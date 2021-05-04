for display only
NYG Hiring Russ Callaway as O Assistant

battttles : 4/5/2021 9:18 am
Source: The New York Giants are hiring LSU senior offensive analyst Russ Callaway as an offensive assistant.

Before LSU, he was the offensive coordinator at Samford.
Link - ( New Window )
Well...  
Johnny5 : 4/5/2021 9:21 am : link
That's interesting. I wonder in what capacity?
How many offensive assistants  
TrueBlue56 : 4/5/2021 9:24 am : link
do we have? Kitchens, Flaherty and now Callaway? We have to be one of the biggest coaching staffs in the NFL.

It is an interesting approach by judge. My concern is having too many chefs in the kitchen.
RE: Well...  
Big Blue '56 : 4/5/2021 9:24 am : link
In comment 15209535 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
That's interesting. I wonder in what capacity?


Hard to say. We’ve hired about 15 of them..:)
RE: How many offensive assistants  
Johnny5 : 4/5/2021 9:29 am : link
In comment 15209538 TrueBlue56 said:
Quote:
do we have? Kitchens, Flaherty and now Callaway? We have to be one of the biggest coaching staffs in the NFL.

It is an interesting approach by judge. My concern is having too many chefs in the kitchen.

Is that true though? Not saying you are wrong, I personally have no idea what the size of most NFL staffs are, especially with # of assistants. I'll have to look it up today if I have some time.
More Judge influence  
Sean : 4/5/2021 9:29 am : link
.
he may be one of the coaches  
Giantsfan79 : 4/5/2021 9:30 am : link
who works inside breaking down and editing film/helping with the gameplan versus a coach that's on the field coaching the players.
I guess he knows Bradberry  
Anakim : 4/5/2021 9:30 am : link
.
...  
battttles : 4/5/2021 9:32 am : link
looks like he may have been at Alabama with Judge in 2011.
Evan Engrams  
Fast Eddie : 4/5/2021 9:33 am : link
Personal hands coach
RE: How many offensive assistants  
Eman11 : 4/5/2021 9:36 am : link
In comment 15209538 TrueBlue56 said:
Quote:
do we have? Kitchens, Flaherty and now Callaway? We have to be one of the biggest coaching staffs in the NFL.

It is an interesting approach by judge. My concern is having too many chefs in the kitchen.


I could be wrong but it looks to me like Judge wants as many hands on guys teaching his team. The more teachers the better chance the students(players) have at learning what Judge wants them to grasp.

I think these assistants are more that than game planning, heads of units type guys. Get as many really good instructors in house as possible, and have them teaching groups/players in smaller numbers.

I don't remember a coach  
Snacks : 4/5/2021 9:37 am : link
ever putting together a staff with so many assistants.

I'm probably wrong, but it strikes me as smart. He will always have someone whom he has groomed to take over should assistants start getting pilfered.

Just another thing to like about Judge.
Maybe between all of them  
GiantsRage2007 : 4/5/2021 9:38 am : link
Someone can design a play with some pre-snap motion

:-)
Judge spending a lot of  
Gvp_nyc5boros : 4/5/2021 9:39 am : link
Maras money this offseason. He better turn it into results
Going to be some tough decisions made  
Sneakers O'toole : 4/5/2021 9:42 am : link
on coach roster cutdown day.
RE: Going to be some tough decisions made  
Klaatu : 4/5/2021 9:45 am : link
In comment 15209571 Sneakers O'toole said:
Quote:
on coach roster cutdown day.


Good one!
I may be overly suspicious, but I think Garrett's position is  
Victor in CT : 4/5/2021 9:46 am : link
tenuous at best.
Just seems like Judge is a micro guy  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4/5/2021 9:47 am : link
and if they are not getting enough detail/depth to win on something he wants more resources to get it done. I love it. No cap on coaches salaries.
Does this mean the Giants are going Jamar Chase at 11??  
nyjuggernaut2 : 4/5/2021 9:47 am : link
Hey, a man can dream....
More details  
YANKEE28 : 4/5/2021 9:49 am : link
on this hire.
Link - ( New Window )
So... I just checked Pats coaching staff, and Eagles  
Johnny5 : 4/5/2021 9:50 am : link
Giants have 9 total assistant offensive coaches listed. We don't know what Callaway is exactly yet so that presumably makes 10, unless someone else is leaving or he is brought on in a different capacity. 22 coaches total listed (Minus Callaway).

Pats have 20 total coaches, 8 of whom are offensive.

Eagles have 24 total coaches.

