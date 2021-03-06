for display only
Giants still NEED a running back

Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:03 am
Current depth chart:

Saquon Barkley
Devontae Booker
Taquan Mizzell
Jordan Chunn
Yes they do  
Jay on the Island : 10:04 am : link
but they should wait until the draft. Preferably in round 4.
I'm sure another will be added...  
FatMan in Charlotte : 10:05 am : link
but it isn't a significant need, especially since you can find guys released in camp or street FA's if an injury happens in preseason or beyond
RE: I'm sure another will be added...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:09 am : link
In comment 15198347 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
but it isn't a significant need, especially since you can find guys released in camp or street FA's if an injury happens in preseason or beyond


There is a good chance they will draft one and bring in several undrafted free agents, but that is really thin... especially when you consider that Barkley has been hurt two of his three seasons.
Hopefully...  
BamaBlue : 10:13 am : link
the Giants find a running back that is not made of porcelain.
Draft a running back somewhere early on Day 3  
chick310 : 10:13 am : link
who preferably turns into the #2 guy behind Barkley at some point. This is a longer term need for various reasons.

Booker ultimately settles in #3 spot along with a street FA added before summer camp.
RB, young RB's  
jvm52106 : 10:15 am : link
are more easily filled than you are saying. Barkley, Booker, another VET RB and a DRaft pick/UDFA should fill the roster out.

FYI- Bengals are shopping Giovanni Bernard so a release could happen soon as well.
Absolutely right Eric.  
mittenedman : 10:16 am : link
IMO - it's a 3rd down RB that's missing.

The Pats always prioritize having a 3rd down RB and the Giants did last year too signing Dion Lewis.

Go get a Dave Meggett. It's the final piece (weapons-wise) to opening up the offense. And it's a big achilles heel.
Two positions that are at the top  
beatrixkiddo : 10:16 am : link
Of the list as far as needs go are Edge and RB. Both should be prioritized in the draft. We are a power run offense, and we just have no depth behind Barkley. Think Rd. 4-5 they grab someone, I’m hoping for Trey Sermon as I think he would look excellent and really compliment this backfield. Down hill type runner who is just tough to bring down. He kinda reminds me of Marion Barber or even James Robinson of the Jags. Draft is the way to go too add Depth for both these positions IMO.
Elijah Mitchell  
NYG22 : 10:17 am : link
RD6
I was saying that yesterday. I do think that they think they need one  
Bill L : 10:18 am : link
I had put it in my draft predictions (which I based more one what I believe they feel are needs vesrus what we here might think are the biggest needs (based on how they've structured and schemed players previously))

#1WR, #2 DT, #3 RB
I would draft two  
Chip : 10:19 am : link
in rounds 4 and 6
Backup RBs can be had.  
FStubbs : 10:24 am : link
That's where an Adrian Peterson type signing for a year isn't a bad idea.
as last season proved  
Giantsfan79 : 10:30 am : link
it's not hard to find a vet running back during the season. Not saying that's an ideal option but it's far easier to find an adequate RBs versus a lineman/pass rusher/secondary piece.
Pretty Sad  
WillVAB : 10:30 am : link
Given the investment in gold jacket.
I would not be surprised  
LeonBright45 : 10:32 am : link
if the Giants drafted Harris out of Alabama if he is available on day 2. Our RB coach came from Saban's staff.
RE: Pretty Sad  
crick n NC : 10:34 am : link
In comment 15198405 WillVAB said:
Quote:
Given the investment in gold jacket.


Pretty typical no matter who your RB is.
Eric, how could you forget Sandro Platzgummer?  
Klaatu : 10:37 am : link
#34 in your program, #1 in your heart.
Barkley should be our 3rd down back  
LeonBright45 : 10:41 am : link
He should also be just another weapon that gives us options.

I would love to draft Harris as our bell cow and make Barkley fight for that second contract.
RE: RE: Pretty Sad  
chopperhatch : 10:42 am : link
In comment 15198417 crick n NC said:
Quote:
In comment 15198405 WillVAB said:


Quote:


Given the investment in gold jacket.



Pretty typical no matter who your RB is.


What a silly statement. You wouldnt invest the 2nd overall in LdT? What about Adrian Peterson? Because those were the types of backs 26 was being compared to in terms of effect on the team.
Khalil Herbert VT  
VanillaVick : 10:44 am : link
in the later rounds?
RE: RE: RE: Pretty Sad  
crick n NC : 10:47 am : link
In comment 15198426 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 15198417 crick n NC said:


Quote:


In comment 15198405 WillVAB said:


Quote:


Given the investment in gold jacket.



