Giants Draft Info (asshat)

I apologize for the delay. One of my sources was dealing with a delay. I have two sources I trust when it comes to giants inside info. I generally want to wait within a month of the draft to get more fleshed out details. Here’s what I’ve gathered so far.
- Giants have put most of their research into the EDGE class. There are only 2 guys that would stop them from going EDGE In the 1st round. Kyle Pitts and DeVonta Smith.
- Penn State pro day was more about Oweh than Parsons. Coach Spencer likes Parsons. Thinks he’s a good kid. But he’s be taking on a bit of a “handler” role if they were to draft Parsons. Spencer really likes Oweh. Thinks he’s has a wealth of unlocked potential.
- If one of Giants preferred offensive targets is gone. They’ll look to go EDGE. They would like to trade down to get an EDGE and have had preliminary talks with NE depending on who is available.
- If they settle to pick at 11 and both offensive guys are gone they. Select one of the EDGEs. There doesn’t seem to be a consensus yet but the belief is that Kwity Paye would be the choice because of his versatility standing and hand down. They like his personality fit and how well he takes to coaching. Love that he has a strong run defense game and believe he will grow as a pass rusher.
- if they are able to select one of the offensive weapons their is belief they will trade up from their 2nd round pick to select an EDGE in the back part of the 1st round. (I’m personally thinking this sounds like Engram + 2nd to Buffalo for #30).
- Giants like their OL pieces. Will not go OL in the 1st round unless something unforeseen happens and Penei Sewell is available. Then it’ll be hard for them not to consider. But they don’t see that as likely with the teams selecting in front of them. Belief is round 2 or 3 depending on when EDGE is selected.
- If Giants don’t go WR 1st round look for them to as a developmental piece Day 3.
Would love Oweh with a trade down....
Even the trade up, including Engram makes sense
One of them should be there no?
I don't want an EDGE at #11. I'd prefer to trade down and take one in the mid to late teens. I am OK trading #42 and Engram to get back into the first round to do so.
I’m a BPA enthusiast and love hearing that it’s Pitts or Smith if available
However, if you think there’s a big drop off what’s the problem with addressing needs at appropriate spots as long as you are doing due dillegence for an appropriate trade down? That’s what’s being discussed here.
Yes.
Really disappointing, however, to hear Paye and Oweh could be the targets at #11.
Both are absolute remote smashers because those picks would feel completely forced to fill a need.
Quote:
the 11th pick?
Yes.
Jets pass on Wilson?
Quote:
will probably go to Jets or Atlanta
Atlanta I could see.
Precisely.
Not trading down but rather trading up.
Take the offensive weapon (pitts/waddle/smith) at 11 then get back into Rd1 for the edge.
This.
Same build as Marvin Harrison no?
Quote:
will hold up in the NFL? Very thin and I don't think he's going to get a lot bigger.
Same build as Marvin Harrison no?
Link - ( New Window )
Waddle is faster with more meat on his bones
Quote:
and Engram may not be enough to allow them to trade back into the first round to get an EDGE. Oweh, Paye, Rousseau, Phillips, and Ojulari may all be gone before #25. No interest in Phillips because of his concussion history.
If we stay on 42 I like Ossai from Texas the best for prospects with an average grade in the 40's.
I'm fine with Ossai at #42. He's got a relentless motor, and is an explosive pass rusher with some nice moves.
I have said on a few threads, a friend who is a big U Mich alum(captain of the team) said Paye and Gary are NOT alike. Paye is much better and would do really well with hard coaching (he specifically said a Belichick type coach). I was totally against Paye, but he knows his football, and looking at Paye he may be perfect opposite LW.
I think either Smith, Waddle, or Pitts will be there @ 11. Pitts...most likely of the 3 gone.
1) Pitts and Smith are gone. (I guess they don't think Chase will be there in any event. That's not impossible though.)
2) No trading partner to move down.
3) Must draft a player they don't think is worth #11.
That could totally happen if they think that the Edge prospects like Rousseau, Paye and Ojulari are worth more like 15-20, they're going to be stuck.
I thought the knock on Paye for the Giants was that he was a 4-3 end, who only played from a 3-point stance. I guess not.
Personally, I don't much care who they draft or what position. Just win, baby.
I can see the concern with RBs, TEs, OL, DL, and LB. Basically anyone that is going to take a repeated beating play in and play out. If you are at a strength, weight, size disadvantage where you put yourself in vulnerable positions then I can totally buy that. I mean look at Eli in his career. He took big hit after big hit but never exposed himself to lower body injuries. Every player is unique.
But when it comes to WRs I don't see the problem. People bring up Marvin Harrison. Marvin Harrison also fell to the ground whenever a defender was within 5 yards of him. He knew how to protect himself. Smith is so elusive that he doesn't take hits. Maybe he can takes hits and maybe he can't. But I am not downgrading him or having concerns when he hasn't had those issues.
If there is one thing we have learned over this last decade, under both Reese and now Gettleman, there should be no reason to feel good about the OL until there is real evidence that it is actually good.
Quote:
Giants like their OL pieces. Will not go OL in the 1st round unless something unforeseen happens and Penei Sewell is available.
If there is one thing we have learned over this last decade, under both Reese and now Gettleman, there should be no reason to feel good about the OL until there is real evidence that it is actually good.
Yes that is a very disparaging quote. Giants think they can just 'coach' up what they have. Give me a break if true.
Hope someone drops so we don't end up going Paye.
Think Thomas will be fine and Lemiueux grows into the job. I think Peart is going to be a realy good test re:their eye for OL talent
IMHO, this is a very average EDGE class with a lot of "boom or bust" prospects.
I do like Phillips but his medical history scares the crap out of me.
I do think one of Smith or Waddle will be available at number 11.
They must still like Will Hernandez as a starter at OG.Lemieux is awful in pass protection...look out Jones!!!
