Joe Judge will be at Miami's Pro Day Today

Anakim : 3/29/2021 11:43 am
Ralph Vacchiano
@RVacchianoSNY
Also, Giants coach Joe Judge is at Miami’s Pro Day today, where he’ll get to see a couple of highly regarded edge rushers in Gregory Rousseau and Jaelan Phillips.




The Pro Day will be at 1 PM and televised on the ACC Network
RE: Rousseau is going to be Justin Tuck-ish  
GoDeep13 : 3/29/2021 1:35 pm : link
In comment 15201632 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
I feel reasonably confident on that. Upside could be higher but there's also a low floor because he only played 1 year (and he played that year 15-20 pounds lighter than he is now).

Phillips injury problems are 2+ years in the rear view mirror so unless there's something structural with his back I think he won't get hurt by them. He never missed a practice at Miami in his 2 years. Not sure who I'd comp him to, but he kind of has all the tools. He was a HS prospect on the level of Bosa/Chase Young, and his talent level is close to that level. Also just wasn't able to do it on the field over more than 1 year.
Phillips reminds me of Chandler Jones
Rousseau has been my guy  
Amtoft : 3/29/2021 1:39 pm : link
since last year. Look if he plays this year he is being talked about like Chase Young. He is a stud.
Chandler Jones ran a 4.77 @ 266lbs  
Eric on Li : 3/29/2021 1:39 pm : link
Phillips just ran close to a 4.5 @ 260. He's a tough guy to comp since he can win with both speed and power so I'm not saying Jones is wrong, just that it's hard to find someone totally similar.
RE: RE: Rousseau is going to be Justin Tuck-ish  
aGiantGuy : 3/29/2021 1:41 pm : link
In comment 15201635 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
In comment 15201632 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


I feel reasonably confident on that. Upside could be higher but there's also a low floor because he only played 1 year (and he played that year 15-20 pounds lighter than he is now).

Phillips injury problems are 2+ years in the rear view mirror so unless there's something structural with his back I think he won't get hurt by them. He never missed a practice at Miami in his 2 years. Not sure who I'd comp him to, but he kind of has all the tools. He was a HS prospect on the level of Bosa/Chase Young, and his talent level is close to that level. Also just wasn't able to do it on the field over more than 1 year.

Phillips reminds me of Chandler Jones


+1 Chandler Jones is a great comp, think Jones had much longer arms though
RE: Rousseau is going to be Justin Tuck-ish  
Mike in NY : 3/29/2021 1:41 pm : link
In comment 15201632 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
I feel reasonably confident on that. Upside could be higher but there's also a low floor because he only played 1 year (and he played that year 15-20 pounds lighter than he is now).

Phillips injury problems are 2+ years in the rear view mirror so unless there's something structural with his back I think he won't get hurt by them. He never missed a practice at Miami in his 2 years. Not sure who I'd comp him to, but he kind of has all the tools. He was a HS prospect on the level of Bosa/Chase Young, and his talent level is close to that level. Also just wasn't able to do it on the field over more than 1 year.


Football is a rough sport and one more concussion can mean his career is over. I would steer clear in Round 1.
RE: RE: Rousseau  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/29/2021 1:42 pm : link
In comment 15201629 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
In comment 15201625 Professor Falken said:


Quote:


4.74

if he was 285/290 you might be able to sell me on Rousseau as a 3-4 DE. Don’t see him fitting this scheme.



That said, why not stand him up in a 3-4?
Jealan Phillips  
aGiantGuy : 3/29/2021 1:43 pm : link
Just ran a 4.12 short shuttle, un-fucking-real
If we pick Rousseau we will never regret it  
Chris L. : 3/29/2021 1:43 pm : link
We would have had NO SHOT if he played the season. My son went to Miami. I watch all of their games. Kid will be a beast!!!!!
RE: If we pick Rousseau we will never regret it  
Amtoft : 3/29/2021 1:45 pm : link
In comment 15201649 Chris L. said:
Quote:
We would have had NO SHOT if he played the season. My son went to Miami. I watch all of their games. Kid will be a beast!!!!!


