with what the redskins did year after year were:
spending much bigger sums of money on the wrong players (like Haynesworth), while they were also drafting poorly, and most if not all years didn't have quality coaching or a quality QB.
Yeah, it's basically like night and day...
If that doesn't get fixed 2021 is still probably going to be a losing season.
Fucking great.
If that doesn't get fixed 2021 is still probably going to be a losing season.
I think they will address this early in the draft. Peart replacing Fleming at RT should help the pass blocking.
Quote:
Giants had 80M of space for 2022 before the Williams, Golladay, and Jackson signings. That still leaves a bit of room for the restructures. They should be fine even if the cap doesn't go up.
It always gets ugly when a FA doesn't pan out. Same with the draft. But, the Giants have to compete with the marketplace. Other teams are pretty far out on the risk curve as well.
If that doesn't get fixed 2021 is still probably going to be a losing season.
Rudolph figures to help with blocking (both pass and run)
Of course this doesn't include the Jackson signing.
I would assume the Giants are done, except for vet min players. They need space for rookies and injuries.
I'm not sure I buy that.
Look, I am excited about this year. But the Giants have done this before. This isn't new. Every year we hear the Giants are not going to spend in free agency and almost every year they end up spending a lot in free agency. But the record doesn't improve. And then we are up against the cap again, restructuring contracts with a ton of dead money.
Now I'm being told, "Yeah, but this year it is different."
We shall see. My level of trust in this organization is at an all-time low. I've been reduced to, "Trust in Joe Judge! He's really running the show now!"
Then what the heck are all the personnel people being paid for?
I'm not sure if the redskins comp is accurate. Much of their mispending on FAs was getting guyswho were at the end of their careers and were not worth the money, eg Smith and Sanders, or overspending on guys who are huge character red flags, like Haynesworth. So it wasn't the spending so much as who they were spending on
Of course this doesn't include the Jackson signing.
I would assume the Giants are done, except for vet min players. They need space for rookies and injuries.
There are ways to free up more space. Trading Will Hernandez and Evan Engram would free up over $9 million.
Releasing Spencer Pulley creates $2.725 million with no dead money.
If that doesn't get fixed 2021 is still probably going to be a losing season.
Why aren't you factoring in players getting better? Happens to other teams, and I know you like our coaches (most of them anyway), so wouldn't it be reasonable to expect them to get better?
You can't preach building through the draft if you aren't going to give the players time to develop. Obviously it needs to happen (and history clouds this which I understand), but you can't have it both ways.
Quote:
if I understand you guys correctly, the only problem with what the Redskins did is they spent like crazy in a time when the cap didn't go up dramatically?
I'm not sure if the redskins comp is accurate. Much of their mispending on FAs was getting guyswho were at the end of their careers and were not worth the money, eg Smith and Sanders, or overspending on guys who are huge character red flags, like Haynesworth. So it wasn't the spending so much as who they were spending on
Dammit. Should have ead the rest of the thread. Points already made
Eric makes the best point. A lot of these signings are from poor drafting.
Eric makes the best point. A lot of these signings are from poor drafting.
Which goes without saying since the players who haven't made to second contracts were drafted by the last regime which got fired for...poor drafting.
The first draft pick the current regime made was Saquon Barkley and he only became extension eligible this offseason.
Quote:
The line pass blocks poorly for a quarterback that has no pocket presence, and the scheme doesn't seem to do anything to address this. The issue figures to get worse if Barkley, who doesn't block, is back.
If that doesn't get fixed 2021 is still probably going to be a losing season.
Why aren't you factoring in players getting better? Happens to other teams, and I know you like our coaches (most of them anyway), so wouldn't it be reasonable to expect them to get better?
You can't preach building through the draft if you aren't going to give the players time to develop. Obviously it needs to happen (and history clouds this which I understand), but you can't have it both ways.
Some will get better, but some will get worse, some will get hurt, and so on. Now is when the '18 and '19 drafts and FA classes should really start bearing fruit - and those aren't very good.
It seems to me like the people that want it both ways are those saying the rebuild started in 2020. Not really true.
