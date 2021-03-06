Kyle Rudolph Signs

If you don't think Kyle Rudolph is a good TE2 you're a moron. He's a solid player still and according to multiple people far more knowledgeable than you his lack of production last year was due to the coaching and QB.
I wouldn’t pay a TE2 5 mill plus on our cap space. It’s a ridiculous use of cap allocation.
Who else you getting? Don't tell me it's just wasted. Who you getting? And why is that other player a clear cut better option?
Kyle Rudolph is your block TE, then why is Toilolo still on this team? Is that what he was signed to do. The third TE should be a development TE on a rookie contract. Especially when Engram not Rudolph are guaranteed to be on this team next season.
He's not the blocking TE. Rudolph will block but he wasn't brought in to be just a blocker. He will stabilize the #2 spot that has been an issue for a few years. Rudolph is a sure-handed receiver and an excellent red zone threat.
love when fans see one stat and assume a player is washed up. Look closer.
He’s 31 years, will be 32 years old. His numbers have decreased over the last 2 seasons. He was surpassed on the depth chart by Irv Smith. What makes you think he isn’t washed. 32 year old NFL skill position players just don’t magically get better.
Are we pretending that Kaden Smith is a bonafide #2 TE?
I was a huge fan of Smith's going into last season but he really disappointed as both a receiver and a blocker. He can't be counted on more than being the #3 option. If the Giants draft a TE there is a slim chance that Smith even makes this years roster.
He's not getting passes thrown his way. He was only targeted 37 times last year. His yards per target are right up there with Kelce, Waller, Tyreek Hill, Diggs, Davante and other top WRs. I'm not comparing him to any of those guys, but you have to take everything into account. He was consistently open and Cousins didn't go his way very often. Which makes sense when you see the WRs/RB he's had the last two years. Obviously the TEs numbers are going to be down when you have Adam Thielen, Stefon Diggs, Justin Jefferson and Dalvin Cook on your offense.
And let's not forget Irv Smith, Jr., who had 30 receptions last year and 5 TDs. I would assume he made Rudolph expendable.
If you don't think Kyle Rudolph is a good TE2 you're a moron. He's a solid player still and according to multiple people far more knowledgeable than you his lack of production last year was due to the coaching and QB.
I wouldn’t pay a TE2 5 mill plus on our cap space. It’s a ridiculous use of cap allocation.
Who else you getting? Don't tell me it's just wasted. Who you getting? And why is that other player a clear cut better option?
I would draft a guy 2, 3, or even 4th round. A guy that can be developed into the eventual starter once Engram is off the team. I’m not wasting time and money on a washed up player.
love when fans see one stat and assume a player is washed up. Look closer.
He’s 31 years, will be 32 years old. His numbers have decreased over the last 2 seasons. He was surpassed on the depth chart by Irv Smith. What makes you think he isn’t washed. 32 year old NFL skill position players just don’t magically get better.
He still blocked well the last two years and his YPC was 2 yards higher than any other year in his career. And Smith was a 2nd round pick with a lot of talent. AND, his catch rate was the same or better than any other season.
Yea his catches were down. Everything else wasn't. If he does EXACTLY for us what he did for Minny the last 2 seasons, we will be more than happy.
Golden Tate
Antoine Bethea
Jonathan Stewart
Dion Lewis
Except for Lewis, all of those predate Judge and Garrett.
Now, you keep referring to Rudolph as "washed up." That's as may be, as the Brits say. Clearly, at 31, he's on the downside of his career, however he's still capable of being an effective inline blocker, and he's also a reliable red zone/short-yardage target with the surest hands we've had at the position in ages. His presence also gives us options with Engram, either to utilize him differently or move him, and it certainly doesn't preclude us from drafting a TE prospect this year or next. I really don't see what the problem is.
Golden Tate
Antoine Bethea
Jonathan Stewart
Dion Lewis
dude youre a fucking whining crybaby. Rudolph is a vet depth signing. his signing OBVIOUSLY didnt prevent us from making other moves. He is going to be a blocking TE for us with catching ability espeically in the red zone. This is a good signing according to most. for me, im going to trust guys who get paid vs joeybigblue
Jason Witten averaged more targets in the Cowboys offense (95 targets a year) than Kyle Rudolph has ever gotten in his career besides 1 season. Kyle Rudolph (currently 31) can be productive depending on his role. Engram Rudolph Kaden Toilolo. I think its safe to say we are strong at the position.
