Ralph V now says Phillips at 11

Leatherwood at 42.The bad news is that this isn’t a great pass-rushing class. The good news, though, is that the Giants might be able to get the best edge rusher with the 11th overall pick. And that is increasingly looking like it will be the 6-foot-5, 260-pound Phillips.He had a dazzling Pro Day on Monday, which may have vaulted him ahead of his more heralded teammate, Gregory Rousseau. He ran a 4.56 in the 40, had a 10-foot, five-inch broad jump and did the short shuttle drill in 4.12 seconds. Those numbers had more than a few talent evaluators comparing him to Joey Bosa.The 6-foot-5, 312-pound Leatherwood could be ideal since he has experience as both a tackle and a guard. The Giants could let him work at both in the spring and summer and then plug him in where he fits best for now, with the possibility of moving him in the future.It’s debatable whether he’s a better guard or tackle. He needs work in his pass protection, but was a highly-graded run blocker. And he's got the athleticism to be strong at either spot. He proved that by putting on a show at his Pro Day, running a 4.96 in the 40 while jumping 34 feet, 5 inches in the vertical jump and 9-feet, 10 inches in the broad jump – ridiculous numbers for a man his size. Link - ( New Window