Giants Sign Zach Fulton

Hernandez and Lemieux are still our starting guards right now.
I would expect a Guard to be drafted in the 1st 3 rounds, and Hernandez to be traded. Oline depth is a problem across the league (see KC)...this signing helps, but is not the A+ solution the Giants need.
guess is that he was signed because they know that after signing Jackson they can't afford a better FA veteran guard. He could easily be cut right after the draft. I'd be surprised if he makes the team. His last year was bad.
Agreed. Nothing to see here, imv
I think they will draft one as well, maybe 4th or 5th Rd.
Joe Judge and his staff definitely made a difference and got the most out of their players last year. The O-line started to get some push and Gallman, Morris, and Freeman started to run the ball better. I like that we still have a potentially decent 3 headed monster to rotate like we did last year at guard and tackle. Fingers crossed!! With a FULL camp under JJ and the rest of the coaches plus the other really sexxxy moves, not too bad!!
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
Sep 15, 2020
Housekeeping item: Giants recently renegotiated C Spencer Pulley’s deal. Was due $5.5M over next 2 years, $2.75M each. They removed 2021 + dropped his base from $2.325M (non-guaranteed) to a fully guaranteed $1.625M. So Pulley took a $700K pay cut, but got some gtd money.
I'd like to know how he played before 2019. Is 2019 or 2020 the
Spotrac has that wrong. NFLPA has him as a FA and did the Giants when they listed their FAs.
Thanks, I didn't notice that at the time because I wasn't paying close attention because I knew who the key free agents were. I am glad Pulley is gone and hopefully Harrison, Fulton, or a draft pick is a better player.
that coaching plays a big part of this. There's a reason Williams and Peppers are of a sudden become awesome under Judge and Graham. They think they can get the best out of these guys. Taking a chance on guys that fell off with other teams - why not?
That you can't judge a line based on the individual pieces, you have to see how they come together as a unit. Too often we get caught up in how good or bad an individual lineman is. It means nothing if they don't gel together as a line.
how to judge this one. Maybe just a classic flyer hoping we can rehabilitate. If so, the versatility could be a plus.
I just dislike playing these "maybe" games for the OL. There is too much at stake with Jones not to build him a better wall. Just buy better players. We've purchased better players for basically every other position.
Here are the top 10 teams per cap dollar % of total cap allocation to the OL:
Arizona Cardinals - $52,890,737 - 27.54% of total cap
Cleveland Browns - $50,288,800 -23.73% of total cap
Jacksonville Jaguars - $50,004,602 - 23.93% of total cap
Washington Football Team - $46,638,252 - 23.35%
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - $46,354,614 - 25.46%
Tennessee Titans - $43,280,140 - 22.71%
Philadelphia Eagles - $42,367,846 - 20.47%
New York Jets - $41,584,698 - 19.75%
Indianapolis Colts - $40,835,389 - 21.38%
Dallas Cowboys - $35,508,126 - 16.91%
There are a couple of good teams in there, but let's not pretend going out and spending a load of draft picks and buying top line OL translates to winning. It doesn't.
Those numbers are cap dollars and % of 2021 cap...
I'd like to see the Giants bring on veteran depth with recent, demonstrable, league average play.
Set the floor at league average, and if the young guys hit, fantastic.
Zach Fulton isn't league average, he's close to out of the league.
I get the feeling that this concept is well understood by most of the posters in these threads but those posters are looking for an excuse to vent despite that
I would expect a Guard to be drafted in the 1st 3 rounds, and Hernandez to be traded. Oline depth is a problem across the league (see KC)...this signing helps, but is not the A+ solution the Giants need.
So, he'll fit right in.
OL is of > value in a Coverage based D which is what Graham runs.
I hope they go OL by day 2, and after the draft re-evaluate if they need to sign another veteran of significance.
He’s a John Jerry-type acquisition. Although the staff will continually look to replace him in the lineup, you could do a lot worse.
As I recall his play, Jerry was a better pass blocker than any guard currently signed by the Giants, with the possible exception of Hernandez.
Isn't the general consensus the Texans' line has been really bad and Watson gets pressured a ton? That's the sense I get from the media and fans here in Texas.
He’s a John Jerry-type acquisition. Although the staff will continually look to replace him in the lineup, you could do a lot worse.
The Voice of Reason once again.
