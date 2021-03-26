for display only
What sold Giants on Kenny Golladay: ‘Worth the money’

gidiefor : Mod : 10:05 am
Quote:
Two fathers sat on wooden gymnasium bleachers with their eyes on a high school freshman basketball game and their minds on mapping out a solution to one of the Giants’ biggest needs.

Applauding baskets. Encouraging hustle. Analyzing the wide receivers about to become NFL free agents.

As their sons shared the ball for Don Bosco Prep, the dads trading information were Giants coach Joe Judge and Nate Burleson, ....

that's  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:12 am : link
one of the better articles you'll see on the Giants.
Nice read  
bLiTz 2k : 10:16 am : link
Thanks.
Nice article  
section125 : 10:18 am : link
Hope it is true.
real good article  
KDavies : 10:20 am : link
my concern with top WRs is that they are so often divas. Golladay seems like the opposite
fantastic article  
Jints in Carolina : 10:21 am : link
thanks
Hire Nate  
robbieballs2003 : 10:23 am : link
.
Great read, thanks for sharing this  
Section331 : 10:28 am : link
gidie. I'm really excited to KG in this offense. I founf it interesting to hear Cassel compare KG to Plax. We've heard it here, but that would be expected, given Plax's status with Giant fans. To hear that comparison unprompted from someone with no connection to NYG is something else entirely. Let's hope KG can do for Jones what Plax did for Eli.
Love this quote  
Dr. D : 10:31 am : link
“I asked him what’s going on with Daniel Jones, and he said ‘It’s up to us to help him out with coaching and getting him more weapons,’ ” Burleson told The Post. “When Joe says something, you get the sense he’s really thought it out and he means it.”

This is what many of us have been arguing for the last couple mos.

I personally think he's going to shine. Maybe not necessarily week one, but at some point before mid season. And it's going to be beautiful. And we're going to the playoffs.
RE: that's  
mfsd : 10:31 am : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
one of the better articles you'll see on the Giants.


Indeed, several interesting comments from a variety of guys around the league

The whole idea that asking for a visit before signing being a potential insult to some free agents is interesting too, and a nice sign that Golladay was all on for it
So, not just an article on Golladay  
Bill L : 10:33 am : link
but also a nice picture on how Judge works and researches.
RE: RE: that's  
crick n NC : 10:33 am : link
mfsd said:
Quote:
Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


one of the better articles you'll see on the Giants.



Indeed, several interesting comments from a variety of guys around the league

The whole idea that asking for a visit before signing being a potential insult to some free agents is interesting too, and a nice sign that Golladay was all on for it


Asking players for a visit seems to be part of the filtering process.
Great article, Giddy  
FranknWeezer : 10:33 am : link
Man this has me pumped to see the DJ/KG connection.

Also got a chuckle seeing "Jim Bob Cooter" is now just "Bob Cooter."
Judge continuing to show he is worth whatever they pay him  
chick310 : 10:41 am : link
and more.
Yeah Garrett  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10:54 am : link
“I asked him what’s going on with Daniel Jones, and he said ‘It’s up to us to help him out with coaching and getting him more weapons,’
good article, all the things you want to hear.  
Dinger : 11:10 am : link
I'm worried that its 2017 offseason all over. I feel like we 'won the offseason' and I hate that feeling. Like just because we got the ingredients we won't be able to make the meal. I'm hopeful Judge and staff can put it all together and make it work.
RE: good article, all the things you want to hear.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:19 am : link
Dinger said:
Quote:
I'm worried that its 2017 offseason all over. I feel like we 'won the offseason' and I hate that feeling. Like just because we got the ingredients we won't be able to make the meal. I'm hopeful Judge and staff can put it all together and make it work.


That was 2016. And that was a good team held by a complete offensive failure. No apologies for going 11-5. If they had an offense, that team could have won a playoff game.
What is also not lost on me is what the football community notices  
GiantBlue : 11:40 am : link
He made a great point that other players and free agents noticed that Golladay's signing showed the Giants (Judge) is thoughtful and strategic on their approach to filling the roster and adding weapons for Daniel.

The last paragraph about Adoree noticing the process and seeing the end result is exactly the reaction you want to see; actually gaining respect from free agents and other players about building the right culture and team to go forward in a thoughtful and productive way.

Love it! Love the Judge!
This is my favorite part of that article  
Jay on the Island : 11:41 am : link
“You think of diva, and you think everything opposite, and that’s what Kenny is,” said Rod Carey, Golladay’s coach at Northern Illinois.
RE: Yeah Garrett  
bw in dc : 11:41 am : link
Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
“I asked him what’s going on with Daniel Jones, and he said ‘It’s up to us to help him out with coaching and getting him more weapons,’


Better blocking would help... ;)
RE: This is my favorite part of that article  
UConn4523 : 11:47 am : link
Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
“You think of diva, and you think everything opposite, and that’s what Kenny is,” said Rod Carey, Golladay’s coach at Northern Illinois.


Granted I don't expect a former coach to say otherwise, its still nice to hear. I never saw "diva" in him. I questioned his health and production, but not his character.
RE: Yeah Garrett  
christian : 11:54 am : link
Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
“I asked him what’s going on with Daniel Jones, and he said ‘It’s up to us to help him out with coaching and getting him more weapons,’


I'm hoping it's implied in there, but not getting his beat like a bag when he drops back is part of the plan too.
Deja Vu  
Johnny5 : 11:58 am : link
Quote:
By 2018, Golladay had improved as a route-runner and replaced Golden Tate as quarterback Matthew Stafford’s preferred target.
RE: that's  
Dankbeerman : 12:10 pm : link
Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
one of the better articles you'll see on the Giants.


very good article. Glad the time was taken instead of the normal rush to react journalism that exists today.
He's certainly going to need better pass pro....  
Simms11 : 12:16 pm : link
if he's going to succeed. I'm concerned with right side of the line.
Really nice article  
Lines of Scrimmage : 12:36 pm : link
Two Dads chatting ball and watching their kids.

Love these kids in high school that keep at it and end up at the highest level of the game. Very rare and testament to a great belief system, work ethic and character.

I did not know very much about him but am really excited to see this young man on the field.

Best shot for the Giants (and Jones) is they really get the run game going. This will make the pass blocking easier and open things up down field and Galladay will shine. If Barkley can come back really close to what he was defenses are going to have a little dilemma imo.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 12:42 pm : link
Good article.
My favorite part  
Leg of Theismann : 12:55 pm : link
Is when that coach from when he was a rookie said he noticed how he takes such great notes ... which reminded me of what some (including Eli) said about Plax— he took detailed immaculate notes. Then 2 sentences later in the article someone compares him to Plax physically lol. Anyone else notice that?
RE: My favorite part  
gidiefor : Mod : 12:57 pm : link
Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
Is when that coach from when he was a rookie said he noticed how he takes such great notes ... which reminded me of what some (including Eli) said about Plax— he took detailed immaculate notes. Then 2 sentences later in the article someone compares him to Plax physically lol. Anyone else notice that?


Yes -- good catch -- I saw that and immediately thought about Plax'es note taking -- I remember many startled reports about his detailed and meticulous note taking
Geez  
defensewinstitles : 1:01 pm : link
this guy quit on his team last year and the only thing that sold him on the Giants was they had a desperate GM who has to win now and was willing to roll the dice by offering a multi year deal.
RE: Geez  
Klaatu : 1:05 pm : link
defensewinstitles said:
Quote:
this guy quit on his team last year and the only thing that sold him on the Giants was they had a desperate GM who has to win now and was willing to roll the dice by offering a multi year deal.


I see your point. It's right there on top of your head.
RE: RE: Geez  
defensewinstitles : 1:07 pm : link
In comment 15198653 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15198647 defensewinstitles said:


Quote:


this guy quit on his team last year and the only thing that sold him on the Giants was they had a desperate GM who has to win now and was willing to roll the dice by offering a multi year deal.



I see your point. It's right there on top of your head.
thats not an argument. You basically just called me a poopy head. Grow up.
RE: RE: RE: Geez  
Klaatu : 1:08 pm : link
In comment 15198660 defensewinstitles said:
Quote:
In comment 15198653 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In comment 15198647 defensewinstitles said:


Quote:


this guy quit on his team last year and the only thing that sold him on the Giants was they had a desperate GM who has to win now and was willing to roll the dice by offering a multi year deal.



I see your point. It's right there on top of your head.

thats not an argument. You basically just called me a poopy head. Grow up.


If the poop fits...
RE: RE: RE: RE: Geez  
defensewinstitles : 1:09 pm : link
In comment 15198662 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15198660 defensewinstitles said:


Quote:


In comment 15198653 Klaatu said:


Quote:


In comment 15198647 defensewinstitles said:


Quote:


this guy quit on his team last year and the only thing that sold him on the Giants was they had a desperate GM who has to win now and was willing to roll the dice by offering a multi year deal.



I see your point. It's right there on top of your head.

thats not an argument. You basically just called me a poopy head. Grow up.



If the poop fits...
have a wonderful day.
Good article  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1:13 pm : link
I did want some closure on the missing a meeting in DET piece. Did they mention it again?
RE: My favorite part  
clatterbuck : 1:25 pm : link
Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
Is when that coach from when he was a rookie said he noticed how he takes such great notes ... which reminded me of what some (including Eli) said about Plax— he took detailed immaculate notes. Then 2 sentences later in the article someone compares him to Plax physically lol. Anyone else notice that?


Had the same thought about "the notes." Very similar to Plax.
Maybe Nate  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1:30 pm : link
was advising him about the injury and telling him you need to get to FA healthy......
RE: Geez  
Dr. D : 2:22 pm : link
defensewinstitles said:
Quote:
this guy quit on his team last year and the only thing that sold him on the Giants was they had a desperate GM who has to win now and was willing to roll the dice by offering a multi year deal.

Wow. How dare our GM try to win now. I guess he should've waited another year or two to win?

Damn DG and his evil desires!



Defense- nah I wouldn’t call you  
Dave on the UWS : 2:23 pm : link
a poop head. Something a bit stronger is in order. Do you know how to read? Did you even bother with the article? It has many facets in it, some on the HC, about how the perception of the team and organization is changing around the league. You’re entitled to your opinion, but if you’re just going to spout your pre/ determined crap, than you are a ....( fill in the blank yourself).
RE: Defense- nah I wouldn’t call you  
defensewinstitles : 2:31 pm : link
Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
a poop head. Something a bit stronger is in order. Do you know how to read? Did you even bother with the article? It has many facets in it, some on the HC, about how the perception of the team and organization is changing around the league. You’re entitled to your opinion, but if you’re just going to spout your pre/ determined crap, than you are a ....( fill in the blank yourself).
I did read it and I view it as a fluff piece that left out vital information that would destroy its premise.
RE: RE: Geez  
defensewinstitles : 2:32 pm : link
In comment 15198897 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 15198647 defensewinstitles said:


Quote:


this guy quit on his team last year and the only thing that sold him on the Giants was they had a desperate GM who has to win now and was willing to roll the dice by offering a multi year deal.


Wow. How dare our GM try to win now. I guess he should've waited another year or two to win?

Damn DG and his evil desires!
If I were Dave I would have done the exact same thing out of the same desperation. I just think we should be honest with whats happening here and hope it works out.
RE: Geez  
Dr. D : 2:33 pm : link
defensewinstitles said:
Quote:
this guy quit on his team last year and the only thing that sold him on the Giants was they had a desperate GM who has to win now and was willing to roll the dice by offering a multi year deal.

You judge KG as a quitter. I don't know if he could've come back or not and I don't think you do either.

Even if he did choose to not come back after the injury, I'm not going to judge him if he made a business decision to not return to a shit team out of contention with a lame duck coach and risk serious injury right before he hits FA. The owners and the players all know it's a business.

You can be a hater if you want. I'm going to sing "Kenny Golliday" to the tune of "Happy Holiday" often over the next few yrs.
RE: RE: RE: Geez  
Dr. D : 2:36 pm : link
In comment 15198919 defensewinstitles said:
Quote:
In comment 15198897 Dr. D said:


Quote:


In comment 15198647 defensewinstitles said:


Quote:


this guy quit on his team last year and the only thing that sold him on the Giants was they had a desperate GM who has to win now and was willing to roll the dice by offering a multi year deal.


Wow. How dare our GM try to win now. I guess he should've waited another year or two to win?

Damn DG and his evil desires!



If I were Dave I would have done the exact same thing out of the same desperation. I just think we should be honest with whats happening here and hope it works out.

Was Ernie Accorsi desperate and trying to save his job when he signed Plax? Or was he just trying to build a great team?

Sorry, you don't make sense. As if we should wait another year or two to try to win and Mara and Tisch should save some of their money.
RE: RE: Geez  
defensewinstitles : 2:36 pm : link
In comment 15198920 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 15198647 defensewinstitles said:


Quote:


this guy quit on his team last year and the only thing that sold him on the Giants was they had a desperate GM who has to win now and was willing to roll the dice by offering a multi year deal.


You judge KG as a quitter. I don't know if he could've come back or not and I don't think you do either.

Even if he did choose to not come back after the injury, I'm not going to judge him if he made a business decision to not return to a shit team out of contention with a lame duck coach and risk serious injury right before he hits FA. The owners and the players all know it's a business.

You can be a hater if you want. I'm going to sing "Kenny Golliday" to the tune of "Happy Holiday" often over the next few yrs.
Okay so you dont care if a guy quits on his team. I have no issue with your take. I appreciate you commenting on the quitting aspect.
I happen to disagree. I think a guy who quits on his team is a problem. You don't. To each his own.
Good read.  
mittenedman : 2:44 pm : link
"If any Giants fans out there are wondering, he is one tough dude."

That's what I love about Golladay's game. He's physical. You often see DBs make business decisions trying (or not trying) to tackle him.

I don't want a finesse #1. I want a physical force.
with all due respect to defensewins...  
gidiefor : Mod : 2:46 pm : link
who is entitled to his opinion, says he is a veteran, and gets my respect for his service due to this claim...

I have a lot more faith in this coaching staff's abilities to get the most out of Golloday; and Golloday has shown that he can produce at a very high level; and has people that believe in him from his past, so those of you who want to take the dim view of him, go right ahead...

As for me - I have a chit-eating-grin on and can't wait for the season to begin. Bringing in a big veteran WR who has the ability to make contested catches and who has shown amazing body control is exactly what the doctor ordered in my view

the problem is he's definitively stating the guy quit  
UConn4523 : 2:55 pm : link
maybe he did, maybe he didn't. I do know that Judge met with him and I find it very hard to believe he'd endorse the signing if he felt KG's character came with that kind of a red flag. I also don't buy that DG is trying to save his job - these moves make financial sense now and in the future when the cap goes up. He's not splurging on aging veterans with long term guaranteed money. Its basically the opposite of Solder/Tate.

That all adds up to a lot of holes in the arguments being made here. You can be concerned with KG if you want, but stating things about his character as fact is a big stretch that you can't prove.
RE: RE: RE: Geez  
Dr. D : 3:01 pm : link
In comment 15198931 defensewinstitles said:
Quote:
In comment 15198920 Dr. D said:


Quote:


In comment 15198647 defensewinstitles said:


Quote:


this guy quit on his team last year and the only thing that sold him on the Giants was they had a desperate GM who has to win now and was willing to roll the dice by offering a multi year deal.


You judge KG as a quitter. I don't know if he could've come back or not and I don't think you do either.
L

Okay so you dont care if a guy quits on his team. I have no issue with your take. I appreciate you commenting on the quitting aspect.
I happen to disagree. I think a guy who quits on his team is a problem. You don't. To each his own.

If the circumstances i listed above were different, e.g. the Lions weren't a shit team gping nowhere with a lame duck coach, I'd have a problem with it, but
RE: the problem is he's definitively stating the guy quit  
Big Blue '56 : 3:02 pm : link
UConn4523 said:
Quote:
maybe he did, maybe he didn't. I do know that Judge met with him and I find it very hard to believe he'd endorse the signing if he felt KG's character came with that kind of a red flag. I also don't buy that DG is trying to save his job - these moves make financial sense now and in the future when the cap goes up. He's not splurging on aging veterans with long term guaranteed money. Its basically the opposite of Solder/Tate.

That all adds up to a lot of holes in the arguments being made here. You can be concerned with KG if you want, but stating things about his character as fact is a big stretch that you can't prove.


Given that many ex players are known to be severely hobbled from playing days’ battles for the rest of their lives, KG taking the rest of the season off to protect his injury was a good thing..To say he dogged it makes for good gossip columns but judging from all his character references, I will side with his taking extreme caution with his body.

More athletes should do the same, imv
RE: RE: the problem is he's definitively stating the guy quit  
Dr. D : 3:25 pm : link
In comment 15198971 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15198959 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


maybe he did, maybe he didn't. I do know that Judge met with him and I find it very hard to believe he'd endorse the signing if he felt KG's character came with that kind of a red flag. I also don't buy that DG is trying to save his job - these moves make financial sense now and in the future when the cap goes up. He's not splurging on aging veterans with long term guaranteed money. Its basically the opposite of Solder/Tate.

That all adds up to a lot of holes in the arguments being made here. You can be concerned with KG if you want, but stating things about his character as fact is a big stretch that you can't prove.



Given that many ex players are known to be severely hobbled from playing days’ battles for the rest of their lives, KG taking the rest of the season off to protect his injury was a good thing..To say he dogged it makes for good gossip columns but judging from all his character references, I will side with his taking extreme caution with his body.

More athletes should do the same, imv

Well put BB '56
---  
Peppers : 5:02 pm : link
Good article. Thanks for sharing.
RE: Geez  
Bill L : 8:13 pm : link
defensewinstitles said:
Quote:
this guy quit on his team last year and the only thing that sold him on the Giants was they had a desperate GM who has to win now and was willing to roll the dice by offering a multi year deal.

Talk about smearing someone (actually 2 people) with zero substance to build a foundation.

Kudos. That’s one of the better ones I’ve seen in a day or so
