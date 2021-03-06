for display only
2 or 3 of Smith,Waddle,Pitts,Parsons, Slater available at 11

Judge_and_Jury : 3/27/2021 10:52 am
With the draft order reshuffled it presents a very interesting dynamic for Giants:

1) Jaguars - QB Trevor Lawrence
2) Jets - QB Zach Wilson
3) 49ers - QB Trey Lance
4) Falcons - QB Justin Fields
5) Bengals - OT Penei Sewell- blue chip
6) Dolphins - WR Ja'Marr Chase- blue chip
7) Lions - WR Jaylen Waddle, have Hockenson, and lost 2 top WRs
8) Panthers - QB Mac Jones - Rhule all over him at Senior Bowl and said to love him
9) Broncos - Micah Parsons? They have a decent WR corp /Noah Fant, so maybe no Smith or Pitts.
10) Cowboys - Surtain, unlikely to take another offense weapon


Best way to look at this is it is a very high likelihood that 2 to 3 of these 5 WILL be available when we pick:

Smith,Waddle,Pitts,Parsons, Slater

Who do you pick and why?

*I did not include Surtain/Farley/Horn because with 30MM invested AAV in our top 2 CBs and Holmes as a promising young slot and a strong supporting cast of safeties, I don't see us going here round 1.

honestly i wouldn't be shocked if dallas took pitts  
GiantsFan84 : 3/27/2021 11:01 am : link
.
i also think you're going to see atlanta trade down  
GiantsFan84 : 3/27/2021 11:01 am : link
with either carolina or denver
I’m running up to the podium (virtual)  
Eman11 : 3/27/2021 11:05 am : link
And taking Smith if he’s there, and then Waddle if Smith is gone.

Smith to me is a no brainer, and I couldn’t pass on such a talented player. He’s the whole package to me even if a bit light, and seems like as close to a Joe Judge type player the coach could ask for.
_________  
I am Ninja : 3/27/2021 11:09 am : link
Agree w GF84. You cant ever assume Dal will do what they "should" do.
RE: I’m running up to the podium (virtual)  
Judge_and_Jury : 3/27/2021 11:10 am : link
In comment 15199719 Eman11 said:
Quote:
And taking Smith if he’s there, and then Waddle if Smith is gone.

Smith to me is a no brainer, and I couldn’t pass on such a talented player. He’s the whole package to me even if a bit light, and seems like as close to a Joe Judge type player the coach could ask for.


The WRs may represent the glaring BPA conundrum. While not nearly the highest need, they may be on a tier of their own. However the other guys on the list mentioned (Slater,Parsons) there is a chance 1 or both may be on the same row as Smith/Pitts/Waddle.
Giants will get a good player  
US1 Giants : 3/27/2021 11:10 am : link
Trust the Giants with the pick more than anyone on BBI.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/27/2021 11:12 am : link
Smith, Smith, Smith.
My two rd WISH  
GiantSteps : 3/27/2021 11:12 am : link
I've been starting to like the idea of Slater or Parsons if either are there.

Parsons in our defense would just open things up in really interesting ways. I think our defense would-on paper, at least-have the potential to be truly elite with a guy like him.

Slater, on the other hand, is as versatile as you could ask for, athletic, and would likely be able to handle the vast majority of his assignments. He could be the missing anchor that line has been looking for.

I'd love to see EE traded with our third rd pick for a high to mid second rd pick. No idea who our trading partner would be, but just sayin. Getting Friermuth, Terrace Marshall, one of the second tier Offensive linemen could all be in play. I know that's lofty thinking and highly unlikely, but April 29th is a long way away, so wtf why not.
I Like the Speed and Big Playmaking Abilities...  
Jim in Tampa : 3/27/2021 11:16 am : link
of Waddle and Smith and think both are a better fit than Pitts. (I want speed to compliment Golladay. Pitts is too similar to Golladay and Engram.)

I'd love it if both Waddle and Smith were available because I trust that the Giants will make the right choice, given JJ's connection to Saban and Alabama.
We love Pitts  
Rico : 3/27/2021 11:16 am : link
We also love the receivers. I think OL in round 1 is unlikely. And Parsons is not an option.
I do not love any of them.......hoping for a trade down  
George from PA : 3/27/2021 11:17 am : link
.
Pitts for me  
Chip : 3/27/2021 11:17 am : link
170 lbs no thank you unless Pitts is off the board. I would be happy with either as well as Slater and Parsons. We are going to get a great player at 11. so don't trade down.
RE: honestly i wouldn't be shocked if dallas took pitts  
Jay on the Island : 3/27/2021 11:21 am : link
In comment 15199713 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
.

I wouldn't either. I think Dallas will draft either Pitts or a CB.
I'd pick DeVonta Smith  
Jay on the Island : 3/27/2021 11:22 am : link
without a doubt. He's a great player and a great person off the field as well. Judge will love this kid.
RE: We love Pitts  
Judge_and_Jury : 3/27/2021 11:24 am : link
In comment 15199732 Rico said:
Quote:
We also love the receivers. I think OL in round 1 is unlikely. And Parsons is not an option.


Rico , with things being fluid how confident are you of this? We may have one of the worst starting tandems of OGs in the NFL right now.
Good discussion thread. Agree with the OP as to the  
NYGgolfer : 3/27/2021 11:26 am : link
first batch of picks although things start to get hazy around pick #7.

Would imagine that one of those top WRs and/or Pitts will be available when the Giants are on the clock. And it makes a lot of sense to grab one to continue to add playmaking talent to this Offense.

Offensive line additions are critical too but would go with the above first and address OL on Day 2.
Wr please  
GiantsRage2007 : 3/27/2021 11:27 am : link
I think we need a Shep replacement by next year anyway
RE: We love Pitts  
eric2425ny : 3/27/2021 11:27 am : link
In comment 15199732 Rico said:
Quote:
We also love the receivers. I think OL in round 1 is unlikely. And Parsons is not an option.


Interesting. I’d be happy with any of Pitts, Smith, or Waddle. I’d prefer Smith. Still feel like we need one more playmaker on O and need to draft another Guard relatively high as well.
Why does everyone predict the Lions  
beatrixkiddo : 3/27/2021 11:29 am : link
Taking Waddle? Have they shown a preference of him over Smith?

Lions are pretty depleated overall, I could see them being candidates to trade down for more picks if Atlanta doesn’t.

If all those players are available I’d be just about happy with any of them. Would prefer a game changing defensive player but one of the top skill players would be great as well. Pitts would look great and essentially provide another excellent contested catch player to pair with Golladay on the field. We would still have the speed guys in Slayton and Ross to balance things out.
RE: honestly i wouldn't be shocked if dallas took pitts  
GoDeep13 : 3/27/2021 11:32 am : link
In comment 15199713 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
.
Feels like a Jerry move
Would not be unhappy with any of those choices.  
Watson : 3/27/2021 11:33 am : link
Would prefer Pitts & Waddle. In that order. Multiple
Don’t think OG makes sense in first round, unless trade down  
Payasdaddy : 3/27/2021 11:35 am : link
Was thinking pats ,but I can see them getting jimmy g for a draft pick so won’t need too
5 qbs May be off board by the time we pick
Pitts. Not huge on having another TE who can’t block a ton
But basically,he would be an bigger Ee who can actually catch
And is better at contested balls. A bigger jordan reed.
Definitely need an OG, if we fill it in first 3 rounds I would have more confidence pushing the starters as a rookie.
if we could fit trai turner on roster, may not have to
Just don’t know if they will after Fulton signing( who seems back up material)
I'm hacking into the NFL system...  
bw in dc : 3/27/2021 11:36 am : link
and overriding the Jints Central card.

And submitting: Rashawn Slater, any position on the OL, Northwestern.

Your're welcome, Daniel Jones.
I’m team DeVonta Smith  
GoDeep13 : 3/27/2021 11:36 am : link
All the way. He is the guy I want most at 11. For me it’s.

1. DeVonta Smith

2. Slater
3. Vera-Tucker
4. Kyle Pitts
5. Kwity Paye


6. Waddle



999. Gregory Rousseau
JJ  
Rico : 3/27/2021 11:36 am : link
This assessment pre-dates our big FA signings, but I should get more info as the draft gets closer. I did reconfirm that we are not interested in Parsons.
Bw  
cosmicj : 3/27/2021 11:38 am : link
I think there are some excellent early 2nd round OL prospects available this season and picking one then would be a more efficient use of resources.
RE: JJ  
chick310 : 3/27/2021 11:38 am : link
In comment 15199763 Rico said:
Quote:
This assessment pre-dates our big FA signings, but I should get more info as the draft gets closer. I did reconfirm that we are not interested in Parsons.


Rico, you are the man.
RE: We love Pitts  
ColHowPepper : 3/27/2021 11:38 am : link
In comment 15199732 Rico said:
Quote:
We also love the receivers. I think OL in round 1 is unlikely. And Parsons is not an option.
OL...gulp? Rico, if so, are JJ/DG def. going to go interior OL Day 2? OL is the Rodney Dang. of this organization
Parsons  
cosmicj : 3/27/2021 11:38 am : link
I bet that fight with his PSU teammate was just the tip of the iceberg.
D Smith ..  
TrustTheProcess : 3/27/2021 11:40 am : link
Because he is the best talented person in that list and possibly in the draft. He falls to us you have to take him.
Jump for joy of pitts is there  
Bill L : 3/27/2021 11:41 am : link
And be depressed if no passcatchers are left

RE: I'm hacking into the NFL system...  
ColHowPepper : 3/27/2021 11:45 am : link
In comment 15199760 bw in dc said:
Quote:
and overriding the Jints Central card.

And submitting: Rashawn Slater, any position on the OL, Northwestern.
Your're welcome, Daniel Jones.
We are, at last, in big time agreement, as this seems a modification of a not very dated assertion of yours, after KG signing: 'no more excuses for DJ'. Nothing could be farther from the truth imo even if some 'excuses' become more attenuated. If it is to be Slater, hope he can come in and compete right away.
bw in dc  
BigBlueCane : 3/27/2021 11:48 am : link
I don't think Judge loves Slater, which should say something.
RE: Bw  
bw in dc : 3/27/2021 11:48 am : link
In comment 15199767 cosmicj said:
Quote:
I think there are some excellent early 2nd round OL prospects available this season and picking one then would be a more efficient use of resources.


If you are suggesting a receiver instead at #11, I could argue the same the other way with quality receivers available on day 2 and 3.

I've become really fond of the kid out of Stanford - Simi Fehoko. His hands just jump off the screen. He's 6'4", 220 and ran a 4.42 forty. Check him out.
Parsons would take care of both needs  
DonnieD89 : 3/27/2021 11:50 am : link
for Edge and LB with the Giants defensive versatility. Pitts is oozing with talent and would be an upgrade over Engram. I can see them taking Pitts and moving Engram via trade for a third round or fourth round draft pick. Smith would compliment Golliday with his speed and precise route running. I also agree with Smith being a good fit with Joe Judges belief in his type of ball players with work ethic and good. Slater is also a top-tier OLinemen that the Giants desperately need, as he can play guard as well as tackle. Waddle’s foot injury scares me, but if he is healthy, he will complement Golliday just as Smith would. I guess my order of preference is Parsons, pets, Smith, Slater, Waddel.
If for some reason all these WRs and Pitts are taken already  
chick310 : 3/27/2021 11:53 am : link
then grabbing Slater at #11 would be fine. But just don't think that they can let one of those pass catchers go by and not continue to add impact players into the Offense.

Also think the Giants think so too.
Let's say the Giants don't draft a WR or TE on Day 1  
chick310 : 3/27/2021 11:55 am : link
who would be the top guys at those positions to target on Day 2?
RE: JJ  
Judge_and_Jury : 3/27/2021 11:55 am : link
In comment 15199763 Rico said:
Quote:
This assessment pre-dates our big FA signings, but I should get more info as the draft gets closer. I did reconfirm that we are not interested in Parsons.


