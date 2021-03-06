for display only
Evan Engram should not, and will not, be traded.

Ralph.C : 5:55 am
It would be a monumental f-up to trade Evan Engram.

Is he frustrating and drops the ball too often?

Yes.

Guilty of bonehead plays?

Yes.

Does he also make spectacular plays?

Yes.

Despite his flaws is he still one of the most talented receiving TEs in the game?

Yes.

Here’s the main reason trading him shouldn’t be a consideration:

Opposing defenses cannot ignore him. They have to account for him. They can’t treat him like an afterthought. Engram’s presence opens things up for the WRs and running game. Now that we have signed Golladay, Ross and Rudolph and have Sequan coming back, it wouldn’t make sense to take the offensive threat that Engram poses away.

I also believe Judge appreciates Engram’s work ethic and potential too much to let him go.

I think Engram is going to have a great year.
Fair  
Since1976 : 6:23 am : link
But tell me more about this Sequan character you mention.



I kid, I kid.......
You make good points about Evan Engram  
M.S. : 6:27 am : link

But I can't get over that -- at critical points in the game -- he will drop passes. Worse, he will let the ball go through his hands, bounce off his face mask and pop into the air into the hands of a defender.

I've changed my mind, however, about trading him. I was all for it, but taking into account your viewpoint (and doubtful we could get very much in return), perhaps the Giants should keep him. I say that, however, knowing full well that Evan Engram elicits curse words from me I wasn't aware I was familiar with.
.  
Danny Kanell : 6:29 am : link
How many years are we going to say the same things about Engram until we realize this is what he is? An oft injured, losing player who comes up small at every big opportunity. The Giants will be a better team the day he’s no longer a part of it.
I'm indifferent  
SLIM_ : 6:32 am : link
but I think for people who are still waiting for him to have his huge breakout year... if it happens this year, how comfortable are you in giving him the huge contract that will go with the big year?

he needs to stop his bonehead plays  
KDavies : 6:36 am : link
I’m sorry, but give me a boring, dependable, athletically limited TE that can block and doesn’t make huge drops like a Kevin Boss or a Howard Cross (or hopefully Rudolph if he’s not toast) any day over Engram. The ability and athleticism does not overcome the huge drops and interceptions caused in big spots.
Herein lies the problem...  
Vin_Cuccs : 6:43 am : link
He will be a free agent after this upcoming season. He’s going to be looking for Jonnu Smith type money.

4 years, $50 million, $31 million guaranteed.

Would you be willing to give him that deal? I certainly wouldn’t.

This team has already made the mistake of letting Tomlinson walknout the door as a free agent and ignoring an offer on the table at trade deadline. Engram has some value. Capitalize on that value. Have foresight, and gain an asset instead of letting him walk for nothing.

We know what Engram is. He can only survive on his “potential” for so long. If another team wants to try to develop him, so be it. I understand he’s good in the locker room, and a great guy, but it has come to a point where he’s a liability on the field.

Although he has improved, he is still a below average blocker. He was billed as a weapon a tight end. That just hasn’t happened. So exactly what purpose does it serve when he’s on the field? What is his strength?

With all of this said, unfortunately, I think the OP is correct: I doubt he will be traded. And that is very unfortunate.
Coach Killer  
LeonBright45 : 6:50 am : link
I'd rather have a TE that defenses felt they didn't have to account for if he can post up, get physical, catch the ball, not fumble, and not flip over a defender and land on his head.

Evan Engram is a pussy
Makes spectacular plays?  
Eman11 : 6:54 am : link
Can you give a few examples?

Off the top of my head I can only think of one, and that’s the long catch and run for a TD vs Tampa.

Granted, my memory isn’t what it used to be but I’m having a much harder time coming up with his spectacular plays than his big drops (Philly) or the numerous balls off his hands turning into int’s.

He’s going to be looking for a big payday and if his play continues as it’s been, I’m not in favor of the Giants giving it to him. I hope he has a big year and changes my mind though.
I disagree  
RobCrossRiver56 : 7:00 am : link
I feel like he's played his last game as a Giant and will be gone by the draft or training camp at the latest. Half of his drops came on 3rd down in critical parts of games. He's a downer and a coach killer...good riddance.
Couldn’t disagree more  
BillT : 7:03 am : link
He’s a liability. Can’t block his position so he’s not a TE. Can’t run routes or catch well enough to be a WR. He has no position and there is always a compromise when he’s on the field. I think the Rudolph acquisition tell us what they think a TE should be. It’s not Evan Engram. Will they trade him. I don’t know but I can hope.
You're so right  
Giantsfan79 : 7:05 am : link
It's so much better to let him play out the season and leave as a free agent next year where some team will pay him at least $13 million a year (will likely be higher). Since we rarely manipulate the supplemental draft process, like the Ravens, we'll get nothing in return for him.

