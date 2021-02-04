At 11 these 3 are available

I am NOT touching. He has the risk of being an EE all over again minus the fact he can catch. You don’t take a TE that high unless you guarantee he is Kelce at worst and idk if Pitts will be a good blocker at the NFL level.
Smith... but admittedly I haven't watched Pitts play
However Smith really produced against all competition in college. If he was 180 pounds of muscle he'd go top 5 for sure! My fear with him is that in the NFL they will learn how to box him in when he can't break free clean at the LOS. I dunno...
Waddle, if healthy, will produce.
Pitts, well, he is a slightly better version of Engram. But like most I think someone will take him in the Top 10.
I am NOT touching. He has the risk of being an EE all over again minus the fact he can catch. You don’t take a TE that high unless you guarantee he is Kelce at worst and idk if Pitts will be a good blocker at the NFL level.
I mean Evan Engram who can catch is a game breaker.
The only thing they have in common is that they are both fast. That’s it. I’m not going to highlight Engrams warts lately (hands) because that wasn’t a problem coming out. As receivers, Engram is a run and catch big slot. You try to get him out in space and put the ball in his hands. That’s not Pitts game. Pitts is a massive human being, he has the largest wingspan at TE in NFL history. Unlike Engram in college, he actually lined up outside and played “WR”. 36% of his snaps were on the perimeter last year, he was beating SEC corners.. Hes a big bodied small forward with speed that also wins contested catches. He’s a faster Plax upgraded for modern offenses.
You’d probably be wasting Pitts as a blocker but physically he has the tools to grow in that area. He’s a big big dude.
From what I've heard, Pitts will be going to Atlanta at 4.. If they happen to have a change of heart, Pitts doesn't get past Miami at 6.
He will not be available at 11.
thanks Peppers!
It would be somewhat interesting if Miami chose Pitts over Chase. Perhaps they like their young wideouts and realize that someone like Pitts doesn’t come around often. And Chade is just another #1 type receiver that can be had in every round 1 of a draft
Waddle today. Man. He is just absurdly fast and quick once he has the ball in his hands. I’m talking more impressive than Beckham pre injury. It would be really exciting to have this guy along with Barkley and Golladay.
From what I've heard, Pitts will be going to Atlanta at 4.. If they happen to have a change of heart, Pitts doesn't get past Miami at 6.
He will not be available at 11.
thanks Peppers!
It would be somewhat interesting if Miami chose Pitts over Chase. Perhaps they like their young wideouts and realize that someone like Pitts doesn’t come around often. And Chade is just another #1 type receiver that can be had in every round 1 of a draft
Dan Mullen accurately described Pitts as a Unicorn. That's how the majority of the league views him as well. A unique talent. He immediately elevates your offense.
From the people, I've spoken with, the prospects who get the juices flowing the most - Pitts, Sewell, and Waddle. All unique in their own way.
of the asshats or pundits seem to be linking CB with the Giants given the Jackson signing, but if I were GM, I would not discount taking the Alabama cornerback.
I think it's because if it comes down to Paye and Surtain, Paye makes a helluva lot more sense with our roster right now. Personally I think they are both in that same tier. Both have pretty high floors and should be solid starters and Paye has an interesting ceiling, but the odds of him hitting it are low. Just the way I see it.
your really not understanding how the game of football is played today.
Can you expound on this? I'm interested.
It's about creating substitution mismatches. When you throw Pitts out there, you literally can't match personnel properly because you can move him around and audible. There's like 3 guys in the NFL that can follow him around.
seems that most people think Pitts will not make it close to our pick.
Cossell gushed about Waddle. Said he likes Smith but he has to be used in motion/off the line because he is easier to jam because of his size.
The Smith/Waddle thing is off because out of the two, Waddle was the one who was used in motion far more often. CBs rarely even attempted to jam Smith because they feared his quickness off the line.
Cossell is great but it seems like he is making assumptions about Smiths weight on the next level, because “jamming” him didn’t work at all in college.
Technique beats size at the line of scrimmage, which is probably lost on your average fan. Obviously being bigger helps, but if you have great hand technique and then can make you pay with quickness and speed, you don't see guys like that get pressed as much. He really is Marvin Harrison 2.0.