In comment 15197318 guitarguybs12 said:
2nd Most Pressures of Guards (39)
He'll fit right in then
Hi Giants fans! I’m Zach
LOL, is he a guard or tackle, I don't know the guy.
And then the guy gave up 11 himself the next year, it seems.
Being a staple on that line doesn't seem to be a ringing endorsement to me. Texans fans really soured on the guy.
I think it's a big nothing, I suspect he won't play a down for the Giants this year.
Fulton: 699 pass snaps | 1 sack | 1 quarterback hit | 28 pressures | 30 total pressures
That is obviously far better than his 2020 numbers. Is he declining or did he just struggle last season?
In comment 15197428 AcidTest said:
Makes sense
Fulton: 699 pass snaps | 1 sack | 1 quarterback hit | 28 pressures | 30 total pressures
That is obviously far better than his 2020 numbers. Is he declining or did he just struggle last season?
He probably was playing with Covid..:)
Fulton: 699 pass snaps | 1 sack | 1 quarterback hit | 28 pressures | 30 total pressures
That is obviously far better than his 2020 numbers. Is he declining or did he just struggle last season?
There's got to be some missing snaps in that 2019 slash. PFR has him at 955 snaps in 2019.
I think this team after the FA they’ve had deserves some trust, yes?
Harrison and Fulton can both play center so I wouldn't be surprised if Pulley isn't on the roster come training camp.
If Pulley is a free agent, he isn’t on the roster now unless he is re-signed.
Exactly... not sure why this place over analyzes every player we bring in here as if the guy is supposed to be a pro bowler.
We are adding depth to a weak spot on the team. Nothing more at this point. If two guys get hurt, we will be glad we did this.
Now, go fertilize your lawns.. it is almost April.
Thanks for sharing.
Seems to be the same poster posting this on multiple threads...
Here is Fulton's 2019 stats:
Fulton: 699 pass snaps | 1 sack | 1 quarterback hit | 28 pressures | 30 total pressures
That is obviously far better than his 2020 numbers. Is he declining or did he just struggle last season?
There's got to be some missing snaps in that 2019 slash. PFR has him at 955 snaps in 2019.
I just noticed that it says pass snaps so that doesn't include his run blocking snaps.
I was confused because spotrac has him under contract.
I don't know, but Houston did give him a four-year, $28 million contract that includes $13 million guaranteed in 2018.
Thanks, I didn't notice that at the time because I wasn't paying close attention because I knew who the key free agents were. I am glad Pulley is gone and hopefully Harrison, Fulton, or a draft pick is a better player.
It can be a better solution than a rookie at center or a one position back up.
If he does his job well enough to make the roster and we get lucky on injuries than we never see him after preseason.
Fo is supposed to find a few of these little jig saw pieces every off season.
Because Pulley is listed on this website as being on the roster in the Team section and because his $2.7 million salary for 2021 is listed on Spotrac.
Zach Fulton and Nate Solder on the right side of the line would be a disaster.
Fulton is regarded as a pretty big mistake in Houston, and took a pay cut to stay on the roster last year. He's a guy I thought the Giants would be interested in 2018.
He's not good depth. The Giants had better hope he never sees the field.
are you a coach? How do you know thats the plan? What if its just depth?
why post shit with no context
I just dislike playing these "maybe" games for the OL. There is too much at stake with Jones not to build him a better wall. Just buy better players. We've purchased better players for basically every other position.
I just dislike playing these "maybe" games for the OL. There is too much at stake with Jones not to build him a better wall. Just buy better players. We've purchased better players for basically every other position.
Here are the top 10 teams per cap dollar % of total cap allocation to the OL:
Arizona Cardinals - $52,890,737 - 27.54% of total cap
Cleveland Browns - $50,288,800 -23.73% of total cap
Jacksonville Jaguars - $50,004,602 - 23.93% of total cap
Washington Football Team - $46,638,252 - 23.35%
Tampa Bay Buccaneers - $46,354,614 - 25.46%
Tennessee Titans - $43,280,140 - 22.71%
Philadelphia Eagles - $42,367,846 - 20.47%
New York Jets - $41,584,698 - 19.75%
Indianapolis Colts - $40,835,389 - 21.38%
Dallas Cowboys - $35,508,126 - 16.91%
There are a couple of good teams in there, but let's not pretend going out and spending a load of draft picks and buying top line OL translates to winning. It doesn't.