Great idea to keep EE and watch him leave next year versus getting a draft pick for him via trade now. Great idea!
_________  
I am Ninja : 7:13 am : link
Good teams dont rely on guys like him.
I simply hope  
USAF NYG Fan : 7:15 am : link
he's spending the off-season doing catching drills/practice. I hope there's a Jugs machine in his backyard. Hell in his house. I hope teammates are throwing balls in his direction in the cafeteria.

Just catch the damn ball!

...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:19 am : link
I couldn't disagree more. Spectacular plays? I guess if that means getting his hands on the ball before it lands in the arms of an opposing player, sure.
salary cap  
Hilary : 7:25 am : link
The giants took on a lot of salary for the next three years. They need to find low cost players in the draft and off practice squads of other teams. I would take a 5th round pick for Engram who likely is in his last year with the team.
He has the potential for big plays  
JohnB : 7:31 am : link
But he fails to produce those big plays. How long do you keep waiting for the potential to be realized? I think most giant fans are done waiting. I’ll give him this year to prove that he’s a star but I think he’ll come up small..... again
Can he fulfilll all the tasks that a TE needs to do  
PatersonPlank : 7:32 am : link
such as block consistently - No

He is terribly inconsistent, which any good HC will tell you is a killer. You can not depend on him. IF you need a 4 yard run for a 1st down can you rely on him to make the block - No. When you need a 3rd and 10 converted can you rely on him to make the catch - No.

IMO, people just focusing on his occasional big play are missing the mark. Teams win by doing the right things all the time. Not make a nice catch, and then dropping a sure 1st down on the next play. Also some just focus on his pass receiving and ignore the other aspects of the TE role. Its like saying a LT only needs to run block not pass block.
I will say  
adamg : 7:32 am : link
It would be hard for Engram to put up a worse season than last year. 11 drops on 110 targets is brutal. 6 picks when targeted. A passer rating of 55.4 when targeted. From there, the only way is up probably. I hope to god.

In a realistic sense it should be the outlier season. But goddamn was it painful to watch.
Its not that his non-catches are just drops  
Mark from Jersey : 7:36 am : link
they way too frequently turn into turnovers.

Outside the Cincy game when did you think he made a difference in a game last season?

I would move on from him after this year. If we can get more for him then we would from a Comp pick you have to make the move. He will not get a second contract from the Giants.
Talented?  
WillVAB : 7:37 am : link
In what way? Because he’s fast?
RE: .  
Red Right Hand : 7:38 am : link
In comment 15196589 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
How many years are we going to say the same things about Engram until we realize this is what he is? An oft injured, losing player who comes up small at every big opportunity. The Giants will be a better team the day he’s no longer a part of it.
Here's the thing:if "this is what he is",he's still a top 10 TE (that's what his production "is", one that has to be accounted for,one who can make a big play at anytime.How many players did we have that had more yds than him last year, or the year before? It's not much of a list.
Opposing defenses actually don't want to ignore EE at all  
Jimmy Googs : 7:39 am : link
because if they hang around him enough there is a good chance he will fumble or tip them a pass they can easily intercept.

Was very down on him last year for obvious gaffes, but can see some rational for keeping him around if Judge is convinced he can get the good w/o him displaying the bad as often as he did in 2020. Not sure though, as the team's recent actions suggest they may be wavering.

This based on reports how they were pursuing younger Hunter Henry early on, and then settled with older Rudolph. The TE group was a weakness and needs to be restructured, and the Giants are probably now thinking of doing it in stages.

A $6M savings plus a mid round pick probably would sway me to end it with him around or on draft day. And add a rookie TE in somewhere based on how draft falls to them.
RE: .  
Red Right Hand : 7:40 am : link
In comment 15196589 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
The Giants will be a better team the day he’s no longer a part of it.
I don't believe that.
Trade Him  
Rong5611 : 7:42 am : link

If we can get a late 3rd, 4th rounder. We need picks.

I'm done with his "potential".
EE will most likely not be traded  
jvm52106 : 7:47 am : link
unless we garb another TE (not just Pitts). Regardless of your take above (well thought out) his spectacular plays are very overblown. He has made some good plays but nothing spectacular.

His inability to make drive sustaining plays far outweighs his once every 20 receptions "spectacular" plays.
I disagree completely.  
mittenedman : 7:51 am : link
He has consistently proven - over a large sample size - that he can't do it. At this point, you can't even be upset with him. You can only be upset for the organization for continuing to put him out there. And at a hefty salary!

The Giants would've made the Playoffs last year if it wasn't for Engram. And yes, I'm one of the few that would've preferred if we did.
Agree with his ability, but if they are not resigning him  
George from PA : 7:51 am : link
Which I truly doubt....then they must decide....let him walk...or trade when he has some value.

I suspect if they draft Pitts...the answer gets easier
how many games did he single-handedly (no pun) lose for us last year?  
Del Shofner : 7:53 am : link
Two? Three?

Love ya Ralph but disagree on this one.

If someone else wants him, trade him.
I'm not sure I agree  
DavidinBMNY : 7:53 am : link
With Engram, you have to have a plan for him.


I would agree not to trade him if the Offensive Coaching staff has a good plan for him. It can't be the plan from last year.

Also there is the argument to build on strength and you might say Engram as a #2 TE is a strength and this allows for a different plan.

The contrarian view - is a question of resource allocation. In $ amount, and years of experience our OL is very under invested in. Compare that to TE group. I'd guess the TE group ave right now is ~ $4mm a year with something like 5 years average experience while OL, is going to be closer to something like ~ $2mm /3 years. So do you have your resources allocated wisely?

I'd lean towards reallocation for a more balanced team, if a very good opportunity presented itself. Otherwise, let's hope with the changes in coaching, there is a clear plan that leverages what Engram is good at.
I would trade..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 7:54 am : link
him to get as much value as possible before he hits FA.

Here's the thing with Engram. He's been injury prone, but when he plays an entire season, he still was an albatross in a couple of losses. What if he only gets 4 games in this season and then gets injured?

As pointed out above - if we aren't going to commit to him long-term after this season, then we should trade him. And I don't think we should commit to him. But, that decision lies with what the staff sees.
By the way..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 7:56 am : link
I would question whether he's one of the most dynamic receivers at the position. There are several better than him. For his draft position, he should be right there with the likes of Kittle, Kelce, Cook, Henry, etc.

He's not.
Forget about the injuries, Engram has not improved in 4 years and may  
Ivan15 : 7:59 am : link
Be worse than he was as a rookie. Unless Giants have a fix for his bad hands, I would let him go. If they think he can be fixed, then this should be his last chance and that last chance only lasts to the trade deadline.

Bad hands is the worst problem a TE or slot player can have because they work the middle of the field.
He's gotta go.......  
Spirit of '86 : 8:00 am : link
I completely disagree with this analysis.

He costs $6million on the 2021 cap. That $ could be better spent on one or two vet linemen available

He makes more memorable negative plays than positive ones.

He will not be here in 2022 anyway.

Giants already have three capable TEs.

Golladay and Saquon will draw plenty of defensive attention and are not just decoys.

Trading him for a 3 or 4th round pick can be turned into 3 helpful players (two with his $6 million cap space one with the draft pick).

RE: I'm indifferent  
UConn4523 : 8:01 am : link
In comment 15196590 SLIM_ said:
Quote:
but I think for people who are still waiting for him to have his huge breakout year... if it happens this year, how comfortable are you in giving him the huge contract that will go with the big year?


I’m indifferent as well. He has strengths and weaknesses. We won’t be resigning him so you wait her trade him mid season if we aren’t good or just let him walk. It’s ok to try and win with him and not get a return. I know others think that’s a BBI favorite “fireable offense” but I disagree.
RE: Agree with his ability, but if they are not resigning him  
Jimmy Googs : 8:04 am : link
In comment 15196658 George from PA said:
Quote:
Which I truly doubt....then they must decide....let him walk...or trade when he has some value.

I suspect if they draft Pitts...the answer gets easier


It certainly does get easy. And that may very well be what they are waiting to see happens. Pitts or a Rd 2 guy they like becomes the pick and then they start looking to unload EE immediately after (and maybe sent out feelers already).
If We Go WR or Pitts at #11  
HMunster : 8:09 am : link
He should be traded (he should be traded regardless as we should get some value for him before FA).

