for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Eagles trade #6 to the Dolphins for #12 and more!

Anakim : 1:33 pm
Philadelphia Eagles
@Eagles
Trade: #Eagles have traded picks No. 6 and No. 156 overall to the Dolphins in exchange for No. 12 overall, No. 123 overall, and a 2022 first-round pick.



CRAZY DAY
FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUCK  
Anakim : 1:33 pm : link
The Eagles will have two first round picks in 2022 :(
RE: FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUCK  
JB_in_DC : 1:34 pm : link
In comment 15198755 Anakim said:
Quote:
The Eagles will have two first round picks in 2022 :(


Won't it be 3 if Wentz plays enough games for Indy?
I liked the SF trade...  
FatMan in Charlotte : 1:34 pm : link
this one is no bueno for us
Giants In An NFC East Sandwich  
Trainmaster : 1:34 pm : link
Dallas at #10
Giants at #11
Eagles at #12

Very interesting.
Chase to Eagles  
UConn4523 : 1:35 pm : link
or in position if a QB falls
Miami rather  
UConn4523 : 1:35 pm : link
.
Agreed.  
AcidTest : 1:35 pm : link
The SF trade was good for us. This one not at all.

My head is spinning.
HMM  
jvm52106 : 1:35 pm : link
Interesting and I guess that shows they (PhillY) are not after one of the QB's.

I think Philly is borderline tanking!
There goes  
Carl in CT : 1:36 pm : link
A receiver.
RE: RE: FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUCK  
Anakim : 1:36 pm : link
In comment 15198758 JB_in_DC said:
Quote:
In comment 15198755 Anakim said:


Quote:


The Eagles will have two first round picks in 2022 :(



Won't it be 3 if Wentz plays enough games for Indy?



Yep, forgot that it was a conditional second. Could be THREE first round picks for the Eagles in 2022. Fuck me.
Depends on what they do with the pick  
UConn4523 : 1:36 pm : link
they took themselves out of the top WRs and QBs. If they don’t make up for that than crisis averted.
Are we playing Madden?  
Saquon'sQuadz : 1:36 pm : link
Pitts might fall to the Giants at this point.
It  
AcidTest : 1:36 pm : link
looks like Philly is willing to roll with Hurts this year while trying to stockpile picks to move up next year if needed for a QB.
I think the plan changes hourly in Philly  
ghost718 : 1:37 pm : link
.
let’s settle down about what the Eagles  
wigs in nyc : 1:37 pm : link
might donun the draft over a year from now.

Dolphins probably go WR/Pitts?
Maybe the Eagles actually like Jalen Hurts.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1:37 pm : link
The Dolphins are the far more interesting part of this trade. This most likely isn’t a move for a QB. Then who? Sewell? Pitts? Chase?
RE: HMM  
Matt in SGS : 1:37 pm : link
In comment 15198765 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
Interesting and I guess that shows they (PhillY) are not after one of the QB's.

I think Philly is borderline tanking!


Not borderline, big time. They have 2-14 written all over hem in 2021, just better not get one of those wins vs the Giants.
RE: There goes  
Anakim : 1:37 pm : link
In comment 15198766 Carl in CT said:
Quote:
A receiver.


I mean I couldn't see Chase getting past the Lions anyway. Chase was always going to go before us. Now the question is if Waddle and/or Smith reach us...
RE: RE: RE: FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUCK  
BleedBlue : 1:38 pm : link
In comment 15198767 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15198758 JB_in_DC said:


Quote:


In comment 15198755 Anakim said:


Quote:


The Eagles will have two first round picks in 2022 :(



Won't it be 3 if Wentz plays enough games for Indy?




Yep, forgot that it was a conditional second. Could be THREE first round picks for the Eagles in 2022. Fuck me.



Who cares? Its not a good qb draft at all...

Why is everyone panicking here....
Can't get caught up in what other teams are doing.  
Klaatu : 1:38 pm : link
The Giants just have to take care of their own business and devil take Mackworth Castle!
RE: RE: RE: RE: FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUCK  
Anakim : 1:39 pm : link
In comment 15198780 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15198767 Anakim said:


Quote:


In comment 15198758 JB_in_DC said:


Quote:


In comment 15198755 Anakim said:


Quote:


The Eagles will have two first round picks in 2022 :(



Won't it be 3 if Wentz plays enough games for Indy?




Yep, forgot that it was a conditional second. Could be THREE first round picks for the Eagles in 2022. Fuck me.




Who cares? Its not a good qb draft at all...

Why is everyone panicking here....



Three first round picks, dude. This increases their chances of winding up with Thibodeaux and/or Stingley.
This changes nothing  
jvm52106 : 1:39 pm : link
really. Interesting that this deals are happening now, prior to ownership meeting and the expected adoption of the 17 game schedule.

So top 3- Jax, NYJ and SF.. Three QB's go off the board OR, someone else moves up to 2 and Jets drop down. Watch for Det and Car.

If QB's go 1-3, then #4 becomes target for QB needy teams and possibly pushes Mac Jones QB #5 into the Top 10. As that happens Sewell, Chase, Smith and Pitts slide down some.
So actually  
Saquon'sQuadz : 1:40 pm : link
its looking like Pitts, Waddle or Smith will end up there for the Giants at 11 unless more teams trade. In the top 10 I only see Miami and Detroit now
RE: Maybe the Eagles actually like Jalen Hurts.  
BleedBlue : 1:40 pm : link
In comment 15198776 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
The Dolphins are the far more interesting part of this trade. This most likely isn’t a move for a QB. Then who? Sewell? Pitts? Chase?


the phins are definitely taking chase.

If you ask me, eagles got ripped off here....

#6 for #12, 123 and a future first...seems like a steal for phins
Rappaport:  
Anakim : 1:40 pm : link
Eagles would've traded up to #3 but ONLY for Zach Wilson....



So is Zach Wilson all but destined to be a Jet?
Great move for Philly..  
Sean : 1:40 pm : link
They’ll have three first round picks next year.
RE: Are we playing Madden?  
Breeze_94 : 1:41 pm : link
In comment 15198770 Saquon'sQuadz said:
Quote:
Pitts might fall to the Giants at this point.


Agreed. Thought Philly would take him.

First 3 picks, QB’s (likely)
ATL- not sure what they’ll do but adding a skill player would be a strange move for a team with no defense
CIN- gotta be Sewell or another Oline
Mia- Chase?
Det- Have Hockenson, may go Waddle?
Car- this may be a landing spot for Pitts although they need help on defense too
Den- have a lot invested into TE and WR with recent draft picks
DAL- would be malpractice if they don’t go defense or Oline
I am going to be very annoyed  
Jay on the Island : 1:42 pm : link
if the Dolphins come away with DeVonta Smith.
Short term good for Giants  
Reale01 : 1:42 pm : link
We now pick before Philly. They would have to move at least to 9 to get back ahead of the Giants as I don't see Dallas trading with them - and if they did the Giants would be picking before Dallas.
RE: Rappaport:  
Anakim : 1:42 pm : link
In comment 15198789 Anakim said:
Quote:
Eagles would've traded up to #3 but ONLY for Zach Wilson....



So is Zach Wilson all but destined to be a Jet?



The Truth...Hurts



Ian Rapoport
@RapSheet
The #Eagles tried to trade up to No. 3, but they would only do it for Zach Wilson, source said. Instead, they back out, get an extra 1st rounder, and continue to build.
RE: I am going to be very annoyed  
BleedBlue : 1:42 pm : link
In comment 15198792 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
if the Dolphins come away with DeVonta Smith.


LOL

everyone is like freaking out. smith is beyond a luxury pick at this point.

Give me pitts, waddle, slater, parsons
Does anybody remember who  
chopperhatch : 1:44 pm : link
Tua favored more at Bama? Smith or Waddle?
how so?  
RAIN : 1:44 pm : link
both teams need receiving threats, and O-line. San Fran guarantees another QB is gone. I expect #4 to have some heat as well for Fields/Lance.
Everyone was projecting  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 1:44 pm : link
Pitts or a receiver to Philly. Now Miami takes someone instead. End of the day this probably reduces odds that all of the skill guys are gone. All of this might encourage someone else to go up to get the 4th QB. More QBs early the better.
What's  
AcidTest : 1:45 pm : link
strange is how far out from the draft both to these deals have occurred. I wonder if teams are closer to completing their evaluations because COVID - 19 meant no combine and so severely hampered pro days.
RE: Can't get caught up in what other teams are doing.  
BMac : 1:45 pm : link
In comment 15198781 Klaatu said:
Quote:
The Giants just have to take care of their own business and devil take Mackworth Castle!


"Yondah lies de castle of my fadda!"
LOL  
BleedBlue : 1:46 pm : link
i think [philly didnt get enough....

EVEN if they suck and wentz hits benchmarks, 3 first rounders is nice but its not like there is a stud QB coming out next year at this point and so what? they arent a very good team a few pieces away....now they def miss out on chase and pitts. MAYBE smith is possible but regardless
Don't see this as bad for the Giants  
BillT : 1:46 pm : link
It's like people all bothered about Chase Young going to Washington. Now, Washington has a great DL and no QB. So, now the Eagles have some future picks and Hurts as their QB. That's ok with me.
Hope I'm wrong,  
Dave in Hoboken : 1:47 pm : link
but something tells my Philly's rebuild is going to be considerably faster than our rebuild was (yes I consider us a good team now).
RE: Hope I'm wrong,  
chopperhatch : 1:48 pm : link
In comment 15198808 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
but something tells my Philly's rebuild is going to be considerably faster than our rebuild was (yes I consider us a good team now).


They are very old and are going to need much more than a few 1st round picks to get better.
My Mock:  
Anakim : 1:48 pm : link
1) Jaguars - QB Trevor Lawrence
2) Jets - QB Zach Wilson
3) 49ers - QB Trey Lance
4) Falcons - QB Justin Fields
5) Bengals - OT Penei Sewell
6) Dolphins - WR Ja'Marr Chase
7) Lions - WR Jaylen Waddle
8) Panthers - QB Mac Jones - I mean they need a QB, too!
9) Broncos - hmmm. could it be Surtain? Micah Parsons? They have a decent WR corp and they have Noah Fant, so no Smith or Pitts.
10) Cowboys - Surtain? Horn? Slater?



Leaving Kyle Pitts or Devonta Smith for us! I'd take Pitts over Smith.
RE: HMM  
Mr. Nickels : 1:48 pm : link
In comment 15198765 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
Interesting and I guess that shows they (PhillY) are not after one of the QB's.

I think Philly is borderline tanking!


They tried to move up to 3 for QB
Waddle was the #1 b4 he went out  
RAIN : 1:49 pm : link
Jamar Chase will be gone likely at #6. Pitts will likely be gone before we pick. Sewell and Parsons. Not sure this does anything to us that wasn't there before.

A team likely to take a receiver replaces a team that likely takes a receiver.
Stop worrying about the  
jvm52106 : 1:49 pm : link
Eagles. All that matters is how the draft now shakes out for us.
RE: Hope I'm wrong,  
BleedBlue : 1:49 pm : link
In comment 15198808 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
but something tells my Philly's rebuild is going to be considerably faster than our rebuild was (yes I consider us a good team now).


based on what? they have no QB and OLD OL. a weak as shit secondary. they have not a single receiving threat who scares ANYONE.

The eagles are a ways away....3 first next year help for sure, but they just lost out on chase and pitts and imo those guys are the best tow offensive players in this draft outside of QBs.

Everyone is freaking out, i think this was awesome for the giants. sure next year, eagles will control first round, but lets not act like 3 firsts are gaunrateed. lol this is the same front office that took jalen raegor over jefferson LOL they can easily miss on 2 of 3 LOL
Nothing is guarantted, like I said, hope I'm wrong.  
Dave in Hoboken : 1:50 pm : link
I just despise that team and fanbase and they deserve to suffer much longer than we did. Hope you guys are right.
RE: Nothing is guarantted, like I said, hope I'm wrong.  
BleedBlue : 1:51 pm : link
In comment 15198819 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
I just despise that team and fanbase and they deserve to suffer much longer than we did. Hope you guys are right.


we will be okay dave...i think this was a bad move for philly. plus....wentz prob gets shelved again and its a second rounder lol
RE: Waddle was the #1 b4 he went out  
Saquon'sQuadz : 1:51 pm : link
In comment 15198816 RAIN said:
Quote:
Jamar Chase will be gone likely at #6. Pitts will likely be gone before we pick. Sewell and Parsons. Not sure this does anything to us that wasn't there before.

A team likely to take a receiver replaces a team that likely takes a receiver.


no 2 teams before us were likely to take a WR or Pitts (Miami, Eagles), now only Miami is ahead of them, and there's Detroit.

which likely means 1 WR and or Pitts will be there at 11 now.
Right now, I’m pretty stoked of where the Giants are  
DonnieD89 : 1:53 pm : link
with their draft position. I’m willing to bet that one of Parsons, Slater, Pitts, Waddell, or Smith are going to be there at#11. I will be jumping with joy, if they get Parsons. They need a linebacker/edge rusher. That would be perfect. I would be happy with any of these guys, though.
...  
BleedBlue : 1:55 pm : link
i am feelin hella good today boys!


I think giants will have their pick of

waddle, slater, pitts, parsons, smith

At most 2 of those will be gone at this point.

the first 4 picks are probably QBs.

Personally my order is

Pitts
parsons
slater
waddle
smith (i just think he is a luxury as outside we seem set)
RE: My Mock:  
Jimmy Googs : 1:56 pm : link
In comment 15198814 Anakim said:
Quote:
1) Jaguars - QB Trevor Lawrence
2) Jets - QB Zach Wilson
3) 49ers - QB Trey Lance
4) Falcons - QB Justin Fields
5) Bengals - OT Penei Sewell
6) Dolphins - WR Ja'Marr Chase
7) Lions - WR Jaylen Waddle
8) Panthers - QB Mac Jones - I mean they need a QB, too!
9) Broncos - hmmm. could it be Surtain? Micah Parsons? They have a decent WR corp and they have Noah Fant, so no Smith or Pitts.
10) Cowboys - Surtain? Horn? Slater?



