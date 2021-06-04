for display only
Who is One Player You Always Wish Played for the Giants?

Anakim : 4/6/2021 9:20 pm
Caveat: you can't say a HOFer or a future HOFer. Be creative!





For me, it's Chad Ocho Cinco. He's one of my favorite players to never play for the Giants (probably second behind Curtis Martin). Would've been so much fun if he was a Giant. Such a fun guy and an easy guy to root for.
Jim Thorpe  
gtt350 : 4/6/2021 9:25 pm : link
Anakim take a break
In the 80's  
smshmth8690 : 4/6/2021 9:27 pm : link
my favorite non-Giant was Otis Anderson. More recently I always liked Larry Fitzgerald.
Ted Bruschi  
BNY Giants Club : 4/6/2021 9:29 pm : link
.
RE: In the 80's  
Anakim : 4/6/2021 9:30 pm : link
In comment 15212063 smshmth8690 said:
Quote:
my favorite non-Giant was Otis Anderson.


Ummm.
Christian Okoye  
mpinmaine : 4/6/2021 9:31 pm : link
..
I have a few...  
Chris684 : 4/6/2021 9:31 pm : link
I guess you can call these my favorite non-Giant players of all time.

Bo Jackson
Barry Sanders
Ed Reed
Larry Fitzgerald
Derrick Thomas
Without a doubt  
giantstock : 4/6/2021 9:33 pm : link
Reggie White. Reggie and Lawrence. - Damn.

The second would have been Joe Montana.
Yeah...  
Anakim : 4/6/2021 9:34 pm : link
I have a feeling no one ever reads the content of my posts. Haha
Reggie White  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 4/6/2021 9:34 pm : link
It was there for the taking. It no would’ve created the most dominant front 7 in league history and likely led to more Super Bowls.
Osi just beat me to it  
gersh : 4/6/2021 9:36 pm : link
Here’s the history

Thirty years ago, the 1984 USFL supplemental draft was held, giving NFL teams the chance to grab the rights to a player from the upstart league if it folded, the player finished his time in the USFL or was released.

The Giants had the third pick and, as Myers wrote, "Parcells lobbied Young to take White of the Memphis Showboats. ... But the Giants' offensive line was a mess and Young wanted offensive tackle Gary Zimmerman, who was playing for the Los Angeles Express." Because Parcells was almost fired in his first year with the franchise, he "didn't have much clout in the organization at that point."

You might know the rest. If not: The Eagles had the next selection and took White after the Giants took Zimmerman, who didn't want to play for New York and was eventually traded to the Vikings. White logged 13 sacks in his rookie year with the Eagles in 1985 and ended up with 198 for his Hall of Fame career.
RE: Yeah...  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 4/6/2021 9:36 pm : link
In comment 15212082 Anakim said:
Quote:
I have a feeling no one ever reads the content of my posts. Haha


My bad lol. Gotta think about that one.
And giantstock  
gersh : 4/6/2021 9:38 pm : link
Well done gentlemen
Wilber Marshall  
Jimmy Googs : 4/6/2021 9:38 pm : link
.
.....  
gersh : 4/6/2021 9:39 pm : link
Oh, but Reggie White is grounded in reality.
Still sticking with it
Marino  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4/6/2021 9:41 pm : link
I've seen awesome defense, I've seen great WRs and a great ground attack. I've never seen a dominant force at QB just wreck the league.
Jim Kelly  
BillT : 4/6/2021 9:44 pm : link
Would have been a perfect Giants QB.
Elvis Dumervil over Kiwanuka  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 4/6/2021 9:49 pm : link
I was actually thinking that Tamba Hali was drafted after Kiwi but that wasn’t the case. I went with the next best edge player who might’ve even been better than Hali and was certainly a beastly pass rusher.

Imagine the ‘07 pass rush with Dumervil on top of what they already had? That’s basically 2 Osi Umenyiora’s right there which would’ve helped the pass rush when the real Osi went down in ‘08 and Strahan retired.
he said no HOFer's  
mphbullet36 : 4/6/2021 9:53 pm : link
everyone is picking HOFer's

I'll pick one OFF and one DEF

Anquan Boldin was always someone that I thought would be cool to be a NYG.

London Fletcher...always was making plays (not sure if he will get in but he is borderline)
Right now......  
RickJames : 4/6/2021 9:54 pm : link
Patrick Mahomes
Back when Carlos Emmons and Barrett Green  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 4/6/2021 10:05 pm : link
Were the Giants LBers and playing poorly and/or hurt, I remember wishing we had a stud like Lance Briggs.

Charles Tillman and Devin Hester are 2 other Bears players from that era that I wish this team had. Hester might be a HOFer with his insane return game, Tillman was a turnover machine with his patented strip of the WR that led to a fumble. He had 10 forced fumbles and 3 pick-sixes in 2012! Underrated CB from that era.
funny about Barrett Green  
KDavies : 4/6/2021 10:14 pm : link
second time I’ve heard his name recently. I was getting stuff cleaned up in our old house, while getting it ready to sell. A man came buy to look at the house who was renting in the neighborhood. He was Joe Green, Barrett’s father. Played for the Giants in the early 70s. Real nice guy
Nice draft diversion  
j_rud : 4/6/2021 10:20 pm : link
I was a big fan of Bills DT Kyle Williams. Guy was a beast, a real throwback.
RE: In the 80's  
FStubbs : 4/6/2021 10:22 pm : link
In comment 15212063 smshmth8690 said:
Quote:
my favorite non-Giant was Otis Anderson. More recently I always liked Larry Fitzgerald.


Then you got a real treat in the mid 80s huh.

I wish Reggie White had been a Giant. More recently, Aaron Donald or Bobby Wagner.
RE: Elvis Dumervil over Kiwanuka  
FStubbs : 4/6/2021 10:25 pm : link
In comment 15212107 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
I was actually thinking that Tamba Hali was drafted after Kiwi but that wasn’t the case. I went with the next best edge player who might’ve even been better than Hali and was certainly a beastly pass rusher.

Imagine the ‘07 pass rush with Dumervil on top of what they already had? That’s basically 2 Osi Umenyiora’s right there which would’ve helped the pass rush when the real Osi went down in ‘08 and Strahan retired.


Kiwanuka sacrificed his development and career playing out of position all over the place to help this team get 2 rings. I can't compare him to anybody, and he's always a Giants great to me.
....  
BrettNYG10 : 4/6/2021 10:32 pm : link
I would say Darren Sharper since he killed us but he probably makes the Hall if not for the charges against him (and also I don't want a rapist on the team).
Brian Urlacher.  
Del Shofner : 4/6/2021 10:33 pm : link
Alan Faneca.
Anquan Boldin is a good one.  
BrettNYG10 : 4/6/2021 10:34 pm : link
And agreed with FStubbs, I loved Kiwi. He had a really good career for us.
Bert Jones  
Thegratefulhead : 4/6/2021 10:42 pm : link
We had Joe Pisarcik.....
Reggie white  
ripdumaine : 4/6/2021 10:42 pm : link
Or Derrick Brooks on Defense. Calvin Johnson or Andre Johnson for Offense
Dang  
ripdumaine : 4/6/2021 10:44 pm : link
I should have read the whole question.
Reggie White  
JerseyCityJoe : 4/6/2021 10:50 pm : link
and there is no close second.
RE: Yeah...  
jhibb : 4/6/2021 10:50 pm : link
In comment 15212082 Anakim said:
Quote:
I have a feeling no one ever reads the content of my posts. Haha


Ha! This is one of those times I honestly can't figure out if people are being funny or just not paying attention.


I'm going with Mike Alstott. I was always jealous watching his old-school, multi-faceted fullback play. And it doesn't seem like he's going to get in the HOF.
Probably breaking the future HOF rule  
Go Terps : 4/6/2021 10:51 pm : link
Justin Tucker would be mine. Can't put a value on a guy you know will make the kick.
Ronnie Lott...  
bw in dc : 4/6/2021 10:51 pm : link
He would have fit in beautifully with Parcells and Belichick.



I'm not really thinking about 2020 there  
Go Terps : 4/6/2021 10:52 pm : link
Gano was fantastic. But I can think of a lot of kicks over the years where I wish Tucker had been the kicker.
Jason Witten and DeSean Jackson  
David B. : 4/6/2021 11:01 pm : link
Just so they wouldn't have to play against them.