The point RalphC makes is a fair one, but with Pitts or Devonta Smith instead of Engram - opposing defenses will have to account for one of them and we'll still have Rudolph underneath. Basically, I agree we need that threat on the other side of Golloday, just don't want it to be EE.
Eh  
darktimes : 8:13 am : link
EE sucks at running routes and is slow to get out of breaks and slow off the line.

He also sucks in press coverage.

No thanks. I suspect he'll be offered as trade fodder if one of the WR or Pitts gets within 1-2 picks of 11.
RE: I disagree completely.  
Victor in CT : 8:15 am : link
In comment 15196657 mittenedman said:
Quote:
He has consistently proven - over a large sample size - that he can't do it. At this point, you can't even be upset with him. You can only be upset for the organization for continuing to put him out there. And at a hefty salary!

The Giants would've made the Playoffs last year if it wasn't for Engram. And yes, I'm one of the few that would've preferred if we did.


me too. it's been 4 yrs. it won't change. if anyone wants to give up a mid-round pick, take it.
I mean...  
Dnew15 : 8:17 am : link
if someone is dumb enough to give us a 1st round pick...

I would jump at it.
RE: Herein lies the problem...  
Dukie Dimes : 8:17 am : link
In comment 15196597 Vin_Cuccs said:
Quote:
He will be a free agent after this upcoming season. He’s going to be looking for Jonnu Smith type money.

4 years, $50 million, $31 million guaranteed.

Would you be willing to give him that deal? I certainly wouldn’t.

This team has already made the mistake of letting Tomlinson walknout the door as a free agent and ignoring an offer on the table at trade deadline. Engram has some value. Capitalize on that value. Have foresight, and gain an asset instead of letting him walk for nothing.

We know what Engram is. He can only survive on his “potential” for so long. If another team wants to try to develop him, so be it. I understand he’s good in the locker room, and a great guy, but it has come to a point where he’s a liability on the field.

Although he has improved, he is still a below average blocker. He was billed as a weapon a tight end. That just hasn’t happened. So exactly what purpose does it serve when he’s on the field? What is his strength?

With all of this said, unfortunately, I think the OP is correct: I doubt he will be traded. And that is very unfortunate.


This. Plus he has a major injury history. Just because he wasn’t injured last year, I don’t think it means that it won’t pop up again. He gets injured and the giants will get nothing for him. Trade him now.
The FA thing is a huge consideration,  
Bill L : 8:19 am : link
but setting that aside for the moment, I agree that EE is set up for a really great year. With Golladay, Saquon, and (hopefully) Smith/Waddle), Engram becomes a weapon as opposed to *the* weapon. That means he likely will not be the primary person targeted at a critical moment in the game. That means, that he likely will not be over-stressed and tight when he is targeted (less likely to drop the ball) and, also, that his drops will come at less gut-wrenching moments in the game. Overall, that means we will focus upon and benefit from his spectacular moments (which, with the new additions should occur more often as he will be less covered) and, also, we will be less hurt and more prone to forget the drops that he will have.
If Pitts falls to them  
Jolly Blue Giant : 8:38 am : link
I pick him and immediately trade Engram for a 3rd rounder. Then draft Tutu Atwell with that pick :)
RE: Eh  
UConn4523 : 8:40 am : link
In comment 15196676 darktimes said:
Quote:
EE sucks at running routes and is slow to get out of breaks and slow off the line.

He also sucks in press coverage.

No thanks. I suspect he'll be offered as trade fodder if one of the WR or Pitts gets within 1-2 picks of 11.


That just isn’t true. He gets open plenty and that’s while being the #1 option. If you don’t think he will get a ton of open looks with Golladay and Barkley back than I don’t know what to tell you.

It’s ok to be frustrated by Engram while also recognizing that he does some things well.
Are you serious?  
UGADawgs7 : 8:43 am : link
The guy can not catch the ball and is scared to take a hit and constantly runs towards the sides lines. People need to get over the love affair just bc he’s a great practice player. If they have to cut Kaden Smith, who PFF rated top 10 as a blocker for TE, that is called a monumental f up. Oh Kaden smith also had an 86% catch rate. EE is not a pro bowler it was a pathetic joke. 58% catch but some of you want to keep him?
RE: Are you serious?  
UConn4523 : 8:47 am : link
In comment 15196710 UGADawgs7 said:
Quote:
The guy can not catch the ball and is scared to take a hit and constantly runs towards the sides lines. People need to get over the love affair just bc he’s a great practice player. If they have to cut Kaden Smith, who PFF rated top 10 as a blocker for TE, that is called a monumental f up. Oh Kaden smith also had an 86% catch rate. EE is not a pro bowler it was a pathetic joke. 58% catch but some of you want to keep him?


Why does it have to be a love affair or burn him at the stake? I don't love Evan Engram. I do want to see him with other good players around him as I think the pressure makes him think too much. And regardless of what anyone thinks, he stretches the field and has to be accounted for by the opposition.

I'm also fine trading him now for a decent pick but i'm certainly not giving him away for free (unless it was to clear cap space for a player we like).
RE: Are you serious?  
crick n NC : 8:49 am : link
In comment 15196710 UGADawgs7 said:
Quote:
The guy can not catch the ball and is scared to take a hit and constantly runs towards the sides lines. People need to get over the love affair just bc he’s a great practice player. If they have to cut Kaden Smith, who PFF rated top 10 as a blocker for TE, that is called a monumental f up. Oh Kaden smith also had an 86% catch rate. EE is not a pro bowler it was a pathetic joke. 58% catch but some of you want to keep him?


Do you think Coach Judge sees Engram the way you do? If he doesn't see it your way, would that trigger a thought process that perhaps your perspective could be off?

I personally think Judge understands the inconsistency issues with Engram, but I think Judge also sees a hard worker who is very coachable, buys into what Judge is selling, and a player with very good physical skills.
The Human Decoy  
5BowlsSoon : 8:50 am : link
That seems to be his greatest asset. So, if that opens for the field more for Golladay, Shep, Saquon, I’m okay with that.....but I’m not okay with throwing him the ball in key situations or big third downs. At least don’t make him the primary option. Based on his history, that could be too risky.

Having said all of this, I do realize players can improve and overcome their previous deficiencies, so I always hope for the best.
If a player is as bad as fans think  
crick n NC : 8:51 am : link
then that player would make an awful decoy.
RE: Couldn’t disagree more  
islander1 : 8:52 am : link
In comment 15196608 BillT said:
Quote:
He’s a liability. Can’t block his position so he’s not a TE. Can’t run routes or catch well enough to be a WR. He has no position and there is always a compromise when he’s on the field. I think the Rudolph acquisition tell us what they think a TE should be. It’s not Evan Engram. Will they trade him. I don’t know but I can hope.


This is where I am at. He's had four years of screw ups. He's a bust. I don't know why, he shouldn't be, but he is.
Pat Freiermuth will look real good in the 2nd round... and the EE can  
Spider56 : 8:54 am : link
be traded for whatever they can get.
RE: .  
Big Blue '56 : 8:56 am : link
In comment 15196589 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
How many years are we going to say the same things about Engram until we realize this is what he is? An oft injured, losing player who comes up small at every big opportunity. The Giants will be a better team the day he’s no longer a part of it.


Frustrating is the least I can say. I heard several hosts on Sirius including Tory Holt gush about his tremendous talent..

I think at this point his drops are mostly mental..
RE: RE: Are you serious?  
UGADawgs7 : 9:12 am : link
In comment 15196719 crick n NC said:
Quote:
In comment 15196710 UGADawgs7 said:


Quote:


The guy can not catch the ball and is scared to take a hit and constantly runs towards the sides lines. People need to get over the love affair just bc he’s a great practice player. If they have to cut Kaden Smith, who PFF rated top 10 as a blocker for TE, that is called a monumental f up. Oh Kaden smith also had an 86% catch rate. EE is not a pro bowler it was a pathetic joke. 58% catch but some of you want to keep him?



Do you think Coach Judge sees Engram the way you do? If he doesn't see it your way, would that trigger a thought process that perhaps your perspective could be off?

I personally think Judge understands the inconsistency issues with Engram, but I think Judge also sees a hard worker who is very coachable, buys into what Judge is selling, and a player with very good physical skills.