It is one thing to say the OL stinks after 3+ years of Flowers, Pugh, Richburg experiments gone wrong. But this current version of the OL basically started in 2020. Let's give it this year to see what they are about.
Some will get better, but some will get worse, some will get hurt, and so on. Now is when the '18 and '19 drafts and FA classes should really start bearing fruit - and those aren't very good.
Alright, you're on record saying that our 2018 and 2019 draft classes aren't very good. Let's see what happens this year with Barkley, Hernandez, Carter, Gates, Jones, Lawrence, and Slayton.
Quote:
in cap space.
Of course this doesn't include the Jackson signing.
I would assume the Giants are done, except for vet min players. They need space for rookies and injuries.
There are ways to free up more space. Trading Will Hernandez and Evan Engram would free up over $9 million.
Releasing Spencer Pulley creates $2.725 million with no dead money.
Spencer Pulley is not on the Giants roster. Not sure why folks think he is and why they think we are paying him 2.7 million? You are not the only one to post recently on BBI.
Of course the Giants can create cap space by trading or cutting players. I don't think they will, at least not before draft day.
It is one thing to say the OL stinks after 3+ years of Flowers, Pugh, Richburg experiments gone wrong. But this current version of the OL basically started in 2020. Let's give it this year to see what they are about.
Exactly. The same people who want to build through the draft for $$ reasons, then say the players suck after 6 games into their rookie season.
It is one thing to say the OL stinks after 3+ years of Flowers, Pugh, Richburg experiments gone wrong. But this current version of the OL basically started in 2020. Let's give it this year to see what they are about.
The counter arguments are:
1) (and you I disagree) The line was really, really bad last year
2) The likelihood of a 5th, 3rd, UDFA developing into a solid group is low odds
Reminds me of the cases made for the secondary two years ago, and the WR group last year. Rapid development of low odds scenarios feel like a big gamble.
The Giants then made rapid and big investments in those groups.
And I'll say it again, if we shouldn't spend money and we should rely on building within, that completely relies on coaching and development. I think we would all agree the coaching arrow is way way up right now.
And your point regarding mid rounds and UFA...while that is true, you see it with teams all over the league. Look at some of the top guards in the league, hell some of the top tackles in football were mid round picks. It happens.
Thomas struggled out of the gate, it was obvious. But the second half, man he looked good. His technique was so much better.
If Thomas and Gates each lock down their spots and play like their better selves, things will be a lot better going forward.
This is a huge year for Jones. You don't go into it with so many question marks. The draft and what they do with the rest of FA will be a indicator.
If you want the start of what started this mess take a look at the 2012 draft after the Giants won a SB with OL held together by duct tape and two elite receivers on the roster. Wilson, Randle, Hoysley, Robinson, Mosley, McCants. I recall waiting on a lot of players to "develop" and it never happened. In reality this draft should have been all top to the lines.
It still doesn't change the fact the Offensive Line was bad in 2020.
The team has not drafted well in recent years (excluding last year because it is too early to say). The 2018 and 2019 drafts in the first two rounds have not become consistent contributors. Barkley has missed a lot of time and the coaching staff seems less than enamored with Hernandez. From 2019 Baker is already gone, Lawrence is looking good, and Jones (regardless of long term view) has not been productive.
The concern is that the team is built with the short term in mind because the long term plan has so far not worked, not that the Giants should not acquire talent.
I'm not really getting the hand wringing about spending. They had a shit ton of available space next year which gave them a lot of options with contract structuring.
I've been saying for months that they could make some moves this offseason (if they chose to). Of course I was always shot down and told that signing Williams would mean they couldn't make any more moves.
I do think the concerns about the OL are warranted and could hold this team back. These young guys need to improve quickly, and even if they do they would still be 1 injury away from disaster.
Week 14: 6 Sacks, 12 pressures, 44% pressure
Week 15: 1 sack, 8 pressures, 24% pressure
Week 16: 6 sacks, 20 pressures, 41.7%
Week 17: 2 sacks, 7 pressures, 24.1% pressure
This was a time where their QB was hurting, they weren't running the ball well, and they had a chance to get into the playoffs.
At the most important part of the year, the line could not protect the QB. That was glaring to me.
The team has not drafted well in recent years (excluding last year because it is too early to say). The 2018 and 2019 drafts in the first two rounds have not become consistent contributors. Barkley has missed a lot of time and the coaching staff seems less than enamored with Hernandez. From 2019 Baker is already gone, Lawrence is looking good, and Jones (regardless of long term view) has not been productive.
The concern is that the team is built with the short term in mind because the long term plan has so far not worked, not that the Giants should not acquire talent.
Fair points. Barkley I thought was to support Eli and help the transition to Jones (or whoever). If Jones makes a quantum leap along Thomas things will look a lot different. Unfortunately I have much more faith in Thomas.
Week 14: 6 Sacks, 12 pressures, 44% pressure
Week 15: 1 sack, 8 pressures, 24% pressure
Week 16: 6 sacks, 20 pressures, 41.7%
Week 17: 2 sacks, 7 pressures, 24.1% pressure
This was a time where their QB was hurting, they weren't running the ball well, and they had a chance to get into the playoffs.
At the most important part of the year, the line could not protect the QB. That was glaring to me.
Pass pro was a problem most of the year, but yes it was very much a problem at the end of the year too. While we all hope Peart becomes a solid RT it is little more than hope at this point. He was a 3rd round draft pick for a reason and isn't generally a good idea to expect a 3rd round pick to have to become a reliable starter in year 2. It happens, but that is not the typical progression.
Mara is certainly one of the owners who would know what to expect in the future regarding league finances, and I don’t think Judge (or Gettleman) are going to overpay for a player they aren’t sold on, particularly if it would hamstring us in the future. Gettleman is not in a position to write blank checks and Judge isn’t going anywhere unless something happens off the field. Gettleman has been a team first guy and none of these moves suggest they’re made to save his bacon. This off-season seems highly targeted and very intentional.
I believe they see it as good business for all involved. Giants pay a little more today for a better rate tomorrow, and Kenny G gets a big payday today, rather than risk it on a one year deal for a huge payday tomorrow, that would be commensurate with the future cap. These deals are also kinda short, and we have space going forward thanks to DG and KA.
As someone mentioned, we don’t have our own second contract players, we have a qb on a rookie deal, and a host of other factors make this quite a unique off-season for us.
It was largely D) All of the above. For the offense to take off this year a few things need to happen:
1. The line protects better;
2. Receivers get open more quickly/often;
3. A TE can at least be a partial speed bump; and
4. Jones has to make quicker decisions
The team has not drafted well in recent years (excluding last year because it is too early to say). The 2018 and 2019 drafts in the first two rounds have not become consistent contributors. Barkley has missed a lot of time and the coaching staff seems less than enamored with Hernandez. From 2019 Baker is already gone, Lawrence is looking good, and Jones (regardless of long term view) has not been productive.
The concern is that the team is built with the short term in mind because the long term plan has so far not worked, not that the Giants should not acquire talent.
Agree that is a concern. And only adding more desperation-type thinking into future draft decisions to make up for the misses of the past.
Quote:
with pass pro. How quick was the pressure or sacks happening? Were the receivers getting open in an amount of time that didn't hinder pass pro? Was the qb holding the ball or putting his OL in bad positions by drifting backwards, not stepping up in the pocket (if there was one to be had)? How could a better blocking TE have helped the pass pro?
It was largely D) All of the above. For the offense to take off this year a few things need to happen:
1. The line protects better;
2. Receivers get open more quickly/often;
3. A TE can at least be a partial speed bump; and
4. Jones has to make quicker decisions
Hi Mike, I would agree. My overall point which you understand is for those looking to only put the majority of the blame on the OL. Other considerations like what listed above should be considered.
Week 14: 6 Sacks, 12 pressures, 44% pressure
Week 15: 1 sack, 8 pressures, 24% pressure
Week 16: 6 sacks, 20 pressures, 41.7%
Week 17: 2 sacks, 7 pressures, 24.1% pressure
This was a time where their QB was hurting, they weren't running the ball well, and they had a chance to get into the playoffs.
At the most important part of the year, the line could not protect the QB. That was glaring to me.
week 14 - Arizona D 4th most sacks in NFL (jones returned but then reinjured)
week 15 - Cleveland D 15th most sacks in NFL (McCoy playing from behind)
week 16 - Baltimore D 13th most sacks in NFL (jones back)
Cleveland and Baltimore in particular were obviously very strong teams last year winning 11 games and having very solid defenses - and the NYG were playing them in less than ideal circumstances w/r/t Jones' injury. I believe they were 10 point dogs in both of those games. Not the most balanced atmosphere to judge an OL performance.
All that said my biggest worry with Jones is I don't think he sees the field well and panics in the pocket. Now a really good OL can help with that but I do worry it will show up in big games/playoffs but I hope I'm proven wrong.
Quote:
Over the last quarter of the year, the Giants had major problem protecting the quarter back.
Week 14: 6 Sacks, 12 pressures, 44% pressure
Week 15: 1 sack, 8 pressures, 24% pressure
Week 16: 6 sacks, 20 pressures, 41.7%
Week 17: 2 sacks, 7 pressures, 24.1% pressure
This was a time where their QB was hurting, they weren't running the ball well, and they had a chance to get into the playoffs.
At the most important part of the year, the line could not protect the QB. That was glaring to me.
week 14 - Arizona D 4th most sacks in NFL (jones returned but then reinjured)
week 15 - Cleveland D 15th most sacks in NFL (McCoy playing from behind)
week 16 - Baltimore D 13th most sacks in NFL (jones back)
Cleveland and Baltimore in particular were obviously very strong teams last year winning 11 games and having very solid defenses - and the NYG were playing them in less than ideal circumstances w/r/t Jones' injury. I believe they were 10 point dogs in both of those games. Not the most balanced atmosphere to judge an OL performance.
Seems balanced enough to make the point.
Also think the pressure rate was bad all year long so not really cherry-picking to just make a relatively easy conclusion the OL was bad in 2020.
All that said my biggest worry with Jones is I don't think he sees the field well and panics in the pocket. Now a really good OL can help with that but I do worry it will show up in big games/playoffs but I hope I'm proven wrong.
LOS, Good post. I share your concerns with Jones. One part of me says, Let's see how he does with components that can actually fit the requirements of a complete offense. I think those components are in general (scheme depending of course)
Qb with accuracy and good decision making while being mentally and physically tough.
Outside wr's who can make the safeties and corners play honestly
slot wr who makes the inside defenders play honestly
a TE who is respectable blocker and respectable as pass catcher
a RB who must be accounted for and can pass protect (hi barkley)
As a group, an OL that can give at least adequate pass protection and adequate run blocking.
And did Eli, the brave vet, look panic stricken behind that line??
Jones had done evertthing you can ask of him and he's done it without EVER enjoying a preseason....he played behind Eli in year one and still set records. He improved ball possession last year and led the league in long throws with receivers who couldn't separate, with EE sabotaging his best efforts and without Barkley.
But by all means weep me some rivers...
2nd Worst - NY Giants at 29.7%
Best - Green Bay at 14.4%
The OL was bad...
And did Eli, the brave vet, look panic stricken behind that line??
Jones had done evertthing you can ask of him and he's done it without EVER enjoying a preseason....he played behind Eli in year one and still set records. He improved ball possession last year and led the league in long throws with receivers who couldn't separate, with EE sabotaging his best efforts and without Barkley.
But by all means weep me some rivers...
grizz, I don't see anything wrong with fans having concerns. Especially when the fans aren't communicating their opinions as absolute. I have my concerns about a lot of players including Jones and Barkley, but I also I don't know shit about evaluating players in general, and especially when you consider that evaluating players, one should consider the scheme, the coaching, and surrounding players. I wouldn't be surprised in the least if I were to talk with Coach Judge about what I think I know and for him to say, "forget everything you thought you know because it's incorrect".
Quote:
that's the point I've been trying to make for anyone willing to listen. Posters say things like "the OL hasn't gotten better!!" meanwhile they are not willing to let draft picks develop.
It is one thing to say the OL stinks after 3+ years of Flowers, Pugh, Richburg experiments gone wrong. But this current version of the OL basically started in 2020. Let's give it this year to see what they are about.
The counter arguments are:
1) (and you I disagree) The line was really, really bad last year
2) The likelihood of a 5th, 3rd, UDFA developing into a solid group is low odds
Reminds me of the cases made for the secondary two years ago, and the WR group last year. Rapid development of low odds scenarios feel like a big gamble.
The Giants then made rapid and big investments in those groups.
I think the line was better in the back half of the year. Bottom five the first half or so, slightly below average the first half.
The Giants were 13th in YPC for the entire season.
In Jones' starts from week 7 on, the average pressure % in Jones' starts was 28.45%, with two big outliers in ARI/BAL over 40%. Excluding those two it was below 24%. The median league wide is 22-23%. His first six was 33.2%.
I also think McCoy's poor pocket presence contributed to those pressures. Colt McCoy's two starts were around 24% each. My eyes tell me he looked much better in the pocket than Jones.
I think my posts consistently point out the critical nature of the the oline imv.
The long ball is nice. It is also one part of the game however important. It was critical for Eli. TC said he had the best he post ball he had been around. These throws win games, divisions, big playoff games and ultimately SB's. That is my concern with Jones and you can only scheme around it so much till it rears it ugly head.
Against the schedule, all things considered, the pass protection was bad. Mitigating factors? Absolutely.
Supporting evidence the line did well? Happy to debate that, but I don't see much of it.
Against the schedule, all things considered, the pass protection was bad. Mitigating factors? Absolutely.
Supporting evidence the line did well? Happy to debate that, but I don't see much of it.
Arizona and Baltimore games were brutal. But the pressure percentage in the back half of the year was closer to league average. Still a bit below, but not bottom five.
I thought the line looked average or better in the games against the Eagles, Browns, Seahawks. Is it fair to just throw out the two shitty games against AZ/Baltimore and say it was average? No, definitely not. But I saw improvement.
I think Arizona and Baltimore sold out to stop the run creating terrible down and distance which exposed the issues and it was not just the OL. I believe the Judge is fully aware of this and why they made the moves they have thus far with more coming in the draft on the OL imo.
Against the schedule, all things considered, the pass protection was bad. Mitigating factors? Absolutely.
Supporting evidence the line did well? Happy to debate that, but I don't see much of it.
If you want metrics I believe they set a team record in the middle of the season pre-Jones' injury for games with 100 rushing yards in a row. I'd call that impressive with currently unemployed Wayne Gallman + Alfred Morris gaining most of that yardage.
Not positive on the metrics here but I know turnovers went down I'd guess sacks did as well with the exception of the Arizona game.
And during this period of time they had a 4 game winning streak on the way to closing 5-4 in the last 9.
I'm not sure how I'd term last years OL performance other than uneven, but there was definitely a period of time when the best part of the week was watching Baldy's breakdowns. When was the last time that would have been the case...a decade ago?
Stats/metrics have become way overused in pro football. Every game, every play has a story with 11 people involved. One person messes up you can get a bad outcome. I don't see how stats can consistently account for this. For some positions you have more value but still not the only truth imv.
Stats/metrics have become way overused in pro football. Every game, every play has a story with 11 people involved. One person messes up you can get a bad outcome. I don't see how stats can consistently account for this. For some positions you have more value but still not the only truth imv.
Thank you!!
I think the 31st ranked pass block grade is highly relevant. Vs. the tons of zooming in people want to do, especially when they want to cherry pick things here and there with their eyes as well as overrate the strong games while throwing away the weak ones.
Also if you say want to progress two players like Thomas and Gates that's fine, but are you going to regress no one? Are you not going to regress the line as a whole without Zeitler?
What's more. Let's say we know that there will be an average line this year. Is that good enough? Daniel Jones has been historically bad through two seasons in terms of turnovers. Wouldn't it make more sense to ensure you had an upper echelon line vs. overinvesting in skill positions that might be far less relevant if your QB doesn't have the time or feels uneasy in the pocket?
Fast forward to the last four games, and for many reasons pointed out above, the aggregate numbers really fell off.
So if we're judging the season on results (and putting the other data aside) -- I'd say the run game was effective about half the year. And less effective the other.
And with a decent sample size of 16 games, makes sense. The Giants were a middle of the pack rushing team.
Now combine that with pretty consistent bad pass protection throughout the year and bad passing results, I'd describe that as bad pass protection.
So average run game, bad pass game?
Shane Lemieux was a good example as he seemed to often be very strong in the run game, particularly pulling, but struggled more in pass pro. Does that make him a good or bad lineman? It makes him neither. He is just strong in one and not yet there in the other.
Overall, I would say the Giants line in 2020 was much better in the run game than in pass pro. The question is whether or not they can make enough progress this year to allow Jones to throw? I do expect Barkley to have a good year if the run game blocking is similar to 2020.
If the offensive line is performing at the bottom of the league at a primary responsibility, I think it's generous to call the performance average.
I'm very bullish on the team. I am not bullish on the line as of today. The supporting evidence appears to be 1) hope the young players perform much better 2) Nate Solder recaptures a level of play we've not seen in 4-5 years.
I'll be elated to be proven wrong. I certainly wasn't excited about Nick Gates, and he was fantastic.
I've said this a couple times before but I genuinely believe the biggest mistake Judge as HC was not pulling out every stop possible to get Callahan here. I really wish he'd have learned from the BB/Scarnechia relationship just how important a truly great OL coach is.
I do applaud him for dumping Columbo and supposedly having a direct hands on impact with Thomas/Gates improvement. I also applaud the staff hirings this offseason. Those developments give me some confidence that there is progress being made, though how much remains to be seen. Adding Trai Turner on a prove it deal and then drafting someone interesting on day 2 would make me feel a lot better about things.
Shane Lemieux was a good example as he seemed to often be very strong in the run game, particularly pulling, but struggled more in pass pro. Does that make him a good or bad lineman? It makes him neither. He is just strong in one and not yet there in the other.
Overall, I would say the Giants line in 2020 was much better in the run game than in pass pro. The question is whether or not they can make enough progress this year to allow Jones to throw? I do expect Barkley to have a good year if the run game blocking is similar to 2020.
I think "good running lines" can get exposed more because they get put in situations not like 3rd and long or when they are playing catch up.
I think the Giants made some adjustments that improved the running game. What may have happened towards the end is teams figured it out. Lemieux was a 5th round pick. He is someone that you would expect to take time in pass pro.
I will be shocked if the Giants don't add another FA Ol and more in the draft with one being a high pick.
I agree with adding a vet, and I prefer an interior play. I’d like the floor to be a competent, if unspectacular veteran, and the ceiling be Lemieux or Hernandez over performing.
My two primary hopes 1) Jones gets hit a lot less 2) Barkley has fewer negative runs. Jones and Barkley are similar to me that *if* they get time/space, they have unique big play upside. I want to see Jones unleash more big throws, but he can’t be getting crushed.
Quote:
In comment 15195705 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
that's the point I've been trying to make for anyone willing to listen. Posters say things like "the OL hasn't gotten better!!" meanwhile they are not willing to let draft picks develop.
It is one thing to say the OL stinks after 3+ years of Flowers, Pugh, Richburg experiments gone wrong. But this current version of the OL basically started in 2020. Let's give it this year to see what they are about.
The counter arguments are:
1) (and you I disagree) The line was really, really bad last year
2) The likelihood of a 5th, 3rd, UDFA developing into a solid group is low odds
Reminds me of the cases made for the secondary two years ago, and the WR group last year. Rapid development of low odds scenarios feel like a big gamble.
The Giants then made rapid and big investments in those groups.
I think the line was better in the back half of the year. Bottom five the first half or so, slightly below average the first half.
The Giants were 13th in YPC for the entire season.
In Jones' starts from week 7 on, the average pressure % in Jones' starts was 28.45%, with two big outliers in ARI/BAL over 40%. Excluding those two it was below 24%. The median league wide is 22-23%. His first six was 33.2%.
I also think McCoy's poor pocket presence contributed to those pressures. Colt McCoy's two starts were around 24% each. My eyes tell me he looked much better in the pocket than Jones.
Keep in mind though that it's difficult to use YPC to measure the Giants OL play, given than DJ's runs distort the average.