The only thing they have in common is that they are both fast. That’s it. I’m not going to highlight Engrams warts lately (hands) because that wasn’t a problem coming out. As receivers, Engram is a run and catch big slot. You try to get him out in space and put the ball in his hands. That’s not Pitts game. Pitts is a massive human being, he has the largest wingspan at TE in NFL history. Unlike Engram in college, he actually lined up outside and played “WR”. 36% of his snaps were on the perimeter last year, he was beating SEC corners.. Hes a big bodied small forward with speed that also wins contested catches. He’s a faster Plax upgraded for modern offenses.
You’d probably be wasting Pitts as a blocker but physically he has the tools to grow in that area. He’s a big big dude.
Yeah, and unlike Engram, he has really good feet and long arms. Engram single handedly fucked up running plays with his poor blocking. Pitts won't be mowing anyone over, but at least he can stalk block and get in the way and let our All World RB make reads off that.
your really not understanding how the game of football is played today.
Can you expound on this? I'm interested.
It's about creating substitution mismatches. When you throw Pitts out there, you literally can't match personnel properly because you can move him around and audible. There's like 3 guys in the NFL that can follow him around.
My worry is that mismatches is the same argument we hear why Engram is an "asset". At #11 I want a guy that can get separation and run great routes on his own, not just based on who is defending him.
Again, I haven't watch any Miami games so I have no idea if he has the route running and quickness to get open at the snap. But if his measurables and speed are the major appeal how is he not Vernon Davis 2.0?
Strike my point about the evaluator and press coverage. He said the opposite or what you said.
He actually seems to agree with my point. He basically says that Jamming Smith at the LOS rarely worked in college despite his size. He also mentions how Waddle was used in motion/off the line more often.
Smith destroyed DBs who tried to jam him and overpower him at the LOS, his quickness and technique were too much. Ja’Marr Chase is 30lbs bigger than Smith and an extremely strong individual for his size, but DBs seemed to have more success jamming him at the LOS in college.
Waddle is the guy who we have limited experience with judging how he does against press coverage because of how he was used in Alabama. He was used in motion much more often than Smith.
Smith = dominant vs. press coverage at College level, elite release at LOS
Waddle = Unproven vs. press due to motion/slot usage, in theory has quickness to be fine
If Cossell thinks Smith is the one more likely to struggle vs. press coverage and needs to be set in motion/off the line to get free, it’s not based on anything they did on the field in college.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Waddle or Pitts. Thing about Pitts is that he is basically a giant WR and big target not a bad security blanket for Jones.
Waddle makes a lot of sense - if Giants can get run game going - my God, Jones' big arm and Waddle...
+1
My only worry with Pitt is, would Garrett use him creatively or would he use him like he is Jason Witten?
He just seems high risk/high reward guy. I think Smith has a much higher chance of making an impact right away and perhaps having a longer career.
Waddle, if healthy, will produce.
Pitts, well, he is a slightly better version of Engram. But like most I think someone will take him in the Top 10.
Smith a close second.
That said Wattle might be the best of the three.
I mean Evan Engram who can catch is a game breaker.
You’d probably be wasting Pitts as a blocker but physically he has the tools to grow in that area. He’s a big big dude.
And that's not a bad thing. What Waddle can do with the ball in his hands is special. Bith of the 'Bama receivers will be immediate impact players.
When the Giants have a trio of receivers of Waddle, Golladay, and Shepard, with Saquon in the backfield and Engram at TE, it's pick your poison.
Cossell gushed about Waddle. Said he likes Smith but he has to be used in motion/off the line because he is easier to jam because of his size.
He will not be available at 11.
He will not be available at 11.
thanks Peppers!
It would be somewhat interesting if Miami chose Pitts over Chase. Perhaps they like their young wideouts and realize that someone like Pitts doesn’t come around often. And Chade is just another #1 type receiver that can be had in every round 1 of a draft
Yep, if the WR targets and Pitts are all gone, it will be interesting to see if Surtain II would be the pick over someone like Phillips or Paye.
Even though edge is a greater need, you can definitely see Surtain being the better pro vs the edge guys
Cossell gushed about Waddle. Said he likes Smith but he has to be used in motion/off the line because he is easier to jam because of his size.
The Smith/Waddle thing is off because out of the two, Waddle was the one who was used in motion far more often. CBs rarely even attempted to jam Smith because they feared his quickness off the line.
Cossell is great but it seems like he is making assumptions about Smiths weight on the next level, because “jamming” him didn’t work at all in college.
The evaluator did point out that Smith did use excellent technique at times to escape the jam but did admit he had problems with press coverage too and said that Smith will have to play more of the slot and Z positions at the pro level.