This OL is not settled as far as I am concerned.
Quote:
I really hope one of the WR options drops to save us from ourselves. They are way to caught up with the physical measurables with this kid. Another Rashan Gary and even if he develops its probably going to take a couple years
I have said on a few threads, a friend who is a big U Mich alum(captain of the team) said Paye and Gary are NOT alike. Paye is much better and would do really well with hard coaching (he specifically said a Belichick type coach). I was totally against Paye, but he knows his football, and looking at Paye he may be perfect opposite LW.
You can't always coach someone into being great. Especially a pass rusher. They have to have natural God given ability to do it. I don't think Paye will bust in terms of being a legit NFL player but he won't be close to BPA when we pick.
ER
WR
Oline
TE
CB thru 4 rds
Quote:
Slater at all or are they convinced he won’t be available?
From what I’m guessing, they don’t think they need to spend a 1st round pick to get a good enough talent to complete the line.
That’s pretty arrogant of them, considering what happene with Hernandez.
Then "need" is a tiebreaker
Paye isn't that bad of a prospect.
a trade down to get him would be ideal.
Then we have 15, 42, 76 and 96.
3 picks on Friday night. Would love that.
Then we have 15, 42, 76 and 96.
3 picks on Friday night. Would love that.
If the QB drops they'll give us quite a bit more especially if there is competition for the pick.
This.
The Giants first pick must be one of these six players. Even if only four quarterbacks are selected, Parsons or Surtain will likely be a top ten pick.
Edge is a reach at eleven. Would be classic Giants to bypass Josh Allen in 2019, then win a meaningless game against Washington so as to lose Chase Young in 2020 and then reach for an edge defender in 2021 who will only be marginally better than someone they can get in the second round.
Hopefully this post is just pre-draft subterfuge.
Bingo. Hopefully one of the value guys is there and they don't force a subpar edge.
Then we have 15, 42, 76 and 96.
3 picks on Friday night. Would love that.
This would be ideal. But it is virtually certain that five quarterbacks are going in the top ten.
Above everything I like hearing about the trade down possibility. More smoke that Gettleman's approach of falling in full bloom love may be in the past.
Trading down and staying out of the top of the FA market is, over the course of years, good policy.
"Reach" is a term...that has a false meaning.
Bottomline.... draft great players
Quote:
Quote:
Giants like their OL pieces. Will not go OL in the 1st round unless something unforeseen happens and Penei Sewell is available.
If there is one thing we have learned over this last decade, under both Reese and now Gettleman, there should be no reason to feel good about the OL until there is real evidence that it is actually good.
Yes that is a very disparaging quote. Giants think they can just 'coach' up what they have. Give me a break if true.
Hope someone drops so we don't end up going Paye.
I hear you.
At this point, you have to hitch yourself to Judge's wagon and hope he can actually fix EVERYTHING.
Then we have 15, 42, 76 and 96.
3 picks on Friday night. Would love that.
The trade down with New England has felt like a very possible scenario for a while now, interesting to see that being backed up as real by one of our “insiders”.
If the team is really focused on an Edge rusher, hopefully the QB the Pats wants falls to the Giants pick and a trade down happens. Paye/Ojulari/Phillips/Rousseau/etc. would all feel better as picks if they were drafted at 15 via a trade down.
Above everything I like hearing about the trade down possibility. More smoke that Gettleman's approach of falling in full bloom love may be in the past.
Trading down and staying out of the top of the FA market is, over the course of years, good policy.
Agreed, If by some miracle both Smith and Pitts are on the board at 11 nobody can say that they are a need pick. Yes they would both fill a need but they deserve to go earlier than 11. If Pitts, Sewell, Smith, Chase, and Waddle are off the board at 11 then I hope the Giants trade down and then select a pass rusher. NE is an ideal spot especially if they receive a 2nd round pick for moving down.
It sucks that Jaelan Phillips has the concussion concerns because he is such a great prospect IMO. I hope that the Giants get lucky and he falls to 42 while the Giants come away with Smith or Pitts at 11.
The NE drop down spot also makes sense.
Quote:
will probably go to Jets or Atlanta
Jets pass on Wilson?
I know everyone and their mother has Jets taking Wilson but I have a hard time seeing it unless they trade Darnold before the draft.
Darnold still has trade value, that value plummets if they draft Wilson and Darnold is still on the team. They take a $9 million hit cutting him, roughly half that if they can trade him.
For a man his size, he’s got a sudden quickness and speed to round the corner. Strength to man the middle, as well as bull rush the OTs. A hell of a motor. Remind me of a quicker, faster Tuck
If it comes to that, sign me up!!!
Lol. Ok
Not buying it.....but that’s just me.
Quote:
In comment 15207597 bc4life said:
Quote:
will probably go to Jets or Atlanta
Jets pass on Wilson?
I know everyone and their mother has Jets taking Wilson but I have a hard time seeing it unless they trade Darnold before the draft.
Darnold still has trade value, that value plummets if they draft Wilson and Darnold is still on the team. They take a $9 million hit cutting him, roughly half that if they can trade him.
You don't pass on what you believe is a franchise QB because of Darnold. And, no, his value doesn't plummet. It is already low. This isn't Rosen where he had 4 years of control left. This is Darnold who has one year left and a decision needs to be made this year on his 5th year option which would be insane to pick up. Right now Darnold's value is at best a third. None of this matters if Wilson is your guy.
I could get behind a trio of drafts where we could hit three spots. Say Paye, TE Friermuth in Round 2, and OG Banks in Round 3?
Jet's are taking Wilson and I see a quarterback going to Atlanta as well.
Im with this. Given how Oweh's pro day went went and the Chaos connection, I would be more into taking him than Paye.
But these coaches see coachable traits and know ehat they are wat hing far better than we do. But Oweh has always been intriguing. With a trade down he is ideal, but could see us seeing him as the BPA at 11.
