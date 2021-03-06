for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Dramatic NFL Draft Devaluation of RBs (1979 - 2020)

M.S. : 3/30/2021 5:31 pm

In 7-year chunks, here are the average number of RBs taken in the first round for the years:

1979 - 1985: 4.3**
1986 - 1992: 4.0
1993 - 1999: 3.0
2000 - 2006: 3.1
2007 - 2013: 2.6
2014 - 2020: 1.4

**To be read: There was an average of 4.3 running backs taken per Draft Year for the 7-Year period 1979 - 1985.

The data are even more stark when you consider that -- as the average number of backs selected decreased, the number of teams selecting in Round One increased (due to league expansion). Thus, on a percentage basis, the fall-off in RBs selected in Round One is probably more dramatic.

Source: I tallied these data utilizing Wikipedia as the primary source.
These data are for only  
M.S. : 3/30/2021 5:32 pm : link

Round One.
Good stuff, thank you  
V.I.G. : 3/30/2021 5:46 pm : link
.
Good post...  
bw in dc : 3/30/2021 6:07 pm : link
Shows the shift in value for sure.

Next to taking a punter, or being a team that is a perennial SB contender, placing a bet on a first round RB is a very dumb investment.
Proves how dumb DG was  
Mike in NY : 3/30/2021 6:10 pm : link
Selecting Saquon Barkley at #2 overall
Were Jerry & Steven Jones  
Trainmaster : 3/30/2021 6:16 pm : link
equally dumb drafting Elliot at 4th overall two years earlier in 2016?

RE: Were Jerry & Steven Jones  
Mike in NY : 3/30/2021 6:20 pm : link
In comment 15203329 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
equally dumb drafting Elliot at 4th overall two years earlier in 2016?


What have they won with him? Stanley or Ramsey would have helped the Cowboys more
RE: Were Jerry & Steven Jones  
Go Terps : 3/30/2021 6:25 pm : link
In comment 15203329 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
equally dumb drafting Elliot at 4th overall two years earlier in 2016?


Yes.
RE: Were Jerry & Steven Jones  
Jimmy Googs : 3/30/2021 6:32 pm : link
In comment 15203329 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
equally dumb drafting Elliot at 4th overall two years earlier in 2016?


Not equal but very close. 4th is a little lower...
Consider the two players picked after Elliott  
Go Terps : 3/30/2021 6:35 pm : link
Jalen Ramsey and Deforest Buckner. The teams that drafted them got good football out of them on rookie contracts (though Ramsey developed into a headache) and then flipped them for first round picks (two for Ramsey, one for Buckner).

That is a way better use of resources than what Dallas did with Elliott - draft him high and then pay him... horrible. Cautionary tale for the Giants with Barkley. Hopefully Barkley looks great in 2021 and creates a trade market.
RE: Were Jerry & Steven Jones  
bw in dc : 3/30/2021 6:51 pm : link
In comment 15203329 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
equally dumb drafting Elliot at 4th overall two years earlier in 2016?


100%. And then they compounded the dumb by re-signing Zeke.
If Barkley looks great  
Dave on the UWS : 3/30/2021 6:59 pm : link
in 2021 they will pay him a boatload for a second contract. I disagree but you can take that to the bank.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/30/2021 7:01 pm : link
It's a passing league. I prefer the old NFL, but whatever. The NFL wants shootouts.
Christian McCaffrey  
RomanWH : 3/30/2021 7:01 pm : link
was taken #8 overall and has produced at a very high level for the Panthers. Signed a 4 yr extension with them last year. He did have an injury that cut his season short, though.
RE: If Barkley looks great  
Jimmy Googs : 3/30/2021 7:01 pm : link
In comment 15203355 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
in 2021 they will pay him a boatload for a second contract. I disagree but you can take that to the bank.


Unfortunately, that sounds true...
RE: If Barkley looks great  
bw in dc : 3/30/2021 7:04 pm : link
In comment 15203355 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
in 2021 they will pay him a boatload for a second contract. I disagree but you can take that to the bank.


Mara basically implied that at his State of the Union in January.

Goog's posted a great Gettleman quote the other day where DG cites that football and winning hasn't really changed since 1935. And running the ball to win is basically one of the three rails to winning.

And I'd bet Mara agrees wholeheartedly. Which means Team SB will also back up the Brinks Truck...
Here is a breakdown of the Number of Running Backs Taken  
M.S. : 3/30/2021 7:06 pm : link

By Draft Year in the First Round:

7 RBs
1982

6RBs
1981
1987
1990

5 RBs
1979
1989
1995
2000
2008

4 RBs
1980
1983
1986
1998
2006

3 RBs
1985
1988
1993
1996
2001
2004
2005
2009
2010
2012
2018

2 RBs
1991
1992
1994
1997
1999
2002
2003
2007
2015
2017

1 RB
1984
2011
2013
2016
2019
2020

No RBs
2014





RE: Christian McCaffrey  
Go Terps : 3/30/2021 7:07 pm : link
In comment 15203358 RomanWH said:
Quote:
was taken #8 overall and has produced at a very high level for the Panthers. Signed a 4 yr extension with them last year. He did have an injury that cut his season short, though.


McCaffrey had an enormous season in 2019. They scored 340 points and went 5-11. He missed most of 2020, they scored 350 points and went 5-11.

Like Barkley's big 2018, McCaffrey's big 2019 didn't have much effect.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/30/2021 7:15 pm : link
Mara needs to STFU when it comes to dudes/their futures here, i.e contract negotiation. By saying that, he hands Saquon & his team massive leverage. Personally, I wish Mara never said a peep, gave JJ total control, & go on his way, but I feel the Maras fancy themselves as football wizards, when all evidence points to the contrary with him & his old man.
RE: Proves how dumb DG was  
81_Great_Dane : 3/30/2021 7:18 pm : link
In comment 15203322 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
Selecting Saquon Barkley at #2 overall
That may be true, but this doesn't prove it. The most recent number is still >1. It's not like he did something no one does anymore; it's more like he did something that is increasingly rare, and probably increasingly difficult to justify. DG would probably argue Barkley is the rare case where that pick was justified.

I agree that the short careers and short peaks of most RBs make them a bad investment at the top of the draft.
The running game and the passing game are so symbiotic  
M.S. : 3/30/2021 7:21 pm : link

and intertwined with one another that it is very difficult -- if not impossible -- to tease out the relative importance of one over the other.

But it is clear from the First Round data that the NFL has progressively over time down-played the importance of the running back position.

What that also probably means is that First Round running back talent has most likely fallen into Round Two. And there are numerous recent examples such as Dalvin Cook (#41 overall 2017 Draft); Derrick Henry (#45 overall 2016 Draft); Nick Chubb and Ronald Jones II (#35 and #38 overall 2018 Draft).
It also bears repeating  
Go Terps : 3/30/2021 7:26 pm : link
In 2018 the average play for Barkley (rush or target) averaged 5.3 yards/play.

The average play league wide that season went for 5.6 yards.

Barkley had nearly 50% of the touches on offense that season. It's no surprise then that the offense wasn't particularly good (23.1 PPG).
RE: RE: Christian McCaffrey  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3/30/2021 7:34 pm : link
In comment 15203365 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15203358 RomanWH said:


Quote:


was taken #8 overall and has produced at a very high level for the Panthers. Signed a 4 yr extension with them last year. He did have an injury that cut his season short, though.



McCaffrey had an enormous season in 2019. They scored 340 points and went 5-11. He missed most of 2020, they scored 350 points and went 5-11.

Like Barkley's big 2018, McCaffrey's big 2019 didn't have much effect.


I'm not sure what the correlation is there. You can do the same exercise for some of the top WR's, so it isn't just a thing for RB's.

Unless there's motivation to make it that way...
RE: It also bears repeating  
M.S. : 3/30/2021 7:43 pm : link
In comment 15203382 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In 2018 the average play for Barkley (rush or target) averaged 5.3 yards/play.

The average play league wide that season went for 5.6 yards.

Barkley had nearly 50% of the touches on offense that season. It's no surprise then that the offense wasn't particularly good (23.1 PPG).

I'll preference this comment by saying I would have preferred NOT drafting Saquon Barkley, and would have much rather taken Quenton Nelson (with a trade down), or at #2 if need be.

That said, it is nearly impossible to evaluate the "true value" of Saquon Barkley in his rookie year because the Giants roster from 1 - 53 sucked as bad as sucking gets in the NFL.

In other words, Saquon Barkely was an unusual talent on a roster where that talent was not going to really translate into wins.

Had Barkely found himself behind a top tier offensive line (not to mention a balls to the floor defense that kept giving the ball right back to the offense) and I will say straight out that Saquon Barkley would have put up statistics that would have shattered records.

Shattered. And probably a legit shot at the Super Bowl.
Barkley had a lot of hype for the Heisman  
shyster : 3/30/2021 7:55 pm : link
and then fell way down in the voting, wasn't even the first RB.

Because he didn't produce. And the same excuses were made. Oh that Barkley, he's the greatest, it's that Penn State offensive line that's no good.


Blah blah blah. Excuses are easy. The truly great ones don't need them.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 3/30/2021 7:59 pm : link
If '18 Saquon shows up this fall, man...I'm excited.

Then again, all comes to DJ.
RE: ...  
Go Terps : 3/30/2021 8:08 pm : link
In comment 15203412 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
If '18 Saquon shows up this fall, man...I'm excited.

Then again, all comes to DJ.


I hope we don't see that guy again. If we do the offense is going to stink again.

I want to see Golladay set a record for targets, and Jones run the ball 8-12 times a game. And use Barkley as a receiver.
RE: Barkley had a lot of hype for the Heisman  
M.S. : 3/30/2021 8:09 pm : link
In comment 15203410 shyster said:
Quote:
and then fell way down in the voting, wasn't even the first RB.

Because he didn't produce. And the same excuses were made. Oh that Barkley, he's the greatest, it's that Penn State offensive line that's no good.


Blah blah blah. Excuses are easy. The truly great ones don't need them.

It almost sounds like you're blaming Saquon Barkley for the ineptitude of an entire Giants squad led by a terrible Head Coach. No one player was going to make that miserable 2018 team into a winner.
RE: RE: ...  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3/30/2021 8:13 pm : link
In comment 15203419 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15203412 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


If '18 Saquon shows up this fall, man...I'm excited.

Then again, all comes to DJ.



I hope we don't see that guy again. If we do the offense is going to stink again.

I want to see Golladay set a record for targets, and Jones run the ball 8-12 times a game. And use Barkley as a receiver.


Huh?? I've never seen 2,000 yards from scrimmage shit upon so much that it is actually spun into being something bad.

Not to mention that the Barkley being referred to above is the return to the dynamic game-breaking player, not a literal translation of his stats

RE: RE: RE: Christian McCaffrey  
bw in dc : 3/30/2021 8:14 pm : link
In comment 15203389 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15203365 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15203358 RomanWH said:


Quote:


was taken #8 overall and has produced at a very high level for the Panthers. Signed a 4 yr extension with them last year. He did have an injury that cut his season short, though.



McCaffrey had an enormous season in 2019. They scored 340 points and went 5-11. He missed most of 2020, they scored 350 points and went 5-11.

Like Barkley's big 2018, McCaffrey's big 2019 didn't have much effect.



I'm not sure what the correlation is there. You can do the same exercise for some of the top WR's, so it isn't just a thing for RB's.

Unless there's motivation to make it that way...


Well, it's largely because CMac is the center of the offense.
RE: RE: RE: ...  
Go Terps : 3/30/2021 8:19 pm : link
In comment 15203425 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
In comment 15203419 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15203412 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:


Quote:


If '18 Saquon shows up this fall, man...I'm excited.

Then again, all comes to DJ.



I hope we don't see that guy again. If we do the offense is going to stink again.

I want to see Golladay set a record for targets, and Jones run the ball 8-12 times a game. And use Barkley as a receiver.



Huh?? I've never seen 2,000 yards from scrimmage shit upon so much that it is actually spun into being something bad.

Not to mention that the Barkley being referred to above is the return to the dynamic game-breaking player, not a literal translation of his stats


When it takes 382 plays to get those 2000 yards is it really that great?
...  
christian : 3/30/2021 8:20 pm : link
What’s eye opening to me is how consistently average the run game has been since 2018.

2018: 354/1650/4.7/13TDs/71FDs (24th YPG)
2019: 362/1685/4.7/11TDs/89 FDs (19th YPG)
2020: 399/1768/4.4/13TDs/91 FDs (19th YPG)

I’m ambivalent on Barkley — but I think it’s fair to expect an above average run game when you commit resources there and the management believes it’s a among the three most important facets of the game.
You c an do the same..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3/30/2021 8:21 pm : link
for Kenny Golladay, Keenan Allen, and a host of #1 WR's on other teams that are bad. Some put up great stats and it doesn't translate to wins.

Heck, using the logic some of you guys do, if the giants traded for DeAndre Hopkins and got the same amount of production and missed the playoffs, you'd be ripping the ROI.

Getting great production out of a Bengals WR hasn't paid much dividends, right?
Jesus what a boring  
UConn4523 : 3/30/2021 8:23 pm : link
exercise. RB threads are like flies on shit.

So we want Barkley to do good so we can trade him but if that happens it means we will suck?

Haha, alrighty.
RE: Jesus what a boring  
Go Terps : 3/30/2021 8:26 pm : link
In comment 15203436 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
exercise. RB threads are like flies on shit.

So we want Barkley to do good so we can trade him but if that happens it means we will suck?

Haha, alrighty.


They always attract you, don't they?
Fantastic retort  
UConn4523 : 3/30/2021 8:27 pm : link
I’m learning a lot, haven’t read any of this before.
RE: Fantastic retort  
Go Terps : 3/30/2021 8:32 pm : link
In comment 15203443 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
I’m learning a lot, haven’t read any of this before.


I'm not trying to give you shit. I just don't know why criticism of Barkley bothers you so much.

It hasn't worked out with him. I don't know what to tell you.
RE: Jesus what a boring  
bw in dc : 3/30/2021 8:35 pm : link
In comment 15203436 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
exercise. RB threads are like flies on shit.

So we want Barkley to do good so we can trade him but if that happens it means we will suck?

Haha, alrighty.


Look, the sport has evolved and a key consequence of that is the RB position. Yet, our so called football "experts" are stuck in 1935 with their strategies on how to win football games...

Quote:
“In terms of team building, I’m old fashioned," Gettleman said at his introductory press conference in 2018. "I’m going to say this right now. Style of offense has changed, obviously — there’s that college influence, so obviously the style of defense has changed to a certain degree. But at the end of the day, it’s the same three things you’ve had to do in 1935 that you got to do now in 2018. You got to run the ball. You got to stop the run. You got to pressure the passer."
That quote is incredible  
Go Terps : 3/30/2021 8:37 pm : link
.
RE: RE: Fantastic retort  
FatMan in Charlotte : 3/30/2021 8:38 pm : link
In comment 15203452 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15203443 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


I’m learning a lot, haven’t read any of this before.



I'm not trying to give you shit. I just don't know why criticism of Barkley bothers you so much.

It hasn't worked out with him. I don't know what to tell you.


Mainly because this argument could be used for any productive player on a bad team, but very rarely is.

Take any 1st rounder who doesn't have team success and you can spout the same crap. When Deshaun Watson plays on a bad team, his stats are continually referenced positively. When McCaffery and Barkley do it - it is because they aren't impactful and their stats are actually spun to be a negative.



RE: RE: Fantastic retort  
UConn4523 : 3/30/2021 9:22 pm : link
In comment 15203452 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15203443 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


I’m learning a lot, haven’t read any of this before.



I'm not trying to give you shit. I just don't know why criticism of Barkley bothers you so much.

It hasn't worked out with him. I don't know what to tell you.


It doesn’t. I just roll my eyes at how far you go. You basically said it’s impossible to win with him. I can’t tell if you want him to fail to be right or if you actually want him to come back 100% and get back to scoring TDs.

Also I bet Judge wants to run, stop the run and rush the passer too. Treating GM quotes like some sort of holy grail is strange. He didn’t have a top tier QB when he said it, if we did I bet the quote would be different. Kinda doesn’t mean anything.
I want him to do well this year  
Go Terps : 3/30/2021 9:28 pm : link
So we can get something for him in trade. My biggest great is paying him.

I've already been right about it being a bad pick. That horse is out of the barn.
*biggest fear  
Go Terps : 3/30/2021 9:28 pm : link
.
It’s easy to forget about Barkley..  
Sean : 3/30/2021 9:37 pm : link
I don’t mean disrespect to him saying that, he appears to be a great leader and teammate.

