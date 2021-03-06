Who do you think is the #2 WR on this team?

at least right now. Shep is better-suited in the slot. I could see Pettis making a run for the #2 spot with a good camp/preseason. Then we have to factor in any drafted WR's. If it's our pick at 11, he will almost certainly be the #2 guy out of the gate.
he'll be in his correct role and will play like he did to get the contract. His numbers if all things go well will not be as nice but his effectiveness and effeciency should rise. Slayton's numbers will buble up some though as he'll see more 1 on 1s which he can beat vs #2 CBs.
at least right now. Shep is better-suited in the slot. I could see Pettis making a run for the #2 spot with a good camp/preseason. Then we have to factor in any drafted WR's. If it's our pick at 11, he will almost certainly be the #2 guy out of the gate.
Agreed. Slayton is the #2. Shepard is the slot, and Pettis will sub in for an outside guy or be a 4th wide right now.
be Slayton. I think he will benefit more than any wide receiver by the addition of Golladay. Golladay will draw the most attention from the secondary allowing Slayton to draw the 2nd cornerback and less double teams.
Shepard will mostly work in the slot where I think he is most effective. Ross and Pettis will be in on substitutions and 4 wr sets.
Sep is in the slot, so does he qualify as a #2 or does it have to be the outside guys? I think its Slayton #2, Shep in in slot, and I expect Ross to push Pettis for the role behind Slayton/Golliday on the outside. There is nothing great about Pettis now, and Ross has the speed.
as much per se as to who is #2 but, I see KG and DS outside and SS getting a lot of the Wes Welker, Edleman, Amendola, Brown (Troy) like short to medium area , out of the slot like catches. SS could have his best year ever with attention outside, Barkley being back and Rudolph providing both blocking and reliable block and release catches.
Now, if we draft Smith or Waddle then that could change.
as much per se as to who is #2 but, I see KG and DS outside and SS getting a lot of the Wes Welker, Edleman, Amendola, Brown (Troy) like short to medium area , out of the slot like catches. SS could have his best year ever with attention outside, Barkley being back and Rudolph providing both blocking and reliable block and release catches.
Now, if we draft Smith or Waddle then that could change.
I suspect that in the beginning it will probably be a mix of Shep/Slayton depending on the match up. Not every defense has second or third CBs that matches well against both of them. Case in point, the 49'ers projected starting CBs are kind of short so I would use Slayton against them in two receiver sets.
Really goes to the point that we were the worst WR group last year
at least right now. Shep is better-suited in the slot. I could see Pettis making a run for the #2 spot with a good camp/preseason. Then we have to factor in any drafted WR's. If it's our pick at 11, he will almost certainly be the #2 guy out of the gate.
Agreed. Slayton is the #2. Shepard is the slot, and Pettis will sub in for an outside guy or be a 4th wide right now.
That obviously can change with the draft
I think Shep will be more productive more frequently than Slaytonfor that reason strikes me more as the 2.
But compared to Slayton, Shep has better hands, runs better routes, and is a better blocker. Slayton is definitely more explosive, but on dependability alone (certainly not durability) I've got to give it to Shepard.
People need to go back to the first half of the season when
Slayton was healthy. He was destroying defenses. He was open all the time and not just a little. Jones never found him. The injury really derailed him and you could physically see that. Then he kept getting rolled up on. I would not be surprised to hear that he had a high ankle sprain that he played through last year where most guys are out for an extended period of time. The only issue I have with Slayton is he needs to find a way to stay healthy.
Ross, Slayton, Pettis and a rookie battle for #2 and #3.
Shepherd is a slot reciever, and yes we will see what happens in the draft but there are plenty of good recievers and guards, lets hope we take advantage of the drafts strengths, but we need an edge rusher more then another top reciever, we also need a top guard more then a number 1 reciever, but if Smith, Waddle, or Pitts fall to us the decision is tough.
at least right now. Shep is better-suited in the slot. I could see Pettis making a run for the #2 spot with a good camp/preseason. Then we have to factor in any drafted WR's. If it's our pick at 11, he will almost certainly be the #2 guy out of the gate.
