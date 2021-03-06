for display only
Kyle Rudolph Signs

Mkdaman1818 : 3/24/2021 11:06 am
Per Ian
Link - ( New Window )
I think DJ  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/24/2021 12:18 pm : link
Just found his new bestie.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Love paying  
Jay on the Island : 3/24/2021 12:20 pm : link
In comment 15195615 JoeyBigBlue said:














I wouldn’t pay a TE2 5 mill plus on our cap space. It’s a ridiculous use of cap allocation.


Tell that to Bill Belichick who just gave his #2 TE Jonnu Smith 4 years and $50 million.



Jonnu Smith is an ascending talent, hitting his peak. Rudolph is 10 years into his career and his numbers have declined. Not anywhere near the same.

I didn't say anything about age or talent I was just pointing out the comment that said it was ridiculous to spend 5 million on a #2 TE. Rudolph will likely play starters minutes for the Giants.

There were numerous Giants fans that wanted the Giants to sign 37 year old Jason Witten last season.
RE: Love paying  
djm : 3/24/2021 12:20 pm : link
In comment 15195528 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Washed up veterans


love when fans see one stat and assume a player is washed up. Look closer.
RE: RE: RE: Love paying  
djm : 3/24/2021 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15195572 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:












Washed up veterans



If you don't think Kyle Rudolph is a good TE2 you're a moron. He's a solid player still and according to multiple people far more knowledgeable than you his lack of production last year was due to the coaching and QB.




I wouldn’t pay a TE2 5 mill plus on our cap space. It’s a ridiculous use of cap allocation.


Who else you getting? Don't tell me it's just wasted. Who you getting? And why is that other player a clear cut better option?
All the talk of washed up vet signings  
GiantSteps : 3/24/2021 12:22 pm : link
reminds me of that time Connor Barwin was on the team.
That was weird.
RE: If the argument is  
Jay on the Island : 3/24/2021 12:22 pm : link
In comment 15195633 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Kyle Rudolph is your block TE, then why is Toilolo still on this team? Is that what he was signed to do. The third TE should be a development TE on a rookie contract. Especially when Engram not Rudolph are guaranteed to be on this team next season.

He's not the blocking TE. Rudolph will block but he wasn't brought in to be just a blocker. He will stabilize the #2 spot that has been an issue for a few years. Rudolph is a sure-handed receiver and an excellent red zone threat.
RE: RE: Love paying  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/24/2021 12:23 pm : link
In comment 15195528 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:






Washed up veterans



love when fans see one stat and assume a player is washed up. Look closer.


He’s 31 years, will be 32 years old. His numbers have decreased over the last 2 seasons. He was surpassed on the depth chart by Irv Smith. What makes you think he isn’t washed. 32 year old NFL skill position players just don’t magically get better.
Are we pretending that Kaden Smith is a bonafide #2 TE?  
Jay on the Island : 3/24/2021 12:23 pm : link
I was a huge fan of Smith's going into last season but he really disappointed as both a receiver and a blocker. He can't be counted on more than being the #3 option. If the Giants draft a TE there is a slim chance that Smith even makes this years roster.
RE: It's not his fault  
johnnyb : 3/24/2021 12:24 pm : link
In comment 15195583 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
He's not getting passes thrown his way. He was only targeted 37 times last year. His yards per target are right up there with Kelce, Waller, Tyreek Hill, Diggs, Davante and other top WRs. I'm not comparing him to any of those guys, but you have to take everything into account. He was consistently open and Cousins didn't go his way very often. Which makes sense when you see the WRs/RB he's had the last two years. Obviously the TEs numbers are going to be down when you have Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook on your offense.


And let's not forget Irv Smith, Jr., who had 30 receptions last year and 5 TDs. I would assume he made Rudolph expendable.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Love paying  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/24/2021 12:26 pm : link
In comment 15195572 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:


















Washed up veterans



If you don't think Kyle Rudolph is a good TE2 you're a moron. He's a solid player still and according to multiple people far more knowledgeable than you his lack of production last year was due to the coaching and QB.




I wouldn’t pay a TE2 5 mill plus on our cap space. It’s a ridiculous use of cap allocation.



Who else you getting? Don't tell me it's just wasted. Who you getting? And why is that other player a clear cut better option?


I would draft a guy 2, 3, or even 4th round. A guy that can be developed into the eventual starter once Engram is off the team. I’m not wasting time and money on a washed up player.
RE: RE: RE: Love paying  
djm : 3/24/2021 12:27 pm : link
In comment 15195672 djm said:
Quote:












Washed up veterans



love when fans see one stat and assume a player is washed up. Look closer.



He’s 31 years, will be 32 years old. His numbers have decreased over the last 2 seasons. He was surpassed on the depth chart by Irv Smith. What makes you think he isn’t washed. 32 year old NFL skill position players just don’t magically get better.


He still blocked well the last two years and his YPC was 2 yards higher than any other year in his career. And Smith was a 2nd round pick with a lot of talent. AND, his catch rate was the same or better than any other season.

Yea his catches were down. Everything else wasn't. If he does EXACTLY for us what he did for Minny the last 2 seasons, we will be more than happy.
RE: Love paying  
BMac : 3/24/2021 12:27 pm : link
In comment 15195528 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Washed up veterans


Climb down off the cross, SFB...we need the wood!
could there be a plan to trade Engram  
Chip : 3/24/2021 12:28 pm : link
on draft day. That needs to be taken into consideration.
Let’s see the washed up veterans signings  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/24/2021 12:31 pm : link
Golden Tate
Antoine Bethea
Jonathan Stewart
Dion Lewis
RE: Let’s see the washed up veterans signings  
Klaatu : 3/24/2021 12:47 pm : link
In comment 15195707 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Golden Tate
Antoine Bethea
Jonathan Stewart
Dion Lewis


Except for Lewis, all of those predate Judge and Garrett.

Now, you keep referring to Rudolph as "washed up." That's as may be, as the Brits say. Clearly, at 31, he's on the downside of his career, however he's still capable of being an effective inline blocker, and he's also a reliable red zone/short-yardage target with the surest hands we've had at the position in ages. His presence also gives us options with Engram, either to utilize him differently or move him, and it certainly doesn't preclude us from drafting a TE prospect this year or next. I really don't see what the problem is.
RE: Let’s see the washed up veterans signings  
BleedBlue : 3/24/2021 12:50 pm : link
In comment 15195707 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Golden Tate
Antoine Bethea
Jonathan Stewart
Dion Lewis


dude youre a fucking whining crybaby. Rudolph is a vet depth signing. his signing OBVIOUSLY didnt prevent us from making other moves. He is going to be a blocking TE for us with catching ability espeically in the red zone. This is a good signing according to most. for me, im going to trust guys who get paid vs joeybigblue
Over 4 seasons at age 32-35  
90.Cal : 3/24/2021 12:54 pm : link
Jason Witten averaged more targets in the Cowboys offense (95 targets a year) than Kyle Rudolph has ever gotten in his career besides 1 season. Kyle Rudolph (currently 31) can be productive depending on his role. Engram Rudolph Kaden Toilolo. I think its safe to say we are strong at the position.
I love people  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/24/2021 12:55 pm : link
Getting tight over a difference of opinion. Newsflash I don’t have to agree with everything the front office does. I don’t like this signing, doesn’t make you wrong or right. We will see.
RE: I love people  
BleedBlue : 3/24/2021 1:05 pm : link
In comment 15195750 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Getting tight over a difference of opinion. Newsflash I don’t have to agree with everything the front office does. I don’t like this signing, doesn’t make you wrong or right. We will see.


