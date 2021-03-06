Evan Engram should not, and will not, be traded.

It would be a monumental f-up to trade Evan Engram.
Is he frustrating and drops the ball too often?
Yes.
Guilty of bonehead plays?
Yes.
Does he also make spectacular plays?
Yes.
Despite his flaws is he still one of the most talented receiving TEs in the game?
Yes.
Here’s the main reason trading him shouldn’t be a consideration:
Opposing defenses cannot ignore him. They have to account for him. They can’t treat him like an afterthought. Engram’s presence opens things up for the WRs and running game. Now that we have signed Golladay, Ross and Rudolph and have Sequan coming back, it wouldn’t make sense to take the offensive threat that Engram poses away.
I also believe Judge appreciates Engram’s work ethic and potential too much to let him go.
I think Engram is going to have a great year.
I kid, I kid.......
But I can't get over that -- at critical points in the game -- he will drop passes. Worse, he will let the ball go through his hands, bounce off his face mask and pop into the air into the hands of a defender.
I've changed my mind, however, about trading him. I was all for it, but taking into account your viewpoint (and doubtful we could get very much in return), perhaps the Giants should keep him. I say that, however, knowing full well that Evan Engram elicits curse words from me I wasn't aware I was familiar with.
4 years, $50 million, $31 million guaranteed.
Would you be willing to give him that deal? I certainly wouldn’t.
This team has already made the mistake of letting Tomlinson walknout the door as a free agent and ignoring an offer on the table at trade deadline. Engram has some value. Capitalize on that value. Have foresight, and gain an asset instead of letting him walk for nothing.
We know what Engram is. He can only survive on his “potential” for so long. If another team wants to try to develop him, so be it. I understand he’s good in the locker room, and a great guy, but it has come to a point where he’s a liability on the field.
Although he has improved, he is still a below average blocker. He was billed as a weapon a tight end. That just hasn’t happened. So exactly what purpose does it serve when he’s on the field? What is his strength?
With all of this said, unfortunately, I think the OP is correct: I doubt he will be traded. And that is very unfortunate.
Evan Engram is a pussy
Off the top of my head I can only think of one, and that’s the long catch and run for a TD vs Tampa.
Granted, my memory isn’t what it used to be but I’m having a much harder time coming up with his spectacular plays than his big drops (Philly) or the numerous balls off his hands turning into int’s.
He’s going to be looking for a big payday and if his play continues as it’s been, I’m not in favor of the Giants giving it to him. I hope he has a big year and changes my mind though.
Great idea to keep EE and watch him leave next year versus getting a draft pick for him via trade now. Great idea!
Just catch the damn ball!
He is terribly inconsistent, which any good HC will tell you is a killer. You can not depend on him. IF you need a 4 yard run for a 1st down can you rely on him to make the block - No. When you need a 3rd and 10 converted can you rely on him to make the catch - No.
IMO, people just focusing on his occasional big play are missing the mark. Teams win by doing the right things all the time. Not make a nice catch, and then dropping a sure 1st down on the next play. Also some just focus on his pass receiving and ignore the other aspects of the TE role. Its like saying a LT only needs to run block not pass block.
In a realistic sense it should be the outlier season. But goddamn was it painful to watch.
Outside the Cincy game when did you think he made a difference in a game last season?
I would move on from him after this year. If we can get more for him then we would from a Comp pick you have to make the move. He will not get a second contract from the Giants.
Was very down on him last year for obvious gaffes, but can see some rational for keeping him around if Judge is convinced he can get the good w/o him displaying the bad as often as he did in 2020. Not sure though, as the team's recent actions suggest they may be wavering.
This based on reports how they were pursuing younger Hunter Henry early on, and then settled with older Rudolph. The TE group was a weakness and needs to be restructured, and the Giants are probably now thinking of doing it in stages.
A $6M savings plus a mid round pick probably would sway me to end it with him around or on draft day. And add a rookie TE in somewhere based on how draft falls to them.
If we can get a late 3rd, 4th rounder. We need picks.
I'm done with his "potential".
His inability to make drive sustaining plays far outweighs his once every 20 receptions "spectacular" plays.
The Giants would've made the Playoffs last year if it wasn't for Engram. And yes, I'm one of the few that would've preferred if we did.
I suspect if they draft Pitts...the answer gets easier
Love ya Ralph but disagree on this one.
If someone else wants him, trade him.
I would agree not to trade him if the Offensive Coaching staff has a good plan for him. It can't be the plan from last year.
Also there is the argument to build on strength and you might say Engram as a #2 TE is a strength and this allows for a different plan.
The contrarian view - is a question of resource allocation. In $ amount, and years of experience our OL is very under invested in. Compare that to TE group. I'd guess the TE group ave right now is ~ $4mm a year with something like 5 years average experience while OL, is going to be closer to something like ~ $2mm /3 years. So do you have your resources allocated wisely?
I'd lean towards reallocation for a more balanced team, if a very good opportunity presented itself. Otherwise, let's hope with the changes in coaching, there is a clear plan that leverages what Engram is good at.
Here's the thing with Engram. He's been injury prone, but when he plays an entire season, he still was an albatross in a couple of losses. What if he only gets 4 games in this season and then gets injured?
As pointed out above - if we aren't going to commit to him long-term after this season, then we should trade him. And I don't think we should commit to him. But, that decision lies with what the staff sees.
He's not.
Bad hands is the worst problem a TE or slot player can have because they work the middle of the field.
He costs $6million on the 2021 cap. That $ could be better spent on one or two vet linemen available
He makes more memorable negative plays than positive ones.
He will not be here in 2022 anyway.
Giants already have three capable TEs.
Golladay and Saquon will draw plenty of defensive attention and are not just decoys.
Trading him for a 3 or 4th round pick can be turned into 3 helpful players (two with his $6 million cap space one with the draft pick).
I’m indifferent as well. He has strengths and weaknesses. We won’t be resigning him so you wait her trade him mid season if we aren’t good or just let him walk. It’s ok to try and win with him and not get a return. I know others think that’s a BBI favorite “fireable offense” but I disagree.
It certainly does get easy. And that may very well be what they are waiting to see happens. Pitts or a Rd 2 guy they like becomes the pick and then they start looking to unload EE immediately after (and maybe sent out feelers already).
The point RalphC makes is a fair one, but with Pitts or Devonta Smith instead of Engram - opposing defenses will have to account for one of them and we'll still have Rudolph underneath. Basically, I agree we need that threat on the other side of Golloday, just don't want it to be EE.
He also sucks in press coverage.
No thanks. I suspect he'll be offered as trade fodder if one of the WR or Pitts gets within 1-2 picks of 11.
me too. it's been 4 yrs. it won't change. if anyone wants to give up a mid-round pick, take it.
I would jump at it.
This. Plus he has a major injury history. Just because he wasn’t injured last year, I don’t think it means that it won’t pop up again. He gets injured and the giants will get nothing for him. Trade him now.
That just isn’t true. He gets open plenty and that’s while being the #1 option. If you don’t think he will get a ton of open looks with Golladay and Barkley back than I don’t know what to tell you.
It’s ok to be frustrated by Engram while also recognizing that he does some things well.
Why does it have to be a love affair or burn him at the stake? I don't love Evan Engram. I do want to see him with other good players around him as I think the pressure makes him think too much. And regardless of what anyone thinks, he stretches the field and has to be accounted for by the opposition.
I'm also fine trading him now for a decent pick but i'm certainly not giving him away for free (unless it was to clear cap space for a player we like).
Do you think Coach Judge sees Engram the way you do? If he doesn't see it your way, would that trigger a thought process that perhaps your perspective could be off?
I personally think Judge understands the inconsistency issues with Engram, but I think Judge also sees a hard worker who is very coachable, buys into what Judge is selling, and a player with very good physical skills.
Having said all of this, I do realize players can improve and overcome their previous deficiencies, so I always hope for the best.
This is where I am at. He's had four years of screw ups. He's a bust. I don't know why, he shouldn't be, but he is.
Frustrating is the least I can say. I heard several hosts on Sirius including Tory Holt gush about his tremendous talent..
I think at this point his drops are mostly mental..
The guy can not catch the ball and is scared to take a hit and constantly runs towards the sides lines. People need to get over the love affair just bc he’s a great practice player. If they have to cut Kaden Smith, who PFF rated top 10 as a blocker for TE, that is called a monumental f up. Oh Kaden smith also had an 86% catch rate. EE is not a pro bowler it was a pathetic joke. 58% catch but some of you want to keep him?
Obviously I’m not Coach Judge and clearly he sees things differently. But when it comes down to potentially having to cut a 23 year old soon to be 24 year old TE who has shown he does everything right, it’s a potential issue. I will repeat myself 86% catch rate vs 58% catch rate... Engram also can not block, but Smith is a very good blocker. Kaden Smith is $880K against the cap this season and like $950K next year vs Engram at $6M now and who knows what an extension looks like. I’m sorry that I am not crazy about a players “athletic upside” and having to hear every single off season this is the year Engram breaks through. How did that work out last year? 4 drops leading to INTs.
He also will not have the target share he did last year when he was option 1. At the same time he can get some plus match ups
He's hardly irreplaceable and relying on him hasn't exactly worked out so far.
Plus, he's a FA after the season.
Knowing when to let players go is hard for fans, but a good GM has to make the decision.
I don't think there is anything wrong with being frustrated. Amani Toomer was a guy that took almost too long to become a consistent player. The same for Tiki Barber. Some guys just take longer, and some just never get there, Engram may not get there, but I don't see him as a player where it's obvious the team needs to be rid of him.
The Giants didn't have a suitable replacement. Now that Rudolph is signed I think you may see a trade. The Giants have been offered a 4th by a few teams. They are holding out for a better deal. I'm thinking there will be a draft day deal struck especially if we have a shot at one of the top 3-4 TE's in the draft.
the NFL isnt about splash plays. its about making the simple play consistently. Engram cant, and hes been remarkably steady showing that.
[quote] With Engram, you have to have a plan for him.
The contrarian view - is a question of resource allocation. In $ amount, and years of experience our OL is very under invested in.
This is as good an argument as any for keep or trade. His cost gets us some much needed help with an OL that we are still not convinced will do the job.
+1
The speed is legitimately game-changing if utilized properly, it's just his hands/ball skills are just so disappointing that he isn't even a clearly above-average player at the position.
I don't want to trade him because it would feel like "selling low" on a guy with potential. I get that we have a reliable (if healthy) Kyle Rudolph, but I'm interested to see how Engram can be used now that there's a guy like Randolph who can take care of the classic responsibilities for a TE.
And then maybe not to all of the above...
He never makes really great plays. And for every good play he makes, he is guilty of at least one terrible play that results in a blown play, a turnover, a game loss, or some other major problem.
Plus he really can't block worth a shit despite his best efforts.
I really feel sorry for him because he seems like a good guy. But the plain truth is that he is not a good football player.
The GIANTS will be a better team when he is replaced with somebody else.
So DO NOT WAIT. Trade him NOW for what they can get for him. It's a very good year to draft his replacement.
I know there were few threats last year and that we needed EE at times to provide at least some passing potential. But that is no longer true. And while it might be tempting to envision him as a secondary option with all of the new threats, there is going to be some key situation, in a key game, where he blows it, again. Seems like a hard worker and good teammate. But IMHO, it's too much of a risk to leave him with a QB who has to work on ball security and doesn't have a great feel for pressure.
Here's the thing with Engram. He's been injury prone, but when he plays an entire season, he still was an albatross in a couple of losses. What if he only gets 4 games in this season and then gets injured?
As pointed out above - if we aren't going to commit to him long-term after this season, then we should trade him. And I don't think we should commit to him. But, that decision lies with what the staff sees.
No. Put plenty of lipstick on him, talk about him glowingly to the media, and make him wear a t-shirt that says "2020 Pro Bowl".
And then trade him for a mid-round pick asap.
I think he’s gonna blow it up this season now that he’s down the totem pole as far as options go. He’s going to earn a big contract and depending what his new team is set up like will likely determine his future success.
Really think he can be a valuable player when he’s not the main focus of the offense. I think we can expect some real big plays from him this year with a very high ypc for a TE. Just can’t pay guys like that in salary cap league.
I think he gets surprised by the ball on some of these drops . He turns around late . He’s not ready for the hot throw over the middle .
And more specifically, you're not going to find a more productive TE for $6 mil than Engram. Unless he's causing issues in the locker room you couldn't take the Giants seriously as wanting to win this year if they dispatched him.
if the cowboys got a pick for jason witten then we should get one when we let engram walk.
if the cowboys got a pick for jason witten then we should get one when we let engram walk.
Guy needs a change of scenery, ain't happening here.
You can't keep waiting on him to find himself, it's going on five years.
Corey Webster found himself in half the time.
That play alone still stings, among some of his other drops, but from a cost perspective he makes sense and is an impact player at the position.
We still need to keep him because Pitts likely won't be there, and I'm not sure I'd like going into the season with Rudolph (foot?), Kaden Smith, Toilolo.