Thenwewould hear the usual suspects say he was overdrafted for 2 years until he hit double digit sacks.
Doesnt fit our team at all. He would play the same position as peppers.
Quote:
I really hope one of the WR options drops to save us from ourselves. They are way to caught up with the physical measurables with this kid. Another Rashan Gary and even if he develops its probably going to take a couple years
I have said on a few threads, a friend who is a big U Mich alum(captain of the team) said Paye and Gary are NOT alike. Paye is much better and would do really well with hard coaching (he specifically said a Belichick type coach). I was totally against Paye, but he knows his football, and looking at Paye he may be perfect opposite LW.
Even Sy tweeted Paye is one of the 5 best non-QBs in the class. I think he's very high on Paye. Also, I heard Paye was used in the wrong scheme in Michigan and that's why he's production was low.
Rashan Gary had similar production at Michigan and really started to come on late in his second season and into the playoffs with the Packers. I think he’s due for a big year coming up.
He and Parsons were the class of 2018. Parsons was a 5 star recruit ranked in the top ten of most boards. And Oweh was a 4 star recruit ranked around 90-100.
Here is the ESPN write up on Oweh's weaknesses:
WEAKNESSES: Still raw and needs to continue to watch pad level and develop technique. Shows flashes but needs to improve get-off.
Honestly, I don't think much has changed. He's still a dynamic athlete but he is still very raw and isn't very productive. So it's a real stretch to even imagine taking such a project at #11...
Correct. Trey Flowers.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
In comment 15207612 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15207597 bc4life said:
Quote:
will probably go to Jets or Atlanta
Jets pass on Wilson?
I know everyone and their mother has Jets taking Wilson but I have a hard time seeing it unless they trade Darnold before the draft.
Darnold still has trade value, that value plummets if they draft Wilson and Darnold is still on the team. They take a $9 million hit cutting him, roughly half that if they can trade him.
You don't pass on what you believe is a franchise QB because of Darnold. And, no, his value doesn't plummet. It is already low. This isn't Rosen where he had 4 years of control left. This is Darnold who has one year left and a decision needs to be made this year on his 5th year option which would be insane to pick up. Right now Darnold's value is at best a third. None of this matters if Wilson is your guy.
I didn't say he had high value to begin with, but you're not getting a third for him after you draft Wilson hence his value plummets. There is no benefit to keeping him on the roster at this point if you're set on Wilson. Get what you can and move on.
And why can't Darnold stay on the roster? Optics? Who cares? If the Jets are only getting like a 5th round pick as an offer now then you hold onto him for a year, let him leave via FA, and collect a comp pick. Wilson may take time to develop.
Quote:
Would anyone want Engram for a second rounder? I have my doubts due to being unsure of how much the Giants would want a tight end who can’t block or catch.
no way. At most Engram may garner a late 3rd
At best.
Quote:
Would anyone want Engram for a second rounder? I have my doubts due to being unsure of how much the Giants would want a tight end who can’t block or catch.
no way. At most Engram may garner a late 3rd
But trading Engram AND a pick to more back into the end of the 1st wouldbe worth the listen. Imagine getting an EDGE at 11 and a guy like Terrace Marshall at 30. Draft Tommy Tremble in the 4th andlets go to work.
That's good stuff. I like the guy narrating that too.
Ojulari
Phillips
would even take a chance on a raw guy like Rousseau
Don't get me wrong Paye looks like a energy guy that plays hard but I don't see much production or elite pass rushing skills.
Like Phillips has big time pass rushing potential he just needs to be cleared medically and I would 100% take the risk on that then someone that just doesn't get to the QB even when he's healthy.
FWIW...
Will Fries, #71, the RT for PSU, is, and I'll be kind, an ordinary OL. And Rasheed Walker, #53, the LT, is very young and maybe average right now. The entire PSU OL was horrible this past year.
OSU has much better talent at the bookends in that game in 2019. And they pretty much held Paye in check.
And why can't Darnold stay on the roster? Optics? Who cares? If the Jets are only getting like a 5th round pick as an offer now then you hold onto him for a year, let him leave via FA, and collect a comp pick. Wilson may take time to develop.
100% right. Why can't Darnold and Wilson be on the same team? Feelings? Optics? Competition is good. These are warriors. Competition should bring out the best in them. If it doesn't they shouldn't be in this league.
Quote:
Watch this video on him setting the edge. I can 100% question our ability to set an edge right now with our current defenders. Right now that is the biggest weakness of our defense imo. Link - ( New Window )
FWIW...
Will Fries, #71, the RT for PSU, is, and I'll be kind, an ordinary OL. And Rasheed Walker, #53, the LT, is very young and maybe average right now. The entire PSU OL was horrible this past year.
OSU has much better talent at the bookends in that game in 2019. And they pretty much held Paye in check.
I agree. I have been trying to find games on YouTube and nothing. I remember there used to be a website nfldraftbreakdown.com that used to have all game breakdowns. It was great. I guess if is a copyright thing now so there is limited video out there.
Paye just isn't that elite. Just as Thomas isn't that elite. Just as Jones isn't that elite and just as taking a rb 2nd overall isn't an elite selection.
We're building our team to some terrific mediocrity.
For a man his size, he’s got a sudden quickness and speed to round the corner. Strength to man the middle, as well as bull rush the OTs. A hell of a motor. Remind me of a quicker, faster Tuck
If it comes to that, sign me up!!!
If his size and athleticism is as good as you say then why didn't he have better production going against other college players?
Ojulari
Phillips
would even take a chance on a raw guy like Rousseau
Don't get me wrong Paye looks like a energy guy that plays hard but I don't see much production or elite pass rushing skills.
Like Phillips has big time pass rushing potential he just needs to be cleared medically and I would 100% take the risk on that then someone that just doesn't get to the QB even when he's healthy.