Getting tight over a difference of opinion. Newsflash I don’t have to agree with everything the front office does. I don’t like this signing, doesn’t make you wrong or right. We will see.
nobodys "getting tight" but you could just say, dont love it. instead of "love washed up vet signings" and then continue to argue as to why he is washed up. Your plan was to draft a 4th rounder and develop. what if that guy turns out to be nothing? then what? Rudolph was a solid depth signing. he isnt going to set the world on fire but his contract also wont hinder us in any way. paying the 5 million is irrelevant. you most likely arent getting better impact for 5 mill. again, that 5 mill means nothing in terms of our ability to improve the team
Getting tight over a difference of opinion. Newsflash I don’t have to agree with everything the front office does. I don’t like this signing, doesn’t make you wrong or right. We will see.
nobodys "getting tight" but you could just say, dont love it. instead of "love washed up vet signings" and then continue to argue as to why he is washed up. Your plan was to draft a 4th rounder and develop. what if that guy turns out to be nothing? then what? Rudolph was a solid depth signing. he isnt going to set the world on fire but his contract also wont hinder us in any way. paying the 5 million is irrelevant. you most likely arent getting better impact for 5 mill. again, that 5 mill means nothing in terms of our ability to improve the team
If you miss on the draft pick, then you draft another guy next year. Rudolph most likely won’t be here next year either, so it’s essentially the same result.
I love 2-way TEs because of the dual effectiveness. Guys like Engram & Pitts really need to dominate in the passing game while a guy like Howard Cross had such a long career because he could block like a 3rd OT. Rudolph will be a vet leader and a calming force for the offense, especially Daniel Jones.
I would be on board with drafting Penn St. TE-Pat Freiermuth in the 2nd round as an understudy. If we traded Engram I'd also be all in on Boston College TE-Hunter Long. These are the top two 2-way, duel threat TEs in this draft and there's a big drop-off after them.
But this is the one move that I don't quite understand... Rudolph is a solid vet but he's been on the decline for a few years now... 2 yrs at $12M feels like we misjudged his market value by a decent margin
Feels a bit like the Jonathon Stewart and Golden Tate moves
Getting tight over a difference of opinion. Newsflash I don’t have to agree with everything the front office does. I don’t like this signing, doesn’t make you wrong or right. We will see.
nobodys "getting tight" but you could just say, dont love it. instead of "love washed up vet signings" and then continue to argue as to why he is washed up. Your plan was to draft a 4th rounder and develop. what if that guy turns out to be nothing? then what? Rudolph was a solid depth signing. he isnt going to set the world on fire but his contract also wont hinder us in any way. paying the 5 million is irrelevant. you most likely arent getting better impact for 5 mill. again, that 5 mill means nothing in terms of our ability to improve the team
If you miss on the draft pick, then you draft another guy next year. Rudolph most likely won’t be here next year either, so it’s essentially the same result.
you have no idea how rudolph is going to perform. we know at a minimum he is going to be a solid inline blocking TE...something we havent had in a while (at least at his ability level). This was an overall upgrade to our depth and our blocking up front. its a solid vet move. ask the cowboys how important depth is. this was a solid move. if we can somehow land pitts at 11 and deal engram, our TE group is REALLY good
If you don't think Kyle Rudolph is a good TE2 you're a moron. He's a solid player still and according to multiple people far more knowledgeable than you his lack of production last year was due to the coaching and QB.
I wouldn’t pay a TE2 5 mill plus on our cap space. It’s a ridiculous use of cap allocation.
that's your opinion, not a fact.
In fact I bet you dont have any facts to back up your opinion which again is not a fact.
If you don't think Kyle Rudolph is a good TE2 you're a moron. He's a solid player still and according to multiple people far more knowledgeable than you his lack of production last year was due to the coaching and QB.
I wouldn’t pay a TE2 5 mill plus on our cap space. It’s a ridiculous use of cap allocation.
that's your opinion, not a fact.
In fact I bet you dont have any facts to back up your opinion which again is not a fact.
And I’d bet you didn’t read the thread before you decided to jump down my throat.
from the initial report. I don't like this signing for many of the reasons already called out. This seems like a very steep contract for a declining vet with lingering injuries. The risk vs reward doesn't seem to be there at the original contract numbers
Getting tight over a difference of opinion. Newsflash I don’t have to agree with everything the front office does. I don’t like this signing, doesn’t make you wrong or right. We will see.
nobodys "getting tight" but you could just say, dont love it. instead of "love washed up vet signings" and then continue to argue as to why he is washed up. Your plan was to draft a 4th rounder and develop. what if that guy turns out to be nothing? then what? Rudolph was a solid depth signing. he isnt going to set the world on fire but his contract also wont hinder us in any way. paying the 5 million is irrelevant. you most likely arent getting better impact for 5 mill. again, that 5 mill means nothing in terms of our ability to improve the team
If you miss on the draft pick, then you draft another guy next year. Rudolph most likely won’t be here next year either, so it’s essentially the same result.
If you miss on the draft pick, that player isn't contributing to the football team. Where as Rudolph, a proven commodity, will be.