Jaylen Waddle vs. DeVonta Smith: How do the two Alabama receivers stack up as NFL prospects? - ( New Window )
Quote:
From what I've heard, Pitts will be going to Atlanta at 4.. If they happen to have a change of heart, Pitts doesn't get past Miami at 6.
He will not be available at 11.
thanks Peppers!
It would be somewhat interesting if Miami chose Pitts over Chase. Perhaps they like their young wideouts and realize that someone like Pitts doesn’t come around often. And Chade is just another #1 type receiver that can be had in every round 1 of a draft
Dan Mullen accurately described Pitts as a Unicorn. That's how the majority of the league views him as well. A unique talent. He immediately elevates your offense.
From the people, I've spoken with, the prospects who get the juices flowing the most - Pitts, Sewell, and Waddle. All unique in their own way.
Maybe I'm blinded by the hype, but I have way higher expectations for Pitts than becoming another Kelce
I don’t see him getting by Dallas.
You better get aboard team Waddle and Smith, since it’s doubtful Pitts makes it to 11.
Can you expound on this? I'm interested.
I think it's because if it comes down to Paye and Surtain, Paye makes a helluva lot more sense with our roster right now. Personally I think they are both in that same tier. Both have pretty high floors and should be solid starters and Paye has an interesting ceiling, but the odds of him hitting it are low. Just the way I see it.
Quote:
your really not understanding how the game of football is played today.
Can you expound on this? I'm interested.
It's about creating substitution mismatches. When you throw Pitts out there, you literally can't match personnel properly because you can move him around and audible. There's like 3 guys in the NFL that can follow him around.
Quote:
seems that most people think Pitts will not make it close to our pick.
Cossell gushed about Waddle. Said he likes Smith but he has to be used in motion/off the line because he is easier to jam because of his size.
The Smith/Waddle thing is off because out of the two, Waddle was the one who was used in motion far more often. CBs rarely even attempted to jam Smith because they feared his quickness off the line.
Cossell is great but it seems like he is making assumptions about Smiths weight on the next level, because “jamming” him didn’t work at all in college.
Technique beats size at the line of scrimmage, which is probably lost on your average fan. Obviously being bigger helps, but if you have great hand technique and then can make you pay with quickness and speed, you don't see guys like that get pressed as much. He really is Marvin Harrison 2.0.
You’d probably be wasting Pitts as a blocker but physically he has the tools to grow in that area. He’s a big big dude.
Yeah, and unlike Engram, he has really good feet and long arms. Engram single handedly fucked up running plays with his poor blocking. Pitts won't be mowing anyone over, but at least he can stalk block and get in the way and let our All World RB make reads off that.
Quote:
In comment 15207990 blueblood said:
Quote:
your really not understanding how the game of football is played today.
Can you expound on this? I'm interested.
It's about creating substitution mismatches. When you throw Pitts out there, you literally can't match personnel properly because you can move him around and audible. There's like 3 guys in the NFL that can follow him around.
My worry is that mismatches is the same argument we hear why Engram is an "asset". At #11 I want a guy that can get separation and run great routes on his own, not just based on who is defending him.
Again, I haven't watch any Miami games so I have no idea if he has the route running and quickness to get open at the snap. But if his measurables and speed are the major appeal how is he not Vernon Davis 2.0?
He actually seems to agree with my point. He basically says that Jamming Smith at the LOS rarely worked in college despite his size. He also mentions how Waddle was used in motion/off the line more often.
Smith destroyed DBs who tried to jam him and overpower him at the LOS, his quickness and technique were too much. Ja’Marr Chase is 30lbs bigger than Smith and an extremely strong individual for his size, but DBs seemed to have more success jamming him at the LOS in college.
Waddle is the guy who we have limited experience with judging how he does against press coverage because of how he was used in Alabama. He was used in motion much more often than Smith.
Smith = dominant vs. press coverage at College level, elite release at LOS
Waddle = Unproven vs. press due to motion/slot usage, in theory has quickness to be fine
If Cossell thinks Smith is the one more likely to struggle vs. press coverage and needs to be set in motion/off the line to get free, it’s not based on anything they did on the field in college.
It’s a worry that I have too, Smiths weight is just crazy.
But I’ve seen Smith roast plenty of top SEC CBs in press coverage, and many of those guys will play or are already playing in the NFL.
The quickness, technique, release package he showed in college; I just have a hard time believing that it goes from one of his most impressive traits in college to worthless at the pro level.
I've heard that too, which seems like the same sort of decision the Giants made picking Barkley 2nd. They're going to try one more run with Ryan? We'll see.