Yes at least Phillips has natural rush talent.
Phillips has better potential to be sidelined with concussions...We whine about Shepard's chances of being lost to IR and yet people want to draft a guy with a history of concussions. That is too high a risk for a 1st rounder. At #42 it would be different. Not doubting his talent, but this is a guy that stopped playing football on his own because of injury concerns.
I would rather the steady solid performer in round 1 that will be on the field more likely with a very good chance of getting better at the rush and he is not chopped liver, either.
I don't think missing out on one of the highest-ranked WR's in the 1st Round would be a mortal blow. It seems to me that they should be able to find a good WR prospect later on. Same for an IOL if they choose to go that route.
Good point about defending the edge in the running game. Pats usually have this as a very important position; Willie McGinest who comes to mind. I think one of the additions in FA may help with this role.
For a man his size, he’s got a sudden quickness and speed to round the corner. Strength to man the middle, as well as bull rush the OTs. A hell of a motor. Remind me of a quicker, faster Tuck
If it comes to that, sign me up!!!
You think people don't like him because his name does not sound like an NFL star's name? What?
People don't like him because his college production is garbage.
Phillips has had too many concussions. Rousseau opted out and basically has one year of production. Oweh is to raw. #11 is too early for Ojulari IMO.
But I think it's moot because one of their receiving targets (Pitts, Waddle, or Smith) is likely to be available.
Link - ( New Window )
That's why management gets the big bucks. Pick the right one.
I understand those are ifs, but there are a possibility. If that is all true, the one major thing this team is missing is an edge that can get to the passer on their own. Imagine if our secondary as good as it could be and we can get to the QB with 3 or 4 players.
So that being said, the chances of finding a rookie impact edge past round 2 is very slim. If you want impact this year, most of the time it is coming from round 1 or 2. It makes sense that the Giants expect to go after an edge talent in 1 or 2 and that if they go offense with pick one that they would be aggressive trying to get their edge with the next pick. If we do not get an edge with pick 1 or 2, the chance of a rookie impact edge will be more luck than anything.
As far as the actual players, I have no idea, but since I am all in with Judge I will be excited with who they go with. I believe in the vision Judge has for the team and trust the player they go with.
If something doesn't seem credible to you, trust your instincts. It's healthy to treat asshattery with a grain of salt.
I have a feeling only 4 of the QBs go in front of us but drafts are weird. Who saw Clelin Ferrell going 4 to the Raiders 2 years ago?
It's really hard to get an Edge in FA. The last high edge picked was JPP. I'm not counting 3rd rd players.
They are over due for one. The thing is, how important in this defense is that.
Has it been tight lipped? I think GoDeep (or one of the other asshats on this board) had the Andrew Thomas pick last year, I made money betting on him based on the tip from this board. I also think it was GoDeep that called the McKinney pick before Day 2 of the draft last year.
It was also pretty well known prior to the trade deadline last year that the team liked Kenny Golladay and would make a run at him during free agency if they weren't able to trade for him.
Link - ( New Window )
It doesn't.
Personally I'm not a fan of Paye, I do think Oweh or the Texas DE might be better...
Quote:
In comment 15207869 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Watch this video on him setting the edge. I can 100% question our ability to set an edge right now with our current defenders. Right now that is the biggest weakness of our defense imo. Link - ( New Window )
FWIW...
Will Fries, #71, the RT for PSU, is, and I'll be kind, an ordinary OL. And Rasheed Walker, #53, the LT, is very young and maybe average right now. The entire PSU OL was horrible this past year.
OSU has much better talent at the bookends in that game in 2019. And they pretty much held Paye in check.
I agree. I have been trying to find games on YouTube and nothing. I remember there used to be a website nfldraftbreakdown.com that used to have all game breakdowns. It was great. I guess if is a copyright thing now so there is limited video out there.
I stumbled on something the other day on Paye that was interesting. I'll see if I can dig it up.
I'm not real thrilled with Smith being there. Seems like a nice pick in the lower part of round 1 (at best). Will have several productive years but will never achieve the greatness he displayed last season at Alabama. I think he's a number 2 receiver in the NFL, not a guy you pick at 1.11.
He said Gettleman was going to step down/retire. Flat out stated it was going to happen.
It's not that information flows freely...
Ross was always trying to show people his intelligence and leaked
He said Gettleman was going to step down/retire. Flat out stated it was going to happen.
Am I 100%? No. Things do end up changing. I was wrong about Gettleman being out after this season. But it’s obvious with the direction we took in FA that he was given an ultimatum heading into this season.
Do you have any knowledge of who from the Giants attended yesterdays Pro Days (Oregon and Tulsa to see Collins)?
Guy sets the edge and has a lot of upside as a pass rusher tbh. Even if he doesn't hit that, he's an instant starter, and great fit for what we do defensively.
I like hearing a lot it's Pitts, Smith and then Paye. I know a lot of people won't like hearing this, but he reminds me a lot of Olivier Vernon. Vernon wouldn't nearly be as hated here if he wasn't paid ridiculous money and started getting injuries out of nowhere.
Do you have any knowledge of who from the Giants attended yesterdays Pro Days (Oregon and Tulsa to see Collins)?
Quote:
GoDeep - but this same guy posts this level of detail before the draft every year and has been very wrong in recent years.
He said Gettleman was going to step down/retire. Flat out stated it was going to happen.
Not to toot my own horn in past years but I was the one that posted about the Giants interest in Leonard Floyd in the 2016 draft on the Main Giants message board that was on Giants.com (still probably the one time I will I may have KINDA screwed us). I was also the first to post about how Gettleman fell in love with Daniel Jones (a post I was told to delete by my source). These sources also told me it was down to an OT between Wirfs and Thomas last year. My mocks do suck though because I only ever have an idea about what the Giants want to do and can’t really gauge other teams.
Am I 100%? No. Things do end up changing. I was wrong about Gettleman being out after this season. But it’s obvious with the direction we took in FA that he was given an ultimatum heading into this season.
Yeah dude, don't sweat it. People don't understand that things are fluid. Been on this board a long time and your information is clearly the most accurate and generally tracks with the overall orginization's thinking imo.
If what you are saying is true this year, it gives me really high fucking hopes for the future.
Not sure where he’ll shake out. Apparently they haven’t finished their evaluation off him yet. But I like him as the most complete LB in the draft. I’d be ecstatic with Collins. Even at 11.
This would be sweet music to my ears ...a complete player.
Fact is you have a bunch of edges - Paye, Phillips, Rousseau, Ojulari, Collins etc - who are all pretty close. I know your source downplayed it a little - and if there is going to be any misinfo from the Giants this might be it - but I keep looking at Parsons when I do mocks. Just about everyone I talk to around the league will say quite unequivocably that he is THE best defensive player in this draft. And more than one has said second isn't even close. And i find it hard to believe that Judge didn't go to Happy Valley to see and meet for a up-close-and-personal perspective Parsons to find out for himself.
Time will tell.
Fact is you have a bunch of edges - Paye, Phillips, Rousseau, Ojulari, Collins etc - who are all pretty close. I know your source downplayed it a little - and if there is going to be any misinfo from the Giants this might be it - but I keep looking at Parsons when I do mocks. Just about everyone I talk to around the league will say quite unequivocably that he is THE best defensive player in this draft. And more than one has said second isn't even close. And i find it hard to believe that Judge didn't go to Happy Valley to see and meet for a up-close-and-personal perspective Parsons to find out for himself.
Time will tell.
Kwity Paye Pro Day - ( New Window )
Quote:
FWIW...
Will Fries, #71, the RT for PSU, is, and I'll be kind, an ordinary OL. And Rasheed Walker, #53, the LT, is very young and maybe average right now. The entire PSU OL was horrible this past year.
Sad as it might be, Fries will probably get picked on day 3. Goes to show you how little good depth there is with OL in the current NFL.
Normally the guys I've seen play in HS I am biased towards, however after watching film on him, he leans too much as opposed to keeping his feet moving when trying to re-establish leverage. Hand placement isn't bad, but lacks "pop". For his size (not as wide as he looks in pads, almost looks "lean"), one would think his feet would be quicker.
That's why management gets the big bucks. Pick the right one.
p.s.--I prefer Rousseau, but what the hell do I know compared to people who watch film all day and have access to zoom interviews, medical records, and college coaches.
Quote:
Very interesting info GoDeep. It does seem to confirm what the Giants have been doing in the field these days in that just about all,if not all, the top prospects at the pro days their senior people have been attending are defensive front seven players. To me maybe the most interesting note you make is that while Paye is the guy mentioned there is still no real consensus. And that may be reinforced by the fact they appear to be willing to deal down. If they had a conviction on Paye then I doubt they would be thinking of moving down as there is a real chance he could be gone even by 15.
Fact is you have a bunch of edges - Paye, Phillips, Rousseau, Ojulari, Collins etc - who are all pretty close. I know your source downplayed it a little - and if there is going to be any misinfo from the Giants this might be it - but I keep looking at Parsons when I do mocks. Just about everyone I talk to around the league will say quite unequivocably that he is THE best defensive player in this draft. And more than one has said second isn't even close. And i find it hard to believe that Judge didn't go to Happy Valley to see and meet for a up-close-and-personal perspective Parsons to find out for himself.
Time will tell.
yep. Went back last night to watch other evalutions and videos on Paye again and I noticed something that I’m taking as a sign at Paye’s pro day. Fast forward to the Bench press and look what you see. Kwity Paye Pro Day - ( New Window )
GD masks. Its looks like it might be Kyle O'Brien to me. Whoever it is he's getting a very god look. Actually shows up in the vertical too getting a real close-up look.
I understand those are ifs, but there are a possibility. If that is all true, the one major thing this team is missing is an edge that can get to the passer on their own. Imagine if our secondary as good as it could be and we can get to the QB with 3 or 4 players.
Here's the catch and I'll use OL as an example: If you draft Slater for guard, and assuming everyone is right about RT being okay, you've just assured Giants of a running game. And if you have a running game - it means Jones will have time to pass. And now that they have a number 1 WR - their offense should be good.
And as for defense- you get your two best DL back, you added a little pass rush by getting two other OLB's back from injury and a FA pickup, and another FA pickup as ILB as a probable improvement to what they had. Along with you got a number 2 corner. And you have McKinney back for a full year. As a result your defense as of this moment should be at least as good (conservatively) as last year. And now you trade up for an Edge - haven’t you possibly made your team stronger overall because now your offense instead of being filled with as many "maybes" is a bit more assured of being good while still maintaining a good defense?
Slater is good enough to ensure your offense will be to a certain pretty good standard while now we have to hope two guard spots are okay. And you should prefer to try to win with balance rather be "very strong" say at defense and be just "decent" with offense, right? Try to achieve being good at both.
Quote:
With the uncertainty surrounding Carter and Ximines, it's easy to see why the Giants would be looking for a top-tier ER/OLB in this draft. I hope they can trade down and still get their man.
I agree getting an effective ER is a needed piece for the d. However, I am twofold confused: 1/I thought consensus is that this is a weak draft year for ER (i.e., don't push NEED to the center of the table); and 2/I think Klaatu is being kind to Carter and Ximines: they are mediocre players at their positions. If Graham and JJ are trying to push them as the ER solution, it's another 'Pio play.
Colin, I was referring to their injuries (I guess I should have been more specific). But, yeah, their play has been nothing to write home about. Both seem eminently upgradeable.
Quote:
for the team and our free agents performed without getting injured, Jones takes the jump that it seems like the staff think he will take, the oline is solid as it sounds like the coaching staff thinks and the defense gets even better than last year then we will be competing in the playoffs.