I just keep going back to if Nosferatu had taken Reggie White instead of Gary Zimmerman. LT and White on the same D would have been worth a couple more SBs I think.
RE: Jim Thorpe  
Ivan15 : 4/6/2021 11:15 pm : link
In comment 15212061 gtt350 said:
Quote:
Anakim take a break


Funny since he played for the baseball Giants and the football Giants.
Was gonna add Reggie white too  
Payasdaddy : 4/6/2021 11:18 pm : link
Seriously, if him and LTwere on the same field together best defense ever
Literally u need 4 guys to slow them down. I could be the other olb and get sacks
No one would be blocking me
Runner up
Gary Zimmerman, would have been icing on the cake for us. Think it may have been the Greg lasker pick. In 2nd. 1986 draft
Tom Fucken Brady  
geelabee : 4/6/2021 11:23 pm : link
Love Eli and after LT he might be the greatest Giant of all time..but if Brady the Giants might have an extra 5 super bowl titles..
Well, I don't pay much attention to the HOF  
Hades07 : 4/6/2021 11:23 pm : link
So idk if this guy is in there. But was always a big fan of Kenny Easley. Wish he was a Giant.
Walter Payton  
JonC : 4/6/2021 11:30 pm : link
.
Vince Wilfork may or may not make the HoF  
glowrider : 4/6/2021 11:32 pm : link
But I always wanted him on our team. Loved his size snd athleticism. Had a great personality, smart, work ethic, and did all the dirty work up front for his team. James Harrison and Terrell Suggs; either would’ve been the best LB since early 90s and I love enforcers. Any TE who reliably moves the sticks and produces like Dallas Clark.

Currently active, Josh Allen. I really liked him as Eli’s replacement and think they’re going to be competitive for years with him at the helm.

I think Aaron Donald is as big a miss as Reggie White, in each’ s era. That’s my all time remote thrower. Not, coincidentally, the last time I got invested in drafting a particular player.
Devin Hester  
Professor Falken : 4/6/2021 11:33 pm : link
Instead of drafting him, we traded up for Sinorice Moss. Oy.
RE: RE: Elvis Dumervil over Kiwanuka  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 4/7/2021 12:02 am : link
In comment 15212155 FStubbs said:
Quote:
In comment 15212107 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:


Quote:


I was actually thinking that Tamba Hali was drafted after Kiwi but that wasn’t the case. I went with the next best edge player who might’ve even been better than Hali and was certainly a beastly pass rusher.

Imagine the ‘07 pass rush with Dumervil on top of what they already had? That’s basically 2 Osi Umenyiora’s right there which would’ve helped the pass rush when the real Osi went down in ‘08 and Strahan retired.



Kiwanuka sacrificed his development and career playing out of position all over the place to help this team get 2 rings. I can't compare him to anybody, and he's always a Giants great to me.


Kiwi wasn’t bad, but calling him a Giants great is a little much. I thought he was great in college and was hoping he could replicate that level in the pros but it wasn’t meant to be. I do agree that the team did him no favors by moving him around on D due to a lack of talent at LB, but he just ended up as a minimal impact tweeter on the pro level.
*tweener  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 4/7/2021 12:03 am : link
.
Cornelius Bennett  
moespree : 4/7/2021 12:11 am : link
Would have fit the defensive system the 80s Giants ran really well.
Joe Klecko  
Remdad : 4/7/2021 12:12 am : link
Tough son of a bitch who always played hard. Not in the HOF although you could make a case he should be.
Ronnie Lott seemed more like a Giant ...  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/7/2021 12:23 am : link
...than any other non-Giant in the league. Can you even imagine him on the same field with LT, Harry Carson and Carl Banks? Good lord the whole league would be terrified.
Evan Engram  
santacruzom : 4/7/2021 12:23 am : link
Instead, it seems like he plays for the ppponent.
RE: Ronnie Lott seemed more like a Giant ...  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/7/2021 12:24 am : link
In comment 15212227 sb from NYT Forum said:
Quote:
...than any other non-Giant in the league. Can you even imagine him on the same field with LT, Harry Carson and Carl Banks? Good lord the whole league would be terrified.


