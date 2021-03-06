Dramatic NFL Draft Devaluation of RBs (1979 - 2020) M.S. : 3/30/2021 5:31 pm



In 7-year chunks, here are the average number of RBs taken in the first round for the years:



1979 - 1985: 4.3**

1986 - 1992: 4.0

1993 - 1999: 3.0

2000 - 2006: 3.1

2007 - 2013: 2.6

2014 - 2020: 1.4



**To be read: There was an average of 4.3 running backs taken per Draft Year for the 7-Year period 1979 - 1985.



The data are even more stark when you consider that -- as the average number of backs selected decreased, the number of teams selecting in Round One increased (due to league expansion). Thus, on a percentage basis, the fall-off in RBs selected in Round One is probably more dramatic.



Source: I tallied these data utilizing Wikipedia as the primary source.