Getting tight over a difference of opinion. Newsflash I don’t have to agree with everything the front office does. I don’t like this signing, doesn’t make you wrong or right. We will see.
nobodys "getting tight" but you could just say, dont love it. instead of "love washed up vet signings" and then continue to argue as to why he is washed up. Your plan was to draft a 4th rounder and develop. what if that guy turns out to be nothing? then what? Rudolph was a solid depth signing. he isnt going to set the world on fire but his contract also wont hinder us in any way. paying the 5 million is irrelevant. you most likely arent getting better impact for 5 mill. again, that 5 mill means nothing in terms of our ability to improve the team
If you miss on the draft pick, then you draft another guy next year. Rudolph most likely won’t be here next year either, so it’s essentially the same result.
If you miss on the draft pick, that player isn't contributing to the football team. Where as Rudolph, a proven commodity, will be.
This is a guy going into his 11th season. Skill position players decline rapidly after their 10th season. People need to understand that you aren’t getting Kyle Rudolph from 2016. Also you aren’t paying a 4th round rookie 5 mill+.
I'm not saying that Rudolph at 31 is in the same conversation with these HoF guys. Just consider that a tight end's shelf life can be somewhat longer than other positions:
Gonzalez retired at 37.
Witten had one of his better years at 35.
Gronk is 31, retires, comes back, wins another Super Bowl
Zack Ertz is 31 and still viable.
Travis Kelce is 31
Mike Ditka retired at 34 (Just sayin')
If he's healthy, not at all would I mind one or two years of Rudolph.
Getting tight over a difference of opinion. Newsflash I don’t have to agree with everything the front office does. I don’t like this signing, doesn’t make you wrong or right. We will see.
nobodys "getting tight" but you could just say, dont love it. instead of "love washed up vet signings" and then continue to argue as to why he is washed up. Your plan was to draft a 4th rounder and develop. what if that guy turns out to be nothing? then what? Rudolph was a solid depth signing. he isnt going to set the world on fire but his contract also wont hinder us in any way. paying the 5 million is irrelevant. you most likely arent getting better impact for 5 mill. again, that 5 mill means nothing in terms of our ability to improve the team
If you miss on the draft pick, then you draft another guy next year. Rudolph most likely won’t be here next year either, so it’s essentially the same result.
If you miss on the draft pick, that player isn't contributing to the football team. Where as Rudolph, a proven commodity, will be.
This is a guy going into his 11th season. Skill position players decline rapidly after their 10th season. People need to understand that you aren’t getting Kyle Rudolph from 2016. Also you aren’t paying a 4th round rookie 5 mill+.
I'm not sure where you pulled that number from but I think you need to understand that a football player is far more than the stat sheet. He is still a top 5 blocking TE and a phenomenal redzone threat. Perfect compliment to Engram and helps with versatility in offensive packages IMO.
I'm not saying that Rudolph at 31 is in the same conversation with these HoF guys. Just consider that a tight end's shelf life can be somewhat longer than other positions:
Gonzalez retired at 37.
Witten had one of his better years at 35.
Gronk is 31, retires, comes back, wins another Super Bowl
Zack Ertz is 31 and still viable.
Travis Kelce is 31
Mike Ditka retired at 34 (Just sayin')
If he's healthy, not at all would I mind one or two years of Rudolph.
Outside of Erz all those guys are Hall of Fame Tight Ends. Kelce is going into his 9th season not his 11th.
I’m not going to comment on this thread any longer. But here are the facts.
Rudolph is going to be 32 years old, entering his 11th season.
Rudolph was jumped on the depth chart by a younger TE
Rudolph hasn’t had over 400 years since 2018.
Rudolph was released by Vikings
Rudolph has an injury that needs surgery to repair.
I'm not saying that Rudolph at 31 is in the same conversation with these HoF guys. Just consider that a tight end's shelf life can be somewhat longer than other positions:
Gonzalez retired at 37.
Witten had one of his better years at 35.
Gronk is 31, retires, comes back, wins another Super Bowl
Zack Ertz is 31 and still viable.
Travis Kelce is 31
Mike Ditka retired at 34 (Just sayin')
If he's healthy, not at all would I mind one or two years of Rudolph.
Outside of Erz all those guys are Hall of Fame Tight Ends. Kelce is going into his 9th season not his 11th.
I’m not going to comment on this thread any longer. But here are the facts.
Rudolph is going to be 32 years old, entering his 11th season.
Rudolph was jumped on the depth chart by a younger TE
Rudolph hasn’t had over 400 years since 2018.
Rudolph was released by Vikings
Rudolph has an injury that needs surgery to repair.
Rudolph is still a top 5 blocking TE
Rudolph is a phenomenal redzone threat.
Rudolph is a Perfect complement to Engram
Rudolph helps with versatility in offensive packages
What makes Rudolph a perfect complement to Evan Engram?
2 TE sets, something we ran last year but wasn't as effective as it could be since the other TE was never a pass catcher. It also allows Engram to be put in motion more while still having that extra blocker.
RE: RE: What makes Rudolph a perfect complement to Evan Engram?
