What are your expectations for Jones this year?

But they usually come to fruition more often than not. If you’re good the stats usually reflect that at least to some degree. They aren’t the end all be all but they usually tell a lot.
I expect jones in 2021 to play like he did second half of 2020. And with another year in this offense and more talent around him, not to mention a more seasoned and cohesive offense around him, i expect jones to enter into his prime years. Because that’s usually what talented 3rd year players do. They improve.
Somewhere close to 27-30 total tds and 4200 total yards. Giants scoring 380-400 pts. Allowing 350 or so.
IF HIS WHEELS ARE GOOD TO GO, he will have a solid year..As his OL gets better (my expectation) he will have more time to survey the field. Whatever lapses the OL has, he’ll make up with his legs and his safety valves to SB..
He’s got very good weapons (on paper) now and the O will benefit very well imv..
He throws a beautiful ball and a terrific deep ball..
-Limit turnovers and the fumbles bother me more than interceptions.
-Run smarter. I think he exposes himself too often to unnecessary big shots. 6'5" QBs need to get down.
-Check down if the play is not there. Nothing wrong with the next play or punting depending what the game situation is at the moment.
-Be available every Sunday.
-The season most likely comes down to 3-4 games where the outcome determines division, playoffs etc. Need to step up in these, make tough contested throws and win even if not optimal situations. Get the team in the endzone or fg position to win the game.
Sooner or later, the excuses have to stop. We can't wait to see if DJ is the real deal until we assemble an '08 Giants line around him. The man was drafted sixth overall. He shouldn't need EVERYTHING to be good to succeed if he's the real deal.
and I blame most of his fumbles on poor protection from the offensive line, on playing from behind where everyone knows you are going to pass, and from lack of a running game where you are constantly at third and long, and again, everyone knows you are going to pass.
and I blame most of his fumbles on poor protection from the offensive line, on playing from behind where everyone knows you are going to pass, and from lack of a running game where you are constantly at third and long, and again, everyone knows you are going to pass.
These are all strong arguments. Just about every QB is going to have better performance with a team that runs consistently well creating better down/distance which has a huge carry over effect to everything else. All these stats some want are nice but miss the important factor of a big time QB. They have to win a couple big games a year and be the reason why. 4500 yds 30/10 and 7.5 ypa is nice but if they still fail in big moments you ultimately don't have "the QB". I think this Giants team is going to be in these type of games this year (I like the team) and I want and hope Jones steps up.
Have a couple less stinkers
Little faster anticipation at times
Little better pocket presence
At least a 2-1 td/int ratio, preferably closer to 3/1
Try not to press so much because you want to win so bad
I understand the thought, but at times play the game of chess more effectively
Determine how much of DJ’s weak spots are bad oline, bad wr, lack of experience, pressing or if he is just miss8ng certain things
Love his work ethic, think he has very good tools, throws most balls very nice and catchable, teammates seem to gravitate towards him
He has a lot of pro, still some con
This will be a better question to ask at the beginning of the season
I don't think he has the head. Too slow in processing speed, but he does have the processing ability. He will go as far as the OL will allow him. I don't think we have the OL to allow him enough time, so the struggles will continue.
IF the OL solidifies, DJ will be part of the solution. IF it doesn't, he'll be part of the problem.
I really believe JJ loves this guy.
I hope that you're right Fiddy. As you said Jones does throw a beautiful deep ball. Nobody can deny that he's a solid deep passer as evidenced by his stats on passes over 20 yards.
A big reduction in fumbles lost and interceptions would be nice
28 TDs and 13 INTs, with a 10-6 record. Oline and health are critical to getting there, of course. His decision making has to be quicker too. If he continues to hold the ball he’s going to get killed. Even the best Oline in the league can’t pass block for more then 3 seconds on a consistent basis. He’s got all the other skills necessary to meet those marks IMO.
Expectations if there are a massive amount of injuries?
There are probably more i could come up with. But, I think i made my point. NFL seasons can go so many different ways, and we probably should change our expectations based on what the team has to deal with.
100% correct. He won’t have much of a chance with this O line as is, and don’t expect him to have a good year either. The O line is the answer to everything good, or bad, and it won’t matter how many weapons you add. It’s just amazing how many people on here don’t see that.
Some of that is out of his control but that's what needs to happen.
The O line is the key to everything on offense. Instead of let’s add Pitts, and let’s add Smith, and let’s add Waddle it should be let’s add Sewell, let’s add Slater, let’s add Vera Tucker, and on, and on.
off his rookie season, 30 TDS and 15 INT 4000yds would be reasonable. 5 fumbles would be reasonable ( blind side hits happen).
I expect a 2:1 ratio of TDS to INT at least. That should lead to a productive offense
Its fucking incredible. If these posters want to be lazy, don't write the fucking post. However, if youre going to assume nothing changes with two rookies having a full year with NFL coaching and improved technique, at least say that and dont just fart out a meaningless post because Zeitler is gone....as if he was a world beater at Guard.
What an asshole.
I agree the line will be worse. Some people dont just assume every single guy will get better because we are a fan.
They lost their best linemen in free agency. Every thing else is basically a dice roll. Thats the reality to non homers.
What an asshole.
It’s just wishful thinking that these coaches are so great they can take any bunch of O linemen, and turn them into something good. Humpty Dumpty as is can’t be fixed, and the young, and Covid excuses won’t make things any better either. Zeitler wasn’t great, but he was the best guard they had.
What an asshole.
I agree the line will be worse. Some people dont just assume every single guy will get better because we are a fan.
They lost their best linemen in free agency. Every thing else is basically a dice roll. Thats the reality to non homers.
I disagree. Gates was better than Zeitler (cue the PFF numbers) and assuming that 2 very highly regarded rookies wont improve is just illogical. Gates was better than Zeitler and got better with each snap. Thomas got better as the season went on (also apparently the OL coaching situation was a nightmare) and Peart looked damned good pre-COVID.
But sure, the line play is static and wont change.
What I really want to see from Jones isn’t a stat here or there, I want to watch games where DJ is the reason the Giants win. Come from behind, make a big time throw at key points in the game to win, check into plays that exploit the defense, making smart post snap reads, and most important, winning games. When teams line up against any of the good QB1s in the NFL you think about stopping those QBs. I want to see games where at the beginning of the game the announcers are like “if you want to beat the Giants you better have a plan to stop Daniel Jones”. Has that ever been said? Idk... But, yeah, what do I expect? I expect him to win.
What an asshole.
I agree the line will be worse. Some people dont just assume every single guy will get better because we are a fan.
They lost their best linemen in free agency. Every thing else is basically a dice roll. Thats the reality to non homers.
PFF ranked the giants o line 31st.
I saw with my own eyes how bad the line was.
Its not unreasonable to expect it not to be static, it is pure homerism to expect every guy to improve.
They will be a bottom 5 line in football again. There isnt one player on it with certainty that was good.
30 TD thing started because there’s plenty of very good NFL QBs who end up in the 23-28 range year over year. Hell - some posters wanted to trade the franchise for Deshaun Watson. He’s had exactly *1* season of over 30 passing TDs and the team went 4-12. It was this past season.
