McShay's latest mock: Giants trade down with NE at 15

NE picks Justin Fields who falls to 11 (unlikely)
"[NE]would likely send them something in the ballpark of a third-rounder this year (No. 96) and either a second- or third-rounder in 2022."
Giants pick Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
Giants pass on Penei Sewell to make trade
Link is to ESPN+
- ( New Window
)
Last year I looked into the history of 1st round trades involving QBs and there definitely is a QB tax. Maybe it shouldn't matter who you are taking but it does.
I'm not saying this is going to happen, but I don't agree with the premise that bc DG hasn't traded down before, he never will. First, what's the sample size for DG's drafts? Not very big. Second, JJ is now a major part of the equation and he has the BB influence.
As far as BB never trading up, he's never been this desperate to draft a franchise QB.
Quote:
a transaction like this with the team that almost never trades down and the team that almost never trades up
I'm not saying this is going to happen, but I don't agree with the premise that bc DG hasn't traded down before, he never will. First, what's the sample size for DG's drafts? Not very big. Second, JJ is now a major part of the equation and he has the BB influence.
As far as BB never trading up, he's never been this desperate to draft a franchise QB.
ok
I'm not sure the history of that matters anymore. Whether its this year or next he's going to have to either trade for a QB he likes already in the league, or take a QB in the draft.
As for us, i'm throwing history out of the window too. We have a HC with more power and O'Brien in the fold. I think all options will be on the table.
Also, doubt there are 5 franchise QBs....so someone is getting screwed🤣
Again, I'm not saying this is going to happen, but the only "style" that matters right now is the one created by the combination of JJ and DG (probably more JJ than DG at this pt.). And the sample size for that decision making combination is 1.
Do you guys really think that if JJ wants to trade down and provides his sound reasoning, DG or Mara is going to say "no, that's not our style". Give me a break.
Right! LOL
Also, doubt there are 5 franchise QBs....so someone is getting screwed🤣
Some team (that thinks they're drafting their franchise QB) gets screwed every year, it seems. It is a crapshoot.
Less in-person contact
Opt outs...so who has developed, who has plateaued....
Less games...
Giants having so many coaches connected to schools....should offer an advantage....getting more draft picks...should be a priority.
McShay is drunk.
McShay is drunk.
He’s a hybrid, sort of like jamaal adams. Great player but not a great fit for the giants IMO
McShay is drunk.
He is not what you think of as a traditional NFL LB but he may be the deffinition of a new aged NFL LB in 5 years. He is a hybrid type nickel LB. He is a better version of the type of LB Crowder is.
And its not hard for him to put on 10 lbs in a NFL training program.
I suppose I can live with it because of the xtra #3
He isn’t an ER. But they still have 4 picks in next 3 rds for WR, OG and maybe a true ER, CB or TE
So if this scenario came up then they better run to the podium in record time.
Either way this roster is looking better by the minute.
Carlos Basham Jr., DE, Wake Forest
"Maybe the Giants go offensive line here -- Texas' Samuel Cosmi or Wisconsin-Whitewater's Quinn Meinerz could fit -- but their biggest need is on the edge. Basham is powerful and disruptive."
imagine of Fields or Lance are there at 11.
Also, doubt there are 5 franchise QBs....so someone is getting screwed🤣
There aren’t usually more than 1 or two tops. Most years none of the guys make it to that top top tier level And again. The term “franchise qb” is severely watered down.
Todd McShay is ALWAYS wrong. Is there any company you guys know about that will pay me 6 figures to be really bad at my role? Because I could use that.
Quote:
Taking in 2nd round
Carlos Basham Jr., DE, Wake Forest
"Maybe the Giants go offensive line here -- Texas' Samuel Cosmi or Wisconsin-Whitewater's Quinn Meinerz could fit -- but their biggest need is on the edge. Basham is powerful and disruptive."
I could go with a first three rounds of Slater, Basham, and Hunter Long. Hits three spots; OL, Edge/DL, and TE.
Quote:
the more interesting plan is to draft Fields and trade Jones. That would be bold... ;)
imagine of Fields or Lance are there at 11.
I have no idea where either is going. I just heard Meyer is seriously considering Fields at #1...??
Both are very talented.
The mystery to me is Mac Jones supposedly the target for the 9ers. Good player, but I have no idea what attributes he has that are plus/plus-plus to warrant such high consideration. He really doesn't fit the modern game right now...
My guess would be him or Lance.
If someone offers a king's ransom, there's zero reason to stay in that spot.
And the Giants passing on Penei Sewell. Assuming he slides that far, Gettleman would run to the podium.
Todd McShay is ALWAYS wrong. Is there any company you guys know about that will pay me 6 figures to be really bad at my role? Because I could use that.
The Giants have paid defensive backs and offensive linemen 6 to 7 figures to be really bad for a few years now.
Quote:
This LBer, trade down or not, would not be a smart pick. I love this LBer,but not for us. This guy is a 4-3 Will and Peppers plays the Joker position for us.
Todd McShay is ALWAYS wrong. Is there any company you guys know about that will pay me 6 figures to be really bad at my role? Because I could use that.
The Giants have paid defensive backs and offensive linemen 6 to 7 figures to be really bad for a few years now.
Ok, reluctantly ill play. Outaide of Solder, to whom are you referring?
Quote:
In comment 15206131 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
This LBer, trade down or not, would not be a smart pick. I love this LBer,but not for us. This guy is a 4-3 Will and Peppers plays the Joker position for us.
Todd McShay is ALWAYS wrong. Is there any company you guys know about that will pay me 6 figures to be really bad at my role? Because I could use that.
The Giants have paid defensive backs and offensive linemen 6 to 7 figures to be really bad for a few years now.
Ok, reluctantly ill play. Outaide of Solder, to whom are you referring?
I'll play!
Patrick Omameh, Jon Halapio, Antoine Bethea, Curtis Riley, B.W. Webb, Corey Ballentine, Sam Beal... oh, wait - this is guys who actually played for the money they took, right?
Quote:
In comment 15206315 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15206131 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
This LBer, trade down or not, would not be a smart pick. I love this LBer,but not for us. This guy is a 4-3 Will and Peppers plays the Joker position for us.
Todd McShay is ALWAYS wrong. Is there any company you guys know about that will pay me 6 figures to be really bad at my role? Because I could use that.
The Giants have paid defensive backs and offensive linemen 6 to 7 figures to be really bad for a few years now.
Ok, reluctantly ill play. Outaide of Solder, to whom are you referring?
I'll play!
Patrick Omameh, Jon Halapio, Antoine Bethea, Curtis Riley, B.W. Webb, Corey Ballentine, Sam Beal... oh, wait - this is guys who actually played for the money they took, right?
Cool! You'll play! Practically all of those guys were on the team for 2 years or less. Two were rookies. Shall we go through other teams' financial black holes?
You really have become a whiney bitch of a poster. I would tell you to your face, but you would probably cry about it like you have on other threads.
I've been here since 2006, dude. And had the same username on BBWC for about 5 years before that. That's a pretty long con, don't you think?
Has it occurred to you that you just don't do well when you walk face-first into being proven wrong? Or is it just that the rest of the world is a cheese dick?
Quote:
In comment 15206326 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
In comment 15206315 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15206131 chopperhatch said:
Quote:
This LBer, trade down or not, would not be a smart pick. I love this LBer,but not for us. This guy is a 4-3 Will and Peppers plays the Joker position for us.
Todd McShay is ALWAYS wrong. Is there any company you guys know about that will pay me 6 figures to be really bad at my role? Because I could use that.
The Giants have paid defensive backs and offensive linemen 6 to 7 figures to be really bad for a few years now.
Ok, reluctantly ill play. Outaide of Solder, to whom are you referring?
I'll play!
Patrick Omameh, Jon Halapio, Antoine Bethea, Curtis Riley, B.W. Webb, Corey Ballentine, Sam Beal... oh, wait - this is guys who actually played for the money they took, right?
Cool! You'll play! Practically all of those guys were on the team for 2 years or less. Two were rookies. Shall we go through other teams' financial black holes?
You really have become a whiney bitch of a poster. I would tell you to your face, but you would probably cry about it like you have on other threads.
The post you're responding to said 6 to 7 figures. That would include rookies or guys that were here for a short period of time, wouldn't it?