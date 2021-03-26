What sold Giants on Kenny Golladay: ‘Worth the money’

|
|Quote:
|Two fathers sat on wooden gymnasium bleachers with their eyes on a high school freshman basketball game and their minds on mapping out a solution to one of the Giants’ biggest needs.
Applauding baskets. Encouraging hustle. Analyzing the wide receivers about to become NFL free agents.
As their sons shared the ball for Don Bosco Prep, the dads trading information were Giants coach Joe Judge and Nate Burleson, ....
This is what many of us have been arguing for the last couple mos.
I personally think he's going to shine. Maybe not necessarily week one, but at some point before mid season. And it's going to be beautiful. And we're going to the playoffs.
Indeed, several interesting comments from a variety of guys around the league
The whole idea that asking for a visit before signing being a potential insult to some free agents is interesting too, and a nice sign that Golladay was all on for it
Quote:
one of the better articles you'll see on the Giants.
Indeed, several interesting comments from a variety of guys around the league
The whole idea that asking for a visit before signing being a potential insult to some free agents is interesting too, and a nice sign that Golladay was all on for it
Asking players for a visit seems to be part of the filtering process.
Also got a chuckle seeing "Jim Bob Cooter" is now just "Bob Cooter."
That was 2016. And that was a good team held by a complete offensive failure. No apologies for going 11-5. If they had an offense, that team could have won a playoff game.
The last paragraph about Adoree noticing the process and seeing the end result is exactly the reaction you want to see; actually gaining respect from free agents and other players about building the right culture and team to go forward in a thoughtful and productive way.
Love it! Love the Judge!
Better blocking would help... ;)
Granted I don't expect a former coach to say otherwise, its still nice to hear. I never saw "diva" in him. I questioned his health and production, but not his character.
I'm hoping it's implied in there, but not getting his beat like a bag when he drops back is part of the plan too.
very good article. Glad the time was taken instead of the normal rush to react journalism that exists today.
Love these kids in high school that keep at it and end up at the highest level of the game. Very rare and testament to a great belief system, work ethic and character.
I did not know very much about him but am really excited to see this young man on the field.
Best shot for the Giants (and Jones) is they really get the run game going. This will make the pass blocking easier and open things up down field and Galladay will shine. If Barkley can come back really close to what he was defenses are going to have a little dilemma imo.
Yes -- good catch -- I saw that and immediately thought about Plax'es note taking -- I remember many startled reports about his detailed and meticulous note taking
I see your point. It's right there on top of your head.
Quote:
this guy quit on his team last year and the only thing that sold him on the Giants was they had a desperate GM who has to win now and was willing to roll the dice by offering a multi year deal.
I see your point. It's right there on top of your head.
Quote:
In comment 15198647 defensewinstitles said:
Quote:
this guy quit on his team last year and the only thing that sold him on the Giants was they had a desperate GM who has to win now and was willing to roll the dice by offering a multi year deal.
I see your point. It's right there on top of your head.
thats not an argument. You basically just called me a poopy head. Grow up.
If the poop fits...
Quote:
In comment 15198653 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15198647 defensewinstitles said:
Quote:
this guy quit on his team last year and the only thing that sold him on the Giants was they had a desperate GM who has to win now and was willing to roll the dice by offering a multi year deal.
I see your point. It's right there on top of your head.
thats not an argument. You basically just called me a poopy head. Grow up.
If the poop fits...
Had the same thought about "the notes." Very similar to Plax.
Wow. How dare our GM try to win now. I guess he should've waited another year or two to win?
Damn DG and his evil desires!
Quote:
this guy quit on his team last year and the only thing that sold him on the Giants was they had a desperate GM who has to win now and was willing to roll the dice by offering a multi year deal.
Wow. How dare our GM try to win now. I guess he should've waited another year or two to win?
Damn DG and his evil desires!
You judge KG as a quitter. I don't know if he could've come back or not and I don't think you do either.
Even if he did choose to not come back after the injury, I'm not going to judge him if he made a business decision to not return to a shit team out of contention with a lame duck coach and risk serious injury right before he hits FA. The owners and the players all know it's a business.
You can be a hater if you want. I'm going to sing "Kenny Golliday" to the tune of "Happy Holiday" often over the next few yrs.
Quote:
In comment 15198647 defensewinstitles said:
Quote:
this guy quit on his team last year and the only thing that sold him on the Giants was they had a desperate GM who has to win now and was willing to roll the dice by offering a multi year deal.
Wow. How dare our GM try to win now. I guess he should've waited another year or two to win?
Damn DG and his evil desires!
If I were Dave I would have done the exact same thing out of the same desperation. I just think we should be honest with whats happening here and hope it works out.
Was Ernie Accorsi desperate and trying to save his job when he signed Plax? Or was he just trying to build a great team?
Sorry, you don't make sense. As if we should wait another year or two to try to win and Mara and Tisch should save some of their money.
Quote:
this guy quit on his team last year and the only thing that sold him on the Giants was they had a desperate GM who has to win now and was willing to roll the dice by offering a multi year deal.
You judge KG as a quitter. I don't know if he could've come back or not and I don't think you do either.
Even if he did choose to not come back after the injury, I'm not going to judge him if he made a business decision to not return to a shit team out of contention with a lame duck coach and risk serious injury right before he hits FA. The owners and the players all know it's a business.
You can be a hater if you want. I'm going to sing "Kenny Golliday" to the tune of "Happy Holiday" often over the next few yrs.
I happen to disagree. I think a guy who quits on his team is a problem. You don't. To each his own.
That's what I love about Golladay's game. He's physical. You often see DBs make business decisions trying (or not trying) to tackle him.
I don't want a finesse #1. I want a physical force.
I have a lot more faith in this coaching staff's abilities to get the most out of Golloday; and Golloday has shown that he can produce at a very high level; and has people that believe in him from his past, so those of you who want to take the dim view of him, go right ahead...
As for me - I have a chit-eating-grin on and can't wait for the season to begin. Bringing in a big veteran WR who has the ability to make contested catches and who has shown amazing body control is exactly what the doctor ordered in my view
That all adds up to a lot of holes in the arguments being made here. You can be concerned with KG if you want, but stating things about his character as fact is a big stretch that you can't prove.
Quote:
In comment 15198647 defensewinstitles said:
Quote:
this guy quit on his team last year and the only thing that sold him on the Giants was they had a desperate GM who has to win now and was willing to roll the dice by offering a multi year deal.
You judge KG as a quitter. I don't know if he could've come back or not and I don't think you do either.
L
Okay so you dont care if a guy quits on his team. I have no issue with your take. I appreciate you commenting on the quitting aspect.
I happen to disagree. I think a guy who quits on his team is a problem. You don't. To each his own.
If the circumstances i listed above were different, e.g. the Lions weren't a shit team gping nowhere with a lame duck coach, I'd have a problem with it, but
That all adds up to a lot of holes in the arguments being made here. You can be concerned with KG if you want, but stating things about his character as fact is a big stretch that you can't prove.
Given that many ex players are known to be severely hobbled from playing days’ battles for the rest of their lives, KG taking the rest of the season off to protect his injury was a good thing..To say he dogged it makes for good gossip columns but judging from all his character references, I will side with his taking extreme caution with his body.
More athletes should do the same, imv
Quote:
maybe he did, maybe he didn't. I do know that Judge met with him and I find it very hard to believe he'd endorse the signing if he felt KG's character came with that kind of a red flag. I also don't buy that DG is trying to save his job - these moves make financial sense now and in the future when the cap goes up. He's not splurging on aging veterans with long term guaranteed money. Its basically the opposite of Solder/Tate.
That all adds up to a lot of holes in the arguments being made here. You can be concerned with KG if you want, but stating things about his character as fact is a big stretch that you can't prove.
Given that many ex players are known to be severely hobbled from playing days’ battles for the rest of their lives, KG taking the rest of the season off to protect his injury was a good thing..To say he dogged it makes for good gossip columns but judging from all his character references, I will side with his taking extreme caution with his body.
More athletes should do the same, imv
Well put BB '56
Talk about smearing someone (actually 2 people) with zero substance to build a foundation.
Kudos. That’s one of the better ones I’ve seen in a day or so