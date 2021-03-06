Evan Engram should not, and will not, be traded. Ralph.C : 5:55 am

It would be a monumental f-up to trade Evan Engram.



Is he frustrating and drops the ball too often?



Yes.



Guilty of bonehead plays?



Yes.



Does he also make spectacular plays?



Yes.



Despite his flaws is he still one of the most talented receiving TEs in the game?



Yes.



Here’s the main reason trading him shouldn’t be a consideration:



Opposing defenses cannot ignore him. They have to account for him. They can’t treat him like an afterthought. Engram’s presence opens things up for the WRs and running game. Now that we have signed Golladay, Ross and Rudolph and have Sequan coming back, it wouldn’t make sense to take the offensive threat that Engram poses away.



I also believe Judge appreciates Engram’s work ethic and potential too much to let him go.



I think Engram is going to have a great year.