There’s zero difference between Jones going 22-8 and us having a great rushing attack and Jones going 32-14.
my expectation is that he leads us to the playoffs with much improved play. Not gonna throw any stats out because that’s sort of ridiculous, but the two that matter are completion percentage and turnovers. I’d expect him to be at 65% and let’s go with a 2:1 *total* ratio including fumbles. So if he has 28 total TD, I’d want 11 INT and 3 fumbles. Let’s not get carried away here and say something like 6-7 INT. He’s going into his third season.
the NYG have 3 left tackle capable players - which is 2 more than most other teams. Solder is a bit of an unknown coming back from a year off but I think he will still be an easy upgrade on Flemming.
the guards are up in the air but it's perhaps the easiest position in the NFL to find a league average player.
They may have 3 LT, but capable of what?? 2 are unproven, and the 3rd best days are gone by.
rookies are unproven. Thomas played a full year last year and Peart looked good when he got in. They are now 2nd year players and not totally unproven.
And Solder had started about 70 games in a row at LT prior to opting out last year. Yes he took a year off but he is 32, he is not ancient. He had a very bad year by his own standards in 2019 and while he's an unknown entering 2021 with a year off his previous awfulness is over exaggerated imo. Many wrongly expected that he was Walter Jones when he is in fact a lot closer to David Diehl.
I expect to see Jones learn to take the sack and hang onto the ball. I expect to see him quickly go through his reads and hit the 3rd or 4th guy where appropriate, even if the 1st or 2nd guy is open but not the big play. I expect to see and hear that Jones is the clear team leader (I assume he is already, but I want to see him as the man - get in someone's face, cheer every good play, coach up his mates). I expect to see Jones sometimes change up the protection, change up the play, result in a 1st down or big play. Post-game I expect to see Jones discussing positive plays far more than he answers for negative ones. And I expect for him to win a playoff game.
RE: RE: RE: the OL is a factor but not the top concern - most teams have poor OL
They may have 3 LT, but capable of what?? 2 are unproven, and the 3rd best days are gone by.
Yes Thomas played a full year, but not very well, and Peart did not look all that good either, and just, because they will be 2nd year players they are still unproven if they will be any good, or not, and please Solder sucks.
but still come in 3rd on the team. I'd love for Barkley to get 1200+, someone else get 500 and Jones to get around 400. With the explosion in our passing game (LOL) maybe that's unrealistic so knock 150 yards of of each of those if you think we'll be bombing the hell out of opposing defenses. Heck I'll put some numbers to Jones passing... 3800 yards, 7 yards average per attempt, 28 td's 14 int.
Is it? How do you know? Have you seen the players workouts, their film review, technique practices?
They lost Zeitler. Was he really that good or that much better than what they have. Is Peart worse than Fleming? Do we know Solder's condition - did he have injuries that caused him to play worse in 2019 that have healed? Does Andrew Thomas' foot surgery allow him more mobility and let him play with more strength?
Did Shane Lemieux get stronger and more agile as well as improve technique and film work that improves recognition.
You could be correct and they are worse. More than likely, they are better at 4 out of 5 positions. Will it be a big enough improvement?
Is worst than last year... I just don’t get it.
Is it? How do you know? Have you seen the players workouts, their film review, technique practices?
They lost Zeitler. Was he really that good or that much better than what they have. Is Peart worse than Fleming? Do we know Solder's condition - did he have injuries that caused him to play worse in 2019 that have healed? Does Andrew Thomas' foot surgery allow him more mobility and let him play with more strength?
Did Shane Lemieux get stronger and more agile as well as improve technique and film work that improves recognition.
Being better at one position from this group would be a major accomplishment, but I don’t see it, and you throwing all those what if out there won’t do it either, so more then likely 4 out of 5 won’t happen, and then the 4 year losing streak will turn into 5.
To be one of the more annoying new posters. Posts all the time, but never actually says anything.
Somebody take away his Jitterbug.
Just because I don’t wear blue colored glasses all the time, and see this team for what it is, and has a different opinion. This is a team, which has lost more games than they’ve won 4 years in a row, and don’t see things as bright, and roses as some people do, and I’m tired of losing. I say a lot, but some don’t want to hear it.year after year of losing is not something to be excited about.
top-10 in most of these categories. If he is not at least close to those marks I believe it is time to look elsewhere.
At least top 15. Look, he's got to step and deliver points this year.
I'm far from being enamored with the OL, but Jones was not hired to be a game manager. He needs to be a game breaker. So even if the OL isn't further improved, he needs to elevate and bring the rest of the team with him...
top-10 in most of these categories. If he is not at least close to those marks I believe it is time to look elsewhere.
At least top 15. Look, he's got to step and deliver points this year.
The excuses are exhausting.
Again, barring injury, its time. You got plenty of weapons now. If Barkley comes back on schedule you have more. Its year 3 and time to pay the piper. Year 1 was pretty great aside from the fumbles. Last year was pretty awful even if he had things working against him. Year 3 baby. This is the rubber game. This is what decides if we start to look QB. Show me you got it. My issues with Terps have been well-traveled, but btwn 25-30 TDs, 63% comp and a solid performance in the playoffs is break even after last year. Year 4 its 30+ TDs, 65% comp and a playoff win.
His team and his fans will suffer......he needs to tune into some spidey senses, feel the rush and stop making so many turnover mistakes.....both first rounders at the bengals and chargers already surpass the qb prowess that young jones still lacks. 2021, tbd.
Agree. No truer words have been spoken. Well, as far as this year is concerned.
I am not sure anybody is saying otherwise at this point. People were more throwing their hands up when people were killing the guy not only after his 2nd season, but after THIS 2nd season (3 new starters on the line, no #1 WR, no Barkley, no off season with new coordinator). I think people were still reacting after not taking Josh Allen. But this is it. Nobody is saying otherwise.
Okay, you took your fucking lumps kid....heres a shiv, go play on the yard.
Agree. No truer words have been spoken. Well, as far as this year is concerned.
Yeah he has yet to have a training camp as the starter and people were calling for his job just 4 games into this past season.
To just say "playoffs" and ignore his stats. The Giants made the playoffs with Danny Kanell putting up pathetic numbers.
The evaluation of Jones isn't just about this year and it isn't just about the overall team results. Its about whether or not Jones is capable of being the kind of QB who can win games over the long haul. That means production, and that means yards, touchdowns, and avoiding mistakes.
Two sides talking at each other and neither really hearing what the other side says. My 2 cents is that this question should be better asked after the draft. I have to believe they’ll be using a premium pick on the OL. Also, on the Big Blue Banter podcast, one that I think knows their stuff, it was mentioned that Zach Fulton played pretty well for KC before signing a big contract with Houston. It was said that the coaching in Houston was poor. So, maybe he’ll be a big help with better coaching.
By the way, to those who think that players get better with time, look at how Will Hernandez played his first year compared to his last 2. He went downhill. And, check out Ereck Flowers career. He was decent as a rookie and pretty crappy every year after here.
To just say "playoffs" and ignore his stats. The Giants made the playoffs with Danny Kanell putting up pathetic numbers.
The evaluation of Jones isn't just about this year and it isn't just about the overall team results. Its about whether or not Jones is capable of being the kind of QB who can win games over the long haul. That means production, and that means yards, touchdowns, and avoiding mistakes.
