Ralph V now says Phillips at 11

Leatherwood at 42.
The bad news is that this isn’t a great pass-rushing class. The good news, though, is that the Giants might be able to get the best edge rusher with the 11th overall pick. And that is increasingly looking like it will be the 6-foot-5, 260-pound Phillips.
He had a dazzling Pro Day on Monday, which may have vaulted him ahead of his more heralded teammate, Gregory Rousseau. He ran a 4.56 in the 40, had a 10-foot, five-inch broad jump and did the short shuttle drill in 4.12 seconds. Those numbers had more than a few talent evaluators comparing him to Joey Bosa.
The 6-foot-5, 312-pound Leatherwood could be ideal since he has experience as both a tackle and a guard. The Giants could let him work at both in the spring and summer and then plug him in where he fits best for now, with the possibility of moving him in the future.
It’s debatable whether he’s a better guard or tackle. He needs work in his pass protection, but was a highly-graded run blocker. And he's got the athleticism to be strong at either spot. He proved that by putting on a show at his Pro Day, running a 4.96 in the 40 while jumping 34 feet, 5 inches in the vertical jump and 9-feet, 10 inches in the broad jump – ridiculous numbers for a man his size. Link
That is a strong leap for sure.
Sounds like an Uncle Rico jump.
I viewed it....the top HS recruit...get hit with wrist, ankle and concussion issues early....leading to major doubts, contemplating retirement.....then He over comes.
To have a great year....but he is missing piece for a very special defense.
Why? This is the prime draft for the Giants to go out there and take someone not a single analyst has in the top 10...Not saying I agree with it, but with no combine and the issues with scouting, too many of these mocks aren't taking into account left field selections.
Ha, I doubt it...could this be under "cool story dude" status?
Why? This is the prime draft for the Giants to go out there and take someone not a single analyst has in the top 10...Not saying I agree with it, but with no combine and the issues with scouting, too many of these mocks aren't taking into account left field selections.
If the goal is to make a surprise pick, sure.
But the goal should be to pick the best player to help lay the groundwork for the franchise going forward. His health makes him another Jordan Reed. Tell me you can confidently project what this kid is going to be over the life of his rookie deal when he's already had to retire once for medical reasons.
Now, if we trade down to 15 and get a 2nd or get a 3rd then ok, roll the dice.
I am still not buying it and suspect this is more if this guy or that guy is not there kind of deal. Plus, if you know other teams want this guys then no harm saying you want him to entice someone to move up.
I think ultimately it is LB/CB and OL in second. Parsons and the kid from Tulsa are intriguing to me.
i get that, but there's a really good chance that Smith, Waddle, and Pitts are all gone before we pick
Top-10 all-time, for sure.
“Best edge rusher in this draft easily as far as pass rush package,’’ tweeted former Washington and Philadelphia Eagles executive and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick of Phillips “Testing numbers today confirm he is an athletic freak show. Medical/durability is the question.”
Phillips obviously thinks he is good to go healthwise....
“Look, man, the proof is in the pudding. My play on the field obviously showed I didn’t miss a snap or I didn’t miss a game, I didn’t miss a workout, I didn’t miss anything.
“If you watched Pro Day, my wrist is still working and obviously I’m healthy. I don’t think it’s a risk at all. We play a dangerous, violent game, so obviously people get hurt but I wouldn’t be here today if I was a risk. I’m a guy who does all the right things, does all the extra things to make sure my body is on point. I truly believe if you take care of your body your body will take care of you.”
Link - ( New Window )
Good call and very true. Long way to go, more pro days, etc.
I want to go BPA, I do not want to stretch for need. NO Phillips with concussion history, no Rousseau with only a year of college play. No raw Parsons either. Give me a BPA WR,ER or CB. I don't feel ER has anyone with a high enough grade to justify the pick.
I know we have corners but if we took one, we could let Bradberry walk if his next contract is prohibitive.
You can't have too many corners.
I think Parsons and Rousseau fall some.
i don't understand how you can say it would be a dumb selection without seeing the guy play NFL football yet
Connections back to the old Patriots.
There are legitimate health concerns and production concerns. I don't see elite production. Granted, he had 8 this year, but he had 12 for his three years at The U. And 5 of those this year against two bad teams (Duke and VT).
I would be interested in him as a second round prospect. When you are drafting this high you have to get a player who will contribute at a high level almost from the get-go - IMV.
my preference is still to go WR at 11 and OL in round 2. i think evaluating jones needs to take priority over everything else and adding waddle / smith would go a long way towards making that happen
Antoine Winfield starts 19 games last season
Xavier McKinney starts 4 games
D.k. Metkalf, Ryan Ramczyk ... correlation is not causation
If Phillips is the top player on the board and they pass for a safer pick, how is that any different from us passing on Tunsil for Eli Apple
Concussion history which led to him quitting football for a time. Need to determine if it's bad, chronic, or he just had a bad time of it. What's there to not understand, besides being trapped behind blue lensed glasses? lol.
BOTH miami edge guys have serious question marks. injuries for phillips and for rousseau, youre tlaking about ONE year of production. that is incredibly risky. On the flip side it oculd be amazing value because if he produced like that for 2 or 3 years, he is a top 5 pick
The only thing I can say is that I trust Joe Judge. He will probably have someone talk to every person associated with Phillips for the last 4 years if the Giants have an interest in taking him. I have no doubt he will be a great player when healthy, just how long that is I dont know.
If I were making the pick I would not take him with the info I have which is very little. I dont like guys who walk away, it just means when things get tough he may hang them up. I would prefer a trade down and if hes there pick him, hedge the bet a little.
Link - ( New Window )
Amongst the league - Everyone has accepted the fact that this draft will be more of a crapshoot than others, especially with injuries and character concerns. I've heard some say the best approach is to get as many darts as you can.. While others argue you need to identify "your guy" then go get him. Lying somewhere in between will leave you, more than likely, taking a risk like Phillips. I don't know if that's an advantageous place to be..
We are not talking about broken bones and torn ligaments. We are talking about a neurological condition that makes guys retire early.
Would love Leatherwood in the 2nd though.
Just because Edge Rusher is a need doesn't mean you pull a guy up into your upper tier just to fill it.
And a beat writer should know that as well.
some are more concerning than others. if DG, JJ and the giants feel good about his medicals, there is NO doubt we got a football player. he is athletic and def would add a huge boost to the pass rush game
Jon, this is his fifth attempt at guessing based on reading the tea leaves -- he is not saying this will be the pick. Usually when he signals the pick it's a week or less from happening.
Bingo
I’m sure he’s a great player, but concussions are scary man. I mean look at Shepard. He’s one away from retiring, almost did a few years ago. His family wanted him to based on reports. It’s one of the reasons we need to draft a receiver this year. Past Golladay it’s a bunch of question marks.
I know, but this is one of the prospects I am concerned about.
Because jumping high and jumping far is something an offensive lineman does on every play.
They're indicators of explosion and drive from a stationary position.
Two operations on his wrist after he injured it when a car hit him when he was riding a moped.
The red flag for me is that he was riding a moped.
Of course, everything you read right now is either a smoke screen, click bait, or red herring.
We are all going to be surprised when we finally hear: "With the 11th pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the New York Football Giants' select _???????_"
Sometimes you need something for every occasion. Graham likes to mix and match players on the defense depending on what the Giants are facing, doesn’t he?
1. Lawrence
2. Pitts
3. Sewell
4. Chase
5. Wilson
6. Fields (I'm higher on him than most)
7. Surtain
8. Waddle
9. Phillips
10. Parsons
11. Smith
12. Slater
13. Lance
14. Paye
15. Horn
16. Ojulari
17. Vera-Tucker
18 Farley
19. Barmore
20. Marshall (very high on him)
Just missed- Bateman, Friermuth, Darrisaw, Ossai, W. Davis, Melifonwu, Mac Jones, Etiene, Jamin Davis, Creed Humphrey
Height: 6'5″ (92nd percentile)
Weight: 260 (51st)
Arm: 33 1/4 (48th)
Hand: 9 3/4 (50th)
Vertical: 36 (81st)
Broad: 125 (90th)
Bench: 21 reps (39th)
40-yard: 4.56 (93rd)
Short shuttle: 4.13 (96th)
3-cone: 7.01 (80th)
Nick Bosa (2019)
Ht: 6'3 3/4"
Wt: 266
Arm: 33
Hands: 10¾"
40: 4.79
Bench: 29
Vert: 33.5"
Broad: 9'8"
3-Cone: 7.10
20 Shuttle: 4.14
Joey Bosa (2016)
Ht: 6-5 1/4
Wt: 269
Arm: 33⅜"
Hand: 10¼"
40: 4.86
Bench: 24
Vert: 32"
Broad: 10'
3-Cone: 6.89
20 Shuttle: 4.21
The similarity is that all 3 are in the 90th percentile or above for short shuttle
I am on the Parsons bandwagon. I know he has some off field issues and opted out of 2020, but size, speed, production, versatility, health, temperament he is the best defensive player in this draft.
Ojulari is another guy I like but 11 maybe a bit of a reach.
The red flag for me is that he was riding a moped.
That was very funny...
Kwity Paye and Rousseau are more 4-3s. Phillips can do both.
^This. Concussions are much different than any other injury. And he's had several, including one that forced him to retire, as well as serious ankle and wrist injuries.
Just to expand on the concussions,
UCLA would not clear him to return to football. He had to transfer to Miami to get to play again. That's how concerned they were.
Even if he were to play, there's no telling if he's going to be the next Chris Borland.
Link - ( New Window )
I get it, but a ton of players have had concussions. Shouldn’t necessarily rule the kid out is all I’m saying. He played the entire season this past year and looked great.
Sounds like he jumped up on top of a building.
lol
concussion history in football is about as bad and elementary as injuries get.
I get it, but a ton of players have had concussions. Shouldn’t necessarily rule the kid out is all I’m saying. He played the entire season this past year and looked great.
Got to be realistic and also thorough, as we're in no position to continue getting low ROI from premium draft picks.
You say let’s talk real football and then bring up stats, you’re joking right?
Jaelan Phillips is a faster Bradley Chubb without the 4 years of tape + injury concerns. Isaiah Simmons? We know exactly what position Phillips would play
8 sacks and 15.5 TFL in 10 games, second half of the year he was a beast. I think those stats are pretty awesome no? Patrick Jones II and Ojulari had more sacks than him, but aside from that, no other true 1st round type talents put up better numbers
As a fan, all I can do is trust the team's medical staff. Concussions are no joke, just look at Jordan Reed. He was every bit as talented as Travis Kelce but his career was derailed by concussions.
Phillips is an extremely high risk prospect due to the concussions. But with his speed/size/bend/technique off the edge, he might have the highest potential among front 7 defenders.
If we draft him, I would be worried but I would also trust that the Giants' medical staff/front office did their due diligence.
Dude is a beast and fills a major position of need.
Makes it hard to double Golladay
Makes it hard to have 8 in the box.
Makes it hard to rely on a 4 man rush which few teams ( Washington amongst them though) can mount.
What can a maybe not so great edge guy add to what we have already? 10 sacks? Full season Mckinney and Jackson added to the freedom Graham has to manufacture blitzes adds 4-6 sacks plus hurries. So maybe a 4 sack difference and 10 hurries because we have an additional Edge?
First skill they are going to look at is can the round one edge set the edge on running plays???
I think they look for an Edge that is an OLB and can play a role in coverage and blitz. I don't see a DL kind of Edge with what they have so far.
So I think it's Wr and Edge elsewhere and otherwise.
I do think it's the ideal year and draft slot to throw out lots of rumors. Lots of them. And it's a good year for agents to throw out more than usual since who knows what the basis of evaluation is really going to be from team to team.
Lastly, I think Waddle's get off the line issues merit our attention. If you have to be schemed off the line in college you are really suspect relative to otherwise possible slot in the NFL? ( that's a question not an assertion)
And many people around the league believe the Giants are just a dangerous edge rusher away from being a real playoff contender, which is why Giants GM Dave Gettleman won’t be able to pass one up in the draft.
While it is. The main objective of a 1st round pick is to get 5 years of good production at a cheap cost. This is something that needs to be part of the equation for a second contract, not a draft pick. Sure there's risk, but I'd rather take a flier on a guy with 3 concussions than 3 major injuries. Usually hate these guys in the first, but he's a freak with production. Not surprised he leapfrogged Rossuea, sometimes all people see are stats which in a sport like football is frustrating.
The Giants need to hit a homerun draft top to bottom for once. Going this way early and hitting some of the deeper positions later in the draft is the optimal strategy imv.
A lot of people are stuck on Smith/Waddle at 11 and I don’t think that sets up the rest of the draft very well. I want 6+ high quality players in this draft, not 1 or 2.
I would argue....that WR might be found in 2nd or 3rd Rd....
Mike Mamula 2.0
I never thought about the beats reaching on Gettleman’s draft picks. So that’s like a double reach...
If you’re referring to Jaelan Phillips, plenty of BBIers were fans of his before his Pro Day performance. His on field performance was very impressing this past college season. He’s not just some workout warrior.
Agreed on Phillips, talent is not the question here. Hes a top 10 talent. The medicals are.
There’s a guy named sterling shepard who was extended and almost retired due to concussions. Remember him?
I would argue....that WR might be found in 2nd or 3rd Rd....
You can find anything anywhere. The drop off from waddle, smith chase to the rest is tremendous. People love talking about the Moore guys when discussing waddle. They are not in the same ballpark as far as talents and athletes.
This is my concern as well........
Phillips year off - ( New Window )
Any UCLA fans here who know more about his Bruins concussions?
This ESPN article is another good read, although it lacks details about 2017 injuries.
This guy is easy to root for. Entitled high school recruit who sees it all fall apart and makes his way back. Rep as a very hard worker. Good family. The concussions are the only thing holding him back from being a sure fire top 10 pick.
ESPN on Phillips - ( New Window )
He also doesnt seem head and shoulders above the other Edge guys on his team let alone in the draft.
I still am firm that you have too take any of the 4 pass catchers Surtain and Sewell if they are there. if 5 qbs go before 1 of those 6 is there if only 4 qbs go the pick needs to be moved to the team that will take the 5th QB.
Half of the Giants fans want DG fired for drafting a then healthy Rb second in the draft.
This is a sport where every line player and every RB is in the equivalent of one of us being in a 35 mph car crash with each and every play. So we should take a guy who already had a series of concussions and pretend the game is not what it is?
Ali suffered no actual concussions and he wound up like so so many athletes who take blows to the head.
Brave and talented kid. Hope he has a long and great life
Leatherwood in the second would be tremendous. That guy is a perfect for the Giants with his great feet and versatility.
This is exactly what stats aren't going to show you.
Clemson was scared of Miami's pass rush so they ran screens basically the whole first half. You can be successful doing that when you have Travis Etienne.
In the third, on the play where Phillips was credited with 1 tackle, it was 3rd and 14, the first long 3rd down for Clemson in the game. Clemson is forced to finally run a deep pass play.
12:43 3rd quarter
Lawrence takes a 3 step drop in the shotgun, and Phillips has beaten the tackle in approximately 2.1 seconds with an arm swipe and a nasty bend from a 2 point stance, Lawrence bails from the pocket with the football in one hand, Phillips chases him down and catches him 7 yards before the first down marker and grabs his off hand, a teammate comes in and assist the tackle while also forcing a fumble that Miami recovers... the stat sheet will only show a tackle.
So here you are using his 1 tackle vs Clemson as a negative while it was actually the most dominant defensive play in the entire game against the #1 overall player in college football. More advanced stats would show a pressure, a hurry, a tackle, a "stop", and the equivalent of a sack forced fumble, all from that one play.
We're not even gonna talk about the athleticism required to chase down Trevor Lawrence from behind.
Any UCLA fans here who know more about his Bruins concussions?
This ESPN article is another good read, although it lacks details about 2017 injuries.
This guy is easy to root for. Entitled high school recruit who sees it all fall apart and makes his way back. Rep as a very hard worker. Good family. The concussions are the only thing holding him back from being a sure fire top 10 pick. ESPN on Phillips - ( New Window )
His concussions have created quite the conversation but they aren't the only concern keeping him out of the top 10.. There's just as much talk about his devotion to football and how sincere he is. I've heard some who aren't buying it.