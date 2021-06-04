Who is One Player You Always Wish Played for the Giants?

Caveat: you can't say a HOFer or a future HOFer. Be creative!
For me, it's Chad Ocho Cinco. He's one of my favorite players to never play for the Giants (probably second behind Curtis Martin). Would've been so much fun if he was a Giant. Such a fun guy and an easy guy to root for.
Bo Jackson
Barry Sanders
Ed Reed
Larry Fitzgerald
Derrick Thomas
The second would have been Joe Montana.
Thirty years ago, the 1984 USFL supplemental draft was held, giving NFL teams the chance to grab the rights to a player from the upstart league if it folded, the player finished his time in the USFL or was released.
The Giants had the third pick and, as Myers wrote, "Parcells lobbied Young to take White of the Memphis Showboats. ... But the Giants' offensive line was a mess and Young wanted offensive tackle Gary Zimmerman, who was playing for the Los Angeles Express." Because Parcells was almost fired in his first year with the franchise, he "didn't have much clout in the organization at that point."
You might know the rest. If not: The Eagles had the next selection and took White after the Giants took Zimmerman, who didn't want to play for New York and was eventually traded to the Vikings. White logged 13 sacks in his rookie year with the Eagles in 1985 and ended up with 198 for his Hall of Fame career.
My bad lol. Gotta think about that one.
Still sticking with it
Imagine the ‘07 pass rush with Dumervil on top of what they already had? That’s basically 2 Osi Umenyiora’s right there which would’ve helped the pass rush when the real Osi went down in ‘08 and Strahan retired.
I'll pick one OFF and one DEF
Anquan Boldin was always someone that I thought would be cool to be a NYG.
London Fletcher...always was making plays (not sure if he will get in but he is borderline)
Charles Tillman and Devin Hester are 2 other Bears players from that era that I wish this team had. Hester might be a HOFer with his insane return game, Tillman was a turnover machine with his patented strip of the WR that led to a fumble. He had 10 forced fumbles and 3 pick-sixes in 2012! Underrated CB from that era.
Then you got a real treat in the mid 80s huh.
I wish Reggie White had been a Giant. More recently, Aaron Donald or Bobby Wagner.
Kiwanuka sacrificed his development and career playing out of position all over the place to help this team get 2 rings. I can't compare him to anybody, and he's always a Giants great to me.
Ha! This is one of those times I honestly can't figure out if people are being funny or just not paying attention.
I'm going with Mike Alstott. I was always jealous watching his old-school, multi-faceted fullback play. And it doesn't seem like he's going to get in the HOF.
I just keep going back to if Nosferatu had taken Reggie White instead of Gary Zimmerman. LT and White on the same D would have been worth a couple more SBs I think.
Funny since he played for the baseball Giants and the football Giants.
Literally u need 4 guys to slow them down. I could be the other olb and get sacks
No one would be blocking me
Runner up
Gary Zimmerman, would have been icing on the cake for us. Think it may have been the Greg lasker pick. In 2nd. 1986 draft
Currently active, Josh Allen. I really liked him as Eli’s replacement and think they’re going to be competitive for years with him at the helm.
I think Aaron Donald is as big a miss as Reggie White, in each’ s era. That’s my all time remote thrower. Not, coincidentally, the last time I got invested in drafting a particular player.
I was actually thinking that Tamba Hali was drafted after Kiwi but that wasn’t the case. I went with the next best edge player who might’ve even been better than Hali and was certainly a beastly pass rusher.
Kiwi wasn’t bad, but calling him a Giants great is a little much. I thought he was great in college and was hoping he could replicate that level in the pros but it wasn’t meant to be. I do agree that the team did him no favors by moving him around on D due to a lack of talent at LB, but he just ended up as a minimal impact tweeter on the pro level.
Whoops, I just read the bold print!
Include me with those who say Tom Brady (with no disrespect to Eli). Calvin Johnson would've been nice. And Gronkowski too, although the injuries would've been frustrating.
Aaron Rodgers would be my top choice on production alone, but he's a hard guy to like. He's not a bad guy, but he has zero charm.
Ha! I was thinking Honey Badger just before I read down to your post. Got to see him here in AZ for a few years, and when healthy, he's a great, exciting player.
The second would have been Joe Montana.
This is immediately who I thought of. It could've happened.
In more recent terms, I would say Michael Thomas. Should've been Michael Thomas. They ahd the chance over Sterling Shepard.
Warrick Dunn
Chris Long
Brian Waters
All really good players and deserving winners of the Walter Payton Award for their charitable work. Will Shields would be right there with them, but he’s in the Hall of Fame.
Another Cowboy worth mentioning is Jay Novacek. At a time when Giant TEs all had stone hands, Novacek inspired a lot of envy. He was also money in the postseason, when Dallas couldn't just pound the ball with Smith. He wasn't a terrible blocker, either; that just wasn't his primary job.
This game is harder than it looks.
Loved Bert Jones.
I'm surprised no one said Jerry Rice yet...
Atleast before Giants signed McKenzie
a Hall of Famer...
I'm surprised no one said Jerry Rice yet...
Did he get in?
And just since I loved watching them at Notre Dame
Stephon Tuit
Will Fuller
Ronnie Stanley
Jerome Bettis
Reggie Brooks
Bobby Taylor
George Young was a major reason the Giants won two Super Bowls with Parcells as coach. No way they could have done it without him in my opinion. He was the perfect person at the perfect time. But I also believe that passing on Reggie White left a few on the table.
Trust me I know the entire story and I know the Giants needed OL help more than defensive help and I know Zimmerman dared Young to choose him which his stubbornness and distain for players asserting any kind of independence guaranteed he would be the choice but I also know that Parcells wanted Reggie White badly and if he and Belichick got him with LT in his prime and the rest of the Giants defense at that time they would have been a dynasty to rival the Packers in the 60's and the Steelers in 70's.
I know Young played a significant role in our reversal of fortunes from the dark years of the late 60s and 70s, but GD. Some of his decisions. His contempt for Parcells and Belichick hurt this team so badly post-XXV, plus his lack of understanding for the salary cap.
I wonder if some of this stuff is why it took him so long to get into the HoF (still well-warranted, btw).
Loved Bert Jones! But I will say Greg Cook or Brian Sipe.
TJ Watt
Chris Chambers
Lee Evans
Joe Thomas
Jonathan Taylor
Travis Beckham (gotcha!)
Travis Frederick
Erasmus James (pre injury)
I think Hines Ward would have fit the mold of a NYG player perfectly.
He's also a brilliant man off the field, having been a judge in the Minnesota Supreme Court from 1993 to 2015.
I agree , no one has listed a non-hall of famer or potential hall of famer. Humans are less intellgent than slugs.
Defense- Ed Reed
or he could have washed out and never been heard from again. he was a 6th round pick who under different coaching may never have turned into Tom Brady that we know today. Brady is a guy who craves discipline and order. How much of that existed under studly Jim "look at me" Fassel??
but to Anakim's inquiry, Tom Rathman would have fit right in with the Giants. I loved Carton, but Rathman was also a great blocker but could do so much more as a receiver.