The fact is though, he got hurt very early last season. The team started to build an identity under Judge without him. He hasn’t played much at all under Judge. So many resources have gone to Golladay, Rudolph and most likely another WR in the first round (I’m guessing Smith if available) - it’s just easy to forget about Saquon.

I hope he has a very strong season next year as a multi dimensional player which includes a lot of catches in the backfield and running in space.
Barkley  
WillVAB : 3/30/2021 9:54 pm : link
Doesn’t even fit the type of gritty, hard nosed vision the coach and GM have for the organization.

He doesn’t pick up the tough yards. He’s not good in short yardage. He’s not good in goal line situations. He can’t block. He’s not great between the tackles.

This is simply putting aside all of the other valid talking points that have been discussed ad nauseum and looking at the player.

In a sense I feel like Engram (who has sucked here) and Barkley are similar. Both seem like they would have a better chance at realizing their potential in different style offense with a different supporting cast.
The knock on Barkley isn't the production in total yards  
.McL. : 3/30/2021 10:52 pm : link
The knock is how he gets there.

Way too many drive killing plays the result in 0 to negative yards. He was the league leader in these types of plays in 2018. He was near the bottom of the league in the stat that measures these plays on a percentage basis.

Barkley is electric, he breaks off wildly exciting plays that go for big yards. But far too many bad plays mixed in and that lowers the overall efficiency of the offense resulting in fewer total points.

In short, a guy can gain over 2000 yards from scrimmage, and still be a drag on the team. Looking at total yards and not how he got there is a very flawed approach.
Rehab, perform and trade  
Jimmy Googs : 3/30/2021 10:56 pm : link
is how you get the best value for the NY Giants.
...  
christian : 3/30/2021 11:46 pm : link
Drafting Barkley wasn’t a tragedy, but three years in and some of the things skeptics feared have come true:

- He’s missed 1/3 of his games and was less effective in many others
- The run game has not been better than average in any year
- The offense has not been better than average in any year
- He’s not a terribly efficient player in the pass game

He’s now going into year 4, off an ACL tear. He’s dead smack in what should be his prime, and statistically there’s a good chance he’s halfway through his career. And the Giants have been terrible every year.

For it to have been a good pick, you’d like the Giants to at least have a few years with a good run game when he’s on the roster, no?
christian  
Go Terps : 12:13 am : link
I think drafting Barkley was a tragedy; possibly the worst draft decision this organization has made in the three decades I've been following them.

It's not because Barkley's a terrible player...he's not touched by the hand of God, but he's not in the Thomas Lewis/Cedric Jones category either. The tragedy was how the front office failed to understand how that draft was the time to initiate the complete rebuild: new GM, new coach, new QB.

Instead they opted to "load up for another run with Eli". Again.

And the consequences of that absolutely have been tragic.
...  
christian : 12:26 am : link
All things considered, the Giants did very little right in 18/19.

Barkley as the centerpiece of a Manning renaissance was ridiculous. In the context of keeping Manning and the wasted other moves, bad outcome. I do think there are other scenarios where Barkley is worth the risk. Trading back into the first round and picking a QB for instance.
I expect this post to end with the same old hot takes but here it goes  
Eric on Li : 12:34 am : link
It's perfectly fair to prefer a trade down with a sizable return in almost any scenario so long as it can be acknowledged that it requires an eager trade partner willing to deal. We all deal with the cards that are dealt not the ones we wish to have and none of us know if there was an eager team out there beyond the NYJ (who were rumored to have specifically not engaged the NYG).

Remaining at #2 Barkley the player was an acceptable pick. on the field healthy he was 1 of the 10 best offensive players in football from day 1 regardless of position designation. Of the non-QB's Quentin Nelson would have been an acceptable pick too. Or Bradley Chubb. Several others as it turned as well but most of those players are known with the fortune of hindsight (Jaire Alexander, Lamar Jackson, Darius Leonard, etc).

