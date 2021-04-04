Chris Canty on Daniel Jones..... FWIW

|
|Mara said the entire building “thinks the world” of Jones, which echoes the sentiments of general manager Dave Gettleman and head coach Joe Judge. But Mara took things a step further, saying Jones has the potential to follow the same path as Eli Manning.
In other words, Mara expects multiple titles out of Jones.
“Yes he does [have what it takes],” Mara said. “I can say that without any hesitation. . . I don’t see why [he couldn’t win multiple titles]. If we put the right pieces around him.”
|“I don’t know how [Mara] can say that definitively based on what we’ve seen from DJ his first couple of years. I mean, he’s got 39 turnovers in two seasons starting. It’s hard to win consistently when your quarterback is turning the ball over 20 times a year,” Canty said. “I just don’t know how you make that statement.”
Canty said that although the Giants may like Jones the person, there’s absolutely no reason to believe he can have any level of success in the NFL.
“Based on the production — or lack thereof — there’s no way you can have conviction that Daniel Jones is your guy going forward,” Canty said.
Who gives a shit what Canty says. Did Canty include the 6 INTs that bounced off Engram's hands?
It’s a big year for both Jones and Judge. Not comparing Jones to Allen necessarily, but Bills fans were not exactly thrilled with Josh Allen after year 2 and look what happened there. The Bills traded for Diggs, added Gabriel Davis and drafted the RB from Utah to add depth to that group. The results spoke for themselves. Keep in mind that the Bills GM was an executive under Gettleman in Carolina. Us seemingly mirroring their approach this offseason is not that far fetched when you look at us adding Golladay.
It’s his third year. Second in the same system. The coaching staff is top level. No more excuses for Jones. He’s gotta prove it this year. I think he can do it.
Yup, I remember fans being really frustrated with Eli after his first few years wondering if he was “the guy”. And he had a much much better supporting cast around him. Toomer, Shockey, Barber, Strahan, excellent offensive line, and Burress in year 2. Jones had virtually none of that with no one close to Toomer or Burress level at WR and no RB close to Tiki with Barkley hurt. The offensive line speaks for itself, didn’t start to gel until the second half of Jones’ second season.
It’s a big year for both Jones and Judge.
why is it a big year for Judge?
For example, if Jones and/or Barkley don't perform it's on Gettleman, isn't it?
Last year sucked with a new oline, new OC, no OTAs and no weapons, but he clearly cut back on the fumbles that still needs improving on.
His 1st year was not ordinary. Yes we can harp on the turn overs (especially fumbles) were awful. But he had some really good games and broke some rookie records, didn't he?
This year should let us know, but a certain group has already made up its' mind hasn't it?
Let's hope he takes a big step this year. It won't be from lack of effort and that is all we can ask imo. Get the run game going and he has a shot.
After two years, I think objectively, the jury has to still be out on Jones. This is a crucial year for him. He either has to take a step forward, or they have to be willing to move on, take their medicine, and draft another QB.
TBD
We should have a much clearer picture soon enough
It is very hard to be an NFL QB. Even harder to succeed. And much harder still to win titles. Jones isn't even at first base, and we're entering his third year. If he doesn't start playing great, this season, it will be time to move on.
It is very hard to be an NFL QB. Even harder to succeed. And much harder still to win titles. Jones isn't even at first base, and we're entering his third year. If he doesn't start playing great, this season, it will be time to move on.
Every QB in the NFL should be judged on his first two seasons......
Although he acknowledges that Jones is hampered by a bad offensive scheme, bad offensive line and underwhelming receivers, Canty still faults Jones for all of the team’s offensive woes. And in the end, Canty also believes Mara took his support of Jones entirely too far.
So Canty acknowledges that the scheme, line and receivers suck but Jones is at fault for all of the offensive problems?
How does that even make sense?
Sometimes I think these media guys talk just to fill time. The shit they say is grounded in thin air.
since the first two chapters of Jones's career have been ordinary - at best.
Last year sucked with a new oline, new OC, no OTAs and no weapons, but he clearly cut back on the fumbles that still needs improving on.