Leaving Kyle Pitts or Devonta Smith for us! I'd take Pitts over Smith.


Agree with 1 thru 6.

7-10 need to come into focus more...
Philly  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1:57 pm : link
has to essentially replace both of their lines, get a QB and.......lots of other players. The drafting has been really bad for several years.

I hope Roseman is left in place to try to put it together.
Miami  
The Dude : 1:58 pm : link
moved back 3 spots, picked up a 1st and a 3rd to STILL draft chase.
I agree with Anakim Pitts over Smith  
Chip : 1:58 pm : link
but either would be great. This forces the QBs up and that is good news for the Giants. We are in a great spot.
RE: My Mock:  
AcidTest : 2:00 pm : link
In comment 15198814 Anakim said:
Quote:
1) Jaguars - QB Trevor Lawrence
2) Jets - QB Zach Wilson
3) 49ers - QB Trey Lance
4) Falcons - QB Justin Fields
5) Bengals - OT Penei Sewell
6) Dolphins - WR Ja'Marr Chase
7) Lions - WR Jaylen Waddle
8) Panthers - QB Mac Jones - I mean they need a QB, too!
9) Broncos - hmmm. could it be Surtain? Micah Parsons? They have a decent WR corp and they have Noah Fant, so no Smith or Pitts.
10) Cowboys - Surtain? Horn? Slater?



Leaving Kyle Pitts or Devonta Smith for us! I'd take Pitts over Smith.


That's pretty realistic. I'd also take Pitts over Smith. The Giants could then trade Engram.
RE: Philly  
FStubbs : 2:01 pm : link
In comment 15198828 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
has to essentially replace both of their lines, get a QB and.......lots of other players. The drafting has been really bad for several years.

I hope Roseman is left in place to try to put it together.


I hope they blow those picks too, but it's not likely. Good news is at least in 2021 they look like they won't be factors.
If Pitts is there and Giants take him,  
DonnieD89 : 2:01 pm : link
Engram will be traded and Giants will have either an extra pick or extra picks.
If it is Pitts then we can definitely  
jvm52106 : 2:01 pm : link
move EE for a 3rd or 4th pick this year.
Pitts Chase Waddle Smith  
Thegratefulhead : 2:02 pm : link
I have NO idea which one will be the best pro. Very equivalent for me. The last of the bunch drafted could end up the most productive. We should have the opportunity for one of them. Nice spot.
RE: Miami  
Jimmy Googs : 2:02 pm : link
In comment 15198830 The Dude said:
Quote:
moved back 3 spots, picked up a 1st and a 3rd to STILL draft chase.


Miami really setting themselves up nicely. Well done.
RE: Hope I'm wrong,  
BlueVinnie : 2:03 pm : link
In comment 15198808 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
but something tells my Philly's rebuild is going to be considerably faster than our rebuild was (yes I consider us a good team now).

Without question (the Eagles part, I think we're a ways away from being good). In addition, the Dolphins are schooling us on how it's done.
If we draft Pitts, Smith, or Waddle,  
Dave in Hoboken : 2:04 pm : link
we literally might from the worst offensive weapons in the league to quite possibly the best in ONE year.

That is insane when you think about it.
RE: RE: Philly  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2:04 pm : link
In comment 15198835 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15198828 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


has to essentially replace both of their lines, get a QB and.......lots of other players. The drafting has been really bad for several years.

I hope Roseman is left in place to try to put it together.



I hope they blow those picks too, but it's not likely. Good news is at least in 2021 they look like they won't be factors.


He gets a lot of credit around here but that 2017 team was really put together by Chip and Reid. He certainly contributed though but they have a ton of needs now. Hopefully the coach they have stinks too lol
I still think Miami  
JonC : 2:04 pm : link
takes Smith to help Tua.
If Cincy takes Chase  
Thegratefulhead : 2:05 pm : link
To reunite him with Burrow, how far does Sewell fall?
Giants will work their new Ex Lions executive  
eric2425ny : 2:06 pm : link
connection and move up to take Smith or Chase, whichever one is there. Detroit is in serious need of picks as they are just entering a rebuild. It may cost us a 2nd this year or maybe a 3rd this year and a 2nd next year to do so.
RE: I still think Miami  
Saquon'sQuadz : 2:06 pm : link
In comment 15198847 JonC said:
Quote:
takes Smith to help Tua.


The Bama connection makes sense, but man Chase is the best WR in the draft.
it's good for the giants  
GiantsFan84 : 2:06 pm : link
both miami and philly were WR / Pitts possibilities

one has now been removed from the equation
so Miami back up for J'Marr Chase, big question is Atlanta  
Eric on Li : 2:06 pm : link
Cincy likely takes Sewell unless Atlanta takes him. but gotta think if Atlanta isn't going QB they are going to trade out of that spot. Seems most likely QB's go 1-4. Then Sewell 5, Chase 6.

Then draft starts at #7.
And for the NYG Surtain, Smith, Waddle, Pitts all on the board. Very likely at least 1 of them falls with Denver and Dallas unlikely to go WR.
RE: If Cincy takes Chase  
Saquon'sQuadz : 2:07 pm : link
In comment 15198851 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
To reunite him with Burrow, how far does Sewell fall?


This is interesting too, I dont think he gets past Dallas ugh.
RE: so Miami back up for J'Marr Chase, big question is Atlanta  
Saquon'sQuadz : 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15198856 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
Cincy likely takes Sewell unless Atlanta takes him. but gotta think if Atlanta isn't going QB they are going to trade out of that spot. Seems most likely QB's go 1-4. Then Sewell 5, Chase 6.

Then draft starts at #7.
And for the NYG Surtain, Smith, Waddle, Pitts all on the board. Very likely at least 1 of them falls with Denver and Dallas unlikely to go WR.


before Fuller I was 100% with Broncos taking a CB at 9 but now I'm not sure what anyone past 6 is doing.
RE: RE: If Cincy takes Chase  
Thegratefulhead : 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15198857 Saquon'sQuadz said:
Quote:
In comment 15198851 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


To reunite him with Burrow, how far does Sewell fall?



This is interesting too, I dont think he gets past Dallas ugh.
I think Dallas has to go corner if they are all on the board.
RE: RE: so Miami back up for J'Marr Chase, big question is Atlanta  
Eric on Li : 2:10 pm : link
In comment 15198859 Saquon'sQuadz said:
Quote:
In comment 15198856 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


Cincy likely takes Sewell unless Atlanta takes him. but gotta think if Atlanta isn't going QB they are going to trade out of that spot. Seems most likely QB's go 1-4. Then Sewell 5, Chase 6.

Then draft starts at #7.
And for the NYG Surtain, Smith, Waddle, Pitts all on the board. Very likely at least 1 of them falls with Denver and Dallas unlikely to go WR.



before Fuller I was 100% with Broncos taking a CB at 9 but now I'm not sure what anyone past 6 is doing.


Unless they are giving up on Lock and moving up to 4 I think Denver is going D. Surtain if he's there and maybe Parsons if not? Their skill positions are loaded but maybe they'd consider Slater too.
RE: Don't see this as bad for the Giants  
Thegratefulhead : 2:10 pm : link
In comment 15198807 BillT said:
Quote:
It's like people all bothered about Chase Young going to Washington. Now, Washington has a great DL and no QB. So, now the Eagles have some future picks and Hurts as their QB. That's ok with me.
Same. Eagles picking after us in 2021 sounds great to me. Home we pick who they wanted. :)
RE: My Mock:  
JoeMoney19 : 2:11 pm : link
In comment 15198814 Anakim said:
Quote:
1) Jaguars - QB Trevor Lawrence
2) Jets - QB Zach Wilson
3) 49ers - QB Trey Lance
4) Falcons - QB Justin Fields
5) Bengals - OT Penei Sewell
6) Dolphins - WR Ja'Marr Chase
7) Lions - WR Jaylen Waddle
8) Panthers - QB Mac Jones - I mean they need a QB, too!
9) Broncos - hmmm. could it be Surtain? Micah Parsons? They have a decent WR corp and they have Noah Fant, so no Smith or Pitts.
10) Cowboys - Surtain? Horn? Slater?



Leaving Kyle Pitts or Devonta Smith for us! I'd take Pitts over Smith.

Lance over Fields?
So, San Fran Outbid Philly for the 3rd pick  
ZogZerg : 2:12 pm : link
And only like 3 QBs, so baildd out.
RE: RE: My Mock:  
Anakim : 2:12 pm : link
In comment 15198867 JoeMoney19 said:
Quote:
In comment 15198814 Anakim said:


Quote:


1) Jaguars - QB Trevor Lawrence
2) Jets - QB Zach Wilson
3) 49ers - QB Trey Lance
4) Falcons - QB Justin Fields
5) Bengals - OT Penei Sewell
6) Dolphins - WR Ja'Marr Chase
7) Lions - WR Jaylen Waddle
8) Panthers - QB Mac Jones - I mean they need a QB, too!
9) Broncos - hmmm. could it be Surtain? Micah Parsons? They have a decent WR corp and they have Noah Fant, so no Smith or Pitts.
10) Cowboys - Surtain? Horn? Slater?



Leaving Kyle Pitts or Devonta Smith for us! I'd take Pitts over Smith.


Lance over Fields?


If the thought is to keep Jimmy G, then yeah, I could see them going with Lance over Fields
RE: RE: My Mock:  
Thegratefulhead : 2:13 pm : link
In comment 15198867 JoeMoney19 said:
Quote:
In comment 15198814 Anakim said:


Quote:


1) Jaguars - QB Trevor Lawrence
2) Jets - QB Zach Wilson
3) 49ers - QB Trey Lance
4) Falcons - QB Justin Fields
5) Bengals - OT Penei Sewell
6) Dolphins - WR Ja'Marr Chase
7) Lions - WR Jaylen Waddle
8) Panthers - QB Mac Jones - I mean they need a QB, too!
9) Broncos - hmmm. could it be Surtain? Micah Parsons? They have a decent WR corp and they have Noah Fant, so no Smith or Pitts.
10) Cowboys - Surtain? Horn? Slater?



Leaving Kyle Pitts or Devonta Smith for us! I'd take Pitts over Smith.


Lance over Fields?
I would. I have them Lawrence Wilson Lance Jones Fields.
RE: LOL  
Breeze_94 : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 15198805 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
i think [philly didnt get enough....

EVEN if they suck and wentz hits benchmarks, 3 first rounders is nice but its not like there is a stud QB coming out next year at this point and so what? they arent a very good team a few pieces away....now they def miss out on chase and pitts. MAYBE smith is possible but regardless


Philly has a ton of holes and the roster as a hole is in pretty bad shape. They are also in a precarious salary cap position so can’t really plug said holes.

What they need is draft picks and an infusion of youth. Chase/Pitts are great prospects, but only fill one need for Philly. Even the best players on the roster like Graham, Cox, Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Brooks are well into their 30’s. That team needs a complete overhaul, not one flashy WR/TE prospect.
Why are people saying this isn't good for us?  
mittenedman : 2:17 pm : link
The Eagles were probably going to take a WR or OL if they didn't draft a QB, which it appears they aren't interested in by trading out of the 6 slot.
Breeze  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2:20 pm : link
I am totally with you.
RE: RE: Hope I'm wrong,  
montanagiant : 2:22 pm : link
In comment 15198843 BlueVinnie said:
Quote:
In comment 15198808 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


but something tells my Philly's rebuild is going to be considerably faster than our rebuild was (yes I consider us a good team now).


Without question (the Eagles part, I think we're a ways away from being good). In addition, the Dolphins are schooling us on how it's done.

How is that? The Dolphins have been rebuilding since 2008?
Dave  
Lines of Scrimmage : 2:24 pm : link
Come back and make that comment when they get to a championship game or win the Division. Pats will be back, you have the Bills and I actually think the GM/HC with the Jets may get things going. Miami has a very tough road ahead imo,
RE: Dave  
Dave in Hoboken : 2:29 pm : link
In comment 15198902 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Come back and make that comment when they get to a championship game or win the Division. Pats will be back, you have the Bills and I actually think the GM/HC with the Jets may get things going. Miami has a very tough road ahead imo,


I didn't say it's right around the corner. I said it might be quicker than ours, big difference.
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 2:33 pm : link
Dolphins are doing a really good job of rebuilding IMO. They may be held back by the QB - I'm not sold on Tua. I didn't see elite skill in him last year (I don't watch much CFB). We'll see.
The Eagles are already planning for 2022  
DavidinBMNY : 2:38 pm : link
Sounds like they are going to be pretty quiet with FA. This feels like a suck in 2021 and reload in 2022 move.
The trades work out well  
dpinzow : 2:44 pm : link
Aside from Lawrence none of these QBs are all that so it drops better players to us if the QBs are overdrafted
Is Kevin Costner the new VP in Miami?  
PatersonPlank : 2:44 pm : link
?
RE: My Mock:  
Judge_and_Jury : 2:48 pm : link
In comment 15198814 Anakim said:
Quote:
1) Jaguars - QB Trevor Lawrence
2) Jets - QB Zach Wilson
3) 49ers - QB Trey Lance
4) Falcons - QB Justin Fields
5) Bengals - OT Penei Sewell
6) Dolphins - WR Ja'Marr Chase
7) Lions - WR Jaylen Waddle
8) Panthers - QB Mac Jones - I mean they need a QB, too!
9) Broncos - hmmm. could it be Surtain? Micah Parsons? They have a decent WR corp and they have Noah Fant, so no Smith or Pitts.
10) Cowboys - Surtain? Horn? Slater?



Leaving Kyle Pitts or Devonta Smith for us! I'd take Pitts over Smith.


Lions may take QB too.
RE: Is Kevin Costner the new VP in Miami?  
Mike in NY : 2:52 pm : link
In comment 15198946 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
?


Jayson Oweh no matter what
RE: I agree with Anakim Pitts over Smith  
chopperhatch : 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15198832 Chip said:
Quote:
but either would be great. This forces the QBs up and that is good news for the Giants. We are in a great spot.


Not sure I agree. Given the Golladay acquisition and our allegiance to Engram for at least another year, give me the crafty route runner in Smith.

I have been anti-Bama WR in this draft,but the wriggly, smart guy outweighs the over the middle concussion waiting to happen.
RE: RE: I agree with Anakim Pitts over Smith  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 3:07 pm : link
In comment 15198961 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 15198832 Chip said:


Quote:


but either would be great. This forces the QBs up and that is good news for the Giants. We are in a great spot.



Not sure I agree. Given the Golladay acquisition and our allegiance to Engram for at least another year, give me the crafty route runner in Smith.

I have been anti-Bama WR in this draft,but the wriggly, smart guy outweighs the over the middle concussion waiting to happen.


I’m softly in the “anti-Bama receiver” camp now (not that I think they’re bad prospects), but I’ve had a feeling for a while that both will be available when the Giants pick. Pitts isn’t dropping and now I doubt Slater will. I don’t care for Parsons. Oh well.
JAX - Trevor Lawrence  
90.Cal : 3:08 pm : link
NYJ - Zach Wilson
SF - Mac Jones
ATL - Justin Fields
CAR (trade) - Trey Lance
MIA - Penei Sewell
DET - Ja'Marr Chase
CIN (trade) - Kyle Pitts
DEN - Pat Surtain II
DAL - Rashawn Slater
NYG - Devonta Smith
PHI - Jaylen Waddle

My guess...
Smith is a better prospect  
ryanmkeane : 3:11 pm : link
than Calvin Ridley, who has really been awesome so far. I'm all in for Smith if he's there.
RE: RE: Dave  
BleedBlue : 3:29 pm : link
In comment 15198914 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
In comment 15198902 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


Come back and make that comment when they get to a championship game or win the Division. Pats will be back, you have the Bills and I actually think the GM/HC with the Jets may get things going. Miami has a very tough road ahead imo,



I didn't say it's right around the corner. I said it might be quicker than ours, big difference.


dave, youre better than that. the phins have been rebuilding for decade lol when was the last time they were anything special? Good franchises have winning moments, then need a period to turn it around and usually do. The phins have been bad for a while....

Personally, i think they are gonna be good and will be competing for division, but we shouldnt act like they did it in a year...they have sucked for a while. it does finally seem like they have gotten some things right tho.
Just when I warmed up to the non-sexy CB pick.  
stoneman : 3:41 pm : link
Now Pitts is back in the equation. Have to admit, I would be bummed if they still went CB over Pitts. Even Smith to a degree.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3:42 pm : link
I don't think Pitts last until 11.

I think our choice comes down to Waddle or Smith. I'm in the camp wanting the latter.
RE: Just when I warmed up to the non-sexy CB pick.  
BleedBlue : 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15199021 stoneman said:
Quote:
Now Pitts is back in the equation. Have to admit, I would be bummed if they still went CB over Pitts. Even Smith to a degree.


id be SHOCKED if they went CB. bradberry and jackson are young. they have holmes who plays nickel, ryan can play some corner and you can do worse than yiadom as depth outside.

Id be SHOCKED if its a corner. i expect one of

pitts
parsons
slater
waddle
smith

thats probably my order too
RE: RE: LOL  
BleedBlue : 3:45 pm : link
In comment 15198878 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
In comment 15198805 BleedBlue said:


Quote:


i think [philly didnt get enough....

EVEN if they suck and wentz hits benchmarks, 3 first rounders is nice but its not like there is a stud QB coming out next year at this point and so what? they arent a very good team a few pieces away....now they def miss out on chase and pitts. MAYBE smith is possible but regardless



Philly has a ton of holes and the roster as a hole is in pretty bad shape. They are also in a precarious salary cap position so can’t really plug said holes.

What they need is draft picks and an infusion of youth. Chase/Pitts are great prospects, but only fill one need for Philly. Even the best players on the roster like Graham, Cox, Kelce, Lane Johnson, and Brooks are well into their 30’s. That team needs a complete overhaul, not one flashy WR/TE prospect.


i dont disagree they need more than one, but my point was their turnaround isnt going to be super fast....they dont have a clue if they solved the QB spot and have a TON of weaknesses
My bet  
M.S. : 3:45 pm : link

Dolphins going back up for a Left Tackle.
RE: My bet  
BleedBlue : 3:47 pm : link
In comment 15199035 M.S. said:
Quote:

Dolphins going back up for a Left Tackle.


well, they are going to be a pick late lol.. cincy should and probably will take sewell. need to protect burrow
RE: RE: My bet  
beatrixkiddo : 3:55 pm : link
In comment 15199037 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15199035 M.S. said:


Quote:



Dolphins going back up for a Left Tackle.



well, they are going to be a pick late lol.. cincy should and probably will take sewell. need to protect burrow


Maybe the Dolphins are willing to force the Bengals hand, if they don't get Sewell, they can go with one whomever Tua's favorite weapon is, or be in a prime spot to trade the pick again which the value will go up if there are a run on QB's prior. My guess is they like one of the WR's (Chase or Smith) and want to get the player of their choosing.
All of the above assumes the Jests take a QB ... I can see them  
Spider56 : 3:57 pm : link
taking Sewell, Pitts, Parsons or Chase at #2.
RE: JAX - Trevor Lawrence  
fanatic II : 4:15 pm : link
In comment 15198978 90.Cal said:
Quote:
NYJ - Zach Wilson
SF - Mac Jones
ATL - Justin Fields
CAR (trade) - Trey Lance
MIA - Penei Sewell
DET - Ja'Marr Chase
CIN (trade) - Kyle Pitts
DEN - Pat Surtain II
DAL - Rashawn Slater
NYG - Devonta Smith
PHI - Jaylen Waddle

My guess...


I have read where Dallas was very impressed with Horn. If Surtain is not available I believe Dallas will select Horn at 10.
RE: RE: RE: Hope I'm wrong,  
FatMan in Charlotte : 4:23 pm : link
In comment 15198896 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15198843 BlueVinnie said:


Quote:


In comment 15198808 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


but something tells my Philly's rebuild is going to be considerably faster than our rebuild was (yes I consider us a good team now).


Without question (the Eagles part, I think we're a ways away from being good). In addition, the Dolphins are schooling us on how it's done.


How is that? The Dolphins have been rebuilding since 2008?


Exactly. And also in that time, they've cycled through QB's, coaches and WR's.

Every year, we hear about the promise of the Cards, the Raiders, the Browns. Outside of limited success, those teams rise and fall and haven't met expectations.
I bet Joe Judge chooses a player the Eagles wanted....  
Fishmanjim57 : 4:24 pm : link
sort of a BB move. As for next season, do worry about Philly, their GM is a moron.
RE: Pitts Chase Waddle Smith  
sb from NYT Forum : 4:51 pm : link
In comment 15198839 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
I have NO idea which one will be the best pro. Very equivalent for me. The last of the bunch drafted could end up the most productive. We should have the opportunity for one of them. Nice spot.


Throw Parsons or Surtain in the mix and the Giants are sitting pretty. Any one of those players would be great (though I am scared of Waddle's ankle).
RE: All of the above assumes the Jests take a QB ... I can see them  
LauderdaleMatty : 5:02 pm : link
In comment 15199055 Spider56 said:
Quote:
taking Sewell, Pitts, Parsons or Chase at #2.

If they passed up they SF deal and Lawson a QB they deserve to suck forever and ever.
May have  
OC2.0 : 5:27 pm : link
Been mentioned already. but I really think Mia.is angling for a Watson trade if the legal shit gets resolved 1 way or other soon enough.
If not then they press on, no blood no foul.
RE: RE: Hope I'm wrong,  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 6:23 pm : link
In comment 15198843 BlueVinnie said:
Quote:
In comment 15198808 Dave in Hoboken said:


Quote:


but something tells my Philly's rebuild is going to be considerably faster than our rebuild was (yes I consider us a good team now).


Without question (the Eagles part, I think we're a ways away from being good). In addition, the Dolphins are schooling us on how it's done.


The Dolphins arent schooling anyone on anything. They havent strung together 2 winning seasons in a row since 2002.
Cowboys Giants Eagles  
Leg of Theismann : 6:28 pm : link
At 10 11 12. Super interesting. Wish we were front of the pack but at least we’re not last.
RE: Giants will work their new Ex Lions executive  
Joe Beckwith : 7:07 pm : link
In comment 15198853 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
connection and move up to take Smith or Chase, whichever one is there. Detroit is in serious need of picks as they are just entering a rebuild. It may cost us a 2nd this year or maybe a 3rd this year and a 2nd next year to do so.

The Giants have 6 picks; trading a 2nd or 3rd , especially the #42, when they have at least 3 needs doesn’t seem to be a good move.
ncredible business  
sphinx : 7:55 pm : link
Steve Palazzolo. @PFF_Steve

Dolphins have turned Laremy Tunsil into four 1sts, two 2nds, and a 3rd...incredible business
.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions