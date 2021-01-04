for display only
McShay's latest mock: Giants trade down with NE at 15

Tony in Tampa : 4/1/2021 8:42 am
NE picks Justin Fields who falls to 11 (unlikely)
"[NE]would likely send them something in the ballpark of a third-rounder this year (No. 96) and either a second- or third-rounder in 2022."

Giants pick Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Giants pass on Penei Sewell to make trade

Link is to ESPN+ - ( New Window )
No in this case you take Penei  
Judge_and_Jury : 4/1/2021 8:43 am : link
And you don't think twice.
From where we are in the draft  
Bill L : 4/1/2021 8:45 am : link
I'm always going to go for the one (potentially) great player over two average ones.
This has to be an April Fool's joke  
pjcas18 : 4/1/2021 8:45 am : link
a transaction like this with the team that almost never trades down and the team that almost never trades up
Who did he have them  
Andy in Boston : 4/1/2021 8:49 am : link
Taking in 2nd round
ridiculous  
KDavies : 4/1/2021 8:50 am : link
Pass on Sewell to trade down for a tiny LB? I'm pretty open on most drafts, and this draft especially. But I would lose my shit.
if the Pats are trading up for Fields  
UConn4523 : 4/1/2021 8:54 am : link
than I want a 2nd this year. I realize that's likely over the "value chart" but I don't care - you want your next franchise QB then pay a premium for it.
screw that. take Sewell.  
Victor in CT : 4/1/2021 8:55 am : link
doubt it happens anyway
RE: if the Pats are trading up for Fields  
Capt. Don : 4/1/2021 8:57 am : link
In comment 15205297 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
than I want a 2nd this year. I realize that's likely over the "value chart" but I don't care - you want your next franchise QB then pay a premium for it.


Last year I looked into the history of 1st round trades involving QBs and there definitely is a QB tax. Maybe it shouldn't matter who you are taking but it does.
RE: This has to be an April Fool's joke  
Dr. D : 4/1/2021 8:58 am : link
In comment 15205280 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
a transaction like this with the team that almost never trades down and the team that almost never trades up

I'm not saying this is going to happen, but I don't agree with the premise that bc DG hasn't traded down before, he never will. First, what's the sample size for DG's drafts? Not very big. Second, JJ is now a major part of the equation and he has the BB influence.

As far as BB never trading up, he's never been this desperate to draft a franchise QB.
Yeah yeah  
Harvest Blend : 4/1/2021 8:59 am : link
Giants aren't trading down.
RE: RE: This has to be an April Fool's joke  
pjcas18 : 4/1/2021 9:00 am : link
In comment 15205306 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 15205280 pjcas18 said:


Quote:


a transaction like this with the team that almost never trades down and the team that almost never trades up


I'm not saying this is going to happen, but I don't agree with the premise that bc DG hasn't traded down before, he never will. First, what's the sample size for DG's drafts? Not very big. Second, JJ is now a major part of the equation and he has the BB influence.

As far as BB never trading up, he's never been this desperate to draft a franchise QB.


ok
Trading down isn't the Giants style and certainly not DG's  
GFAN52 : 4/1/2021 9:02 am : link
not happening.
BB was fortunate to get Brady in the 6th rd  
Dr. D : 4/1/2021 9:03 am : link
when he already had a franchise QB. I'm sure he knows the odds aren't good and he's not counting on finding his next franchise QB in the late rounds.
Belichick has never needed to trade up  
UConn4523 : 4/1/2021 9:05 am : link
he's had his QB for 20 years and typically traded back to get more players and save on salary of a 1st round pick.

I'm not sure the history of that matters anymore. Whether its this year or next he's going to have to either trade for a QB he likes already in the league, or take a QB in the draft.

As for us, i'm throwing history out of the window too. We have a HC with more power and O'Brien in the fold. I think all options will be on the table.
I can see Giants trading down and NE trading up  
George from PA : 4/1/2021 9:08 am : link
But I doubt Fields drops to 11....getting the feeling 5 QBs go in top 10.

Also, doubt there are 5 franchise QBs....so someone is getting screwed🤣
RE: Trading down isn't the Giants style and certainly not DG's  
Dr. D : 4/1/2021 9:13 am : link
In comment 15205315 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
not happening.

Again, I'm not saying this is going to happen, but the only "style" that matters right now is the one created by the combination of JJ and DG (probably more JJ than DG at this pt.). And the sample size for that decision making combination is 1.

Do you guys really think that if JJ wants to trade down and provides his sound reasoning, DG or Mara is going to say "no, that's not our style". Give me a break.
Giants make this trade without excessive demands as payback for Bill  
Ivan15 : 4/1/2021 9:14 am : link
Gifting them with Joe Judge.

Right! LOL
RE: I can see Giants trading down and NE trading up  
Dr. D : 4/1/2021 9:16 am : link
In comment 15205323 George from PA said:
Quote:
But I doubt Fields drops to 11....getting the feeling 5 QBs go in top 10.

Also, doubt there are 5 franchise QBs....so someone is getting screwed🤣

Some team (that thinks they're drafting their franchise QB) gets screwed every year, it seems. It is a crapshoot.
Why argue about something so unrealistic  
Chip : 4/1/2021 9:17 am : link
Fields is not going to be there at 11.
Getting great players....this year, more then most  
George from PA : 4/1/2021 9:23 am : link
Will have great players falling in draft...

Less in-person contact

Opt outs...so who has developed, who has plateaued....

Less games...

Giants having so many coaches connected to schools....should offer an advantage....getting more draft picks...should be a priority.

if sewell is there YOU RUN TO THE PODIUM  
GiantsFan84 : 4/1/2021 9:25 am : link
.
I  
AcidTest : 4/1/2021 9:25 am : link
agree that all five QBs are likely to go in the top 10, which practically eliminates the chance of the Giants trading down. The irony is that I think they may be more inclined to do so based on recent events, namely that they had a trade down in place last year if McKinney wasn't available. But as so many others have noted, you need a trade partner, and I don't see anyone moving up for a non QB. That of course doesn't mean we won't trade down at some point in the draft, but I don't think it's likely in the first round. My guess is that we'll take either Waddle, Smith, or Surtain, probably in the order.
a blue chip talent will be there at 11  
GiantsFan84 : 4/1/2021 9:28 am : link
there is zero reason they should even consider trading out of that spot
Calm down. McShay and all the rest need readers. They can't  
Marty in Albany : 4/1/2021 9:32 am : link
write the same prediction every single fuckin' day for a month, because people will stop reading it. In a couple of weeks, you won't even remember this prediction.
I think the way they've filled out the roster  
Dr. D : 4/1/2021 9:36 am : link
so much w/ FAs, they might go more quality ("blue chip") vs. quantity and therefore not trade down (to add picks). But it won't be bc it's "not our style" or bc "we haven't done it before".
That Would Be Absolutely Stupid  
Bernie : 4/1/2021 10:01 am : link
if the draft fell that way. Different story if there were future #1 picks involved, but to pass on the best players at 2 positions on the board for possibly a future 2nd round pick would be a remote thrower.
If were being realistic  
ghost718 : 4/1/2021 10:20 am : link
Belichick would take a gold jacket candidate,and the Giants would take a player slated to go in the 2nd.
...  
Toth029 : 4/1/2021 10:26 am : link
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is not an NFL LB unless he bulks up 10-20 lbs.

McShay is drunk.
RE: ...  
armstead98 : 4/1/2021 10:48 am : link
In comment 15205453 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is not an NFL LB unless he bulks up 10-20 lbs.

McShay is drunk.


He’s a hybrid, sort of like jamaal adams. Great player but not a great fit for the giants IMO
RE: ...  
Dankbeerman : 4/1/2021 10:52 am : link
In comment 15205453 Toth029 said:
Quote:
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is not an NFL LB unless he bulks up 10-20 lbs.

McShay is drunk.


He is not what you think of as a traditional NFL LB but he may be the deffinition of a new aged NFL LB in 5 years. He is a hybrid type nickel LB. He is a better version of the type of LB Crowder is.

And its not hard for him to put on 10 lbs in a NFL training program.
Would Love to Trade Down  
Samiam : 4/1/2021 11:23 am : link
If NE would want to trade down to jump ahead of the Bears and possibly Eagles for a QB, and I could easily see one of the 5 QBs being available at 11, they would have to overpay since it’s the last QB in the draft that’s rated that high. That said, if Sewell at 11, I cannot imagine passing on him unless that overpay was totally off the charts.
JOK  
Payasdaddy : 4/1/2021 12:05 pm : link
May be the next lavonte David but he is kinda redundant to peppers.
I suppose I can live with it because of the xtra #3
He isn’t an ER. But they still have 4 picks in next 3 rds for WR, OG and maybe a true ER, CB or TE
I would trade down if all 4 of the pass-catchers were gone  
Bill L : 4/1/2021 12:26 pm : link
or if you absolutely had to take an edge or OL. In those cases, moving way back would be an absolute requirement in my mind.
This is obviously an April Fool's Joke  
Gatorade Dunk : 4/1/2021 12:27 pm : link
DG's flip phone doesn't accept trade-down requests.
5 QB’s  
OC2.0 : 4/1/2021 2:10 pm : link
In 10 is certainly possible, but I wouldn’t bet on it.
So if this scenario came up then they better run to the podium in record time.
Either way this roster is looking better by the minute.
RE: Who did he have them  
Tony in Tampa : 4/1/2021 2:43 pm : link
In comment 15205289 Andy in Boston said:
Quote:
Taking in 2nd round

Carlos Basham Jr., DE, Wake Forest
"Maybe the Giants go offensive line here -- Texas' Samuel Cosmi or Wisconsin-Whitewater's Quinn Meinerz could fit -- but their biggest need is on the edge. Basham is powerful and disruptive."
If Fields is there at #11...  
bw in dc : 4/1/2021 2:45 pm : link
the more interesting plan is to draft Fields and trade Jones. That would be bold... ;)
McShay is an idiot  
lugnut : 4/1/2021 2:45 pm : link
Having drafted 4 LBs last year, and getting 2 more in FA this year, we are going to take an LB w/ our first pick? Who weighs 215. We, who never trade down, with NE, who never trades up. Just... fuck, dude.
RE: If Fields is there at #11...  
Producer : 4/1/2021 3:31 pm : link
In comment 15205919 bw in dc said:
Quote:
the more interesting plan is to draft Fields and trade Jones. That would be bold... ;)


imagine of Fields or Lance are there at 11.
if Fields or Lance is there  
BigBlueCane : 4/1/2021 3:53 pm : link
then clearly there is a disconnect between what BBI thinks and what the League thinks.

RE: I can see Giants trading down and NE trading up  
LauderdaleMatty : 4/1/2021 5:09 pm : link
In comment 15205323 George from PA said:
Quote:
But I doubt Fields drops to 11....getting the feeling 5 QBs go in top 10.

Also, doubt there are 5 franchise QBs....so someone is getting screwed🤣


There aren’t usually more than 1 or two tops. Most years none of the guys make it to that top top tier level And again. The term “franchise qb” is severely watered down.
Giants drafting  
chopperhatch : 4/1/2021 5:25 pm : link
This LBer, trade down or not, would not be a smart pick. I love this LBer,but not for us. This guy is a 4-3 Will and Peppers plays the Joker position for us.

Todd McShay is ALWAYS wrong. Is there any company you guys know about that will pay me 6 figures to be really bad at my role? Because I could use that.
RE: RE: Who did he have them  
Angel Eyes : 4/1/2021 5:27 pm : link
In comment 15205917 Tony in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15205289 Andy in Boston said:


Quote:


Taking in 2nd round


Carlos Basham Jr., DE, Wake Forest
"Maybe the Giants go offensive line here -- Texas' Samuel Cosmi or Wisconsin-Whitewater's Quinn Meinerz could fit -- but their biggest need is on the edge. Basham is powerful and disruptive."

I could go with a first three rounds of Slater, Basham, and Hunter Long. Hits three spots; OL, Edge/DL, and TE.
RE: RE: If Fields is there at #11...  
bw in dc : 4/1/2021 5:59 pm : link
In comment 15205990 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15205919 bw in dc said:


Quote:


the more interesting plan is to draft Fields and trade Jones. That would be bold... ;)



imagine of Fields or Lance are there at 11.


I have no idea where either is going. I just heard Meyer is seriously considering Fields at #1...??

Both are very talented.

The mystery to me is Mac Jones supposedly the target for the 9ers. Good player, but I have no idea what attributes he has that are plus/plus-plus to warrant such high consideration. He really doesn't fit the modern game right now...
I don’t believe Jones is the 49ers target.  
cosmicj : 4/1/2021 6:07 pm : link
I believe it is Fields.
RE: I don’t believe Jones is the 49ers target.  
bw in dc : 4/1/2021 6:09 pm : link
In comment 15206175 cosmicj said:
Quote:
I believe it is Fields.


My guess would be him or Lance.
RE: a blue chip talent will be there at 11  
Gatorade Dunk : 4/1/2021 6:59 pm : link
In comment 15205363 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
there is zero reason they should even consider trading out of that spot

If someone offers a king's ransom, there's zero reason to stay in that spot.
Asinine mock.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4/1/2021 7:22 pm : link
I love JOK, but he’s an awful fit for this defense. Plus, the Giants would make a trade back to 15 with several different “sprint to the podium” players available at 11 and miss them all?
RE: This has to be an April Fool's joke  
FStubbs : 4/1/2021 8:29 pm : link
In comment 15205280 pjcas18 said:
Quote:
a transaction like this with the team that almost never trades down and the team that almost never trades up


And the Giants passing on Penei Sewell. Assuming he slides that far, Gettleman would run to the podium.
RE: Giants drafting  
FStubbs : 4/1/2021 8:38 pm : link
In comment 15206131 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
This LBer, trade down or not, would not be a smart pick. I love this LBer,but not for us. This guy is a 4-3 Will and Peppers plays the Joker position for us.

Todd McShay is ALWAYS wrong. Is there any company you guys know about that will pay me 6 figures to be really bad at my role? Because I could use that.


The Giants have paid defensive backs and offensive linemen 6 to 7 figures to be really bad for a few years now.
RE: RE: Giants drafting  
chopperhatch : 4/1/2021 8:52 pm : link
In comment 15206315 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15206131 chopperhatch said:


Quote:


This LBer, trade down or not, would not be a smart pick. I love this LBer,but not for us. This guy is a 4-3 Will and Peppers plays the Joker position for us.

Todd McShay is ALWAYS wrong. Is there any company you guys know about that will pay me 6 figures to be really bad at my role? Because I could use that.



The Giants have paid defensive backs and offensive linemen 6 to 7 figures to be really bad for a few years now.



Ok, reluctantly ill play. Outaide of Solder, to whom are you referring?
Screw future second  
adamg : 4/1/2021 10:30 pm : link
Give me the third and a future 1st for your franchise QB or fuck off.
RE: RE: RE: Giants drafting  
Gatorade Dunk : 4/1/2021 11:19 pm : link
In comment 15206326 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 15206315 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 15206131 chopperhatch said:


Quote:


This LBer, trade down or not, would not be a smart pick. I love this LBer,but not for us. This guy is a 4-3 Will and Peppers plays the Joker position for us.

Todd McShay is ALWAYS wrong. Is there any company you guys know about that will pay me 6 figures to be really bad at my role? Because I could use that.



The Giants have paid defensive backs and offensive linemen 6 to 7 figures to be really bad for a few years now.




Ok, reluctantly ill play. Outaide of Solder, to whom are you referring?

I'll play!

Patrick Omameh, Jon Halapio, Antoine Bethea, Curtis Riley, B.W. Webb, Corey Ballentine, Sam Beal... oh, wait - this is guys who actually played for the money they took, right?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants drafting  
chopperhatch : 4/1/2021 11:33 pm : link
In comment 15206424 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15206326 chopperhatch said:


Quote:


In comment 15206315 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 15206131 chopperhatch said:


Quote:


This LBer, trade down or not, would not be a smart pick. I love this LBer,but not for us. This guy is a 4-3 Will and Peppers plays the Joker position for us.

Todd McShay is ALWAYS wrong. Is there any company you guys know about that will pay me 6 figures to be really bad at my role? Because I could use that.



The Giants have paid defensive backs and offensive linemen 6 to 7 figures to be really bad for a few years now.




Ok, reluctantly ill play. Outaide of Solder, to whom are you referring?


I'll play!

Patrick Omameh, Jon Halapio, Antoine Bethea, Curtis Riley, B.W. Webb, Corey Ballentine, Sam Beal... oh, wait - this is guys who actually played for the money they took, right?


Cool! You'll play! Practically all of those guys were on the team for 2 years or less. Two were rookies. Shall we go through other teams' financial black holes?

You really have become a whiney bitch of a poster. I would tell you to your face, but you would probably cry about it like you have on other threads.
Im starting to put together the dupe Dunk is.  
chopperhatch : 4/1/2021 11:44 pm : link
It sounds a lot like Da Moose. Old school, but just as much of a cheese dick.
You are really trying to showing off some mojo  
Jimmy Googs : 4/1/2021 11:52 pm : link
with these types of posts, huh?
Need to come away with at least  
Leg of Theismann : 12:32 am : link
A 2nd rounder if you’re moving at that point. Screw this notion it could be 2 3rd rounders. We don’t need 3rd rounders, and especially not the PATRIOTS 3rd rounders. We need impact players. I would probably do that trade for their 2021 2nd rounder tho, and maybe an added mid-round pick in 2022 (give me a 2nd this year and a 3rd next year and absolutely... although passing up on Smith if he’s there.. ehhh)
RE: Im starting to put together the dupe Dunk is.  
Gatorade Dunk : 7:31 am : link
In comment 15206459 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
It sounds a lot like Da Moose. Old school, but just as much of a cheese dick.

I've been here since 2006, dude. And had the same username on BBWC for about 5 years before that. That's a pretty long con, don't you think?

Has it occurred to you that you just don't do well when you walk face-first into being proven wrong? Or is it just that the rest of the world is a cheese dick?
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Giants drafting  
Gatorade Dunk : 7:32 am : link
In comment 15206444 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 15206424 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:


In comment 15206326 chopperhatch said:


Quote:


In comment 15206315 FStubbs said:


Quote:


In comment 15206131 chopperhatch said:


Quote:


This LBer, trade down or not, would not be a smart pick. I love this LBer,but not for us. This guy is a 4-3 Will and Peppers plays the Joker position for us.

Todd McShay is ALWAYS wrong. Is there any company you guys know about that will pay me 6 figures to be really bad at my role? Because I could use that.



The Giants have paid defensive backs and offensive linemen 6 to 7 figures to be really bad for a few years now.




Ok, reluctantly ill play. Outaide of Solder, to whom are you referring?


I'll play!

Patrick Omameh, Jon Halapio, Antoine Bethea, Curtis Riley, B.W. Webb, Corey Ballentine, Sam Beal... oh, wait - this is guys who actually played for the money they took, right?



Cool! You'll play! Practically all of those guys were on the team for 2 years or less. Two were rookies. Shall we go through other teams' financial black holes?

You really have become a whiney bitch of a poster. I would tell you to your face, but you would probably cry about it like you have on other threads.

The post you're responding to said 6 to 7 figures. That would include rookies or guys that were here for a short period of time, wouldn't it?
if our targets aren't there and they think the difference between  
ryanmkeane : 9:03 am : link
18-20 and 11 isn't much...i would happily trade down and pick up an extra 2nd and 3rd. Team needs talent