nobodys "getting tight" but you could just say, dont love it. instead of "love washed up vet signings" and then continue to argue as to why he is washed up. Your plan was to draft a 4th rounder and develop. what if that guy turns out to be nothing? then what? Rudolph was a solid depth signing. he isnt going to set the world on fire but his contract also wont hinder us in any way. paying the 5 million is irrelevant. you most likely arent getting better impact for 5 mill. again, that 5 mill means nothing in terms of our ability to improve the team
RE: RE: I love people  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/24/2021 1:08 pm : link
In comment 15195765 BleedBlue said:
Quote:






Getting tight over a difference of opinion. Newsflash I don’t have to agree with everything the front office does. I don’t like this signing, doesn’t make you wrong or right. We will see.



nobodys "getting tight" but you could just say, dont love it. instead of "love washed up vet signings" and then continue to argue as to why he is washed up. Your plan was to draft a 4th rounder and develop. what if that guy turns out to be nothing? then what? Rudolph was a solid depth signing. he isnt going to set the world on fire but his contract also wont hinder us in any way. paying the 5 million is irrelevant. you most likely arent getting better impact for 5 mill. again, that 5 mill means nothing in terms of our ability to improve the team



If you miss on the draft pick, then you draft another guy next year. Rudolph most likely won’t be here next year either, so it’s essentially the same result.
If Trai Turner can pass the physical...  
Fishmanjim57 : 3/24/2021 1:33 pm : link
He'd be a very good signing. He's been a beast in the past, and to play within the Joe Judge system I think he'll do a good job.
I love this signing  
LeonBright45 : 3/24/2021 1:41 pm : link
I love 2-way TEs because of the dual effectiveness. Guys like Engram & Pitts really need to dominate in the passing game while a guy like Howard Cross had such a long career because he could block like a 3rd OT. Rudolph will be a vet leader and a calming force for the offense, especially Daniel Jones.

I would be on board with drafting Penn St. TE-Pat Freiermuth in the 2nd round as an understudy. If we traded Engram I'd also be all in on Boston College TE-Hunter Long. These are the top two 2-way, duel threat TEs in this draft and there's a big drop-off after them.
It's been a good offseason...  
Matt G : 3/24/2021 1:42 pm : link
But this is the one move that I don't quite understand... Rudolph is a solid vet but he's been on the decline for a few years now... 2 yrs at $12M feels like we misjudged his market value by a decent margin

Feels a bit like the Jonathon Stewart and Golden Tate moves

RE: RE: RE: I love people  
BleedBlue : 3/24/2021 2:14 pm : link
In comment 15195776 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:












Getting tight over a difference of opinion. Newsflash I don’t have to agree with everything the front office does. I don’t like this signing, doesn’t make you wrong or right. We will see.



nobodys "getting tight" but you could just say, dont love it. instead of "love washed up vet signings" and then continue to argue as to why he is washed up. Your plan was to draft a 4th rounder and develop. what if that guy turns out to be nothing? then what? Rudolph was a solid depth signing. he isnt going to set the world on fire but his contract also wont hinder us in any way. paying the 5 million is irrelevant. you most likely arent getting better impact for 5 mill. again, that 5 mill means nothing in terms of our ability to improve the team




If you miss on the draft pick, then you draft another guy next year. Rudolph most likely won’t be here next year either, so it’s essentially the same result.


you have no idea how rudolph is going to perform. we know at a minimum he is going to be a solid inline blocking TE...something we havent had in a while (at least at his ability level). This was an overall upgrade to our depth and our blocking up front. its a solid vet move. ask the cowboys how important depth is. this was a solid move. if we can somehow land pitts at 11 and deal engram, our TE group is REALLY good
RE: RE: RE: Love paying  
Rory : 3/24/2021 2:14 pm : link
In comment 15195572 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:












Washed up veterans



If you don't think Kyle Rudolph is a good TE2 you're a moron. He's a solid player still and according to multiple people far more knowledgeable than you his lack of production last year was due to the coaching and QB.




I wouldn’t pay a TE2 5 mill plus on our cap space. It’s a ridiculous use of cap allocation.


that's your opinion, not a fact.

In fact I bet you dont have any facts to back up your opinion which again is not a fact.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Love paying  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/24/2021 2:19 pm : link
In comment 15195901 Rory said:
Quote:


















Washed up veterans



If you don't think Kyle Rudolph is a good TE2 you're a moron. He's a solid player still and according to multiple people far more knowledgeable than you his lack of production last year was due to the coaching and QB.




I wouldn’t pay a TE2 5 mill plus on our cap space. It’s a ridiculous use of cap allocation.



that's your opinion, not a fact.

In fact I bet you dont have any facts to back up your opinion which again is not a fact.


And I’d bet you didn’t read the thread before you decided to jump down my throat.
Hoping the numbers were adjusted down  
Shady Lurker : 3/24/2021 2:20 pm : link
from the initial report. I don't like this signing for many of the reasons already called out. This seems like a very steep contract for a declining vet with lingering injuries. The risk vs reward doesn't seem to be there at the original contract numbers
RE: RE: RE: I love people  
Gmen88 : 3/24/2021 2:57 pm : link
In comment 15195776 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:












Getting tight over a difference of opinion. Newsflash I don’t have to agree with everything the front office does. I don’t like this signing, doesn’t make you wrong or right. We will see.



nobodys "getting tight" but you could just say, dont love it. instead of "love washed up vet signings" and then continue to argue as to why he is washed up. Your plan was to draft a 4th rounder and develop. what if that guy turns out to be nothing? then what? Rudolph was a solid depth signing. he isnt going to set the world on fire but his contract also wont hinder us in any way. paying the 5 million is irrelevant. you most likely arent getting better impact for 5 mill. again, that 5 mill means nothing in terms of our ability to improve the team




If you miss on the draft pick, then you draft another guy next year. Rudolph most likely won’t be here next year either, so it’s essentially the same result.


If you miss on the draft pick, that player isn't contributing to the football team. Where as Rudolph, a proven commodity, will be.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I love people  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/24/2021 3:39 pm : link
In comment 15195958 Gmen88 said:
Quote:


















Getting tight over a difference of opinion. Newsflash I don’t have to agree with everything the front office does. I don’t like this signing, doesn’t make you wrong or right. We will see.



nobodys "getting tight" but you could just say, dont love it. instead of "love washed up vet signings" and then continue to argue as to why he is washed up. Your plan was to draft a 4th rounder and develop. what if that guy turns out to be nothing? then what? Rudolph was a solid depth signing. he isnt going to set the world on fire but his contract also wont hinder us in any way. paying the 5 million is irrelevant. you most likely arent getting better impact for 5 mill. again, that 5 mill means nothing in terms of our ability to improve the team




If you miss on the draft pick, then you draft another guy next year. Rudolph most likely won’t be here next year either, so it’s essentially the same result.



If you miss on the draft pick, that player isn't contributing to the football team. Where as Rudolph, a proven commodity, will be.


This is a guy going into his 11th season. Skill position players decline rapidly after their 10th season. People need to understand that you aren’t getting Kyle Rudolph from 2016. Also you aren’t paying a 4th round rookie 5 mill+.
LOL..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3/24/2021 3:43 pm : link
Other than 10 being a round number, there's absolutely no proof that there is a certain threshold where players "rapidly decline". For some, it can be after 5 years. For some 6. For some 12, etc.

Why even make an asinine statement like that?
Age is more than a number for tight ends?  
blue racer : 3/24/2021 3:46 pm : link
I'm not saying that Rudolph at 31 is in the same conversation with these HoF guys. Just consider that a tight end's shelf life can be somewhat longer than other positions:

Gonzalez retired at 37.
Witten had one of his better years at 35.
Gronk is 31, retires, comes back, wins another Super Bowl
Zack Ertz is 31 and still viable.
Travis Kelce is 31
Mike Ditka retired at 34 (Just sayin')

If he's healthy, not at all would I mind one or two years of Rudolph.

RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: I love people  
Gmen88 : 3/24/2021 3:52 pm : link
In comment 15196016 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
























Getting tight over a difference of opinion. Newsflash I don’t have to agree with everything the front office does. I don’t like this signing, doesn’t make you wrong or right. We will see.



nobodys "getting tight" but you could just say, dont love it. instead of "love washed up vet signings" and then continue to argue as to why he is washed up. Your plan was to draft a 4th rounder and develop. what if that guy turns out to be nothing? then what? Rudolph was a solid depth signing. he isnt going to set the world on fire but his contract also wont hinder us in any way. paying the 5 million is irrelevant. you most likely arent getting better impact for 5 mill. again, that 5 mill means nothing in terms of our ability to improve the team




If you miss on the draft pick, then you draft another guy next year. Rudolph most likely won’t be here next year either, so it’s essentially the same result.



If you miss on the draft pick, that player isn't contributing to the football team. Where as Rudolph, a proven commodity, will be.



This is a guy going into his 11th season. Skill position players decline rapidly after their 10th season. People need to understand that you aren’t getting Kyle Rudolph from 2016. Also you aren’t paying a 4th round rookie 5 mill+.


I'm not sure where you pulled that number from but I think you need to understand that a football player is far more than the stat sheet. He is still a top 5 blocking TE and a phenomenal redzone threat. Perfect compliment to Engram and helps with versatility in offensive packages IMO.
RE: Age is more than a number for tight ends?  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/24/2021 3:57 pm : link
In comment 15196029 blue racer said:
Quote:
I'm not saying that Rudolph at 31 is in the same conversation with these HoF guys. Just consider that a tight end's shelf life can be somewhat longer than other positions:

Gonzalez retired at 37.
Witten had one of his better years at 35.
Gronk is 31, retires, comes back, wins another Super Bowl
Zack Ertz is 31 and still viable.
Travis Kelce is 31
Mike Ditka retired at 34 (Just sayin')

If he's healthy, not at all would I mind one or two years of Rudolph.



Outside of Erz all those guys are Hall of Fame Tight Ends. Kelce is going into his 9th season not his 11th.


I’m not going to comment on this thread any longer. But here are the facts.

Rudolph is going to be 32 years old, entering his 11th season.
Rudolph was jumped on the depth chart by a younger TE
Rudolph hasn’t had over 400 years since 2018.
Rudolph was released by Vikings
Rudolph has an injury that needs surgery to repair.


RE: RE: Age is more than a number for tight ends?  
Bill L : 3/24/2021 4:01 pm : link
In comment 15196048 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:






I'm not saying that Rudolph at 31 is in the same conversation with these HoF guys. Just consider that a tight end's shelf life can be somewhat longer than other positions:

Gonzalez retired at 37.
Witten had one of his better years at 35.
Gronk is 31, retires, comes back, wins another Super Bowl
Zack Ertz is 31 and still viable.
Travis Kelce is 31
Mike Ditka retired at 34 (Just sayin')

If he's healthy, not at all would I mind one or two years of Rudolph.






Outside of Erz all those guys are Hall of Fame Tight Ends. Kelce is going into his 9th season not his 11th.


I’m not going to comment on this thread any longer. But here are the facts.

Rudolph is going to be 32 years old, entering his 11th season.
Rudolph was jumped on the depth chart by a younger TE
Rudolph hasn’t had over 400 years since 2018.
Rudolph was released by Vikings
Rudolph has an injury that needs surgery to repair.
Rudolph is still a top 5 blocking TE
Rudolph is a phenomenal redzone threat.
Rudolph is a Perfect complement to Engram
Rudolph helps with versatility in offensive packages

What makes Rudolph a perfect complement to Evan Engram?  
NYGgolfer : 3/24/2021 4:04 pm : link
.
How much of this is Garrett pining for a Witten?  
blue racer : 3/24/2021 4:09 pm : link
Seems like Jones needing a top WR was obvious.

That said, you gotta wonder that Garrett was asking for a "Witten"-style TE to run his preferred offense and the closest management could come with is Kyle Rudolph. Might be a very good get.

