The OL conundrum and why OL round 1 may make most sense

What concerns me most about the offense as currently constituted is that DJ struggles with peripheral pass rush i.e pressure off the edges. This is likely due to his hyper focus down field. Eli though not fleet of foot had a pretty keen awareness of the edge rush. I am hoping to see DJ get better at this but I dont know if it will ever be an elite part of his game. THEREFORE with that said, having two reliable OTs is ultra important for this type of QB IMO to maximize his effectiveness.



We have 2 second year players in Thomas and Peart at OT. That in itself is sub ideal. Two very young players on the Edges. I think DG passing on Wills last year was stupid. His feet were CLEARLY special. I can understand passing on Becton due to the risk factor but not on Wills. You will see he was probably best of all 4 at the critical blindside protector position at pass pro consistency as a rookie.



Anyways I digress. Thomas clearly has talent and definitely has higher upside as a run blocker but still needs continued refinement as a pass pro guy especially if he is staying at RT. I am no doubt encouraged by what I saw in the 2nd half last year and think he can be a pretty good pass pro guy (most likely will not be as good as Wills) but hopefully pretty darn good in this department because Jones will really need him to be.



Peart still a relative unknown but he did show flashes. To me Solder with a horrific 2019 and then after a year off is no sure thing as a swing and back up should one of our OTs go down or get hurt. This is where I believe Joe Judge preaching the value in versatility of his lineman really becomes magnified.



How have the Giants tried to address this? Personally with all the money they spent , I would have been all over Thuney. First I am adding veteran savvy to a very young line. #2 versatility. A guy I can slot at OG at a probowl level but then also back up RT capably and possibly LT in a pinch should our current OTs falter/get hurt. After cutting Zietler, adressing the youth on the OL was a miss in my opinion. Would love to be proven wrong on this one.



So do you make up for that by going OL in the top 2 rounds? Well it can sort of help but it still makes the line even younger. Now you hope the guy you pick is so good that he will be ready to start without the typical learning curves you often see. You also would hope the guy has OG/OT versatility. Apart from scoring a vet still out there (which perhaps none are great options) is Slater that near perfect option to fill this role?



Well his scores were excellent and it confirms the game tape. I love OL with sub 5 speed and 305-310 or more. 3 cone even more important and he crushed it at 7.48. He is also very technically sound. Personally, I think the OL could short circuit our offense a whole lot more than not having an elite pass rusher added to the mix could.



So where does this leave us? I dont think throwing a bunch of coaches at the OL: Rob Sale, Flaherty etc. Is enough to over come guys being so young across the line. But considering we didn't take the best option of bringing in a stud vet i.e Thuney. A really highly rated guy like Slater may be our next best option at this point: His arm length is 33.5 which isn't terrible at all. I know Vera Tuckers arms are short but man his game tape is pretty good. He also could probably play OG #1 but shift to RT if we need him to and play at a decent to high level.



With all these points, Giants FO may obviously not carry this same vision. I think DG may believe this OL is OK as is or may 'only' need one more high pick added but not necessarily a round 1 guy or a guy with OG/OT versatility. I think considering the importance of OT for our QB it would be a really big win to have a guy that can play both OG and OT at a high level. The guy I just keeping coming back to is Slater and then Tucker and then there is a sizeable drop off for any OL to carry this type of versatility trait at a very high/elite level as a plug and play guy.



Bottomline, unless DG really is confident in what he has in BOTH Peart and Thomas we need a guy who can be additional insurance at a high level to give this offense greatest chance of success. Slater I believe is that guy, followed by Vera Tucker.