Agreed. Slayton is the #2. Shepard is the slot, and Pettis will sub in for an outside guy or be a 4th wide right now.
That obviously can change with the draft
Exactly.
If they go WR in Rd 1 then he becomes the #2. If they go Pitts (if available), then the above holds true.
at this point, that is pretty much a guarantee. One of those guys makes Golladay better and insures against his potential injury. Slayton is a much better #4 receiver.
They are my preferred targets as well, but I think there's a good chance that both are gone, along with Chase and Pitts. If it works out that way I fear DG will reach for OL or ER, rather than trading down.
I remember a thread created after the Steelers game last year asking (or stating, can't remember) whether Slayton was a bonafide #1. Anak dared to question that assertion and the reaction was as if he had just strolled into Lincoln Financial Field wearing a Giants jersey.
Now there's a civil debate about whether he's even the #2?
RE: Really goes to the point that we were the worst WR group last year
Shepard will have the second most receptions. Maybe even the most.
Slayton will have the second most big plays.
Engram will have some big plays if he's still here.
Rudolph will catch a lot of first downs.
Who gets the highest % of reps is more a function of the playcalling than depth chart I think. At least among those 4 + Golladay.
If he can stay healthy etc., it would be great to have a true "take the top off the defense" guys, a big, win contested catches WR (Golladay), a reliable 3rd down and red zone TE target (Rudolph) and a get 8 yards when you need it slot receiver (Shepard).
Couple to above with a better (still might yet not be average) offensive line and a hopefully close to 100% Barkley and it will all really depend on Daniel Jones.
8 in the box to stop Barkley hopefully leads to big plays to Golladay (and maybe Ross).
Drop 7 into coverage and hopefully some big holes for Barkley.
...on a short leash with Ross & Pettis getting lots of opportunities to unseat him.
After his rookie year I would've guessed Slayton unquestionably but his year two has me wondering if he will regress as his role expands.
How the mighty have fallen. Last year after the Steelers game you had some people saying they couldn't choose 32 receivers they'd pick over Slayton, or that he may be better then Stefon Diggs.
I'm hoping Slayton doesn't do that typical promising young Giants player thing and regress, and I really don't think he will. Times have changed and it appears as though coaching has dramatically improved. He's got solid character and intangibles to go with his physical gifts, and though I've learned to never say I'm counting on a big year from a young, promising player, I'm really close when it comes to him.
Signing of Golliday and Ross make it unlikely to go WR at 1
but even when he got the ball thrown his way he had too many drops last year. Sophomore slump? He has to get better this year or his opportunities will drop and if we draft a WR in 1st or 2nd, I would fully expect that guy to take over the #2.
why John Ross flamed out in Cincinnati, but I watched most of his games at Washington. He was just an unguardable wide receiver. DB's played 10 yards off just to stop the go routes, giving him free shorter routes. And when they crept up, Ross just blew past on deep routes. He did not drop passes. He caught 8 or 9 passes on Adoree Jackson, the best db in the nation, for over 150 yards, If, and it is a big if, he can recapture the magic, he will be the No. 2 wide receiver, I wanted the Giants to draft him and now they nave him. I will watch with anticipation.
I agree, I think taking a flyer on Ross was an excellent move.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Agreed. Slayton is the #2. Shepard is the slot, and Pettis will sub in for an outside guy or be a 4th wide right now.
That obviously can change with the draft
Shepard will mostly work in the slot where I think he is most effective. Ross and Pettis will be in on substitutions and 4 wr sets.
Now, if we draft Smith or Waddle then that could change.
Now, if we draft Smith or Waddle then that could change.
Yup if the plan on paper pans out.
that being said, i think on opening Sunday we are looking at:
Gollday 1
Waddle/Smith 2
Shepard 3
Slayton 4
Ross 5
He played almost half his snaps outside last year and was equally productive there as he was in the slot.
He came on strong at the end of the season, with 17 catches in the last two games.
