for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Danny Shelton visiting Giants todady

CMicks3110 : 3/29/2021 11:14 am
per schefter
very interesting  
UConn4523 : 3/29/2021 11:15 am : link
should come cheap, his last contract wasn't much.
Love  
Jon in NYC : 3/29/2021 11:15 am : link
it. Also an indicator they want to keep Dex at DE.
I also forgot  
UConn4523 : 3/29/2021 11:17 am : link
he was a Patriot, 2019 was the best year of his career.
oh hell yeah  
wigs in nyc : 3/29/2021 11:17 am : link
I've got to be honest, I don't know much about his NFL production, which I gather isn't stellar, but I remember the promise with which he was viewed coming out of college. And I know that sometimes that shine lasts longer than it deserves to, but I hope Judge and Co. feel like there might be some as yet untapped potential here.
Perfect  
Thegratefulhead : 3/29/2021 11:17 am : link
Impossible to move.
sticky this man!  
Jints in Carolina : 3/29/2021 11:19 am : link
.
Also love this  
Big Blue '56 : 3/29/2021 11:20 am : link
.
Would be a nice get  
jvm52106 : 3/29/2021 11:20 am : link
it we can get him on the cheap.
28 years old  
Big Blue '56 : 3/29/2021 11:22 am : link
at season’s start
Would be great  
kash94 : 3/29/2021 11:23 am : link
Tomlinson played 60% of defensive snaps last year so hopefully some combo of Hill and Shelton would help fill that role. Keep Lawrence and Williams in the same roles as last year.

Tomlinson will be tough to replace so going with a committee approach is not a bad strategy
RE: Would be great  
Toth029 : 3/29/2021 11:26 am : link
In comment 15201427 kash94 said:
Quote:
Tomlinson played 60% of defensive snaps last year so hopefully some combo of Hill and Shelton would help fill that role. Keep Lawrence and Williams in the same roles as last year.

Tomlinson will be tough to replace so going with a committee approach is not a bad strategy


Austin Johnson will spell with someone if it's Shelton. Hill stays at end and pass rush situations.
RE: Would be great  
UConn4523 : 3/29/2021 11:26 am : link
In comment 15201427 kash94 said:
Quote:
Tomlinson played 60% of defensive snaps last year so hopefully some combo of Hill and Shelton would help fill that role. Keep Lawrence and Williams in the same roles as last year.

Tomlinson will be tough to replace so going with a committee approach is not a bad strategy


Agreed and it also safeguards against an injury. If we can replace 80% of Tomlinson with 2 or 3 players that means an injury shouldn't result in a drastic loss in quality of play.
If they sign him  
Bill in UT : 3/29/2021 11:28 am : link
they may not need to spend a pick in draft on DT
Do we even need a draft?  
George from PA : 3/29/2021 11:28 am : link
Kidding
Really thought  
beatrixkiddo : 3/29/2021 11:33 am : link
They might like DL more at NT, was really hoping to see him slide in their as he just looks like he would be the best fit. Not that he isn’t a good 3-4DE but he could really be more of a Haloti Ngata type at NT I feel.
Another X Lions Player  
ZogZerg : 3/29/2021 11:35 am : link
from last year.
...  
BleedBlue : 3/29/2021 11:40 am : link
id like this move. chance to add some more beef to DL. tomlinson was great but i think giants made the right decision to add KG instead but happy we did it as the run stuffing ability is replaceable.
RE: Another X Lions Player  
Big Blue Blogger : 3/29/2021 11:43 am : link
ZogZerg said:
Quote:
from last year.
Can't we just consider him an ex-Patriot?

Anyway, Shelton makes a a lot of sense, both for the role and the pedigree.
@BobbySkinner_  
Ira : 3/29/2021 11:56 am : link

DT Danny Shelton was in New England from 2018-19 with Joe Judge and Kyle O’Brien in 2020 with the Lions so they’ve got a good idea of who he is as a player.
RE: If they sign him  
Dankbeerman : 3/29/2021 11:59 am : link
In comment 15201436 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
they may not need to spend a pick in draft on DT


They still will need too. Johnson, Hill, Macintosh all on last year of their contract. Doubt shelton is getting a multi year deal.
RE: RE: If they sign him  
Big Blue '56 : 3/29/2021 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15201482 Dankbeerman said:
Quote:
In comment 15201436 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


they may not need to spend a pick in draft on DT



They still will need too. Johnson, Hill, Macintosh all on last year of their contract. Doubt shelton is getting a multi year deal.


I think Bill was simply playing around..
RE: RE: If they sign him  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/29/2021 12:02 pm : link
In comment 15201482 Dankbeerman said:
Quote:
In comment 15201436 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


they may not need to spend a pick in draft on DT



They still will need too. Johnson, Hill, Macintosh all on last year of their contract. Doubt shelton is getting a multi year deal.


I agree. They gave big money to Williams. Need someone from the draft to keep the pipeline going and control costs.

Shelton if healthy would be a nice add to a reasonable contract if the medicals are good. 350 lbs and Lawrence 340 is some nice beef.
I think he'll sign  
JonC : 3/29/2021 12:08 pm : link
.
RE: I think he'll sign  
Matt in SGS : 3/29/2021 12:16 pm : link
In comment 15201502 JonC said:
Quote:
.


Love it!
Now that's interesting.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/29/2021 12:20 pm : link
For a guy with his size his motor is impressive.
RE: @BobbySkinner_  
UConn4523 : 3/29/2021 12:21 pm : link
In comment 15201479 Ira said:
Quote:

DT Danny Shelton was in New England from 2018-19 with Joe Judge and Kyle O’Brien in 2020 with the Lions so they’ve got a good idea of who he is as a player.


Patriots had the #1 defense in the league (points against) in 2019 and only allowed 7 rushing TDs. Shelton had about a 50% snap count.
A little bit of  
TommyWiseau : 3/29/2021 12:22 pm : link
A down year last year but he is a good rotational DT.
Solid rotation can be had  
JonC : 3/29/2021 12:23 pm : link
rather than have paid even more to one DL.
Love  
DG_89 : 3/29/2021 12:26 pm : link
the move if we make it. He was on my wish list back in the 2015 draft but we went with Flowers instead. That will definitely be a lot of beef on that 3 man line. Williams would be the lightest guy and he's 300. That'd be crazy
JonC  
CMicks3110 : 3/29/2021 12:27 pm : link
is that based on knowledge or just gut feeling
RE: sticky this man!  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/29/2021 12:28 pm : link
In comment 15201421 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
.


His daughter would be so proud.
So, Shelton is visiting today while  
Bill in UT : 3/29/2021 12:31 pm : link
Judge is at the Miami Pro Day. Will they get a chance to meet up, late?
RE: So, Shelton is visiting today while  
Big Blue '56 : 3/29/2021 12:32 pm : link
In comment 15201545 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
Judge is at the Miami Pro Day. Will they get a chance to meet up, late?


Not sure, but unlike KG, he knows him rather well
RE: RE: So, Shelton is visiting today while  
Bill in UT : 3/29/2021 12:38 pm : link
In comment 15201547 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15201545 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


Judge is at the Miami Pro Day. Will they get a chance to meet up, late?



Not sure, but unlike KG, he knows him rather well


True. One or the other may still like a face to face before signing. I'm sure they'll do whatever they need to
...  
christian : 3/29/2021 12:38 pm : link
The Giants had a steady rotation last year. They need another high snap guy.
Danny is a big...BIG ...Man!  
montanagiant : 3/29/2021 12:40 pm : link
Can definitely clog the middle
I still think that they go DT very high  
Bill L : 3/29/2021 12:41 pm : link
and will prefer it to picking an edge. If there has been any consistency at all in the giants drafting, it's been to place a premium on the DT position. I'm not sure the last time they did not have someone picked in the first or second round who wasn't in their first 3 years.
Shelton is a role player  
DavidinBMNY : 3/29/2021 12:46 pm : link
He'd be a solid addition to the DL for run stopping and goal line. He doesn't offer anything pass rush wise, so it's hard to justify a big salary for him.

I'm not aware of his recent production or if he has any injury issues of note.

It seems like he was over drafted, but it doesn't mean he can't add value.
RE: Shelton is a role player  
UConn4523 : 3/29/2021 12:53 pm : link
In comment 15201570 DavidinBMNY said:
Quote:
He'd be a solid addition to the DL for run stopping and goal line. He doesn't offer anything pass rush wise, so it's hard to justify a big salary for him.

I'm not aware of his recent production or if he has any injury issues of note.

It seems like he was over drafted, but it doesn't mean he can't add value.


His last year in NE he had about 70 tackles and 3 sacks. For us we need him to clog and absorb doubles, freeing up Williams and the whoever else we send. Basically like Snacks' role, whatever Sacks come are just a bonus.
This would be a nice  
eric2425ny : 3/29/2021 1:16 pm : link
signing on a one or two year deal since he’s only 28. It frees us up in the draft to not be forced to take a NT in the early rounds.
holy errr..cow  
gidiefor : Mod : 3/29/2021 1:52 pm : link
!
No way he leaves  
Bricktop : 3/29/2021 1:56 pm : link
without signing. The FO is on a roll. Nice get.
re: passing game  
bc4life : 3/29/2021 1:56 pm : link
2019 3 sacks 6 QB hits

2020 1 sack 4 QB hits

That's not nothing
They are really setting themselves up nice  
cjac : 3/29/2021 2:13 pm : link
to go BPA in the draft. This is the first year I can remember that there aren't major holes to fill.

i would really like it though if one of the top WR is there at 11, particularly the Smith kid from Bama
And he signed  
Bricktop : 3/29/2021 2:25 pm : link
Excellent
brick get the sticky  
gtt350 : 3/29/2021 3:03 pm : link
,
RE: I still think that they go DT very high  
ColHowPepper : 3/29/2021 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15201565 Bill L said:
Quote:
and will prefer it to picking an edge. If there has been any consistency at all in the giants drafting, it's been to place a premium on the DT position. I'm not sure the last time they did not have someone picked in the first or second round who wasn't in their first 3 years.
Bill, that's been true, but post JJ not sure if that tendency holds, in the draft this year. Need an impact player on d, ER?, as Colin suggests: I agree, it makes LW and Dex that much more effective via reduced doubling.
Graham and Spencer  
Mark in ATL : 3/29/2021 3:18 pm : link
stayed back to meet with Shelton today. Judge was at the Miami pro day with Chris Pettit and Tim McDonnell - Assistant Director of Player Personnel.
Someone mentioned in another thread a few days ago that the Giants  
Ira : 3/29/2021 3:32 pm : link
were positioning themselves to go bpa in this draft. This could be the last piece in that puzzle.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions