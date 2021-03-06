for display only
Giants re-sign LB Devante Downs

Vin_Cuccs : 3/24/2021 2:07 pm
Via the Giants app.
but why  
mphbullet36 : 3/24/2021 2:08 pm : link
WHY ???????????????  
blueblood : 3/24/2021 2:08 pm : link
he sucks... whats Kyler Fackrell doing
RE: but why  
Jay on the Island : 3/24/2021 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15195883 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
...

This
This is the one we  
Kevin in Annapolis : 3/24/2021 2:08 pm : link
Have all been waiting for!
well they will need bodies  
blueblood : 3/24/2021 2:09 pm : link
for camp.. so there is that...
RE: This is the one we  
blueblood : 3/24/2021 2:10 pm : link
In comment 15195887 Kevin in Annapolis said:
Quote:
Have all been waiting for!


I would like to know who these " all " are and what we can do about getting rid of them... LOL
They liked him enough at one point to start  
Giantimistic : 3/24/2021 2:11 pm : link
Back end of the roster depth or not making the team is most likely outcome.
Finally  
DavidinBMNY : 3/24/2021 2:11 pm : link
Something we all hate! Now we can go back to bashing the front office!
Yea! Championship  
Simms11 : 3/24/2021 2:13 pm : link
Yes........BOO DG BOO JOE BOO PATRICK  
GiantBlue : 3/24/2021 2:14 pm : link
This front office and coaching staff has no understanding of football, winning, signing quality players, keeping up the culture, etc. etc.

ARGH ARGH...

LOL
Well done  
Semipro Lineman : 3/24/2021 2:14 pm : link
a sticky for you sir
Why do I feel  
Des51 : 3/24/2021 2:20 pm : link
like a Debbie Downer was just pulled on us.
This is hard to understand  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3/24/2021 2:21 pm : link
Unless it is at rate where they can cut him without impact.
RE: This is hard to understand  
wigs in nyc : 3/24/2021 2:22 pm : link
In comment 15195911 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
Unless it is at rate where they can cut him without impact.


gotta be, right? i’ll be surpised if it is for more than the minimum.
He is only the 6th ILB we have signed now  
gersh : 3/24/2021 2:24 pm : link
and 2 of the other 5 are T.J. Brunson and Cale Garrett
Fakrell would be an OLB
He knows the defense
If he ultimately ends up being cut - that's a good sign, but he adds something at the moment.
Even the newly popularized 'As long as Judge signed off on it...'  
Jimmy Googs : 3/24/2021 2:25 pm : link
isn't going to be fool-proof
Seriously....why?  
George from PA : 3/24/2021 2:31 pm : link
I do not want him on final roster
RE: RE: This is hard to understand  
Big Blue '56 : 3/24/2021 2:33 pm : link
In comment 15195915 wigs in nyc said:
Quote:
In comment 15195911 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:


Quote:


Unless it is at rate where they can cut him without impact.



gotta be, right? i’ll be surpised if it is for more than the minimum.


Of course. Nothing of consequence to see here
Why  
jeff57 : 3/24/2021 2:37 pm : link
? He sucks.
Yes! Super Bowl baby!  
PatersonPlank : 3/24/2021 2:40 pm : link
Well...  
Johnny5 : 3/24/2021 2:42 pm : link
We can't just jettison every single player we don't like. We need bodies in camp, and you need depth/role players on the roster. They clearly liked something about him.

I wasn't sad to see him go, but to be fair it did seem like he was doing at least OK as a role player in Graham's defense at the end of the year.
If we get injuries he knows the defense...  
edavisiii : 3/24/2021 2:55 pm : link
I'd bet it is for the league minimum and it doesn't even count against the cap. He was a good prospect before his senior year ACL. He missed a lot of time, maybe the coaching staff thinks he could improve with playing time since he missed so much. Like you guys, I didn't see much last year.
I remember when Devante was a Viking. He was purely a back-up  
GiantBlue : 3/24/2021 2:55 pm : link
but when he signed with the Giants, the Viking board mainly said that if Zimmer saw something in him, there must be something there.

I remember thinking how bad our LB group was going into the year and the fact we drafted a cluster of them at the end of the draft. I figured, take a chance and maybe there is some upside to Downs.

He did not impress for sure and unknown if it is lack of athleticism, lack of football smarts or simply a lack of instincts....but he did not impress at all.

Could another year with an off-season help this guy and if so, do you think Judge and Graham can feel that with some coaching he can still be a good player; even as a back-up?
Probably  
AcidTest : 3/24/2021 2:58 pm : link
for the vet minimum, with likely little or no cap impact if he's cut. And yet half of BBI is in full panic mode.
.  
Wouldn’t count on the guy.  
Angel Eyes : 3/24/2021 3:04 pm : link
One of the things I remember most about him was completely botching an assignment in the Browns game on the Browns’ first touchdown.
RE: but why  
sb from NYT Forum : 3/24/2021 3:11 pm : link
In comment 15195883 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
...


To build up Engram's self esteem during practice?
If he makes the final 53  
nyjuggernaut2 : 3/24/2021 3:33 pm : link
and/or sees any action on the field next season, we’re in trouble...
RE: Even the newly popularized 'As long as Judge signed off on it...'  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3/24/2021 3:41 pm : link
In comment 15195919 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
isn't going to be fool-proof


The only thing fool-proof is the trolling from the previously banned poster.