Pretty typical no matter who your RB is.



What a silly statement. You wouldnt invest the 2nd overall in LdT? What about Adrian Peterson? Because those were the types of backs 26 was being compared to in terms of effect on the team.


My comment was regarding filling out a roster. It doesn't matter how "great" your RB is, the team needs someone capable of stepping in for your starter. Think Sherman Willliams in Dallas.

The poster was attempting to be critical of Barkley which I found to be foolish.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Pretty Sad  
chopperhatch : 10:50 am : link
In comment 15198429 crick n NC said:
Quote:
In comment 15198426 chopperhatch said:


Quote:


In comment 15198417 crick n NC said:


Quote:


In comment 15198405 WillVAB said:


Quote:


Given the investment in gold jacket.



Pretty typical no matter who your RB is.



What a silly statement. You wouldnt invest the 2nd overall in LdT? What about Adrian Peterson? Because those were the types of backs 26 was being compared to in terms of effect on the team.



My comment was regarding filling out a roster. It doesn't matter how "great" your RB is, the team needs someone capable of stepping in for your starter. Think Sherman Willliams in Dallas.

The poster was attempting to be critical of Barkley which I found to be foolish.


I see crick. Sorry I missed the tone and have been in scan mode this morning. My bad.
Is Gallman Gone?  
LTIsTheGreatest : 10:51 am : link
He did a pretty decent job when Barkley went down last year
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Pretty Sad  
crick n NC : 10:52 am : link
In comment 15198434 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 15198429 crick n NC said:


Quote:


In comment 15198426 chopperhatch said:


Quote:


In comment 15198417 crick n NC said:


Quote:


In comment 15198405 WillVAB said:


Quote:


Given the investment in gold jacket.



Pretty typical no matter who your RB is.



What a silly statement. You wouldnt invest the 2nd overall in LdT? What about Adrian Peterson? Because those were the types of backs 26 was being compared to in terms of effect on the team.



My comment was regarding filling out a roster. It doesn't matter how "great" your RB is, the team needs someone capable of stepping in for your starter. Think Sherman Willliams in Dallas.

The poster was attempting to be critical of Barkley which I found to be foolish.



I see crick. Sorry I missed the tone and have been in scan mode this morning. My bad.


It's all good Chop. My communication skills could use some work 👍
RE: Is Gallman Gone?  
Klaatu : 10:53 am : link
In comment 15198438 LTIsTheGreatest said:
Quote:
He did a pretty decent job when Barkley went down last year


He's gone. Free agent. I don't think he's signed with anyone yet.
They must really like Booker. They pulled the trigger very early.  
Ivan15 : 10:55 am : link
I think they wait until the draft or post-draft to sign a free agent.
RE: They must really like Booker. They pulled the trigger very early.  
crick n NC : 10:59 am : link
In comment 15198446 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
I think they wait until the draft or post-draft to sign a free agent.


👍 I think fans are already dismissing Booker as a contributor.
RE: Khalil Herbert VT  
Greg from LI : 11:03 am : link
In comment 15198427 VanillaVick said:
Quote:
in the later rounds?


FUCK NO
Rookie RBs have success running the ball  
robbieballs2003 : 11:09 am : link
And rarely have success doing the other shit like blocking. So, I can see another back like James White added if he comes cheap. Then you can draft a rookie that you can just let them focus on running if need be while learning how to be a complete RB. Booker and White can take care of the other stuff.
RE: RE: Khalil Herbert VT  
chopperhatch : 11:16 am : link
In comment 15198455 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 15198427 VanillaVick said:


Quote:


in the later rounds?



FUCK NO




Hahahaha. Could you imagine Greg's reaction if the Giants had a backfield with a Hokie and a Blue Devil for an entire series? He would probably just turn the game off and go help out in the kitchen.
all good im told RBs are fungible and easy to find  
Eric on Li : 11:18 am : link
they will probably draft one on day 3 and probably add a few UDFAs too.
Rhamondre Stevenson on the 3rd day  
LeonBright45 : 11:25 am : link
...would be a good guy to have here. 6-0 246 runs a 4.6
Dont worry  
give66 : 11:25 am : link
Gettleman will find a washed-up vet for 2-3 million a year
RE: all good im told RBs are fungible and easy to find  
Jimmy Googs : 11:30 am : link
In comment 15198478 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
they will probably draft one on day 3 and probably add a few UDFAs too.