Spot on. Jones can't hide behind a good team record if his production is ordinary and he's just a passenger.
Not unreasonable to expect him to look like the solution and no longer flash occasional talent while continuing to make rookie mistakes. Pocket awareness, incorporating his legs into his play to avoid sacks and become a downfield threat. Not talking about another running QB, just want him to move around in the pocket and make the defense worry about the scramble. Different than designed runs which we know he can do.
better pocket presence and decisions. I want those decisions to be "faster" ... meaning he should be a step in front of everything ... pre and post snap reads are crisper and more decisive in a positive manner. Eliminate the bird-dogging. Also of course ball security which he has done a lot better with barring the volley ball ints with EE. That is all he can control.
The OL needs to block better. Garrett needs to also do better with his play-calling and feeling the game. Same for the WRs, TEs and RBs catch it, run your route right and/or your pass pro.
you bring up Allen constantly. Do you not realize that it took him up until season #3 to be very good. He was borderline bad his rookie season, improved his second year but was still very erratic. It wasn’t until his third year that he took off.
Also, Lamar Jackson can’t throw the ball past the month of November. Yeah - he’s won the MVP. Incredible athlete. His career thus far, way better than Jones. Lets see what happens.
Just to clean this up a bit. Allen did not throw the ball well his rookie year. However, he did rush for 630 yards and scored 8 rushing TDs. So he was a legit dual threat.
He went from a TD/INT ratio of 10/12 his rookie year to 21/9 his sophomore year. And he ran for another 500 yards and 9 rushing TDs. So he was becoming a real point producer.
And then he took up another notch this year. So Allen was on the right trajectory with YoY improvement.
I think we all realize that. That's why some of us are demanding that Jones deliver BIG TIME in his 3rd year. If you personally believe in Jones, you should have no problem putting his upcoming 3rd year up against his peers.
Ok, but Allen was the main reason they lost against the Texans in the playoffs in his second year. Couldn’t complete a throw down field. I was watching that game with a good friend who is a die hard Bills fan and he was nearly ready to move on from him after that game.
you just said Jones should be on par with Patrick Mahomes. Again - Mahomes was drafted in 2017. Has a prolific offense with immense weapons and talent, and has more talent as a thrower than maybe any quarterback in the history of the league. It would be utterly amazing if Jones can be as good as him. But that probably ain’t happening. Sorry.
Listen - you lose me when you start saying stuff that is unrealistic.
I don't really follow guys coming out of college that closely, but my recollection was that Allen was a known project (and was a boom/bust project) while Jones was pitched as pro ready with a high floor and lower ceiling since he had pro caliber coaching.
100% correct. He won’t have much of a chance with this O line as is, and don’t expect him to have a good year either. The O line is the answer to everything good, or bad, and it won’t matter how many weapons you add. It’s just amazing how many people on here don’t see that.
OK... so you guys are saying Jones can have a shit year and he gets a free pass because the o-line isn't stellar? At what point do we stop with the excuses?
You do have to factor in player progress and the offseason (including the draft) is not over yet. I don't think the Giants' o-line is awesome but I think they have a chance to at least be mediocre this year. '
And Jones is going to have Barkley back, Golladay, and possibly a elite prospect at WR or TE all added to his arsenal of weapons. He'll also have at least a little continuity with Judge and Garrett both being at the HC/OC helms. He was drafted 6th overall and is actually one of the most mobile QBs in the league (look at his top speed running last year was 2nd among QBs only to Lamar Jackson). An imperfect o-line is not enough of an excuse.
And if the o-line does end up being awful and the team still can improve to winning more than 6 games, then Gettleman has to go and then Daniel Jones will be gone anyway.
1) Not hanging onto the ball when hit (not the o-line's fault but is exacerbated by a bad o-line),
2) having below average processing speed in his progressions (not the o-line's fault but exacerbated by a bad o-line),
3) and specifically failing to convert redzone opportunities into TDs (not directly the o-line's fault, and should be remedied with added redzone weapons in Golladay, Rudolph, Barkley being back, and possibly the #11 pick).
He needs to improve in all these things and we'll be able to see if he has or hasn't as long as the o-line isn't absolutely bottom-of-the-barrel bad (which I don't think they will be). I think they'll end up being overall mediocre, but even if they're a bit below average we should still be able to judge whether or not Jones is making significant strides in these 3 problem areas.
OK... so you guys are saying Jones can have a shit year and he gets a free pass because the o-line isn't stellar? At what point do we stop with the excuses?
And if the o-line does end up being awful and the team still can improve to winning more than 6 games, then Gettleman has to go and then Daniel Jones will be gone anyway.
Meant to say if the team can't* improve to winning more than 6 games.
with the “30 TD” thing, and in reality a ton of awesome QBs didn’t reach that marker. So what happened then? Gee I don’t know. Weather, blowout games, etc. maybe the team ran the ball for an entire half some games. Who the fuck knows.
Be a good quarterback. Lead the team to the playoffs. Make great throws when it counts. Show improvement in every area.
You guys want to see 30/10 so you can tell your friends that Jones had a better year than X quarterback. It doesn’t work like that sometimes.
BBI applies a different standard to other players than they do the Giants. They are willing to say “wow these players are good now” when it has been 3+ years.
Yet they claim the Giants players aren’t as good after a season or two.
That is probably true to some degree. And when you start pointing to specific stats then I can see the standards becoming inconsistent.
But i think what you are hearing from this crew is that far more is expected from Jones for this upcoming year...however you want to slice and dice that. Josh Allen is a good comp from our perspective because he has shown development and progression steps in his game each year, and the result is the Bills are getting better and better.
I want Jones to be successful but have no problem suggesting there needs to be fairly big leaps that must occur this season. He should be out in front of any rebuilding story in NY and not just part of it.
Maybe it's a good idea to start thinking about passing stats differently. I think the AY/A stat does a good job of sorting through who's getting it done and who isn't. And maybe we should think about TD% and INT% instead of the totals.
I personally put hard numbers like 30 TD/10 INT out there because I want hard data to unequivocally point to and say Jones is good. That doesn't mean 28/12 isn't good, or 25/8 isn't good. There's room there.
But I also don't want to be told a 22/15 season is good quarterback play in today's NFL.
Throwing 30 TDs doesn’t even get you in the top 10 last year.
Should be no problem for Jones, he threw 24 in 12 starts the year before.
If the problem truly was the surroundings, and not the league figuring him out, he should do it.
Agenda. "HE should do it."
No. What he should do is help the team win games and get to the playoffs if the team is capable around him.
Same people that HATED the Eli trade couldn't wait to bash Eli and Accorsi the second Eli didn't put up Peyton like stats.
And here we go again. The same people that think Jones wasn't worth the 6th overall pick will be foaming at the mouth saying "but he was the 6th pick and is now in year 3, he SHOULD throw for 30 TDs."
Maybe just let the thing play out over the long haul and let's just win some games next year. Jones doesn't HAVE to do anything other than help the team steer through the season successfully. Save the bullshit agenda.
we all want the big year. But the Giants aren't going to cut bait on Jones unless he's bad. Unless he can't lead the team to wins. If he has a decent stat year but wins games, Jones will be the QB in 2022 unless another slam dunk QB falls in to their lap, and that aint happening.
