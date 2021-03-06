for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Ralph V now says Phillips at 11

jeff57 : 3/30/2021 3:22 pm
Leatherwood at 42.

The bad news is that this isn’t a great pass-rushing class. The good news, though, is that the Giants might be able to get the best edge rusher with the 11th overall pick. And that is increasingly looking like it will be the 6-foot-5, 260-pound Phillips.

He had a dazzling Pro Day on Monday, which may have vaulted him ahead of his more heralded teammate, Gregory Rousseau. He ran a 4.56 in the 40, had a 10-foot, five-inch broad jump and did the short shuttle drill in 4.12 seconds. Those numbers had more than a few talent evaluators comparing him to Joey Bosa.

The 6-foot-5, 312-pound Leatherwood could be ideal since he has experience as both a tackle and a guard. The Giants could let him work at both in the spring and summer and then plug him in where he fits best for now, with the possibility of moving him in the future.

It’s debatable whether he’s a better guard or tackle. He needs work in his pass protection, but was a highly-graded run blocker. And he's got the athleticism to be strong at either spot. He proved that by putting on a show at his Pro Day, running a 4.96 in the 40 while jumping 34 feet, 5 inches in the vertical jump and 9-feet, 10 inches in the broad jump – ridiculous numbers for a man his size.
Link - ( New Window )
"while jumping 34 feet, 5 inches in the vertical jump"  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 3/30/2021 3:25 pm : link
did he jump off a building?
Phillips  
AcidTest : 3/30/2021 3:27 pm : link
has a major concussion history. Pass at #11.
RE:  
chopperhatch : 3/30/2021 3:29 pm : link
In comment 15203043 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
did he jump off a building?


That is a strong leap for sure.
No chance in hell this happens  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/30/2021 3:29 pm : link
.
Would not be surprised  
Rick in Dallas : 3/30/2021 3:29 pm : link
Phillips is so much more athletic than Rousseau. Giants need to be satisfied with his medicals.
Between  
Professor Falken : 3/30/2021 3:30 pm : link
now and the draft, we're gonna hear 12 different names for the pick at #11.
RE:  
Eli Wilson : 3/30/2021 3:30 pm : link
In comment 15203043 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
did he jump off a building?


Sounds like an Uncle Rico jump.
I fookin knew it  
JonC : 3/30/2021 3:30 pm : link
we're gonna be the dummies to roll the dice on this kid and his concussion history.
YES.....finally but would have preferred a trade down  
George from PA : 3/30/2021 3:33 pm : link
As long as the early injury, concussion and retirement checks out, as risks are high....but Edge is missing link...getting a top edge at 11 is a bargain.

I viewed it....the top HS recruit...get hit with wrist, ankle and concussion issues early....leading to major doubts, contemplating retirement.....then He over comes.

To have a great year....but he is missing piece for a very special defense.

It needs to be  
Josh in the City : 3/30/2021 3:33 pm : link
oline in rd 1. If value isn't there then trade back and get more picks but we absolutely cannot go into the season with the current state of the oline and expect any improvements on O.
OL not likely  
JonC : 3/30/2021 3:34 pm : link
in round 1.
He gets paid  
jc in c-ville : 3/30/2021 3:34 pm : link
For this. What a country !!!
RE: No chance in hell this happens  
bLiTz 2k : 3/30/2021 3:34 pm : link
In comment 15203052 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
.


Why? This is the prime draft for the Giants to go out there and take someone not a single analyst has in the top 10...Not saying I agree with it, but with no combine and the issues with scouting, too many of these mocks aren't taking into account left field selections.
RE: I fookin knew it  
section125 : 3/30/2021 3:34 pm : link
In comment 15203056 JonC said:
Quote:
we're gonna be the dummies to roll the dice on this kid and his concussion history.


Ha, I doubt it...could this be under "cool story dude" status?
We're still a month away  
JonC : 3/30/2021 3:36 pm : link
but RV gets solid info year after year.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/30/2021 3:37 pm : link
I get he has a good track record, but some responses here make it sound like Goodell just announced the pick.
RE: RE: No chance in hell this happens  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/30/2021 3:38 pm : link
In comment 15203062 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
In comment 15203052 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


.



Why? This is the prime draft for the Giants to go out there and take someone not a single analyst has in the top 10...Not saying I agree with it, but with no combine and the issues with scouting, too many of these mocks aren't taking into account left field selections.


If the goal is to make a surprise pick, sure.

But the goal should be to pick the best player to help lay the groundwork for the franchise going forward. His health makes him another Jordan Reed. Tell me you can confidently project what this kid is going to be over the life of his rookie deal when he's already had to retire once for medical reasons.
Is this the same Ralph V  
BillT : 3/30/2021 3:40 pm : link
Who said we were in cap hell. Disregard him
RE: OL not likely  
Thegratefulhead : 3/30/2021 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15203060 JonC said:
Quote:
in round 1.
I have come full circle and don't want one. Seeing Waddle go to Philly in the BBI mock was enough for me. Desean Jackson nightmares. WR or edge at 11 please. IOL round 2.
The cap hell talk  
JonC : 3/30/2021 3:43 pm : link
smh, someone needs to put together facts into a sticky.
Be thankful  
aGiantGuy : 3/30/2021 3:44 pm : link
Without his concussion history, no shot he’s there at 11.
I will buy it IF  
jvm52106 : 3/30/2021 3:44 pm : link
the real piece here is that we are trading down. No way can you take him at 11 with his injury history he almost quit football(left UCLA and then went to Miami) over concussions.


Now, if we trade down to 15 and get a 2nd or get a 3rd then ok, roll the dice.

I am still not buying it and suspect this is more if this guy or that guy is not there kind of deal. Plus, if you know other teams want this guys then no harm saying you want him to entice someone to move up.
wouldn't be shocked  
ryanmkeane : 3/30/2021 3:45 pm : link
I thought about it in my mock today. I think Judge and Graham are going to love Phillips
Hopefully more reporters chime in  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3/30/2021 3:47 pm : link
I like when a few names are in the hat. Better for the Giants.

I think ultimately it is LB/CB and OL in second. Parsons and the kid from Tulsa are intriguing to me.
if he compares to Bosa  
ryanmkeane : 3/30/2021 3:48 pm : link
...sign me up for that
Offensive Playmaker First  
The Mike : 3/30/2021 3:50 pm : link
Assuming the five quarterbacks go in the top ten, the Giants will almost certainly have a crack at one or two of the four top offensive playmakers. This has to be the pick. Edge is a reach at eleven - they should be able to get a solid edge rusher in the second round.
RE: Offensive Playmaker First  
ryanmkeane : 3/30/2021 3:51 pm : link
In comment 15203092 The Mike said:
Quote:
Assuming the five quarterbacks go in the top ten, the Giants will almost certainly have a crack at one or two of the four top offensive playmakers. This has to be the pick. Edge is a reach at eleven - they should be able to get a solid edge rusher in the second round.

i get that, but there's a really good chance that Smith, Waddle, and Pitts are all gone before we pick
RE:  
PwndPapi : 3/30/2021 3:51 pm : link
In comment 15203043 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
did he jump off a building?


Top-10 all-time, for sure.
Edge seems like what they've been gearing up for this offseason  
adamg : 3/30/2021 3:55 pm : link
I wouldn't be surprised if they do this. High risk, high reward type moves all the way around.
He was ranked higher than Chase Young coming out of HS  
rasbutant : 3/30/2021 3:56 pm : link
Phillips was, at the time, a prized 5-star recruit, the No. 2 overall player in the country, and ranked ahead of players like Chase Young, K'Lavon Chaisson, and some quarterback named Tua Tagovailoa.

“Best edge rusher in this draft easily as far as pass rush package,’’ tweeted former Washington and Philadelphia Eagles executive and ESPN analyst Louis Riddick of Phillips “Testing numbers today confirm he is an athletic freak show. Medical/durability is the question.”

Phillips obviously thinks he is good to go healthwise....

“Look, man, the proof is in the pudding. My play on the field obviously showed I didn’t miss a snap or I didn’t miss a game, I didn’t miss a workout, I didn’t miss anything.
“If you watched Pro Day, my wrist is still working and obviously I’m healthy. I don’t think it’s a risk at all. We play a dangerous, violent game, so obviously people get hurt but I wouldn’t be here today if I was a risk. I’m a guy who does all the right things, does all the extra things to make sure my body is on point. I truly believe if you take care of your body your body will take care of you.”

Link - ( New Window )
UM alum here  
DaddyM89 : 3/30/2021 3:57 pm : link
watched every game Phillips played in this year including a few in person. He is an absolute monster in the pass rush game. As others have mentioned, injury history is a huge red flag. Former #1 overall recruit at UCLA he just could not stay healthy . But when he did this past year he really put it together and more times than not looked like the best player on the field. I would love him on the giants but would prefer it in a tradedown form 11 or maybe trading back up in the early 2nd if he lasts that long (although that's looking increasingly unlikely after his great pro day.)

Ralph V has had some success in predicting.......  
No Where Man : 3/30/2021 3:57 pm : link
Our 1st Round picks, but he usually makes his call a day or two before the draft.
RE: Ralph V has had some success in predicting.......  
eric2425ny : 3/30/2021 4:00 pm : link
In comment 15203103 No Where Man said:
Quote:
Our 1st Round picks, but he usually makes his call a day or two before the draft.


Good call and very true. Long way to go, more pro days, etc.
Leatherwood would be a good choice in round 2  
Jay on the Island : 3/30/2021 4:02 pm : link
But I doubt that he lasts that long. His versatility makes him a very valuable prospect. He can begin at guard but if Peart struggles at RT then Leatherwood could shift outside.
We've been a pretty dumb organization...  
bw in dc : 3/30/2021 4:02 pm : link
for a decade. But I can't imagine we could get any dumber and make this selection at #11.
5 QBs will go ahead of us  
Thegratefulhead : 3/30/2021 4:02 pm : link
I am pretty confident that teams that need a QB will talk themselves into one. It is very possible that M Jones has the best year as a rookie. Essentially, we are picking 6 this year. I don't want to trade back.

I want to go BPA, I do not want to stretch for need. NO Phillips with concussion history, no Rousseau with only a year of college play. No raw Parsons either. Give me a BPA WR,ER or CB. I don't feel ER has anyone with a high enough grade to justify the pick.

I know we have corners but if we took one, we could let Bradberry walk if his next contract is prohibitive.

You can't have too many corners.
JJ is not going into the season with Ximines as a starter  
aGiantGuy : 3/30/2021 4:02 pm : link
It makes sense to target an Edge with everything that has happened in FA. If Phillips is gone, I assume Paye is next up.
Didn't Judge this exactly the type of player he wants....  
George from PA : 3/30/2021 4:04 pm : link
Defensive end Jaelan Phillips said after Monday’s University of Miami Pro Day that he plays with his “hair on fire” — and has fun doing it. “Just turn on my tape. I love football, man. I love going out there and putting my talents on display.”
So we are going to ignore his history of concussions??  
blueblood : 3/30/2021 4:05 pm : link
ok.. Hope this kid isnt the next Eric Lindros or Wayne Chrebet waiting to happen
Smoke.  
Big Blue '56 : 3/30/2021 4:05 pm : link
Ralph has been rather accurate at times re the draft, but no way he gets ANY INFO from JJ..They still have no idea who will be available at 11
smith would have to be off the board IMO  
JJ2525 : 3/30/2021 4:05 pm : link
i can't see this staff passing on a kid from bama who's supposedly a workaholic and so highly regarded in that program and happens to play one of our positions of need. especially when judge comes from a place who's mentality is that they could scheme the pass rush. now if smith is gone, than i could easily see the edge route.
The last prediction Ralph Vacchiano got right...  
BamaBlue : 3/30/2021 4:07 pm : link
was that there would be darkness shortly after sunset.
I think people are going to be surprised  
jvm52106 : 3/30/2021 4:08 pm : link
at how the draft shakes out. These Opt Out guys, especially with only 1 year of production under their belts will not be drafted as easily or as highly as some are predicting.

I think Parsons and Rousseau fall some.
RE: We've been a pretty dumb organization...  
ryanmkeane : 3/30/2021 4:08 pm : link
In comment 15203109 bw in dc said:
Quote:
for a decade. But I can't imagine we could get any dumber and make this selection at #11.

i don't understand how you can say it would be a dumb selection without seeing the guy play NFL football yet
if they went Phillips at 11  
ryanmkeane : 3/30/2021 4:10 pm : link
with the other targets gone, my choice would be WR at #42 and then interior OL at #76
I'm in the minority but i still think  
rasbutant : 3/30/2021 4:11 pm : link
Gregory Rousseau is better and they will be lucky to pick him at #11.
Throwing shit at the wall  
Bricktop : 3/30/2021 4:13 pm : link
and hoping it sticks. Again. Big yawner for me.
Giants met with  
jvm52106 : 3/30/2021 4:15 pm : link
Asante Samuel during his pro day.

Connections back to the old Patriots.
I like Gregory Rousseau and Paye  
ATL_Giants : 3/30/2021 4:16 pm : link
both better than Phillips. I'm not convinced Phillips can shed NFL blocks. Rousseau, if the motor and desire are there, is the better prospect... plus the wingspan of a condor.
RE: RE: We've been a pretty dumb organization...  
bw in dc : 3/30/2021 4:17 pm : link
In comment 15203125 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15203109 bw in dc said:


Quote:


for a decade. But I can't imagine we could get any dumber and make this selection at #11.


i don't understand how you can say it would be a dumb selection without seeing the guy play NFL football yet


There are legitimate health concerns and production concerns. I don't see elite production. Granted, he had 8 this year, but he had 12 for his three years at The U. And 5 of those this year against two bad teams (Duke and VT).

I would be interested in him as a second round prospect. When you are drafting this high you have to get a player who will contribute at a high level almost from the get-go - IMV.
if we came out of the first two rounds with those 2 players  
GiantsFan84 : 3/30/2021 4:17 pm : link
i would not hate it at all. JP is a stud albeit with a medical injury history.

my preference is still to go WR at 11 and OL in round 2. i think evaluating jones needs to take priority over everything else and adding waddle / smith would go a long way towards making that happen
Antoine Winfield- extensive injury history in college  
aGiantGuy : 3/30/2021 4:20 pm : link
Xavier McKinney- clean Bill of health

Antoine Winfield starts 19 games last season
Xavier McKinney starts 4 games

D.k. Metkalf, Ryan Ramczyk ... correlation is not causation

If Phillips is the top player on the board and they pass for a safer pick, how is that any different from us passing on Tunsil for Eli Apple
RE: RE: We've been a pretty dumb organization...  
JonC : 3/30/2021 4:21 pm : link
In comment 15203125 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15203109 bw in dc said:


Quote:


for a decade. But I can't imagine we could get any dumber and make this selection at #11.


i don't understand how you can say it would be a dumb selection without seeing the guy play NFL football yet


Concussion history which led to him quitting football for a time. Need to determine if it's bad, chronic, or he just had a bad time of it. What's there to not understand, besides being trapped behind blue lensed glasses? lol.
RE: I'm in the minority but i still think  
BleedBlue : 3/30/2021 4:21 pm : link
In comment 15203129 rasbutant said:
Quote:
Gregory Rousseau is better and they will be lucky to pick him at #11.


BOTH miami edge guys have serious question marks. injuries for phillips and for rousseau, youre tlaking about ONE year of production. that is incredibly risky. On the flip side it oculd be amazing value because if he produced like that for 2 or 3 years, he is a top 5 pick
No question he looks the part when healthy  
Rudy5757 : 3/30/2021 4:26 pm : link
Thats the question. Is he worth the risk? When he is healthy he has shown to be a beast. He backed up his great season with his pro day numbers. Unfortunately the injury risk is very high. How much is this guys head in the game.

The only thing I can say is that I trust Joe Judge. He will probably have someone talk to every person associated with Phillips for the last 4 years if the Giants have an interest in taking him. I have no doubt he will be a great player when healthy, just how long that is I dont know.

If I were making the pick I would not take him with the info I have which is very little. I dont like guys who walk away, it just means when things get tough he may hang them up. I would prefer a trade down and if hes there pick him, hedge the bet a little.
Based on talent...  
Strip-Sack : 3/30/2021 4:27 pm : link
Seems like a slam dunk....Kollman loves him
Link - ( New Window )
---  
Peppers : 3/30/2021 4:32 pm : link
The talk with Phillips is about concussions and devotion to the sport but the talent is undeniable. Even top ten teams will be tempted.