Good stuff Rico. So Parsons a no go despite our big presence at Penn State which I guess may have been for Oweh and/or Friermuth possibly.
RE: bw in dc  
bw in dc : 3/27/2021 11:59 am : link
In comment 15199784 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
I don't think Judge loves Slater, which should say something.


Sounds like Slater isn’t under consideration - true.

But good, versatile OLs are hard to find these days. If you have a chance to grab one, do it. Good receivers tend to be everywhere in the draft. This year is no exception.
The Alabama WRs Scare The Crap Out Of Me  
Trainmaster : 3/27/2021 11:59 am : link
due to size and / or injury concerns.

I’m warming to Pitts, but I think he’ll be gone.

I also worry about the players who opted out in 2020.

Surtain might be the safest pick if he makes it past Dallas.

Pitts  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3/27/2021 11:59 am : link
Smith
Waddle
Slater
Parsons
in that order
The Giants  
SleepyOwl : 3/27/2021 12:04 pm : link
will select the player they want... Daniel Jones and Saquon are prime examples of that. Wouldn’t be surprised to see the Giants pick a guy few people are mentioning. Players like Ojulari, Vera Tucker, Farley, Paye, Rousseau, are and should be in play at 11. Can you really be upset if the Giants walked away with Rousseau R1 and Trey Smith R2... Giants should also be looking for life after Engram and Shep so Waddle and Pitts make a ton of sense too.
I thought I heard somewhere  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3/27/2021 12:05 pm : link
that Slater made noise that he is a tackle only. I would think Giants would only want him as an interior player. Maybe that is why they are not high on him, to the extent that they aren't.
There will be quality OLs available in the 2nd  
BillT : 3/27/2021 12:16 pm : link
You take the skill position player with the premium pick. Either of the WRs and as far as I can tell Pitts isn't a WR.
If the Giants know enough about Parsons to offset the negatives and  
Ivan15 : 3/27/2021 12:17 pm : link
The rumors, I think they rate him 4th among the non QBs, behind Sewell, Chase and Pitts and would be the Edge rusher they are needing (even if he hasn’t played outside very much, he played where he was most needed). If the rumors are true and the negatives are valid, they won’t pick him at all and the pick becomes Waddle, Smith or Slater.

I doubt that they are comfortable with any RG on the roster, so if they don’t sign a real starting RG among the remaining free agents, Slater would be the pick. Smith and Waddle are a toss up. “Beauty in the eye of the beholder” pick.

Truly unfortunate that so many of the top picks opted out.
RE: We love Pitts  
GiantsFan84 : 3/27/2021 12:45 pm : link
In comment 15199732 Rico said:
Quote:
We also love the receivers. I think OL in round 1 is unlikely. And Parsons is not an option.


inject this into my veins
Rico  
Professor Falken : 3/27/2021 12:49 pm : link
Any indication which Alabama receiver they like more? Thanks for the info!
I expect there will be another trade or 2 in front of us but here’s  
Spider56 : 3/27/2021 1:28 pm : link
the given ... 4 QBs, Sewell, Chase and Pitts are going as the first 7 ... the next 7 is where the fun begins ... could be:
Mac Jones, Slater, Waddle, Smith, Parsons, Surtain and Horn ... or one of the ERs.

Frankly, unless Chaos said to stay away from Parsons, I think he’s still the guy ... I’d expect them to blow smoke now to avoid losing him to the Cowboys ... that would be 2 years in a row losing arguably the best defensive player in the draft because they won a meaningless game in week 17.

If not Parsons or Slater, then I hope they trade down.
RE: I expect there will be another trade or 2 in front of us but here’s  
Judge_and_Jury : 3/27/2021 1:30 pm : link
In comment 15199887 Spider56 said:
Quote:
the given ... 4 QBs, Sewell, Chase and Pitts are going as the first 7 ... the next 7 is where the fun begins ... could be:
Mac Jones, Slater, Waddle, Smith, Parsons, Surtain and Horn ... or one of the ERs.