So kinda Seems the comments about the Giants hiring an excessive amount of coaches may be... slightly excessive... lol
Just some notes from Googling him  
Anakim : 4/5/2021 9:53 am : link
He's the son of Neil Callaway, who was a HC at UAB and played for Bear Bryant at Bama. From 2016-2018, Neil Callaway was the OL coach at USC (so he coached Zach Banner, Austin Jackson, Chuma Edoga and Chad Wheeler, among others, and he also recruited Alijah Vera-Tucker). Most recently, Neil Callaway was an OA at Purdue, so I would say he's quite familiar with Rondale Moore.



Back to Russ, he coached the infamous Steelers QB Duck Hodges at Samford.


'In 2018, under Callaway's instruction, Samford led the FCS in passing yards and was given a tremendous stamp of approval from coach Ed Orgeron immediately after being hired.

"He is tremendous," Orgeron told Off the Bench over the summer. "I think Russ is going to be a great coach in college football. He already proved himself at Samford and had one of the best offenses in the country. He is Ensminger’s right hand man. He does a lot of work for us and has a lot of energy. I think he is a great young coach."'
here is  
YANKEE28 : 4/5/2021 10:22 am : link
intel on the Dad. Certainly knows all about Purdue WR Rondale Moore who could be available at 42.
Link - ( New Window )
Seems like a good hire  
AdamBrag : 4/5/2021 10:26 am : link
He'll likely help with the passing game. Creativity in the passing game is a weakness with the current staff.

He coached Duck Hodges in college and somehow turned him into a pro QB, that's pretty impressive.

It seems like he worked with Judge at Alabama in 2011.
RE: So... I just checked Pats coaching staff, and Eagles  
TrueBlue56 : 4/5/2021 10:35 am : link
In comment 15209589 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
Giants have 9 total assistant offensive coaches listed. We don't know what Callaway is exactly yet so that presumably makes 10, unless someone else is leaving or he is brought on in a different capacity. 22 coaches total listed (Minus Callaway).

Pats have 20 total coaches, 8 of whom are offensive.

Eagles have 24 total coaches.

So kinda Seems the comments about the Giants hiring an excessive amount of coaches may be... slightly excessive... lol


Ok, to clarify this is the biggest coaching staff I have seen with the giants. I do like that judge is bringing in more coaches as it offers more ideas and experience. As long as the message is the same in what judge wants to do.
a lot more names to add to Yankee's list from a few weeks ago  
Eric on Li : 4/5/2021 10:42 am : link
perhaps LSU isn't what they were a few years ago but they are still an SEC talent factory.
.  
Anakim : 4/5/2021 10:55 am : link
Bruce Feldman
@BruceFeldmanCFB
SOURCE: Russ Callaway is expected to help coach WRs while Jody Wright, who was a def. asst last year, will shift to offense to work w/ RBs & TEs. Those moves, along w/ the hire of new OL coach Rob Sale, show the #Giants O will have a strong influence from the college game.
RE: More details  
KeoweeFan : 4/5/2021 11:06 am : link
In comment 15209587 YANKEE28 said:
Quote:
on this hire. Link - ( New Window )

Nice writeup. I noted he was one of seven O assistants.
RE: I may be overly suspicious, but I think Garrett's position is  
ColHowPepper : 4/5/2021 11:13 am : link
In comment 15209578 Victor in CT said:
Quote:
tenuous at best.
Victor, I want to amend your comment: "I may be unduly hopeful, but I think Garrett's position...." I don't know how to do the strike-through thing on BBI
Sale was a run game guru  
Biteymax22 : 4/5/2021 11:13 am : link
And it sounds like Calloway is a passing game guru. I like that they’re diversifying the staff and bringing in as much coaching talent as possible.
RE: RE: How many offensive assistants  
Joe Beckwith : 4/5/2021 11:25 am : link
In comment 15209544 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 15209538 TrueBlue56 said:


Quote:


do we have? Kitchens, Flaherty and now Callaway? We have to be one of the biggest coaching staffs in the NFL.

It is an interesting approach by judge. My concern is having too many chefs in the kitchen.


Is that true though? Not saying you are wrong, I personally have no idea what the size of most NFL staffs are, especially with # of assistants. I'll have to look it up today if I have some time.


Weren’t the Giants close to Cincinnati Iabout 5 or so years ago with the fewest # of coaches? I believe I read an article that mentioned that that was part of our reasons for failure, not having enough coaches and ours were multitasking.
Bringing in these assistants provides depth to switch/promote as nec.  
GiantBlue : 4/5/2021 11:26 am : link
If Garrett is here temporarily between head coaching stints or even Patrick Graham; the more assistants to audition for promotion the better.

In the meantime, they can provide good teaching, depth to switch if necessary and maybe broaden their own knowledge to advance to other roles with the Giants or other teams.

