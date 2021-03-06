for display only
Giants Sign Zach Fulton

Jon in NYC : 12:58 pm
@giantswfan
·
39s
OL Zach Fulton (Texans) has agreed to a deal with the #Giants and is on BBKL live right now...
...  
christian : 2:08 pm : link
I'm of the opinion the Giants line was pretty bad last year, and the probability of Lemieux, Hernandez, and Peart all ascending to a level of competence is low odds.

I'd like to see the Giants bring on veteran depth with recent, demonstrable, league average play.

Set the floor at league average, and if the young guys hit, fantastic.

Zach Fulton isn't league average, he's close to out of the league.
RE: Some signings just raise the floor under a position.  
Semipro Lineman : 2:09 pm : link
In comment 15197382 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Guard probably had the lowest floor of any position on the roster... is a legitimate pro...


I get the feeling that this concept is well understood by most of the posters in these threads but those posters are looking for an excuse to vent despite that
RE: Depth signing.  
Tom in NY : 2:11 pm : link
In comment 15197368 FStubbs said:
Quote:
Hernandez and Lemieux are still our starting guards right now.


<THIS>

I would expect a Guard to be drafted in the 1st 3 rounds, and Hernandez to be traded. Oline depth is a problem across the league (see KC)...this signing helps, but is not the A+ solution the Giants need.
Here is an article from May 2020  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:12 pm : link
which says Fulton was a "staple" of the offensive line.
A look at Zach Fulton's contract adjustment and what it means for the Texans - ( New Window )
RE: 11 sacks allowed (most among guards) and 3 penalties  
barens : 2:13 pm : link
In comment 15197319 adamg said:
Quote:
per PFF. Yikes.


So, he'll fit right in.
Fair to say the next "big" moves will revolve around the draft?  
DavidinBMNY : 2:19 pm : link
The weakest parts of the roster are OL and Pass Rush.

OL is of > value in a Coverage based D which is what Graham runs.

I hope they go OL by day 2, and after the draft re-evaluate if they need to sign another veteran of significance.




He can  
Pete in MD : 2:20 pm : link
backup at OC/OG but he also might not make the team.
RE: Some signings just raise the floor under a position.  
Ivan15 : 2:20 pm : link
In comment 15197382 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Guard probably had the lowest floor of any position on the roster. Fulton is a legitimate pro, if not a particularly good one. Until 2020, he played on winning teams, and pretty good offenses.

He’s a John Jerry-type acquisition. Although the staff will continually look to replace him in the lineup, you could do a lot worse.


As I recall his play, Jerry was a better pass blocker than any guard currently signed by the Giants, with the possible exception of Hernandez.
RE: Here is an article from May 2020  
christian : 2:21 pm : link
In comment 15197484 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
which says Fulton was a "staple" of the offensive line. A look at Zach Fulton's contract adjustment and what it means for the Texans - ( New Window )


Isn't the general consensus the Texans' line has been really bad and Watson gets pressured a ton? That's the sense I get from the media and fans here in Texas.
christian  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:22 pm : link
All I can tell you is the article said their guards gave up one sack in 2019.
RE: Some signings just raise the floor under a position.  
Klaatu : 2:24 pm : link
In comment 15197382 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
Guard probably had the lowest floor of any position on the roster. Fulton is a legitimate pro, if not a particularly good one. Until 2020, he played on winning teams, and pretty good offenses.

He’s a John Jerry-type acquisition. Although the staff will continually look to replace him in the lineup, you could do a lot worse.


The Voice of Reason once again.
RE: RE: RE: Allowed the most sacks (11) of any OL in 2020  
Carson53 : 2:26 pm : link
In comment 15197354 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15197320 GiantsRage2007 said:


Quote:


In comment 15197318 guitarguybs12 said:


Quote:


2nd Most Pressures of Guards (39)




He'll fit right in then



Hi Giants fans! I’m Zach
.

