At 11 these 3 are available

Flash : 4/2/2021 8:03 pm
and the Giants decide to pick one. Who would you pick? Waddle Smith or Pitts
Pitts  
Straw Hat : 4/2/2021 8:06 pm : link
And its not close.
Pitts followed by Smith  
Mike in NY : 4/2/2021 8:08 pm : link
Don't want to touch Waddle unless he can demonstrate that he has recovered.
Pitts. Then Smith.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/2/2021 8:10 pm : link
I think Smith & Waddle will be available. Pitts, no chance.
Smith  
90.Cal : 4/2/2021 8:11 pm : link
.
Me? Smith  
GoDeep13 : 4/2/2021 8:12 pm : link
Giants? Pitts.
Smith  
Giant John : 4/2/2021 8:24 pm : link
Here too.
RE: Pitts  
81_Great_Dane : 4/2/2021 8:27 pm : link
In comment 15207598 Straw Hat said:
Quote:
And its not close.
I feel the same way about Smith. But it's not like Pitts is a remote-thrower. All three are gambles, but for different reasons.
No clue  
bc4life : 4/2/2021 8:27 pm : link
But, if forced to pick - Smith's size is a concern.

Waddle or Pitts. Thing about Pitts is that he is basically a giant WR and big target not a bad security blanket for Jones.

Waddle makes a lot of sense - if Giants can get run game going - my God, Jones' big arm and Waddle...
Pitts would essentially be our Kelce......  
Simms11 : 4/2/2021 8:31 pm : link
Easy choice, however he won’t be there at 11.
Pitts  
AcidTest : 4/2/2021 8:36 pm : link
for me.
Pitts  
Chip : 4/2/2021 8:36 pm : link
easy choice
Pitts without a second thought  
uconngiant : 4/2/2021 9:06 pm : link
I do like Smith a ton but not the same size or speed though is special too
Smith  
Southern Man : 4/2/2021 9:16 pm : link
for me. I believe he'll have the best career.
RE: Pitts  
Capt. Don : 4/2/2021 9:33 pm : link
In comment 15207598 Straw Hat said:
Quote:
And its not close.


+1
Smith  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 4/2/2021 9:34 pm : link
Is who I want the most out of the 3.
I should clarify...  
Capt. Don : 4/2/2021 9:34 pm : link
I would be really happy with Smith or Waddle as well but I think Pitts is more unique.

My only worry with Pitt is, would Garrett use him creatively or would he use him like he is Jason Witten?
Smith  
cjac : 4/2/2021 9:43 pm : link
Of the 3 I think he’ll have the best career
...  
ryanmkeane : 4/2/2021 9:45 pm : link
Smith, no question
Pitts  
UGADawgs7 : 4/2/2021 9:48 pm : link
I am NOT touching. He has the risk of being an EE all over again minus the fact he can catch. You don’t take a TE that high unless you guarantee he is Kelce at worst and idk if Pitts will be a good blocker at the NFL level.
Smith... but admittedly I haven't watched Pitts play  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/3/2021 1:44 am : link
...Waddle's ankle scares me.
I’d Go Pitts  
Trainmaster : 4/3/2021 2:17 am : link
Then far behind is Waddle and finally Smith. Pitts has a much higher floor IMHO.
I want to buy into the Pitts hype..  
PwndPapi : 4/3/2021 2:31 am : link
But he just doesn't scream Calvin Johnson to me like he should when picked this high. We have seen a bunch of these tweener types picked high on projection. Then again, he's put up production.

He just seems high risk/high reward guy. I think Smith has a much higher chance of making an impact right away and perhaps having a longer career.
Smith weighs like 170 soaking wet  
SGMen : 4/3/2021 5:39 am : link
However Smith really produced against all competition in college. If he was 180 pounds of muscle he'd go top 5 for sure! My fear with him is that in the NFL they will learn how to box him in when he can't break free clean at the LOS. I dunno...

Waddle, if healthy, will produce.
Pitts, well, he is a slightly better version of Engram. But like most I think someone will take him in the Top 10.

Pitts  
jeff57 : 4/3/2021 7:16 am : link
Although I like Smith a lot.
If your not picking Pitts  
blueblood : 4/3/2021 7:30 am : link
your really not understanding how the game of football is played today.
Pitts  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 4/3/2021 8:18 am : link
And please stop with the EE comparisons. They are fundamentally different players. If EE wasn’t on this team, no one would be comparing Pitts to EE.

Smith a close second.

