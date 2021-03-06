The OL conundrum and why OL round 1 may make most sense

What concerns me most about the offense as currently constituted is that DJ struggles with peripheral pass rush i.e pressure off the edges. This is likely due to his hyper focus down field. Eli though not fleet of foot had a pretty keen awareness of the edge rush. I am hoping to see DJ get better at this but I dont know if it will ever be an elite part of his game. THEREFORE with that said, having two reliable OTs is ultra important for this type of QB IMO to maximize his effectiveness.
We have 2 second year players in Thomas and Peart at OT. That in itself is sub ideal. Two very young players on the Edges. I think DG passing on Wills last year was stupid. His feet were CLEARLY special. I can understand passing on Becton due to the risk factor but not on Wills. You will see he was probably best of all 4 at the critical blindside protector position at pass pro consistency as a rookie.
Anyways I digress. Thomas clearly has talent and definitely has higher upside as a run blocker but still needs continued refinement as a pass pro guy especially if he is staying at RT. I am no doubt encouraged by what I saw in the 2nd half last year and think he can be a pretty good pass pro guy (most likely will not be as good as Wills) but hopefully pretty darn good in this department because Jones will really need him to be.
Peart still a relative unknown but he did show flashes. To me Solder with a horrific 2019 and then after a year off is no sure thing as a swing and back up should one of our OTs go down or get hurt. This is where I believe Joe Judge preaching the value in versatility of his lineman really becomes magnified.
How have the Giants tried to address this? Personally with all the money they spent , I would have been all over Thuney. First I am adding veteran savvy to a very young line. #2 versatility. A guy I can slot at OG at a probowl level but then also back up RT capably and possibly LT in a pinch should our current OTs falter/get hurt. After cutting Zietler, adressing the youth on the OL was a miss in my opinion. Would love to be proven wrong on this one.
So do you make up for that by going OL in the top 2 rounds? Well it can sort of help but it still makes the line even younger. Now you hope the guy you pick is so good that he will be ready to start without the typical learning curves you often see. You also would hope the guy has OG/OT versatility. Apart from scoring a vet still out there (which perhaps none are great options) is Slater that near perfect option to fill this role?
Well his scores were excellent and it confirms the game tape. I love OL with sub 5 speed and 305-310 or more. 3 cone even more important and he crushed it at 7.48. He is also very technically sound. Personally, I think the OL could short circuit our offense a whole lot more than not having an elite pass rusher added to the mix could.
So where does this leave us? I dont think throwing a bunch of coaches at the OL: Rob Sale, Flaherty etc. Is enough to over come guys being so young across the line. But considering we didn't take the best option of bringing in a stud vet i.e Thuney. A really highly rated guy like Slater may be our next best option at this point: His arm length is 33.5 which isn't terrible at all. I know Vera Tuckers arms are short but man his game tape is pretty good. He also could probably play OG #1 but shift to RT if we need him to and play at a decent to high level.
With all these points, Giants FO may obviously not carry this same vision. I think DG may believe this OL is OK as is or may 'only' need one more high pick added but not necessarily a round 1 guy or a guy with OG/OT versatility. I think considering the importance of OT for our QB it would be a really big win to have a guy that can play both OG and OT at a high level. The guy I just keeping coming back to is Slater and then Tucker and then there is a sizeable drop off for any OL to carry this type of versatility trait at a very high/elite level as a plug and play guy.
Bottomline, unless DG really is confident in what he has in BOTH Peart and Thomas we need a guy who can be additional insurance at a high level to give this offense greatest chance of success. Slater I believe is that guy, followed by Vera Tucker.
Slater at guard? hmm maybe, but he is still a rookie and you just downplayed two guys drafted last year. Vera-Tucker, not sure either. I think at 11 you need an impact player - WR, CB, ER.
Yes, they need to improve depth at OL. Sign a decent vet OG/OC and perhaps an OG in round 2 or 3.
I think we will roll with the following:
1. Thomas at LT
2. Lemieux/Hernandez/FA/Draft pick at LG
3. Gates at C
4. See above for RG
5. Peart or Solder at RT, whoever looks better
Let the guards on the roster battle it out for the interior. The OL as currently constructed with perhaps 1 more depth signing and 1 mid round draft pick, plus *hopefully* improvement from Thomas, Gates, and Peart, and we should have something.
I know you can’t hope for improvement but with a really young OL that’s basically all you can do at this point, hope the draft picks pan out.
2. Better coaching. There’s like 4 coaches that will be focusing on the oline. This plays into point number 1. But also improves protection schemes.
3. Better receivers. Don’t une’er estimate the impact of KG and Rudolph. Better separation means better and faster decison-making for Jones and quicker throws against the pass rush.
4. Rudolph and Booker...better blocking to support the Oline in pass protection.
5. Growth by Jones. Better and quicker decision-making, better recognition of when to move.
I think we are in less trouble than most do wrt pass protection.
Thuney was not just slightly better than Zietler last year. He would have been a sizable upgrade at OG and been able to backup RT if needed should Peart/Thomas/Solder falter. Well worth it based on points made above.
With Thuney there would have been a good vet mix reestablished after the departure of Zietler and a lot more than hope due to his pro bowl play at OG with likely high level RT play if needed.
Some really excellent points there Bill. But I just don't love DJs lack of awareness. Eli was elite here so the difference is magnified. But I think DJ may be one of those guys that you really need strong edge protection for.
However your points are valid and may be enough to still be quite good especially if Thomas and Peart DO in fact both turn out to be at least average or better in pass pro starting next year.
Very good guard that can also play tackle if needed to fill in
2) LB Zaven Collins -- super versatile LB who can rush the passer, drop back in coverage, or play downhill. Great size and speed and a guy Graham can use in multiple ways in multiple packages.
(Other possible 2nd round pick: best OL the Giants like... OT Dillon Radunz can play either LT or RT, or Landon Dickerson who can play both OC or OG).
3) DL Tommy Togiai OR DL Jay Tufele -- Basically the point of this pick is to replace Tomlinson; I think Togiai would be fantastic value here.
4) EDGE Dayo Odeyingbo -- Also very versatile-- can play 3-4 LB or 4-3 DE (I may be a bit biased because he's from Vanderbilt but I also think the fact he is a pass rusher with a hard-to-pronounce name makes him a perfect fit here)
Really the only pick I'm torn on is the 2nd rounder... I really think we need to continue to build the OL, but if Collins is there I would take him because I just feel like Graham would love him and would do all sorts of creative things with him. Also I just love the idea of spending 2 of our top 4 picks on versatile front 7 defenders who can rush the passer. But if Collins isn't there I think I'd go OL.
In the 3rd round I'd draft Tennessee OG Trey Smith and then I'd trade Engram for a 3rd and use it to draft G/C Quinn Meinerz.
Use our two 6th round picks on Virginia TE-Tony Poljan & Ohio St. TE-Luke Farrell.
Why is Turner still out there?
Very good guard that can also play tackle if needed to fill in
I like Smith a lot and the 2nd or 3rd round is where I expect the Giants to address the OL. Trey Smith, Alex Leatherwood, Wyatt Davis are all good options for the Giants.
Trey Smith. Tennessee
Very good guard that can also play tackle if needed to fill in
I like Smith a lot and the 2nd or 3rd round is where I expect the Giants to address the OL. Trey Smith, Alex Leatherwood, Wyatt Davis are all good options for the Giants.
Actually yes now re-thinking my draft... I'd go Zaven Collins in the 2nd, then Trey Smith in the 3rd. I had us taking a DL in the 3rd to replace Tomlinson because I think there will be great value at that spot for that position but I think we need to get a guy who can contribute on the IOL ASAP.
thoughtless negativity we endure and even respond to.
Having said that, I disagree on many points.
I don't want to tie up money on an Ex Pat. Shane Vereen and Solder provide witness. Bill has all the cap room in the world and has been spending it. If he doesn't think the man's worth it, then I don't want any part of him.
RE Jones awareness. Eli didn't have the wherewithall that you're crediting him with; in fact, he looked more like the deer in headlights than a secure calculating QB. i can't fault Jones for selling out in the same situation.? The kid has been playing in the perfect Storm. He hasn't had a pre-season yet, he plays under a new system with new coaches and no preseason; his line not only lacked the critical continuity he had players who had never met each other and were playing new positions; he's been without Barkley both years; he's had poor recievers; and a Tight end that literally sabotaged critical defining moments (Opportunities?). In spite of those overwhelming negatives he set records on year, and, in his second year, he all but eliminated turn overs (by season's end) and led the league in downfield completion percentages.
He may be, in spite of the evidence, awkward and non-intuitive, but based on his record operating under adversity, he's entitled to the benefit......
Thomas vs. Wills, Wills was dominant last year from start to finish. But being "result only orientated" is not fair. At the time of the pick, Wills was not only not projected as a Left Tackle he was projected as a guard. "Safe" is an underrated virtue in a prospect. And Thomas was "safer" and projected at the more demanding position.
Thomas, was almost certainly, the right pick, even if Wills turns out to be a better right tackle than Thomas is a left tackle.
Again, even as I disagree, I think your views have a basis, and time may prove them right, just not at this juncture in MHO.
This is the most obvious and established part of the team. It is totally beyond me why people are clamoring for an OL in the first round.
IMHO, the first 3 rounds will likely include: OL, WR/TE, Edge or CB.
Might be OL or CB in the first, WR/TE in the second and Edge in the third.
This is the most obvious and established part of the team. It is totally beyond me why people are clamoring for an OL in the first round.
Wait, what?
Hernandez had covid and took time to get back to playing strength. At some point you have to let the guys you have play and develop.i think the coaches like what they have and believe they can develop them. For the most part, this is a very young group with upside. We have coaches that want to teach and barring any setbacks we will have an offseason to work on techniques and chemistry. If an offensive linemen is the top rated player at 11, then so be it.
There is a reason they let Zeitler go instead of asking him to take a pay cut and there is a reason they didn't make filling his spot a priority in free agency.
I may be wrong, but I believe in what judge is doing and I believe we have the right coaches for the offensive line
Lemieux, Gates and Will Hernandez (RG) in the interior and the three tackles rotating.
This is the most obvious and established part of the team. It is totally beyond me why people are clamoring for an OL in the first round.
Wait, what?
If this is the most established part of the team then you have a losing team.why are people clamoring for a O line in the first round is because the O line is the weakest part of the team, and I’ve been saying that for weeks. Even Thomas is still unproven, and so is Peart. The thinking that WH, who got benched last year, by a 5th round center is going to get better, and that is just wishful thinking. And that 5th round center, who is now playing guard should be nothing, but a backup. Thuney would have been a big upgrade over anyone else, and the best available O linemen in the first round would have been the way to go.
You don't need high draft picks (#4 and #11 overall) on the OL.
You need to develop and coach them. (Yes, HUGE weakness the past # of years)
This is the most obvious and established part of the team. It is totally beyond me why people are clamoring for an OL in the first round.
It's totally beyond you
You feel like the OL played well last year?
This is the most obvious and established part of the team. It is totally beyond me why people are clamoring for an OL in the first round.
*Jaw drops like Jacob Marley*
You don't need high draft picks (#4 and #11 overall) on the OL.
You need to develop and coach them. (Yes, HUGE weakness the past # of years)
Just because Thomas was drafted #4 doesn’t mean it was the right pick. I don’t care if I had a #1, and a #2 on the line if it made the line better. People get to hung up on what # someone gets picked. It is just what turn is theirs, and nothing else. Someone has to pick first, and so on. It doesn’t mean that #1 will be better than #10. Lawrence might not end up the best QB taken this year, and Thomas might certainly might not be the best tackle taken last year, and I don’t think he will.
You don't need high draft picks (#4 and #11 overall) on the OL.
You need to develop and coach them. (Yes, HUGE weakness the past # of years)
Bingo. Unfortunately, weak coaching goes back to and includes Flaherty.
Lemieux, Gates and Will Hernandez (RG) in the interior and the three tackles rotating.
This is the most obvious and established part of the team. It is totally beyond me why people are clamoring for an OL in the first round.
It's totally beyond you
You feel like the OL played well last year?
It's obvious...you disagree Ten Ton?
Thuney is much better than KZ.
And Zeitler was released to pay for Williams, Golladay, AJ, et al. Front office must have found their positional awareness hats and realized either cheaper Guards could be found and/or grab them in this draft.
I mean, if you look at the team (what they say, how they set up) they've picked up tons of LB's and scheme to get their pass rush from other places. I'm, not saying that they wouldn't take a monster edge, but I don't get the impression that they are as desperate as we are to reach for one.
That's why my guess is that they will still emphasize WR because, really, how much have we fixed what was literally the worst receiving corps in the league? One guy and one maybe? If KG gets hurt, we are back to being the worst receiving corps in the league again. And, if they truly are investing to see if DJ has it, then another dynamic WR not only provides injury insurance but also synergizes with KG. He would de-emphasize coverage rolling to KG and open him up or KG would open him up.
I also think that they will prioritize beefing up the DT spot before they look to the edge. That's where they get their pass rush and run defense from and they know that they will miss Dalvin. Austin is not the replacement and neither is BJ Hill. Those were the rotational pieces and they still will be.
Then, I think they know they need insurance for Saquon and that Booker is not it. I think they will look for someone to play in between Saquon and Booker.
My latest prediction:
Round 1: the best past-catcher available and I think that they are counting on one of Pitts, Waddle, Smith being there.
Round 2: a big but quick DT with a run stuffing history and pass rush potential
Round 3: a north-south RB
Round 4 and beyond: OL and secondary depth/development (with the possibility of a falling developmental QB mixed in somewhere).
It's a month early but I'm going to book it.
The unit still needs more investment/options. They only got weaker with KZ being released, they haven't added anybody yet in Free Agency (pickings are slim now), and your view above is not to add anybody until Day 3? That sounds almost reckless imv...
Like I keep saying if the O line isn’t fixed it won’t matter how many good WR, or RB you have. To think the O line is overemphasized is just not sound thinking. I keep going back to the SB when Mahomes was running for his life, and couldn’t use all those weapons. The Giants don’t have all those weapons, but the results will be the same. Overemphasized? Should be prioritized.
The unit still needs more investment/options. They only got weaker with KZ being released, they haven't added anybody yet in Free Agency (pickings are slim now), and your view above is not to add anybody until Day 3? That sounds almost reckless imv...
I think it's more that I'm try to see how I think they see things and prioritize things as opposed to what we think are the most important things.
Agree, although I would swap rounds 3 and 4. In round 3 I would look for someone like OG Ben Cleveland or C Josh Meyers (and slide Gates to RG and have Hernandez and Lemieux compete for LG).
I can see us drafting a RB and think it will depend on who's available in round 4 vs who they want to target in round 6 (Jaret Patterson, Chris Evans or Elijah Mitchell are possible options in the 6th). If so, then they focus on D in round 4 (Edge/LB/CB).
OL is overemphasized here. Although, I'm not averse to a late-round depth/development pick. I also think that Edge is over-emphasized here.
Agree, although I would swap rounds 3 and 4. In round 3 I would look for someone like OG Ben Cleveland or C Josh Meyers (and slide Gates to RG and have Hernandez and Lemieux compete for LG).
I can see us drafting a RB and think it will depend on who's available in round 4 vs who they want to target in round 6 (Jaret Patterson, Chris Evans or Elijah Mitchell are possible options in the 6th). If so, then they focus on D in round 4 (Edge/LB/CB).
Edited to add: Don't know much about the quality / depth ratio of DT's in the draft. So rounds 2 and 4 can be swapped. If Barmore drops to us, then I can easily see him being the pick. Otherwise, we might be fine with say, Bobby Brown in round 4 and instead get an impact Edge/LB in round 2.
Over the past 10 years, how often have we heard that 'they like xxx more than we do'? That complacency has brought us exactly where the OL is today: full of questions and doubts. Having spent large in FA to address clear areas of need, the season will still be a fail--and DJ's status as a franchise QB in doubt--if the OL remains marginal, one of the two or three worst last season.