Every year is make or break for a young QB. But that young QB doesn't have to turn into the slam dunk face of the NFL in order to keep his job. What he has to do is prove he's a solid starting QB. Baby steps. Win.
It's like we all forgot what Eli Manning was doing through his first 3-4 years while BBI was going ape shit looony tunes day after day. While great QB stats does usually correlate with winning big, it's not everything. What we need to see is if Jones can play at a high enough level in 21 to warrant longer term faith. Then, go from there.
That's what the NYG passing game put up in 2020, and it's just a pathetic performance with the blame going to far more than just Daniel Jones.
Golladay is a legitimate #1 WR, Saquon is a top RB (if healthy); those two should make a big difference for the offense. With that being said, the OL remains a question mark which is scary because it feels like deja vu.
4,083 Yards, 29 TD, 13 INT, 7.2 YPA
Those are the league average numbers last year prorated to 17 games.
If the top skill talent stays healthy and if the OL performs at an adequate level, I expect to see Jones to be able to put up a stat line about as good as the 2020 league average. But more than just the pure numbers, I want to see improved pocket presence and continued improvement when it comes to limiting turnovers.
IMO, he "felt" like about the 22nd or so best QB in football last year. I want to see him atleast jump into the Derek Carr "Top 15, maybe better" tier this year.
enough to win 10 games, especially in the weak NFCE. Defense surely didn’t get worse and overall offense should be somewhat better. Barkley damn well better have a lot of touchdowns himself running too.
I think everybody is going to have to start prorating stats a little higher so that 25 now is more like 27.
You all might want far more production, but I don’t see too much more in Jones’ game. I recall the couple of games and who he lit up to get to that high TD total as a rookie, but his production wasn’t very steady.
And sounds like this message board needs a bit more nuance in their evaluation of Daniel Jones.
Yeah, I think this board could really benefit from the sort of nuance that leads to diminishing a 2nd year QB because he struggled in a playoff game.
I quite look forward to Jones struggling in his first playoff game. Because, well, it means he ...
30ish TDs...INT/TOs in single digits...4K plus passing...and, most importantly, a playoff berth. Guy was 6th pick overall. Time to elevate his game.
At least 25 touchdowns, he had 24 his rookie year
Less than 12 interceptions
62.5 completion percentage at least
Less than 6 fumbles
I expect jones in 2021 to play like he did second half of 2020. And with another year in this offense and more talent around him, not to mention a more seasoned and cohesive offense around him, i expect jones to enter into his prime years. Because that’s usually what talented 3rd year players do. They improve.
Somewhere close to 27-30 total tds and 4200 total yards. Giants scoring 380-400 pts. Allowing 350 or so.
I really believe JJ loves this guy.
-Run smarter. I think he exposes himself too often to unnecessary big shots. 6'5" QBs need to get down.
-Check down if the play is not there. Nothing wrong with the next play or punting depending what the game situation is at the moment.
-Be available every Sunday.
-The season most likely comes down to 3-4 games where the outcome determines division, playoffs etc. Need to step up in these, make tough contested throws and win even if not optimal situations. Get the team in the endzone or fg position to win the game.
Complete nonsense.
I'll sign up for that.
Just get this team into the postseason
If he plays 16 games, maybe something like 27 TDs, 14 Ints, 64% completion, 7.5 YPA, and 3800 yards.
Sooner or later, the excuses have to stop. We can't wait to see if DJ is the real deal until we assemble an '08 Giants line around him. The man was drafted sixth overall. He shouldn't need EVERYTHING to be good to succeed if he's the real deal.
and I blame most of his fumbles on poor protection from the offensive line, on playing from behind where everyone knows you are going to pass, and from lack of a running game where you are constantly at third and long, and again, everyone knows you are going to pass.
for Jones. O-line matters, sorry it just does.
I'd be shocked if they didn't draft a guard, question is how high? A player they expect to start this year? I'd think that would have to be a rd 1-2 pick, realistically.
If they did that? 3650 yds, 26 TDs, 14 INTs, assuming he doesn't miss more than a game or 2, which I half expect.
8-8,9-7?
“On paper” I guess but you don’t really know that. Why doesn’t player progress factor in? Draft hasn’t even happened yet either.
and I blame most of his fumbles on poor protection from the offensive line, on playing from behind where everyone knows you are going to pass, and from lack of a running game where you are constantly at third and long, and again, everyone knows you are going to pass.
These are all strong arguments. Just about every QB is going to have better performance with a team that runs consistently well creating better down/distance which has a huge carry over effect to everything else. All these stats some want are nice but miss the important factor of a big time QB. They have to win a couple big games a year and be the reason why. 4500 yds 30/10 and 7.5 ypa is nice but if they still fail in big moments you ultimately don't have "the QB". I think this Giants team is going to be in these type of games this year (I like the team) and I want and hope Jones steps up.
Little faster anticipation at times
Little better pocket presence
At least a 2-1 td/int ratio, preferably closer to 3/1
Try not to press so much because you want to win so bad
I understand the thought, but at times play the game of chess more effectively
Determine how much of DJ’s weak spots are bad oline, bad wr, lack of experience, pressing or if he is just miss8ng certain things
Love his work ethic, think he has very good tools, throws most balls very nice and catchable, teammates seem to gravitate towards him
He has a lot of pro, still some con
IF the OL solidifies, DJ will be part of the solution. IF it doesn't, he'll be part of the problem.
34 TDs, 4300 Yds, 13 Interceptions
5 or less Fumbles
3800 Passing yards
500+ rushing yards
65% + completion percentage
Win the division
At least one playoff wins
Josh Allen was in the MVP race this year - his third season. And one of the reasons that was constantly offered was the acquisition of Diggs. Well, now Jones has Golladay...
With a new foundation of skill players, and the return of SB, I think it should be 30TDs minimum. A 2:1 TD/INT ratio - at worst. Cracking the 7.5 YPA. And getting the team to at least 25ppg.
I really believe JJ loves this guy.
I hope that you're right Fiddy. As you said Jones does throw a beautiful deep ball. Nobody can deny that he's a solid deep passer as evidenced by his stats on passes over 20 yards.
Expectations if the OL is a good solid unit?
Expectations if the OL is a bad unit?
Expectations if there are a massive amount of injuries?
There are probably more i could come up with. But, I think i made my point. NFL seasons can go so many different ways, and we probably should change our expectations based on what the team has to deal with.
Just assume whatever caveats you want and take a stab at it. This isn't emergency surgery for a stroke victim... ;)
Expectations if the team is has a healthy year, especially the offense?
Just assume whatever caveats you want and take a stab at it. This isn't emergency surgery for a stroke victim... ;)
Bw, my super power is overthinking.
Sincerely,
Captain Overthinker
100% correct. He won’t have much of a chance with this O line as is, and don’t expect him to have a good year either. The O line is the answer to everything good, or bad, and it won’t matter how many weapons you add. It’s just amazing how many people on here don’t see that.
Average 22 points/game
Some of that is out of his control but that's what needs to happen.
Exactly. Doesn’t matter whether pretty, ugly or somewhere in between., find away to win.
Average 22 points/game
Some of that is out of his control but that's what needs to happen.
