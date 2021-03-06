2 or 3 of Smith,Waddle,Pitts,Parsons, Slater available at 11

With the draft order reshuffled it presents a very interesting dynamic for Giants:
1) Jaguars - QB Trevor Lawrence
2) Jets - QB Zach Wilson
3) 49ers - QB Trey Lance
4) Falcons - QB Justin Fields
5) Bengals - OT Penei Sewell- blue chip
6) Dolphins - WR Ja'Marr Chase- blue chip
7) Lions - WR Jaylen Waddle, have Hockenson, and lost 2 top WRs
8) Panthers - QB Mac Jones - Rhule all over him at Senior Bowl and said to love him
9) Broncos - Micah Parsons? They have a decent WR corp /Noah Fant, so maybe no Smith or Pitts.
10) Cowboys - Surtain, unlikely to take another offense weapon
Best way to look at this is it is a very high likelihood that 2 to 3 of these 5 WILL be available when we pick:
Smith,Waddle,Pitts,Parsons, Slater
Who do you pick and why?
*I did not include Surtain/Farley/Horn because with 30MM invested AAV in our top 2 CBs and Holmes as a promising young slot and a strong supporting cast of safeties, I don't see us going here round 1.
Smith to me is a no brainer, and I couldn’t pass on such a talented player. He’s the whole package to me even if a bit light, and seems like as close to a Joe Judge type player the coach could ask for.
The WRs may represent the glaring BPA conundrum. While not nearly the highest need, they may be on a tier of their own. However the other guys on the list mentioned (Slater,Parsons) there is a chance 1 or both may be on the same row as Smith/Pitts/Waddle.
Parsons in our defense would just open things up in really interesting ways. I think our defense would-on paper, at least-have the potential to be truly elite with a guy like him.
Slater, on the other hand, is as versatile as you could ask for, athletic, and would likely be able to handle the vast majority of his assignments. He could be the missing anchor that line has been looking for.
I'd love to see EE traded with our third rd pick for a high to mid second rd pick. No idea who our trading partner would be, but just sayin. Getting Friermuth, Terrace Marshall, one of the second tier Offensive linemen could all be in play. I know that's lofty thinking and highly unlikely, but April 29th is a long way away, so wtf why not.
I'd love it if both Waddle and Smith were available because I trust that the Giants will make the right choice, given JJ's connection to Saban and Alabama.
I wouldn't either. I think Dallas will draft either Pitts or a CB.
Rico , with things being fluid how confident are you of this? We may have one of the worst starting tandems of OGs in the NFL right now.
Would imagine that one of those top WRs and/or Pitts will be available when the Giants are on the clock. And it makes a lot of sense to grab one to continue to add playmaking talent to this Offense.
Offensive line additions are critical too but would go with the above first and address OL on Day 2.
Interesting. I’d be happy with any of Pitts, Smith, or Waddle. I’d prefer Smith. Still feel like we need one more playmaker on O and need to draft another Guard relatively high as well.
Lions are pretty depleated overall, I could see them being candidates to trade down for more picks if Atlanta doesn’t.
If all those players are available I’d be just about happy with any of them. Would prefer a game changing defensive player but one of the top skill players would be great as well. Pitts would look great and essentially provide another excellent contested catch player to pair with Golladay on the field. We would still have the speed guys in Slayton and Ross to balance things out.
5 qbs May be off board by the time we pick
Pitts. Not huge on having another TE who can’t block a ton
But basically,he would be an bigger Ee who can actually catch
And is better at contested balls. A bigger jordan reed.
Definitely need an OG, if we fill it in first 3 rounds I would have more confidence pushing the starters as a rookie.
if we could fit trai turner on roster, may not have to
Just don’t know if they will after Fulton signing( who seems back up material)
And submitting: Rashawn Slater, any position on the OL, Northwestern.
Your're welcome, Daniel Jones.
1. DeVonta Smith
2. Slater
3. Vera-Tucker
4. Kyle Pitts
5. Kwity Paye
6. Waddle
999. Gregory Rousseau
Rico, you are the man.
If you are suggesting a receiver instead at #11, I could argue the same the other way with quality receivers available on day 2 and 3.
I've become really fond of the kid out of Stanford - Simi Fehoko. His hands just jump off the screen. He's 6'4", 220 and ran a 4.42 forty. Check him out.
Also think the Giants think so too.
Good stuff Rico. So Parsons a no go despite our big presence at Penn State which I guess may have been for Oweh and/or Friermuth possibly.
Sounds like Slater isn’t under consideration - true.
But good, versatile OLs are hard to find these days. If you have a chance to grab one, do it. Good receivers tend to be everywhere in the draft. This year is no exception.
I’m warming to Pitts, but I think he’ll be gone.
I also worry about the players who opted out in 2020.
Surtain might be the safest pick if he makes it past Dallas.
Waddle
Slater
Parsons
in that order
I doubt that they are comfortable with any RG on the roster, so if they don’t sign a real starting RG among the remaining free agents, Slater would be the pick. Smith and Waddle are a toss up. “Beauty in the eye of the beholder” pick.
Truly unfortunate that so many of the top picks opted out.
inject this into my veins
Mac Jones, Slater, Waddle, Smith, Parsons, Surtain and Horn ... or one of the ERs.
Frankly, unless Chaos said to stay away from Parsons, I think he’s still the guy ... I’d expect them to blow smoke now to avoid losing him to the Cowboys ... that would be 2 years in a row losing arguably the best defensive player in the draft because they won a meaningless game in week 17.
If not Parsons or Slater, then I hope they trade down.
Rico is saying likely no on both.
Quote:
the given ... 4 QBs, Sewell, Chase and Pitts are going as the first 7 ... the next 7 is where the fun begins ... could be:
Mac Jones, Slater, Waddle, Smith, Parsons, Surtain and Horn ... or one of the ERs.
Frankly, unless Chaos said to stay away from Parsons, I think he’s still the guy ... I’d expect them to blow smoke now to avoid losing him to the Cowboys ... that would be 2 years in a row losing arguably the best defensive player in the draft because they won a meaningless game in week 17.
If not Parsons or Slater, then I hope they trade down.
Rico is saying likely no on both.
There’s no doubt no one wants another Baker fiasco so if there’s any question on character or work ethic I fully understand ... but what doesn’t make sense is that the Giants under JJ have been very close mouthed on what they’re doing ... why would they Telegraph not being interested in guys 5 weeks before the draft? This makes me wonder.
I dont think they will hesitate to pull the trigger on another WR at 11.
Shep is underwhelming and they have no depth.
A cost controlled weapon to pair with Golliday seems like a good idea to me.
Quote:
WR may not make the most sense given what they did in free agency. This might be the year the Giants trade down a bit for an extra pick or two if BPA is a WR
I think there’s a good chance Shep is gone after this year if he misses more than a game or two. He’s a nice player but has a relatively high cap number for the production level.
and with Ricos input it would seem that Case or Pitts would be the pick. Two very good players. I probably give the nod to Pitts in that scenario mostly because he's more of a Giant, and I'd be on the horn to trade Engram for a 2 or 3rd rd pick to anyone who has expressed interest in him almost immediately
If this is a redo, then I hope the Giants would make the right decision here (in other words, not the WR).
This draft is deep in WR and we have a functional corps already. 2nd-3rd round feel like the places to get one. I'd rather we get Parsons (if by some absolute miracle Dallas passes on him, though I can't see that happening) or Slater.
+1.
Pitts is almost universally projected as one of the top non QBs in the entire draft. Do you pass him up?
Very good post. Now that we have KG, the key is building a better wall for DJ.
Like George Young said, there are only a few dancing elephants to go around.
Shiny hood ornaments can be had later and we just signed one.
I'd be good with Pitts, or Smith as well. Parsons is nearly a remote thrower.
Damn autocorrect...PAYE****
Meaning next off-season all parts will be obtained especially on the defensive side.
I don’t see an Aaron donald or zack martin in this draft (maybe sewell) but im sure he will be gone by 11.
Like Trey Smith but would rather have Leatherwood
Rudolph and a potentially healthy Barkley improve the dynamic quite a bit.
I want offensive skill player @ 11, preferably Smith.
They may be in their own row as far as grade so it could very well be a WR or Pitts at 11.
Quote:
We have a 'functional' WR corps? Uh, what? God forbid KG gets injured, we have no one.
Rudolph and a potentially healthy Barkley improve the dynamic quite a bit.
Yes but neither are part of our WR Corp.
I agree we don’t have much there if KG misses any time.
Pitts, Smith, Waddle seems like Giants top 3 - they hope 1 is there. If not, take the edge talent- Ojulari could be the backup plan if all are gone assuming Surtain gone as well
I cannot see Detroit taking Waddle over Smith if they go WR. However, I have a feeling the Giants go for the impact player. So I think they go WR or CB. Not sure what happens to Farley after he surgery, but presume he drops bigtime.
I think they take Smith/Waddle or Surtain.
Oline will be later.
FWIW, my friend a former Michigan football player says Kwity Paye has all the measurables to be a great player, but absolutely needs the right coach, like a Belichick(or Judge) to develop and push him.
It is possible a guy may sneak in but I would doubt 2 guys will sneak in. Half the teams will be going QB and Sewell and Chase are the blue chippers.
Absolutely. Let's see... I'd be a bit surprised though if we got more than 1 unexpected riser.