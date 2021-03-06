Joe Judge will be at Miami's Pro Day Today

Ralph Vacchiano
Also, Giants coach Joe Judge is at Miami’s Pro Day today, where he’ll get to see a couple of highly regarded edge rushers in Gregory Rousseau and Jaelan Phillips.
The Pro Day will be at 1 PM and televised on the ACC Network
Phillips injury problems are 2+ years in the rear view mirror so unless there's something structural with his back I think he won't get hurt by them. He never missed a practice at Miami in his 2 years. Not sure who I'd comp him to, but he kind of has all the tools. He was a HS prospect on the level of Bosa/Chase Young, and his talent level is close to that level. Also just wasn't able to do it on the field over more than 1 year.
I feel reasonably confident on that. Upside could be higher but there's also a low floor because he only played 1 year (and he played that year 15-20 pounds lighter than he is now).
Phillips reminds me of Chandler Jones
+1 Chandler Jones is a great comp, think Jones had much longer arms though
Football is a rough sport and one more concussion can mean his career is over. I would steer clear in Round 1.
if he was 285/290 you might be able to sell me on Rousseau as a 3-4 DE. Don’t see him fitting this scheme.
That said, why not stand him up in a 3-4?
+1
if he was 285/290 you might be able to sell me on Rousseau as a 3-4 DE. Don’t see him fitting this scheme.
That said, why not stand him up in a 3-4?
What are his numbers? No offense to your eyes.
True EDGE. Rousseau is a strict 4-3 end at his size and weight.
if he was 285/290 you might be able to sell me on Rousseau as a 3-4 DE. Don’t see him fitting this scheme.
That said, why not stand him up in a 3-4?
too stiff. Doesn’t handle playing in space well at all.
If that's the case, then nobody should compare him to Tuck. Tuck had incredible bend and contact balance. He never got knocked off his toes, it felt like. I don't think he was incredibly explosive either, but he had such agility that he was almost catlike.
Jaelan Phillips coming out HS was a beast... Everyone wanted him, but he almost retired at one point. No way I take him in the first.
Id think the interest in Rousseau is more than just due diligence.
Interesting to read how low fan opinion on Rousseau is vs what the draft people see
A lot of the draft people have a low opinion of him.
Brandt has him going 22nd overall.
Kiper has him going 21st
Jeremiah has him going 11th
Brugler has him going 14th.
Not sure who you're reading that has a low opinion of him, but those four are some of the biggest names in the whole draft scene.
Rousseau i could possibly see. He has that raw skill set the Giants have usually liked. However, i would be surprised if Judge truly wants and opt out player with 1 year of production. However, i could see this pick with a trade down in the 1st or a trad up from the 2nd.
The Giants are definitely looking to find an edge rusher. That much is clear. Judge at 2 pro days with multiple edge players and Chris Petit the director of scouting literally sitting right behind Ojulari at the Georgia pro day. My guess is that there is a potential to move back from 11 and they need to have all these players precisely graded. Or they know some of them may fall into the 2nd round or late 1st and they can move on one then.
I'm starting to think if Pitts isn't there, they'll be trading down for an edge and than going with a couple OL in first 3 rounds. From a roster perspective and approx where these guys are getting mocked, that's probably the move. Not usually a big trade down guy, but I think this is the year to do it if we can swing it and Pitts isn't there.
Jaelan Phillips is a DE prospect in the 2021 draft class. He scored a 9.9 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 14 out of 1345 DE from 1987 to 2021.
Splits projected, times unofficial, updated with bench and corrected size.
And as a reminder he is not just a combine warrior:
10 games
15.5 TFL
8 sacks
1 int
3 passes batted down
Definitely needs a hard look from medical staff but he is an extremely talented edge prospect. The 20-30 pounds he gained in his time at miami doesn't appear to have slowed him down at all.
I think that if you're arguing about one or the other guys at a certain position, then neither is probably the right guy for you.
He’s so what they need on defensive that he could be worth the risk.
I trust Phillip more then all the opt outs.....
Yes it was a small sample size, but he did not seem like a #11 pick. Maybe late 2.
I trust Phillip more then all the opt outs.....
At 11 its a no for me too, but trade down a few slots then I think it gets interesting and the gamble is worth it. Phillips looks more like the Edge player that fits this team and could be in play, Rousseau definitely has the body to grow into a JPP type, but this team seems to prefer bigger DT types in this front.
Geeky fucking haircut for sure. At the risk of sounding like I have old balls, why do young people these try and find the most ridiculously unhandsome hair styles to rock?
He seems to have a great year...with no issues...in a year...many have a ton of questions...
I trust Phillip more then all the opt outs.....
Concussion history and higher susceptibility to future head trauma stays with a person for the rest of his life.
This is a bothersome fact with drafting him. I would take Phillips over Rousseau, but would take Collins or Parsons over them both
Any idea who the 13 EDGE players ahead of him were? Was Gholston one of them? I assume JJ Watt, Myles Garrett, and Clowney might've been close to that level too.