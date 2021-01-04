Can anyone shed some light on Hernandez?

This is why we need to draft two or three lineman and just get it over and done.
FIX THE O-LINE!! Last year was a good start. I got lambasted on here a year ago when I suggested that Gates should play LG, Zeitler as the aging vet should play at Center, and that Hernandez IMHO would be better suited to RG based on his lack of range and balance at LG. I still feel that way and I read on here last week that Hernandez is working out at RG. Judge spoke about everybody learning multiple spots and being versatile. Now we are seeing it. I wonder if Lemieux might be best suited for Center as we heard when he was drafted.
I hope that we draft at least two linemen again within the first four rounds. .
but for such a high draft pick at OG you expect a much better performance. I think the draft will show that the Giants want to upgrade in the interior badly. Let's hope they have better luck this time. He has performed like a 5/6th rounder.
Interesting thought on Lemieux, but I think you have to leave Gates at C. He was bitch-slapping people last year. He has the look of an All Pro C IMO. I was actually shocked at how well he played.
He's a monster of a C too. Big, tall, loud and intimidating. Seemed to embrace the added responsibility at the pivot.
Oh I agree. I meant as a backup and to make himself versatile. I am hoping that Lemieux never has to start unless he really improves. I am hoping that we have better options.
I want to trade down unless Sewell or Pitts miraculously last until pick 11. I want some mean O-linemen and TEs who can block and still pose a threat in the passing game. I would love to trade down twice and come away with T/G-Teven Jenkins, C-Creed Humphrey, TE-Pat Freiermuth, G/C-Quinn Meinerz, TE-Hunter Long, RBs- Rhamondre Stevenson plus another back with great speed who is over 205 pounds and can catch.
He was a left guard his whole time in college and first three NFL seasons. I think people will be disappointed if moving him to RG will improve his performance. Sometimes you have to accept a player not being very good.
Both him and Peart had COVID and neither one looked great coming back. And from what I have heard and family friends who have had it obviously due to severity have issues getting back to normal. Time will tell with both I guess but they are both strong and have talent.
Here's what he said about Hernandez, which is pretty accurate:
Quote:
Fifth year senior. Hernandez will be ready for NFL right away when it comes to the power game. He won’t be pushed back by anyone and he will excel as a straight ahead run blocker. I get nervous with him elsewhere, however. If he is up against speed and quickness inside on passing downs, a growing trend, I can see him having a hard time. He doesn’t lock guys up and there are some adjustment issues. He can be a stud in the right scheme, but a major liability in the wrong scheme. He is not a one size fits all lineman.
Sy's #2 overall (only Quenton Nelson ranked higher) was Braden Smith, who has been great and was available when the Giants picked. smh...
Loved Braden Smith and wanted him over Hernandez. He has turned out to be a very good player. I hope Hernandez gets his shit together. I honestly would not be pissed if the Giants went Oline in roubd 1 and 2
I love these excuses. Maybe Hernandez had Covid for the last 2 seasons. He had a decent rookie year and has gone downhill since. And his play before he got Covid was pretty bad. He’s a better pass blocker than run blocker. The only excuse that makes sense to me, aside from acknowledging that Gettleman blew it, is that he’s had too many offensive line coaches in his career here and maybe he’s having trouble adjustment to different instructors. But, I am convinced that the Giants will draft at least 1 interior lineman this year and they may end up drafting a few.
A factor to be considered in future plans with Hernandez is that, assuming he makes it through the year on the roster, they’ll have to make a decision on re-signing him and it’s hard to believe they’re going to pony up to pay him. So, if he makes it through training camp here, he’ll have to do something very special to stay here and the odds of that happening are pretty low.
RE: Overall, I think Hernandez regressed from his rookie year
As a rookie he had a good season and seemed poised to progress into a very good OG. Instead of progression, each of the last 2 seasons, in my opinion, were marred by regression. Last year was compounded by the COVID diagnosis. I don't discount the residual effects of even a mild case, having gone through it myself and I still experience effects nearly a year later.
Sorry, but I do not remember him having a good rookie season and and being "poised to progress into a very good OG." I remember Gettleman (and others) saying he had a mid-1st round grade, and I also remember a lot of hype about how great he was at the Senior Bowl practices, about how when they were doing lineman drills, Hernandez and BJ Hill were the best OL and DL, respectively. Something about how Hernandez was basically the immovable object, and BJ Hill was the unstoppable force, and then when they squared off it was a fight of gladiators.
So, yeah, I remember all of THAT hype, and then I remember his NFL career actually started and he was never really any good. He shows flashes of being dominant at times in the run game, but has just never been consistent enough to feel comfortable about him as our starter.
IMO Hernandez is a reflection of some of the Giants antiquated
thought processes. I do think that a player like Hernandez 10 years ago would have had way more value. But players are getting faster, defenses are getting more complicated, varied and relying on movement more.
He can move a man that he wants to as good as anyone and that's why he had a "1st round grade" for us but the game is a lot more than that now...
I remember this well, and was excited when Smith was still available. I mean, what can you do except assume they had a profile for the position...damn. I hope Hernandez is able to show some semblance of improvement, but it’s hard to point to any evidence saying something like that is coming.
When Hernandez was drafted he was lauded for the fact of being on a losing college team he always competed hard. He was also lauded for his physical skills. His first season gave no pause as to this analysis and many were excited for year 2. Year 2 he got covid. The WR core as well as the OL fell into the abyss. I will leave the football experts to opine on that but I can tell you first hand about covid. It is an ass kicker. And lasts for months, actually it is still lasting a year later.
Not trying to be defensive for things I don’t know, but long Covid is real especially for heavier people.
The Giants personnel staff screwed up again. Even Sy saw too many weaknesses, so why did the Giants personnel staff not see them. You can’t afford to miss on1-2 round draft choices. We seem to lead the league in this.
up Sy’s review on Hernandez. He was such a limited player athletically, he NEVER should have been the pick at #34. He’s been just what the Giants should have expected. Good in power situations, and a disaster when mobility, agility and quickness have been needed.
He’s NOT a starting guard for a winning team. Lemieux may not be either, but he has the physical traits where he could be.
FYI... he got Covid year 3. He regressed in year 2 and regressed more in year 3.
This is what drives me crazy like moths to a flame. Lemiuex has the physical traits but Hernandez does not? Lol. They are exactly the same Re Bull strong and little lateral mobility except Hernandez is more bull. Lol. No one understands why Hernandez disappeared after he got Covid. If you had Covid, you would understand.
with Lemieux than Hernandez. Neither of them looked particularly good individually.
That's probably the best way of putting it. I think I may be guilty of rating Lemieux a little higher based a lot on the overall OL play with him in the lineup. I do, however, happen to think he was strong enough on the run game to give him the edge.
is the end of the year. I see some people judging him based solely on getting so little playing time. In all honesty, there is a very good chance that had just as much or more to do with residual effects of COVID than anything else.
The offensive line coach situation has been an embarrassment of embarrassments in the time he’s been here. That’s the chief hope I have for him.
Comments like this make me laugh. Are you in the meeting room with these coaches and players? Do you think maybe it’s a lack of talent that’s held the line back? Could it be coaching? Of course. But none of us on this board knows anything about what the line coaches are doing with these guys.
The offensive line coach situation has been an embarrassment of embarrassments in the time he’s been here. That’s the chief hope I have for him.
Comments like this make me laugh. Are you in the meeting room with these coaches and players? Do you think maybe it’s a lack of talent that’s held the line back? Could it be coaching? Of course. But none of us on this board knows anything about what the line coaches are doing with these guys.
Which is precisely why it’s the chief hope I have for him.
What I do know is the Giants had a run of 3 guys at offensive line coach who aren’t employed in the NFL this year. So that’s not been awesome.
This my own opinion as a non expert OL evaluator to the extreme.
No exaggeration in 50+ years of watching the Giants they have never had a guard who is worse at picking up stunts than Hernandez.
For that reason alone my guess it's no coincidence that Thomas played much better with Lemieux next to him than Hernandez.
I'm not a Hernandez Fan, but Lemieux was AWFUL in Pass Protection--- he's the reason that Gates Stands out so much, as Gates saved his ass multiple times. I like Lemieux, for his mobility in space..... but he needs to dramatically improve his Pass protection...or he cannot play.
Lemieux was a rookie playing with no offseason and no preseason
Not a huge Schlereth fan but if we’re talking about offensive lineman, he was a great player and I trust his opinion in the Guard position.
I think we're taking a guard day 2 in the draft
FIX THE O-LINE!! Last year was a good start. I got lambasted on here a year ago when I suggested that Gates should play LG, Zeitler as the aging vet should play at Center, and that Hernandez IMHO would be better suited to RG based on his lack of range and balance at LG. I still feel that way and I read on here last week that Hernandez is working out at RG. Judge spoke about everybody learning multiple spots and being versatile. Now we are seeing it. I wonder if Lemieux might be best suited for Center as we heard when he was drafted.
I hope that we draft at least two linemen again within the first four rounds. .
He's a monster of a C too. Big, tall, loud and intimidating. Seemed to embrace the added responsibility at the pivot.
Same. He is strong as an ox. I always thought he would be a better RG anyway. I hope he gets a chance and performs well.
He's a monster of a C too. Big, tall, loud and intimidating. Seemed to embrace the added responsibility at the pivot.
Oh I agree. I meant as a backup and to make himself versatile. I am hoping that Lemieux never has to start unless he really improves. I am hoping that we have better options.
I want to trade down unless Sewell or Pitts miraculously last until pick 11. I want some mean O-linemen and TEs who can block and still pose a threat in the passing game. I would love to trade down twice and come away with T/G-Teven Jenkins, C-Creed Humphrey, TE-Pat Freiermuth, G/C-Quinn Meinerz, TE-Hunter Long, RBs- Rhamondre Stevenson plus another back with great speed who is over 205 pounds and can catch.
So not sure if it was him or covid that kept him off the field.
They cut Zeitler. Did they bring in Fulton to start...or to be swing back up guard?
We could use some Asshat info...
So not sure if it was him or covid that kept him off the field.
They cut Zeitler. Did they bring in Fulton to start...or to be swing back up guard?
We could use some Asshat info...
A factor to be considered in future plans with Hernandez is that, assuming he makes it through the year on the roster, they’ll have to make a decision on re-signing him and it’s hard to believe they’re going to pony up to pay him. So, if he makes it through training camp here, he’ll have to do something very special to stay here and the odds of that happening are pretty low.
I remember this well, and was excited when Smith was still available. I mean, what can you do except assume they had a profile for the position...damn. I hope Hernandez is able to show some semblance of improvement, but it’s hard to point to any evidence saying something like that is coming.
He regressed in his sophomore year, and last year he simply fell off the proverbial cliff. Why? I have no idea.
FYI... he got Covid year 3. He regressed in year 2 and regressed more in year 3.
Better than who? Lemieux?
I mean, I guess there's a legitimate question as to whether you can see enough film as a fan to make that judgement, but even if you can, are you just choosing the tallest midget?
Did he have COVID in 2019, too?
Quote:
He was sick with COVID last season.
Did he have COVID in 2019, too?
That’s what i said earlier. He regressed in 2019 and early 2020 and then came down with Covid.
He regressed in his sophomore year, and last year he simply fell off the proverbial cliff. Why? I have no idea.
This. I liked him coming out and it’s odd how he started his career so strong and got worse every year.
Quote:
Unfortunately, it looks increasing like another blown DG premium pick. I hope I’m wrong, but we’ll know very soon.
Except Lemieux who misses about half of them.....
I'm not a Hernandez Fan, but Lemieux was AWFUL in Pass Protection--- he's the reason that Gates Stands out so much, as Gates saved his ass multiple times. I like Lemieux, for his mobility in space..... but he needs to dramatically improve his Pass protection...or he cannot play.