2 TE sets, something we ran last year but wasn't as effective as it could be since the other TE was never a pass catcher. It also allows Engram to be put in motion more while still having that extra blocker.
Thanks UConn4523. Yes, another TE that can be an effective receiver does help in 2 TE sets. Just was looking for rational on the perfection comment as that can be said for many TEs. No worries.
Also, more motion & variation the better, so good call there if so.
I would draft a guy 2, 3, or even 4th round. A guy that can be developed into the eventual starter once Engram is off the team. I’m not wasting time and money on a washed up player.
Ok you are a troll. Keep repeating the same thing without any merit. Doesn't matter what ant one says you regurgitate terms like "old", "washed up", numbers declining - well except the important ones like 1 drop in 3 years, ypc same as usual, etc. So they targeted him less. Of course the numbers go down, even though the averages are the same.
I would draft a guy 2, 3, or even 4th round. A guy that can be developed into the eventual starter once Engram is off the team. I’m not wasting time and money on a washed up player.
Ok you are a troll. Keep repeating the same thing without any merit. Doesn't matter what ant one says you regurgitate terms like "old", "washed up", numbers declining - well except the important ones like 1 drop in 3 years, ypc same as usual, etc. So they targeted him less. Of course the numbers go down, even though the averages are the same.
so keep on trolling
So I’m a troll because I don’t like the signing. You stating useless fucking stats doesn’t make you right either.
I would draft a guy 2, 3, or even 4th round. A guy that can be developed into the eventual starter once Engram is off the team. I’m not wasting time and money on a washed up player.
Ok you are a troll. Keep repeating the same thing without any merit. Doesn't matter what ant one says you regurgitate terms like "old", "washed up", numbers declining - well except the important ones like 1 drop in 3 years, ypc same as usual, etc. So they targeted him less. Of course the numbers go down, even though the averages are the same.
so keep on trolling
So I’m a troll because I don’t like the signing. You stating useless fucking stats doesn’t make you right either.
No you are a troll.
It is ok to not like the signing. Say that. Don't sit there and argue with everyone and tell us irrelevant crap about numbers declining without reference. When people point out your inconsistencies you go back to declining numbers and washed up...
But my stats are not useless, like yours. Figures don't lie, but liars can figure.
I would draft a guy 2, 3, or even 4th round. A guy that can be developed into the eventual starter once Engram is off the team. I’m not wasting time and money on a washed up player.
Ok you are a troll. Keep repeating the same thing without any merit. Doesn't matter what ant one says you regurgitate terms like "old", "washed up", numbers declining - well except the important ones like 1 drop in 3 years, ypc same as usual, etc. So they targeted him less. Of course the numbers go down, even though the averages are the same.
so keep on trolling
So I’m a troll because I don’t like the signing. You stating useless fucking stats doesn’t make you right either.
No you are a troll.
It is ok to not like the signing. Say that. Don't sit there and argue with everyone and tell us irrelevant crap about numbers declining without reference. When people point out your inconsistencies you go back to declining numbers and washed up...
But my stats are not useless, like yours. Figures don't lie, but liars can figure.
Go back and read the thread. I stated facts throughout the entire thread. You sprouting off irrelevant shit like if we signed George Kittle or something.
Rudolph is going to be 32 years old, entering his 11th season.
Rudolph was jumped on the depth chart by a younger TE
Rudolph hasn’t had over 400 yards since 2018.
Rudolph was released by Vikings
Rudolph has an injury that requires surgery to heal.
I don’t care about his YPC and or 2 drops in the last years. Those are irrelevant facts. This is clearly a diminishing player (washed). There’s no need to compare him to Hall of Fame TEs to justify the signing.
Other than 10 being a round number, there's absolutely no proof that there is a certain threshold where players "rapidly decline". For some, it can be after 5 years. For some 6. For some 12, etc.
Why even make an asinine statement like that?
If people took the time to watch last season’s highlights of Rudolph they will see that he can still contribute. Why is it assumed that he can’t perform at age 31? He’s a hard worker without an extensive injury history.
If Rudolph relied mostly on speed then it would be reasonable to question if he could still make an impact at his age. Rudolph should still be able to contribute as a starter for a year or two.
We’ve seen several TE’s (Gonzalez, Gates, Witten, Lewis, Watson, Graham, Olsen, Cook, Gronkowski, Walker, Fasano, Clark, Miller, Davis, etc) play well into their mid to late 30’s but to some it’s a fore one conclusion that Rudolph is finished.
Rudolph is going to be 32 years old, entering his 11th season.
Rudolph was jumped on the depth chart by a younger TE
Rudolph hasn’t had over 400 yards since 2018.
Rudolph was released by Vikings
Rudolph has an injury that requires surgery to heal.