That said Wattle might be the best of the three.
RE: Pitts  
FStubbs : 4/3/2021 9:23 am : link
In comment 15207812 UGADawgs7 said:
Quote:
I am NOT touching. He has the risk of being an EE all over again minus the fact he can catch. You don’t take a TE that high unless you guarantee he is Kelce at worst and idk if Pitts will be a good blocker at the NFL level.


I mean Evan Engram who can catch is a game breaker.
Pitts and Engram aren’t remotely similar  
AcesUp : 4/3/2021 10:17 am : link
The only thing they have in common is that they are both fast. That’s it. I’m not going to highlight Engrams warts lately (hands) because that wasn’t a problem coming out. As receivers, Engram is a run and catch big slot. You try to get him out in space and put the ball in his hands. That’s not Pitts game. Pitts is a massive human being, he has the largest wingspan at TE in NFL history. Unlike Engram in college, he actually lined up outside and played “WR”. 36% of his snaps were on the perimeter last year, he was beating SEC corners.. Hes a big bodied small forward with speed that also wins contested catches. He’s a faster Plax upgraded for modern offenses.

You’d probably be wasting Pitts as a blocker but physically he has the tools to grow in that area. He’s a big big dude.
Who I would pick is probably Smith  
allstarjim : 4/3/2021 10:52 am : link
Who I think the Giants are going to pick is Waddle. I've had this hunch they are going to covet him.

And that's not a bad thing. What Waddle can do with the ball in his hands is special. Bith of the 'Bama receivers will be immediate impact players.
I don't see Pitts  
allstarjim : 4/3/2021 10:56 am : link
As a player you want at TE. And I don't see him out wide on the Giants with Golladay on the other side. Waddle and Smith are both the kind of receivers that will provide the ying to Golladay's yang.

When the Giants have a trio of receivers of Waddle, Golladay, and Shepard, with Saquon in the backfield and Engram at TE, it's pick your poison.
it  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/3/2021 11:00 am : link
seems that most people think Pitts will not make it close to our pick.

Cossell gushed about Waddle. Said he likes Smith but he has to be used in motion/off the line because he is easier to jam because of his size.
None  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/3/2021 11:01 am : link
of the asshats or pundits seem to be linking CB with the Giants given the Jackson signing, but if I were GM, I would not discount taking the Alabama cornerback.
---  
Peppers : 4/3/2021 11:02 am : link
From what I've heard, Pitts will be going to Atlanta at 4.. If they happen to have a change of heart, Pitts doesn't get past Miami at 6.

He will not be available at 11.
RE: ---  
ryanmkeane : 4/3/2021 11:08 am : link
In comment 15208179 Peppers said:
Quote:
From what I've heard, Pitts will be going to Atlanta at 4.. If they happen to have a change of heart, Pitts doesn't get past Miami at 6.

He will not be available at 11.

thanks Peppers!

It would be somewhat interesting if Miami chose Pitts over Chase. Perhaps they like their young wideouts and realize that someone like Pitts doesn’t come around often. And Chade is just another #1 type receiver that can be had in every round 1 of a draft
RE: None  
ryanmkeane : 4/3/2021 11:09 am : link
In comment 15208177 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
of the asshats or pundits seem to be linking CB with the Giants given the Jackson signing, but if I were GM, I would not discount taking the Alabama cornerback.

Yep, if the WR targets and Pitts are all gone, it will be interesting to see if Surtain II would be the pick over someone like Phillips or Paye.

Even though edge is a greater need, you can definitely see Surtain being the better pro vs the edge guys
I think Pitts  
ryanmkeane : 4/3/2021 11:10 am : link
is the true “luxury pick” of the draft for the Giants. They don’t expect him to be there, if he is it would take them about 5 seconds to take him.
I doubt he’s there as well  
AcesUp : 4/3/2021 11:11 am : link
One of them will be though. He’s the least likely of the 3 for sure.
Watching more clips of  
ryanmkeane : 4/3/2021 11:14 am : link
Waddle today. Man. He is just absurdly fast and quick once he has the ball in his hands. I’m talking more impressive than Beckham pre injury. It would be really exciting to have this guy along with Barkley and Golladay.
RE: it  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 4/3/2021 11:22 am : link
In comment 15208176 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
seems that most people think Pitts will not make it close to our pick.

Cossell gushed about Waddle. Said he likes Smith but he has to be used in motion/off the line because he is easier to jam because of his size.


The Smith/Waddle thing is off because out of the two, Waddle was the one who was used in motion far more often. CBs rarely even attempted to jam Smith because they feared his quickness off the line.