Agree Day 3 is when you grab them unless a diamond is sitting there on Day 2.

Leave Day 1 for the "less-fungible" positions
Jonathon Stewart is still available, no?  
Capt. Don : 11:33 am : link
.
RE: Rookie RBs have success running the ball  
crick n NC : 11:35 am : link
In comment 15198465 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
And rarely have success doing the other shit like blocking. So, I can see another back like James White added if he comes cheap. Then you can draft a rookie that you can just let them focus on running if need be while learning how to be a complete RB. Booker and White can take care of the other stuff.


Good post. Fans seem to forget that vet RB'S are more suited to be plug n play versus rookies because of the pass pro as you stated above
RE: Jonathon Stewart is still available, no?  
BamaBlue : 11:36 am : link
In comment 15198509 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
.


Shame.... shame... shame...
I hope Gallman re signs  
Rolyrock : 11:37 am : link
Think he earned a spot with his play.
Mybe he wants a bigger role on another team.
RE: I hope Gallman re signs  
BamaBlue : 11:39 am : link
In comment 15198517 Rolyrock said:
Quote:
Think he earned a spot with his play.
Mybe he wants a bigger role on another team.


I don't think that's likely... his jersey #22 has already been allocated for Adoree Jackson.
There are a few Day 3 RBs that I like:  
Anakim : 11:44 am : link
Chuba Hubbard of Oklahoma State
CJ Verdell of Oregon
Jermar Jefferson of Oregon State
Pooka Williams of Kansas
Elijah Mitchell of ULL
Kylin Hill of Mississippi State
Larry Rountree III of Mizzou
Eric, see my mock - Breakin the Law  
Jim in Forest Hills : 11:55 am : link
I couldn't agree more and there is no way I'm staking this year to Barkley's health. I get Najee Harris RD 1.
if its as easy as everyone says it is to fill  
UConn4523 : 11:59 am : link
than there's nothing to worry about.
There will be a veterans without jobs and no cap room league wide  
edavisiii : 12:00 pm : link
We were able to pick up some players after Barkley got hurt and they were decent, not great. They are waiting to see who breaks free.
RE: Barkley should be our 3rd down back  
mittenedman : 12:03 pm : link
In comment 15198422 LeonBright45 said:
Quote:
He should also be just another weapon that gives us options.

I would love to draft Harris as our bell cow and make Barkley fight for that second contract.


LeonBright - I agree he "should be" our 3rd down RB - but the reality is, he's not a good pass blocker and now he's coming off a severe knee injury. We need somebody else, at least this year.
RE: There are a few Day 3 RBs that I like:  
chopperhatch : 12:06 pm : link
In comment 15198525 Anakim said:
Quote:
Chuba Hubbard of Oklahoma State
CJ Verdell of Oregon
Jermar Jefferson of Oregon State
Pooka Williams of Kansas
Elijah Mitchell of ULL
Kylin Hill of Mississippi State
Larry Rountree III of Mizzou


Chubby Hubby has my vote.
RE: Barkley should be our 3rd down back  
Bramton1 : 12:06 pm : link
In comment 15198422 LeonBright45 said:
Quote:
He should also be just another weapon that gives us options.

I would love to draft Harris as our bell cow and make Barkley fight for that second contract.


I'll make it easy. If you demote Barkley from feature back to third down back, there won't be a second contract.
RE: if its as easy as everyone says it is to fill  
crick n NC : 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15198542 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
than there's nothing to worry about.


Yep
I think they do too.  
TC : 12:16 pm : link
I expect that they'll pick up a vet at some point, and I wouldn't shut the door on Gallman on a short term deal if both sides don't think they can do better.

Alternately, I'd look at some late round or UDFA prospects from the draft where there are some interesting players. I don't think I'd want anyone before the 5th.

Rhamondre Stevenson initially caught my eye, but I have some concerns. And running a 4.64 at his pro day, I doubt he goes before the 5th.

His game actually looks an awful lot like Jordan Chunn's did in school, though Chunn played at a much lower level of competition. Still curious to see if Chunn can be anything more than a camp body.
I thought we had him last year  
5BowlsSoon : 12:19 pm : link
His name is.....

JAVON LEAKE, UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND
I've suggested Rhamondre Stevenson  
Manny in CA : 12:28 pm : link
The 246 pound sledgehammer from Oklahoma.
...  
christian : 12:33 pm : link
I wouldn't mind and/or be surprise if the Giants looked RB in the 2nd or 3rd round.