BTW, it is true that Kelce has less wear and tear than Rudolph, and Ertz isn't a Hall of Famer, I was just making the point that solid, two-way tight ends tend to stick around.

RE: What makes Rudolph a perfect complement to Evan Engram?  
UConn4523 : 3/24/2021 4:31 pm : link
In comment 15196061 NYGgolfer said:
Quote:
.


2 TE sets, something we ran last year but wasn't as effective as it could be since the other TE was never a pass catcher. It also allows Engram to be put in motion more while still having that extra blocker.
RE: RE: What makes Rudolph a perfect complement to Evan Engram?  
NYGgolfer : 3/24/2021 4:44 pm : link
In comment 15196117 UConn4523 said:
Quote:






.



2 TE sets, something we ran last year but wasn't as effective as it could be since the other TE was never a pass catcher. It also allows Engram to be put in motion more while still having that extra blocker.


Thanks UConn4523. Yes, another TE that can be an effective receiver does help in 2 TE sets. Just was looking for rational on the perfection comment as that can be said for many TEs. No worries.

Also, more motion & variation the better, so good call there if so.
Great news. I love this signing.  
Dave in Hoboken : 3/24/2021 4:47 pm : link
And if he eats into Engram's playing time, then so be it.
Love it. Great signing  
BillT : 3/24/2021 6:46 pm : link
A real TE. Will wonders never cease,
Happy we got him  
Breeze_94 : 3/24/2021 7:49 pm : link
He’s dependable. Good red zone guy. Can move the chains on 3rd down. Blocks well. Doesn’t drop passes.

On a team with as many weapons as the Giants have right now (can’t believe I’m saying that), that’s exactly what is needed.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Love paying  
section125 : 3/24/2021 8:31 pm : link
In comment 15195695 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:

I would draft a guy 2, 3, or even 4th round. A guy that can be developed into the eventual starter once Engram is off the team. I’m not wasting time and money on a washed up player.


Ok you are a troll. Keep repeating the same thing without any merit. Doesn't matter what ant one says you regurgitate terms like "old", "washed up", numbers declining - well except the important ones like 1 drop in 3 years, ypc same as usual, etc. So they targeted him less. Of course the numbers go down, even though the averages are the same.

so keep on trolling
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Love paying  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/24/2021 8:39 pm : link
In comment 15196411 section125 said:
Quote:







I would draft a guy 2, 3, or even 4th round. A guy that can be developed into the eventual starter once Engram is off the team. I’m not wasting time and money on a washed up player.



Ok you are a troll. Keep repeating the same thing without any merit. Doesn't matter what ant one says you regurgitate terms like "old", "washed up", numbers declining - well except the important ones like 1 drop in 3 years, ypc same as usual, etc. So they targeted him less. Of course the numbers go down, even though the averages are the same.

so keep on trolling


So I’m a troll because I don’t like the signing. You stating useless fucking stats doesn’t make you right either.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Love paying  
section125 : 3/24/2021 8:49 pm : link
In comment 15196418 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:













I would draft a guy 2, 3, or even 4th round. A guy that can be developed into the eventual starter once Engram is off the team. I’m not wasting time and money on a washed up player.



Ok you are a troll. Keep repeating the same thing without any merit. Doesn't matter what ant one says you regurgitate terms like "old", "washed up", numbers declining - well except the important ones like 1 drop in 3 years, ypc same as usual, etc. So they targeted him less. Of course the numbers go down, even though the averages are the same.

so keep on trolling



So I’m a troll because I don’t like the signing. You stating useless fucking stats doesn’t make you right either.


No you are a troll.

It is ok to not like the signing. Say that. Don't sit there and argue with everyone and tell us irrelevant crap about numbers declining without reference. When people point out your inconsistencies you go back to declining numbers and washed up...
But my stats are not useless, like yours. Figures don't lie, but liars can figure.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Love paying  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/24/2021 8:54 pm : link
In comment 15196436 section125 said:
Quote:



















I would draft a guy 2, 3, or even 4th round. A guy that can be developed into the eventual starter once Engram is off the team. I’m not wasting time and money on a washed up player.