Cossell is great but it seems like he is making assumptions about Smiths weight on the next level, because “jamming” him didn’t work at all in college.
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/3/2021 11:30 am : link
A poster posted a comparison breakdown of the two and the evaluator said what you just said, Waddle wasn't jammed because CBs feared his deep speed.

The evaluator did point out that Smith did use excellent technique at times to escape the jam but did admit he had problems with press coverage too and said that Smith will have to play more of the slot and Z positions at the pro level.
Jaylen Waddle vs. DeVonta Smith: How do the two Alabama receivers stack up as NFL prospects? - ( New Window )
RE: RE: ---  
Peppers : 4/3/2021 11:35 am : link
In comment 15208187 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
In comment 15208179 Peppers said:


Quote:


From what I've heard, Pitts will be going to Atlanta at 4.. If they happen to have a change of heart, Pitts doesn't get past Miami at 6.

He will not be available at 11.


thanks Peppers!

It would be somewhat interesting if Miami chose Pitts over Chase. Perhaps they like their young wideouts and realize that someone like Pitts doesn’t come around often. And Chade is just another #1 type receiver that can be had in every round 1 of a draft


Dan Mullen accurately described Pitts as a Unicorn. That's how the majority of the league views him as well. A unique talent. He immediately elevates your offense.

From the people, I've spoken with, the prospects who get the juices flowing the most - Pitts, Sewell, and Waddle. All unique in their own way.

Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/3/2021 11:35 am : link
Strike my point about the evaluator and press coverage. He said the opposite or what you said.
watching that breakdown  
BigBlueCane : 4/3/2021 11:46 am : link
I'm not convinced by all the Mac Jones love.
I think Waddle will be there for sure  
GFAN52 : 4/3/2021 11:48 am : link
But not Smith or Pitts. I wonder where the Giants have Waddle and Smith ranked.
I was initially team Smith on this one  
Bear vs Shark : 4/3/2021 11:53 am : link
but this board has convinced me that it should be Pitts, provided the Giants can actually play him split out at WR a substantial amount of time.
RE: Pitts would essentially be our Kelce......  
Bear vs Shark : 4/3/2021 11:54 am : link
In comment 15207679 Simms11 said:
Quote:
Easy choice, however he won’t be there at 11.


Maybe I'm blinded by the hype, but I have way higher expectations for Pitts than becoming another Kelce
RE: None  
jeff57 : 4/3/2021 11:57 am : link
In comment 15208177 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
of the asshats or pundits seem to be linking CB with the Giants given the Jackson signing, but if I were GM, I would not discount taking the Alabama cornerback.


I don’t see him getting by Dallas.
RE: I was initially team Smith on this one  
GFAN52 : 4/3/2021 11:57 am : link
In comment 15208227 Bear vs Shark said:
Quote:
but this board has convinced me that it should be Pitts, provided the Giants can actually play him split out at WR a substantial amount of time.


You better get aboard team Waddle and Smith, since it’s doubtful Pitts makes it to 11.
RE: If your not picking Pitts  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/3/2021 1:03 pm : link
In comment 15207990 blueblood said:
Quote:
your really not understanding how the game of football is played today.


Can you expound on this? I'm interested.
RE: None  
Zeke's Alibi : 4/3/2021 1:07 pm : link
In comment 15208177 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
of the asshats or pundits seem to be linking CB with the Giants given the Jackson signing, but if I were GM, I would not discount taking the Alabama cornerback.


I think it's because if it comes down to Paye and Surtain, Paye makes a helluva lot more sense with our roster right now. Personally I think they are both in that same tier. Both have pretty high floors and should be solid starters and Paye has an interesting ceiling, but the odds of him hitting it are low. Just the way I see it.
RE: RE: If your not picking Pitts  
Zeke's Alibi : 4/3/2021 1:08 pm : link
In comment 15208288 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
In comment 15207990 blueblood said:


Quote:


your really not understanding how the game of football is played today.



Can you expound on this? I'm interested.


It's about creating substitution mismatches. When you throw Pitts out there, you literally can't match personnel properly because you can move him around and audible. There's like 3 guys in the NFL that can follow him around.
RE: RE: it  
Zeke's Alibi : 4/3/2021 1:12 pm : link
In comment 15208206 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
In comment 15208176 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


seems that most people think Pitts will not make it close to our pick.

Cossell gushed about Waddle. Said he likes Smith but he has to be used in motion/off the line because he is easier to jam because of his size.



The Smith/Waddle thing is off because out of the two, Waddle was the one who was used in motion far more often. CBs rarely even attempted to jam Smith because they feared his quickness off the line.

Cossell is great but it seems like he is making assumptions about Smiths weight on the next level, because “jamming” him didn’t work at all in college.


Technique beats size at the line of scrimmage, which is probably lost on your average fan. Obviously being bigger helps, but if you have great hand technique and then can make you pay with quickness and speed, you don't see guys like that get pressed as much. He really is Marvin Harrison 2.0.
RE: Pitts and Engram aren’t remotely similar  
Zeke's Alibi : 4/3/2021 1:13 pm : link
In comment 15208131 AcesUp said:
Quote:
The only thing they have in common is that they are both fast. That’s it. I’m not going to highlight Engrams warts lately (hands) because that wasn’t a problem coming out. As receivers, Engram is a run and catch big slot. You try to get him out in space and put the ball in his hands. That’s not Pitts game. Pitts is a massive human being, he has the largest wingspan at TE in NFL history. Unlike Engram in college, he actually lined up outside and played “WR”. 36% of his snaps were on the perimeter last year, he was beating SEC corners.. Hes a big bodied small forward with speed that also wins contested catches. He’s a faster Plax upgraded for modern offenses.

You’d probably be wasting Pitts as a blocker but physically he has the tools to grow in that area. He’s a big big dude.


Yeah, and unlike Engram, he has really good feet and long arms. Engram single handedly fucked up running plays with his poor blocking. Pitts won't be mowing anyone over, but at least he can stalk block and get in the way and let our All World RB make reads off that.
Pitts. Enough said.  
Blue21 : 4/3/2021 2:34 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: If your not picking Pitts  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/3/2021 2:36 pm : link
In comment 15208291 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
In comment 15208288 sb from NYT Forum said:


Quote:


In comment 15207990 blueblood said:


Quote:


your really not understanding how the game of football is played today.



Can you expound on this? I'm interested.



It's about creating substitution mismatches. When you throw Pitts out there, you literally can't match personnel properly because you can move him around and audible. There's like 3 guys in the NFL that can follow him around.


My worry is that mismatches is the same argument we hear why Engram is an "asset". At #11 I want a guy that can get separation and run great routes on his own, not just based on who is defending him.

Again, I haven't watch any Miami games so I have no idea if he has the route running and quickness to get open at the snap. But if his measurables and speed are the major appeal how is he not Vernon Davis 2.0?
RE: Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 4/3/2021 3:02 pm : link
In comment 15208217 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Strike my point about the evaluator and press coverage. He said the opposite or what you said.


He actually seems to agree with my point. He basically says that Jamming Smith at the LOS rarely worked in college despite his size. He also mentions how Waddle was used in motion/off the line more often.

Smith destroyed DBs who tried to jam him and overpower him at the LOS, his quickness and technique were too much. Ja’Marr Chase is 30lbs bigger than Smith and an extremely strong individual for his size, but DBs seemed to have more success jamming him at the LOS in college.

Waddle is the guy who we have limited experience with judging how he does against press coverage because of how he was used in Alabama. He was used in motion much more often than Smith.

Smith = dominant vs. press coverage at College level, elite release at LOS
Waddle = Unproven vs. press due to motion/slot usage, in theory has quickness to be fine

If Cossell thinks Smith is the one more likely to struggle vs. press coverage and needs to be set in motion/off the line to get free, it’s not based on anything they did on the field in college.
Which isn’t to say Cossell is wrong  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 4/3/2021 3:19 pm : link
Just that if he feels that way, he must simply believe that Smiths size just won’t work on the NFL level against the world class athletes who play CB in the NFL.

It’s a worry that I have too, Smiths weight is just crazy.

But I’ve seen Smith roast plenty of top SEC CBs in press coverage, and many of those guys will play or are already playing in the NFL.

The quickness, technique, release package he showed in college; I just have a hard time believing that it goes from one of his most impressive traits in college to worthless at the pro level.
All look like  
Ron Johnson : 4/3/2021 4:50 pm : link
Good players. When I watch waddle I see Tyreek Hill. I’d love to see how that speed would open up the Giants offense.
RE: ---  
santacruzom : 4/3/2021 4:54 pm : link
In comment 15208179 Peppers said:
Quote:
From what I've heard, Pitts will be going to Atlanta at 4.


I've heard that too, which seems like the same sort of decision the Giants made picking Barkley 2nd. They're going to try one more run with Ryan? We'll see.
Corners don't dare try to jam Waddle, Osi  
allstarjim : 9:15 am : link
They give him an absurd amount of cushion.
