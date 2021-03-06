Giants still NEED a running back

Of the list as far as needs go are Edge and RB. Both should be prioritized in the draft. We are a power run offense, and we just have no depth behind Barkley. Think Rd. 4-5 they grab someone, I’m hoping for Trey Sermon as I think he would look excellent and really compliment this backfield. Down hill type runner who is just tough to bring down. He kinda reminds me of Marion Barber or even James Robinson of the Jags. Draft is the way to go too add Depth for both these positions IMO.
I had put it in my draft predictions (which I based more one what I believe they feel are needs vesrus what we here might think are the biggest needs (based on how they've structured and schemed players previously))
And rarely have success doing the other shit like blocking. So, I can see another back like James White added if he comes cheap. Then you can draft a rookie that you can just let them focus on running if need be while learning how to be a complete RB. Booker and White can take care of the other stuff.
Good post. Fans seem to forget that vet RB'S are more suited to be plug n play versus rookies because of the pass pro as you stated above
rookie RB's because of the rookie RB reputation, but SB XLII unsung hero is Ahmad Bradshaw, a 7th round draft pick rookie.
Not saying it's a strategy to say "let's get our backup RB in the 7th round" but my point is expecting a rookie contribution (and not just rushing, but receiving and blocking) may not be crazy.
That said I expect another veteran still to be signed and a draft pick of UDFA added.
I worry more about the OL than the RB depth
I agree that some fans tend to dismiss rookie rb's out of rep. But, I would say there is a good reason that rookie rb's have a rep as ineffective pass protectors. As you said it's not impossible to find one that is adequate, but what is more likely?
I think you plan for not having a rookie fill the role, but get pleasantly surprised when does fill it (including blocking)
like Bradshaw. he didn't really contribute until the latter part of 2007, but again, proved to be an unsung hero.
I think you plan for not having a rookie fill the role, but get pleasantly surprised when does fill it (including blocking)
like Bradshaw. he didn't really contribute until the latter part of 2007, but again, proved to be an unsung hero.
He should also be just another weapon that gives us options.
I would love to draft Harris as our bell cow and make Barkley fight for that second contract.
I'll make it easy. If you demote Barkley from feature back to third down back, there won't be a second contract.
I wasn't calling for a demotion, just more of a rotation with someone who might actually pose a threat to his job and make him up his game as far as pass blocking, picking up the few yards he needs as opposed to constantly looking to go the distance thus losing sight of what's important, for Pete's sake stop jumping over would be tacklers, and instead of making yourself vulnerable trying to outmaneuver everyone put your damn shoulder down, or develop a Rodney Hampton stiff arm, and use your 235 pounds to truck the living hell out of these 190 pound DBs.
if the Giants drafted Harris out of Alabama if he is available on day 2. Our RB coach came from Saban's staff.
If he slipped to round 2 I’d run to the podium to pick him. He’s an excellent runner and receiver and is a big dude. No way he falls out of round 1.
If we trade down and got extra picks this year I'd trade some or even a future to move up from 42 for him. If Pitts, Sewell, and Parsons are gone and we traded down in order to get better value and chose an interior offensive lineman or an edge defender I would be happy addressing more needs. A backup RB truly worthy of rotating with Barkley is certainly a need.
Think he earned a spot with his play.
Mybe he wants a bigger role on another team.
I don't think that's likely... his jersey #22 has already been allocated for Adoree Jackson.
Was curious about Gallman also. He showed some signs that he could be a great backup and he ran hard most of the time.
I wouldn't object to keeping him around on the cheap (hopefully) and not drafting a RB. But the number change could be an indicator to the future, or Gallman doesn't give a shit what his number will be and he stays on.
but it isn't a significant need, especially since you can find guys released in camp or street FA's if an injury happens in preseason or beyond
This is 100% correct. I can't think of a bigger waste of draft capital than drafting a RB before the 6th round - if at all this year. Trust the scouts to find an UDFA prospect or someone another team cuts.
There is a good chance they will draft one and bring in several undrafted free agents, but that is really thin... especially when you consider that Barkley has been hurt two of his three seasons.