Obviously I’m not Coach Judge and clearly he sees things differently. But when it comes down to potentially having to cut a 23 year old soon to be 24 year old TE who has shown he does everything right, it’s a potential issue. I will repeat myself 86% catch rate vs 58% catch rate... Engram also can not block, but Smith is a very good blocker. Kaden Smith is $880K against the cap this season and like $950K next year vs Engram at $6M now and who knows what an extension looks like. I’m sorry that I am not crazy about a players “athletic upside” and having to hear every single off season this is the year Engram breaks through. How did that work out last year? 4 drops leading to INTs.
I like that he’s not THE guy this year  
Finch : 9:15 am : link
Could be wrong but I always had the impression that his drops were always mental mistakes rather than him having bad hands. Last year he was forced into the #1 target role and the pressure seemed to get to him. I HOPE that having Barkley back, adding Golladay and Rudolph will take the pressure off of him to perform. We don’t need him to take over a game, just catch the balls thrown to you!
I would not trade  
Dankbeerman : 9:21 am : link
for the sake of trading him. I glad we brought someone in that can take his snaps away though if he doesnt improve. He should be catching 300 balls a day trying to get better in a contract year.

He also will not have the target share he did last year when he was option 1. At the same time he can get some plus match ups
it depends  
pjcas18 : 9:22 am : link
on what the trade offer is to know if he should or shouldn't be traded.

He's hardly irreplaceable and relying on him hasn't exactly worked out so far.

Plus, he's a FA after the season.

Knowing when to let players go is hard for fans, but a good GM has to make the decision.
RE: RE: RE: Are you serious?  
crick n NC : 9:23 am : link
In comment 15196752 UGADawgs7 said:
Quote:
In comment 15196719 crick n NC said:


Quote:


In comment 15196710 UGADawgs7 said:


Quote:


The guy can not catch the ball and is scared to take a hit and constantly runs towards the sides lines. People need to get over the love affair just bc he’s a great practice player. If they have to cut Kaden Smith, who PFF rated top 10 as a blocker for TE, that is called a monumental f up. Oh Kaden smith also had an 86% catch rate. EE is not a pro bowler it was a pathetic joke. 58% catch but some of you want to keep him?



Do you think Coach Judge sees Engram the way you do? If he doesn't see it your way, would that trigger a thought process that perhaps your perspective could be off?

I personally think Judge understands the inconsistency issues with Engram, but I think Judge also sees a hard worker who is very coachable, buys into what Judge is selling, and a player with very good physical skills.



Obviously I’m not Coach Judge and clearly he sees things differently. But when it comes down to potentially having to cut a 23 year old soon to be 24 year old TE who has shown he does everything right, it’s a potential issue. I will repeat myself 86% catch rate vs 58% catch rate... Engram also can not block, but Smith is a very good blocker. Kaden Smith is $880K against the cap this season and like $950K next year vs Engram at $6M now and who knows what an extension looks like. I’m sorry that I am not crazy about a players “athletic upside” and having to hear every single off season this is the year Engram breaks through. How did that work out last year? 4 drops leading to INTs.


I don't think there is anything wrong with being frustrated. Amani Toomer was a guy that took almost too long to become a consistent player. The same for Tiki Barber. Some guys just take longer, and some just never get there, Engram may not get there, but I don't see him as a player where it's obvious the team needs to be rid of him.
If EE plays out the year on his contract, and then  
NBGblue : 9:34 am : link
signs somewhere else for Jonnu Smith type money, it will at least put NYG in line for a comp pick (assuming NYG don't sign comparable free agents next year). So, if trading him brings compensation greater than EE + a possible 2022 comp pick, then it makes sense. But to just dump him for say, a 7th round pick, not so much.
Everyone has already made  
Bill in UT : 9:35 am : link
my points. If we can get a mid-round pick for him, do it
Like everyone else  
dd in Mass : 9:44 am : link
EE is frustrating. I'm not buying his tremendous talent. He totally chokes when it matters most. The epitome of a coach killer. It would be so typical of Engram to have his best year as he heads to Free Agency.