I don’t care about his YPC and or 2 drops in the last years. Those are irrelevant facts. This is clearly a diminishing player (washed). There’s no need to compare him to Hall of Fame TEs to justify the signing.
he’s diminished because of everything but his play on the field...which you don’t care about.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Quote:
In comment 15195572 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
I wouldn’t pay a TE2 5 mill plus on our cap space. It’s a ridiculous use of cap allocation.
Tell that to Bill Belichick who just gave his #2 TE Jonnu Smith 4 years and $50 million.
Jonnu Smith is an ascending talent, hitting his peak. Rudolph is 10 years into his career and his numbers have declined. Not anywhere near the same.
I didn't say anything about age or talent I was just pointing out the comment that said it was ridiculous to spend 5 million on a #2 TE. Rudolph will likely play starters minutes for the Giants.
There were numerous Giants fans that wanted the Giants to sign 37 year old Jason Witten last season.
love when fans see one stat and assume a player is washed up. Look closer.
Quote:
In comment 15195528 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Washed up veterans
If you don't think Kyle Rudolph is a good TE2 you're a moron. He's a solid player still and according to multiple people far more knowledgeable than you his lack of production last year was due to the coaching and QB.
I wouldn’t pay a TE2 5 mill plus on our cap space. It’s a ridiculous use of cap allocation.
Who else you getting? Don't tell me it's just wasted. Who you getting? And why is that other player a clear cut better option?
That was weird.
He's not the blocking TE. Rudolph will block but he wasn't brought in to be just a blocker. He will stabilize the #2 spot that has been an issue for a few years. Rudolph is a sure-handed receiver and an excellent red zone threat.
Quote:
Washed up veterans
love when fans see one stat and assume a player is washed up. Look closer.
He’s 31 years, will be 32 years old. His numbers have decreased over the last 2 seasons. He was surpassed on the depth chart by Irv Smith. What makes you think he isn’t washed. 32 year old NFL skill position players just don’t magically get better.
And let's not forget Irv Smith, Jr., who had 30 receptions last year and 5 TDs. I would assume he made Rudolph expendable.
Quote:
In comment 15195562 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 15195528 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Washed up veterans
If you don't think Kyle Rudolph is a good TE2 you're a moron. He's a solid player still and according to multiple people far more knowledgeable than you his lack of production last year was due to the coaching and QB.
I wouldn’t pay a TE2 5 mill plus on our cap space. It’s a ridiculous use of cap allocation.
Who else you getting? Don't tell me it's just wasted. Who you getting? And why is that other player a clear cut better option?
I would draft a guy 2, 3, or even 4th round. A guy that can be developed into the eventual starter once Engram is off the team. I’m not wasting time and money on a washed up player.
Quote:
In comment 15195528 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Washed up veterans
love when fans see one stat and assume a player is washed up. Look closer.
He’s 31 years, will be 32 years old. His numbers have decreased over the last 2 seasons. He was surpassed on the depth chart by Irv Smith. What makes you think he isn’t washed. 32 year old NFL skill position players just don’t magically get better.
He still blocked well the last two years and his YPC was 2 yards higher than any other year in his career. And Smith was a 2nd round pick with a lot of talent. AND, his catch rate was the same or better than any other season.
Yea his catches were down. Everything else wasn't. If he does EXACTLY for us what he did for Minny the last 2 seasons, we will be more than happy.
Climb down off the cross, SFB...we need the wood!
Antoine Bethea
Jonathan Stewart
Dion Lewis
Antoine Bethea
Jonathan Stewart
Dion Lewis
Except for Lewis, all of those predate Judge and Garrett.
Now, you keep referring to Rudolph as "washed up." That's as may be, as the Brits say. Clearly, at 31, he's on the downside of his career, however he's still capable of being an effective inline blocker, and he's also a reliable red zone/short-yardage target with the surest hands we've had at the position in ages. His presence also gives us options with Engram, either to utilize him differently or move him, and it certainly doesn't preclude us from drafting a TE prospect this year or next. I really don't see what the problem is.
Antoine Bethea
Jonathan Stewart
Dion Lewis
dude youre a fucking whining crybaby. Rudolph is a vet depth signing. his signing OBVIOUSLY didnt prevent us from making other moves. He is going to be a blocking TE for us with catching ability espeically in the red zone. This is a good signing according to most. for me, im going to trust guys who get paid vs joeybigblue
nobodys "getting tight" but you could just say, dont love it. instead of "love washed up vet signings" and then continue to argue as to why he is washed up. Your plan was to draft a 4th rounder and develop. what if that guy turns out to be nothing? then what? Rudolph was a solid depth signing. he isnt going to set the world on fire but his contract also wont hinder us in any way. paying the 5 million is irrelevant. you most likely arent getting better impact for 5 mill. again, that 5 mill means nothing in terms of our ability to improve the team
Quote:
Getting tight over a difference of opinion. Newsflash I don’t have to agree with everything the front office does. I don’t like this signing, doesn’t make you wrong or right. We will see.
nobodys "getting tight" but you could just say, dont love it. instead of "love washed up vet signings" and then continue to argue as to why he is washed up. Your plan was to draft a 4th rounder and develop. what if that guy turns out to be nothing? then what? Rudolph was a solid depth signing. he isnt going to set the world on fire but his contract also wont hinder us in any way. paying the 5 million is irrelevant. you most likely arent getting better impact for 5 mill. again, that 5 mill means nothing in terms of our ability to improve the team
If you miss on the draft pick, then you draft another guy next year. Rudolph most likely won’t be here next year either, so it’s essentially the same result.