I actually see the 'benching' of WH as a sign of progress in that the coaching staff is not going to stand still for mediocrity, even if that is what Lemieux' pass blocking is. Conceding that Gates was a qualified win, three positions are in doubt. We simply did not see enough of Peart to know; we have seen enough of Solder to know, Lemieux is limited, WH apparently is not suited. I think Judge and Gettleman have to go OL in 1st or 2nd.
makes me think they see more in either Chad Slade and/or Klyle Murphy then we do. They seem surprisingly complacent about the level of talent they have there. That said, I can see them taking another offensive lineman in the 2nd and/or 3rd round (that seems to be the sweetspot in the draft for a lot of possible interior and tackle conversions) to create competition and depth.
Winces!
Over the past 10 years, how often have we heard that 'they like xxx more than we do'? That complacency has brought us exactly where the OL is today: full of questions and doubts. Having spent large in FA to address clear areas of need, the season will still be a fail--and DJ's status as a franchise QB in doubt--if the OL remains marginal, one of the two or three worst last season.
I actually see the 'benching' of WH as a sign of progress in that the coaching staff is not going to stand still for mediocrity, even if that is what Lemieux' pass blocking is. Conceding that Gates was a qualified win, three positions are in doubt. We simply did not see enough of Peart to know; we have seen enough of Solder to know, Lemieux is limited, WH apparently is not suited. I think Judge and Gettleman have to go OL in 1st or 2nd.
I’ve been preaching O line for weeks, but lots of people on here think this line as has the makings of a good line given more time, and coaching. Wishful thinking, a hope, and a prayer will not make that happen. One person on one of these threads said that Sewell would not be a fit on this team, because we have Thomas, and Peart. Wow talk about blue colored glasses. Outside of Sewell there might not be any highly rated linemen out there that is worthy of taking someone at 11, but there are many out there who would be better than WH,, and SL, and they have to take them, 1st round, 2nd round, or both. Peart is far from a given either.
Also, how many on here were clamoring that we had no center and it was by far the weakest position on our offensive line last year. We don't have a center and whatever else was said. Last I checked, the same player who was the center last year is the starting center this year.
[quote] For the dense and clueless. Will hernandez was not benched. He tested positive for covid. Maybe you have heard of what covid is and what it does to the body. Saying he was benched would be equal to saying Barkley was benched.
Also, how many on here were clamoring that we had no center and it was by far the weakest position on our offensive line last year. We don't have a center and whatever else was said. Last I checked, the same player who was the center last year is the starting center this year.
So your saying the reason WH isn’t very good is, because he got COVID? He was’t very good before, and not very good now.
Gates got to start last year, because the cupboard was bare, and what was there wasn’t very good. He did a good job, but he is no all pro. Stop making excuses for this O line, which just isn’t that good, and needs fixing, and the only way to do it would be to get new pieces.
The fact that either of these guys can play both OG and OT (in a pinch) is a huge value. I would be happy if we ended up with either player.
The fact that either of these guys can play both OG and OT (in a pinch) is a huge value. I would be happy if we ended up with either player.
So putting rookies into a game is sounder than using people who have actually played in an NFL game with some success?
FWIW, Peart had rolled his ankle the previous week just after returning from covid...
Hernandez and Lemieux are not guaranteed to be reliable. I think Thomas and Gates are the goods but watched Peart give up 3 sacks in a row last year late in the season and then wasn't seen again. I think Solder and Peart will fight it out for ORT.
The fact that either of these guys can play both OG and OT (in a pinch) is a huge value. I would be happy if we ended up with either player.
So putting rookies into a game is sounder than using people who have actually played in an NFL game with some success?
FWIW, Peart had rolled his ankle the previous week just after returning from covid...
Nobody on this O line have played with much, or any success, and just because guys have played in a NFL game doesn’t mean they are any good.
Hernandez and Lemieux are not guaranteed to be reliable. I think Thomas and Gates are the goods but watched Peart give up 3 sacks in a row last year late in the season and then wasn't seen again. I think Solder and Peart will fight it out for ORT..../////
So putting rookies into a game is sounder than using people who have actually played in an NFL game with some success?
FWIW, Peart had rolled his ankle the previous week just after returning from covid...
I don't remember the sequence of his ankle and I'm all good with believing you're correct. It's that the entire body of work is so small and so inconsistent that must raise questions and, hopefully, a Plan B, not the NS plan b.
Don’t want any part of Solder anywhere, and Lemieux only as a backup along with Hernandez. Need more good bodies than that.