Slayton, OTOH, disappeared in the last half of the season, with only 18 catches in the last eight games (and zero TDs).
I've never been a huge Shepard fan but his play at the end of the season was impressive and he was clearly the guy Jones was looking for.
Hope he stays healthy and Slayton finds a way back from a disappointing season.
rotowire - ( New Window )
If they want to run 12 personnel, and the line is still struggling, I think Shepard is stays on the field.
He's more crafty and runs the intermediate and interior routes better than Slayton.
If the pass pro can maintain, Slayton is who I expect Garret wants on the field. He's clearly explosive over the top, and Jones is really comfortable going to him deep.
Ultimately, I don’t think it really matters.
If they want to run 12 personnel, and the line is still struggling, I think Shepard is stays on the field.
He's more crafty and runs the intermediate and interior routes better than Slayton.
If the pass pro can maintain, Slayton is who I expect Garret wants on the field. He's clearly explosive over the top, and Jones is really comfortable going to him deep.
You can’t have 12 men on the field, as Chase Blackburn can attest.
More specifically, the one likely being drafted at #11.
Quote:
at least right now. Shep is better-suited in the slot. I could see Pettis making a run for the #2 spot with a good camp/preseason. Then we have to factor in any drafted WR's. If it's our pick at 11, he will almost certainly be the #2 guy out of the gate.
Agreed. Slayton is the #2. Shepard is the slot, and Pettis will sub in for an outside guy or be a 4th wide right now.
That obviously can change with the draft
I think Shep will be more productive more frequently than Slaytonfor that reason strikes me more as the 2.
It is possible that the second wideout in a 2-receiver set will be different than in a 3-receiver set where a wideout has to team with the slot receiver.
Also, I expect to see a lot of Rudolph and Engram playing together.
Quote:
at least right now. Shep is better-suited in the slot. I could see Pettis making a run for the #2 spot with a good camp/preseason. Then we have to factor in any drafted WR's. If it's our pick at 11, he will almost certainly be the #2 guy out of the gate.
Agreed. Slayton is the #2. Shepard is the slot, and Pettis will sub in for an outside guy or be a 4th wide right now.
That obviously can change with the draft
Exactly.
If they go WR in Rd 1 then he becomes the #2. If they go Pitts (if available), then the above holds true.
They are my preferred targets as well, but I think there's a good chance that both are gone, along with Chase and Pitts. If it works out that way I fear DG will reach for OL or ER, rather than trading down.
Now there's a civil debate about whether he's even the #2?
Yup. And Golliday us no beacon of health either
Slayton will have the second most big plays.
Engram will have some big plays if he's still here.
Rudolph will catch a lot of first downs.
Who gets the highest % of reps is more a function of the playcalling than depth chart I think. At least among those 4 + Golladay.
Yes, Please!
After his rookie year I would've guessed Slayton unquestionably but his year two has me wondering if he will regress as his role expands.
Couple to above with a better (still might yet not be average) offensive line and a hopefully close to 100% Barkley and it will all really depend on Daniel Jones.
8 in the box to stop Barkley hopefully leads to big plays to Golladay (and maybe Ross).
Drop 7 into coverage and hopefully some big holes for Barkley.
After his rookie year I would've guessed Slayton unquestionably but his year two has me wondering if he will regress as his role expands.
How the mighty have fallen. Last year after the Steelers game you had some people saying they couldn't choose 32 receivers they'd pick over Slayton, or that he may be better then Stefon Diggs.
I'm hoping Slayton doesn't do that typical promising young Giants player thing and regress, and I really don't think he will. Times have changed and it appears as though coaching has dramatically improved. He's got solid character and intangibles to go with his physical gifts, and though I've learned to never say I'm counting on a big year from a young, promising player, I'm really close when it comes to him.
Giants might go for 2nd round - Bateman if still there, the LSU other guy.
Slater makes sense. CB makes sense. In fact any defensive position except pure inside DL, pure inside ILB, or S.
d
I have no way of comparing Ross to Slayton. Golliday is the #1, but I believe the other outside in base is wide open.