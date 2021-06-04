The Argument against Kyle Pitts and 1st Round TEs Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 4/6/2021 1:20 pm

I'll start off by saying that I like Kyle Pitts as a prospect, his ball skills + size/speed ratio make for a really impressive player. I've posted on previous threads about how I think he's got elite potential. I've seen him graded as the best non-QB prospect or close to it by a decent amount of people. If you listen to the BBI Insiders/Asshats, it sounds like he's the #1 player on the Giants' board.



But all that being said, recent history has shown that 1st round TEs aren't the best value picks in the draft. Take a look below at the 1st round TEs drafted over the past 15 years.





1st Round TEs (Pick) -- Name --- 800/1000+ yard Receiving Seasons

2019 (8th) --- TJ Hockenson ------ 0x 800+ yds

2019 (20th) -- Noah Fant --------- 0x 800+ yds

2018 (25th) -- Hayden Hurst ------ 0x 800+ yds

2017 (19th) -- OJ Howard --------- 0x 800+ yds

2017 (23rd) -- Evan Engram -------- 0x 800+ yds

2017 (29th) -- David Njoku --------- 0x 800+ yds



2014 (10th) -- Eric Ebron ------------ 0x 800+ yds

2013 (21st) -- Tyler Eifert ------------ 0x 800+ yds

2010 (21st) -- Jermaine Gresham ---- 0x 800+ yds

2009 (20th) -- Brandon Pettigrew ---- 0x 800+ yds

2008 (30th) -- Dustin Keller ---------- 1x 800+ yds



2007 (31st) -- Greg Olsen ------------- 3x 1000+ yds ---- 5x 800+ yds --- 2x All-Pro 2nd Team

2006 (6th) --- Vernon Davis ----------- 0x 1000+ yds ---- 3x 800+ yd ---- 1x All-Pro 2nd Team

2006 (28th) -- Marcedes Lewis ------- 0x 800+ yds



So first of all, there have been only 14 1st round TEs drafted over the last 15 years which indicates that it isn't exactly the most valued position among NFL front offices. Even more noteworthy is that out of those 14 players, only 2 of them ever made an All-Pro team (Olsen and Davis). Those two + Dustin Keller are the only 3 of those guys who have even topped 800+ receiving yards in an NFL season, with Olsen being the only one who has ever topped 1000+ yards. Hockenson looks like a good player for the Lions, but he hasn't exactly set the world on fire.



Pitts isn't a good blocker, he's going to be drafted to catch passes and gain chunks of yards through the air. I chose 800+ yards as the threshold because that's 50 yards a game, if we're drafting a TE who isn't a good blocker then I would hope that he would atleast get those 50+ yards a game to make an impact.



TEs with 800+ Yd seasons since 2016 (Round Drafted)

Greg Olsen ---------- (1st)

Kyle Rudolph ------- (2nd)

Zach Ertz ------------- (2nd)

Rob Gronkowski ---- (2nd)



Travis Kelce -------- (3rd)

Jimmy Graham ----- (3rd)

Jared Cook ----------- (3rd)



George Kittle -------- (5th)

Delanie Walker ------ (6th)

Darren Waller -------- (6th)



Out of the 10 TEs from the last 5 years to break the 800+ receiving yard mark, 6 of them were drafted after the 3rd round with 3 being drafted after the 5th round. 2 of the 3 best TEs in the game today were drafted in the 5th and 6th rounds respectively (Kittle and Waller).



As much as I'm impressed by Pitts' skillset, the recent history of 1st round TEs is pretty scary. It's a position where we've seen a lot of mid/late round studs emerge over the years. I know that if you're drafting Pitts, you think he could be a Kelce/Waller/Gates type of receiving threat who provides the same impact as an elite WR, but recent history shows the odds are against him.



Is Pitts truly that special and unique that he'll buck the trend of 1st round TEs struggling to make an impact?