Lots of guys the last couple of years who are plug-and-play for 4 YPC, 50 YPG types. That's what you need behind Barkley.

Cam Akers, D'Andre Swift, Antonio Gibson, J.K. Dobbins, Salvon Ahmed, Myles Gaskin, Devin Singletary, Darrell Henderson.
Sometimes people dismiss  
pjcas18 : 12:55 pm : link
rookie RB's because of the rookie RB reputation, but SB XLII unsung hero is Ahmad Bradshaw, a 7th round draft pick rookie.

Not saying it's a strategy to say "let's get our backup RB in the 7th round" but my point is expecting a rookie contribution (and not just rushing, but receiving and blocking) may not be crazy.

That said I expect another veteran still to be signed and a draft pick of UDFA added.

I worry more about the OL than the RB depth
Draft one of the UNC  
eric2425ny : 1:03 pm : link
guys in round 3 or 4. Problem solved. Would be Barkley’s running mate for years.
RE: I would not be surprised  
eric2425ny : 1:05 pm : link
In comment 15198410 LeonBright45 said:
Quote:
if the Giants drafted Harris out of Alabama if he is available on day 2. Our RB coach came from Saban's staff.


If he slipped to round 2 I’d run to the podium to pick him. He’s an excellent runner and receiver and is a big dude. No way he falls out of round 1.
RE: Sometimes people dismiss  
crick n NC : 1:06 pm : link
In comment 15198630 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
rookie RB's because of the rookie RB reputation, but SB XLII unsung hero is Ahmad Bradshaw, a 7th round draft pick rookie.

Not saying it's a strategy to say "let's get our backup RB in the 7th round" but my point is expecting a rookie contribution (and not just rushing, but receiving and blocking) may not be crazy.

That said I expect another veteran still to be signed and a draft pick of UDFA added.

I worry more about the OL than the RB depth


I agree that some fans tend to dismiss rookie rb's out of rep. But, I would say there is a good reason that rookie rb's have a rep as ineffective pass protectors. As you said it's not impossible to find one that is adequate, but what is more likely?
2020 NFL Draft showed that some damn good RBs  
Jimmy Googs : 1:11 pm : link
were taken in Rd 2 and some pretty good ones in Rd 3
RE: 2020 NFL Draft showed that some damn good RBs  
eric2425ny : 1:22 pm : link
In comment 15198679 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
were taken in Rd 2 and some pretty good ones in Rd 3


For sure, Akers is a good example. He looked really good once healthy in the second half of the season.

The best one went undrafted, James Robinson.
RE: RE: Sometimes people dismiss  
pjcas18 : 1:43 pm : link
In comment 15198659 crick n NC said:
Quote:
In comment 15198630 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


rookie RB's because of the rookie RB reputation, but SB XLII unsung hero is Ahmad Bradshaw, a 7th round draft pick rookie.

Not saying it's a strategy to say "let's get our backup RB in the 7th round" but my point is expecting a rookie contribution (and not just rushing, but receiving and blocking) may not be crazy.

That said I expect another veteran still to be signed and a draft pick of UDFA added.

I worry more about the OL than the RB depth



I agree that some fans tend to dismiss rookie rb's out of rep. But, I would say there is a good reason that rookie rb's have a rep as ineffective pass protectors. As you said it's not impossible to find one that is adequate, but what is more likely?


I think you plan for not having a rookie fill the role, but get pleasantly surprised when does fill it (including blocking)

like Bradshaw. he didn't really contribute until the latter part of 2007, but again, proved to be an unsung hero.
RE: RE: RE: Sometimes people dismiss  
crick n NC : 1:58 pm : link
In comment 15198797 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
In comment 15198659 crick n NC said:


Quote:


In comment 15198630 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


rookie RB's because of the rookie RB reputation, but SB XLII unsung hero is Ahmad Bradshaw, a 7th round draft pick rookie.

Not saying it's a strategy to say "let's get our backup RB in the 7th round" but my point is expecting a rookie contribution (and not just rushing, but receiving and blocking) may not be crazy.

That said I expect another veteran still to be signed and a draft pick of UDFA added.

I worry more about the OL than the RB depth



I agree that some fans tend to dismiss rookie rb's out of rep. But, I would say there is a good reason that rookie rb's have a rep as ineffective pass protectors. As you said it's not impossible to find one that is adequate, but what is more likely?



I think you plan for not having a rookie fill the role, but get pleasantly surprised when does fill it (including blocking)

like Bradshaw. he didn't really contribute until the latter part of 2007, but again, proved to be an unsung hero.


Agreed Pj.
RE: RE: RE: Pretty Sad  
WillVAB : 2:10 pm : link
In comment 15198426 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 15198417 crick n NC said:


Quote:


In comment 15198405 WillVAB said:


Quote:


Given the investment in gold jacket.



Pretty typical no matter who your RB is.



What a silly statement. You wouldnt invest the 2nd overall in LdT? What about Adrian Peterson? Because those were the types of backs 26 was being compared to in terms of effect on the team.


No I wouldn’t. That was 20 years ago. Barkley was a dumb pick then and an even worse pick in hindsight.
RE: I'm sure another will be added...  
Thegratefulhead : 2:11 pm : link
In comment 15198347 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
but it isn't a significant need, especially since you can find guys released in camp or street FA's if an injury happens in preseason or beyond
Yup. Morris did a stand up job. Decisive and finished his runs.
Damien Williams  
JonC : 2:14 pm : link
would've been a good look, they need some power back there.

Gallman just doesn't seem to do his job the way the coaches want it done. The holes in his pass catching and blocking game are killers as well as his tendency to forget to run hard every play.
Dorsey Levens -  
Del Shofner : 2:25 pm : link
after all, he was impressive against the Eagles.
not imo, booker is good on 3rd downs  
Dave : 3:06 pm : link
and by drafting SB so high its sink or swim with him
Jarrett Patterson pops up.  
Angus : 3:24 pm : link
Seems Tiki-like. Good vision, balance, shiftiness, decisive. Lower level of competition, though.
RE: RE: Barkley should be our 3rd down back  
LeonBright45 : 3:45 pm : link
In comment 15198554 Bramton1 said:
Quote:
In comment 15198422 LeonBright45 said:


Quote:


He should also be just another weapon that gives us options.

I would love to draft Harris as our bell cow and make Barkley fight for that second contract.



I'll make it easy. If you demote Barkley from feature back to third down back, there won't be a second contract.


I wasn't calling for a demotion, just more of a rotation with someone who might actually pose a threat to his job and make him up his game as far as pass blocking, picking up the few yards he needs as opposed to constantly looking to go the distance thus losing sight of what's important, for Pete's sake stop jumping over would be tacklers, and instead of making yourself vulnerable trying to outmaneuver everyone put your damn shoulder down, or develop a Rodney Hampton stiff arm, and use your 235 pounds to truck the living hell out of these 190 pound DBs.
RE: RE: I would not be surprised  
LeonBright45 : 3:51 pm : link
In comment 15198655 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15198410 LeonBright45 said:


Quote:


if the Giants drafted Harris out of Alabama if he is available on day 2. Our RB coach came from Saban's staff.



If he slipped to round 2 I’d run to the podium to pick him. He’s an excellent runner and receiver and is a big dude. No way he falls out of round 1.


If we trade down and got extra picks this year I'd trade some or even a future to move up from 42 for him. If Pitts, Sewell, and Parsons are gone and we traded down in order to get better value and chose an interior offensive lineman or an edge defender I would be happy addressing more needs. A backup RB truly worthy of rotating with Barkley is certainly a need.
RE: RE: I hope Gallman re signs  
Kev in Cali : 4:40 pm : link
In comment 15198519 BamaBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15198517 Rolyrock said:


Quote:


Think he earned a spot with his play.
Mybe he wants a bigger role on another team.



I don't think that's likely... his jersey #22 has already been allocated for Adoree Jackson.


Was curious about Gallman also. He showed some signs that he could be a great backup and he ran hard most of the time.

I wouldn't object to keeping him around on the cheap (hopefully) and not drafting a RB. But the number change could be an indicator to the future, or Gallman doesn't give a shit what his number will be and he stays on.

Hoping for the latter.
RE: not imo, booker is good on 3rd downs  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4:50 pm : link
In comment 15198974 Dave said:
Quote:
and by drafting SB so high its sink or swim with him


Why? Sink or swim just to prove a point? If they have all the tools but then Barkley goes down the ship goes down? Eff that, get some backup!
RE: I'm sure another will be added...  
bw in dc : 5:46 pm : link
In comment 15198347 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
but it isn't a significant need, especially since you can find guys released in camp or street FA's if an injury happens in preseason or beyond


This is 100% correct. I can't think of a bigger waste of draft capital than drafting a RB before the 6th round - if at all this year. Trust the scouts to find an UDFA prospect or someone another team cuts.



we keep forgetting  
PhilD : 6:15 pm : link
the sleeper back on our roster from europe