Ok you are a troll. Keep repeating the same thing without any merit. Doesn't matter what ant one says you regurgitate terms like "old", "washed up", numbers declining - well except the important ones like 1 drop in 3 years, ypc same as usual, etc. So they targeted him less. Of course the numbers go down, even though the averages are the same.

so keep on trolling



So I’m a troll because I don’t like the signing. You stating useless fucking stats doesn’t make you right either.



No you are a troll.

It is ok to not like the signing. Say that. Don't sit there and argue with everyone and tell us irrelevant crap about numbers declining without reference. When people point out your inconsistencies you go back to declining numbers and washed up...
But my stats are not useless, like yours. Figures don't lie, but liars can figure.


Go back and read the thread. I stated facts throughout the entire thread. You sprouting off irrelevant shit like if we signed George Kittle or something.
These are the facts  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/24/2021 9:38 pm : link
Rudolph is going to be 32 years old, entering his 11th season.
Rudolph was jumped on the depth chart by a younger TE
Rudolph hasn’t had over 400 yards since 2018.
Rudolph was released by Vikings
Rudolph has an injury that requires surgery to heal.


I don’t care about his YPC and or 2 drops in the last years. Those are irrelevant facts. This is clearly a diminishing player (washed). There’s no need to compare him to Hall of Fame TEs to justify the signing.
RE: LOL..  
Jay on the Island : 3/24/2021 9:42 pm : link
In comment 15196023 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
Other than 10 being a round number, there's absolutely no proof that there is a certain threshold where players "rapidly decline". For some, it can be after 5 years. For some 6. For some 12, etc.

Why even make an asinine statement like that?

If people took the time to watch last season’s highlights of Rudolph they will see that he can still contribute. Why is it assumed that he can’t perform at age 31? He’s a hard worker without an extensive injury history.

If Rudolph relied mostly on speed then it would be reasonable to question if he could still make an impact at his age. Rudolph should still be able to contribute as a starter for a year or two.

We’ve seen several TE’s (Gonzalez, Gates, Witten, Lewis, Watson, Graham, Olsen, Cook, Gronkowski, Walker, Fasano, Clark, Miller, Davis, etc) play well into their mid to late 30’s but to some it’s a fore one conclusion that Rudolph is finished.
RE: Love paying  
Eman11 : 3/24/2021 10:17 pm : link
In comment 15195528 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Washed up veterans


I think you’ll come to be glad for this signing once you see how many times he moves the chains for the Giants this year.

The guy is aces at throwing a chip block, sneaking out past the chains and finding an open area for an easy wide open 1st down completion.

He’s going to be a big help for DJ and our time of possession.
RE: RE: Love paying  
JoeyBigBlue : 3/24/2021 10:30 pm : link
In comment 15196508 Eman11 said:
Quote:






Washed up veterans



I think you’ll come to be glad for this signing once you see how many times he moves the chains for the Giants this year.

The guy is aces at throwing a chip block, sneaking out past the chains and finding an open area for an easy wide open 1st down completion.

He’s going to be a big help for DJ and our time of possession.


Thanks for the response. I hope I am wrong. You pointed out things he did well. You weren’t an asshole like half of the clowns on this site that think they are smarter than everyone.
RE: These are the facts  
Bill L : 3/24/2021 10:38 pm : link
In comment 15196496 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Rudolph is going to be 32 years old, entering his 11th season.
Rudolph was jumped on the depth chart by a younger TE
Rudolph hasn’t had over 400 yards since 2018.
Rudolph was released by Vikings
Rudolph has an injury that requires surgery to heal.


I don’t care about his YPC and or 2 drops in the last years. Those are irrelevant facts. This is clearly a diminishing player (washed). There’s no need to compare him to Hall of Fame TEs to justify the signing.
he’s diminished because of everything but his play on the field...which you don’t care about.

Very odd.