His 1st year was not ordinary. Yes we can harp on the turn overs (especially fumbles) were awful. But he had some really good games and broke some rookie records, didn't he?
This year should let us know, but a certain group has already made up its' mind hasn't it?
We've covered this real estate quite a bit, but, yes, Jones did have some good games his rookie year. But those were offset by some poor moments. Which is to be expected for a rookie. And that showed up in a QBR that was ordinary versus the rest of the league.
And, yes, 2021 is a critical year for sure.
My mind isn't made up, but I wouldn't buy anymore Jones stock. I would suggest one more year of holding the stock.
Although he acknowledges that Jones is hampered by a bad offensive scheme, bad offensive line and underwhelming receivers, Canty still faults Jones for all of the team’s offensive woes. And in the end, Canty also believes Mara took his support of Jones entirely too far.
So Canty acknowledges that the scheme, line and receivers suck but Jones is at fault for all of the offensive problems?
How does that even make sense?
Sometimes I think these media guys talk just to fill time. The shit they say is grounded in thin air.
In 2020, for example, Nick Mullens had the worst int percentage in the NFL at 3.7%. that would not have made the top 10 in 2006. Drew Lock led the NFL with 15 picks in 2020. that would not have been 13th highest in 2006.
I don't know whether Jones will be good long term or not. He's one of those players that both sides of the debate can find something to point to in support of their position, and I don't think that comparing qb's in different offenses in different eras is apropos. What Manning did or didn't do has no bearing on whether Jones will be what his supporters think he will be.
Not saying he is right or wrong, but he's not consistent.
It is very hard to be an NFL QB. Even harder to succeed. And much harder still to win titles. Jones isn't even at first base, and we're entering his third year. If he doesn't start playing great, this season, it will be time to move on.
Nobody wants to have to read your opinion and drivel on the subject of Daniel Jones. Please just take everyone's advice and just STFU already.
Canty is 100% right. This kid has done nothing to show he is a championship QB. If you think he has you are tripping on the blue Kool-Aid.
It is very hard to be an NFL QB. Even harder to succeed. And much harder still to win titles. Jones isn't even at first base, and we're entering his third year. If he doesn't start playing great, this season, it will be time to move on.
Every QB in the NFL should be judged on his first two seasons......
LOL
I heard Dallas has this kid they picked #1 overall, named Troy Aikman.
Year 1: 11 games / 1,749 yards / 9 TDs / 18 INTs / 52.9% completion
Year 2: 15 games / 2,579 yards / 11 TDs / 18 INTs / 56.6% completion
He obviously sucks. They should get rid of him. He’s definitely not worth the #1 overall pick and will never be a good NFL quarterback.
2005 - 17 Ints and 9 fumbles
2006 - 18 Ints and 9 fumbles
Makes for a total of 53.
In his rookie year, he played 9 games(7 starts) and had 9 Ints and 3 fumbles. Which if you did the math, would prorate out to be about 21 total turnovers.
There was another player who in his first two seasons:
-12 Ints and 12 fumbles
-14 Ints and 11 fumbles
Makes for a total of 49 over 2 seasons. That player's Tom Brady.
It is very hard to be an NFL QB. Even harder to succeed. And much harder still to win titles. Jones isn't even at first base, and we're entering his third year. If he doesn't start playing great, this season, it will be time to move on.
How predictable.
2) His opinion isn't worth any more, at this point, than anyone else's. He's not in the building evaluating tape with the coaching staff. He's just looking at the same stats and won-loss record we are, and drawing conclusions that many of us have drawn.
As for Eli Manning, he wasn't just a turnover machine early on. 2010 was horrendous. And while injuries to his supporting cast were a factor, he also made some of the most boneheaded plays I've ever seen... in his seventh season.
Remember Eli's underhand/sideways toss into the end zone near the goal line in the Titans game at home that year that they lost to that scumbag Jeff Fisher? I wanted to strangle Eli after seeing him make that Fevre-esque "throw."
Eli was a pretty good regular season QB who had two magical playoff runs. His career was unique and bizarre, and probably shouldn’t be used as a yardstick for anyone else, including Daniel Jones. Plus Jones is a completely different player, with both capabilities and limitations that Manning didn’t have. Reporters keep framing the dumb comparisons though, and Mara went down the rabbit hole when he could have just said “Eli was Eli. We want Daniel to be Daniel, not Eli.”
Secondly, the NFL is a completely different league regarding QB's coming out of college and performing. 1st round QB's are expected to produce quickly once they are in the NFL and both the college game and the NFL have evolved for that to be completely possible.
Instead of comparing to Eli 20 years ago, ask yourself if any QB's turned it around from being iffy after 2 years to being THE guy.
An argument could be made for Tannehill, but he needed a complete change of scenery for it to happen. Maybe Mayfield? But he sure still has a lot of doubters on this sub.
I meant to say forum, not sub. I'm not on Reddit, wtf?
Jones has to play much better then he has been. Lets see if he can rise to the occasion.
I dont agree that Eli had more arm talent - not at all. Early in his career Eli had much better pocket presence and later in his career he was much better at making the right reads but Jones has better arm talent, IMO.
Not saying he is right or wrong, but he's not consistent.
I really don't pay much attention to Canty's takes or any of those ESPN shows. But if an ex-player seems like a Giants "homer" at some times and a Giants "hater" at other times, wouldn't the most likely observation be that he is at all times expressing his honest opinion?
It can be argued that both Jones and Darnold haven’t had great talent around them. Both teams are still trying to rebuild the O Line and have finally added some targets with the draft yet to come.
I like Jones and I actually think Darnold is solid. Canty is part of a nonstop media that needs to justify their existence by being overly critical about a position he hasn’t played.
I think the bigger question is does he make enough plays to win consistently. That’s what we need to find out.
Thank you. See how simple a rational post is? 😎
Totally agree. Mid career he had years he was throwing 25 and 26 pics. Look I hope Daniel can do what Eli did with Chanmpionships but his biggest problems have been fumbles which I think is correctable. Jones threw 12 and 10 pics his first two years I believe.
Now I agree with most of BBI that this is the year Jones needs to take a leap. My concern is people thinking he has to be Drew Brees or Peyton Manning this year or he sucks. I doubt that will happen but he needs to show true development that he can be a top QB in this league.
Thou shall not criticize the Giants...
I was looking at the same statistics. Another one to add, through Eli's first 23 games (first two seasons) he was sacked 41x. Through DJ's first 27 games (first two seasons) he was sacked 83x!
We all know Eli was very good at getting rid of the ball and not taking sacks, but even taking that into account -the offensive talent Eli played with his first two seasons and the quality of his offensive line, is not comparable to the crap that DJ's been playing with.
Tiki
Shockey
Burress
Toomer
combine that with a solid line and the offense should be better. You can only blame play calling for so long.
Eli bothered me because of the bad decisions.
It wasn't until the 2007 playoffs that I turned around on Eli and even then sometimes after that the bad decision making still came out, but I learned to appreciate what Eli was trying to do and why he made that decision (some times), but either way the 2007 playoffs gave Eli the benefit of the doubt in my mind.
Will Daniel Jones, who has a much worse OL and much worse skill players than Eli (in year 2 for both of them at least) get the chance to have his "2007 playoffs" for doubters like me?
Not sure, but he has been underwhelming and it may be poor OL, poor skill players, and poor scheme, but he makes poor decisions too and he has not yet earned the benefit of the doubt for me, much like Eli didn't for me until the end of his 4th season.
-That he has learned two different offenses in two years
-That he hasnt played with Barkley most of his starts
-That last year Even Engram CAUSED like 6-8 INTS
-That he has been throwing to household names like CJ Board and Dante Pettis
Danie Jones can make throws. He has to become more consistent. He has to limit the mistakes but he cant become OVERLY cautious. He also has to stay healthy. I believe he can be an very productive QB in this league
-That he excels at throwing against man coverage
-That has some of the best ratings for a deep ball passer
-That when given time ( which is rare ) he has very good ball accuracy
Daniel Jones year 2 highlights - ( New Window )
Thou shall not criticize the Giants...
Seriously. It’s not like he criticized a proven good player. Jones has a ton to prove the giants fan and the entire league.
How quickly they forget. His rookie year was hardly "ordinary at best." The only negative was the fumbles.
12 starts
62 percent completion rate
3,000 yards
24 TDs (fourth most by a rookie) and 12 INT
QB rating 87.7
Threw TD passes in his first 12 starts (breaking the team rookie record for 9 straight games with a TD)
Mannings' first year (9 starts):
48 percent completion
1,050 yards
6 TDs, 9 INTs
55.4 QB rating.
Eli's second year (16 starts)
53 percent
3750 yards
24 TDs, 17 INTs (and 9 fumbles)
76 QB rating
Manning didn't have an 87 QB rating until his fifth year (86.6). And in his second year Manning had Burress, Toomer and Shockey. He had a line of Pettigout, Diehl, O'Hara, Snee and McKenzie.
Jones was the first rookie QB to throw for 350 yards, 5 TDs and no interceptions in a game. He was the first Giants rookie QB to throw 5 TDs in a game. He is one of only three rookie QBs with 4 TDs in three games. The others were Tarkenton and Watson (didn't people on here think trading for Watson was a good idea?).
He had the most passing yards and TDs by a Giant rookie QB. The 12 straight games with a TD tied Manning's record. He broke that in the first game of 2020.
Jones may or may not be a really good QB over his career, but to say his rookie year was ordinary at best is just wrong.
Thx Capt. Obvious. WTF is Mara supposed to say? Yeah uh, I like Daniel a lot as a person but we just don't know if he's the guy yet.
Ugh I remember the Eli back and forth driving me crazy but this shit with Jones every single day over and over is driving me nuts.
That's where I'm at. Canty's comments are fine but so are Mara's. Much to do about nothing, IMO.
No one "expects" multiple titles from anyone. What Mara was trying to convey to the world of stupid, was he liked Jones. He thinks Jones is worth the time and effort.
Canty is a moron too.
Now in regards to Jones TOs ... he improved to me in my eyes if if you take away 6 volleyball INTs and give them to the guy that deserves his numbers are 11:4.Yes his TDs went down but assess him and the situation properly his #1 weapon has stone hands. His vet elder statesmen is done with a fork in his back. Slayton did not take his next step. Shep is a good sloy guy now playing out of position when he does play. We all know about the OL. Jones cut down on the fumbles, finally started having better ball protection technique and again less picks. All with a defunct run game until the latter portion of the season and it was never a put extra defenders in the box ground game, (Again SB's presence on the field makes the O better).
Jones should play a lot better a full off-season couple years in the system and the additions mentioned above. Mara's assessment is not that far off Jones has the **potential** no question. Can he put it together? As we know in pro sports a big part is desire and commmittment. That is suppose to be his biggest asset. How many times have we seen a situation or organization ruin a guy?
They are righting the ship and if Jones does flop this year or shows that the potential just can't be capped properly. The D should be complete, the O loaded with weapons, and a young improving OL...you go wholesale on getting a proven product as the QB.
If you allow for the slight leap that last year was essentially a pumped up rookie year for Jones, the comparison isn't silly at all.
Not sure why we can't treat 2020 as a developmental year for Jones. It most definitely was, in every single sense.
Any other team. Any other QB. Year 2, but year 1 with an entirely new staff, plus the covid crap, BBI would be saying it was a developmental year. I have no doubts.
I disagree, if Jones was picked by another team at #6 and put up identical numbers, BBI would mock the ever living hell out of that team
He could throw 40 TDs and 15 pics and if he's still fumbling, people who aren't Giants fans will point to the fumbling.
And to a degree, rightly so. He needs to clean that up so he's in the normal range of fumbling for QBs, and the Giant need to help him do that by protecting him better with better OLs.
If Daniel Jones threw 24 TDs again last year with the amount of fumbles he "cut down" to... Every pundit would be talking him up right now. He had the same amount of fumbles as David Carr, one more than Lamar Jackson and Carson Wentz.
That is very funny. Well played.