+1
RE: Chandler Jones ran a 4.77 @ 266lbs  
GoDeep13 : 3/29/2021 1:46 pm : link
In comment 15201641 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
Phillips just ran close to a 4.5 @ 260. He's a tough guy to comp since he can win with both speed and power so I'm not saying Jones is wrong, just that it's hard to find someone totally similar.
gonna be hard to Sind a match with that size/speed/agility.
Watching this pro day  
Professor Falken : 3/29/2021 1:47 pm : link
Rousseau does not look like an explosive edge guy. Phillips does.
RE: RE: RE: Rousseau  
GoDeep13 : 3/29/2021 1:49 pm : link
In comment 15201645 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15201629 GoDeep13 said:


Quote:


In comment 15201625 Professor Falken said:


Quote:


4.74

if he was 285/290 you might be able to sell me on Rousseau as a 3-4 DE. Don’t see him fitting this scheme.




That said, why not stand him up in a 3-4?
too stiff. Doesn’t handle playing in space well at all.
Rousseau doesn’t look  
tyrik13 : 3/29/2021 1:49 pm : link
Like an explosive edge a all. He looks like he’s running in quicksand. Mans hips high as hell and his bend isnt there
Just got a shot  
Professor Falken : 3/29/2021 1:51 pm : link
of Judge talking to Little Bill. Whatever Judge said, got a chuckle out of Belichick.
RE: Rousseau doesn’t look  
Amtoft : 3/29/2021 1:52 pm : link
In comment 15201661 tyrik13 said:
Quote:
Like an explosive edge a all. He looks like he’s running in quicksand. Mans hips high as hell and his bend isnt there


What are his numbers? No offense to your eyes.
RE: Rousseau doesn’t look  
GoDeep13 : 3/29/2021 1:52 pm : link
In comment 15201661 tyrik13 said:
Quote:
Like an explosive edge a all. He looks like he’s running in quicksand. Mans hips high as hell and his bend isnt there
yep. Especially when you see a guy like Phillips go right before him. Then the contrast is steep. Phillips is a
True EDGE. Rousseau is a strict 4-3 end at his size and weight.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Rousseau  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/29/2021 1:53 pm : link
In comment 15201660 GoDeep13 said:
Quote:
In comment 15201645 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15201629 GoDeep13 said:


Quote:


In comment 15201625 Professor Falken said:


Quote:


4.74

if he was 285/290 you might be able to sell me on Rousseau as a 3-4 DE. Don’t see him fitting this scheme.




That said, why not stand him up in a 3-4?

too stiff. Doesn’t handle playing in space well at all.



If that's the case, then nobody should compare him to Tuck. Tuck had incredible bend and contact balance. He never got knocked off his toes, it felt like. I don't think he was incredibly explosive either, but he had such agility that he was almost catlike.
I'd rather draft Gloria Estefan  
ghost718 : 3/29/2021 2:16 pm : link
Gil Brandt  
jeff57 : 3/29/2021 2:23 pm : link
I'm moving Jaelan Phillips up my rankings. Had him 11th in my initial top 100. Reminds me of Joey Bosa.
Link - ( New Window )
Funny listening  
Amtoft : 3/29/2021 2:24 pm : link
to people talking about Rousseau they said how well he moved today.
RE: Gil Brandt  
Amtoft : 3/29/2021 2:25 pm : link
In comment 15201714 jeff57 said:
Quote:
I'm moving Jaelan Phillips up my rankings. Had him 11th in my initial top 100. Reminds me of Joey Bosa. Link - ( New Window )


Jaelan Phillips coming out HS was a beast... Everyone wanted him, but he almost retired at one point. No way I take him in the first.
Rousseau's not quick-twitch  
JonC : 3/29/2021 2:34 pm : link
but moves plenty well and closes well on the passer.
Sounds like Judge is angling for a Giants paid family vacation  
PatersonPlank : 3/29/2021 2:35 pm : link
in South Florida. Attend the Pro Day for a few hours and then stay a week.
RE: Rousseau's the key guy there  
UberAlias : 3/29/2021 2:38 pm : link
In comment 15201623 JonC said:
Quote:
Phillips concussions are a problem.
He's my top choice. This is who we need.
Honestly, Rousseau looks stiff to me in the drills.  
Rick in Dallas : 3/29/2021 2:41 pm : link
Phillips looks much more athletic but you need to check out his medicals
RE: RE: RE: If the coach is personally attending  
GoDeep13 : 3/29/2021 3:21 pm : link
In comment 15201513 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15201500 jeff57 said:


Quote:


In comment 15201497 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


Id think the interest in Rousseau is more than just due diligence.

Interesting to read how low fan opinion on Rousseau is vs what the draft people see



A lot of the draft people have a low opinion of him.



Brandt has him going 22nd overall.
Kiper has him going 21st
Jeremiah has him going 11th
Brugler has him going 14th.

Not sure who you're reading that has a low opinion of him, but those four are some of the biggest names in the whole draft scene.
if we were picking in the 20s I’d have no problem with Rousseau. At 11? Hell no.
Chris Pettit and Tim McDonnell  
Mark in ATL : 3/29/2021 3:23 pm : link
Assistant Director of Player Personnel are with Judge in Miami. Graham and Spencer stayed back to meet with Shelton.
RE: Honestly, Rousseau looks stiff to me in the drills.  
GoDeep13 : 3/29/2021 3:23 pm : link
In comment 15201772 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Phillips looks much more athletic but you need to check out his medicals
Anyone that says Rousseau didn’t look stiff in his drills are trying to be nice to the kid. He looks like a light weight 3-4 5T out there. A position you can’t play in the NFL at 265-ish pounds.
RE: I can’t see the Giants spending a 1st round pick on Philips  
Zeke's Alibi : 3/29/2021 3:27 pm : link
In comment 15201567 Jarvis said:
Quote:
He has 3 concussions (among other injuries) and retired from football before coming back and playing well for 1 season. Does that sound like a player the Giants would draft even pre Joe Judge? I definitely don’t see Judge signing off on that regardless of talent. This isn’t an indictment of Philips either. I can totally understand contemplating retirement form football after multiple head injuries. However, The Giants should not and likely will not take the chance.

Rousseau i could possibly see. He has that raw skill set the Giants have usually liked. However, i would be surprised if Judge truly wants and opt out player with 1 year of production. However, i could see this pick with a trade down in the 1st or a trad up from the 2nd.

The Giants are definitely looking to find an edge rusher. That much is clear. Judge at 2 pro days with multiple edge players and Chris Petit the director of scouting literally sitting right behind Ojulari at the Georgia pro day. My guess is that there is a potential to move back from 11 and they need to have all these players precisely graded. Or they know some of them may fall into the 2nd round or late 1st and they can move on one then.


I'm starting to think if Pitts isn't there, they'll be trading down for an edge and than going with a couple OL in first 3 rounds. From a roster perspective and approx where these guys are getting mocked, that's probably the move. Not usually a big trade down guy, but I think this is the year to do it if we can swing it and Pitts isn't there.
Jaelen Phillips made himself a lot of cheddar this year and today  
Eric on Li : 3/29/2021 3:52 pm : link
Quote:
Kent Lee Platte @MathBomb
23m
Jaelan Phillips is a DE prospect in the 2021 draft class. He scored a 9.9 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 14 out of 1345 DE from 1987 to 2021.

Splits projected, times unofficial, updated with bench and corrected size.




And as a reminder he is not just a combine warrior:
10 games
15.5 TFL
8 sacks
1 int
3 passes batted down

Definitely needs a hard look from medical staff but he is an extremely talented edge prospect. The 20-30 pounds he gained in his time at miami doesn't appear to have slowed him down at all.
Phillips is going before Rousseau  
Sy'56 : 3/29/2021 4:02 pm : link
RE: Phillips is going before Rousseau  
Thegratefulhead : 3/29/2021 4:06 pm : link
In comment 15201966 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Does he go before Parson?
When you remove the QB's, we're talking about one of the 6 best  
Bill L : 3/29/2021 4:06 pm : link
players in the draft.

I think that if you're arguing about one or the other guys at a certain position, then neither is probably the right guy for you.
Is Phillips  
BigBlueCane : 3/29/2021 4:12 pm : link
going to NY is the question Sy.
RE: Phillips is going before Rousseau  
GoDeep13 : 3/29/2021 4:23 pm : link
In comment 15201966 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
as he should. It really only comes down to medicals for Phillips. Whichever teams clear him will have him at EDGE 1.
RE: Is Phillips  
jeff57 : 3/29/2021 4:32 pm : link
In comment 15201985 BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
going to NY is the question Sy.


He’s so what they need on defensive that he could be worth the risk.
Wow, what a BBI divide on Rousseau/Phillips  
ColHowPepper : 3/29/2021 4:39 pm : link
Rousseau spoken of as a project, sat out/limited experience, observed at Pro Day to move as if in quicksand, tweener (too light for inside/too slow/untwitchy for outside) yet Jon and UA say he's the target and should be the guy. Sy' saying Phillips. My reaction is not to want either, given Phillips medical history, early retirement. We need a playmaker on the edge to free up LW/DL, but these guys both sound high risk.
Phillip's issues were 2 years ago....this could checked and rechecked  
George from PA : 3/29/2021 4:44 pm : link
He seems to have a great year...with no issues...in a year...many have a ton of questions...

I trust Phillip more then all the opt outs.....
Quite frankly, Rousseau always  
section125 : 3/29/2021 4:49 pm : link
seemed late to the dance on what little film I saw of him. Looks like he is built for the job, but does not seem quick enough or strong enough. While he is battling the OT, the play passes him and it is like he did not even see it.

Yes it was a small sample size, but he did not seem like a #11 pick. Maybe late 2.
RE: Phillip's issues were 2 years ago....this could checked and rechecked  
ColHowPepper : 3/29/2021 4:51 pm : link
In comment 15202032 George from PA said:
Quote:
He seems to have a great year...with no issues...in a year...many have a ton of questions...

I trust Phillip more then all the opt outs.....
Concussion history and higher susceptibility to future head trauma stays with a person for the rest of his life.
RE: Wow, what a BBI divide on Rousseau/Phillips  
beatrixkiddo : 3/29/2021 4:55 pm : link
In comment 15202024 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
Rousseau spoken of as a project, sat out/limited experience, observed at Pro Day to move as if in quicksand, tweener (too light for inside/too slow/untwitchy for outside) yet Jon and UA say he's the target and should be the guy. Sy' saying Phillips. My reaction is not to want either, given Phillips medical history, early retirement. We need a playmaker on the edge to free up LW/DL, but these guys both sound high risk.


At 11 its a no for me too, but trade down a few slots then I think it gets interesting and the gamble is worth it. Phillips looks more like the Edge player that fits this team and could be in play, Rousseau definitely has the body to grow into a JPP type, but this team seems to prefer bigger DT types in this front.
if I had to bet  
djm : 3/29/2021 5:01 pm : link
it is going to come down to WR or edge rusher at pick 11. Who do they love more is the question.
Trade down....and grab an Edge from Ga, Penn St or Miami  
George from PA : 3/29/2021 5:49 pm : link
RE: .  
chopperhatch : 3/29/2021 6:28 pm : link
In comment 15201957 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:




Geeky fucking haircut for sure. At the risk of sounding like I have old balls, why do young people these try and find the most ridiculously unhandsome hair styles to rock?
RE: RE: Phillip's issues were 2 years ago....this could checked and rechecked  
chopperhatch : 3/29/2021 6:30 pm : link
In comment 15202039 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 15202032 George from PA said:


Quote:


He seems to have a great year...with no issues...in a year...many have a ton of questions...

I trust Phillip more then all the opt outs.....

Concussion history and higher susceptibility to future head trauma stays with a person for the rest of his life.


This is a bothersome fact with drafting him. I would take Phillips over Rousseau, but would take Collins or Parsons over them both
RE: Jaelen Phillips made himself a lot of cheddar this year and today  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 3/29/2021 7:52 pm : link
In comment 15201946 Eric on Li said:
Quote:


Quote:


Kent Lee Platte @MathBomb
23m
Jaelan Phillips is a DE prospect in the 2021 draft class. He scored a 9.9 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 14 out of 1345 DE from 1987 to 2021.

Splits projected, times unofficial, updated with bench and corrected size.





And as a reminder he is not just a combine warrior:
10 games
15.5 TFL
8 sacks
1 int
3 passes batted down

Definitely needs a hard look from medical staff but he is an extremely talented edge prospect. The 20-30 pounds he gained in his time at miami doesn't appear to have slowed him down at all.


Any idea who the 13 EDGE players ahead of him were? Was Gholston one of them? I assume JJ Watt, Myles Garrett, and Clowney might've been close to that level too.
RE: RE: RE: Phillip's issues were 2 years ago....this could checked and rechecked  
ColHowPepper : 9:19 am : link
In comment 15202132 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
This is a bothersome fact with drafting him. I would take Phillips over Rousseau, but would take Collins or Parsons over them both
Not to take issue with my own comment, but I suppose the counter is that concussions/history might be considered 'part of the game', as objectionable as that may be, and thus weighed as just "a" factor. But it's not only the disaster scenario of a career ending injury, but the aggregate cost in games lost to sitting out in protocol, as crass an assessment as that may sound.
