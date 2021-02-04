Giants Draft Info (asshat) GoDeep13 : 4/2/2021 7:38 pm

I apologize for the delay. One of my sources was dealing with a delay. I have two sources I trust when it comes to giants inside info. I generally want to wait within a month of the draft to get more fleshed out details. Here’s what I’ve gathered so far.



- Giants have put most of their research into the EDGE class. There are only 2 guys that would stop them from going EDGE In the 1st round. Kyle Pitts and DeVonta Smith.



- Penn State pro day was more about Oweh than Parsons. Coach Spencer likes Parsons. Thinks he’s a good kid. But he’s be taking on a bit of a “handler” role if they were to draft Parsons. Spencer really likes Oweh. Thinks he’s has a wealth of unlocked potential.



- If one of Giants preferred offensive targets is gone. They’ll look to go EDGE. They would like to trade down to get an EDGE and have had preliminary talks with NE depending on who is available.



- If they settle to pick at 11 and both offensive guys are gone they. Select one of the EDGEs. There doesn’t seem to be a consensus yet but the belief is that Kwity Paye would be the choice because of his versatility standing and hand down. They like his personality fit and how well he takes to coaching. Love that he has a strong run defense game and believe he will grow as a pass rusher.



- if they are able to select one of the offensive weapons their is belief they will trade up from their 2nd round pick to select an EDGE in the back part of the 1st round. (I’m personally thinking this sounds like Engram + 2nd to Buffalo for #30).



- Giants like their OL pieces. Will not go OL in the 1st round unless something unforeseen happens and Penei Sewell is available. Then it’ll be hard for them not to consider. But they don’t see that as likely with the teams selecting in front of them. Belief is round 2 or 3 depending on when EDGE is selected.



- If Giants don’t go WR 1st round look for them to as a developmental piece Day 3.



