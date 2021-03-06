Giants rework Martinez and Bradberry's contracts Anakim : 3/24/2021 9:10 am

Field Yates

@FieldYates



Others who had base salary converted into a signing bonus, creating cap:



Bills CB Tre’Davious White: $9.46M salary Rightwards arrow $7.568M cap

Giants CB James Bradberry: $8M salary Rightwards arrow $4M cap

Giants LB Blake Martinez: $7M salary Rightwards arrow $3.5M cap

Texans LB Whitney Mercilus: $6M salary Rightwards arrow $4M cap