The O line is the key to everything on offense. Instead of let’s add Pitts, and let’s add Smith, and let’s add Waddle it should be let’s add Sewell, let’s add Slater, let’s add Vera Tucker, and on, and on.
Just assume whatever caveats you want and take a stab at it. This isn't emergency surgery for a stroke victim... ;)
The hesitancy of many to just put out a few basic stats on Jones based on how the team exists today (sans a few TBD rookies) is interesting.
Bw in dc is this some diabolical plan to ridicule those who guessed wrong at the end of the season?
I expect a 2:1 ratio of TDS to INT at least. That should lead to a productive offense
One of the definitions of "expectations" is: "a belief that someone will or should achieve something".
Will and should are two entirely different things.
I believe that Go Terps interpreted "expectations" as what "should" happen.
I think the majority of the other posters were stating their expectations of what "will" happen.
Be the reason we win games. Plural for emphasis. 4th Quarter comebackS. Raise his level of play when the team needs him. Improved pocket awareness. 8 wins.
+1
Hard to have pocket awareness when you be running for your life most of the time. If stays healthy, which I doubt, his legs will be more productive than his arm.
Be the reason we win games. Plural for emphasis. 4th Quarter comebackS. Raise his level of play when the team needs him. Improved pocket awareness. 8 wins.
+1
Hard to have pocket awareness when you be running for your life most of the time. If stays healthy, which I doubt, his legs will be more productive than his arm.
5 or less Fumbles
3800 Passing yards
500+ rushing yards
65% + completion percentage
Win the division
At least one playoff wins
+1, maybe 12 or less picks though. Less than 10 is pretty tough depending on the offense. With more deep threats brings big plays but a few extra picks as well
Just assume whatever caveats you want and take a stab at it. This isn't emergency surgery for a stroke victim... ;)
The hesitancy of many to just put out a few basic stats on Jones based on how the team exists today (sans a few TBD rookies) is interesting.
Bw in dc is this some diabolical plan to ridicule those who guessed wrong at the end of the season?
Do you think it is relevant to think about scenarios that could happen and how that might affect performance? Especially the ones I listed?
And around 15-20 interceptions/lost fumbles.
One of the definitions of "expectations" is: "a belief that someone will or should achieve something".
Will and should are two entirely different things.
I believe that Go Terps interpreted "expectations" as what "should" happen.
I think the majority of the other posters were stating their expectations of what "will" happen.
Correct. I don't think Jones will get to those numbers. If he does I'll be extremely pleasantly surprised.
Is worst than last year... I just don’t get it.
Complete nonsense.
That doesnt do it for me.
I am going to exho George from Pa...28-30 TDs, interceptions at 10, run for at least 2 more...with over 62% completions. Those are good year 3 numbers ao that year 4 is kick ass time.
Is worst than last year... I just don’t get it.
Complete nonsense.
They lost their best linemen in free agency. Every thing else is basically a dice roll. Thats the reality to non homers.
This is not unreasonable at all. He was close to that in 2019.
Complete nonsense.
It’s just wishful thinking that these coaches are so great they can take any bunch of O linemen, and turn them into something good. Humpty Dumpty as is can’t be fixed, and the young, and Covid excuses won’t make things any better either. Zeitler wasn’t great, but he was the best guard they had.
I agree the line will be worse. Some people dont just assume every single guy will get better because we are a fan.
They lost their best linemen in free agency. Every thing else is basically a dice roll. Thats the reality to non homers.
I disagree. Gates was better than Zeitler (cue the PFF numbers) and assuming that 2 very highly regarded rookies wont improve is just illogical. Gates was better than Zeitler and got better with each snap. Thomas got better as the season went on (also apparently the OL coaching situation was a nightmare) and Peart looked damned good pre-COVID.
But sure, the line play is static and wont change.
But in the end, he lacks key attributes that are a prerequisite to being a good qb. I saw no progress in this area and expecting it this year is pure hope.
In short, come years end, the rest of you will join me in knowing he is not the guy.
They win 4 or 5 games and he gets pulled at some point, finishing on IR.
I am going to exho George from Pa...28-30 TDs, interceptions at 10, run for at least 2 more...with over 62% completions. Those are good year 3 numbers ao that year 4 is kick ass time.
Forgot to include rushing touchdowns, so maybe 4-5 rushing. I think this will be Jones best year on the ground.
I think Barkley is going to have a big year as well, so that will take the load off of Jones.
I just don't see 30 touchdowns, but.. nor do I really care. If Jones has those numbers I mentioned, and the Giants reach the playoffs, I couldn't give a fuck less.
I agree the line will be worse. Some people dont just assume every single guy will get better because we are a fan.
They lost their best linemen in free agency. Every thing else is basically a dice roll. Thats the reality to non homers.
I disagree. Gates was better than Zeitler (cue the PFF numbers) and assuming that 2 very highly regarded rookies wont improve is just illogical. Gates was better than Zeitler and got better with each snap. Thomas got better as the season went on (also apparently the OL coaching situation was a nightmare) and Peart looked damned good pre-COVID.
But sure, the line play is static and wont change.
PFF ranked the giants o line 31st.
I saw with my own eyes how bad the line was.
Its not unreasonable to expect it not to be static, it is pure homerism to expect every guy to improve.
They will be a bottom 5 line in football again. There isnt one player on it with certainty that was good.
Also Gates was average.
There’s zero difference between Jones going 22-8 and us having a great rushing attack and Jones going 32-14.
4000 yds
60% +
10 int
5 fumbles
500+ rushing
Most important is 4th quarter drives. We need to see him get that done.
And truthfully my only 2 concerns are injuries and Garrett. Otherwise I think this an exceedingly conservative projection.
And truthfully my only 2 concerns are injuries and Garrett. Otherwise I think this an exceedingly conservative projection.
The O line should be your BIGGEST concern, and not Garrett.
basically combine the abilities he showed his rookie year with the poise to play winning football he flashed on the back half of the year last year.
And truthfully my only 2 concerns are injuries and Garrett. Otherwise I think this an exceedingly conservative projection.
The O line should be your BIGGEST concern, and not Garrett.
Garrett had a good O line, and lots of weapons to work with in Dallas, which he doesn’t have here, so of the three DJ, the O line he is the lesser of the three problems.
the guards are up in the air but it's perhaps the easiest position in the NFL to find a league average player.
Agreed. Idc if Jones throws 9 touchdowns and 21 interceptions. They go 5-11, and win the division, I'm satisfied.
the guards are up in the air but it's perhaps the easiest position in the NFL to find a league average player.
They may have 3 LT, but capable of what?? 2 are unproven, and the 3rd best days are gone by.
They may have 3 LT, but capable of what?? 2 are unproven, and the 3rd best days are gone by.
rookies are unproven. Thomas played a full year last year and Peart looked good when he got in. They are now 2nd year players and not totally unproven.
And Solder had started about 70 games in a row at LT prior to opting out last year. Yes he took a year off but he is 32, he is not ancient. He had a very bad year by his own standards in 2019 and while he's an unknown entering 2021 with a year off his previous awfulness is over exaggerated imo. Many wrongly expected that he was Walter Jones when he is in fact a lot closer to David Diehl.
They may have 3 LT, but capable of what?? 2 are unproven, and the 3rd best days are gone by.
Yes Thomas played a full year, but not very well, and Peart did not look all that good either, and just, because they will be 2nd year players they are still unproven if they will be any good, or not, and please Solder sucks.
Bw in dc is this some diabolical plan to ridicule those who guessed wrong at the end of the season?
Absolutely not my style.
While I am not shy about expressing my opinions, I'm not into keeping score at BBI. And certainly not fond of the call out routine either...
This was really a curiosity to here what BBI's expectations are now that we have solved some issues for Jones.
If the OL improves to become better than average, then it will likely be better, but i have a hard time seeing the Giants achieve a league average PPG.
Somebody take away his Jitterbug.
Bw in dc is this some diabolical plan to ridicule those who guessed wrong at the end of the season?
Absolutely not my style.
While I am not shy about expressing my opinions, I'm not into keeping score at BBI. And certainly not fond of the call out routine either...
This was really a curiosity to here what BBI's expectations are now that we have solved some issues for Jones.
That was clearly an only kidding. Not sure “diabolical” is used very often on the site so was hoping that was the giveaway.
Regardless, would like to think fans are pretty optimistic for a better year from Jones in year 3. Add on another WR and Guard and the Offense should be much more stabilized this season.
Is it? How do you know? Have you seen the players workouts, their film review, technique practices?
They lost Zeitler. Was he really that good or that much better than what they have. Is Peart worse than Fleming? Do we know Solder's condition - did he have injuries that caused him to play worse in 2019 that have healed? Does Andrew Thomas' foot surgery allow him more mobility and let him play with more strength?
Did Shane Lemieux get stronger and more agile as well as improve technique and film work that improves recognition.
You could be correct and they are worse. More than likely, they are better at 4 out of 5 positions. Will it be a big enough improvement?
That was clearly an only kidding. Not sure “diabolical” is used very often on the site so was hoping that was the giveaway.
Regardless, would like to think fans are pretty optimistic for a better year from Jones in year 3. Add on another WR and Guard and the Offense should be much more stabilized this season.
I know. Just wanted to get on my cyber soap box for a few comments... ;)
Is worst than last year... I just don’t get it.
Is it? How do you know? Have you seen the players workouts, their film review, technique practices?
They lost Zeitler. Was he really that good or that much better than what they have. Is Peart worse than Fleming? Do we know Solder's condition - did he have injuries that caused him to play worse in 2019 that have healed? Does Andrew Thomas' foot surgery allow him more mobility and let him play with more strength?
Did Shane Lemieux get stronger and more agile as well as improve technique and film work that improves recognition.
You could be correct and they are worse. More than likely, they are better at 4 out of 5 positions. Will it be a big enough improvement? [/quote
Being better at one position from this group would be a major accomplishment, but I don’t see it, and you throwing all those what if out there won’t do it either, so more then likely 4 out of 5 won’t happen, and then the 4 year losing streak will turn into 5.
Excuse me. 5-12, after taking examination of the recent schedule modifications.
Somebody take away his Jitterbug.
Just because I don’t wear blue colored glasses all the time, and see this team for what it is, and has a different opinion. This is a team, which has lost more games than they’ve won 4 years in a row, and don’t see things as bright, and roses as some people do, and I’m tired of losing. I say a lot, but some don’t want to hear it.year after year of losing is not something to be excited about.
At least top 15. Look, he's got to step and deliver points this year.
I'm far from being enamored with the OL, but Jones was not hired to be a game manager. He needs to be a game breaker. So even if the OL isn't further improved, he needs to elevate and bring the rest of the team with him...
The excuses are exhausting.
Sam Darnold
Josh Allen
Josh Rosen
Lamar Jackson
Kyler Murray
Dwayne Haskins
Joe Burrow
Tua Tagovailoa
Justin Herbert
Jordan Love
I want Daniel Jones to perform at the upper echelon of this group. I think that is fair.
Agree. No truer words have been spoken. Well, as far as this year is concerned.
top-10 in most of these categories. If he is not at least close to those marks I believe it is time to look elsewhere.
At least top 15. Look, he's got to step and deliver points this year.
I'm far from being enamored with the OL, but Jones was not hired to be a game manager. He needs to be a game breaker. So even if the OL isn't further improved, he needs to elevate and bring the rest of the team with him...
The excuses are exhausting.
Again, barring injury, its time. You got plenty of weapons now. If Barkley comes back on schedule you have more. Its year 3 and time to pay the piper. Year 1 was pretty great aside from the fumbles. Last year was pretty awful even if he had things working against him. Year 3 baby. This is the rubber game. This is what decides if we start to look QB. Show me you got it. My issues with Terps have been well-traveled, but btwn 25-30 TDs, 63% comp and a solid performance in the playoffs is break even after last year. Year 4 its 30+ TDs, 65% comp and a playoff win.
The excuses are exhausting.
Agree. No truer words have been spoken. Well, as far as this year is concerned.
I am not sure anybody is saying otherwise at this point. People were more throwing their hands up when people were killing the guy not only after his 2nd season, but after THIS 2nd season (3 new starters on the line, no #1 WR, no Barkley, no off season with new coordinator). I think people were still reacting after not taking Josh Allen. But this is it. Nobody is saying otherwise.
Okay, you took your fucking lumps kid....heres a shiv, go play on the yard.
The excuses are exhausting.
Agree. No truer words have been spoken. Well, as far as this year is concerned.
I am not sure anybody is saying otherwise at this point. People were more throwing their hands up when people were killing the guy not only after his 2nd season, but after THIS 2nd season (3 new starters on the line, no #1 WR, no Barkley, no off season with new coordinator). I think people were still reacting after not taking Josh Allen. But this is it. Nobody is saying otherwise.
Okay, you took your fucking lumps kid....heres a shiv, go play on the yard.
Yeah he has yet to have a training camp as the starter and people were calling for his job just 4 games into this past season.
The evaluation of Jones isn't just about this year and it isn't just about the overall team results. Its about whether or not Jones is capable of being the kind of QB who can win games over the long haul. That means production, and that means yards, touchdowns, and avoiding mistakes.
By the way, to those who think that players get better with time, look at how Will Hernandez played his first year compared to his last 2. He went downhill. And, check out Ereck Flowers career. He was decent as a rookie and pretty crappy every year after here.
- 11-3 record
- 66% completion
- 2:1 TDs/Int, 6 fumbles
Jones should approach that, no?
The evaluation of Jones isn't just about this year and it isn't just about the overall team results. Its about whether or not Jones is capable of being the kind of QB who can win games over the long haul. That means production, and that means yards, touchdowns, and avoiding mistakes.
Spot on. Jones can't hide behind a good team record if his production is ordinary and he's just a passenger.
The OL needs to block better. Garrett needs to also do better with his play-calling and feeling the game. Same for the WRs, TEs and RBs catch it, run your route right and/or your pass pro.
Jones was the 6th pick in the 2019 draft. It really is time for him to live up to that standard.
Jones was the 6th pick in the 2019 draft. It really is time for him to live up to that standard.
Absolutely. Mahomes, Jackson, Allen, Herbert... That's who he should be measured against. If he's not playing with those guys, we should be looking for someone who does.
Also, Lamar Jackson can’t throw the ball past the month of November. Yeah - he’s won the MVP. Incredible athlete. His career thus far, way better than Jones. Lets see what happens.
Just to clean this up a bit. Allen did not throw the ball well his rookie year. However, he did rush for 630 yards and scored 8 rushing TDs. So he was a legit dual threat.
He went from a TD/INT ratio of 10/12 his rookie year to 21/9 his sophomore year. And he ran for another 500 yards and 9 rushing TDs. So he was becoming a real point producer.
And then he took up another notch this year. So Allen was on the right trajectory with YoY improvement.
Allen - 37/10, 8.5 AY/A, 13-3
Jackson - 26/9, 7.9 AY/A, 11-5
That's what I expect from Jones in year 3.
I think we all realize that. That's why some of us are demanding that Jones deliver BIG TIME in his 3rd year. If you personally believe in Jones, you should have no problem putting his upcoming 3rd year up against his peers.
He definitely took a big step from year 1-2, and huge step 2-3.
All you can ask is the QB get better each time out when he’s young. Hopefully 2021 was just a shitty aberration, and Jones catapults to MVP candidate next year.
I just find it somewhat hilarious when poster say things like “be like Josh Allen!” when Josh Allen was drafted a year prior, and was very inconsistent through his first two years.
Allen - 37/10, 8.5 AY/A, 13-3
Jackson - 26/9, 7.9 AY/A, 11-5
That's what I expect from Jones in year 3.
Ok, that’s great. You can let him know.
No one's asking Jones to be 1984 Marino. Just be among the best of your peers. If Jackson sucks so bad, it should be easy to go be better than him at least. Go do it.
Listen - you lose me when you start saying stuff that is unrealistic.
Well in year 3:
Allen - 37/10, 8.5 AY/A, 13-3
Jackson - 26/9, 7.9 AY/A, 11-5
That's what I expect from Jones in year 3.
Ok, that’s great. You can let him know.
What's wrong with what I said? You don't think Jones can put those numbers up? And I'm not even adding Jackson's running contributions... just be as good a passer as Jackson.
Too much to ask?
Allen has progressively made more plays, made fewer mistakes, won more games, and progressed further in each season.
That’s exactly what everyone wants from Jones. It’s that simple.
You said Giants should trade anyone and everyone for Deshaun Watson.
You said Daniel Jones should put up, at minimum, 30 TD in his third season.
Watson just did that for the first time in his 4th year in the league. Do you not understand how ridiculous you sound?
.
And sounds like this message board needs a bit more nuance in their evaluation of Daniel Jones.
Is worst than last year... I just don’t get it.
100% correct. He won’t have much of a chance with this O line as is, and don’t expect him to have a good year either. The O line is the answer to everything good, or bad, and it won’t matter how many weapons you add. It’s just amazing how many people on here don’t see that.
OK... so you guys are saying Jones can have a shit year and he gets a free pass because the o-line isn't stellar? At what point do we stop with the excuses?
You do have to factor in player progress and the offseason (including the draft) is not over yet. I don't think the Giants' o-line is awesome but I think they have a chance to at least be mediocre this year. '
And Jones is going to have Barkley back, Golladay, and possibly a elite prospect at WR or TE all added to his arsenal of weapons. He'll also have at least a little continuity with Judge and Garrett both being at the HC/OC helms. He was drafted 6th overall and is actually one of the most mobile QBs in the league (look at his top speed running last year was 2nd among QBs only to Lamar Jackson). An imperfect o-line is not enough of an excuse.
And if the o-line does end up being awful and the team still can improve to winning more than 6 games, then Gettleman has to go and then Daniel Jones will be gone anyway.
I just find it somewhat hilarious when poster say things like “be like Josh Allen!” when Josh Allen was drafted a year prior, and was very inconsistent through his first two years.
Yes or no - Daniel Jones will be as good in his 3rd year as Josh Allen was in his?
I don't see why it's a difficult concept for you to grasp, and that doesn't even account for the fact that Allen's 2nd year was much better than Jones's.
1) Not hanging onto the ball when hit (not the o-line's fault but is exacerbated by a bad o-line),
2) having below average processing speed in his progressions (not the o-line's fault but exacerbated by a bad o-line),
3) and specifically failing to convert redzone opportunities into TDs (not directly the o-line's fault, and should be remedied with added redzone weapons in Golladay, Rudolph, Barkley being back, and possibly the #11 pick).
He needs to improve in all these things and we'll be able to see if he has or hasn't as long as the o-line isn't absolutely bottom-of-the-barrel bad (which I don't think they will be). I think they'll end up being overall mediocre, but even if they're a bit below average we should still be able to judge whether or not Jones is making significant strides in these 3 problem areas.
Is worst than last year... I just don’t get it.
100% correct. He won’t have much of a chance with this O line as is, and don’t expect him to have a good year either. The O line is the answer to everything good, or bad, and it won’t matter how many weapons you add. It’s just amazing how many people on here don’t see that.
OK... so you guys are saying Jones can have a shit year and he gets a free pass because the o-line isn't stellar? At what point do we stop with the excuses?
You do have to factor in player progress and the offseason (including the draft) is not over yet. I don't think the Giants' o-line is awesome but I think they have a chance to at least be mediocre this year. '
And Jones is going to have Barkley back, Golladay, and possibly a elite prospect at WR or TE all added to his arsenal of weapons. He'll also have at least a little continuity with Judge and Garrett both being at the HC/OC helms. He was drafted 6th overall and is actually one of the most mobile QBs in the league (look at his top speed running last year was 2nd among QBs only to Lamar Jackson). An imperfect o-line is not enough of an excuse.
And if the o-line does end up being awful and the team still can improve to winning more than 6 games, then Gettleman has to go and then Daniel Jones will be gone anyway.
Meant to say if the team can't* improve to winning more than 6 games.
Stats are for people who need reasons to apply standards that sometimes are completely unfair based on the situation.
As I just explained, everyone here thinks 30 TDs is some mark of crazy excellence when a few QBs who are considered star players didn’t even reach that milestone.
Just looking at the number on pro football reference means absolutely nothing to me.
Sounds like your friend doesn’t know anything about football.
.
And sounds like this message board needs a bit more nuance in their evaluation of Daniel Jones.
Eh, seems like mostly everyone thinks Jones should produce on par with his peers. That’s a fair marker, no?
He has improved in each of his first three regular seasons and has improved over his last two playoff seasons.
Your friend wanted to dump him and miss out on his 2020 season? And what could be next?
Probably not too smart...
Mahomes has 4 years under his belt, has had way more weapons, and has superior talent. Some QBs like Mahomes are just better than everyone else.
Jackson, Allen, Mayfield, yes. Jones should be as good or better than them if he wants to live up to the draft slot.
Yet they claim the Giants players aren’t as good after a season or two.
Be a good quarterback. Lead the team to the playoffs. Make great throws when it counts. Show improvement in every area.
You guys want to see 30/10 so you can tell your friends that Jones had a better year than X quarterback. It doesn’t work like that sometimes.
Stats are for people who need reasons to apply standards that sometimes are completely unfair based on the situation.
As I just explained, everyone here thinks 30 TDs is some mark of crazy excellence when a few QBs who are considered star players didn’t even reach that milestone.
Just looking at the number on pro football reference means absolutely nothing to me.
You deal realize there are 17 games next year, right?
So a goal of 30 should be well within range now.
You said Giants should trade anyone and everyone for Deshaun Watson.
You said Daniel Jones should put up, at minimum, 30 TD in his third season.
Watson just did that for the first time in his 4th year in the league. Do you not understand how ridiculous you sound?
If it weren't for the potential legal issue, I'd still want the Giants to trade for Watson. That ship has sailed though.
I'm not contradicting myself - I expect Jones to be as good as his successful powers. That's what he was drafted to be, the team spent a lot of resources to help him - so go do it.
You know as well as I do what's most likely to happen, though.
Mayfield is probably a realistic optimistic case. I'd be stunned if Jones puts forth a Josh Allen/All Pro caliber year. I wouldn't be stunned if he gives us a Mayfield caliber year.
We want to see touchdown passes because they correlate pretty well to wins.
Cool. Mahomes is off to an all time start to his career. Jones isn’t touching that. No reason Jones shouldn’t produce on the level of Mayfield. Pretty similar trajectory.
Mayfield is probably a realistic optimistic case. I'd be stunned if Jones puts forth a Josh Allen/All Pro caliber year. I wouldn't be stunned if he gives us a Mayfield caliber year.
Yup. I’m looking for 3:1 passing TDs/Int and 3:1 Total TDs:TOs. That’s perfectly fair.
Yet they claim the Giants players aren’t as good after a season or two.
That is probably true to some degree. And when you start pointing to specific stats then I can see the standards becoming inconsistent.
But i think what you are hearing from this crew is that far more is expected from Jones for this upcoming year...however you want to slice and dice that. Josh Allen is a good comp from our perspective because he has shown development and progression steps in his game each year, and the result is the Bills are getting better and better.
I want Jones to be successful but have no problem suggesting there needs to be fairly big leaps that must occur this season. He should be out in front of any rebuilding story in NY and not just part of it.
But I also don't want to be told a 22/15 season is good quarterback play in today's NFL.
Should be no problem for Jones, he threw 24 in 12 starts the year before.
If the problem truly was the surroundings, and not the league figuring him out, he should do it.
Can't wait for that. Might as well just get it over with now and start early.
Should be no problem for Jones, he threw 24 in 12 starts the year before.
If the problem truly was the surroundings, and not the league figuring him out, he should do it.
Agenda. "HE should do it."
No. What he should do is help the team win games and get to the playoffs if the team is capable around him.
Same people that HATED the Eli trade couldn't wait to bash Eli and Accorsi the second Eli didn't put up Peyton like stats.
And here we go again. The same people that think Jones wasn't worth the 6th overall pick will be foaming at the mouth saying "but he was the 6th pick and is now in year 3, he SHOULD throw for 30 TDs."
Maybe just let the thing play out over the long haul and let's just win some games next year. Jones doesn't HAVE to do anything other than help the team steer through the season successfully. Save the bullshit agenda.
Every year is make or break for a young QB. But that young QB doesn't have to turn into the slam dunk face of the NFL in order to keep his job. What he has to do is prove he's a solid starting QB. Baby steps. Win.
It's like we all forgot what Eli Manning was doing through his first 3-4 years while BBI was going ape shit looony tunes day after day. While great QB stats does usually correlate with winning big, it's not everything. What we need to see is if Jones can play at a high enough level in 21 to warrant longer term faith. Then, go from there.
Can't wait for that. Might as well just get it over with now and start early.
That isn't good enough.
25 total TDs from the QB position is unlikely to get the Giants to 10-6. Not impossible, just not likely. That would leave a lot of slack for the rushing attack and defense to pick up.
Can't wait for that. Might as well just get it over with now and start early.
That would be below average QB production. I'd think the Giants would be Super Bowl contenders with a better Quarterback and that they should do what they can to get one.
Can't wait for that. Might as well just get it over with now and start early.
Nitpicking a bit here, but there are 17 games next year. So 25 TDs over 17 games would be disappointing.
Unless you are suggesting SB is going to have a monster year running the ball and scoring rushing TDs. Or that our D is going to be the best in the league and we don't need 25ppg to win.
SB's status is still a question mark and I don't see our D as a unit that's going to be Ravens-esque. So we are going to need 25ppg or 425 total points.
Assume the D gets 2 defensive TDs and that leaves the offense needing to score 410 (rounding).
Let's assume Gano scores 120 points from FGs and XPs. That leaves 290 points from Jones and the offense.
So...290 points / 6 (TD value) = 48 TDs needed.
What do you think the split is going to be between rushing TDs and passing TDs?
That's what the NYG passing game put up in 2020, and it's just a pathetic performance with the blame going to far more than just Daniel Jones.
Golladay is a legitimate #1 WR, Saquon is a top RB (if healthy); those two should make a big difference for the offense. With that being said, the OL remains a question mark which is scary because it feels like deja vu.
4,083 Yards, 29 TD, 13 INT, 7.2 YPA
Those are the league average numbers last year prorated to 17 games.
If the top skill talent stays healthy and if the OL performs at an adequate level, I expect to see Jones to be able to put up a stat line about as good as the 2020 league average. But more than just the pure numbers, I want to see improved pocket presence and continued improvement when it comes to limiting turnovers.
IMO, he "felt" like about the 22nd or so best QB in football last year. I want to see him atleast jump into the Derek Carr "Top 15, maybe better" tier this year.
Sorry, 10-7.
I think everybody is going to have to start prorating stats a little higher so that 25 now is more like 27.
You all might want far more production, but I don’t see too much more in Jones’ game. I recall the couple of games and who he lit up to get to that high TD total as a rookie, but his production wasn’t very steady.
Over/under on Daniel Jones
>=27 TDS.
If you lose, In every thread you type here for a month, The first lines in bold is either.
[b]Daniel Jones is great and I could not have been more wrong about him[\b]
or
[b]Daniel Jones sucks and I could not have been more wrong about him[\b]
Any of you have man balls hanging between those legs?
No excuses.
I am going with the over.
Indy
Miami
LA Rams
What's interesting is that all three are changing their QB situation in 2021.
Needs to win games. Needs to "look better" (we will know it if we see it) and decrease mistakes.
TD to INT Ratio less than 33%. For example if he throws 30 TD's, no more than 10 picks.
Top half completion % - Better than 66.3% (which would be better than Mahomes BTW).
- Top 16 in PPG
- 3:1 TD throws/Int
- 3:1 Total Tds/Total turns overs
If Jones has 24 TDs, 8 interceptions, 8 rushing TDs, and loses 3 fumbles I’ll be happy.
That's a metric I'd use.
Sounds like your friend doesn’t know anything about football.
.
And sounds like this message board needs a bit more nuance in their evaluation of Daniel Jones.
Yeah, I think this board could really benefit from the sort of nuance that leads to diminishing a 2nd year QB because he struggled in a playoff game.
Yeah, I think this board could really benefit from the sort of nuance that leads to diminishing a 2nd year QB because he struggled in a playoff game.
I quite look forward to Jones struggling in his first playoff game. Because, well, it means he ...