Whoops, I just read the bold print!
So non-HOF? Greg Lloyd, OLB for the Steelers  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/7/2021 12:30 am : link
...
Ochocinco is one of my least favorite players...  
Milton : 4/7/2021 12:42 am : link
I would've had trouble rooting for him if he was with the Giants.

Include me with those who say Tom Brady (with no disrespect to Eli). Calvin Johnson would've been nice. And Gronkowski too, although the injuries would've been frustrating.

Aaron Rodgers would be my top choice on production alone, but he's a hard guy to like. He's not a bad guy, but he has zero charm.
Sticking with the no HOF (past or present) criteria  
Saos1n : 4/7/2021 12:44 am : link
I’m gonna go with Tyrann Mathieu
RE: Sticking with the no HOF (past or present) criteria  
Bill in UT : 4/7/2021 12:57 am : link
In comment 15212237 Saos1n said:
Quote:
I’m gonna go with Tyrann Mathieu


Ha! I was thinking Honey Badger just before I read down to your post. Got to see him here in AZ for a few years, and when healthy, he's a great, exciting player.
RE: Without a doubt  
allstarjim : 4/7/2021 1:18 am : link
In comment 15212077 giantstock said:
Quote:
Reggie White. Reggie and Lawrence. - Damn.

The second would have been Joe Montana.


This is immediately who I thought of. It could've happened.

In more recent terms, I would say Michael Thomas. Should've been Michael Thomas. They ahd the chance over Sterling Shepard.

I
Ruling out HOF-caliber players makes the question harder...  
Big Blue Blogger : 4/7/2021 3:13 am : link
... because the miss on Reggie White hangs over this topic forever, and lesser nemeses from the 20th century, like Larry Brown and Wilbert Montgomery, are fading from memory. A few good recent ones though:
Warrick Dunn
Chris Long
Brian Waters
All really good players and deserving winners of the Walter Payton Award for their charitable work. Will Shields would be right there with them, but he’s in the Hall of Fame.


Demarcus Ware  
BlueManCrew : 4/7/2021 5:17 am : link
One of the only Cowboys I ever liked.
RE: Demarcus Ware  
Big Blue Blogger : 4/7/2021 6:21 am : link
BlueManCrew said:
Quote:
One of the only Cowboys I ever liked.
Ware will be on the HoF ballot for the first time in 2022. He is likely to make it very quickly. That's the only reason he wasn't on my list.

Another Cowboy worth mentioning is Jay Novacek. At a time when Giant TEs all had stone hands, Novacek inspired a lot of envy. He was also money in the postseason, when Dallas couldn't just pound the ball with Smith. He wasn't a terrible blocker, either; that just wasn't his primary job.
Larry Allen  
BigBlueCane : 4/7/2021 6:23 am : link
*
RE: Larry Allen  
Big Blue Blogger : 4/7/2021 6:26 am : link
BigBlueCane said:
Quote:
*
Another Hall of Famer.

This game is harder than it looks.
Another opponent who inspired envy: Tom Rathman  
Big Blue Blogger : 4/7/2021 6:31 am : link
He wasn't quite the blocker Mo Carthon was, but Rathman could be trusted to catch the ball if it hit him in the hands. Moose Johnston was similar; I just never liked him. Not sure why.
Rhonde Barber...  
BamaBlue : 4/7/2021 6:43 am : link
would have been great to have Tiki on offense and Rhonde in the secondary.
sorry needed caffinee to wake up  
BigBlueCane : 4/7/2021 6:47 am : link
Problem with this game is trying pick a player who was very good for a long time that isn't a HOF'er. And is somewhat likeable.
Yeah, I guess people didn’t absorb your OP re non-HOFer or future one.  
Big Blue '56 : 4/7/2021 7:05 am : link
For me? Easy. I always wanted Darren Sproles
Ted Washington  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/7/2021 7:11 am : link
Almost impossible to run up the middle against.
Randy Moss  
jsuds : 4/7/2021 7:55 am : link
They passed during his draft year and he became an instant star. Could'a, should'a, would'a.
RE: Bert Jones  
Brown_Hornet : 4/7/2021 7:57 am : link
In comment 15212168 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
We had Joe Pisarcik.....
I grew up a Colts fan. Became a Giants fan in 1984 after the Mayflower incident.

Loved Bert Jones.
Feels like at least one or two of you all chose  
Jimmy Googs : 4/7/2021 8:01 am : link
a Hall of Famer...
RE: Feels like at least one or two of you all chose  
Anakim : 4/7/2021 8:01 am : link
In comment 15212295 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
a Hall of Famer...


I'm surprised no one said Jerry Rice yet...
John Tait  
McNally's_Nuts : 4/7/2021 8:04 am : link
would have looked nice in Giants blue for those years he played.

Atleast before Giants signed McKenzie
RE: RE: Feels like at least one or two of you all chose  
Jimmy Googs : 4/7/2021 8:17 am : link
In comment 15212296 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15212295 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


a Hall of Famer...



I'm surprised no one said Jerry Rice yet...


Did he get in?
Despite all the flak he puts toward Strahan,  
Angel Eyes : 4/7/2021 8:19 am : link
Simeon Rice. Imagine a defensive front in the late-90s with Strahan, Rice, and Keith Hamilton coming at you.
Patrick Wills  
Dankbeerman : 4/7/2021 8:34 am : link
or Andre Johnson

And just since I loved watching them at Notre Dame

Stephon Tuit
Will Fuller
Ronnie Stanley

Jerome Bettis
Reggie Brooks
Bobby Taylor
Reggie White  
arniefez : 4/7/2021 8:47 am : link
I know the OP said no HOFers. But passing on Reggie White was the worst decision of my Giants lifetime which dates to Super Bowl I and that covers a lot of ground.

George Young was a major reason the Giants won two Super Bowls with Parcells as coach. No way they could have done it without him in my opinion. He was the perfect person at the perfect time. But I also believe that passing on Reggie White left a few on the table.

Trust me I know the entire story and I know the Giants needed OL help more than defensive help and I know Zimmerman dared Young to choose him which his stubbornness and distain for players asserting any kind of independence guaranteed he would be the choice but I also know that Parcells wanted Reggie White badly and if he and Belichick got him with LT in his prime and the rest of the Giants defense at that time they would have been a dynasty to rival the Packers in the 60's and the Steelers in 70's.
RE: Osi just beat me to it  
Bramton1 : 4/7/2021 8:49 am : link
In comment 15212088 gersh said:
Quote:
Here’s the history

Thirty years ago, the 1984 USFL supplemental draft was held, giving NFL teams the chance to grab the rights to a player from the upstart league if it folded, the player finished his time in the USFL or was released.

The Giants had the third pick and, as Myers wrote, "Parcells lobbied Young to take White of the Memphis Showboats. ... But the Giants' offensive line was a mess and Young wanted offensive tackle Gary Zimmerman, who was playing for the Los Angeles Express." Because Parcells was almost fired in his first year with the franchise, he "didn't have much clout in the organization at that point."

You might know the rest. If not: The Eagles had the next selection and took White after the Giants took Zimmerman, who didn't want to play for New York and was eventually traded to the Vikings. White logged 13 sacks in his rookie year with the Eagles in 1985 and ended up with 198 for his Hall of Fame career.


I know Young played a significant role in our reversal of fortunes from the dark years of the late 60s and 70s, but GD. Some of his decisions. His contempt for Parcells and Belichick hurt this team so badly post-XXV, plus his lack of understanding for the salary cap.

I wonder if some of this stuff is why it took him so long to get into the HoF (still well-warranted, btw).
RE: Bert Jones  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 4/7/2021 8:50 am : link
In comment 15212168 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
We had Joe Pisarcik.....


Loved Bert Jones! But I will say Greg Cook or Brian Sipe.
Violating OP rules but  
bc4life : 4/7/2021 9:02 am : link
Reggie White seems like a no-brainer
couple others  
bc4life : 4/7/2021 9:05 am : link
Darren Woodson, John Randle, Gronkowski
Jim Brown  
thevett : 4/7/2021 9:18 am : link
RB of the Cleveland Browns
Luke Kuechly,  
Racer : 4/7/2021 9:21 am : link
Larry Fitz.
As a WIS alum, some Badgers  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4/7/2021 9:22 am : link
JJ Watt
TJ Watt
Chris Chambers
Lee Evans
Joe Thomas
Jonathan Taylor
Travis Beckham (gotcha!)
Travis Frederick
Erasmus James (pre injury)
Reggie White and Dan Marino. White because he was a force; Marino  
Ira : 4/7/2021 9:44 am : link
because of that quick release.
I fouled up using Lott...  
bw in dc : 4/7/2021 10:06 am : link
with the HoF caveat.

I think Hines Ward would have fit the mold of a NYG player perfectly.
Back in the day...  
Goin Deep : 4/7/2021 10:06 am : link
Bob Lily/Dallas
sorry for the repeat  
Goin Deep : 4/7/2021 10:07 am : link
slow to post
Jason Kelce  
ryanmkeane : 4/7/2021 10:12 am : link
...
I missed the OP there.  
FStubbs : 4/7/2021 10:13 am : link
Then my vote goes to Wilber Marshall. He was secretly the best player on that 80s Bears defense and became the best player on the Washington defense afterward.
Alan Page  
Fishmanjim57 : 4/7/2021 10:14 am : link
He was one of the true original Minnesota Vikings "purple-people-eaters", and he was one of the best defensive tackles in NFL history.
He's also a brilliant man off the field, having been a judge in the Minnesota Supreme Court from 1993 to 2015.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/7/2021 10:25 am : link
Sterling Sharpe.
Shawn Alexander  
Old Dirty : 4/7/2021 11:09 am : link
The RB that was drafted by the Seahawks the same year the Giants selected Ron Dayne. I thought he was going to light up the NFL right from the start. Always wondered what would have happened if we had him & Tiki instead of "no-gain" Dayne.
Quenton Nelson  
rsjem1979 : 4/7/2021 11:17 am : link
...have fun everybody.
Jason Witten  
Rick in Dallas : 4/7/2021 11:23 am : link
The best TE the Cowboys ever had. Sure fire HOF first ballot.
Haloti Ngata  
OlyWABigBlue : 4/7/2021 11:45 am : link
maybe, maybe not HOF material.
RE: Yeah...  
rlc2113 : 4/7/2021 11:45 am : link
In comment 15212082 Anakim said:
Quote:
I have a feeling no one ever reads the content of my posts. Haha

I agree , no one has listed a non-hall of famer or potential hall of famer. Humans are less intellgent than slugs.
I'll go one for each  
Bleedblue10 : 4/7/2021 11:46 am : link
Offense- Randy Moss
Defense- Ed Reed
Wayne Chrebet  
BH28 : 4/7/2021 11:53 am : link
.
Buddy Dial,  
clatterbuck : 4/7/2021 12:24 pm : link
the WR the Giants cut to make room for the legendary Joey Biscaha. Dial had a very good career with the Steelers and Cowboys. Not sure Biscaha even had double-digit receptions in his very short career.
RE: Tom Fucken Brady  
Victor in CT : 4/7/2021 3:29 pm : link
In comment 15212205 geelabee said:
Quote:
Love Eli and after LT he might be the greatest Giant of all time..but if Brady the Giants might have an extra 5 super bowl titles..


or he could have washed out and never been heard from again. he was a 6th round pick who under different coaching may never have turned into Tom Brady that we know today. Brady is a guy who craves discipline and order. How much of that existed under studly Jim "look at me" Fassel??
no HOFers, but JonC is right: Walter Payton is the one guy  
Victor in CT : 4/7/2021 3:36 pm : link
I always would love to have seen with the Giants. Tremendous will, did everything right, tough.

but to Anakim's inquiry, Tom Rathman would have fit right in with the Giants. I loved Carton, but Rathman was also a great blocker but could do so much more as a receiver.
Not a HOF  
TyreeHelmet : 4/7/2021 4:04 pm : link
Anquan Boldin. There were always those rumors of a trade.
Is Bobby Wagner a HOF guy.  
LauderdaleMatty : 4/7/2021 7:31 pm : link
Reese hated Lbs and Wilson over him alway bothered me.
