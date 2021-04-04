Chris Canty on Daniel Jones..... FWIW

“I don’t know how [Mara] can say that definitively based on what we’ve seen from DJ his first couple of years. I mean, he’s got 39 turnovers in two seasons starting. It’s hard to win consistently when your quarterback is turning the ball over 20 times a year,” Canty said. “I just don’t know how you make that statement.”



Canty said that although the Giants may like Jones the person, there’s absolutely no reason to believe he can have any level of success in the NFL.



“Based on the production — or lack thereof — there’s no way you can have conviction that Daniel Jones is your guy going forward,” Canty said.