Pretty telling that these Giants remain unsigned Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:07 am : 9:07 am

What do the other 31 teams think of the NYG backfield last year?



Wayne Gallman, Alfred Morris, and Dion Lewis are still unsigned weeks after free agency started.



Also, our starting right tackle last year, Cam Fleming, is still unsigned.



One final note, it was reported that the Giants wanted to keep Colt McCoy but he wanted more money than they were offering. I don't know if this is true or not. But Colt McCoy's 1-year contract ($1,075,000 base, $137,000 bonus) is slightly lower than Mike Glennon's contract ($1,075,000 base, $300,000 bonus) with the Giants.