The ACL was obviously extremely unfortunate and the primary impediment to ROI on the pick - but any player can tear an ACL. Most of them are non-contact injuries after all. This wasn't an overuse injury because he plays RB. Bradley Chubb tore his ACL in year 2 and he isn't a RB. Sometimes you can make a solid first round pick and just get bad luck. Like Hakeem Nicks. And Kenny Phillips. And JPP.
RE: christian  
M.S. : 6:40 am : link
In comment 15203589 Go Terps said:
Quote:
I think drafting Barkley was a tragedy; possibly the worst draft decision this organization has made in the three decades I've been following them.

It's not because Barkley's a terrible player...he's not touched by the hand of God, but he's not in the Thomas Lewis/Cedric Jones category either. The tragedy was how the front office failed to understand how that draft was the time to initiate the complete rebuild: new GM, new coach, new QB.

Instead they opted to "load up for another run with Eli". Again.

And the consequences of that absolutely have been tragic.

I respectfully disagree.

Of all the lousy decisions this franchise has made since its last Super Bowl victory, selecting Saquon Barkley at #2 was not one of them. Far and away #1 was the failure to assemble a decent offensive line. #2 was striking out far too many times on numerous Draft choices.

I get your point about Eli, but management could have jettisoned him, torn down the teamand STILL draft Saquon Barkley. And I'm saying that even though I much preferred Quenton Nelson.

Saquon Barkley is not the problem. Having bottom-tier NFL personnel is! Hopefully, this franchise is now turning the corner.
RE: Barkley  
M.S. : 6:45 am : link
In comment 15203521 WillVAB said:
Quote:
Doesn’t even fit the type of gritty, hard nosed vision the coach and GM have for the organization.

He doesn’t pick up the tough yards. He’s not good in short yardage. He’s not good in goal line situations. He can’t block. He’s not great between the tackles.

This is simply putting aside all of the other valid talking points that have been discussed ad nauseum and looking at the player.

In a sense I feel like Engram (who has sucked here) and Barkley are similar. Both seem like they would have a better chance at realizing their potential in different style offense with a different supporting cast.

While I agree with some of your points, what I think is missing from your Saquon Barkley narrative is the stone-cold fact that the Giants offensive line allowed defenders to get in his grill as soon as he got the hand-off. That happened way too often. Way.
First Round WRs Selected (1979 - 2020)  
M.S. : 7:37 am : link

Here is the same data for the wide receiver position:

1979 - 1985: 2.6**
1986 - 1992: 3.0
1993 - 1999: 3.6
2000 - 2006: 4.4
2007 - 2013: 3.3
2014 - 2020: 4.0

**To be read: There was an average of 2.6 wide receivers taken per Draft Year in Round One for the 7-Year period 1979 - 1985.

Not surprisingly, the data are more or less the inverse of the RB data. That is, over time, more WRs have been selected in the first round.

The caveat is that -- unlike the RB position which shows an almost straight line decline over time -- the increase of WRs peaked in the years 2000 - 2006, with an average of 4.4 WRs taken in Round One.

One other note -- the NFL rules to allow offensive lineman to open their hands and extend their arms, as well as the prohibition of hitting a WR beyond 5 yards were implemented at the beginning of the 1978 season. That's one season before the data set above.

My best guess is that it took the NFL a few years to appreciate how these rule changes opened up the passing game.
RE: I want him to do well this year  
joeinpa : 8:37 am : link
In comment 15203495 Go Terps said:
[quote]

I've already been right about it being a bad pick. That horse is out of the barn. /quote]

Up to now.
RE: I want him to do well this year  
FatMan in Charlotte : 8:40 am : link
In comment 15203495 Go Terps said:
Quote:
So we can get something for him in trade. My biggest great is paying him.

I've already been right about it being a bad pick. That horse is out of the barn.


The horse has been dead and beaten to a pulp daily.

And is yet another in a string of posts dealing in the past claiming a point has been confirmed true when it hasn't.
Can anyone think of an NFL Super Star  
M.S. : 9:26 am : link

Who lifted his team -- with a dismal roster like the 2018/19 NYG -- to playoff glory?
RE: Can anyone think of an NFL Super Star  
chick310 : 9:35 am : link
In comment 15203733 M.S. said:
Quote:

Who lifted his team -- with a dismal roster like the 2018/19 NYG -- to playoff glory?


The NY Giants were 3-13 in 2017, and then won 5 games and then 4 games over the next two seasons. Barely a blip of improvement.

So not sure playoff glory is the reasonable target for this comp.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions