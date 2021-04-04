for display only
Chris Canty on Daniel Jones..... FWIW

Jalapeno : 4/4/2021 9:55 pm
Quote:
Mara said the entire building “thinks the world” of Jones, which echoes the sentiments of general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge. But Mara took things a step further, saying Jones has the potential to follow the same path as Eli Manning.

In other words, Mara expects multiple titles out of Jones.

“Yes he does [have what it takes],” Mara said. “I can say that without any hesitation. . . I don’t see why [he couldn’t win multiple titles]. If we put the right pieces around him.”


Canty in response;

Quote:
“I don’t know how [Mara] can say that definitively based on what we’ve seen from DJ his first couple of years. I mean, he’s got 39 turnovers in two seasons starting. It’s hard to win consistently when your quarterback is turning the ball over 20 times a year,” Canty said. “I just don’t know how you make that statement.”

Canty said that although the Giants may like Jones the person, there’s absolutely no reason to believe he can have any level of success in the NFL.

“Based on the production — or lack thereof — there’s no way you can have conviction that Daniel Jones is your guy going forward,” Canty said.

Sour grapes...  
'25GiantsPride : 4/4/2021 10:00 pm : link
On top of trying to work the NY media market. I remember Eli's first two year's....😵‍💫
He is right  
TommyWiseau : 4/4/2021 10:01 pm : link
They probably love how hard a worker he is, how great a person, etc.. but he needs to now translate that onto the field. It's put up or shut up and I think DG and Judge are going to do their hardest come April 29th to get this kid another weapon or two.
...  
Ben in Tampa : 4/4/2021 10:02 pm : link
Quote:
Although he acknowledges that Jones is hampered by a bad offensive scheme, bad offensive line and underwhelming receivers, Canty still faults Jones for all of the team’s offensive woes. And in the end, Canty also believes Mara took his support of Jones entirely too far.
Eli was a freaking  
section125 : 4/4/2021 10:03 pm : link
turnover machine.

Who gives a shit what Canty says. Did Canty include the 6 INTs that bounced off Engram's hands?
Time will tell  
eric2425ny : 4/4/2021 10:04 pm : link
We signed Golladay and Rudolph and Barkley will be back. I’m assuming they will pick a WR in the first 3 rounds and another Guard to push the guys we have now.

It’s a big year for both Jones and Judge. Not comparing Jones to Allen necessarily, but Bills fans were not exactly thrilled with Josh Allen after year 2 and look what happened there. The Bills traded for Diggs, added Gabriel Davis and drafted the RB from Utah to add depth to that group. The results spoke for themselves. Keep in mind that the Bills GM was an executive under Gettleman in Carolina. Us seemingly mirroring their approach this offseason is not that far fetched when you look at us adding Golladay.

Look, he’s not entirely wrong  
Ben in Tampa : 4/4/2021 10:05 pm : link
Jones has to prove he’s the guy. The Giants went out and spent money on a big time player maker. They got him an a big time safety blanket. They’ve got the draft and second tier free agency to give him more weapons, more linemen, etc.

It’s his third year. Second in the same system. The coaching staff is top level. No more excuses for Jones. He’s gotta prove it this year. I think he can do it.
RE: Eli was a freaking  
eric2425ny : 4/4/2021 10:08 pm : link
In comment 15209330 section125 said:
Quote:
turnover machine.

Who gives a shit what Canty says. Did Canty include the 6 INTs that bounced off Engram's hands?


Yup, I remember fans being really frustrated with Eli after his first few years wondering if he was “the guy”. And he had a much much better supporting cast around him. Toomer, Shockey, Barber, Strahan, excellent offensive line, and Burress in year 2. Jones had virtually none of that with no one close to Toomer or Burress level at WR and no RB close to Tiki with Barkley hurt. The offensive line speaks for itself, didn’t start to gel until the second half of Jones’ second season.
Jones  
AcidTest : 4/4/2021 10:11 pm : link
is either in over his head or his performance has been hindered by a lack of weapons. I am in the latter category, but agree the answer is as yet unknown. But we should have an answer at the end of this season.
Canty  
Straw Hat : 4/4/2021 10:12 pm : link
Has been negative on the giants ever since he retired. Shits on them at any opportunity.
I never liked Canty  
LeonBright45 : 4/4/2021 10:13 pm : link
He was always just another ex-Cowboy prick who is not likable in any way. He likes to hear himself talk but he never has anything to say. He is lucky to have a job and a ring that he didn't contribute much to earning.
Hard to argue with Canty...  
bw in dc : 4/4/2021 10:15 pm : link
since the first two chapters of Jones's career have been ordinary - at best.

Mara, of course, is saying what he should say. But I really wish these Eli comps would just end. They just aren't the same players. Eli has considerably more arm talent and pedigree. Jones is a better athlete and runner.
RE: Time will tell  
giantstock : 4/4/2021 10:20 pm : link
In comment 15209331 eric2425ny said:
Quote:


It’s a big year for both Jones and Judge.


why is it a big year for Judge?

For example, if Jones and/or Barkley don't perform it's on Gettleman, isn't it?

RE: Eli was a freaking  
Matt M. : 4/4/2021 10:20 pm : link
In comment 15209330 section125 said:
Quote:
turnover machine.

Who gives a shit what Canty says. Did Canty include the 6 INTs that bounced off Engram's hands?
Are you counting all the INTs caused by Randle, Manningham, etc.?
RE: Hard to argue with Canty...  
section125 : 4/4/2021 10:22 pm : link
In comment 15209340 bw in dc said:
Quote:
since the first two chapters of Jones's career have been ordinary - at best.

Mara, of course, is saying what he should say. But I really wish these Eli comps would just end. They just aren't the same players. Eli has considerably more arm talent and pedigree. Jones is a better athlete and runner.


Last year sucked with a new oline, new OC, no OTAs and no weapons, but he clearly cut back on the fumbles that still needs improving on.
His 1st year was not ordinary. Yes we can harp on the turn overs (especially fumbles) were awful. But he had some really good games and broke some rookie records, didn't he?

This year should let us know, but a certain group has already made up its' mind hasn't it?
He has a lot to prove  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/4/2021 10:24 pm : link
I am concerned but he has been dealt a tough hand. Winning in NY takes a special person. We have Joe Willie, Simms (Hosteltler a half) and Manning. Two teams and 50 years and three QB's got to the destination.

Let's hope he takes a big step this year. It won't be from lack of effort and that is all we can ask imo. Get the run game going and he has a shot.
I think it is perfectly possible and logical to be a Giants fan,  
Matt M. : 4/4/2021 10:24 pm : link
love the Giants, like Daniel Jones, yet NOT believe without any doubt that he has what it takes, he is the man, whatever. That is not the same thing as saying he sucks, he can never win, etc. It works both ways. For some, there were enough nice throws in year one to make them WANT to believe. For others, there were enough INTs, fumbles, and sacks, plus a very ordinary showing when he couldn't run to have doubts.

After two years, I think objectively, the jury has to still be out on Jones. This is a crucial year for him. He either has to take a step forward, or they have to be willing to move on, take their medicine, and draft another QB.
Pro Jones point at team around him, the anti- Jones point at  
George from PA : 4/4/2021 10:24 pm : link
The turnovers....but the truth is somewhere in the middle.

TBD

We should have a much clearer picture soon enough
It was dumb of Mara to answer the question the way he did.  
robbieballs2003 : 4/4/2021 10:24 pm : link
Take advice from Judge. Don't talk about championships. Focus on the process and the results take care of themselves.
In fact  
Producer : 4/4/2021 10:27 pm : link
Canty is 100% right. This kid has done nothing to show he is a championship QB. If you think he has you are tripping on the blue Kool-Aid.

It is very hard to be an NFL QB. Even harder to succeed. And much harder still to win titles. Jones isn't even at first base, and we're entering his third year. If he doesn't start playing great, this season, it will be time to move on.
Give us the ring back, Chris  
Geomon : 4/4/2021 10:30 pm : link
RE: In fact  
section125 : 4/4/2021 10:31 pm : link
In comment 15209357 Producer said:
Quote:
Canty is 100% right. This kid has done nothing to show he is a championship QB. If you think he has you are tripping on the blue Kool-Aid.

It is very hard to be an NFL QB. Even harder to succeed. And much harder still to win titles. Jones isn't even at first base, and we're entering his third year. If he doesn't start playing great, this season, it will be time to move on.


Every QB in the NFL should be judged on his first two seasons......
RE: ...  
Hammer : 4/4/2021 10:31 pm : link
In comment 15209329 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:


Quote:


Although he acknowledges that Jones is hampered by a bad offensive scheme, bad offensive line and underwhelming receivers, Canty still faults Jones for all of the team’s offensive woes. And in the end, Canty also believes Mara took his support of Jones entirely too far.


So Canty acknowledges that the scheme, line and receivers suck but Jones is at fault for all of the offensive problems?

How does that even make sense?

Sometimes I think these media guys talk just to fill time. The shit they say is grounded in thin air.
RE: RE: Hard to argue with Canty...  
bw in dc : 4/4/2021 10:35 pm : link
In comment 15209349 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15209340 bw in dc said:


Quote:


since the first two chapters of Jones's career have been ordinary - at best.

Mara, of course, is saying what he should say. But I really wish these Eli comps would just end. They just aren't the same players. Eli has considerably more arm talent and pedigree. Jones is a better athlete and runner.



Last year sucked with a new oline, new OC, no OTAs and no weapons, but he clearly cut back on the fumbles that still needs improving on.
His 1st year was not ordinary. Yes we can harp on the turn overs (especially fumbles) were awful. But he had some really good games and broke some rookie records, didn't he?

This year should let us know, but a certain group has already made up its' mind hasn't it?


We've covered this real estate quite a bit, but, yes, Jones did have some good games his rookie year. But those were offset by some poor moments. Which is to be expected for a rookie. And that showed up in a QBR that was ordinary versus the rest of the league.

And, yes, 2021 is a critical year for sure.

My mind isn't made up, but I wouldn't buy anymore Jones stock. I would suggest one more year of holding the stock.
RE: RE: ...  
Matt M. : 4/4/2021 10:36 pm : link
In comment 15209362 Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15209329 Ben in Tampa said:


Quote:




Quote:


Although he acknowledges that Jones is hampered by a bad offensive scheme, bad offensive line and underwhelming receivers, Canty still faults Jones for all of the team’s offensive woes. And in the end, Canty also believes Mara took his support of Jones entirely too far.





So Canty acknowledges that the scheme, line and receivers suck but Jones is at fault for all of the offensive problems?

How does that even make sense?

Sometimes I think these media guys talk just to fill time. The shit they say is grounded in thin air.
Except that's one excerpt from the article that is not a direct quote. I doubt very highly that Canty blames Jones for all their woes. That is equally as insane. But, yes, he does think Mara took his praise too far based on what we've seen thus far.
Lol...  
'25GiantsPride : 4/4/2021 11:18 pm : link
Stats don't lie. We are heading into Jone's third year.Canty's been a bitter former Giant for awhile. Big year for Jone's coming up. I thank daily that I'm not a Jet's fan...
RE: Hard to argue with Canty...  
HomerJones45 : 4/4/2021 11:20 pm : link
In comment 15209340 bw in dc said:
Quote:
since the first two chapters of Jones's career have been ordinary - at best.

Mara, of course, is saying what he should say. But I really wish these Eli comps would just end. They just aren't the same players. Eli has considerably more arm talent and pedigree. Jones is a better athlete and runner.
Not the same players, not the same offense and not the same era.

In 2020, for example, Nick Mullens had the worst int percentage in the NFL at 3.7%. that would not have made the top 10 in 2006. Drew Lock led the NFL with 15 picks in 2020. that would not have been 13th highest in 2006.

I don't know whether Jones will be good long term or not. He's one of those players that both sides of the debate can find something to point to in support of their position, and I don't think that comparing qb's in different offenses in different eras is apropos. What Manning did or didn't do has no bearing on whether Jones will be what his supporters think he will be.
Canty  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/4/2021 11:44 pm : link
is an odd guy... at times, he has alternated between Giants "homer" and "hater"... it seems he's been on the "hater" side of things in recent months.

Not saying he is right or wrong, but he's not consistent.
RE: In fact  
LeonBright45 : 4/4/2021 11:50 pm : link
In comment 15209357 Producer said:
Quote:
Canty is 100% right. This kid has done nothing to show he is a championship QB. If you think he has you are tripping on the blue Kool-Aid.

It is very hard to be an NFL QB. Even harder to succeed. And much harder still to win titles. Jones isn't even at first base, and we're entering his third year. If he doesn't start playing great, this season, it will be time to move on.


Nobody wants to have to read your opinion and drivel on the subject of Daniel Jones. Please just take everyone's advice and just STFU already.
RE: RE: In fact  
HMunster : 4/4/2021 11:54 pm : link
In comment 15209361 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15209357 Producer said:


Quote:


Canty is 100% right. This kid has done nothing to show he is a championship QB. If you think he has you are tripping on the blue Kool-Aid.

It is very hard to be an NFL QB. Even harder to succeed. And much harder still to win titles. Jones isn't even at first base, and we're entering his third year. If he doesn't start playing great, this season, it will be time to move on.



Every QB in the NFL should be judged on his first two seasons......

LOL

I heard Dallas has this kid they picked #1 overall, named Troy Aikman.
Year 1: 11 games / 1,749 yards / 9 TDs / 18 INTs / 52.9% completion
Year 2: 15 games / 2,579 yards / 11 TDs / 18 INTs / 56.6% completion

He obviously sucks. They should get rid of him. He’s definitely not worth the #1 overall pick and will never be a good NFL quarterback.
Some stats for some perspective...  
RomanWH : 4/4/2021 11:58 pm : link
Eli's first 2 full seasons stats:
2005 - 17 Ints and 9 fumbles
2006 - 18 Ints and 9 fumbles
Makes for a total of 53.

In his rookie year, he played 9 games(7 starts) and had 9 Ints and 3 fumbles. Which if you did the math, would prorate out to be about 21 total turnovers.

There was another player who in his first two seasons:
-12 Ints and 12 fumbles
-14 Ints and 11 fumbles
Makes for a total of 49 over 2 seasons. That player's Tom Brady.
RE: In fact  
Jay on the Island : 12:09 am : link
In comment 15209357 Producer said:
Quote:
Canty is 100% right. This kid has done nothing to show he is a championship QB. If you think he has you are tripping on the blue Kool-Aid.

It is very hard to be an NFL QB. Even harder to succeed. And much harder still to win titles. Jones isn't even at first base, and we're entering his third year. If he doesn't start playing great, this season, it will be time to move on.

How predictable.
Two things can be simultaneously true about Canty's comments:  
Big Blue Blogger : 12:33 am : link
1) He's generally right about 2021 being a critical year in which Jones needs to protect the ball and show he can win, under less than perfect conditions.

2) His opinion isn't worth any more, at this point, than anyone else's. He's not in the building evaluating tape with the coaching staff. He's just looking at the same stats and won-loss record we are, and drawing conclusions that many of us have drawn.

As for Eli Manning, he wasn't just a turnover machine early on. 2010 was horrendous. And while injuries to his supporting cast were a factor, he also made some of the most boneheaded plays I've ever seen... in his seventh season.
RE: Two things can be simultaneously true about Canty's comments:  
Matt M. : 1:29 am : link
In comment 15209394 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
1) He's generally right about 2021 being a critical year in which Jones needs to protect the ball and show he can win, under less than perfect conditions.

2) His opinion isn't worth any more, at this point, than anyone else's. He's not in the building evaluating tape with the coaching staff. He's just looking at the same stats and won-loss record we are, and drawing conclusions that many of us have drawn.

As for Eli Manning, he wasn't just a turnover machine early on. 2010 was horrendous. And while injuries to his supporting cast were a factor, he also made some of the most boneheaded plays I've ever seen... in his seventh season.
I never felt 2010 was horrendous. Too many take the easy way out and look only at his INTs that year. He also completed 63% of his passes, threw for over 4000 years, had 31 TDs. He had a lot of very good games with a some bad plays. And, they won 10 games that year. By no stretch would I rave about his season, but I also wouldn't say it was horrendous and I always felt it laid the groundwork for 2011 from him.
RE: Two things can be simultaneously true about Canty's comments:  
Optimus-NY : 1:32 am : link
In comment 15209394 Big Blue Blogger said:
Quote:
1) He's generally right about 2021 being a critical year in which Jones needs to protect the ball and show he can win, under less than perfect conditions.

2) His opinion isn't worth any more, at this point, than anyone else's. He's not in the building evaluating tape with the coaching staff. He's just looking at the same stats and won-loss record we are, and drawing conclusions that many of us have drawn.

As for Eli Manning, he wasn't just a turnover machine early on. 2010 was horrendous. And while injuries to his supporting cast were a factor, he also made some of the most boneheaded plays I've ever seen... in his seventh season.


Remember Eli's underhand/sideways toss into the end zone near the goal line in the Titans game at home that year that they lost to that scumbag Jeff Fisher? I wanted to strangle Eli after seeing him make that Fevre-esque "throw."
This thread is like a who's who of dupes  
Greg from LI : 2:40 am : link
Anyway I see the silly comparisons to Eli are continuing.
Greg: I agree that the comparisons to Eli are dumb.  
Big Blue Blogger : 3:55 am : link
They also seem to be inescapable. Manning was the Giants’ QB for fifteen years, and Jones’s immediate predecessor. Similarities to Eli are often cited as part of DJ’s appeal to the organization. I think that’s stupid and irrelevant, but it’s not going away.

Eli was a pretty good regular season QB who had two magical playoff runs. His career was unique and bizarre, and probably shouldn’t be used as a yardstick for anyone else, including Daniel Jones. Plus Jones is a completely different player, with both capabilities and limitations that Manning didn’t have. Reporters keep framing the dumb comparisons though, and Mara went down the rabbit hole when he could have just said “Eli was Eli. We want Daniel to be Daniel, not Eli.”
I just can't get  
madeinstars : 4:21 am : link
With the Eli comparisons. First of all that's a sample size of 1. Even if Jones' stats were exactly the same as Eli's in his first two years, that wouldn't mean shit about how he ends up.

Secondly, the NFL is a completely different league regarding QB's coming out of college and performing. 1st round QB's are expected to produce quickly once they are in the NFL and both the college game and the NFL have evolved for that to be completely possible.

Instead of comparing to Eli 20 years ago, ask yourself if any QB's turned it around from being iffy after 2 years to being THE guy.

An argument could be made for Tannehill, but he needed a complete change of scenery for it to happen. Maybe Mayfield? But he sure still has a lot of doubters on this sub.
RE: I just can't get  
madeinstars : 4:22 am : link
In comment 15209405 madeinstars said:
Quote:
With the Eli comparisons. First of all that's a sample size of 1. Even if Jones' stats were exactly the same as Eli's in his first two years, that wouldn't mean shit about how he ends up.

Secondly, the NFL is a completely different league regarding QB's coming out of college and performing. 1st round QB's are expected to produce quickly once they are in the NFL and both the college game and the NFL have evolved for that to be completely possible.

Instead of comparing to Eli 20 years ago, ask yourself if any QB's turned it around from being iffy after 2 years to being THE guy.

An argument could be made for Tannehill, but he needed a complete change of scenery for it to happen. Maybe Mayfield? But he sure still has a lot of doubters on this sub.


I meant to say forum, not sub. I'm not on Reddit, wtf?
Madeinstars: Josh Allen.  
Big Blue Blogger : 4:43 am : link
More progress in Year 2 than DJ, but the big leap was in Year 3. Also Cam Newton, if you go back a few more years. But the sample size for QBs is always small, and each case is unique.
Also Dak Prescott.  
Big Blue Blogger : 4:49 am : link
His stats were always pretty good, but he didn’t become anyone’s idea of a $140MM QB until year 4.
the more often  
BigBlueCane : 4:59 am : link
a former player appears on ESPN, the more likely they are to move towards "hot takes" then actual commentary.

Jones has to play much better then he has been. Lets see if he can rise to the occasion.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:00 am : link
Based on what he's shown thus far, the thought of Jones winning MULTIPLE Super Bowls here is laughable. That doesn't mean it can't change...
RE: Hard to argue with Canty...  
Capt. Don : 6:17 am : link
In comment 15209340 bw in dc said:
Quote:
since the first two chapters of Jones's career have been ordinary - at best.

Mara, of course, is saying what he should say. But I really wish these Eli comps would just end. They just aren't the same players. Eli has considerably more arm talent and pedigree. Jones is a better athlete and runner.


I dont agree that Eli had more arm talent - not at all. Early in his career Eli had much better pocket presence and later in his career he was much better at making the right reads but Jones has better arm talent, IMO.
RE: Canty  
Jim in Tampa : 6:25 am : link
In comment 15209381 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is an odd guy... at times, he has alternated between Giants "homer" and "hater"... it seems he's been on the "hater" side of things in recent months.

Not saying he is right or wrong, but he's not consistent.

I really don't pay much attention to Canty's takes or any of those ESPN shows. But if an ex-player seems like a Giants "homer" at some times and a Giants "hater" at other times, wouldn't the most likely observation be that he is at all times expressing his honest opinion?
Just look  
mdthedream : 7:00 am : link
at the weapons we have had in the last two years. Slayton is the top guy and he is avg the rest I mean come on. The Oline was a mess that improved at the end of last year. I think this coaching staff has the team going in the right direction. Losing Barkley the only real offensive weapon we have was a big blow. I think addding KG will be huge but I do believe we should add more weapons. Every team in the league didn't respect the offensive players we had I would have pressured the giants all day long and we all know the wr couldn't get open. Engram lost us two game on his own.
Here comes the Canty  
MtDizzle : 7:08 am : link
hate now, comical. How dare he have an opinion about a QB with a lot to prove.
Canty has bashed NYG for drafting Barkley over Darnold forever  
Rjanyg : 7:18 am : link
How has that worked out so far? Barkley had a great rookie year and has shown big play ability and had since been hurt. The Jets maybe selecting a QB with the 2nd pick this year.

It can be argued that both Jones and Darnold haven’t had great talent around them. Both teams are still trying to rebuild the O Line and have finally added some targets with the draft yet to come.

I like Jones and I actually think Darnold is solid. Canty is part of a nonstop media that needs to justify their existence by being overly critical about a position he hasn’t played.
.  
Danny Kanell : 7:22 am : link
The turnover thing is getting old and lazy and typical of a media talking head, which Canty has become. I think a Jones had 1 pick and 1 fumble in his last 6 games last season. He’s been improving pretty significantly in that area.

I think the bigger question is does he make enough plays to win consistently. That’s what we need to find out.
RE: .  
Big Blue '56 : 7:30 am : link
In comment 15209427 Danny Kanell said:
Quote:
The turnover thing is getting old and lazy and typical of a media talking head, which Canty has become. I think a Jones had 1 pick and 1 fumble in his last 6 games last season. He’s been improving pretty significantly in that area.

I think the bigger question is does he make enough plays to win consistently. That’s what we need to find out.


Thank you. See how simple a rational post is? 😎
What Canty and many others don’t seem to understand  
BillT : 7:31 am : link
I’d that DG, JJ, and JM have information that he doesn’t. What they know about DJ is far more than what he’s shown on the field. They have two years of practice tape just for starters. JJ isn’t tying himself to Jones for no good reason. Ultimately, Jones does have to show it on the field but those who only have what they’ve seen in games are not well informed. Canty should know better even if others don’t.
RE: Eli was a freaking  
Blue21 : 7:31 am : link
In comment 15209330 section125 said:
Quote:
turnover machine.

Who gives a shit what Canty says. Did Canty include the 6 INTs that bounced off Engram's hands?


Totally agree. Mid career he had years he was throwing 25 and 26 pics. Look I hope Daniel can do what Eli did with Chanmpionships but his biggest problems have been fumbles which I think is correctable. Jones threw 12 and 10 pics his first two years I believe.

Now I agree with most of BBI that this is the year Jones needs to take a leap. My concern is people thinking he has to be Drew Brees or Peyton Manning this year or he sucks. I doubt that will happen but he needs to show true development that he can be a top QB in this league.
Nice to see the...  
bw in dc : 7:34 am : link
“Shoot the Messenger” crowd has gathered.

Thou shall not criticize the Giants...
RE: Some stats for some perspective...  
Mellowmood92 : 7:50 am : link
In comment 15209387 RomanWH said:
Quote:
Eli's first 2 full seasons stats:
2005 - 17 Ints and 9 fumbles
2006 - 18 Ints and 9 fumbles
Makes for a total of 53.

In his rookie year, he played 9 games(7 starts) and had 9 Ints and 3 fumbles. Which if you did the math, would prorate out to be about 21 total turnovers.

There was another player who in his first two seasons:
-12 Ints and 12 fumbles
-14 Ints and 11 fumbles
Makes for a total of 49 over 2 seasons. That player's Tom Brady.


I was looking at the same statistics. Another one to add, through Eli's first 23 games (first two seasons) he was sacked 41x. Through DJ's first 27 games (first two seasons) he was sacked 83x!

We all know Eli was very good at getting rid of the ball and not taking sacks, but even taking that into account -the offensive talent Eli played with his first two seasons and the quality of his offensive line, is not comparable to the crap that DJ's been playing with.

I was an Eli laggard  
pjcas18 : 8:00 am : link
and it wasn't just because of the turnovers it was more because of the bad decisions in general and I felt the offense should be better. Eli was different than Jones. With Eli it was because I felt like the OL while in 2005 when it became solidified they hadn't become yet what they wound up being (a very solid line) they were "good enough" and he had probably the best offensive skill players in my Giants memory

Tiki
Shockey
Burress
Toomer

combine that with a solid line and the offense should be better. You can only blame play calling for so long.

Eli bothered me because of the bad decisions.

It wasn't until the 2007 playoffs that I turned around on Eli and even then sometimes after that the bad decision making still came out, but I learned to appreciate what Eli was trying to do and why he made that decision (some times), but either way the 2007 playoffs gave Eli the benefit of the doubt in my mind.

Will Daniel Jones, who has a much worse OL and much worse skill players than Eli (in year 2 for both of them at least) get the chance to have his "2007 playoffs" for doubters like me?

Not sure, but he has been underwhelming and it may be poor OL, poor skill players, and poor scheme, but he makes poor decisions too and he has not yet earned the benefit of the doubt for me, much like Eli didn't for me until the end of his 4th season.
Chris Canty has single handedly  
UConn4523 : 8:02 am : link
ended the Barkley thread and moved it over to his own thread. Selfish prick!
the ONLY consistent take by the media on Jones is the turnovers  
blueblood : 8:09 am : link
-very few comment on the fact that the OL has been horrible.

-That he has learned two different offenses in two years

-That he hasnt played with Barkley most of his starts

-That last year Even Engram CAUSED like 6-8 INTS

-That he has been throwing to household names like CJ Board and Dante Pettis

Danie Jones can make throws. He has to become more consistent. He has to limit the mistakes but he cant become OVERLY cautious. He also has to stay healthy. I believe he can be an very productive QB in this league

-That he excels at throwing against man coverage

-That has some of the best ratings for a deep ball passer

-That when given time ( which is rare ) he has very good ball accuracy
Daniel Jones year 2 highlights - ( New Window )
RE: Nice to see the...  
MtDizzle : 8:26 am : link
In comment 15209437 bw in dc said:
Quote:
“Shoot the Messenger” crowd has gathered.

Thou shall not criticize the Giants...


Seriously. It’s not like he criticized a proven good player. Jones has a ton to prove the giants fan and the entire league.
RE: Hard to argue with Canty...  
k2tampa : 8:48 am : link
In comment 15209340 bw in dc said:
Quote:
since the first two chapters of Jones's career have been ordinary - at best.

Mara, of course, is saying what he should say. But I really wish these Eli comps would just end. They just aren't the same players. Eli has considerably more arm talent and pedigree. Jones is a better athlete and runner.


How quickly they forget. His rookie year was hardly "ordinary at best." The only negative was the fumbles.
12 starts
62 percent completion rate
3,000 yards
24 TDs (fourth most by a rookie) and 12 INT
QB rating 87.7
Threw TD passes in his first 12 starts (breaking the team rookie record for 9 straight games with a TD)

Mannings' first year (9 starts):
48 percent completion
1,050 yards
6 TDs, 9 INTs
55.4 QB rating.

Eli's second year (16 starts)
53 percent
3750 yards
24 TDs, 17 INTs (and 9 fumbles)
76 QB rating

Manning didn't have an 87 QB rating until his fifth year (86.6). And in his second year Manning had Burress, Toomer and Shockey. He had a line of Pettigout, Diehl, O'Hara, Snee and McKenzie.

Jones was the first rookie QB to throw for 350 yards, 5 TDs and no interceptions in a game. He was the first Giants rookie QB to throw 5 TDs in a game. He is one of only three rookie QBs with 4 TDs in three games. The others were Tarkenton and Watson (didn't people on here think trading for Watson was a good idea?).

He had the most passing yards and TDs by a Giant rookie QB. The 12 straight games with a TD tied Manning's record. He broke that in the first game of 2020.

Jones may or may not be a really good QB over his career, but to say his rookie year was ordinary at best is just wrong.
Daniel Jones actually fumbled the ball 6 times  
cosmicj : 8:51 am : link
In his last 6 games. Let’s get the facts straight, please. It’s correct that he improved and threw fewer INTs, with just 1 in those 6 games. At one point, he had thrown 150 straight passes without a pick, so that’s absolutely a sign of progress.
Am I the only one...  
Johnny5 : 9:11 am : link
... that doesn't see Canty's comments as that horrible? He didn't really attack the guy he just said there's no way to say with conviction that he's the guy at this point?

Thx Capt. Obvious. WTF is Mara supposed to say? Yeah uh, I like Daniel a lot as a person but we just don't know if he's the guy yet.

Ugh I remember the Eli back and forth driving me crazy but this shit with Jones every single day over and over is driving me nuts.

RE: Am I the only one...  
UConn4523 : 9:12 am : link
In comment 15209522 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
... that doesn't see Canty's comments as that horrible? He didn't really attack the guy he just said there's no way to say with conviction that he's the guy at this point?

Thx Capt. Obvious. WTF is Mara supposed to say? Yeah uh, I like Daniel a lot as a person but we just don't know if he's the guy yet.

Ugh I remember the Eli back and forth driving me crazy but this shit with Jones every single day over and over is driving me nuts.


That's where I'm at. Canty's comments are fine but so are Mara's. Much to do about nothing, IMO.
i swear  
djm : 9:30 am : link
people turn into dumb fucking idiots when it comes to sports talk.

No one "expects" multiple titles from anyone. What Mara was trying to convey to the world of stupid, was he liked Jones. He thinks Jones is worth the time and effort.

Canty is a moron too.
Jones  
MotownGIANTS : 9:30 am : link
does have the some things to prove. They are upgrading his supporting cast so there should not be any excuses. Though a hedge on the OL would be ideal. Not only did the try to give him more weapons and a new security blank. They upgraded the deal as well.


Now in regards to Jones TOs ... he improved to me in my eyes if if you take away 6 volleyball INTs and give them to the guy that deserves his numbers are 11:4.Yes his TDs went down but assess him and the situation properly his #1 weapon has stone hands. His vet elder statesmen is done with a fork in his back. Slayton did not take his next step. Shep is a good sloy guy now playing out of position when he does play. We all know about the OL. Jones cut down on the fumbles, finally started having better ball protection technique and again less picks. All with a defunct run game until the latter portion of the season and it was never a put extra defenders in the box ground game, (Again SB's presence on the field makes the O better).

Jones should play a lot better a full off-season couple years in the system and the additions mentioned above. Mara's assessment is not that far off Jones has the **potential** no question. Can he put it together? As we know in pro sports a big part is desire and commmittment. That is suppose to be his biggest asset. How many times have we seen a situation or organization ruin a guy?

They are righting the ship and if Jones does flop this year or shows that the potential just can't be capped properly. The D should be complete, the O loaded with weapons, and a young improving OL...you go wholesale on getting a proven product as the QB.
actually no  
djm : 9:32 am : link
Canty isn't a moron. He just knows how the sports talk world works. It's fed by the vapors of hysterics and hot takes. Fans lap it up.
RE: This thread is like a who's who of dupes  
djm : 9:35 am : link
In comment 15209402 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
Anyway I see the silly comparisons to Eli are continuing.


If you allow for the slight leap that last year was essentially a pumped up rookie year for Jones, the comparison isn't silly at all.

Not sure why we can't treat 2020 as a developmental year for Jones. It most definitely was, in every single sense.

Any other team. Any other QB. Year 2, but year 1 with an entirely new staff, plus the covid crap, BBI would be saying it was a developmental year. I have no doubts.
RE: RE: This thread is like a who's who of dupes  
Scooter185 : 9:59 am : link
In comment 15209559 djm said:
Quote:
In comment 15209402 Greg from LI said:


Quote:


Anyway I see the silly comparisons to Eli are continuing.



If you allow for the slight leap that last year was essentially a pumped up rookie year for Jones, the comparison isn't silly at all.

Not sure why we can't treat 2020 as a developmental year for Jones. It most definitely was, in every single sense.

Any other team. Any other QB. Year 2, but year 1 with an entirely new staff, plus the covid crap, BBI would be saying it was a developmental year. I have no doubts.


I disagree, if Jones was picked by another team at #6 and put up identical numbers, BBI would mock the ever living hell out of that team
The truth is this perception WILL continue  
David B. : 10:03 am : link
Until Jones cleans up the fumbling issue. The fact that he DID cut down on them won't matter.

He could throw 40 TDs and 15 pics and if he's still fumbling, people who aren't Giants fans will point to the fumbling.

And to a degree, rightly so. He needs to clean that up so he's in the normal range of fumbling for QBs, and the Giant need to help him do that by protecting him better with better OLs.
RE: The truth is this perception WILL continue  
Johnny5 : 10:17 am : link
In comment 15209602 David B. said:
Quote:
Until Jones cleans up the fumbling issue. The fact that he DID cut down on them won't matter.

He could throw 40 TDs and 15 pics and if he's still fumbling, people who aren't Giants fans will point to the fumbling.

And to a degree, rightly so. He needs to clean that up so he's in the normal range of fumbling for QBs, and the Giant need to help him do that by protecting him better with better OLs.

If Daniel Jones threw 24 TDs again last year with the amount of fumbles he "cut down" to... Every pundit would be talking him up right now. He had the same amount of fumbles as David Carr, one more than Lamar Jackson and Carson Wentz.
RE: Chris Canty has single handedly  
bw in dc : 10:21 am : link
In comment 15209452 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
ended the Barkley thread and moved it over to his own thread. Selfish prick!


That is very funny. Well played.