I would be on board with drafting Penn St. TE-Pat Freiermuth in the 2nd round as an understudy. If we traded Engram I'd also be all in on Boston College TE-Hunter Long. These are the top two 2-way, duel threat TEs in this draft and there's a big drop-off after them.
Feels a bit like the Jonathon Stewart and Golden Tate moves
Quote:
In comment 15195750 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Getting tight over a difference of opinion. Newsflash I don’t have to agree with everything the front office does. I don’t like this signing, doesn’t make you wrong or right. We will see.
nobodys "getting tight" but you could just say, dont love it. instead of "love washed up vet signings" and then continue to argue as to why he is washed up. Your plan was to draft a 4th rounder and develop. what if that guy turns out to be nothing? then what? Rudolph was a solid depth signing. he isnt going to set the world on fire but his contract also wont hinder us in any way. paying the 5 million is irrelevant. you most likely arent getting better impact for 5 mill. again, that 5 mill means nothing in terms of our ability to improve the team
If you miss on the draft pick, then you draft another guy next year. Rudolph most likely won’t be here next year either, so it’s essentially the same result.
you have no idea how rudolph is going to perform. we know at a minimum he is going to be a solid inline blocking TE...something we havent had in a while (at least at his ability level). This was an overall upgrade to our depth and our blocking up front. its a solid vet move. ask the cowboys how important depth is. this was a solid move. if we can somehow land pitts at 11 and deal engram, our TE group is REALLY good
Quote:
In comment 15195528 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Washed up veterans
If you don't think Kyle Rudolph is a good TE2 you're a moron. He's a solid player still and according to multiple people far more knowledgeable than you his lack of production last year was due to the coaching and QB.
I wouldn’t pay a TE2 5 mill plus on our cap space. It’s a ridiculous use of cap allocation.
that's your opinion, not a fact.
In fact I bet you dont have any facts to back up your opinion which again is not a fact.
Quote:
In comment 15195562 Big Rick in FL said:
Quote:
In comment 15195528 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Washed up veterans
If you don't think Kyle Rudolph is a good TE2 you're a moron. He's a solid player still and according to multiple people far more knowledgeable than you his lack of production last year was due to the coaching and QB.
I wouldn’t pay a TE2 5 mill plus on our cap space. It’s a ridiculous use of cap allocation.
that's your opinion, not a fact.
In fact I bet you dont have any facts to back up your opinion which again is not a fact.
And I’d bet you didn’t read the thread before you decided to jump down my throat.
Quote:
In comment 15195750 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Getting tight over a difference of opinion. Newsflash I don’t have to agree with everything the front office does. I don’t like this signing, doesn’t make you wrong or right. We will see.
nobodys "getting tight" but you could just say, dont love it. instead of "love washed up vet signings" and then continue to argue as to why he is washed up. Your plan was to draft a 4th rounder and develop. what if that guy turns out to be nothing? then what? Rudolph was a solid depth signing. he isnt going to set the world on fire but his contract also wont hinder us in any way. paying the 5 million is irrelevant. you most likely arent getting better impact for 5 mill. again, that 5 mill means nothing in terms of our ability to improve the team
If you miss on the draft pick, then you draft another guy next year. Rudolph most likely won’t be here next year either, so it’s essentially the same result.
If you miss on the draft pick, that player isn't contributing to the football team. Where as Rudolph, a proven commodity, will be.
Quote:
In comment 15195765 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15195750 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Getting tight over a difference of opinion. Newsflash I don’t have to agree with everything the front office does. I don’t like this signing, doesn’t make you wrong or right. We will see.
nobodys "getting tight" but you could just say, dont love it. instead of "love washed up vet signings" and then continue to argue as to why he is washed up. Your plan was to draft a 4th rounder and develop. what if that guy turns out to be nothing? then what? Rudolph was a solid depth signing. he isnt going to set the world on fire but his contract also wont hinder us in any way. paying the 5 million is irrelevant. you most likely arent getting better impact for 5 mill. again, that 5 mill means nothing in terms of our ability to improve the team
If you miss on the draft pick, then you draft another guy next year. Rudolph most likely won’t be here next year either, so it’s essentially the same result.
If you miss on the draft pick, that player isn't contributing to the football team. Where as Rudolph, a proven commodity, will be.
