Who is One Player You Always Wish Played for the Giants? Anakim : 4/6/2021 9:20 pm

Caveat: you can't say a HOFer or a future HOFer. Be creative!











For me, it's Chad Ocho Cinco. He's one of my favorite players to never play for the Giants (probably second behind Curtis Martin). Would've been so much fun if he was a Giant. Such a fun guy and an easy guy to root for.