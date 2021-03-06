Pretty telling that these Giants remain unsigned

What do the other 31 teams think of the NYG backfield last year?
Wayne Gallman, Alfred Morris, and Dion Lewis are still unsigned weeks after free agency started.
Also, our starting right tackle last year, Cam Fleming, is still unsigned.
One final note, it was reported that the Giants wanted to keep Colt McCoy but he wanted more money than they were offering. I don't know if this is true or not. But Colt McCoy's 1-year contract ($1,075,000 base, $137,000 bonus) is slightly lower than Mike Glennon's contract ($1,075,000 base, $300,000 bonus) with the Giants.
In addition to the three Giants FAs you mentioned
LeSean McCoy
Le'Veon Bell
James Conner
Frank Gore
Adrian Peterson
Todd Gurley
Jerrick McKinnon
TJ Yeldon
Duke Johnson
plus many more.
Some of these guys won't get jobs until/if there are injuries IMO.
I understood no one would mistake Gallman for Walter Payton any time soon but I thought he was one of the bright spots coming off of last year. After a few years of fumbling/inconsistencies under McAdoo and Shurmur, I thought he found his place on the roster behind Barkley.
But more to your point, no contract here or elsewhere is definitely an eye opener.
Wow I had successfully blocked that from my memory until now. That guy was awful.
That guy was just weird.
Peterson may still be the best of this group
Was thinking the same thing. May have overplayed his hand.
I'm surprised Conner doesn't just return to Pittsburgh. At this rate Gallman might be back cheap.
So, something worked OK.
So, something worked OK.
It is true but it really never moved the needle and I suspect a good amount of it had to do with our woeful pass offense. Gallman was a hard worker but he left a ton of yards on the field. I actually did enjoy watching Alfred Morris too but his tank is just about empty.
but there are a glut of RB's available.
I'm surprised Conner doesn't just return to Pittsburgh. At this rate Gallman might be back cheap.
I'm not so sure the Steelers want Conner. He's become a China Doll.
Yep, the Running Back Store always has a ready supply.
Our guys shopped early and grabbed Booker...
I wish he was coming back.
I wish he was coming back.
It's simple, he's not a great pass catcher or pass pro blocker, and he didn't always run hard. Coaches tired of it.
I wish he was coming back.
I agree. I think he lacks in the pass game as both a receiver and blocker, plus the back up RB should have some special teams contributions. I think Booker covered all those criteria.
That said, Gallman was a viable back up to Barkley. I suspect we may draft a RB this year.
Not an Adam Gase fan but I’m assuming that’s why he wasn’t thrilled with the Jets signing Bell right before he took the job.
“Stink” is pretty strong criticism for 2 guys who were starting QBs at one time. We saw what McCoy could do, but if you wanted a fill-in starter, Glennon gives you a better chance.
he probably used the Seattle win as a bargaining chip which really only would hold water here. Makes sense that he'd try to get more money for it. Either way both players stink.
“Stink” is pretty strong criticism for 2 guys who were starting QBs at one time. We saw what McCoy could do, but if you wanted a fill-in starter, Glennon gives you a better chance.
Yup, Glennon is not great but he has starting experience and a much stronger arm than McCoy which will be needed if Jones misses any time. We won’t be running a slew of short crossing routes with Golladay and Ross. It’s clear the Giants want to push the ball downfield this year.
50/50 that Barkley makes it all year without missing a couple of games.
The run blocking last year was better than the results showed in my view. The pass blocking needs improvement.
I wish he was coming back.
+1
Gallman missed a lot of PB Assignments. Unless someone has a situation to Hand Him the Ball, he needs to be able to contribute to the passing game as a target and as a blocker.
Waynes performance confirmed the talent I saw in him...but it also revealed some very big problems for a guy who has had 3 years of NFL Experience and Coaching. Unless someone sees hom in a Major Carry Roale, they are not fielding him to add QB Hits
Gallman and Hernandez are recent examples.
I have to believe that the Giants' seldom let good people go. Their problem is generally acquiring bad people, and hanging on to bad people for too long.
If a team doesn't re-sign a player, the classy thing to do is not to tell the media all the sordid reasons for not keeping the player.
Please don't bring up Bavaro. The Giants let Bavaro go and told him to retire to protect his bad back. Then Bavaro and his bad back gained more yards for his new team than all the Giants' TE's put together.
My concerns are all about the neck up with Glennon.
he probably used the Seattle win as a bargaining chip which really only would hold water here. Makes sense that he'd try to get more money for it. Either way both players stink.
“Stink” is pretty strong criticism for 2 guys who were starting QBs at one time. We saw what McCoy could do, but if you wanted a fill-in starter, Glennon gives you a better chance.
It’s within the context of an NFL QB. They can come in and maybe not lose you a game. If they were any better than that they’d either A, be starting or B. Would be higher paid backups.
So, something worked OK.
Actually the Giants averaged 4.4 per rush and that had a lot to do with Danny Dimes who was 2nd on the team with over 400 yds and a 6.5 yards per rush.
and is probably a better QB then MCCoy, as well
My concerns are all about the neck up with Glennon.
He was great in Attack of the Clones!
That can't be true. Ryan has been telling us for months that ACL injuries are basically stubbed toes for RBs.
I look at Rhamondre Stevenson in the draft and I want to see that sort of back, although his running style reminds me more of Dayne or that Texas RB that a handful of BBI posters were excited about a few years back. I still do like Stevenson as an option in the draft, but I'm starting to lean toward UDFA targets for RB3, given the assumption that Barkley and Booker are going to account for so much of the workload for the next year or two at least.
There are a couple of mid-major RB prospects that I think can be those smaller bowling ball types, but can also catch the ball (something that rules out BBI fave Jaret Patterson, IMO), and I'm hoping one of those guys is available as an UDFA, because it would be great to be able to reinforce other areas of the team and not use any draft resources at RB, but still get a bit of a boost to depth there.
Some of the guys I'd be looking at are:
- Trey Ragas, Louisiana
- Elijah Mitchell, Louisiana
- Israel Tucker, Louisiana Tech
- Josh Johnson, Louisiana-Monroe
- Jake Funk, Maryland (mostly so no one thinks I only listed backs from one state, but also because I think Funk has legit deep sleeper potential)
Is really not a good answer. We need more of a grind it out, north south power back to spell Barkley. Someone who will wear the other team down. Gallman never got stronger as the game went on or the season unfolded. That’s why Morris and Freeman were such revaluations. Those guys know how to punish and grind it out. We really need a back that runs that way.
I’ve thought about drafting Stevenson in the fourth round or so.
No matter how good a RB performs on his first contract, signing him to 2nd contract is bad business. The punishment after 4/5 years is just too great to maintain a performance level worth the 2nd contract money.