The Giants didn't have a suitable replacement. Now that Rudolph is signed I think you may see a trade. The Giants have been offered a 4th by a few teams. They are holding out for a better deal. I'm thinking there will be a draft day deal struck especially if we have a shot at one of the top 3-4 TE's in the draft.
cmon with the mental mistakes stuff  
mittenedman : 10:02 am : link
his problems are physical. he does not have the coordination necessary to be consistent.

the NFL isnt about splash plays. its about making the simple play consistently. Engram cant, and hes been remarkably steady showing that.
i'm not seeing enough "spectacular"  
ryanmkeane : 10:02 am : link
plays to offset the awful ones
...  
ryanmkeane : 10:04 am : link
i hate doing this, but he cost us 1 game and nearly another last season. whenever the ball is thrown in his direction, bad things tend to happen. we need to call it like it is
RE: I'm not sure I agree  
pivo : 10:14 am : link
In comment 15196662 DavidinBMNY said:
[quote] With Engram, you have to have a plan for him.


The contrarian view - is a question of resource allocation. In $ amount, and years of experience our OL is very under invested in.



This is as good an argument as any for keep or trade. His cost gets us some much needed help with an OL that we are still not convinced will do the job.
"A monumental f up"  
ghost718 : 10:14 am : link
Yeah I think we're gonna have a difference of opinion here.
If we could trade him for a 4th rounder  
Shady Lurker : 10:15 am : link
it would be my favorite move of the off-season
RE: .  
Klaatu : 10:19 am : link
In comment 15196589 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
How many years are we going to say the same things about Engram until we realize this is what he is? An oft injured, losing player who comes up small at every big opportunity. The Giants will be a better team the day he’s no longer a part of it.


+1
I've never been  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 10:26 am : link
a fan of Engram, the talent looks to be there but it's annoying to see him make mistakes over and over again. However, I can't shake the feeling that he's going to blow up and live up to the hype on his 2nd team.

The speed is legitimately game-changing if utilized properly, it's just his hands/ball skills are just so disappointing that he isn't even a clearly above-average player at the position.

I don't want to trade him because it would feel like "selling low" on a guy with potential. I get that we have a reliable (if healthy) Kyle Rudolph, but I'm interested to see how Engram can be used now that there's a guy like Randolph who can take care of the classic responsibilities for a TE.
Again, the Giants may have the utmost confidence in Engram  
Jimmy Googs : 10:26 am : link
for 2021. And maybe they were just really interested in adding another pretty good TE in Hunter Henry (but lost out) and then ultimately decided on Kyle Rudolph. And maybe that is because they would love to run better 2 TE sets along with the dynamic Engram.

And then maybe not to all of the above...
EE is a coach killer plain and simple.  
Red Dog : 11:01 am : link
He is a dangerous receiver because of what he is capable of. The problem is that he doesn't deliver most of the time. He drops the ball, literally.

He never makes really great plays. And for every good play he makes, he is guilty of at least one terrible play that results in a blown play, a turnover, a game loss, or some other major problem.

Plus he really can't block worth a shit despite his best efforts.

I really feel sorry for him because he seems like a good guy. But the plain truth is that he is not a good football player.

The GIANTS will be a better team when he is replaced with somebody else.

So DO NOT WAIT. Trade him NOW for what they can get for him. It's a very good year to draft his replacement.
Get rid of  
greek13 : 11:18 am : link
Him now - please
You can't have Jones and Engram together....  
Kanavis : 11:53 am : link
Jones is a QB who struggles with ball security and EE is someone who makes this a lot worse. I would guess he was directly or indirectly involved with about half of DJs turnovers. Either he is batting the ball straight up in the air or he is missing a key block that leads to pressure and a pick or fumble.

I know there were few threats last year and that we needed EE at times to provide at least some passing potential. But that is no longer true. And while it might be tempting to envision him as a secondary option with all of the new threats, there is going to be some key situation, in a key game, where he blows it, again. Seems like a hard worker and good teammate. But IMHO, it's too much of a risk to leave him with a QB who has to work on ball security and doesn't have a great feel for pressure.
RE: I would trade..  
Thegratefulhead : 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15196663 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
him to get as much value as possible before he hits FA.

Here's the thing with Engram. He's been injury prone, but when he plays an entire season, he still was an albatross in a couple of losses. What if he only gets 4 games in this season and then gets injured?

As pointed out above - if we aren't going to commit to him long-term after this season, then we should trade him. And I don't think we should commit to him. But, that decision lies with what the staff sees.
Perfect
Stone hands  
Thegratefulhead : 12:19 pm : link
Guys with drops, it is worse for them the higher the pressure. Get what you can and move on. I promise you he break your heart more than he will elate you
Stop putting lipstick on this pig...  
EricJ : 12:19 pm : link
He cannot block and he cannot catch. He is not a tight end...

The player  
PaulN : 12:20 pm : link
Everyone believes will be great, the player the fans are waiting to see that spectacular break out season. Every coach believes they can tap into his great talent, and fantastic speed, a matchup nightmare for linebackers and safeties. Yet here we are after 4 seasons and his best season was still his first season. As been said there is no way that you pay this guy for his next contract, so now is the time to trade him. I think the Giants should trade him and Shepherd, but more Engram.
RE: Stop putting lipstick on this pig...  
chick310 : 12:26 pm : link
In comment 15197202 EricJ said:
Quote:
He cannot block and he cannot catch. He is not a tight end...


No. Put plenty of lipstick on him, talk about him glowingly to the media, and make him wear a t-shirt that says "2020 Pro Bowl".

And then trade him for a mid-round pick asap.

RE: I've never been  
Zeke's Alibi : 12:45 pm : link
In comment 15196931 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
a fan of Engram, the talent looks to be there but it's annoying to see him make mistakes over and over again. However, I can't shake the feeling that he's going to blow up and live up to the hype on his 2nd team.

The speed is legitimately game-changing if utilized properly, it's just his hands/ball skills are just so disappointing that he isn't even a clearly above-average player at the position.

I don't want to trade him because it would feel like "selling low" on a guy with potential. I get that we have a reliable (if healthy) Kyle Rudolph, but I'm interested to see how Engram can be used now that there's a guy like Randolph who can take care of the classic responsibilities for a TE.


I think he’s gonna blow it up this season now that he’s down the totem pole as far as options go. He’s going to earn a big contract and depending what his new team is set up like will likely determine his future success.

Really think he can be a valuable player when he’s not the main focus of the offense. I think we can expect some real big plays from him this year with a very high ypc for a TE. Just can’t pay guys like that in salary cap league.
The way that Judge learned in NE  
Bill in UT : 12:47 pm : link
was to move on a year too early rather than too late. Get something now rather than lose him as a FA
Vision  
rlc2113 : 12:51 pm : link
Has he ever had his vision tested? Some of the drops appear as if he has no idea where the ball is. Maybe he needs contacts. Worked for me when I played flanker in university.
RE: Vision  
RetroJint : 1:21 pm : link
In comment 15197284 rlc2113 said:
Quote:
Has he ever had his vision tested? Some of the drops appear as if he has no idea where the ball is. Maybe he needs contacts. Worked for me when I played flanker in university.

I think he gets surprised by the ball on some of these drops . He turns around late . He’s not ready for the hot throw over the middle .
You don't trade or cut a player because of drops.  
eclipz928 : 1:32 pm : link
All of these receivers and TEs that come in to the NFL know how to catch a football with consistency - you don't make it this far in the sport if you don't. It's a stat that receives way too much attention by fans.

And more specifically, you're not going to find a more productive TE for $6 mil than Engram. Unless he's causing issues in the locker room you couldn't take the Giants seriously as wanting to win this year if they dispatched him.
What "one or two vet linemen"  
PwndPapi : 1:59 pm : link
are you signing at this point that will contribute at or above the levels that this current line is producing?

we'll probably be strapped for cash next FA season  
Platos : 2:27 pm : link
here's hoping that he plays well this year and we get a nice comp pick since we most likely wont be active.

if the cowboys got a pick for jason witten then we should get one when we let engram walk.
RE: we'll probably be strapped for cash next FA season  
chopperhatch : 2:51 pm : link
In comment 15197519 Platos said:
Quote:
here's hoping that he plays well this year and we get a nice comp pick since we most likely wont be active.

if the cowboys got a pick for jason witten then we should get one when we let engram walk.





Guaranteed we take a TE this draft...  
BillKo : 3:20 pm : link
....and nearly guaranteeing that EE will be traded off.

Guy needs a change of scenery, ain't happening here.

You can't keep waiting on him to find himself, it's going on five years.

Corey Webster found himself in half the time.
There is a lot of strong negative sentiment for EE  
Kev in Cali : 4:06 pm : link
I think he's still a good value, and if he makes that catch against Philly - we win that game - and folks may not be as down on him - but he didn't....so I get it.

That play alone still stings, among some of his other drops, but from a cost perspective he makes sense and is an impact player at the position.

We still need to keep him because Pitts likely won't be there, and I'm not sure I'd like going into the season with Rudolph (foot?), Kaden Smith, Toilolo.