Amongst the league - Everyone has accepted the fact that this draft will be more of a crapshoot than others, especially with injuries and character concerns. I've heard some say the best approach is to get as many darts as you can.. While others argue you need to identify "your guy" then go get him. Lying somewhere in between will leave you, more than likely, taking a risk like Phillips. I don't know if that's an advantageous place to be..
RE: Antoine Winfield- extensive injury history in college  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/30/2021 4:38 pm : link
In comment 15203144 aGiantGuy said:
Quote:
Xavier McKinney- clean Bill of health

Antoine Winfield starts 19 games last season
Xavier McKinney starts 4 games

D.k. Metkalf, Ryan Ramczyk ... correlation is not causation

If Phillips is the top player on the board and they pass for a safer pick, how is that any different from us passing on Tunsil for Eli Apple


We are not talking about broken bones and torn ligaments. We are talking about a neurological condition that makes guys retire early.
Phillips could be the best player in the draft  
Metnut : 3/30/2021 4:40 pm : link
DPOY upside. I’d be fine with that at #11 if the medicals check out.
Huge talent but would be a really scary pick.  
j_rud : 3/30/2021 4:42 pm : link
He has 3 or 4 concussions and had to leave the game for awhile. Its not an exaggeration to say he could be one hit away from being done for good.

Would love Leatherwood in the 2nd though.
Has some decent talents but also plenty of red flags.  
chick310 : 3/30/2021 4:42 pm : link
And even if he didn't, Phillips isn't the 6th or so best non-QB in this draft.

Just because Edge Rusher is a need doesn't mean you pull a guy up into your upper tier just to fill it.

And a beat writer should know that as well.
I think Sy56 said on another thread that Phillips is going ahead  
PatersonPlank : 3/30/2021 4:43 pm : link
of Rousseau
a reach worthy of Reese/Ross if true.  
Victor in CT : 3/30/2021 4:44 pm : link
as for the 34 ft vertical, he must in a phone booth and is in reality Superman.
...  
BleedBlue : 3/30/2021 4:44 pm : link
we always hear about guys with injury concerns...yet they get drafted and do fine...

some are more concerning than others. if DG, JJ and the giants feel good about his medicals, there is NO doubt we got a football player. he is athletic and def would add a huge boost to the pass rush game
RE: We're still a month away  
gidiefor : Mod : 3/30/2021 4:44 pm : link
In comment 15203066 JonC said:
Quote:
but RV gets solid info year after year.


Jon, this is his fifth attempt at guessing based on reading the tea leaves -- he is not saying this will be the pick. Usually when he signals the pick it's a week or less from happening.
and I'd pass on Rouseau too  
Victor in CT : 3/30/2021 4:45 pm : link
these guys aren't worth that pick.
RE: RE: We're still a month away  
Big Blue '56 : 3/30/2021 4:45 pm : link
In comment 15203189 gidiefor said:
Quote:
In comment 15203066 JonC said:


Quote:


but RV gets solid info year after year.



Jon, this is his fifth attempt at guessing based on reading the tea leaves -- he is not saying this will be the pick. Usually when he signals the pick it's a week or less from happening.


Bingo
I have complete faith in Judge  
Saquon'sQuadz : 3/30/2021 4:53 pm : link
for the pick at 11.
RE: RE: RE: We've been a pretty dumb organization...  
eric2425ny : 3/30/2021 4:53 pm : link
In comment 15203147 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15203125 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 15203109 bw in dc said:


Quote:


for a decade. But I can't imagine we could get any dumber and make this selection at #11.


i don't understand how you can say it would be a dumb selection without seeing the guy play NFL football yet



Concussion history which led to him quitting football for a time. Need to determine if it's bad, chronic, or he just had a bad time of it. What's there to not understand, besides being trapped behind blue lensed glasses? lol.


I’m sure he’s a great player, but concussions are scary man. I mean look at Shepard. He’s one away from retiring, almost did a few years ago. His family wanted him to based on reports. It’s one of the reasons we need to draft a receiver this year. Past Golladay it’s a bunch of question marks.
RE: RE: We're still a month away  
JonC : 3/30/2021 5:00 pm : link
In comment 15203189 gidiefor said:
Quote:
In comment 15203066 JonC said:


Quote:


but RV gets solid info year after year.



Jon, this is his fifth attempt at guessing based on reading the tea leaves -- he is not saying this will be the pick. Usually when he signals the pick it's a week or less from happening.


I know, but this is one of the prospects I am concerned about.
people keep saying  
ryanmkeane : 3/30/2021 5:04 pm : link
"plenty of red flags" and "multiple injuries" but...i think it is just the concussions right? Not saying that's not a big concern...it is. But was there anything else?
Well  
ghost718 : 3/30/2021 5:05 pm : link
He makes for good draft talk.But a similar player could come out next year,he could play for Notre Dame, with a Nigerian last name,and no one would call for him to be a top 15 pick.
anything else?  
JonC : 3/30/2021 5:06 pm : link
concussion history in football is about as bad and elementary as injuries get.
Great stats  
Gman11 : 3/30/2021 5:08 pm : link
Quote:
He proved that by putting on a show at his Pro Day, running a 4.96 in the 40 while jumping 34 feet, 5 inches in the vertical jump and 9-feet, 10 inches in the broad jump


Because jumping high and jumping far is something an offensive lineman does on every play.
RE: Great stats  
PwndPapi : 3/30/2021 5:14 pm : link
In comment 15203226 Gman11 said:
Quote:


Quote:


He proved that by putting on a show at his Pro Day, running a 4.96 in the 40 while jumping 34 feet, 5 inches in the vertical jump and 9-feet, 10 inches in the broad jump



Because jumping high and jumping far is something an offensive lineman does on every play.


They're indicators of explosion and drive from a stationary position.
After ignoring the insanity of Ralph’s citing the vertical leap  
Ivan15 : 3/30/2021 5:19 pm : link
Of 34 feet, the rest of the stats don’t seem that great. You do, however, have to consider the history of the Miami program. When they produce an athletic player, that player usually turns out to be a solid player. The “busts” are not frequent and usually involve players who weren’t at the elite level athletically.
RE: anything else?  
Klaatu : 3/30/2021 5:24 pm : link
In comment 15203223 JonC said:
Quote:
concussion history in football is about as bad and elementary as injuries get.


Two operations on his wrist after he injured it when a car hit him when he was riding a moped.

The red flag for me is that he was riding a moped.
I've read that he really  
mavric : 3/30/2021 5:25 pm : link
is a 4-3 DE and not a 3-4 LB

Of course, everything you read right now is either a smoke screen, click bait, or red herring.

We are all going to be surprised when we finally hear: "With the 11th pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the New York Football Giants' select _???????_"
RE: I've read that he really  
Angel Eyes : 3/30/2021 5:29 pm : link
In comment 15203257 mavric said:
Quote:
is a 4-3 DE and not a 3-4 LB

Of course, everything you read right now is either a smoke screen, click bait, or red herring.

We are all going to be surprised when we finally hear: "With the 11th pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the New York Football Giants' select _???????_"

Sometimes you need something for every occasion. Graham likes to mix and match players on the defense depending on what the Giants are facing, doesn’t he?
I wonder if Gettleman  
BigBlueCane : 3/30/2021 5:30 pm : link
likes Phillips but Judge isn't convinced.
Phillips is a top 10 talent in this draft  
Breeze_94 : 3/30/2021 5:41 pm : link
My rankings would prob be

1. Lawrence
2. Pitts
3. Sewell
4. Chase
5. Wilson
6. Fields (I'm higher on him than most)
7. Surtain
8. Waddle
9. Phillips
10. Parsons
11. Smith
12. Slater
13. Lance
14. Paye
15. Horn
16. Ojulari
17. Vera-Tucker
18 Farley
19. Barmore
20. Marshall (very high on him)


Just missed- Bateman, Friermuth, Darrisaw, Ossai, W. Davis, Melifonwu, Mac Jones, Etiene, Jamin Davis, Creed Humphrey
Phillips could pass as a Bosa Brother  
aGiantGuy : 3/30/2021 5:49 pm : link
EDGE Jaelan Phillips
Height: 6'5″ (92nd percentile)
Weight: 260 (51st)
Arm: 33 1/4 (48th)
Hand: 9 3/4 (50th)
Vertical: 36 (81st)
Broad: 125 (90th)
Bench: 21 reps (39th)
40-yard: 4.56 (93rd)
Short shuttle: 4.13 (96th)
3-cone: 7.01 (80th)

Nick Bosa (2019)
Ht: 6'3 3/4"
Wt: 266
Arm: 33
Hands: 10¾"
40: 4.79
Bench: 29
Vert: 33.5"
Broad: 9'8"
3-Cone: 7.10
20 Shuttle: 4.14

Joey Bosa (2016)
Ht: 6-5 1/4
Wt: 269
Arm: 33⅜"
Hand: 10¼"
40: 4.86
Bench: 24
Vert: 32"
Broad: 10'
3-Cone: 6.89
20 Shuttle: 4.21

The similarity is that all 3 are in the 90th percentile or above for short shuttle
I like Phillips  
Rjanyg : 3/30/2021 5:56 pm : link
Very active arms and twitchy player. The concussions have to be a major flag.

I am on the Parsons bandwagon. I know he has some off field issues and opted out of 2020, but size, speed, production, versatility, health, temperament he is the best defensive player in this draft.

Ojulari is another guy I like but 11 maybe a bit of a reach.
RE: RE: anything else?  
bw in dc : 3/30/2021 6:00 pm : link
In comment 15203255 Klaatu said:
Quote:

The red flag for me is that he was riding a moped.


That was very funny...
RE: I've read that he really  
jeff57 : 3/30/2021 6:04 pm : link
In comment 15203257 mavric said:
Quote:
is a 4-3 DE and not a 3-4 LB

Of course, everything you read right now is either a smoke screen, click bait, or red herring.

We are all going to be surprised when we finally hear: "With the 11th pick in the 2021 NFL draft, the New York Football Giants' select _???????_"


Kwity Paye and Rousseau are more 4-3s. Phillips can do both.
RE: anything else?  
AcidTest : 3/30/2021 6:11 pm : link
In comment 15203223 JonC said:
Quote:
concussion history in football is about as bad and elementary as injuries get.


^This. Concussions are much different than any other injury. And he's had several, including one that forced him to retire, as well as serious ankle and wrist injuries.
Leatherwood  
Bigislandfan : 3/30/2021 6:13 pm : link
34 feet 5 inches is quite a vertical jump. That’s more than a three story building.
1st round?  
Rave7 : 3/30/2021 6:18 pm : link
No way. I like the player but a concussion is a big deal and too much risk to be our 1st round. We are not 1 player away from being a good team. We need every ounce of good players. We can't take a chance on this kind of risky player in the 1st round. DG job is on the line so I bet he's gonna stay away from any risky player. Phillips is a talented player but he is one concussion away from retiring again.
RE: people keep saying  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3/30/2021 6:29 pm : link
In comment 15203220 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
"plenty of red flags" and "multiple injuries" but...i think it is just the concussions right? Not saying that's not a big concern...it is. But was there anything else?


Just to expand on the concussions,
UCLA would not clear him to return to football. He had to transfer to Miami to get to play again. That's how concerned they were.

Even if he were to play, there's no telling if he's going to be the next Chris Borland.
The measurement metrics are only a part. Let’s talk real football.  
Spider56 : 3/30/2021 6:30 pm : link
Are these the stats of the best defensive player in the draft? Seriously? We now have this years equivalent of the Isaiah Simmons hype.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: anything else?  
ryanmkeane : 3/30/2021 7:24 pm : link
In comment 15203223 JonC said:
Quote:
concussion history in football is about as bad and elementary as injuries get.

I get it, but a ton of players have had concussions. Shouldn’t necessarily rule the kid out is all I’m saying. He played the entire season this past year and looked great.
RE:  
OntheRoad : 3/30/2021 7:28 pm : link
In comment 15203043 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
did he jump off a building?


Sounds like he jumped up on top of a building.

lol
RE: RE: anything else?  
JonC : 3/30/2021 7:33 pm : link
In comment 15203380 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15203223 JonC said:


Quote:


concussion history in football is about as bad and elementary as injuries get.


I get it, but a ton of players have had concussions. Shouldn’t necessarily rule the kid out is all I’m saying. He played the entire season this past year and looked great.


Got to be realistic and also thorough, as we're in no position to continue getting low ROI from premium draft picks.
RE: The measurement metrics are only a part. Let’s talk real football.  
aGiantGuy : 3/30/2021 7:35 pm : link
In comment 15203339 Spider56 said:
Quote:
Are these the stats of the best defensive player in the draft? Seriously? We now have this years equivalent of the Isaiah Simmons hype. Link - ( New Window )


You say let’s talk real football and then bring up stats, you’re joking right?

Jaelan Phillips is a faster Bradley Chubb without the 4 years of tape + injury concerns. Isaiah Simmons? We know exactly what position Phillips would play
....  
ryanmkeane : 3/30/2021 7:42 pm : link
Phillips seems like the type of player we have passed on in the past who ends up being awesome. TJ Watt comes to mind
Phillips and  
ryanmkeane : 3/30/2021 7:43 pm : link
Simmons? I don’t see a comparison there at all
Jon  
ryanmkeane : 3/30/2021 7:44 pm : link
that’s true. I just think picks 10-20 are likely a similar type of grade. Phillips could be just as good if not better than anyone in the 10-14 range. If NYG thinks he can be a legit force as a pass rusher I’m all for it
RE: The measurement metrics are only a part. Let’s talk real football.  
ryanmkeane : 3/30/2021 7:49 pm : link
In comment 15203339 Spider56 said:
Quote:
Are these the stats of the best defensive player in the draft? Seriously? We now have this years equivalent of the Isaiah Simmons hype. Link - ( New Window )

8 sacks and 15.5 TFL in 10 games, second half of the year he was a beast. I think those stats are pretty awesome no? Patrick Jones II and Ojulari had more sacks than him, but aside from that, no other true 1st round type talents put up better numbers
Phillips is the hot prospect of the moment  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 3/30/2021 7:58 pm : link
due to his Pro Day performance, one which the Giants and Judge were watching closely. It's not surprising that RV would now say that he could be a possible Giants' selection, doesn't take a genius to connect those dots (not a shot at RV).

As a fan, all I can do is trust the team's medical staff. Concussions are no joke, just look at Jordan Reed. He was every bit as talented as Travis Kelce but his career was derailed by concussions.

Phillips is an extremely high risk prospect due to the concussions. But with his speed/size/bend/technique off the edge, he might have the highest potential among front 7 defenders.

If we draft him, I would be worried but I would also trust that the Giants' medical staff/front office did their due diligence.
I got the concussion concerns  
mphbullet36 : 3/30/2021 8:29 pm : link
but anyone prospect can get hurt at anytime on any play. As long as our doctors clear him medically I see no reason why he shouldn't be in the convo with our pick.

Dude is a beast and fills a major position of need.
Forget the names for a moment  
Bill2 : 3/30/2021 8:53 pm : link
A round one wr makes a difference this way even at 800 yards and 6 touchdowns:

Makes it hard to double Golladay

Makes it hard to have 8 in the box.

Makes it hard to rely on a 4 man rush which few teams ( Washington amongst them though) can mount.

What can a maybe not so great edge guy add to what we have already? 10 sacks? Full season Mckinney and Jackson added to the freedom Graham has to manufacture blitzes adds 4-6 sacks plus hurries. So maybe a 4 sack difference and 10 hurries because we have an additional Edge?

First skill they are going to look at is can the round one edge set the edge on running plays???

I think they look for an Edge that is an OLB and can play a role in coverage and blitz. I don't see a DL kind of Edge with what they have so far.

So I think it's Wr and Edge elsewhere and otherwise.

I do think it's the ideal year and draft slot to throw out lots of rumors. Lots of them. And it's a good year for agents to throw out more than usual since who knows what the basis of evaluation is really going to be from team to team.

Lastly, I think Waddle's get off the line issues merit our attention. If you have to be schemed off the line in college you are really suspect relative to otherwise possible slot in the NFL? ( that's a question not an assertion)
Best thing I took away from that article  
BSIMatt : 3/30/2021 8:57 pm : link
Quote:

And many people around the league believe the Giants are just a dangerous edge rusher away from being a real playoff contender, which is why Giants GM Dave Gettleman won’t be able to pass one up in the draft.
RE: anything else?  
Zeke's Alibi : 3/30/2021 9:02 pm : link
In comment 15203223 JonC said:
Quote:
concussion history in football is about as bad and elementary as injuries get.


While it is. The main objective of a 1st round pick is to get 5 years of good production at a cheap cost. This is something that needs to be part of the equation for a second contract, not a draft pick. Sure there's risk, but I'd rather take a flier on a guy with 3 concussions than 3 major injuries. Usually hate these guys in the first, but he's a freak with production. Not surprised he leapfrogged Rossuea, sometimes all people see are stats which in a sport like football is frustrating.
I wouldn’t hate Phillips and Leatherwood  
WillVAB : 3/30/2021 9:34 pm : link
I think it would be a smart start to the draft actually — addresses two of the most glaring holes on the roster with two of the most talented players in the draft at their respective positions.

The Giants need to hit a homerun draft top to bottom for once. Going this way early and hitting some of the deeper positions later in the draft is the optimal strategy imv.

A lot of people are stuck on Smith/Waddle at 11 and I don’t think that sets up the rest of the draft very well. I want 6+ high quality players in this draft, not 1 or 2.
The argument against a WR at 11 is the quantity and quality of WR in d  
George from PA : 3/30/2021 9:53 pm : link
No doubt another good/great WR would be nice....

I would argue....that WR might be found in 2nd or 3rd Rd....
RE: The argument against a WR at 11 is the quantity and quality of WR in d  
WillVAB : 3/30/2021 9:56 pm : link
In comment 15203520 George from PA said:
Quote:
No doubt another good/great WR would be nice....

I would argue....that WR might be found in 2nd or 3rd Rd....


There’s going to be quality WRs available in round 6/7.
Was hoping to see a “post and run” comment from Rico  
The_Boss : 3/30/2021 9:58 pm : link
Confirming or denying interest in Phillips at 11...
Hope not  
UGADawgs7 : 3/30/2021 10:15 pm : link
Concussion concerns are a serious issue. Look at Shep.
RE: I'm in the minority but i still think  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 3/30/2021 10:18 pm : link
In comment 15203129 rasbutant said:
Quote:
Gregory Rousseau is better and they will be lucky to pick him at #11.


Mike Mamula 2.0
This is not even worthy of discussion to consider  
Jimmy Googs : 3/30/2021 10:54 pm : link
Phillips at #11. Giants go for a visit and RV takes it to mean everything??

I never thought about the beats reaching on Gettleman’s draft picks. So that’s like a double reach...
RE: RE: I'm in the minority but i still think  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 3/30/2021 11:03 pm : link
In comment 15203537 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:
Quote:
In comment 15203129 rasbutant said:


Quote:


Gregory Rousseau is better and they will be lucky to pick him at #11.



Mike Mamula 2.0


If you’re referring to Jaelan Phillips, plenty of BBIers were fans of his before his Pro Day performance. His on field performance was very impressing this past college season. He’s not just some workout warrior.
RE: RE: RE: I'm in the minority but i still think  
Judge_and_Jury : 5:01 am : link
In comment 15203565 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
In comment 15203537 Nomad Crow on the Madison said:


Quote:


In comment 15203129 rasbutant said:


Quote:


Gregory Rousseau is better and they will be lucky to pick him at #11.



Mike Mamula 2.0



If you’re referring to Jaelan Phillips, plenty of BBIers were fans of his before his Pro Day performance. His on field performance was very impressing this past college season. He’s not just some workout warrior.


Agreed on Phillips, talent is not the question here. Hes a top 10 talent. The medicals are.
RE: anything else?  
Tuckrule : 5:50 am : link
In comment 15203223 JonC said:
Quote:
concussion history in football is about as bad and elementary as injuries get.


There’s a guy named sterling shepard who was extended and almost retired due to concussions. Remember him?
RE: The argument against a WR at 11 is the quantity and quality of WR in d  
Tuckrule : 5:52 am : link
In comment 15203520 George from PA said:
Quote:
No doubt another good/great WR would be nice....

I would argue....that WR might be found in 2nd or 3rd Rd....


You can find anything anywhere. The drop off from waddle, smith chase to the rest is tremendous. People love talking about the Moore guys when discussing waddle. They are not in the same ballpark as far as talents and athletes.
RE: RE: Offensive Playmaker First  
The Mike : 6:10 am : link
In comment 15203093 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15203092 The Mike said:


Quote:


Assuming the five quarterbacks go in the top ten, the Giants will almost certainly have a crack at one or two of the four top offensive playmakers. This has to be the pick. Edge is a reach at eleven - they should be able to get a solid edge rusher in the second round.


i get that, but there's a really good chance that Smith, Waddle, and Pitts are all gone before we pick


Then the pick has to be Sewell, Slater or Parsons in that order. Best player available will not be an edge rusher at eleven.
Ralph puts some click bait out there...  
EricJ : 6:22 am : link
and the people here get triggered as if the story is a fact.
Love Leatherwood at 2  
cosmicj : 6:27 am : link
It’s highly likely he can play good NFL football.
RE: Phillips  
TheMick7 : 6:35 am : link
In comment 15203048 AcidTest said:
Quote:
has a major concussion history. Pass at #11.


This is my concern as well........
RE: RE: The measurement metrics are only a part. Let’s talk real football.  
Spider56 : 8:19 am : link
In comment 15203403 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15203339 Spider56 said:

Quote:

Are these the stats of the best defensive player in the draft? Seriously? We now have this years equivalent of the Isaiah Simmons hype. Link - ( New Window )

8 sacks and 15.5 TFL in 10 games, second half of the year he was a beast. I think those stats are pretty awesome no? Patrick Jones II and Ojulari had more sacks than him, but aside from that, no other true 1st round type talents put up better numbers


6 of his sacks and 9 of his TFLs came in 3 games against NCST, VaT and Duke .... 1 tackle vs Clemson and 4 vs UNC when the great Canes defense got torched for nearly 800 yds of offense. And ... I’m not comparing him to Simmons the player, just the Simmons hype that preceded last years draft.
Phillips is an interesting guy  
cosmicj : 8:35 am : link
And I mean that in a good way. Check out what he did in his year off in 2019.
Phillips year off - ( New Window )
So Phillips suffered three concussions at UCLA apparently  
cosmicj : 8:43 am : link
In 2017 and 2018 and the doctors suggested he retire. I can’t find any record of his suffering a concussion at Miami last season. This is one player where you definitely want an in depth personal interview with Giants medical and athletic participating.

Any UCLA fans here who know more about his Bruins concussions?

This ESPN article is another good read, although it lacks details about 2017 injuries.

This guy is easy to root for. Entitled high school recruit who sees it all fall apart and makes his way back. Rep as a very hard worker. Good family. The concussions are the only thing holding him back from being a sure fire top 10 pick.
ESPN on Phillips - ( New Window )
If your gonna gamble  
Dankbeerman : 8:47 am : link
hedge your bet by trading down before taking Phillips. If you can turn 11 into Phillips plus a day 2 pick the value is better.

He also doesnt seem head and shoulders above the other Edge guys on his team let alone in the draft.

I still am firm that you have too take any of the 4 pass catchers Surtain and Sewell if they are there. if 5 qbs go before 1 of those 6 is there if only 4 qbs go the pick needs to be moved to the team that will take the 5th QB.

RE: RE: anything else?  
JonC : 8:48 am : link
In comment 15203616 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
In comment 15203223 JonC said:


Quote:


concussion history in football is about as bad and elementary as injuries get.



There’s a guy named sterling shepard who was extended and almost retired due to concussions. Remember him?


Yes, and he's still not the same player out there, that's the point. Half the time he's trying to avoid being hit rather than playing the game.
Not sure why this isn't dismissed  
Bill2 : 9:22 am : link
If the Yankees drafted a left handed pitcher with the same injury history with the 11 pick of the first round, people would be calling for Cashman head.

Half of the Giants fans want DG fired for drafting a then healthy Rb second in the draft.

This is a sport where every line player and every RB is in the equivalent of one of us being in a 35 mph car crash with each and every play. So we should take a guy who already had a series of concussions and pretend the game is not what it is?

Ali suffered no actual concussions and he wound up like so so many athletes who take blows to the head.

Brave and talented kid. Hope he has a long and great life
I like Phillips the player, but that history is scary at 11  
Heisenberg : 9:22 am : link
If they like him best at edge, pls trade back a bit.

Leatherwood in the second would be tremendous. That guy is a perfect for the Giants with his great feet and versatility.
RE: RE: RE: The measurement metrics are only a part. Let’s talk real football.  
aGiantGuy : 9:24 am : link
In comment 15203665 Spider56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15203403 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


In comment 15203339 Spider56 said:

Quote:

Are these the stats of the best defensive player in the draft? Seriously? We now have this years equivalent of the Isaiah Simmons hype. Link - ( New Window )

8 sacks and 15.5 TFL in 10 games, second half of the year he was a beast. I think those stats are pretty awesome no? Patrick Jones II and Ojulari had more sacks than him, but aside from that, no other true 1st round type talents put up better numbers



6 of his sacks and 9 of his TFLs came in 3 games against NCST, VaT and Duke .... 1 tackle vs Clemson and 4 vs UNC when the great Canes defense got torched for nearly 800 yds of offense. And ... I’m not comparing him to Simmons the player, just the Simmons hype that preceded last years draft.


This is exactly what stats aren't going to show you.

Clemson was scared of Miami's pass rush so they ran screens basically the whole first half. You can be successful doing that when you have Travis Etienne.

In the third, on the play where Phillips was credited with 1 tackle, it was 3rd and 14, the first long 3rd down for Clemson in the game. Clemson is forced to finally run a deep pass play.

12:43 3rd quarter
Lawrence takes a 3 step drop in the shotgun, and Phillips has beaten the tackle in approximately 2.1 seconds with an arm swipe and a nasty bend from a 2 point stance, Lawrence bails from the pocket with the football in one hand, Phillips chases him down and catches him 7 yards before the first down marker and grabs his off hand, a teammate comes in and assist the tackle while also forcing a fumble that Miami recovers... the stat sheet will only show a tackle.

So here you are using his 1 tackle vs Clemson as a negative while it was actually the most dominant defensive play in the entire game against the #1 overall player in college football. More advanced stats would show a pressure, a hurry, a tackle, a "stop", and the equivalent of a sack forced fumble, all from that one play.

We're not even gonna talk about the athleticism required to chase down Trevor Lawrence from behind.
RE: So Phillips suffered three concussions at UCLA apparently  
Peppers : 9:29 am : link
In comment 15203683 cosmicj said:
Quote:
In 2017 and 2018 and the doctors suggested he retire. I can’t find any record of his suffering a concussion at Miami last season. This is one player where you definitely want an in depth personal interview with Giants medical and athletic participating.

Any UCLA fans here who know more about his Bruins concussions?

This ESPN article is another good read, although it lacks details about 2017 injuries.

This guy is easy to root for. Entitled high school recruit who sees it all fall apart and makes his way back. Rep as a very hard worker. Good family. The concussions are the only thing holding him back from being a sure fire top 10 pick. ESPN on Phillips - ( New Window )


His concussions have created quite the conversation but they aren't the only concern keeping him out of the top 10.. There's just as much talk about his devotion to football and how sincere he is. I've heard some who aren't buying it.
ralph doesn't call the pic a month before the draft  
Platos : 9:37 am : link
its usually the day of
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions