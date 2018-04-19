Lets talk Barkley

We know he is a good kid and hard worker so with that I think we can all agree his rehab is going as well as it can from a work ethic standpoint. He is a specimen and seems to have good healing "abilities". But can he commit to being a willing blocker in pass pro at times it seems like he does not want the contact and at that point the rusher has already won. Like being mentioned with Pitts and EE the want to factor of blocking can he will he improve in that regard. Next his understanding of the situation at hand not all plays will be a homerun ball. Take the hole and glow with the play and the game. Hopefully him seeing Freeman and Gallman having success being patient and taking the good yards to keep the "pitch count" on our side. Last be not least is he over the injury bug ... I know this one has no crystal ball just hopes and prayers I guess.
The main issue I see out of the ones I listed is his WILLINGNESS to block better in pass pro and his desire to pass on the grimy yards and setup the next down for a better chance at success. I hope Judge can fix that in him like TC fixed fumbling and ball security with Tiki ...
What say you all? If he can't be fixed what RBs in the later rounds or future drafts you want to take a chance on?
I also think this whole concept that he doesn't fight for yards or doesn't hit the hole hard, etc is really reaching. Not miuch you can do about getting hit 3 yards behind the LOS - that's the OL and scheme, nothing to do with him. I think we've seen Barkley as a victim of circumstance and wound up on a team that can't run block worth a damn. Also, settling for 2 yards isn't getting us anywhere - we just saw that with Gallman.
One thing Tiki mastered was hitting the hole when it was there, but going down when it was time to avoid a big hit or twisting/contorting his body awkwardly.
In other words, when Saquon breaks one for 12 yards, he should probably stop trying to leap the tackler to make it 15
As for pass blocking and other aspects, let's evaluate after a year with a better staff and team around him
If he gets hurt again this year (depending on severity of course) I can see the Giants picking up the 5th year option which I believe is like $7.3M. Gives them one more year to look at him and figure out what they want to do.
I was adamantly against the pick b/c it was an egregious mistake in it's use of resources (from the perspective of the #2 overall pick and the salary cap value that goes to a RB at that pick). However, now that we've made that mistake, we should at least squeeze as much value out of that poor decision as possible which means this absolutely should NOT be Saquon's last year as a Giant.
After this year, we can exercise his 5th year option. Anyone who says otherwise, again, doesn't understand value, positional worth, and how the cap works. Saquon's 2021 cap hit for 2021 is $10.1 million which is absurdly high for a RB on a rookie deal (again- poor use of resources with the #2 overall pick). But his 5th year option will actually result in a pay cut and a cap hit of only $7.2 million. That's a bargain for a player like Saquon AND gives us an extra year to squeeze that value our of the pick. In addition, we have the option to franchise him the following year for not much of a pay increase over his 2021 salary cap hit (franchise tag value for RB's in 2021 was $11.1 million).
So at minimum we have Saquon for another 2 years, and then we have the option of utilizing the franchise tag on him in yr 3. After that- a smart franchise let's him walk instead of exacerbating their draft mistake by investing substantial cap dollars into a then 27 year old RB.
I never said he wanted to block I think that is the biggest issue ... and it spills over into how he runs and his desire to run away from contact vs slamming it up in there at times.
I am happy is on the Giants.
Hopefully, these coaches will get him blocking better.
Anything else....is fill.
I never said he wanted to block I think that is the biggest issue ... and it spills over into how he runs and his desire to run away from contact vs slamming it up in there at times.
And I never said you did! ;-)
But you did say -
"at times it seems like he does not want the contact"
So I'm just having a bit fun to point out that he's adverse to ANY contact, at any time. Great talent, but it's just not in his DNA, so let him do the things he CAN and WANTS to do.
In comment 15204185 TC said:
I never said he wanted to block I think that is the biggest issue ... and it spills over into how he runs and his desire to run away from contact vs slamming it up in there at times.
And I never said you did! ;-)
But you did say -
"at times it seems like he does not want the contact"
So I'm just having a bit fun to point out that he's adverse to ANY contact, at any time. Great talent, but it's just not in his DNA, so let him do the things he CAN and WANTS to do.
Adverse to contact. Got it.
Serious question..... What team in the nfl would ask their second best receiver to block on passing downs?
Every time Barkley is asked to block you are giving the defense an advantage. That's bad coaching. He should be running routes on passing downs. Putting pressure on the defense.
But I believe this will be his last year in NY. I just don't see him playing a whole year healthy. I don't see the value in paying him probably what he wants. And I do not believe his running style and blocking are best for our team.
If he gets hurt again this year (depending on severity of course) I can see the Giants picking up the 5th year option which I believe is like $7.3M. Gives them one more year to look at him and figure out what they want to do.
Just as an FYI, SB's 5th year option (under the new CBA) has already vested. There is no choice to be made - he's already under contract for next year. If he makes the pro bowl, his 5yo price is close to the franchise tag value. If not, it's slightly higher than the transition tag.
Serious question..... What team in the nfl would ask their second best receiver to block on passing downs?
Every time Barkley is asked to block you are giving the defense an advantage. That's bad coaching. He should be running routes on passing downs. Putting pressure on the defense.
A) that's the cost of doing business as a premier RB. The job description doesn't change just because he's a dynamic weapon; he still has to do things that are asked of RBs.
B) there is such a thing as a chip block that precedes a route. SB has been meh (and needs to improve) on those as well. Pass pro from the RB slot isn't just about anchoring on the edge and echoing the OTs in pass sets. You get that, right?
That decision has to be made in the next five weeks. The draft may affect the team's inclination, and the team's inclination may affect the Draft. In any case, that's the decision.
But here's the thing: Unless I've missed some aspect of the New CBA, there's very little incentive for the Giants to pick up Saquon's option. Under the new rules, the option guarantees him a transition-tag 2022 salary, no matter what happens in 2021. The way I see it, they might as well decline the option, see how he looks in 2021, then tag him if they want him and haven't already signed him by March.
As I've said elsewhere, maybe the new CBS stipulates that declining the option also involves forfeiting other rights. That would make some sense, but I haven't seen it anywhere.
Sorry about the typo above: CBA, not CBS.
In comment 15204216 5BowlsSoon said:
But I believe this will be his last year in NY. I just don't see him playing a whole year healthy. I don't see the value in paying him probably what he wants. And I do not believe his running style and blocking are best for our team.
If he gets hurt again this year (depending on severity of course) I can see the Giants picking up the 5th year option which I believe is like $7.3M. Gives them one more year to look at him and figure out what they want to do.
Just as an FYI, SB's 5th year option (under the new CBA) has already vested. There is no choice to be made - he's already under contract for next year. If he makes the pro bowl, his 5yo price is close to the franchise tag value. If not, it's slightly higher than the transition tag.
I want to amend my prior post - OTC has now walked back the vesting portion of their 5yo page, so I'm not sure if SB's option has vested or not. If it hasn't, and if SB's 5yo genuinely DOES represent a reduction in cap value YOY, the Giants would be foolish to not exercise the option (they'd have exercised it either way, but this is so much more advantageous).
Link - ( New Window )
Sorry about the typo above: CBA, not CBS.
OTC previously reported that the 5yo automatically vested upon a player reaching any of the escalators in the CBA. That seems to not be the case; OTC is no longer reporting the 5yo as such and has updated their option values accordingly.
I apologize for sharing outdated info.
That decision has to be made in the next five weeks. The draft may affect the team's inclination, and the team's inclination may affect the Draft. In any case, that's the decision.
But here's the thing: Unless I've missed some aspect of the New CBA, there's very little incentive for the Giants to pick up Saquon's option. Under the new rules, the option guarantees him a transition-tag 2022 salary, no matter what happens in 2021. The way I see it, they might as well decline the option, see how he looks in 2021, then tag him if they want him and haven't already signed him by March.
As I've said elsewhere, maybe the new CBS stipulates that declining the option also involves forfeiting other rights. That would make some sense, but I haven't seen it anywhere.
BBB - I wonder what the thinking was on the 5th year option = transition tag salary? Can't be a coincidence.
Maybe just keeping things in raw simplicity or do you think something else? What was the old rule if you know.
In comment 15204185 TC said:
I never said he wanted to block I think that is the biggest issue ... and it spills over into how he runs and his desire to run away from contact vs slamming it up in there at times.
And I never said you did! ;-)
But you did say -
"at times it seems like he does not want the contact"
So I'm just having a bit fun to point out that he's adverse to ANY contact, at any time. Great talent, but it's just not in his DNA, so let him do the things he CAN and WANTS to do.
I can agree with that point .. as GMFB says ... where is his "Angry Runs"????
The change that affects Barkley much more profoundly is the full guarantee of the Year Five salary that kicks in when the option is exercised. (Previously the guarantee was only for injury.) The guarantee vs. performance is a powerful disincentive for the Giants, with Saquon's return to prior form very much in doubt.
The transition tag is so rarely used though...
Is the giants second best receiver.
Serious question..... What team in the nfl would ask their second best receiver to block on passing downs?
Every time Barkley is asked to block you are giving the defense an advantage. That's bad coaching. He should be running routes on passing downs. Putting pressure on the defense.
A) that's the cost of doing business as a premier RB. The job description doesn't change just because he's a dynamic weapon; he still has to do things that are asked of RBs.
B) there is such a thing as a chip block that precedes a route. SB has been meh (and needs to improve) on those as well. Pass pro from the RB slot isn't just about anchoring on the edge and echoing the OTs in pass sets. You get that, right?
So how about on passing downs we change the two letters from rb to wr. So because you are a rb you MUST block? That's so stupid. Are there going to be plays on first and second down that call for him to block? Sure but they should be kept to a minimum. Should SB be asked to block or lined up in the backfield on passing downs? Absolutely NOT.
If you have been paying attention on passing downs with SB in the backfield the defense blitzes. Forcing SB to block and putting more pressure on our young Oline. It's a huge win for the defense.
Pat Shummer realized early in Barkley's rookie season to line him up outside or motion him out of the backfield. This reduced the number of pass rushers and eliminated Barkley's weakness. It also led to 90 some odd catches.
Keeping him in the backfield because "that's what running backs do" is stupid and terrible coaching. Unfortunately I think our OC is that stupid and will do just that.
I continue to regard the selection of Barkley and passing on Josh Allen as Gettleman's biggest mistake to date.
In comment 15204313 fireitup77 said:
Is the giants second best receiver.
Serious question..... What team in the nfl would ask their second best receiver to block on passing downs?
Every time Barkley is asked to block you are giving the defense an advantage. That's bad coaching. He should be running routes on passing downs. Putting pressure on the defense.
A) that's the cost of doing business as a premier RB. The job description doesn't change just because he's a dynamic weapon; he still has to do things that are asked of RBs.
B) there is such a thing as a chip block that precedes a route. SB has been meh (and needs to improve) on those as well. Pass pro from the RB slot isn't just about anchoring on the edge and echoing the OTs in pass sets. You get that, right?
So how about on passing downs we change the two letters from rb to wr. So because you are a rb you MUST block? That's so stupid. Are there going to be plays on first and second down that call for him to block? Sure but they should be kept to a minimum. Should SB be asked to block or lined up in the backfield on passing downs? Absolutely NOT.
How is that stupid? It's part of the responsibility of that position.
Let's change two letters in OT to WR also. Should they not be required to block? How about on running plans? Should WRs not block when the RB gets the ball?
The RB's job does include some measure of blocking on passing downs, even if he himself is an accomplished receiver. There's no way around that, unless you want to get your QB killed.
The best option for the Giants is trade Barkley as soon as he has a couple good games that show he's healthy. But if they insist on keeping him long term, I think they should consider changing his role to something akin to a slot receiver. Get him out of the backfield altogether and start throwing the ball to him in space.
However, a good portion of the league now understands the revised value of the RB. So I'm not sure what type of market there would be. I seriously doubt we claw back anything other than a second...
However, a good portion of the league now understands the revised value of the RB. So I'm not sure what type of market there would be. I seriously doubt we claw back anything other than a second...
Oh definitely. I wouldn't trade a second for Barkley. I doubt I'd trade for him at all, actually. You can draft a similar player in the middle rounds and pay him peanuts - so why pay Barkley?
But someone else might make the same mistake Gettleman did (to a lesser degree) and overvalue Barkley.
If someone offered a third I'd take it happily.
Now you say you’d happily take a third round pick for him, if anything.
Do you actually believe the utter bullshit you say - or do you just say these things hoping that someone gets a kick out of it?
Jesus.
Jesus.
That's absolutely true. Plenty of examples, but see Alvin Kamara. A third rounder just as skilled as Barkley.
What you guys fail to understand is that for every Alvin Kamara, there are 50 running backs in those rounds who didn’t make it.
What you guys fail to understand is that for every Alvin Kamara, there are 50 running backs in those rounds who didn’t make it.
I added "just as skilled". Bit I'd say Derrick Henry is pretty damn skilled to SB.
But the original premise was "similar". Which to me means a reasonable facsimile to Barkley, right?
So guys like Nick Chubb, Aaron Jones, Dalvin Cook, etc are reasonably close to the skills that SB has. They might not be as flashy, might not jump as high, might not make fancy spins, but they are highly productive.
There’s the injuries. You can’t just sweep those away. There’s the pass blocking, which he’s terrible at whether it’s because he doesn’t want the contact or some other reason doesn’t really matter. He isn’t a short yardage sure thing. He doesn’t really punish a defense. He’s often credited as being some sort of an amazing receiver but I don’t know if that’s born out on the field, especially in his route running. He’s had entire games where he’s a non factor. If he’s on another team I think most of us would agree that he can score anytime from anywhere and that’s exciting but on average he’s pretty unspectacular.
Put that together with the fact that it’s a passing game in a passing league and it’s fair to wonder why even a healthy Barkley is going to be some kind of massive difference maker? That’s also why the pass pro liability is such a huge problem for the Giants. I hope he can figure out protection because there’s a lot that can go wrong with the Giants offense if he does not.
2nd round is a big leap from “the mid rounds.”
Ankle that kept him out of 3 games in 2019. He came back and was as good as he was before. Still rushed for 1,000 yards that season with that line.
2020: torn ACL - freak play.
Can we stop acting like he is some constantly injured player? Enough already.
Even Mara today said he's tired of making excuses.
Ankle that kept him out of 3 games in 2019. He came back and was as good as he was before. Still rushed for 1,000 yards that season with that line.
That’s ridiculous. Barkley came back and very understandably struggled to get much done on the ground for a month and half, including the Jets game where he gained a yard and Jamal Adams destroyed him en route to step and the ball from Jones.
Quote:
"You can draft a similar player to Barkley in the mid rounds."
Jesus.
That's absolutely true. Plenty of examples, but see Alvin Kamara. A third rounder just as skilled as Barkley.
Sooooo, you said "plenty of examples" and you listed one.
I don’t know about the mid rounds, but plenty of guys in the 2nd round and later are putting up big time yards.
James Conner, 3rd rounder. David Johnson, 3rd rounder. Raheem Mostert, undrafted. Jeff Wilson, undrafted.
And I'm sure I'm missing a bunch.
You don't have to draft a running back high, or pay a running back a big contract, to have a good offense. It's actually an incredibly stupid way to allocate resources.
And just about everyone felt that way the day before we drafted Barkley. I wonder how many here are arguing on behalf of that pick because they bought his jersey, because otherwise I don't understand the blind allegiance and homerism. He hasn't been a part of anything relevant as a Giant. None of these players have.
Barkley hasn't earned this level of made up bullshit.
I am sure his mental game will have improved (learning the offense etc) but how well it translates to the field remains to be seen. But given everything he will be diminished from pre-injury talent, but by how much remains to be seen. And he must learn to be a complete NFL back which also remains to be seen.
Again - tell me how you know this? He’s 24 years old.
Guess who else tore their ACL and basically immediately came back better than before? Deshaun Watson, Von Miller, Adrian Peterson, Knowshon Moreno, Jamaal Charles, and the technology was worse back then.
So what? They don't have to be as talented as him to produce on better offenses than the ones that were built around Barkley. How is that not clear yet?
"the injuries"
Ankle that kept him out of 3 games in 2019. He came back and was as good as he was before. Still rushed for 1,000 yards that season with that line.
That’s ridiculous. Barkley came back and very understandably struggled to get much done on the ground for a month and half, including the Jets game where he gained a yard and Jamal Adams destroyed him en route to step and the ball from Jones.
What? His first 3 games back from the injury, he had 80, 145, and 100 total yards. He then finished the season with 115, 67, 143, 280, 115.
the guys you listed are not even on the same earth as Barkley as a talent. Get over this.
So what? They don't have to be as talented as him to produce on better offenses than the ones that were built around Barkley. How is that not clear yet?
What’s clear is that you cannot grasp what I’m saying. Barkley put up 2,000 yards with a shit line and Eli on his last rope. Let’s maybe, just maybe wait and see what he can do with a better situation.
He put up 2000 yards because he touched the ball almost 400 times. Why do you think the offense that year only ranked 16th in scoring?
I've posted this stat several times about Barkley's supposed great 2018: the average NFL play that season went for 5.6 yards. The average play to Barkley went for 5.3 yards.
In 2018 the plays to Barkley (and there were over 380) were, on the whole, below average plays. Him reaching 2000 yards at 5.3 yards per play was a bad thing, can't you see that?
We are three disastrous years in, and somehow people are arguing that picking Barkley was a good move and, incredibly, that the best may yet be to come.
I'm starting to feel like this guy reading this crazy shit...
Got it. So.....other than Alvin Kamara, name some of these "mid round" RBs that are "just as skilled" as Barkley. Also - Alvin Kamara is 1 player out of hundreds, probably a thousand players drafted in the mid rounds the past 10 years. I'll wait.
What you guys fail to understand is that for every Alvin Kamara, there are 50 running backs in those rounds who didn’t make it.
I added "just as skilled". Bit I'd say Derrick Henry is pretty damn skilled to SB.
But the original premise was "similar". Which to me means a reasonable facsimile to Barkley, right?
So guys like Nick Chubb, Aaron Jones, Dalvin Cook, etc are reasonably close to the skills that SB has. They might not be as flashy, might not jump as high, might not make fancy spins, but they are highly productive.
Oh my God, this is getting ridiculous at this point. Of that list, ONLY Dalvin Cook is considered as skilled as Saquon. Maybe.
Go fuck yourself with Gibson and Chubb. I laugh you out while walking you to the door and then I shove you out. You are such a fucking clown. You make shot up to fit your horseshit narratives you unabashed fucking fraud. Ughh.....just go away you liar!
What’s clear is that you cannot grasp what I’m saying. Barkley put up 2,000 yards with a shit line and Eli on his last rope. Let’s maybe, just maybe wait and see what he can do with a better situation.
He put up 2000 yards because he touched the ball almost 400 times. Why do you think the offense that year only ranked 16th in scoring?
I've posted this stat several times about Barkley's supposed great 2018: the average NFL play that season went for 5.6 yards. The average play to Barkley went for 5.3 yards.
In 2018 the plays to Barkley (and there were over 380) were, on the whole, below average plays. Him reaching 2000 yards at 5.3 yards per play was a bad thing, can't you see that?
We are three disastrous years in, and somehow people are arguing that picking Barkley was a good move and, incredibly, that the best may yet be to come.
I'm starting to feel like this guy reading this crazy shit...
So what constitutes greatness? Because fucking Derrick Henry had almost the exact same amount of yards despite touching the ball far more!
You are a fucking punchlime at this point. You cant even quote the stats you want to lie about effectively. Seriously, a total joke. People say you make good pointz, when you cannibalize your own poimt by bringing up stupid stats that dont even fit your narrative.
This has to be an April fools joke. Lol. You are such a fucking caricature. How many more times can you post the same shit, be pointed out that you are wrong and completely unwanted beforw you leave? Just take a break...you arent very good at this any more. People may not like me, but I just pointed out how your own numbers fucked your argument here and yet you will never own up to it.
How about stop coming to a Giants fan message board yo post horseshit if you dont like getting your ass handed to you?
In comment 15205067 ryanmkeane said:
Ankle that kept him out of 3 games in 2019. He came back and was as good as he was before. Still rushed for 1,000 yards that season with that line.
That’s ridiculous. Barkley came back and very understandably struggled to get much done on the ground for a month and half, including the Jets game where he gained a yard and Jamal Adams destroyed him en route to step and the ball from Jones.
What? His first 3 games back from the injury, he had 80, 145, and 100 total yards. He then finished the season with 115, 67, 143, 280, 115.
I noticed you conveniently skipped over a few games there, Ryan.
What do you think matters more? Skill set, or being part of a productive scoring offense?
It sure seems like you're arguing in favor of skill set on this thread.
Again - the real question is: Why?
It is a fair point to indict his lack of pass protecting capability. But truthfully, he should ALWAYS be an option as a playmaker. Having him block is just as silly as having Tyreek Hill block. Sensible offensive scheme and/or 12 personnel sets should render this argument moot. While this seemed to be a great challenge for Shurmur to comprehend, Judge will get it right.
So, I’ll say this: SB had one of the best, if not THE best Rookie RB years in the 121 year history of the NFL..Shall I repeat that? Of course not, because this fact doesn’t mean shit to the agendites..
Played on 1 leg his second year with a debilitating HAS and of course the ACL last year..
Doesn’t mean and will never mean a fucking thing to agendites. Ever.
Again, lets simply hope Barkley recovers nicely, re-establishes his game and the Giants learn from this...
I added "just as skilled". Bit I'd say Derrick Henry is pretty damn skilled to SB.
But the original premise was "similar". Which to me means a reasonable facsimile to Barkley, right?
So guys like Nick Chubb, Aaron Jones, Dalvin Cook, etc are reasonably close to the skills that SB has. They might not be as flashy, might not jump as high, might not make fancy spins, but they are highly productive.
Oh my God, this is getting ridiculous at this point. Of that list, ONLY Dalvin Cook is considered as skilled as Saquon. Maybe.
Go fuck yourself with Gibson and Chubb. I laugh you out while walking you to the door and then I shove you out. You are such a fucking clown. You make shot up to fit your horseshit narratives you unabashed fucking fraud. Ughh.....just go away you liar!
Which part of “reasonably close” to SB is hard for you to understand? And that’s the point. While you and others are mesmerized by SB’s spins, jumps, cuts, etc - like there are style points awarded in the NFL like figure skating - there are backs chosen outside the first round who bring quality production to their teams that is essential to winning.
So while guys like SB and CMac, both examples of over-drafted RBs, produce a ton of yards, highlights and endorsements, their teams go nowhere because they are the center-pieces of their offenses. And that doesn’t win in today’s NFL. The QB and the passing game need to be the centerpiece and the running game needs to compliment that. Not the other way around, which is too often what Gettleman suggests, and why drafting SB at #2 was very poor strategy.
And at the end of the day, this will happen - the success of this team will hinge on Jones. As he goes, so goes the team. We will not win divisions, playoff games or a SB because of SB. It will be Jones.
What Mara will absolutely do is pay him his 5th Year Option, $7.2 million, and keep him around next year. That's a paycut from this season. That's a no brainer to me.
Barkley is a huge talent. Its fair to argue that we shouldn't have picked him because we didn't have the OL to support him properly. We still don't, hopefully we will address properly with this year's draft.
In hindsight, Quentin Nelson should have been our pick instead of Barkley. Hindsight is always 20/20 though.
That said, I'm glad we have Saquon on the team, he is an immense talent. If he plays all of last season, we would have won the division. That's says it all about his ability.
I'm confident Judge will help him make huge impact this season assuming he's healthy and ready to go physically.
2nd round is a big leap from “the mid rounds.”
Sorry, my bad, I was just focusing on any recent RB not chosen in the first round. Which is the heart of this debate.
But the point still stands - being able to find RBs who can provide quality production at a much cheaper rate rather than wasting a high draft choice on the RB.
Yes, there is the occasional late round or undrafted RB that surprises each year but definitely lower hit rates. And more of a bonus than really something you want to rely upon happening. But it absolutely occurs.
I subscribe to the thinking that reasonably productive running backs can be found later in the draft and as unsigned free agents prior to summer. I do not subscribe whatsoever that a rebuilding team uses an overall #2 pick on one.
It is a fair point to indict his lack of pass protecting capability. But truthfully, he should ALWAYS be an option as a playmaker. Having him block is just as silly as having Tyreek Hill block. Sensible offensive scheme and/or 12 personnel sets should render this argument moot. While this seemed to be a great challenge for Shurmur to comprehend, Judge will get it right.
Well, that's kind of the point. If the Giants had a functional OL in place, I think the Barkley pick would look so much better. But that it came before the OL was repaired (and the OL still isn't a finished product as far as we can tell right now) made it a bit of a poor pick. Not because of Barkley - he is supremely talented and should be the best RB in the league - but because the team was not yet built to take advantage of such a talented RB, and because draft assets are finite, to the extent that not only was Barkley drafted before the OL was finished, but the value of that pick might have been more effectively used to build the OL instead.
That said, Barkley is a Giant and I hope he remains a Giant going forward, and that the decision to keep him long-term is because he steps into a centerpiece role for a winning program this year.
I just don't want Mara to lock himself into Barkley just because we're all still seduced by what Barkley is capable of. SB needs to be a big part of a huge step forward for this team in 2021. I don't think anyone doubts that he's capable of doing exactly that.
No more appetizers - tell the waiter to bring the main course.
It is a fair point to indict his lack of pass protecting capability. But truthfully, he should ALWAYS be an option as a playmaker. Having him block is just as silly as having Tyreek Hill block. Sensible offensive scheme and/or 12 personnel sets should render this argument moot. While this seemed to be a great challenge for Shurmur to comprehend, Judge will get it right.
Barkley has big play capabilities, is a player opponents must account for and as such is a weapon anyone would want on their team.
But as someone who believes in positional value I was not really a fan of him being the #2 pick in the draft.
I understand injuries are always a risk, but given the reckless abandon with which he runs. I always felt this was even more true for him.
I don’t see any evidence up to this pt that he was the right pick. But there is still time for you to be proven correct l; I hope you are.
In hindsight, it's easy to say thay should have torn the house down to the foundation in 2018. And if you're starting from scratch in the modern NFL, you don't start with a running back.
By the way, I don't think Elliott was a particularly good pick either, considering how fragile Romo was. At least Dallas had an offensive line. Then they struck gold (or at least silver) with Prescott.
Yes, there is the occasional late round or undrafted RB that surprises each year but definitely lower hit rates. And more of a bonus than really something you want to rely upon happening. But it absolutely occurs.
I subscribe to the thinking that reasonably productive running backs can be found later in the draft and as unsigned free agents prior to summer. I do not subscribe whatsoever that a rebuilding team uses an overall #2 pick on one.
Absolutely 100% correct.
In hindsight, it's easy to say thay should have torn the house down to the foundation in 2018. And if you're starting from scratch in the modern NFL, you don't start with a running back.
By the way, I don't think Elliott was a particularly good pick either, considering how fragile Romo was. At least Dallas had an offensive line. Then they struck gold (or at least silver) with Prescott.
This theory that Barks was drafted for Eli has always seemed unlikely to me. First, how does a running back make Eli better? When Eli was at his best he had RBBC, and yes some terrific and very solid backs on those committees. But still, it was Eli and the O line being able to pass pro which made those offenses go even in the ground game. And further, what other teams in the NFL subscribe to this idea that a QB1 needs to put top priority on RB1 for success? I guess you can look at the Pokes with Zeke, but even there the O line was very heavily invested in before getting Zeke. Maybe the Rams and Gurely? Idk, not saying it’s beyond the scope of reason. But, if you went to Eli and asked him in 17 or 18, “hey Eli what do you really need”? I don’t think he’s say, “get me a flashy gadget back from PSU that doesn’t pass pro”, or even, “all I need is a running game”. I think, and it’s obviously just my speculation, I think Eli would have wanted pass protection and that doesn’t indicate taking a RB and it especially doesn’t indicate taking Barkley.
In trying to stick to that plan (assuming it was in fact the plan), the Giants may have reached for Daniel Jones; it's too early to tell on that part. I think it was a crappy plan all along, because Eli was baked and the roster stunk. It didn't help that the 2019 QB class turned out to be pretty meh. I just figure the team had a plan - I give them credit for that much, no matter how slim the plan's chances for success may have been.
Shouldn’t that make us excited as Giants fans?
...of a final, two-year push to win with Eli Manning. Within that context, drafting Barkley and signing Solder/Omameh probably made sense. Even the coaching hires may have been defensible. I think the entire concept was misguided, but I also think it was a constraint Gettleman accepted when he got the job.
In hindsight, it's easy to say thay should have torn the house down to the foundation in 2018. And if you're starting from scratch in the modern NFL, you don't start with a running back.
By the way, I don't think Elliott was a particularly good pick either, considering how fragile Romo was. At least Dallas had an offensive line. Then they struck gold (or at least silver) with Prescott.
This theory that Barks was drafted for Eli has always seemed unlikely to me. First, how does a running back make Eli better? When Eli was at his best he had RBBC, and yes some terrific and very solid backs on those committees. But still, it was Eli and the O line being able to pass pro which made those offenses go even in the ground game. And further, what other teams in the NFL subscribe to this idea that a QB1 needs to put top priority on RB1 for success? I guess you can look at the Pokes with Zeke, but even there the O line was very heavily invested in before getting Zeke. Maybe the Rams and Gurely? Idk, not saying it’s beyond the scope of reason. But, if you went to Eli and asked him in 17 or 18, “hey Eli what do you really need”? I don’t think he’s say, “get me a flashy gadget back from PSU that doesn’t pass pro”, or even, “all I need is a running game”. I think, and it’s obviously just my speculation, I think Eli would have wanted pass protection and that doesn’t indicate taking a RB and it especially doesn’t indicate taking Barkley.
The Giants had been chasing a bellcow RB since Bradshaw retired. They tried to do it with David Wilson too. I can't explain it, but it's definitely a thin
After Eli finished his contract and with a new QB on the roster he would have a stronger OL (through draft) and still have Barkley playing a big supporting role.
Unfortunately that vision failed miserably but I understood the logic.
I
Why don’t we just agree with this....applying hindsight is allowed.....
Thus, the Barkley pick was a mistake and we should have drafted Josh Allen, QB. That way we would have a QB everyone can feel good about and more than likely we would have drafted a stud in 2019 when we drafted Daniel Jones. In addition, we wouldn’t have a broken down RB who likes to dance behind the line of scrimmage.
Let’s all agree with that and move on. I know applying hindsight makes it much easier to judge...so what?
Why don’t we just agree with this....applying hindsight is allowed.....
Thus, the Barkley pick was a mistake and we should have drafted Josh Allen, QB. That way we would have a QB everyone can feel good about and more than likely we would have drafted a stud in 2019 when we drafted Daniel Jones. In addition, we wouldn’t have a broken down RB who likes to dance behind the line of scrimmage.
Let’s all agree with that and move on. I know applying hindsight makes it much easier to judge...so what?
And if Jones takes the steps in year 3 to prove himself as a top QB as we hope, and Barkley has a great next 5 years, and we become a contender, can we then say you have applied your amazing hindsight too quickly?
If they had selected a QB and Eli struggles (good chance) the pressure would have been immense to bench him again.
It was short sighted but considering it was Eli and what he had meant to the franchise I see the thought process. Mara would have been thrilled if Eli even just had the chance to play meaningful games in December.
In comment 15205067 ryanmkeane said:
Ankle that kept him out of 3 games in 2019. He came back and was as good as he was before. Still rushed for 1,000 yards that season with that line.
That’s ridiculous. Barkley came back and very understandably struggled to get much done on the ground for a month and half, including the Jets game where he gained a yard and Jamal Adams destroyed him en route to step and the ball from Jones.
What? His first 3 games back from the injury, he had 80, 145, and 100 total yards. He then finished the season with 115, 67, 143, 280, 115.
You stated he was the same guy and then quoted his rushing stats. I said he struggled on the ground.
After he came back he rushed for 72, 64, 28, 1, 59, 83, and 66 yards over 8 games.
In addition to missing three games, he took bout 2 months to return to form on the ground.
If you do think that had an effect on the team, we can agree to disagree. He's the running back, his primary responsibility is to run the football.
Why don’t we just agree with this....applying hindsight is allowed.....
Thus, the Barkley pick was a mistake and we should have drafted Josh Allen, QB. That way we would have a QB everyone can feel good about and more than likely we would have drafted a stud in 2019 when we drafted Daniel Jones. In addition, we wouldn’t have a broken down RB who likes to dance behind the line of scrimmage.
Let’s all agree with that and move on. I know applying hindsight makes it much easier to judge...so what?
There's a lot in this to disagree with, especially this piece of happy horseshit:
"In addition, we wouldn’t have a broken down RB who likes to dance behind the line of scrimmage. "
If that's the way a Giants fan sees Barkley and his rookie year didn't dispel that pile of crap, then talking about hindsight is the least of your worries.
Maybe gathering some football acumen should move to the top of the list.
Ironically, Shurmur was reportedly very much in favor of Josh Allen.
Barkley thoughts aside, it's crazy that we throw McAdoo and Shurmur into R** H****** territory regularly, but the former was bullish on Mahomes and the latter on Allen.
Neither McAdoo nor Shurmur were good head coaches, but in hindsight, they both knew dynamic QBs when they saw them.
Been discussed many many times here...by the same guys. Can’t we move away from it?
Why don’t we just agree with this....applying hindsight is allowed.....
Thus, the Barkley pick was a mistake and we should have drafted Josh Allen, QB. That way we would have a QB everyone can feel good about and more than likely we would have drafted a stud in 2019 when we drafted Daniel Jones. In addition, we wouldn’t have a broken down RB who likes to dance behind the line of scrimmage.
Let’s all agree with that and move on. I know applying hindsight makes it much easier to judge...so what?
And if Jones takes the steps in year 3 to prove himself as a top QB as we hope, and Barkley has a great next 5 years, and we become a contender, can we then say you have applied your amazing hindsight too quickly?
Hey, I hope hope hope you are right about the both of what you said because I am first and foremost a Giants fan. I emphatically want both Jones and Barkley to excel this coming year and I gladly would come back on this thread and say, “I spoke too soon!”
I bet you Judge likes Fields or Mac Jones, for example.
Can we stop with these hackneyed replies? Of course no one ever knows with certainty how a prospect is going to turn out.
But it didn't take a lot of game watching/highlight watching/pro day watching to realize that Josh Allen was a freak QB prospect who had the goods to fit today's NFL. And it doesn't surprise me that he has blossomed into one of the best play-makers in the NFL. He's more valuable to the Bills than Barkley will ever be to the Giants.
From a personal standpoint, I would feel a helluva lot better right now with Allen at QB than Jones.
After Eli finished his contract and with a new QB on the roster he would have a stronger OL (through draft) and still have Barkley playing a big supporting role.
Unfortunately that vision failed miserably but I understood the logic.
I understood the logic, too. And even said it at the time. but it was a horribly flawed strategy. One that has led to this continued darkness.
Look, Mara was chasing a title and hoping, through the hiring of his lemming GM Gettleman, that they could catch lightening in a bottle again with Eli. And send "his other son" out on the proverbial high note.
Sentimentality is a big part of the "Giants Way". My biggest hope for Judge is that he can finally crush that and reduce the team's decision making to the "cold business decision" approach Mara actually mentioned yesterday...
I bet you Judge likes Fields or Mac Jones, for example.
And you'll be the first to lick your wounds when I come after your posts, right?
Neither Mahomes nor Allen went at the top of their respective drafts. Neither went top 3. Neither went top 5.
If they were both such no-brainers, they should have gone earlier, no?
You're free to disagree, but I happen to think it's notable that our braintrust had actually hired coaches who might have identified two different outstanding successors to Eli. The fact that they were hired to salvage/extend Eli is part of the problem, not part of the excuse, IMO.
Do we know that Allen would have been what he is now?
Can we stop with these hackneyed replies? Of course no one ever knows with certainty how a prospect is going to turn out.
But it didn't take a lot of game watching/highlight watching/pro day watching to realize that Josh Allen was a freak QB prospect who had the goods to fit today's NFL. And it doesn't surprise me that he has blossomed into one of the best play-makers in the NFL. He's more valuable to the Bills than Barkley will ever be to the Giants.
From a personal standpoint, I would feel a helluva lot better right now with Allen at QB than Jones.
In hindsight, had Mara not made the constraint, and the Giants selected either Allen or Jackson in 2018, there is absolutely no doubt the Giants would be in a superior position. They would have solved the EDGE problem by selecting Josh Allen in 2019 and the Giants would have been a playoff team last year without question.
Except that Shurmur would still be coach and we would have to suffer through years of mediocrity with incompetent coaching and poor personnel management. And then no clarity on when or if we would land on a competent coach who can drive good GM and Owner decision making. Which we appear to have now in Judge.
Maybe all of this has happened for a reason and has been the shortest path of least resistance to championship calibre football. Maybe not. Let's hope.
I think we were waiting for someone to tell us the value of 300+ carries per season.
Barkley is a one (a primary) component in the larger offensive program.
The better question, and the bigger analysis, is did Gettleman architect an offense that can be a winner.
You've got to get the components and the vision correct. Barkley being a phenomenal individual success on an average offense, that doesn't win games, isn't a victory for the Giants.
liking top QB candidates is any sort of feather in a cap. They were hired to coach an Eli led Giants team whether they liked it or not. I'll give McAdoo credit for having the balls to make a change, but I'm not giving him credit for liking Mahomes.
I bet you Judge likes Fields or Mac Jones, for example.
And you'll be the first to lick your wounds when I come after your posts, right?
Neither Mahomes nor Allen went at the top of their respective drafts. Neither went top 3. Neither went top 5.
If they were both such no-brainers, they should have gone earlier, no?
You're free to disagree, but I happen to think it's notable that our braintrust had actually hired coaches who might have identified two different outstanding successors to Eli. The fact that they were hired to salvage/extend Eli is part of the problem, not part of the excuse, IMO.
So the goalpost is moved to top 5? That's interesting.
in 2017 Mahomes was taken 10th overall, we picked 23rd. I'd say more than a couple HC's out there liked Mahomes, wouldn't you?
No idea what the licking my wounds reference is. Why can't anyone disagree with you without some other motive attached to it. This isn't the first time I've stated this anyway, others have made reference to McAdoo forecasting Mahomes and my response was the same to them - i'm sure a bunch of people liked Mahomes, he wasn't a 2nd rounder.
In hindsight, had Mara not made the constraint, and the Giants selected either Allen or Jackson in 2018, there is absolutely no doubt the Giants would be in a superior position. They would have solved the EDGE problem by selecting Josh Allen in 2019 and the Giants would have been a playoff team last year without question.
Except that Shurmur would still be coach and we would have to suffer through years of mediocrity with incompetent coaching and poor personnel management. And then no clarity on when or if we would land on a competent coach who can drive good GM and Owner decision making. Which we appear to have now in Judge.
Maybe all of this has happened for a reason and has been the shortest path of least resistance to championship calibre football. Maybe not. Let's hope.
I myriad of things I completely disagree with in how you put together this post, is the simple correct comment that picking a RB at #2 was the wrong thing to do.
This was solved before Barkley was even picked.
the Browns draft Mayfield, DG will have to decide whether to draft Darnold, Rosen, or trade the pick. This is the most important decision since Accorsi traded for Eli. It defines or destroys careers and legacies.
Agree. If I were Gettleman I'd be approaching this draft like the Giants were an expansion team. I inherited a terrible roster with an awful locker room culture and some bad contracts, and I want to start a new era today. That means doing one of two things:
- Draft the new franchise quarterback
or
- Trade down and use the bounty to restock the team with as many young, cost controlled players not tied to the previous era as possible
What this absolutely should not be about is "get the best player to help Eli". That thinking is the reason that Eli ended up with only a 111-103 career record to this point.
Stop reacting and start building.
And from that same thread, a taste of how stupid I can be:
Thoughtful post.
This was the worry with staying in-house (and I consider Gettleman an in-house pick).
We'll see what happens. But I like your expansion team analogy.
I like Gettleman and he seems extremely competent to me, but that was my concern with hiring him as well.
Extremely competent. Ha!
Link - ( New Window )
So, I’ll say this: SB had one of the best, if not THE best Rookie RB years in the 121 year history of the NFL..Shall I repeat that? Of course not, because this fact doesn’t mean shit to the agendites..
Played on 1 leg his second year with a debilitating HAS and of course the ACL last year..
Doesn’t mean and will never mean a fucking thing to agendites. Ever.
It doesn't mean a thing. What does mean a thing is going 15-33 over that period.
The only agenda from me is wanting to see the Giants be a winning team. Your agenda has been making excuses for an organization which, for the past three years, couldn't make a cup of coffee without fucking it up.
If that's how you want to consume Giants football that's your prerogative, but I've got no interest in it.
RE: Go Terps
Thoughtful post.
This was the worry with staying in-house (and I consider Gettleman an in-house pick).
We'll see what happens. But I like your expansion team analogy.
I like Gettleman and he seems extremely competent to me, but that was my concern with hiring him as well.
Extremely competent. Ha! Link - ( New Window )
So this tells us you fell down and hit your head on the ground sometime around 7:08pm that evening...
:-)
I couldn't believe a $2 billion corporation could operate so stupidly. I doubt I referred to Gettleman as competent after that.
When I got back an hour or so later, my son ran up to the car and said "Dad, you are going to be mad..."
liking top QB candidates is any sort of feather in a cap. They were hired to coach an Eli led Giants team whether they liked it or not. I'll give McAdoo credit for having the balls to make a change, but I'm not giving him credit for liking Mahomes.
I bet you Judge likes Fields or Mac Jones, for example.
And you'll be the first to lick your wounds when I come after your posts, right?
Neither Mahomes nor Allen went at the top of their respective drafts. Neither went top 3. Neither went top 5.
If they were both such no-brainers, they should have gone earlier, no?
You're free to disagree, but I happen to think it's notable that our braintrust had actually hired coaches who might have identified two different outstanding successors to Eli. The fact that they were hired to salvage/extend Eli is part of the problem, not part of the excuse, IMO.
So the goalpost is moved to top 5? That's interesting.
in 2017 Mahomes was taken 10th overall, we picked 23rd. I'd say more than a couple HC's out there liked Mahomes, wouldn't you?
No idea what the licking my wounds reference is. Why can't anyone disagree with you without some other motive attached to it. This isn't the first time I've stated this anyway, others have made reference to McAdoo forecasting Mahomes and my response was the same to them - i'm sure a bunch of people liked Mahomes, he wasn't a 2nd rounder.
The goalposts aren't moving, dude. You are acting like Mahomes and Allen were no-brainers that any coach would have wanted. But I'm pointing out that they were both drafted later in their respective drafts than DANIEL JONES was picked in his draft.
Please try to follow along.
Ownership cared more for Eli than a normal employee. He was a 2 time winning SB bowl QB and MVP that delivered one of the biggest upsets in Superbowl history and came to work every single day, injured or not.
They drafted him a running back to give him one more shot. 15-33 was the result and that sucks but I can live with it. Eli was great to root for and the final drive in 2007 was the greatest moment of my "fan" life.
All in all, I accept it happened and have moved on.
Get a grip.
I have my doubts that he will come back and be good in the areas he was weak in, pre-injury. (Namely - pass pro & grinding yards). The gritty yards stuff I've kind of given up on with him - he's not that style RB. But he needs to be a great pass blocker.
Ownership cared more for Eli than a normal employee. He was a 2 time winning SB bowl QB and MVP that delivered one of the biggest upsets in Superbowl history and came to work every single day, injured or not.
They drafted him a running back to give him one more shot. 15-33 was the result and that sucks but I can live with it. Eli was great to root for and the final drive in 2007 was the greatest moment of my "fan" life.
All in all, I accept it happened and have moved on.
Get a grip.
You think they actually did right by Eli? They didn't...they screwed him. He walked with a lot of money, yeah...but his legacy took a huge hit. He retired a .500 QB, and probably isn't a first ballot HOF (if he makes it at all).
The Giants never got it, just like you don't get it now. They screwed Eli. The latter half of his career was destroyed by incompetence...primarily that of John Mara.
Ownership cared more for Eli than a normal employee. He was a 2 time winning SB bowl QB and MVP that delivered one of the biggest upsets in Superbowl history and came to work every single day, injured or not.
They drafted him a running back to give him one more shot. 15-33 was the result and that sucks but I can live with it. Eli was great to root for and the final drive in 2007 was the greatest moment of my "fan" life.
All in all, I accept it happened and have moved on.
Get a grip.
And yet that same ownership someone had it in their heart to bench him for Geno Smith...
liking top QB candidates is any sort of feather in a cap. They were hired to coach an Eli led Giants team whether they liked it or not. I'll give McAdoo credit for having the balls to make a change, but I'm not giving him credit for liking Mahomes.
I bet you Judge likes Fields or Mac Jones, for example.
And you'll be the first to lick your wounds when I come after your posts, right?
Neither Mahomes nor Allen went at the top of their respective drafts. Neither went top 3. Neither went top 5.
If they were both such no-brainers, they should have gone earlier, no?
You're free to disagree, but I happen to think it's notable that our braintrust had actually hired coaches who might have identified two different outstanding successors to Eli. The fact that they were hired to salvage/extend Eli is part of the problem, not part of the excuse, IMO.
So the goalpost is moved to top 5? That's interesting.
in 2017 Mahomes was taken 10th overall, we picked 23rd. I'd say more than a couple HC's out there liked Mahomes, wouldn't you?
No idea what the licking my wounds reference is. Why can't anyone disagree with you without some other motive attached to it. This isn't the first time I've stated this anyway, others have made reference to McAdoo forecasting Mahomes and my response was the same to them - i'm sure a bunch of people liked Mahomes, he wasn't a 2nd rounder.
The goalposts aren't moving, dude. You are acting like Mahomes and Allen were no-brainers that any coach would have wanted. But I'm pointing out that they were both drafted later in their respective drafts than DANIEL JONES was picked in his draft.
Please try to follow along.
No need to be an asshole. I disagree with you, live with it.
QB's taken at 7 and 10 (Allen and Mahomes) had interest from coaches and executives other than McAdoo and Shurmur. The fact that you have a problem with that statement is alarming. I will give them credit for advocating to move on from Eli, I will not give them credit for thinking 2 QB's with a handful of elite attributes would be good NFL QB's.
And yet that same ownership someone had it in their heart to bench him for Geno Smith...
Well now you are getting into some interesting territory with that. Way too many BBIers think McAdoo and Reese we're the sole deciders on that. And that Mara was caught off guard, which led to the firing of both.
But it is 100% spot on that Mara discussed the situation, asked for a plan from Reese/McAdoo and APPROVED the plan.
When the blow-back occurred, however, Mara panicked and needed fall guys. So he scapegoated Mac & Reese. I wasn't a huge Reese guy (thought he had run his course as a GM), but felt bad for Mac. He got royally screwed by an owner who acted like a big phony. And that probably has hurt Mac's ability to get back into the league at a prominent position...
Screwed.
For fucks sake.
Screwed.
For fucks sake.
Not sure what you are talking about...I think McAdoo feels screwed by the Giants.
You think Eli feels screwed by the Giants? Archie was screwed. He knows exactly what screwed looks like. He retired as the player paid the most in NFL history with 2 SB trophies.
Screwed.
For fucks sake.
Not sure what you are talking about...I think McAdoo feels screwed by the Giants.
Do we know that Allen would have been what he is now?
Can we stop with these hackneyed replies? Of course no one ever knows with certainty how a prospect is going to turn out.
But it didn't take a lot of game watching/highlight watching/pro day watching to realize that Josh Allen was a freak QB prospect who had the goods to fit today's NFL. And it doesn't surprise me that he has blossomed into one of the best play-makers in the NFL. He's more valuable to the Bills than Barkley will ever be to the Giants.
From a personal standpoint, I would feel a helluva lot better right now with Allen at QB than Jones.
This was you a week before the draft.
At # 2
bw in dc : 4/19/2018 11:12 am : link
I'm out of on Mayfield, Barkley and Nelson.
And, regrettably, I'm close to being out of Rosen and Allen.
There is some revisionist history going on here. I guess we don't have a full I'm totally out on Allen, but you are framing it like you thought he was some sure thing.