Eagles trade #6 to the Dolphins for #12 and more!

First 3 picks, QB's (likely)
ATL- not sure what they’ll do but adding a skill player would be a strange move for a team with no defense
CIN- gotta be Sewell or another Oline
Mia- Chase?
Det- Have Hockenson, may go Waddle?
Car- this may be a landing spot for Pitts although they need help on defense too
Den- have a lot invested into TE and WR with recent draft picks
DAL- would be malpractice if they don’t go defense or Oline
Pitts or a receiver to Philly. Now Miami takes someone instead. End of the day this probably reduces odds that all of the skill guys are gone. All of this might encourage someone else to go up to get the 4th QB. More QBs early the better.
strange is how far out from the draft both to these deals have occurred. I wonder if teams are closer to completing their evaluations because COVID - 19 meant no combine and so severely hampered pro days.
RE: Can't get caught up in what other teams are doing.
EVEN if they suck and wentz hits benchmarks, 3 first rounders is nice but its not like there is a stud QB coming out next year at this point and so what? they arent a very good team a few pieces away....now they def miss out on chase and pitts. MAYBE smith is possible but regardless
1) Jaguars - QB Trevor Lawrence
2) Jets - QB Zach Wilson
3) 49ers - QB Trey Lance
4) Falcons - QB Justin Fields
5) Bengals - OT Penei Sewell
6) Dolphins - WR Ja'Marr Chase
7) Lions - WR Jaylen Waddle
8) Panthers - QB Mac Jones - I mean they need a QB, too!
9) Broncos - hmmm. could it be Surtain? Micah Parsons? They have a decent WR corp and they have Noah Fant, so no Smith or Pitts.
10) Cowboys - Surtain? Horn? Slater?
Leaving Kyle Pitts or Devonta Smith for us! I'd take Pitts over Smith.
but something tells my Philly's rebuild is going to be considerably faster than our rebuild was (yes I consider us a good team now).
based on what? they have no QB and OLD OL. a weak as shit secondary. they have not a single receiving threat who scares ANYONE.
The eagles are a ways away....3 first next year help for sure, but they just lost out on chase and pitts and imo those guys are the best tow offensive players in this draft outside of QBs.
Everyone is freaking out, i think this was awesome for the giants. sure next year, eagles will control first round, but lets not act like 3 firsts are gaunrateed. lol this is the same front office that took jalen raegor over jefferson LOL they can easily miss on 2 of 3 LOL
Nothing is guarantted, like I said, hope I'm wrong.
with their draft position. I’m willing to bet that one of Parsons, Slater, Pitts, Waddell, or Smith are going to be there at#11. I will be jumping with joy, if they get Parsons. They need a linebacker/edge rusher. That would be perfect. I would be happy with any of these guys, though.
That's pretty realistic. I'd also take Pitts over Smith. The Giants could then trade Engram.
has to essentially replace both of their lines, get a QB and.......lots of other players. The drafting has been really bad for several years.
I hope Roseman is left in place to try to put it together.
I hope they blow those picks too, but it's not likely. Good news is at least in 2021 they look like they won't be factors.
He gets a lot of credit around here but that 2017 team was really put together by Chip and Reid. He certainly contributed though but they have a ton of needs now. Hopefully the coach they have stinks too lol
connection and move up to take Smith or Chase, whichever one is there. Detroit is in serious need of picks as they are just entering a rebuild. It may cost us a 2nd this year or maybe a 3rd this year and a 2nd next year to do so.
Lance over Fields?
If the thought is to keep Jimmy G, then yeah, I could see them going with Lance over Fields
Lance over Fields?
I would. I have them Lawrence Wilson Lance Jones Fields.
EVEN if they suck and wentz hits benchmarks, 3 first rounders is nice but its not like there is a stud QB coming out next year at this point and so what? they arent a very good team a few pieces away....now they def miss out on chase and pitts. MAYBE smith is possible but regardless
Philly has a ton of holes and the roster as a hole is in pretty bad shape. They are also in a precarious salary cap position so can’t really plug said holes.
What they need is draft picks and an infusion of youth. Chase/Pitts are great prospects, but only fill one need for Philly. Even the best players on the roster like Graham, Cox, Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Brooks are well into their 30’s. That team needs a complete overhaul, not one flashy WR/TE prospect.
Come back and make that comment when they get to a championship game or win the Division. Pats will be back, you have the Bills and I actually think the GM/HC with the Jets may get things going. Miami has a very tough road ahead imo,
Come back and make that comment when they get to a championship game or win the Division. Pats will be back, you have the Bills and I actually think the GM/HC with the Jets may get things going. Miami has a very tough road ahead imo,
I didn't say it's right around the corner. I said it might be quicker than ours, big difference.
but either would be great. This forces the QBs up and that is good news for the Giants. We are in a great spot.
Not sure I agree. Given the Golladay acquisition and our allegiance to Engram for at least another year, give me the crafty route runner in Smith.
I have been anti-Bama WR in this draft,but the wriggly, smart guy outweighs the over the middle concussion waiting to happen.
I’m softly in the “anti-Bama receiver” camp now (not that I think they’re bad prospects), but I’ve had a feeling for a while that both will be available when the Giants pick. Pitts isn’t dropping and now I doubt Slater will. I don’t care for Parsons. Oh well.
NYJ - Zach Wilson
SF - Mac Jones
ATL - Justin Fields
CAR (trade) - Trey Lance
MIA - Penei Sewell
DET - Ja'Marr Chase
CIN (trade) - Kyle Pitts
DEN - Pat Surtain II
DAL - Rashawn Slater
NYG - Devonta Smith
PHI - Jaylen Waddle
Come back and make that comment when they get to a championship game or win the Division. Pats will be back, you have the Bills and I actually think the GM/HC with the Jets may get things going. Miami has a very tough road ahead imo,
I didn't say it's right around the corner. I said it might be quicker than ours, big difference.
dave, youre better than that. the phins have been rebuilding for decade lol when was the last time they were anything special? Good franchises have winning moments, then need a period to turn it around and usually do. The phins have been bad for a while....
Personally, i think they are gonna be good and will be competing for division, but we shouldnt act like they did it in a year...they have sucked for a while. it does finally seem like they have gotten some things right tho.
EVEN if they suck and wentz hits benchmarks, 3 first rounders is nice but its not like there is a stud QB coming out next year at this point and so what? they arent a very good team a few pieces away....now they def miss out on chase and pitts. MAYBE smith is possible but regardless
Philly has a ton of holes and the roster as a hole is in pretty bad shape. They are also in a precarious salary cap position so can’t really plug said holes.
What they need is draft picks and an infusion of youth. Chase/Pitts are great prospects, but only fill one need for Philly. Even the best players on the roster like Graham, Cox, Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Brooks are well into their 30’s. That team needs a complete overhaul, not one flashy WR/TE prospect.
i dont disagree they need more than one, but my point was their turnaround isnt going to be super fast....they dont have a clue if they solved the QB spot and have a TON of weaknesses
well, they are going to be a pick late lol.. cincy should and probably will take sewell. need to protect burrow
Maybe the Dolphins are willing to force the Bengals hand, if they don't get Sewell, they can go with one whomever Tua's favorite weapon is, or be in a prime spot to trade the pick again which the value will go up if there are a run on QB's prior. My guess is they like one of the WR's (Chase or Smith) and want to get the player of their choosing.
All of the above assumes the Jests take a QB ... I can see them
My guess...
I have read where Dallas was very impressed with Horn. If Surtain is not available I believe Dallas will select Horn at 10.
connection and move up to take Smith or Chase, whichever one is there. Detroit is in serious need of picks as they are just entering a rebuild. It may cost us a 2nd this year or maybe a 3rd this year and a 2nd next year to do so.
The Giants have 6 picks; trading a 2nd or 3rd , especially the #42, when they have at least 3 needs doesn’t seem to be a good move.
Dolphins have turned Laremy Tunsil into four 1sts, two 2nds, and a 3rd...incredible business
Won't it be 3 if Wentz plays enough games for Indy?
Giants at #11
Eagles at #12
Very interesting.
My head is spinning.
I think Philly is borderline tanking!
Quote:
The Eagles will have two first round picks in 2022 :(
Won't it be 3 if Wentz plays enough games for Indy?
Yep, forgot that it was a conditional second. Could be THREE first round picks for the Eagles in 2022. Fuck me.
Dolphins probably go WR/Pitts?
I think Philly is borderline tanking!
Not borderline, big time. They have 2-14 written all over hem in 2021, just better not get one of those wins vs the Giants.
I mean I couldn't see Chase getting past the Lions anyway. Chase was always going to go before us. Now the question is if Waddle and/or Smith reach us...
Quote:
In comment 15198755 Anakim said:
Quote:
The Eagles will have two first round picks in 2022 :(
Won't it be 3 if Wentz plays enough games for Indy?
Yep, forgot that it was a conditional second. Could be THREE first round picks for the Eagles in 2022. Fuck me.
Who cares? Its not a good qb draft at all...
Why is everyone panicking here....
Quote:
In comment 15198758 JB_in_DC said:
Quote:
In comment 15198755 Anakim said:
Quote:
The Eagles will have two first round picks in 2022 :(
Won't it be 3 if Wentz plays enough games for Indy?
Yep, forgot that it was a conditional second. Could be THREE first round picks for the Eagles in 2022. Fuck me.
Who cares? Its not a good qb draft at all...
Why is everyone panicking here....
Three first round picks, dude. This increases their chances of winding up with Thibodeaux and/or Stingley.
So top 3- Jax, NYJ and SF.. Three QB's go off the board OR, someone else moves up to 2 and Jets drop down. Watch for Det and Car.
If QB's go 1-3, then #4 becomes target for QB needy teams and possibly pushes Mac Jones QB #5 into the Top 10. As that happens Sewell, Chase, Smith and Pitts slide down some.
the phins are definitely taking chase.
If you ask me, eagles got ripped off here....
#6 for #12, 123 and a future first...seems like a steal for phins
So is Zach Wilson all but destined to be a Jet?
Agreed. Thought Philly would take him.
First 3 picks, QB's (likely)
ATL- not sure what they’ll do but adding a skill player would be a strange move for a team with no defense
CIN- gotta be Sewell or another Oline
Mia- Chase?
Det- Have Hockenson, may go Waddle?
Car- this may be a landing spot for Pitts although they need help on defense too
Den- have a lot invested into TE and WR with recent draft picks
DAL- would be malpractice if they don’t go defense or Oline
So is Zach Wilson all but destined to be a Jet?
The Truth...Hurts
Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
The #Eagles tried to trade up to No. 3, but they would only do it for Zach Wilson, source said. Instead, they back out, get an extra 1st rounder, and continue to build.
LOL
everyone is like freaking out. smith is beyond a luxury pick at this point.
Give me pitts, waddle, slater, parsons
"Yondah lies de castle of my fadda!"
EVEN if they suck and wentz hits benchmarks, 3 first rounders is nice but its not like there is a stud QB coming out next year at this point and so what? they arent a very good team a few pieces away....now they def miss out on chase and pitts. MAYBE smith is possible but regardless
They are very old and are going to need much more than a few 1st round picks to get better.
I think Philly is borderline tanking!
They tried to move up to 3 for QB
A team likely to take a receiver replaces a team that likely takes a receiver.
based on what? they have no QB and OLD OL. a weak as shit secondary. they have not a single receiving threat who scares ANYONE.
The eagles are a ways away....3 first next year help for sure, but they just lost out on chase and pitts and imo those guys are the best tow offensive players in this draft outside of QBs.
Everyone is freaking out, i think this was awesome for the giants. sure next year, eagles will control first round, but lets not act like 3 firsts are gaunrateed. lol this is the same front office that took jalen raegor over jefferson LOL they can easily miss on 2 of 3 LOL
we will be okay dave...i think this was a bad move for philly. plus....wentz prob gets shelved again and its a second rounder lol
A team likely to take a receiver replaces a team that likely takes a receiver.
no 2 teams before us were likely to take a WR or Pitts (Miami, Eagles), now only Miami is ahead of them, and there's Detroit.
which likely means 1 WR and or Pitts will be there at 11 now.
I think giants will have their pick of
waddle, slater, pitts, parsons, smith
At most 2 of those will be gone at this point.
the first 4 picks are probably QBs.
Personally my order is
Pitts
parsons
slater
waddle
smith (i just think he is a luxury as outside we seem set)
Agree with 1 thru 6.
7-10 need to come into focus more...
I hope Roseman is left in place to try to put it together.
That's pretty realistic. I'd also take Pitts over Smith. The Giants could then trade Engram.
I hope Roseman is left in place to try to put it together.
I hope they blow those picks too, but it's not likely. Good news is at least in 2021 they look like they won't be factors.
Miami really setting themselves up nicely. Well done.
Without question (the Eagles part, I think we're a ways away from being good). In addition, the Dolphins are schooling us on how it's done.
That is insane when you think about it.
Quote:
has to essentially replace both of their lines, get a QB and.......lots of other players. The drafting has been really bad for several years.
I hope Roseman is left in place to try to put it together.
I hope they blow those picks too, but it's not likely. Good news is at least in 2021 they look like they won't be factors.
He gets a lot of credit around here but that 2017 team was really put together by Chip and Reid. He certainly contributed though but they have a ton of needs now. Hopefully the coach they have stinks too lol
The Bama connection makes sense, but man Chase is the best WR in the draft.
one has now been removed from the equation
Then draft starts at #7.
And for the NYG Surtain, Smith, Waddle, Pitts all on the board. Very likely at least 1 of them falls with Denver and Dallas unlikely to go WR.
This is interesting too, I dont think he gets past Dallas ugh.
Then draft starts at #7.
And for the NYG Surtain, Smith, Waddle, Pitts all on the board. Very likely at least 1 of them falls with Denver and Dallas unlikely to go WR.
before Fuller I was 100% with Broncos taking a CB at 9 but now I'm not sure what anyone past 6 is doing.
Quote:
To reunite him with Burrow, how far does Sewell fall?
This is interesting too, I dont think he gets past Dallas ugh.
Quote:
Cincy likely takes Sewell unless Atlanta takes him. but gotta think if Atlanta isn't going QB they are going to trade out of that spot. Seems most likely QB's go 1-4. Then Sewell 5, Chase 6.
Then draft starts at #7.
And for the NYG Surtain, Smith, Waddle, Pitts all on the board. Very likely at least 1 of them falls with Denver and Dallas unlikely to go WR.
before Fuller I was 100% with Broncos taking a CB at 9 but now I'm not sure what anyone past 6 is doing.
Unless they are giving up on Lock and moving up to 4 I think Denver is going D. Surtain if he's there and maybe Parsons if not? Their skill positions are loaded but maybe they'd consider Slater too.
Lance over Fields?
Quote:
Lance over Fields?
If the thought is to keep Jimmy G, then yeah, I could see them going with Lance over Fields
Quote:
Lance over Fields?
EVEN if they suck and wentz hits benchmarks, 3 first rounders is nice but its not like there is a stud QB coming out next year at this point and so what? they arent a very good team a few pieces away....now they def miss out on chase and pitts. MAYBE smith is possible but regardless
Philly has a ton of holes and the roster as a hole is in pretty bad shape. They are also in a precarious salary cap position so can’t really plug said holes.
What they need is draft picks and an infusion of youth. Chase/Pitts are great prospects, but only fill one need for Philly. Even the best players on the roster like Graham, Cox, Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Brooks are well into their 30’s. That team needs a complete overhaul, not one flashy WR/TE prospect.
Quote:
but something tells my Philly's rebuild is going to be considerably faster than our rebuild was (yes I consider us a good team now).
Without question (the Eagles part, I think we're a ways away from being good). In addition, the Dolphins are schooling us on how it's done.
How is that? The Dolphins have been rebuilding since 2008?
I didn't say it's right around the corner. I said it might be quicker than ours, big difference.
Lions may take QB too.
Jayson Oweh no matter what
Not sure I agree. Given the Golladay acquisition and our allegiance to Engram for at least another year, give me the crafty route runner in Smith.
I have been anti-Bama WR in this draft,but the wriggly, smart guy outweighs the over the middle concussion waiting to happen.
Quote:
but either would be great. This forces the QBs up and that is good news for the Giants. We are in a great spot.
Not sure I agree. Given the Golladay acquisition and our allegiance to Engram for at least another year, give me the crafty route runner in Smith.
I have been anti-Bama WR in this draft,but the wriggly, smart guy outweighs the over the middle concussion waiting to happen.
I’m softly in the “anti-Bama receiver” camp now (not that I think they’re bad prospects), but I’ve had a feeling for a while that both will be available when the Giants pick. Pitts isn’t dropping and now I doubt Slater will. I don’t care for Parsons. Oh well.
My guess...
Quote:
Come back and make that comment when they get to a championship game or win the Division. Pats will be back, you have the Bills and I actually think the GM/HC with the Jets may get things going. Miami has a very tough road ahead imo,
I didn't say it's right around the corner. I said it might be quicker than ours, big difference.
dave, youre better than that. the phins have been rebuilding for decade lol when was the last time they were anything special? Good franchises have winning moments, then need a period to turn it around and usually do. The phins have been bad for a while....
Personally, i think they are gonna be good and will be competing for division, but we shouldnt act like they did it in a year...they have sucked for a while. it does finally seem like they have gotten some things right tho.
I think our choice comes down to Waddle or Smith. I'm in the camp wanting the latter.
id be SHOCKED if they went CB. bradberry and jackson are young. they have holmes who plays nickel, ryan can play some corner and you can do worse than yiadom as depth outside.
Id be SHOCKED if its a corner. i expect one of
pitts
parsons
slater
waddle
smith
thats probably my order too
Quote:
i think [philly didnt get enough....
EVEN if they suck and wentz hits benchmarks, 3 first rounders is nice but its not like there is a stud QB coming out next year at this point and so what? they arent a very good team a few pieces away....now they def miss out on chase and pitts. MAYBE smith is possible but regardless
Philly has a ton of holes and the roster as a hole is in pretty bad shape. They are also in a precarious salary cap position so can’t really plug said holes.
What they need is draft picks and an infusion of youth. Chase/Pitts are great prospects, but only fill one need for Philly. Even the best players on the roster like Graham, Cox, Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Brooks are well into their 30’s. That team needs a complete overhaul, not one flashy WR/TE prospect.
i dont disagree they need more than one, but my point was their turnaround isnt going to be super fast....they dont have a clue if they solved the QB spot and have a TON of weaknesses
Dolphins going back up for a Left Tackle.
Dolphins going back up for a Left Tackle.
well, they are going to be a pick late lol.. cincy should and probably will take sewell. need to protect burrow
Quote:
Dolphins going back up for a Left Tackle.
well, they are going to be a pick late lol.. cincy should and probably will take sewell. need to protect burrow
Maybe the Dolphins are willing to force the Bengals hand, if they don't get Sewell, they can go with one whomever Tua's favorite weapon is, or be in a prime spot to trade the pick again which the value will go up if there are a run on QB's prior. My guess is they like one of the WR's (Chase or Smith) and want to get the player of their choosing.
I have read where Dallas was very impressed with Horn. If Surtain is not available I believe Dallas will select Horn at 10.
Quote:
In comment 15198808 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
but something tells my Philly's rebuild is going to be considerably faster than our rebuild was (yes I consider us a good team now).
Without question (the Eagles part, I think we're a ways away from being good). In addition, the Dolphins are schooling us on how it's done.
How is that? The Dolphins have been rebuilding since 2008?
Exactly. And also in that time, they've cycled through QB's, coaches and WR's.
Every year, we hear about the promise of the Cards, the Raiders, the Browns. Outside of limited success, those teams rise and fall and haven't met expectations.
Throw Parsons or Surtain in the mix and the Giants are sitting pretty. Any one of those players would be great (though I am scared of Waddle's ankle).
If they passed up they SF deal and Lawson a QB they deserve to suck forever and ever.
If not then they press on, no blood no foul.
Quote:
but something tells my Philly's rebuild is going to be considerably faster than our rebuild was (yes I consider us a good team now).
Without question (the Eagles part, I think we're a ways away from being good). In addition, the Dolphins are schooling us on how it's done.
The Dolphins arent schooling anyone on anything. They havent strung together 2 winning seasons in a row since 2002.
The Giants have 6 picks; trading a 2nd or 3rd , especially the #42, when they have at least 3 needs doesn’t seem to be a good move.
Dolphins have turned Laremy Tunsil into four 1sts, two 2nds, and a 3rd...incredible business
.