I like it because Joe will fire assistants who do not toe the line.
......  
CoughlinHandsonHips : 4/5/2021 11:34 am : link
Keeps the coaching staff churning. Maybe this is an effort to generate his own pipeline when the coordinators start getting poached.
We will singlehandedly be the reason the NFL institutes a  
Dinger : 4/5/2021 11:45 am : link
Coach Staff 'Cap'! ;)
RE: RE: I may be overly suspicious, but I think Garrett's position is  
Victor in CT : 4/5/2021 11:50 am : link
In comment 15209711 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 15209578 Victor in CT said:


Quote:


tenuous at best.

Victor, I want to amend your comment: "I may be unduly hopeful, but I think Garrett's position...." I don't know how to do the strike-through thing on BBI


LOL that's good
Our chance of drafting a player from LSU just jumped  
DavidinBMNY : 4/5/2021 12:00 pm : link
I had them below Bama, Georgia and PSU. Now they are tied with PSU.
Garrett  
PaulN : 4/5/2021 12:04 pm : link
Will be here until he gets another head coaching shot. But if he does leave its important to maintain continuity, can't continuously change and succeed, now that applies, not when an inept staff is kept for continuity, like when some wanted to keep Shurmur for continuity, this is a good staff you want to keep this continuity.
very interesting indeed  
UConn4523 : 4/5/2021 12:51 pm : link
and no issues on there being too many opinions in the mix - if its one thing I know for sure about Judge its that he can delegate responsibility effectively. Sounds to me like he knows he can't have his own eyes and ears on every single thing and will get the information he needs to make decisions by any means possible.
the more smart guys  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 4/5/2021 1:35 pm : link
the better...
It seems like having a small coaching staff would be a disadvantage  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4/5/2021 1:46 pm : link
In an era where teaching is so much more important to maximizing player productivity, we should be looking to move on from the old archetype of HC, OC, DC, STC. The more teachers the better, I'd say. There's no cap on coaching staffs. So exploit that to your benefit. Hire the best and brightest.
I've always been  
River Mike : 4/5/2021 1:49 pm : link
in favor of this approach. If you are looking for a place to improve or gain an edge, there is no salary cap or roster limits on the coaching staff. Spend the money for good people!
Judge is building a big bullpen  
CT Charlie : 4/5/2021 2:00 pm : link
in case Garrett leaves for a HC job or TV. And if Zoom-teaching continues, the more coaches the merrier.
another lesson from Saban  
BigBlueCane : 4/5/2021 2:06 pm : link
Huge coaching staffs. even if they aren't listed as 'coaches' they are.

See also why private schools can't keep up with public schools on the college level.
RE: How many offensive assistants  
Ivan15 : 4/5/2021 2:38 pm : link
In comment 15209538 TrueBlue56 said:
Quote:
do we have? Kitchens, Flaherty and now Callaway? We have to be one of the biggest coaching staffs in the NFL.

It is an interesting approach by judge. My concern is having too many chefs in the kitchen.


I don’t think there is a salary cap on coaches. As long as this fits in the Giants budget, hire as many as you can. When you reach the cap on the players’ salaries, it is time to start training hard the rookies and young veterans who need to step up.
RE: RE: How many offensive assistants  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4/5/2021 2:51 pm : link
In comment 15210022 Ivan15 said:
Quote:


I don’t think there is a salary cap on coaches.


Nope. Just whatever the owner is willing to spend on staff contracts.

(This is probably also why coach salaries don't get reported)
Here’s a guy that could most likely become the OC here.......  
Simms11 : 4/5/2021 3:30 pm : link
However, it looks like Kitchens is best positioned right now to take over for JG. OC by committee?! I’m wondering how he’ll be integrated?!
wow - didn't think this was very big news but  
Del Shofner : 4/5/2021 4:49 pm : link
the NY Post raves about the hire.
NY Post on Callaway - ( New Window )
Any chance  
5BowlsSoon : 4/5/2021 11:54 pm : link
Garrett has to take his advice on plays being called and run?

I don’t mean to be disrespectful here, but Garrett just isn’t qualified to be an OC in today’s day and age.
All egos checked at the door  
George from PA : 7:43 am : link
.
.  
Bill2 : 8:11 am : link
These positions could be another way Judge is bringing tendency and probability "Analytics" down to every week game planning and coaching
Updating the offense  
AcesUp : 12:20 pm : link
As an optimist, a lot of these coaching additions and shifts suggest that Judge may be making moves to modernize this offense a little. Most of the innovation of the last 10-15 years has come from the college game and funnelled up to the NFL, that's what it looks like we're doing here. Garrett doesn't strike me as overly stubborn or ego driven (although I have no clue) so he may even be open to some input to improve the offense. He's angling for a HC job not another OC position, so these types of moves are both smart for Judge and the Giants as well as Garrett. I know Judge greenlit the Garrett hire but I think he understood the need to compromise with ownership/management given his age, experience and clout. This is a way to build a pipeline up of "his guys" in the coaching ranks.