LOL, is he a guard or tackle, I don't know the guy.
I missed it  
Carson53 : 2:27 pm : link
2nd most pressures of guards, got it.
RE: RE: My  
Carson53 : 2:29 pm : link
In comment 15197435 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15197428 AcidTest said:


Quote:


guess is that he was signed because they know that after signing Jackson they can't afford a better FA veteran guard. He could easily be cut right after the draft. I'd be surprised if he makes the team. His last year was bad.



Agreed. Nothing to see here, imv
.

I think they will draft one as well, maybe 4th or 5th Rd.
I kind of like it!  
BigBill : 2:31 pm : link
Joe Judge and his staff definitely made a difference and got the most out of their players last year. The O-line started to get some push and Gallman, Morris, and Freeman started to run the ball better. I like that we still have a potentially decent 3 headed monster to rotate like we did last year at guard and tackle. Fingers crossed!! With a FULL camp under JJ and the rest of the coaches plus the other really sexxxy moves, not too bad!!
RE: christian  
christian : 2:33 pm : link
In comment 15197500 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
All I can tell you is the article said their guards gave up one sack in 2019.


And then the guy gave up 11 himself the next year, it seems.

Being a staple on that line doesn't seem to be a ringing endorsement to me. Texans fans really soured on the guy.

I think it's a big nothing, I suspect he won't play a down for the Giants this year.
Aside  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:35 pm : link
from 44 starts at right guard, he has also started games at center and left guard.
From the article that Eric shared  
Jay on the Island : 2:37 pm : link
Here is Fulton's 2019 stats:

Fulton: 699 pass snaps | 1 sack | 1 quarterback hit | 28 pressures | 30 total pressures

That is obviously far better than his 2020 numbers. Is he declining or did he just struggle last season?
RE: RE: RE: My  
Big Blue '56 : 2:42 pm : link
In comment 15197525 Carson53 said:
Quote:
In comment 15197435 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15197428 AcidTest said:


Quote:


guess is that he was signed because they know that after signing Jackson they can't afford a better FA veteran guard. He could easily be cut right after the draft. I'd be surprised if he makes the team. His last year was bad.



Agreed. Nothing to see here, imv

.

I think they will draft one as well, maybe 4th or 5th Rd.


Makes sense
RE: From the article that Eric shared  
Big Blue '56 : 2:43 pm : link
In comment 15197537 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
Here is Fulton's 2019 stats:

Fulton: 699 pass snaps | 1 sack | 1 quarterback hit | 28 pressures | 30 total pressures

That is obviously far better than his 2020 numbers. Is he declining or did he just struggle last season?


He probably was playing with Covid..:)
I don't see any reason to complain about this move  
Jay on the Island : 2:47 pm : link
It creates competition and it doesn't prevent the the Giants from addressing the position in the draft.
RE: From the article that Eric shared  
christian : 2:47 pm : link
In comment 15197537 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
Here is Fulton's 2019 stats:

Fulton: 699 pass snaps | 1 sack | 1 quarterback hit | 28 pressures | 30 total pressures

That is obviously far better than his 2020 numbers. Is he declining or did he just struggle last season?


There's got to be some missing snaps in that 2019 slash. PFR has him at 955 snaps in 2019.
...  
christian : 2:48 pm : link
^ N/M pass snaps, my mistake.
How about this:  
Big Blue '56 : 2:52 pm : link
Consider this a simple, cheap versatile depth signing. He may or may not make it out of camp.

I think this team after the FA they’ve had deserves some trust, yes?
RE: This move is probably not good news for Spencer Pulley  
Ivan15 : 2:55 pm : link
In comment 15197465 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
The Giants can save $2.7 million in cap room with no dead money if they release Pulley.

Harrison and Fulton can both play center so I wouldn't be surprised if Pulley isn't on the roster come training camp.


If Pulley is a free agent, he isn’t on the roster now unless he is re-signed.
RE: How about this:  
EricJ : 2:57 pm : link
In comment 15197556 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Consider this a simple, cheap versatile depth signing.