Booker ultimately settles in #3 spot along with a street FA added before summer camp.
FYI- Bengals are shopping Giovanni Bernard so a release could happen soon as well.
The Pats always prioritize having a 3rd down RB and the Giants did last year too signing Dion Lewis.
Go get a Dave Meggett. It's the final piece (weapons-wise) to opening up the offense. And it's a big achilles heel.
#1WR, #2 DT, #3 RB
Pretty typical no matter who your RB is.
Given the investment in gold jacket.
What a silly statement. You wouldnt invest the 2nd overall in LdT? What about Adrian Peterson? Because those were the types of backs 26 was being compared to in terms of effect on the team.
In comment 15198405 WillVAB said:
Given the investment in gold jacket.
Pretty typical no matter who your RB is.
What a silly statement. You wouldnt invest the 2nd overall in LdT? What about Adrian Peterson? Because those were the types of backs 26 was being compared to in terms of effect on the team.
My comment was regarding filling out a roster. It doesn't matter how "great" your RB is, the team needs someone capable of stepping in for your starter. Think Sherman Willliams in Dallas.
The poster was attempting to be critical of Barkley which I found to be foolish.
In comment 15198417 crick n NC said:
In comment 15198405 WillVAB said:
Given the investment in gold jacket.
Pretty typical no matter who your RB is.
What a silly statement. You wouldnt invest the 2nd overall in LdT? What about Adrian Peterson? Because those were the types of backs 26 was being compared to in terms of effect on the team.
My comment was regarding filling out a roster. It doesn't matter how "great" your RB is, the team needs someone capable of stepping in for your starter. Think Sherman Willliams in Dallas.
The poster was attempting to be critical of Barkley which I found to be foolish.
I see crick. Sorry I missed the tone and have been in scan mode this morning. My bad.
In comment 15198426 chopperhatch said:
In comment 15198417 crick n NC said:
In comment 15198405 WillVAB said:
Given the investment in gold jacket.
Pretty typical no matter who your RB is.
What a silly statement. You wouldnt invest the 2nd overall in LdT? What about Adrian Peterson? Because those were the types of backs 26 was being compared to in terms of effect on the team.
My comment was regarding filling out a roster. It doesn't matter how "great" your RB is, the team needs someone capable of stepping in for your starter. Think Sherman Willliams in Dallas.
The poster was attempting to be critical of Barkley which I found to be foolish.
I see crick. Sorry I missed the tone and have been in scan mode this morning. My bad.
It's all good Chop. My communication skills could use some work 👍
He's gone. Free agent. I don't think he's signed with anyone yet.
👍 I think fans are already dismissing Booker as a contributor.
FUCK NO
in the later rounds?
FUCK NO
Hahahaha. Could you imagine Greg's reaction if the Giants had a backfield with a Hokie and a Blue Devil for an entire series? He would probably just turn the game off and go help out in the kitchen.
Agree Day 3 is when you grab them unless a diamond is sitting there on Day 2.
Leave Day 1 for the "less-fungible" positions
Shame.... shame... shame...
Mybe he wants a bigger role on another team.
CJ Verdell of Oregon
Jermar Jefferson of Oregon State
Pooka Williams of Kansas
Elijah Mitchell of ULL
Kylin Hill of Mississippi State
Larry Rountree III of Mizzou
LeonBright - I agree he "should be" our 3rd down RB - but the reality is, he's not a good pass blocker and now he's coming off a severe knee injury. We need somebody else, at least this year.
Chubby Hubby has my vote.
Yep
Alternately, I'd look at some late round or UDFA prospects from the draft where there are some interesting players. I don't think I'd want anyone before the 5th.
Rhamondre Stevenson initially caught my eye, but I have some concerns. And running a 4.64 at his pro day, I doubt he goes before the 5th.
His game actually looks an awful lot like Jordan Chunn's did in school, though Chunn played at a much lower level of competition. Still curious to see if Chunn can be anything more than a camp body.
JAVON LEAKE, UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND
Lots of guys the last couple of years who are plug-and-play for 4 YPC, 50 YPG types. That's what you need behind Barkley.
