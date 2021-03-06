Year 2 of The Great Rebuild. (Long) Klaatu : 3/27/2021 12:25 pm

It's Year 2 because it's the second year of Joe Judge Era (JJE). He's risen from relative obscurity to become the prime mover of the Giants going forward. Clearly, his influence is being felt in and out of the locker room, and if he hasn't quite relegated Dave Gettleman to a supporting role, it seems to me that he's the straw stirring Gettleman's drink, not the other way around.



Judge inherited a bad team. Reversing the Giants' fortunes would be no mean feat, and it was made even more difficult with the restrictions placed upon him and his team because of the coronavirus situation, particularly in the player evaluation department. Zoom meetings were a poor substitute for OTA's, minicamps, and in-person observation and evaluation, and with injuries and illness pressing several younger players into service who otherwise might have benefitted from sitting and learning for a year, a bad situation was made worse.



So, now in his second year, and hopefully with the coronavirus restrictions removed (or at least lessened), and with a year's worth of film to study, I think he can finally complete the evaluation process. In my view (and what I hope is Judge's view, too), nothing is more important than deciding if Daniel Jones is a bona fide franchise QB or not. Not just a "game manager," not just "well, he's okay," but an indispensable cog in the Giants' machine. The need to provide him with more weapons was obvious, and the need to beef up his protection is, too. For Jones, there can be no more excuses. He either elevates his play this year or the Giants will look to replace him ASAP.



I believe the Giants will make every effort to set Jones up for success. Signing Golladay and Rudolph were two steps in the right direction. I'm pretty confident that they'll look to add another weapon (or two) in the upcoming draft. The offensive line, though, is still in flux, and signing Zach Fulton in no way mitigates the loss of Kevin Zeitler. However, where the Giants are currently weak, the draft is strong, with good O-Line prospects who should be available in the first three rounds (and possibly into the 4th). The Giants would be fools not to take advantage of that, and while I may have doubts about Dave Gettleman, I don't have any with regard to Joe Judge.



The absolute bottom line in Year 2, though, is that the Giants need to win more games than they lose. Their offense needs to be efficient, if not not explosive, although both would be fantastic. Bobby Skinner's always talking about how the NFL is a "big play" league, that you win with big plays. That's as may be (as the Brits say). I do know one thing...you won't win if you can't make many plays at all, big or small.



Finally, with respect to the defense, while I hope the Giants' draft leans heavily toward the offense, the chance to draft a true impact defender, the proverbial "difference-maker," should not be dismissed. If the Giants have their eyes on such a player and they're able to draft him, so be it. I won't complain...much.



