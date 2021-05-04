NYG Hiring Russ Callaway as O Assistant

Giants have 9 total assistant offensive coaches listed. We don't know what Callaway is exactly yet so that presumably makes 10, unless someone else is leaving or he is brought on in a different capacity. 22 coaches total listed (Minus Callaway).
Pats have 20 total coaches, 8 of whom are offensive.
Eagles have 24 total coaches.
So kinda Seems the comments about the Giants hiring an excessive amount of coaches may be... slightly excessive... lol
He's the son of Neil Callaway, who was a HC at UAB and played for Bear Bryant at Bama. From 2016-2018, Neil Callaway was the OL coach at USC (so he coached Zach Banner, Austin Jackson, Chuma Edoga and Chad Wheeler, among others, and he also recruited Alijah Vera-Tucker). Most recently, Neil Callaway was an OA at Purdue, so I would say he's quite familiar with Rondale Moore.
Back to Russ, he coached the infamous Steelers QB Duck Hodges at Samford.
'In 2018, under Callaway's instruction, Samford led the FCS in passing yards and was given a tremendous stamp of approval from coach Ed Orgeron immediately after being hired.
"He is tremendous," Orgeron told Off the Bench over the summer. "I think Russ is going to be a great coach in college football. He already proved himself at Samford and had one of the best offenses in the country. He is Ensminger’s right hand man. He does a lot of work for us and has a lot of energy. I think he is a great young coach."'
Ok, to clarify this is the biggest coaching staff I have seen with the giants. I do like that judge is bringing in more coaches as it offers more ideas and experience. As long as the message is the same in what judge wants to do.
a lot more names to add to Yankee's list from a few weeks ago
Bruce Feldman
@BruceFeldmanCFB
SOURCE: Russ Callaway is expected to help coach WRs while Jody Wright, who was a def. asst last year, will shift to offense to work w/ RBs & TEs. Those moves, along w/ the hire of new OL coach Rob Sale, show the #Giants O will have a strong influence from the college game.
do we have? Kitchens, Flaherty and now Callaway? We have to be one of the biggest coaching staffs in the NFL.
It is an interesting approach by judge. My concern is having too many chefs in the kitchen.
Is that true though? Not saying you are wrong, I personally have no idea what the size of most NFL staffs are, especially with # of assistants. I'll have to look it up today if I have some time.
Weren’t the Giants close to Cincinnati Iabout 5 or so years ago with the fewest # of coaches? I believe I read an article that mentioned that that was part of our reasons for failure, not having enough coaches and ours were multitasking.
Bringing in these assistants provides depth to switch/promote as nec.
Will be here until he gets another head coaching shot. But if he does leave its important to maintain continuity, can't continuously change and succeed, now that applies, not when an inept staff is kept for continuity, like when some wanted to keep Shurmur for continuity, this is a good staff you want to keep this continuity.
and no issues on there being too many opinions in the mix - if its one thing I know for sure about Judge its that he can delegate responsibility effectively. Sounds to me like he knows he can't have his own eyes and ears on every single thing and will get the information he needs to make decisions by any means possible.
In an era where teaching is so much more important to maximizing player productivity, we should be looking to move on from the old archetype of HC, OC, DC, STC. The more teachers the better, I'd say. There's no cap on coaching staffs. So exploit that to your benefit. Hire the best and brightest.
I don’t think there is a salary cap on coaches. As long as this fits in the Giants budget, hire as many as you can. When you reach the cap on the players’ salaries, it is time to start training hard the rookies and young veterans who need to step up.
As an optimist, a lot of these coaching additions and shifts suggest that Judge may be making moves to modernize this offense a little. Most of the innovation of the last 10-15 years has come from the college game and funnelled up to the NFL, that's what it looks like we're doing here. Garrett doesn't strike me as overly stubborn or ego driven (although I have no clue) so he may even be open to some input to improve the offense. He's angling for a HC job not another OC position, so these types of moves are both smart for Judge and the Giants as well as Garrett. I know Judge greenlit the Garrett hire but I think he understood the need to compromise with ownership/management given his age, experience and clout. This is a way to build a pipeline up of "his guys" in the coaching ranks.
Hard to say. We’ve hired about 15 of them..:)
Is that true though? Not saying you are wrong, I personally have no idea what the size of most NFL staffs are, especially with # of assistants. I'll have to look it up today if I have some time.
I could be wrong but it looks to me like Judge wants as many hands on guys teaching his team. The more teachers the better chance the students(players) have at learning what Judge wants them to grasp.
I think these assistants are more that than game planning, heads of units type guys. Get as many really good instructors in house as possible, and have them teaching groups/players in smaller numbers.
I'm probably wrong, but it strikes me as smart. He will always have someone whom he has groomed to take over should assistants start getting pilfered.
Just another thing to like about Judge.
Link
Link
He coached Duck Hodges in college and somehow turned him into a pro QB, that's pretty impressive.
It seems like he worked with Judge at Alabama in 2011.
Ok, to clarify this is the biggest coaching staff I have seen with the giants. I do like that judge is bringing in more coaches as it offers more ideas and experience. As long as the message is the same in what judge wants to do.
SOURCE: Russ Callaway is expected to help coach WRs while Jody Wright, who was a def. asst last year, will shift to offense to work w/ RBs & TEs. Those moves, along w/ the hire of new OL coach Rob Sale, show the #Giants O will have a strong influence from the college game.
Nice writeup. I noted he was one of seven O assistants.
Is that true though? Not saying you are wrong, I personally have no idea what the size of most NFL staffs are, especially with # of assistants. I'll have to look it up today if I have some time.
Weren’t the Giants close to Cincinnati Iabout 5 or so years ago with the fewest # of coaches? I believe I read an article that mentioned that that was part of our reasons for failure, not having enough coaches and ours were multitasking.
In the meantime, they can provide good teaching, depth to switch if necessary and maybe broaden their own knowledge to advance to other roles with the Giants or other teams.
I like it because Joe will fire assistants who do not toe the line.
Victor, I want to amend your comment: "I may be unduly hopeful, but I think Garrett's position...." I don't know how to do the strike-through thing on BBI
See also why private schools can't keep up with public schools on the college level.
It is an interesting approach by judge. My concern is having too many chefs in the kitchen.
I don’t think there is a salary cap on coaches. As long as this fits in the Giants budget, hire as many as you can. When you reach the cap on the players’ salaries, it is time to start training hard the rookies and young veterans who need to step up.
I don’t think there is a salary cap on coaches.
Nope. Just whatever the owner is willing to spend on staff contracts.
(This is probably also why coach salaries don't get reported)
NY Post on Callaway
I don’t mean to be disrespectful here, but Garrett just isn’t qualified to be an OC in today’s day and age.