Cam Akers, D'Andre Swift, Antonio Gibson, J.K. Dobbins, Salvon Ahmed, Myles Gaskin, Devin Singletary, Darrell Henderson.
If he slipped to round 2 I’d run to the podium to pick him. He’s an excellent runner and receiver and is a big dude. No way he falls out of round 1.
I agree that some fans tend to dismiss rookie rb's out of rep. But, I would say there is a good reason that rookie rb's have a rep as ineffective pass protectors. As you said it's not impossible to find one that is adequate, but what is more likely?
For sure, Akers is a good example. He looked really good once healthy in the second half of the season.
The best one went undrafted, James Robinson.
I agree that some fans tend to dismiss rookie rb's out of rep. But, I would say there is a good reason that rookie rb's have a rep as ineffective pass protectors. As you said it's not impossible to find one that is adequate, but what is more likely?
I think you plan for not having a rookie fill the role, but get pleasantly surprised when does fill it (including blocking)
like Bradshaw. he didn't really contribute until the latter part of 2007, but again, proved to be an unsung hero.
In comment 15198630 pjcas18 said:
I agree that some fans tend to dismiss rookie rb's out of rep. But, I would say there is a good reason that rookie rb's have a rep as ineffective pass protectors. As you said it's not impossible to find one that is adequate, but what is more likely?
I think you plan for not having a rookie fill the role, but get pleasantly surprised when does fill it (including blocking)
like Bradshaw. he didn't really contribute until the latter part of 2007, but again, proved to be an unsung hero.
Agreed Pj.
In comment 15198405 WillVAB said:
Given the investment in gold jacket.
Pretty typical no matter who your RB is.
What a silly statement. You wouldnt invest the 2nd overall in LdT? What about Adrian Peterson? Because those were the types of backs 26 was being compared to in terms of effect on the team.
No I wouldn’t. That was 20 years ago. Barkley was a dumb pick then and an even worse pick in hindsight.
Gallman just doesn't seem to do his job the way the coaches want it done. The holes in his pass catching and blocking game are killers as well as his tendency to forget to run hard every play.
He should also be just another weapon that gives us options.
I would love to draft Harris as our bell cow and make Barkley fight for that second contract.
I'll make it easy. If you demote Barkley from feature back to third down back, there won't be a second contract.
I wasn't calling for a demotion, just more of a rotation with someone who might actually pose a threat to his job and make him up his game as far as pass blocking, picking up the few yards he needs as opposed to constantly looking to go the distance thus losing sight of what's important, for Pete's sake stop jumping over would be tacklers, and instead of making yourself vulnerable trying to outmaneuver everyone put your damn shoulder down, or develop a Rodney Hampton stiff arm, and use your 235 pounds to truck the living hell out of these 190 pound DBs.
if the Giants drafted Harris out of Alabama if he is available on day 2. Our RB coach came from Saban's staff.
If he slipped to round 2 I’d run to the podium to pick him. He’s an excellent runner and receiver and is a big dude. No way he falls out of round 1.
If we trade down and got extra picks this year I'd trade some or even a future to move up from 42 for him. If Pitts, Sewell, and Parsons are gone and we traded down in order to get better value and chose an interior offensive lineman or an edge defender I would be happy addressing more needs. A backup RB truly worthy of rotating with Barkley is certainly a need.
Think he earned a spot with his play.
Mybe he wants a bigger role on another team.
I don't think that's likely... his jersey #22 has already been allocated for Adoree Jackson.
Was curious about Gallman also. He showed some signs that he could be a great backup and he ran hard most of the time.
I wouldn't object to keeping him around on the cheap (hopefully) and not drafting a RB. But the number change could be an indicator to the future, or Gallman doesn't give a shit what his number will be and he stays on.
Hoping for the latter.
Why? Sink or swim just to prove a point? If they have all the tools but then Barkley goes down the ship goes down? Eff that, get some backup!
This is 100% correct. I can't think of a bigger waste of draft capital than drafting a RB before the 6th round - if at all this year. Trust the scouts to find an UDFA prospect or someone another team cuts.