Exactly... not sure why this place over analyzes every player we bring in here as if the guy is supposed to be a pro bowler.

We are adding depth to a weak spot on the team. Nothing more at this point. If two guys get hurt, we will be glad we did this.

Now, go fertilize your lawns.. it is almost April.
How cheap is this going to be?  
Chip : 2:57 pm : link
started every game last season. I have no idea butI will say 3 year 11-13 mil. Just a guess
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:58 pm : link
Pulley is not signed. I don't understand why I keep seeing posters making posts who don't know that.



New York Giants 2021 Free Agency Scorecard - ( New Window )
...  
christian : 2:59 pm : link
Quote:
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
Sep 15, 2020
Housekeeping item: Giants recently renegotiated C Spencer Pulley’s deal. Was due $5.5M over next 2 years, $2.75M each. They removed 2021 + dropped his base from $2.325M (non-guaranteed) to a fully guaranteed $1.625M. So Pulley took a $700K pay cut, but got some gtd money.
I'd like to know how he played before 2019. Is 2019 or 2020 the  
Ira : 3:01 pm : link
unusual season?
RE: ...  
Jay on the Island : 3:06 pm : link
In comment 15197577 christian said:
Quote:


Quote:


Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
Sep 15, 2020
Housekeeping item: Giants recently renegotiated C Spencer Pulley’s deal. Was due $5.5M over next 2 years, $2.75M each. They removed 2021 + dropped his base from $2.325M (non-guaranteed) to a fully guaranteed $1.625M. So Pulley took a $700K pay cut, but got some gtd money.

Thanks for sharing.
RE: ...  
ZogZerg : 3:07 pm : link
In comment 15197576 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Pulley is not signed. I don't understand why I keep seeing posters making posts who don't know that.

New York Giants 2021 Free Agency Scorecard - ( New Window )


Seems to be the same poster posting this on multiple threads...
RE: RE: From the article that Eric shared  
Jay on the Island : 3:07 pm : link
In comment 15197551 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15197537 Jay on the Island said:


Quote:


Here is Fulton's 2019 stats:

Fulton: 699 pass snaps | 1 sack | 1 quarterback hit | 28 pressures | 30 total pressures

That is obviously far better than his 2020 numbers. Is he declining or did he just struggle last season?



There's got to be some missing snaps in that 2019 slash. PFR has him at 955 snaps in 2019.

I just noticed that it says pass snaps so that doesn't include his run blocking snaps.
RE: ...  
Jay on the Island : 3:09 pm : link
In comment 15197576 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Pulley is not signed. I don't understand why I keep seeing posters making posts who don't know that.

New York Giants 2021 Free Agency Scorecard - ( New Window )

I was confused because spotrac has him under contract.
RE: I'd like to know how he played before 2019. Is 2019 or 2020 the  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:10 pm : link
In comment 15197583 Ira said:
Quote:
unusual season?


I don't know, but Houston did give him a four-year, $28 million contract that includes $13 million guaranteed in 2018.
Jay on the Island  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:11 pm : link
Spotrac has that wrong. NFLPA has him as a FA and did the Giants when they listed their FAs.
RE: Jay on the Island  
Jay on the Island : 3:14 pm : link
In comment 15197619 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Spotrac has that wrong. NFLPA has him as a FA and did the Giants when they listed their FAs.

Thanks, I didn't notice that at the time because I wasn't paying close attention because I knew who the key free agents were. I am glad Pulley is gone and hopefully Harrison, Fulton, or a draft pick is a better player.
I'm good  
Bill2 : 3:14 pm : link
With inexpensive veteran depth at center who can pitch in if there is an injury at either guard spot.

It can be a better solution than a rookie at center or a one position back up.

If he does his job well enough to make the roster and we get lucky on injuries than we never see him after preseason.

Fo is supposed to find a few of these little jig saw pieces every off season.
no idea who he is  
ryanmkeane : 3:16 pm : link
but can't hate it for depth and see what the guy has
He is competition  
jvm52106 : 3:23 pm : link
and honestly, I wouldn't take anything about last year with the Texans as normal. They were bad, had horrible internal issues and with the Pandemic none of the stats should be held as gospel.
RE: ...  
Spirit of '86 : 3:29 pm : link
In comment 15197576 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Pulley is not signed. I don't understand why I keep seeing posters making posts who don't know that.

New York Giants 2021 Free Agency Scorecard - ( New Window )


Because Pulley is listed on this website as being on the roster in the Team section and because his $2.7 million salary for 2021 is listed on Spotrac.
Spirit of '86  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:32 pm : link
I keep all free agents on the roster until later in free agency because many of them get re-signed (like Devante Downs just did). But on the roster, they are clearly labeled as a free agent.
RE: ...  
Rory : 3:36 pm : link
In comment 15197413 christian said:
Quote:
Yikes.

Zach Fulton and Nate Solder on the right side of the line would be a disaster.

Fulton is regarded as a pretty big mistake in Houston, and took a pay cut to stay on the roster last year. He's a guy I thought the Giants would be interested in 2018.

He's not good depth. The Giants had better hope he never sees the field.


are you a coach? How do you know thats the plan? What if its just depth?

why post shit with no context
i think we need to realize  
ryanmkeane : 3:49 pm : link
that coaching plays a big part of this. There's a reason Williams and Peppers are of a sudden become awesome under Judge and Graham. They think they can get the best out of these guys. Taking a chance on guys that fell off with other teams - why not?
I'm a firm believer  
JOrthman : 4:01 pm : link
That you can't judge a line based on the individual pieces, you have to see how they come together as a unit. Too often we get caught up in how good or bad an individual lineman is. It means nothing if they don't gel together as a line.
I have no idea...  
bw in dc : 4:08 pm : link
how to judge this one. Maybe just a classic flyer hoping we can rehabilitate. If so, the versatility could be a plus.

I just dislike playing these "maybe" games for the OL. There is too much at stake with Jones not to build him a better wall. Just buy better players. We've purchased better players for basically every other position.
RE: Spirit of '86  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 4:11 pm : link
In comment 15197701 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I keep all free agents on the roster until later in free agency because many of them get re-signed (like Devante Downs just did). But on the roster, they are clearly labeled as a free agent.
with all due respect, that has confused me at times in the past. Not asking for change, but it can be confusing to us that don’t run the site.
RE: I have no idea...  
PwndPapi : 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15197760 bw in dc said:
Quote:
how to judge this one. Maybe just a classic flyer hoping we can rehabilitate. If so, the versatility could be a plus.

I just dislike playing these "maybe" games for the OL. There is too much at stake with Jones not to build him a better wall. Just buy better players. We've purchased better players for basically every other position.


Here are the top 10 teams per cap dollar % of total cap allocation to the OL:

Arizona Cardinals - $52,890,737 - 27.54% of total cap
Cleveland Browns - $50,288,800 -23.73% of total cap
Jacksonville Jaguars - $50,004,602 - 23.93% of total cap
Washington Football Team - $46,638,252 - 23.35%
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - $46,354,614 - 25.46%
Tennessee Titans - $43,280,140 - 22.71%
Philadelphia Eagles - $42,367,846 - 20.47%
New York Jets - $41,584,698 - 19.75%
Indianapolis Colts - $40,835,389 - 21.38%
Dallas Cowboys - $35,508,126 - 16.91%

There are a couple of good teams in there, but let's not pretend going out and spending a load of draft picks and buying top line OL translates to winning. It doesn't.
Those numbers are cap dollars and % of 2021 cap...  
PwndPapi : 4:26 pm : link
.
He played much better prior to last season.....  
Simms11 : 4:32 pm : link
it's virtually a no risk signing. I'm sure we're not done adding oline talent either