Been a rough week for you, no
Sources tell me the contract is for 70 years @ 139,000,000 per season  
glowrider : 3/24/2021 3:46 pm : link
He will be the league’s highest player and has already been voted to the next 14 pro-bowls.
RE: RE: but why  
mfsd : 3/24/2021 3:48 pm : link
In comment 15195973 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 15195883 mphbullet36 said:


Quote:


...



To build up Engram's self esteem during practice?


Haha well done
All teams who sign FA are critiqued on paper until  
Big Blue '56 : 3/24/2021 3:54 pm : link
and when the signees take the field. On paper, the Giants killed FA my filling needed areas with young players with the draft a little over a month to go.

Why TF would anyone care how the Giants allocate their resources at this point in time after witnessing such a yeoman’s job with the cap? They know WHY they resigned this guy, we don’t. We can only speculate..
RE: RE: but why  
NYGgolfer : 3/24/2021 3:59 pm : link
In comment 15195973 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 15195883 mphbullet36 said:


Quote:


...



To build up Engram's self esteem during practice?


Very good! I do believe that Devante Downs should at least be able to accomplish that in fine fashion.
he sucked at the beginning of the year but wasn't as bad at the end  
Eric on Li : 3/24/2021 4:17 pm : link
knows the system and showed some progress. Worse ways to fill the 90 man for training camp I guess.
Any smart offense would target him every time he steps on field  
90.Cal : 3/24/2021 4:18 pm : link
Meh. The Giants are still about a dozen players short of 90.  
Klaatu : 3/24/2021 4:33 pm : link
Downs helps them fill out their roster. Odds are he won't make the final 53.
There  
GoDeep13 : 3/24/2021 4:37 pm : link
Was bound to be a dud somewhere.
Devante Downs is a third string LB.....  
Fishmanjim57 : 3/24/2021 5:22 pm : link
I'm not busting on him,and there must be a reason for why the Giants re-signed him. I want to think he's a decent enough player to be relief player for the starters.
IIRC, wasnt Downs specialty supposed to be Special Teams?  
John In CO : 3/24/2021 5:43 pm : link
I know he ended up playing a lot of D, but perhaps they are bringing him back because of his ST ability?

Other than that....I got nothin.
Yuck  
MtDizzle : 3/24/2021 6:04 pm : link
I’d rather have Ogletree back ffs.
No idea  
Mark from Jersey : 3/24/2021 6:07 pm : link
why.
Yay  
Gman11 : 3/24/2021 7:01 pm : link
Uh..I guess.
On to Downs....  
chopperhatch : 3/24/2021 7:14 pm : link
Wasn't he the dumb shit who was always blamed for big plays happening? I thought there was one LBer who was responsible for bog plays being let up, but then made some big plays the next week.


Tough to remember with the amount of linebackers seeing reg mins for us last year. But my memory tells me Downs SUCKED.
RE: On to Downs....  
Johnny5 : 3/24/2021 7:25 pm : link
In comment 15196320 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
Wasn't he the dumb shit who was always blamed for big plays happening? I thought there was one LBer who was responsible for bog plays being let up, but then made some big plays the next week.


Tough to remember with the amount of linebackers seeing reg mins for us last year. But my memory tells me Downs SUCKED.

Yep for sure. He was highlighted in a bad way more than once. Then Tae Crowder took his spot. When Crowder went down he came in again and was marginally better. He gave up a bad TD in the Browns game IIRC. After Crowder came back they seemed to rotate Downs in some still for the rest of the year, and to be fair he was as blatantly bad... lol. Figure we need to fill the roster out and he knows the defense now. Maybe the coaches saw enough improvement to give him another shot.
WASN'T  
Johnny5 : 3/24/2021 7:26 pm : link
as blatantly bad... lol
RE: RE: On to Downs....  
chopperhatch : 3/24/2021 7:39 pm : link
In comment 15196332 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 15196320 chopperhatch said:


Quote:


Wasn't he the dumb shit who was always blamed for big plays happening? I thought there was one LBer who was responsible for bog plays being let up, but then made some big plays the next week.


Tough to remember with the amount of linebackers seeing reg mins for us last year. But my memory tells me Downs SUCKED.


Yep for sure. He was highlighted in a bad way more than once. Then Tae Crowder took his spot. When Crowder went down he came in again and was marginally better. He gave up a bad TD in the Browns game IIRC. After Crowder came back they seemed to rotate Downs in some still for the rest of the year, and to be fair he was as blatantly bad... lol. Figure we need to fill the roster out and he knows the defense now. Maybe the coaches saw enough improvement to give him another shot.


CROWDER! I keep getting him confused with Coughlin. Yea Crowder made some plays. Downs looked a fool practically always.

You know, there are players who are excellent in practice...they like drills and have no pressure on them when playing 7 on 7....maybe thats what Downs has going fpr him. If you are coach and one player looks light years better during practice, they get a leash. I bet Downs is SHORT tho.
What ?  
Manny in CA : 3/24/2021 8:15 pm : link
Why, how come ?
RE: but why  
CTGiants : 1:40 am : link
In comment 15195883 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
...


Yep..my thoughts exactly!
RE: WHY ???????????????  
CTGiants : 1:42 am : link
In comment 15195885 blueblood said:
Quote:
he sucks... whats Kyler Fackrell doing


Yep.. enough said I guess
The meaningful decision was not tendering him.  
Big Blue Blogger : 3:00 am : link
Paying him $2.1MM+ would not have made sense. Giving him a chance to compete for a roster spot at the 4th-year minimum is perfectly fine, no matter how terrible one might think he is.