This is a guy going into his 11th season. Skill position players decline rapidly after their 10th season. People need to understand that you aren’t getting Kyle Rudolph from 2016. Also you aren’t paying a 4th round rookie 5 mill+.
Why even make an asinine statement like that?
Gonzalez retired at 37.
Witten had one of his better years at 35.
Gronk is 31, retires, comes back, wins another Super Bowl
Zack Ertz is 31 and still viable.
Travis Kelce is 31
Mike Ditka retired at 34 (Just sayin')
If he's healthy, not at all would I mind one or two years of Rudolph.
Quote:
In comment 15195776 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15195765 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15195750 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Getting tight over a difference of opinion. Newsflash I don’t have to agree with everything the front office does. I don’t like this signing, doesn’t make you wrong or right. We will see.
nobodys "getting tight" but you could just say, dont love it. instead of "love washed up vet signings" and then continue to argue as to why he is washed up. Your plan was to draft a 4th rounder and develop. what if that guy turns out to be nothing? then what? Rudolph was a solid depth signing. he isnt going to set the world on fire but his contract also wont hinder us in any way. paying the 5 million is irrelevant. you most likely arent getting better impact for 5 mill. again, that 5 mill means nothing in terms of our ability to improve the team
If you miss on the draft pick, then you draft another guy next year. Rudolph most likely won’t be here next year either, so it’s essentially the same result.
If you miss on the draft pick, that player isn't contributing to the football team. Where as Rudolph, a proven commodity, will be.
This is a guy going into his 11th season. Skill position players decline rapidly after their 10th season. People need to understand that you aren’t getting Kyle Rudolph from 2016. Also you aren’t paying a 4th round rookie 5 mill+.
I'm not sure where you pulled that number from but I think you need to understand that a football player is far more than the stat sheet. He is still a top 5 blocking TE and a phenomenal redzone threat. Perfect compliment to Engram and helps with versatility in offensive packages IMO.
Gonzalez retired at 37.
Witten had one of his better years at 35.
Gronk is 31, retires, comes back, wins another Super Bowl
Zack Ertz is 31 and still viable.
Travis Kelce is 31
Mike Ditka retired at 34 (Just sayin')
If he's healthy, not at all would I mind one or two years of Rudolph.
Outside of Erz all those guys are Hall of Fame Tight Ends. Kelce is going into his 9th season not his 11th.
I’m not going to comment on this thread any longer. But here are the facts.
Rudolph is going to be 32 years old, entering his 11th season.
Rudolph was jumped on the depth chart by a younger TE
Rudolph hasn’t had over 400 years since 2018.
Rudolph was released by Vikings
Rudolph has an injury that needs surgery to repair.
Quote:
I'm not saying that Rudolph at 31 is in the same conversation with these HoF guys. Just consider that a tight end's shelf life can be somewhat longer than other positions:
Gonzalez retired at 37.
Witten had one of his better years at 35.
Gronk is 31, retires, comes back, wins another Super Bowl
Zack Ertz is 31 and still viable.
Travis Kelce is 31
Mike Ditka retired at 34 (Just sayin')
If he's healthy, not at all would I mind one or two years of Rudolph.
Outside of Erz all those guys are Hall of Fame Tight Ends. Kelce is going into his 9th season not his 11th.
I’m not going to comment on this thread any longer. But here are the facts.
Rudolph is going to be 32 years old, entering his 11th season.
Rudolph was jumped on the depth chart by a younger TE
Rudolph hasn’t had over 400 years since 2018.
Rudolph was released by Vikings
Rudolph has an injury that needs surgery to repair.
Rudolph is still a top 5 blocking TE
Rudolph is a phenomenal redzone threat.
Rudolph is a Perfect complement to Engram
Rudolph helps with versatility in offensive packages
That said, you gotta wonder that Garrett was asking for a "Witten"-style TE to run his preferred offense and the closest management could come with is Kyle Rudolph. Might be a very good get.
BTW, it is true that Kelce has less wear and tear than Rudolph, and Ertz isn't a Hall of Famer, I was just making the point that solid, two-way tight ends tend to stick around.
2 TE sets, something we ran last year but wasn't as effective as it could be since the other TE was never a pass catcher. It also allows Engram to be put in motion more while still having that extra blocker.
Quote:
.
2 TE sets, something we ran last year but wasn't as effective as it could be since the other TE was never a pass catcher. It also allows Engram to be put in motion more while still having that extra blocker.
Thanks UConn4523. Yes, another TE that can be an effective receiver does help in 2 TE sets. Just was looking for rational on the perfection comment as that can be said for many TEs. No worries.
Also, more motion & variation the better, so good call there if so.
On a team with as many weapons as the Giants have right now (can’t believe I’m saying that), that’s exactly what is needed.
I would draft a guy 2, 3, or even 4th round. A guy that can be developed into the eventual starter once Engram is off the team. I’m not wasting time and money on a washed up player.
Ok you are a troll. Keep repeating the same thing without any merit. Doesn't matter what ant one says you regurgitate terms like "old", "washed up", numbers declining - well except the important ones like 1 drop in 3 years, ypc same as usual, etc. So they targeted him less. Of course the numbers go down, even though the averages are the same.
so keep on trolling
Quote:
I would draft a guy 2, 3, or even 4th round. A guy that can be developed into the eventual starter once Engram is off the team. I’m not wasting time and money on a washed up player.
Ok you are a troll. Keep repeating the same thing without any merit. Doesn't matter what ant one says you regurgitate terms like "old", "washed up", numbers declining - well except the important ones like 1 drop in 3 years, ypc same as usual, etc. So they targeted him less. Of course the numbers go down, even though the averages are the same.
so keep on trolling
So I’m a troll because I don’t like the signing. You stating useless fucking stats doesn’t make you right either.
Quote:
In comment 15195695 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
I would draft a guy 2, 3, or even 4th round. A guy that can be developed into the eventual starter once Engram is off the team. I’m not wasting time and money on a washed up player.
Ok you are a troll. Keep repeating the same thing without any merit. Doesn't matter what ant one says you regurgitate terms like "old", "washed up", numbers declining - well except the important ones like 1 drop in 3 years, ypc same as usual, etc. So they targeted him less. Of course the numbers go down, even though the averages are the same.
so keep on trolling
So I’m a troll because I don’t like the signing. You stating useless fucking stats doesn’t make you right either.
No you are a troll.
It is ok to not like the signing. Say that. Don't sit there and argue with everyone and tell us irrelevant crap about numbers declining without reference. When people point out your inconsistencies you go back to declining numbers and washed up...
But my stats are not useless, like yours. Figures don't lie, but liars can figure.
Quote:
In comment 15196411 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15195695 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
I would draft a guy 2, 3, or even 4th round. A guy that can be developed into the eventual starter once Engram is off the team. I’m not wasting time and money on a washed up player.
Ok you are a troll. Keep repeating the same thing without any merit. Doesn't matter what ant one says you regurgitate terms like "old", "washed up", numbers declining - well except the important ones like 1 drop in 3 years, ypc same as usual, etc. So they targeted him less. Of course the numbers go down, even though the averages are the same.
so keep on trolling
So I’m a troll because I don’t like the signing. You stating useless fucking stats doesn’t make you right either.
No you are a troll.
It is ok to not like the signing. Say that. Don't sit there and argue with everyone and tell us irrelevant crap about numbers declining without reference. When people point out your inconsistencies you go back to declining numbers and washed up...
But my stats are not useless, like yours. Figures don't lie, but liars can figure.
Go back and read the thread. I stated facts throughout the entire thread. You sprouting off irrelevant shit like if we signed George Kittle or something.
Rudolph was jumped on the depth chart by a younger TE
Rudolph hasn’t had over 400 yards since 2018.
Rudolph was released by Vikings
Rudolph has an injury that requires surgery to heal.
I don’t care about his YPC and or 2 drops in the last years. Those are irrelevant facts. This is clearly a diminishing player (washed). There’s no need to compare him to Hall of Fame TEs to justify the signing.
Why even make an asinine statement like that?
If people took the time to watch last season’s highlights of Rudolph they will see that he can still contribute. Why is it assumed that he can’t perform at age 31? He’s a hard worker without an extensive injury history.
If Rudolph relied mostly on speed then it would be reasonable to question if he could still make an impact at his age. Rudolph should still be able to contribute as a starter for a year or two.
We’ve seen several TE’s (Gonzalez, Gates, Witten, Lewis, Watson, Graham, Olsen, Cook, Gronkowski, Walker, Fasano, Clark, Miller, Davis, etc) play well into their mid to late 30’s but to some it’s a fore one conclusion that Rudolph is finished.
I think you’ll come to be glad for this signing once you see how many times he moves the chains for the Giants this year.
The guy is aces at throwing a chip block, sneaking out past the chains and finding an open area for an easy wide open 1st down completion.
He’s going to be a big help for DJ and our time of possession.
Quote:
Washed up veterans
I think you’ll come to be glad for this signing once you see how many times he moves the chains for the Giants this year.
The guy is aces at throwing a chip block, sneaking out past the chains and finding an open area for an easy wide open 1st down completion.
He’s going to be a big help for DJ and our time of possession.
Thanks for the response. I hope I am wrong. You pointed out things he did well. You weren’t an asshole like half of the clowns on this site that think they are smarter than everyone.
Rudolph was jumped on the depth chart by a younger TE
Rudolph hasn’t had over 400 yards since 2018.
Rudolph was released by Vikings
Rudolph has an injury that requires surgery to heal.
I don’t care about his YPC and or 2 drops in the last years. Those are irrelevant facts. This is clearly a diminishing player (washed). There’s no need to compare him to Hall of Fame TEs to justify the signing.
Very odd.