Danny Shelton visiting Giants todady

I've got to be honest, I don't know much about his NFL production, which I gather isn't stellar, but I remember the promise with which he was viewed coming out of college. And I know that sometimes that shine lasts longer than it deserves to, but I hope Judge and Co. feel like there might be some as yet untapped potential here.
They might like DL more at NT, was really hoping to see him slide in their as he just looks like he would be the best fit. Not that he isn’t a good 3-4DE but he could really be more of a Haloti Ngata type at NT I feel.
the move if we make it. He was on my wish list back in the 2015 draft but we went with Flowers instead. That will definitely be a lot of beef on that 3 man line. Williams would be the lightest guy and he's 300. That'd be crazy
and will prefer it to picking an edge. If there has been any consistency at all in the giants drafting, it's been to place a premium on the DT position. I'm not sure the last time they did not have someone picked in the first or second round who wasn't in their first 3 years.
He'd be a solid addition to the DL for run stopping and goal line. He doesn't offer anything pass rush wise, so it's hard to justify a big salary for him.
I'm not aware of his recent production or if he has any injury issues of note.
It seems like he was over drafted, but it doesn't mean he can't add value.
His last year in NE he had about 70 tackles and 3 sacks. For us we need him to clog and absorb doubles, freeing up Williams and the whoever else we send. Basically like Snacks' role, whatever Sacks come are just a bonus.
Bill, that's been true, but post JJ not sure if that tendency holds, in the draft this year. Need an impact player on d, ER?, as Colin suggests: I agree, it makes LW and Dex that much more effective via reduced doubling.
were positioning themselves to go bpa in this draft. This could be the last piece in that puzzle.
Tomlinson will be tough to replace so going with a committee approach is not a bad strategy
Austin Johnson will spell with someone if it's Shelton. Hill stays at end and pass rush situations.
Agreed and it also safeguards against an injury. If we can replace 80% of Tomlinson with 2 or 3 players that means an injury shouldn't result in a drastic loss in quality of play.
Anyway, Shelton makes a a lot of sense, both for the role and the pedigree.
DT Danny Shelton was in New England from 2018-19 with Joe Judge and Kyle O’Brien in 2020 with the Lions so they’ve got a good idea of who he is as a player.
They still will need too. Johnson, Hill, Macintosh all on last year of their contract. Doubt shelton is getting a multi year deal.
Quote:
they may not need to spend a pick in draft on DT
I think Bill was simply playing around..
Quote:
I agree. They gave big money to Williams. Need someone from the draft to keep the pipeline going and control costs.
Shelton if healthy would be a nice add to a reasonable contract if the medicals are good. 350 lbs and Lawrence 340 is some nice beef.
Love it!
Patriots had the #1 defense in the league (points against) in 2019 and only allowed 7 rushing TDs. Shelton had about a 50% snap count.
His daughter would be so proud.
Not sure, but unlike KG, he knows him rather well
Quote:
Judge is at the Miami Pro Day. Will they get a chance to meet up, late?
Not sure, but unlike KG, he knows him rather well
True. One or the other may still like a face to face before signing. I'm sure they'll do whatever they need to
His last year in NE he had about 70 tackles and 3 sacks. For us we need him to clog and absorb doubles, freeing up Williams and the whoever else we send. Basically like Snacks' role, whatever Sacks come are just a bonus.
2020 1 sack 4 QB hits
That's not nothing