Frankly, unless Chaos said to stay away from Parsons, I think he’s still the guy ... I’d expect them to blow smoke now to avoid losing him to the Cowboys ... that would be 2 years in a row losing arguably the best defensive player in the draft because they won a meaningless game in week 17.

If not Parsons or Slater, then I hope they trade down.


Rico is saying likely no on both.
If DG  
thevett : 3/27/2021 1:31 pm : link
Has all it these possibilities to choose from, he’ll go DT
RE: RE: I expect there will be another trade or 2 in front of us but here’s  
Spider56 : 3/27/2021 1:47 pm : link
In comment 15199889 Judge_and_Jury said:
Quote:
In comment 15199887 Spider56 said:


Quote:


the given ... 4 QBs, Sewell, Chase and Pitts are going as the first 7 ... the next 7 is where the fun begins ... could be:
Mac Jones, Slater, Waddle, Smith, Parsons, Surtain and Horn ... or one of the ERs.

Frankly, unless Chaos said to stay away from Parsons, I think he’s still the guy ... I’d expect them to blow smoke now to avoid losing him to the Cowboys ... that would be 2 years in a row losing arguably the best defensive player in the draft because they won a meaningless game in week 17.

If not Parsons or Slater, then I hope they trade down.

Rico is saying likely no on both.


There’s no doubt no one wants another Baker fiasco so if there’s any question on character or work ethic I fully understand ... but what doesn’t make sense is that the Giants under JJ have been very close mouthed on what they’re doing ... why would they Telegraph not being interested in guys 5 weeks before the draft? This makes me wonder.
It feels like the Giants are in all in mode  
AnnapolisMike : 3/27/2021 1:49 pm : link
WR may not make the most sense given what they did in free agency. This might be the year the Giants trade down a bit for an extra pick or two if BPA is a WR
I'm with George from PA - don't love any of them.  
Red Dog : 3/27/2021 2:22 pm : link
I'd like a trade down to acquire additional choices - plural - and get some more help in multiple areas including OL, DL, LB, CB, RB, and TE if they do the smart thing and trade EE now.
RE: It feels like the Giants are in all in mode  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 3/27/2021 2:22 pm : link
In comment 15199906 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
WR may not make the most sense given what they did in free agency. This might be the year the Giants trade down a bit for an extra pick or two if BPA is a WR


I dont think they will hesitate to pull the trigger on another WR at 11.

Shep is underwhelming and they have no depth.

A cost controlled weapon to pair with Golliday seems like a good idea to me.

I see a lot of mocks  
santacruzom : 3/27/2021 2:52 pm : link
That link Pitts to the Falcons at 4.
RE: RE: It feels like the Giants are in all in mode  
eric2425ny : 3/27/2021 3:36 pm : link
In comment 15199926 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15199906 AnnapolisMike said:


Quote:


WR may not make the most sense given what they did in free agency. This might be the year the Giants trade down a bit for an extra pick or two if BPA is a WR



I dont think they will hesitate to pull the trigger on another WR at 11.

Shep is underwhelming and they have no depth.

A cost controlled weapon to pair with Golliday seems like a good idea to me.


I think there’s a good chance Shep is gone after this year if he misses more than a game or two. He’s a nice player but has a relatively high cap number for the production level.
Judge_and_Jury  
gidiefor : Mod : 3/27/2021 3:44 pm : link
that's a pretty good analysis in my view --

and with Ricos input it would seem that Case or Pitts would be the pick. Two very good players. I probably give the nod to Pitts in that scenario mostly because he's more of a Giant, and I'd be on the horn to trade Engram for a 2 or 3rd rd pick to anyone who has expressed interest in him almost immediately
This scenario feels like ...  
FStubbs : 3/27/2021 4:16 pm : link
2014, when we had a shot at Zach Martin or Aaron Donald and went with Beckham. Which at first looked like a great move, but as time played out, it was proven to be the wrong pick.

If this is a redo, then I hope the Giants would make the right decision here (in other words, not the WR).

This draft is deep in WR and we have a functional corps already. 2nd-3rd round feel like the places to get one. I'd rather we get Parsons (if by some absolute miracle Dallas passes on him, though I can't see that happening) or Slater.
RE: This scenario feels like ...  
Spider56 : 3/27/2021 4:23 pm : link
In comment 15200006 FStubbs said:
Quote:
2014, when we had a shot at Zach Martin or Aaron Donald and went with Beckham. Which at first looked like a great move, but as time played out, it was proven to be the wrong pick.

If this is a redo, then I hope the Giants would make the right decision here (in other words, not the WR).

This draft is deep in WR and we have a functional corps already. 2nd-3rd round feel like the places to get one. I'd rather we get Parsons (if by some absolute miracle Dallas passes on him, though I can't see that happening) or Slater.


+1.
RE: This scenario feels like ...  
Judge_and_Jury : 3/27/2021 4:45 pm : link
In comment 15200006 FStubbs said:
Quote:
2014, when we had a shot at Zach Martin or Aaron Donald and went with Beckham. Which at first looked like a great move, but as time played out, it was proven to be the wrong pick.

If this is a redo, then I hope the Giants would make the right decision here (in other words, not the WR).

This draft is deep in WR and we have a functional corps already. 2nd-3rd round feel like the places to get one. I'd rather we get Parsons (if by some absolute miracle Dallas passes on him, though I can't see that happening) or Slater.


Pitts is almost universally projected as one of the top non QBs in the entire draft. Do you pass him up?
RE: This scenario feels like ...  
bw in dc : 3/27/2021 4:57 pm : link
In comment 15200006 FStubbs said:
Quote:
2014, when we had a shot at Zach Martin or Aaron Donald and went with Beckham. Which at first looked like a great move, but as time played out, it was proven to be the wrong pick.

If this is a redo, then I hope the Giants would make the right decision here (in other words, not the WR).

This draft is deep in WR and we have a functional corps already. 2nd-3rd round feel like the places to get one. I'd rather we get Parsons (if by some absolute miracle Dallas passes on him, though I can't see that happening) or Slater.


Very good post. Now that we have KG, the key is building a better wall for DJ.
RE: There will be quality OLs available in the 2nd  
FStubbs : 3/27/2021 5:44 pm : link
In comment 15199809 BillT said:
Quote:
You take the skill position player with the premium pick. Either of the WRs and as far as I can tell Pitts isn't a WR.


Like George Young said, there are only a few dancing elephants to go around.

Shiny hood ornaments can be had later and we just signed one.
Unless it's Surtain, or someone totally out of left field (like Late)  
bLiTz 2k : 3/27/2021 6:45 pm : link
The pick is going to be offense...I would love Waddle because he brings a totally different dynamic than any weapon the Giants have...

I'd be good with Pitts, or Smith as well. Parsons is nearly a remote thrower.
RE: Unless it's Surtain, or someone totally out of left field (like Late)  
bLiTz 2k : 3/27/2021 6:45 pm : link
In comment 15200101 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
The pick is going to be offense...I would love Waddle because he brings a totally different dynamic than any weapon the Giants have...

I'd be good with Pitts, or Smith as well. Parsons is nearly a remote thrower.


Damn autocorrect...PAYE****
You go trenches  
MotownGIANTS : 3/27/2021 6:52 pm : link
in that scenario .... OL to maximize all your young offensive talent or complete the defense completely. If the plan is to build a complete team you can complete 1 side or make both have enough strategic pieces to have the unfinished product have some balance to have a viable chance to at least compete in the division and get a ticket to the party.

Meaning next off-season all parts will be obtained especially on the defensive side.
RE: This scenario feels like ...  
nyballa0891 : 3/27/2021 7:12 pm : link
In comment 15200006 FStubbs said:
Quote:
2014, when we had a shot at Zach Martin or Aaron Donald and went with Beckham. Which at first looked like a great move, but as time played out, it was proven to be the wrong pick.


I don’t see an Aaron donald or zack martin in this draft (maybe sewell) but im sure he will be gone by 11.
bw in dc  
BigBlueCane : 3/27/2021 8:09 pm : link
that's probably why they're eyeing the Tennessee kid. Remember we have 2 Vol coaches on staff.
RE: bw in dc  
Judge_and_Jury : 3/27/2021 8:11 pm : link
In comment 15200179 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
that's probably why they're eyeing the Tennessee kid. Remember we have 2 Vol coaches on staff.


Like Trey Smith but would rather have Leatherwood
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/27/2021 8:11 pm : link
We have a 'functional' WR corps? Uh, what? God forbid KG gets injured, we have no one.
RE: ...  
Judge_and_Jury : 3/27/2021 8:20 pm : link
In comment 15200182 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
We have a 'functional' WR corps? Uh, what? God forbid KG gets injured, we have no one.


Rudolph and a potentially healthy Barkley improve the dynamic quite a bit.
J&J.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/27/2021 8:23 pm : link
Well, Rudolph isn't Mr. Health right now & Saquon has missed significant time since his rookie season.

I want offensive skill player @ 11, preferably Smith.
RE: J&J.  
Judge_and_Jury : 3/27/2021 8:47 pm : link
In comment 15200197 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Well, Rudolph isn't Mr. Health right now & Saquon has missed significant time since his rookie season.

I want offensive skill player @ 11, preferably Smith.


They may be in their own row as far as grade so it could very well be a WR or Pitts at 11.
RE: RE: ...  
Eman11 : 3/27/2021 9:22 pm : link
In comment 15200192 Judge_and_Jury said:
Quote:
In comment 15200182 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


We have a 'functional' WR corps? Uh, what? God forbid KG gets injured, we have no one.



Rudolph and a potentially healthy Barkley improve the dynamic quite a bit.


Yes but neither are part of our WR Corp.

I agree we don’t have much there if KG misses any time.
Rico  
ryanmkeane : 3/27/2021 10:56 pm : link
thanks as always.

Pitts, Smith, Waddle seems like Giants top 3 - they hope 1 is there. If not, take the edge talent- Ojulari could be the backup plan if all are gone assuming Surtain gone as well
It is fairly nice to  
section125 : 3/27/2021 11:37 pm : link
not to have to pick anyone.

I cannot see Detroit taking Waddle over Smith if they go WR. However, I have a feeling the Giants go for the impact player. So I think they go WR or CB. Not sure what happens to Farley after he surgery, but presume he drops bigtime.

I think they take Smith/Waddle or Surtain.

Oline will be later.

FWIW, my friend a former Michigan football player says Kwity Paye has all the measurables to be a great player, but absolutely needs the right coach, like a Belichick(or Judge) to develop and push him.
Keep in mind  
ryanmkeane : 3/28/2021 12:02 am : link
there are surprises every year and this year will be no different. There will be 1-2 players that we aren’t even discussing that will probably get drafted in the top 10
RE: Keep in mind  
Judge_and_Jury : 3/28/2021 4:42 am : link
In comment 15200388 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
there are surprises every year and this year will be no different. There will be 1-2 players that we aren’t even discussing that will probably get drafted in the top 10


It is possible a guy may sneak in but I would doubt 2 guys will sneak in. Half the teams will be going QB and Sewell and Chase are the blue chippers.
Judge  
ryanmkeane : 3/28/2021 4:28 pm : link
I hear ya. All I’m saying is the media experts mock and rankings are typically quite different than actual NFL teams
RE: Judge  
Judge_and_Jury : 3/28/2021 11:07 pm : link
In comment 15200887 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I hear ya. All I’m saying is the media experts mock and rankings are typically quite different than actual NFL teams


Absolutely. Let's see... I'd be a bit surprised though if we got more than 1 unexpected riser.
