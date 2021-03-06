2 or 3 of Smith,Waddle,Pitts,Parsons, Slater available at 11 Judge_and_Jury : 3/27/2021 10:52 am

With the draft order reshuffled it presents a very interesting dynamic for Giants:



1) Jaguars - QB Trevor Lawrence

2) Jets - QB Zach Wilson

3) 49ers - QB Trey Lance

4) Falcons - QB Justin Fields

5) Bengals - OT Penei Sewell- blue chip

6) Dolphins - WR Ja'Marr Chase- blue chip

7) Lions - WR Jaylen Waddle, have Hockenson, and lost 2 top WRs

8) Panthers - QB Mac Jones - Rhule all over him at Senior Bowl and said to love him

9) Broncos - Micah Parsons? They have a decent WR corp /Noah Fant, so maybe no Smith or Pitts.

10) Cowboys - Surtain, unlikely to take another offense weapon





Best way to look at this is it is a very high likelihood that 2 to 3 of these 5 WILL be available when we pick:



Smith,Waddle,Pitts,Parsons, Slater



Who do you pick and why?



*I did not include Surtain/Farley/Horn because with 30MM invested AAV in our top 2 CBs and Holmes as a promising young slot and a strong supporting cast of safeties, I don't see us going here round 1.