I understand those are ifs, but there are a possibility. If that is all true, the one major thing this team is missing is an edge that can get to the passer on their own. Imagine if our secondary as good as it could be and we can get to the QB with 3 or 4 players.
Here's the catch and I'll use OL as an example: If you draft Slater for guard, and assuming everyone is right about RT being okay, you've just assured Giants of a running game. And if you have a running game - it means Jones will have time to pass. And now that they have a number 1 WR - their offense should be good.
And as for defense- you get your two best DL back, you added a little pass rush by getting two other OLB's back from injury and a FA pickup, and another FA pickup as ILB as a probable improvement to what they had. Along with you got a number 2 corner. And you have McKinney back for a full year. As a result your defense as of this moment should be at least as good (conservatively) as last year. And now you trade up for an Edge - haven’t you possibly made your team stronger overall because now your offense instead of being filled with as many "maybes" is a bit more assured of being good while still maintaining a good defense?
Slater is good enough to ensure your offense will be to a certain pretty good standard while now we have to hope two guard spots are okay. And you should prefer to try to win with balance rather be "very strong" say at defense and be just "decent" with offense, right? Try to achieve being good at both.
1. Paye
2. Landon Dickerson/Wyatt Davis
Or
1. Slater
2. Carlos Basham?
I think you get the better EDGE prospect in the 1st scenario while still getting a very good IOL. Slater is a great prospect but if you believe you’ve got your tackles of the future (all indications are that is how the Giants feel about Thomas and Peart) then you drafted a Good Guard at 11 but he’s not Zach Martin, Nelson, or Brandon Scherff. As far as being a guard, is he really much better than Davis, Dickerson, or Cleveland?
Now, if the Giants weren’t sure about Thomas or Peart then I can see them wanting and OL that offers tackle insurance, but Slater wouldn’t match their profile for tackles. They drafted the two longest armed OTs in last year’s draft. Kept Solder who is a long OT, and had Cam Fleming as OT who is also very long. They’ve shown they value length at the OT position.
That's okay Klaat! Happens all the time.
Don't want to distract from Godeep's thread because its really interesting info. And its not hard to make the case why the Giants would be looking for edge rusher in this year's draft.
Talk to just about anyone around the NFL and they will tell you that the two things you pretty much need to be able to do to win a championship are you have to be able to throw the ball and you want to be able to rush the passer.
The Giants obviously feel they have enough pieces in place to at least find out whether in fact they can throw the ball effectively. Its been a while though since the Giants have been able to mount a consistent pass rush and they don't really have many people in place with the potential to get them there other than maybe Williams.
And I believe its part of trying to build a championship level team rather than just filling holes. In fact my guess is that even if the Giants did hit on an ER this year, my guess is that they would still be looking for more over the next 2-3 drafts. Remember that the team whose M.O. was 'you can never have enough pass rushers' hasn't used a first or second round pick on a DE/ER in over a decade. (JPP was the last in 2010.)
Its an interesting class in that yeah you don't really have any sure thing DEs with top 5-10 potential. What you do appear to have is as many as a half dozen guys with at least some top 20 potential. So they aren't far off. And it is maybe why they might consider a trade down. And as I mentioned earlier, to me the tough call would be if Parsons is there and the Giants hadn't taken him off their board for character issues. Then you might very well run into the BPA thing.
Your mock does not include Jayson Oweh going all 32 picks in Round One. That seems to contradict your other info.
Can you clarify?
Rousseau would be worse than Paye! He is a third round talent.
Quote:
In comment 15208029 Giantimistic said:
Quote:
for the team and our free agents performed without getting injured, Jones takes the jump that it seems like the staff think he will take, the oline is solid as it sounds like the coaching staff thinks and the defense gets even better than last year then we will be competing in the playoffs.
I understand those are ifs, but there are a possibility. If that is all true, the one major thing this team is missing is an edge that can get to the passer on their own. Imagine if our secondary as good as it could be and we can get to the QB with 3 or 4 players.
Here's the catch and I'll use OL as an example: If you draft Slater for guard, and assuming everyone is right about RT being okay, you've just assured Giants of a running game. And if you have a running game - it means Jones will have time to pass. And now that they have a number 1 WR - their offense should be good.
And as for defense- you get your two best DL back, you added a little pass rush by getting two other OLB's back from injury and a FA pickup, and another FA pickup as ILB as a probable improvement to what they had. Along with you got a number 2 corner. And you have McKinney back for a full year. As a result your defense as of this moment should be at least as good (conservatively) as last year. And now you trade up for an Edge - haven’t you possibly made your team stronger overall because now your offense instead of being filled with as many "maybes" is a bit more assured of being good while still maintaining a good defense?
Slater is good enough to ensure your offense will be to a certain pretty good standard while now we have to hope two guard spots are okay. And you should prefer to try to win with balance rather be "very strong" say at defense and be just "decent" with offense, right? Try to achieve being good at both.
Well. As an exercise, which do you think works better?
1. Paye
2. Landon Dickerson/Wyatt Davis
Or
1. Slater
2. Carlos Basham?
I think you get the better EDGE prospect in the 1st scenario while still getting a very good IOL. Slater is a great prospect but if you believe you’ve got your tackles of the future (all indications are that is how the Giants feel about Thomas and Peart) then you drafted a Good Guard at 11 but he’s not Zach Martin, Nelson, or Brandon Scherff. As far as being a guard, is he really much better than Davis, Dickerson, or Cleveland?
Now, if the Giants weren’t sure about Thomas or Peart then I can see them wanting and OL that offers tackle insurance, but Slater wouldn’t match their profile for tackles. They drafted the two longest armed OTs in last year’s draft. Kept Solder who is a long OT, and had Cam Fleming as OT who is also very long. They’ve shown they value length at the OT position.
Slater is supposedly much better than any guards you mention is what I’ve read – is that Slater is going to be extremely good. I guess that is the catch. What you are hearing or what you think is that Slater isn't much better than the 2nd rounders vs taking an Edge at 11 vs getting one early 2nd round? OFC they are the experts and the best way to evaluate is wait a season or two etc.
I hope the Giants are right if they go through the course you mention. But I don’t feel the last 3 drafts with Barkley, Jones and Thomas the have been though. With Jones jury still out and maybe he can be really good. So maybe they nailed it and getting the QB right is everything. However jury still out.
But as for Thomas he was regarded as being 3rd best tackle after season-end, correct? They took the higher floor guy. Last year I thought he was 3rd best before the draft so needless to say I wasn’t enamored with the pick. Didn't "hate it." Just thought they could've done better.
And Barkley they took the high-floor guy destined to be Gold Jacket but as some have questioned for a rebuilding team and a position susceptible to get banged up early, he definitely has not been worth the 2nd overall pick.
As a result, I'm questioning their value/decisions on top-tier players. Therefore, I’m also questioning their view on Slater too. Am I wrong to question them on this based on the points I've just made?
Judge has a very different kind of player in mind from DG.
giantstock (not that you asked me), I have zero issues with your skepticism, but a bit too early to pass final judgment on Thomas? Wirfs (at RT) and Wills certainly appeared to be better on balance last season, Becton at times too, health issues there. In retrospect, Barkley has turned out to be a very flawed pick; even before the fact, there were questions as to the wisdom of picking him at 2 overall. I hope JJ is inside Gettelman's heat and at the controls.
Actually I tend to disagree a little bit. This draft has the potential to play nicely into the hands of the Giants. Whichever direction they go they are going to get a really good prospect in the first. Then the strengths on the second day and into the 3rd are WR, CB and OL, the positions they are probably looking at. Time will tell!
That video was helpful. The kid has talent. And he is apparently a terrific young man, which is important. If only he can learn to rush the passer. I mean, if you are going to be an edge rusher... you better be able to rush.
I would question why you think that. Right now the ends are Williams and likely Shelton. Paye isn't playing LB. We know Williams doesn't have a problem setting. On many plays Lawrence pushes outside. Shelton is a solid player.
Of the concerns with the defense, the bigger red flag to me is who's playing lineback in this 3-4 alignment.
Judge has a very different kind of player in mind from DG.
Please explain.
Quote:
Watch this video on him setting the edge. I can 100% question our ability to set an edge right now with our current defenders. Right now that is the biggest weakness of our defense imo. Link - ( New Window )
I would question why you think that. Right now the ends are Williams and likely Shelton. Paye isn't playing LB. We know Williams doesn't have a problem setting. On many plays Lawrence pushes outside. Shelton is a solid player.
Of the concerns with the defense, the bigger red flag to me is who's playing lineback in this 3-4 alignment.
The two ILBs are probably going to be Martinez and either Crowder or Ragland.
Quote:
Watch this video on him setting the edge. I can 100% question our ability to set an edge right now with our current defenders. Right now that is the biggest weakness of our defense imo. Link - ( New Window )
I would question why you think that. Right now the ends are Williams and likely Shelton. Paye isn't playing LB. We know Williams doesn't have a problem setting. On many plays Lawrence pushes outside. Shelton is a solid player.
Of the concerns with the defense, the bigger red flag to me is who's playing lineback in this 3-4 alignment.
Shelton will be the NT.
Quote:
Watch this video on him setting the edge. I can 100% question our ability to set an edge right now with our current defenders. Right now that is the biggest weakness of our defense imo. Link - ( New Window )
I would question why you think that. Right now the ends are Williams and likely Shelton. Paye isn't playing LB. We know Williams doesn't have a problem setting. On many plays Lawrence pushes outside. Shelton is a solid player.
Of the concerns with the defense, the bigger red flag to me is who's playing lineback in this 3-4 alignment.
Well, OLB is going to be a bit of a puzzle. Carter and Ximines are both coming off injury (particularly Carter, who has failed to impress in three seasons), there’s questions as to Odenigbo is more of a 4-3 end or 3-4 rushbacker, and Brown, Coughlin, Lalos, and Anderson are unproven, particularly Lalos who only played in six games. For all we know (and not my favorite course of action since I’m a fan of the old-school way of getting pressure with four and dropping the rest into coverage), the Giants will roll with a 3-3-5 alignment with Lawrence and Williams at end and Shelton at nose tackle, Martinez at MIKE with a combo of Brown, Coughlin, Crowder, and Ragland rotating at the OLB spots depending on what’s needed (Judge and Graham are a fan of this method), and a defensive backfield of Bradberry, Peppers, McKinney, Ryan or Holmes at the slot/nickelback, and Jackson.
giantstock (not that you asked me), I have zero issues with your skepticism, but a bit too early to pass final judgment on Thomas? Wirfs (at RT) and Wills certainly appeared to be better on balance last season, Becton at times too, health issues there. In retrospect, Barkley has turned out to be a very flawed pick; even before the fact, there were questions as to the wisdom of picking him at 2 overall. I hope JJ is inside Gettelman's heat and at the controls.
Thanks ColHow.
I just want to add I have a bias in that I despise Dave G. HOWEVER HOWEVER if the Giants to start to win I’ll change completely. Especially if it is more than 1 year etc. I’ll completely flip. I just want them to win.
So with that said- every one of the 3 picks DG has made previously of SB, DJ, and AT can become terrific overall. I am in no way writing them off – just saying I’m skeptical – though I am not skeptical of ATHomas being “good.”
All I was saying about AThomas is that in my view pre-draft I thought he was 3rd best but recognized through reading that he had highest floor. So that doesn’t mean I think he stinks or is average. Just a potential “missed opportunity” for someone I thought to be better. Anyway. if I thought he was 3rd best pre-draft and he was 3rd best after season 1, then naturally I’m still projecting he will be 3rd best. That is still okay however. But just “okay” instead of “wow – we nailed that.”
So far there hasn’t there has not been any “wows” from the DG 1st rd draft,- though only one clear bust. I just think if you get the high quality Guard, then that raises the chances that Barkley and Jones can become “wow.”
I just think Dave G is content on wanting to play 17-14 / 20-17 football. I think he has an opportunity for more while in round 2 (or trade up in round 1) to get his Edge.
Barkley running with less penetration imo makes him exponentially better. Same with Jones in a clean pocket and a running game. Then he could “manage the shit” out of the game. These are two enormous pieces that we rely on to play huge.
Why risk having to put it on Judge to have to radically coach up his young OL that weren’t that good last year- or draft a lesser guard in rd 2 (or later)? But ofc if Slater is not that highly valued then okay – pass on him. Or if Paye is projected to be a star early on year 1 or year 2– okay.
Quote:
In comment 15207869 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Watch this video on him setting the edge. I can 100% question our ability to set an edge right now with our current defenders. Right now that is the biggest weakness of our defense imo. Link - ( New Window )
I would question why you think that. Right now the ends are Williams and likely Shelton. Paye isn't playing LB. We know Williams doesn't have a problem setting. On many plays Lawrence pushes outside. Shelton is a solid player.
Of the concerns with the defense, the bigger red flag to me is who's playing lineback in this 3-4 alignment.
Shelton will be the NT.
I could believe this. And that's even more a reason why they would have no need to draft Paye. You're not displacing Williams or Lawrence.
Quote:
In comment 15208490 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15207869 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Watch this video on him setting the edge. I can 100% question our ability to set an edge right now with our current defenders. Right now that is the biggest weakness of our defense imo. Link - ( New Window )
I would question why you think that. Right now the ends are Williams and likely Shelton. Paye isn't playing LB. We know Williams doesn't have a problem setting. On many plays Lawrence pushes outside. Shelton is a solid player.
Of the concerns with the defense, the bigger red flag to me is who's playing lineback in this 3-4 alignment.
Shelton will be the NT.
I could believe this. And that's even more a reason why they would have no need to draft Paye. You're not displacing Williams or Lawrence.
Paye has played 4-3 end. Has not played standing up. Doesn’t make a lot of sense.
Quote:
In comment 15208498 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 15208490 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15207869 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
Watch this video on him setting the edge. I can 100% question our ability to set an edge right now with our current defenders. Right now that is the biggest weakness of our defense imo. Link - ( New Window )
I would question why you think that. Right now the ends are Williams and likely Shelton. Paye isn't playing LB. We know Williams doesn't have a problem setting. On many plays Lawrence pushes outside. Shelton is a solid player.
Of the concerns with the defense, the bigger red flag to me is who's playing lineback in this 3-4 alignment.
Shelton will be the NT.
I could believe this. And that's even more a reason why they would have no need to draft Paye. You're not displacing Williams or Lawrence.
Paye has played 4-3 end. Has not played standing up. Doesn’t make a lot of sense.
A lot of teams ran with a four-lineman approach in the 80s, when the 3-4 was big, on passing downs; this includes the Giants where Curtis McGriff would sit and George Martin was the nickel rusher. With Judge and Graham, shouldn’t there be something for every occasion since Graham likes to mix and match players based on what they’re facing from the offense?
JPP was situational most of his rookie year since Osi Umenyiora started at RDE most of 2010 and I’m not sure what the Giants intended for Michael Strahan when they drafted him in the second round of ‘93 while they were still using the 3-4.
Anyways, why can’t the Giants use a 4-3 or a 4-2-5?
The Giants have ZERO quality ER’s. They have to roll the dice in the draft because that’s the only place they’re going to find them.
Quote:
.
JPP was situational most of his rookie year since Osi Umenyiora started at RDE most of 2010 and I’m not sure what the Giants intended for Michael Strahan when they drafted him in the secondhttps://twitter.com/CorkGaines/status/1378472030744502273?s=19 round of ‘93 while they were still using the 3-4.
Anyways, why can’t the Giants use a 4-3 or a 4-2-5?
They use all kinds of sets now. The sticking point is you're using the 11th overall pick on a substitution player when you have an owner talking about needing to win more games and plenty of needs at other roster spots.
Quote:
In comment 15208552 jeff57 said:
Quote:
.
JPP was situational most of his rookie year since Osi Umenyiora started at RDE most of 2010 and I’m not sure what the Giants intended for Michael Strahan when they drafted him in the secondhttps://twitter.com/CorkGaines/status/1378472030744502273?s=19 round of ‘93 while they were still using the 3-4.
Anyways, why can’t the Giants use a 4-3 or a 4-2-5?
They use all kinds of sets now. The sticking point is you're using the 11th overall pick on a substitution player when you have an owner talking about needing to win more games and plenty of needs at other roster spots.
Well, I’d prefer getting an edge in the second or third rounds, but if the Giants are going for edge in the first, so be it.
Your mock does not include Jayson Oweh going all 32 picks in Round One. That seems to contradict your other info.
Can you clarify?
Quote:
The other day you did a 1st round mock that confused me.
Your mock does not include Jayson Oweh going all 32 picks in Round One. That seems to contradict your other info.
Can you clarify?
I did the Mock before speaking with my sources. Also, once you get to 20-32 in a mock it’s pretty much all based on your own personal board. I don’t value Oweh that highly. I get wanting to get on the tools, but he seemed quite bleh in his game.
His stats are even more suspect than Paye; in seven games in 2020 he didn’t record a sack.
Any specific reason you believe this? There's only one year of draft history to go there and he has a ton of connections at big time college football programs. Drafting a guy from UGA and Alabama isn't that unusual. Did he have any connections to UConn, UCLA, or Oregon?