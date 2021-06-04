Saquon Barkley Rookie Highlights

that Giants team picking Barkley at #2 was a good choice.
Three years later and still not at all compelling...
I think it is more that people who are convinced that Barkley was not a good choice, see it as their sworn mission to convince others that Barkley is not a good player.
Bill,
We spent the #2 overall pick on a terrific prospect who plays a position that tends to be prone to injury. And after three years, that prospect has played one full season, one injury-affected season, and one season lost almost entirely to injury.
The naysayers are right, as of now, albeit with a bullet. Barkley has enough ability and enough time to quiet any doubts. But the doubts are winning right now for the same reason they existed in the first place.
I get it; but, unlike others, I think it's still an interesting debate in general. And that's because the story isn't over yet. Will Barkley recover? If so, will Mara extend despite this evidence that paying a big, second contract to a RB is very risky? Can we trade him for future collateral? Etc.
I think we are at the point where we need to see 2021 play out. That's where I am at least. I can't say if SB should be extended or not. I lean no. A bunch of different things could happen in 2021 to change that opinion.
We could trade him for what today? Nothing. If he plays well in 2021 like I expect he will be resigned as much for business reasons as team reasons. Bottom line, this is a business.
I don't see us trading a player that made a triumphant return from injury. The only scenario I see them trading Barkley is that if we are such a shit show in 2021 DG is let go and we move on from Jones in 2022. In that scenario, I could see us trading Barkley for draft capital in an attempt to move up in 2022.
want to screw around with tagging options...whatever. But no need to extend longer term, for what purpose really?
The wait and see crowd will do what they seemingly do best...wait and see.
And then when they see Barkley run for 125 yards in a certain game, they will have everything they need? Or if they don’t see that burst as often as he had, my guess is they will say, let’s wait and see how he looks in 2022 before extending.
some on BBI have been willing to wait post 2019 for DG's version of the team to come together with Jones as QB. Others are not willing to wait and cherry pick stats for rookies or young players as it is currently happening, so they keep saying things like "see i told you, the team sucks!" and when the team becomes good this year, they will say things like "wow, about time."
The difference between some impatient posters and ridiculous posters are that, when the Giants are a good team, the impatient ones will have some humility and say hey you know what, this actually seems like it's working out.
The ridiculous posters will just find something else to bitch about with DG or some other facet of the team, and around and around we go.
The Leonard Williams trade is a perfect example of how some people on this site are just whiny fucking women, and will never be satisfied. Not only did the trade workout, but DG was able to sign him at a reasonable 3 year deal up until the point where we have to pay Jones. So all the bitching and moaning that posters did a) right after the trade happened b) after Williams' first 8 games and c) those few days during FA where Williams wasn't signed and it was "severely effecting our ability to sign free agents" amounted to absolutely nothing, because none of the things that these posters said actually came true, they just spent their days crying like a little girl about it because they have nothing better to do
is another great example. Draft picks are investments. You take someone in the top 5, you hope they are a big piece of the franchise for 10 years.
Barkley just turned 24, he'll basically be playing his third healthy season at the start of this year. Let's see what he brings to the table as a part of this team moving forward before we say things like 'awful pick' or 'horrible move' or whatever the hell you want to say.
I remember 2018 and parts of 2019, we all knew that Barkley was probably the most talented running back in football, one of the game's most dynamic players. But guess what, the rest of the team absolutely sucked.
RE: Some here don’t need to see 2021 to decide on extension. If the Giants
want to screw around with tagging options...whatever. But no need to extend longer term, for what purpose really?
The wait and see crowd will do what they seemingly do best...wait and see.
And then when they see Barkley run for 125 yards in a certain game, they will have everything they need? Or if they don’t see that burst as often as he had, my guess is they will say, let’s wait and see how he looks in 2022 before extending.
Actually what people see or don't see regarding an extension means absolutely nothing. We aren't making that decision, Clownshoes.
If you think you have enough information one way or another now, then you should become a fortune teller. That way, you can still stay part of the Circus.
is another great example. Draft picks are investments. You take someone in the top 5, you hope they are a big piece of the franchise for 10 years.
Barkley just turned 24, he'll basically be playing his third healthy season at the start of this year. Let's see what he brings to the table as a part of this team moving forward before we say things like 'awful pick' or 'horrible move' or whatever the hell you want to say.
I remember 2018 and parts of 2019, we all knew that Barkley was probably the most talented running back in football, one of the game's most dynamic players. But guess what, the rest of the team absolutely sucked.
Ryan, you're guilty of something in this post that is inadvertently dismissive of the reason why some were resistant to this pick in the first place.
When you say that Barkley is "playing his third healthy season" as though he should get a pass for the injuries, that's a fundamental flaw, IMO. One of the reasons why people are reticent to choose RBs so early in the draft is because that's a position that tends to suffer injuries more frequently than others.
If you want to make the case that Barkley is worth it in spite of the injuries, so be it - I think there's a valid case to be made. But if you try to ignore the fact that Barkley does have the sort of injury history already that confirms some of the pre-draft concerns, I think that starts to feel intentionally misleading.
Barkley is entering his fourth season. End. Full stop.
He's good enough that we should still be viewing his play from this point forward, and shouldn't need to pretend that his injuries haven't happened or that they aren't part of what makes RB investments risky.
for all the people who were and are still so offended we took him.
Darnold has not proven to be a better pick and has been traded.
Rosen is a joke.
Those two point alone should make the majority of the Barkley naysayers shut up because those two are really who the masses wanted, but I'll go on.
Chubb is a nice player but is not on the level that gives me any buyer's remorse on Barkley.
For the people who love Quenton Nelson. I think you'll have to explain how picking a guard at 2 is ok but a RB at 2 is not.
The elephant in the BBI room is Lamar Jackson because of Go Terps. Credit to Terps for seeing he would become a very good player but I personally think Jackson is far more limited than his supporters would admit. We may have had marginally better regular seasons the last few years but with the surrounding cast we've had, probably not by much. We would still be sitting here wondering if we had a guy that could truly take a passing game and put it on his shoulders throughout the month of January and lead a team to a championship in a passing league.
Josh Allen is the big miss here and mostly everyone on BBI (at least that I remember reading at the time) should be in agreement that very few if any here, or in the media/analyst circles for that matter, felt that he would amount to much as an NFL starting QB.
Barkley is a fine player. Injuries have been the problem but I find it hard to blame anyone in the NFL for injuries. They are a part of the game.
i get that argument, especially when it comes to RBs...i really do. But just for comparison, Bradley Chubb, Nick Bosa....Von Miller...Deshaun Watson...the list goes on for top 10 players that have suffered ACL tears early on in their careers.
So...it just feels like because it happened to OUR guy, we think its all doom and gloom
RE: RE: RE: Far more posts from folks trying to convince themselves
that Giants team picking Barkley at #2 was a good choice.
Three years later and still not at all compelling...
I think it is more that people who are convinced that Barkley was not a good choice, see it as their sworn mission to convince others that Barkley is not a good player.
Bill,
We spent the #2 overall pick on a terrific prospect who plays a position that tends to be prone to injury. And after three years, that prospect has played one full season, one injury-affected season, and one season lost almost entirely to injury.
The naysayers are right, as of now, albeit with a bullet. Barkley has enough ability and enough time to quiet any doubts. But the doubts are winning right now for the same reason they existed in the first place.
I would say that the pick is a business-decision that you can debate one way or the other; the other is a player evaluation which they've construed to be equivalent to the business decision. I'd also say that he is a good player, regardless of whether he is injured and can play or not. He might be good as an inherent quality but not productive.
but Adrian Peterson is a running back who suffered a ACL tear that was actually worse than Barkley's, and his next season he rushed for almost 1500 yards. Now, he was in his 9th season by then so he wasn't the same player. But in terms of the immediate effect, it didn't seem to hurt him much.
i get that argument, especially when it comes to RBs...i really do. But just for comparison, Bradley Chubb, Nick Bosa....Von Miller...Deshaun Watson...the list goes on for top 10 players that have suffered ACL tears early on in their careers.
So...it just feels like because it happened to OUR guy, we think its all doom and gloom
Some guys suffer injuries in spite of a lack of risk at their position; some guys suffer injuries that are in line with the risk that we know about their position.
You're right that a lot of top draft picks have suffered ACL injuries. The only solution to that is to not draft at the top of the draft - that seems silly, because it's pretty clear that the correlation is coincidental.
But RBs in general suffer injuries more than other positions. That isn't a coincidence at this point; we have enough data to confirm that the position does lend itself to injury more than others.
Maybe Barkley's injury falls into the fluke coincidence that other top draft picks do. But he's a RB, so he also falls into that data point as well.
RE: RE: Some here don’t need to see 2021 to decide on extension. If the Giants
want to screw around with tagging options...whatever. But no need to extend longer term, for what purpose really?
The wait and see crowd will do what they seemingly do best...wait and see.
And then when they see Barkley run for 125 yards in a certain game, they will have everything they need? Or if they don’t see that burst as often as he had, my guess is they will say, let’s wait and see how he looks in 2022 before extending.
Actually what people see or don't see regarding an extension means absolutely nothing. We aren't making that decision, Clownshoes.
If you think you have enough information one way or another now, then you should become a fortune teller. That way, you can still stay part of the Circus.
My post was for gratefulhead who mentioned extension above in his post.
You're just
Your sole purpose on the site is to find a bw, Terps or post of mine (among a handful of others) and look to call names which really just makes you comic relief on the site with no opinions shared yourself (if you had one).
But happy to go at it with you if you like as you have seemed to found some new confidence lately with your frequent posting. Wonder why that is...?
But it only winds up with you looking for your escape hatch eventually.
Of what I just wrote. It all blows up if we are a shit show in 2021.
Many people on BBI think many of you are rooting for that.
Maybe not, but I have to tell you, it feels that way.
I haven't commented on '21 and where I think it could end up. The team isn't a finished product yet with the draft pending and another wave of potential free agents. I have harped on this being a critical year for Jones and how he really has to finally deliver something convincing to prove he's not trending to game manager status.
But I think those on the other side of the aisle - the Bobby McFerrins: don't worry, be happy contingent - confuse expecting an outcome, based on analyzing the factors, with rooting for an outcome.
You’re the only one trolling from what we can see...
I think we can all identify players in other sports who are flashy and talented and don't help their teams win games.
Being a Real Madrid fan, my nominee is Eden Hazard. World class dribbling skills but they are not used to set up scores or offensive plays. The coach doesn't play him. I bet the NBA fans here can name plenty of players who put up highlight reels and never seem to help their teams. I'm not saying Saquon is necessarily like that, but the precedent exists: wow-factor talented players who aren't winners.
Of what I just wrote. It all blows up if we are a shit show in 2021.
Many people on BBI think many of you are rooting for that.
Maybe not, but I have to tell you, it feels that way.
I haven't commented on '21 and where I think it could end up. The team isn't a finished product yet with the draft pending and another wave of potential free agents. I have harped on this being a critical year for Jones and how he really has to finally deliver something convincing to prove he's not trending to game manager status.
But I think those on the other side of the aisle - the Bobby McFerrins: don't worry, be happy contingent - confuse expecting an outcome, based on analyzing the factors, with rooting for an outcome.
I get that man. I was fucking livid the day they announced DG was staying.
Furious.
I came here and said so. 15 and 33 is stupid bad. Morons said it wasn't and I ignored the morons. I don't argue with the willfully ignorant. I said my piece and accepted the new paradigm that DG is still here.
The signing makes sense to me, even Booker. I think Andersen and Odenigbo are under the radar monster signings. I think Ross was brilliant to get. He wont start but if we have to sub him in, they will have to honor his speed.
Of all the FA's, I wanted Golloday. I thought he was the player that fit the best with Jones. I want Hunter, Rudolph is a perfect substitute. So from my perspective the coach and GM hit it out of the park. I am not an expert and accept anyone that does not agree. That's cool.
I am an excited Giant fan, I guess, I just want that for you.
(from a Lions divisional rival) is that Judge and O'Brien are running the show. Gettleman is a figurehead at this point.
I agree with this.
I think the baton has already been passed, though I expect that Gettleman will remain in a significant role with the team, as sort of a consigliere, whether that's retaining the GM title or with some sort of senior executive title that formalizes O'Brien's standing. Either way, I think O'Brien is already in the co-pilot's chair already, at least.
And whatever the power structure is, now and going forward, it certainly appears to be working well this offseason.
RE: My conclusion from the 3 Lions players signed and Rudolph
(from a Lions divisional rival) is that Judge and O'Brien are running the show. Gettleman is a figurehead at this point.
May very well be true. I thought the decisions this offseason were smart. Williams and the Giants gambled in 2020. Williams won and because Judge didn't want to lose the leader of his defense in year 2, they had to pay for the sacks. Secondary improved greatly on paper for 2021, Williams has gotten consistent pressure everywhere he has played. I think he gets more sacks, not less in 2021. Maybe DG supplied Shurmur exactly what he asked for? I mean it's possible. Not a DG fan but I don't know the details behind what happened in 2019.
RE: My conclusion from the 3 Lions players signed and Rudolph
(from a Lions divisional rival) is that Judge and O'Brien are running the show. Gettleman is a figurehead at this point.
I just can't buy it. I want to, but that would be a major shift with how the Maras have done business.
It's not like Judge was this established HC coach with a glowing resume. This is his first rodeo EVER as the HC. I just can't imagine that being enough for Mara to change the power dynamic. I mean, at the end of the day, we were still 6-10...another double digit loss season.
RE: RE: My conclusion from the 3 Lions players signed and Rudolph
(from a Lions divisional rival) is that Judge and O'Brien are running the show. Gettleman is a figurehead at this point.
I agree with this.
I think the baton has already been passed, though I expect that Gettleman will remain in a significant role with the team, as sort of a consigliere, whether that's retaining the GM title or with some sort of senior executive title that formalizes O'Brien's standing. Either way, I think O'Brien is already in the co-pilot's chair already, at least.
And whatever the power structure is, now and going forward, it certainly appears to be working well this offseason.
If the baton has passed, then only good things can come from it. Just not so certain yet.
The improvement in free agent results last year and “some” of the adds this year do lead to believe in a different mindset. Thanks the lord...
RE: RE: this thread is going to turn into a pissing match
(from a Lions divisional rival) is that Judge and O'Brien are running the show. Gettleman is a figurehead at this point.
I just can't buy it. I want to, but that would be a major shift with how the Maras have done business.
It's not like Judge was this established HC coach with a glowing resume. This is his first rodeo EVER as the HC. I just can't imagine that being enough for Mara to change the power dynamic. I mean, at the end of the day, we were still 6-10...another double digit loss season.
I was expecting 6-10. The defense and offense surprised me. maybe the power structure didn't change. Maybe DG has always included the coach in player decisions? Shurmur wanted SB? Possible? Could it be that simple? Judge had a vision and Shurmur didn't?
(from a Lions divisional rival) is that Judge and O'Brien are running the show. Gettleman is a figurehead at this point.
I agree with this.
I think the baton has already been passed, though I expect that Gettleman will remain in a significant role with the team, as sort of a consigliere, whether that's retaining the GM title or with some sort of senior executive title that formalizes O'Brien's standing. Either way, I think O'Brien is already in the co-pilot's chair already, at least.
And whatever the power structure is, now and going forward, it certainly appears to be working well this offseason.
Is our situation really all that different than that of any other strong coach with a plan on how he wants to team to look? is DG any more or less a figurehead than Belicek's GM, Rhule's GM, Kingsbury's GM, Shanahan's GM, etc?
(from a Lions divisional rival) is that Judge and O'Brien are running the show. Gettleman is a figurehead at this point.
I agree with this.
I think the baton has already been passed, though I expect that Gettleman will remain in a significant role with the team, as sort of a consigliere, whether that's retaining the GM title or with some sort of senior executive title that formalizes O'Brien's standing. Either way, I think O'Brien is already in the co-pilot's chair already, at least.
And whatever the power structure is, now and going forward, it certainly appears to be working well this offseason.
Is our situation really all that different than that of any other strong coach with a plan on how he wants to team to look? is DG any more or less a figurehead than Belicek's GM, Rhule's GM, Kingsbury's GM, Shanahan's GM, etc?
If our current situation is we have a strong coach who actually has a plan then Gettleman can serve coffee in the building for all I care.
Just answer questions if asked and stay out of the way...
RE: RE: RE: My conclusion from the 3 Lions players signed and Rudolph
I just can't buy it. I want to, but that would be a major shift with how the Maras have done business.
It's not like Judge was this established HC coach with a glowing resume. This is his first rodeo EVER as the HC. I just can't imagine that being enough for Mara to change the power dynamic. I mean, at the end of the day, we were still 6-10...another double digit loss season.
I was expecting 6-10. The defense and offense surprised me. maybe the power structure didn't change. Maybe DG has always included the coach in player decisions? Shurmur wanted SB? Possible? Could it be that simple? Judge had a vision and Shurmur didn't?
It may be as simple as what Mara has proclaimed - Judge and DG work "well together".
Perhaps the message there is Shurmur and DG didn't and maybe Gettleman made decisions Shurmur didn't agree with...?
Whatever the case, I'm sticking firm that Mara isn't going to hand the keys over to a first time ever HC. Belichick - maybe/yes.
Everytime Barkley is asked to block is a play we are not maximizing our chances and is bad coaching. Get him out running routes and put pressure on the defense.
I'm buying this. I'd would much rather SB be used as a decoy rather than a blocker. The blocking challenges don't bother me as much as others. I see the point, but don't expect him to be Walter Payton. It's really not how SB is wound...
RE: RE: this thread is going to turn into a pissing match
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Quote:
that Giants team picking Barkley at #2 was a good choice.
Three years later and still not at all compelling...
I think it is more that people who are convinced that Barkley was not a good choice, see it as their sworn mission to convince others that Barkley is not a good player.
So there isn't a sworn mission to convince others - by others - that Barkley wasn't a good pick?
Like this thread for instance...
Quote:
that Giants team picking Barkley at #2 was a good choice.
Three years later and still not at all compelling...
I think it is more that people who are convinced that Barkley was not a good choice, see it as their sworn mission to convince others that Barkley is not a good player.
Bill,
We spent the #2 overall pick on a terrific prospect who plays a position that tends to be prone to injury. And after three years, that prospect has played one full season, one injury-affected season, and one season lost almost entirely to injury.
The naysayers are right, as of now, albeit with a bullet. Barkley has enough ability and enough time to quiet any doubts. But the doubts are winning right now for the same reason they existed in the first place.
We could trade him for what today? Nothing. If he plays well in 2021 like I expect he will be resigned as much for business reasons as team reasons. Bottom line, this is a business.
I don't see us trading a player that made a triumphant return from injury. The only scenario I see them trading Barkley is that if we are such a shit show in 2021 DG is let go and we move on from Jones in 2022. In that scenario, I could see us trading Barkley for draft capital in an attempt to move up in 2022.
All of is dependent on the results of 2021.
Time to watch.
Many people on BBI think many of you are rooting for that.
Maybe not, but I have to tell you, it feels that way.
The wait and see crowd will do what they seemingly do best...wait and see.
And then when they see Barkley run for 125 yards in a certain game, they will have everything they need? Or if they don’t see that burst as often as he had, my guess is they will say, let’s wait and see how he looks in 2022 before extending.
The difference between some impatient posters and ridiculous posters are that, when the Giants are a good team, the impatient ones will have some humility and say hey you know what, this actually seems like it's working out.
The ridiculous posters will just find something else to bitch about with DG or some other facet of the team, and around and around we go.
The Leonard Williams trade is a perfect example of how some people on this site are just whiny fucking women, and will never be satisfied. Not only did the trade workout, but DG was able to sign him at a reasonable 3 year deal up until the point where we have to pay Jones. So all the bitching and moaning that posters did a) right after the trade happened b) after Williams' first 8 games and c) those few days during FA where Williams wasn't signed and it was "severely effecting our ability to sign free agents" amounted to absolutely nothing, because none of the things that these posters said actually came true, they just spent their days crying like a little girl about it because they have nothing better to do
Barkley just turned 24, he'll basically be playing his third healthy season at the start of this year. Let's see what he brings to the table as a part of this team moving forward before we say things like 'awful pick' or 'horrible move' or whatever the hell you want to say.
I remember 2018 and parts of 2019, we all knew that Barkley was probably the most talented running back in football, one of the game's most dynamic players. But guess what, the rest of the team absolutely sucked.
The wait and see crowd will do what they seemingly do best...wait and see.
And then when they see Barkley run for 125 yards in a certain game, they will have everything they need? Or if they don’t see that burst as often as he had, my guess is they will say, let’s wait and see how he looks in 2022 before extending.
Actually what people see or don't see regarding an extension means absolutely nothing. We aren't making that decision, Clownshoes.
If you think you have enough information one way or another now, then you should become a fortune teller. That way, you can still stay part of the Circus.
Barkley just turned 24, he'll basically be playing his third healthy season at the start of this year. Let's see what he brings to the table as a part of this team moving forward before we say things like 'awful pick' or 'horrible move' or whatever the hell you want to say.
I remember 2018 and parts of 2019, we all knew that Barkley was probably the most talented running back in football, one of the game's most dynamic players. But guess what, the rest of the team absolutely sucked.
Ryan, you're guilty of something in this post that is inadvertently dismissive of the reason why some were resistant to this pick in the first place.
When you say that Barkley is "playing his third healthy season" as though he should get a pass for the injuries, that's a fundamental flaw, IMO. One of the reasons why people are reticent to choose RBs so early in the draft is because that's a position that tends to suffer injuries more frequently than others.
If you want to make the case that Barkley is worth it in spite of the injuries, so be it - I think there's a valid case to be made. But if you try to ignore the fact that Barkley does have the sort of injury history already that confirms some of the pre-draft concerns, I think that starts to feel intentionally misleading.
Barkley is entering his fourth season. End. Full stop.
He's good enough that we should still be viewing his play from this point forward, and shouldn't need to pretend that his injuries haven't happened or that they aren't part of what makes RB investments risky.
Which is likely the only thing that Britt was pointing out.
Barkley is a stud, hopefully he's healthy.
There's no good reason to shit on Barkley, the FO or Britt in this thread.
Every conversation doesn't have to devolve into what the FO did or didn't do right. Some of the threads on BBI should be about Football.
Darnold has not proven to be a better pick and has been traded.
Rosen is a joke.
Those two point alone should make the majority of the Barkley naysayers shut up because those two are really who the masses wanted, but I'll go on.
Chubb is a nice player but is not on the level that gives me any buyer's remorse on Barkley.
For the people who love Quenton Nelson. I think you'll have to explain how picking a guard at 2 is ok but a RB at 2 is not.
The elephant in the BBI room is Lamar Jackson because of Go Terps. Credit to Terps for seeing he would become a very good player but I personally think Jackson is far more limited than his supporters would admit. We may have had marginally better regular seasons the last few years but with the surrounding cast we've had, probably not by much. We would still be sitting here wondering if we had a guy that could truly take a passing game and put it on his shoulders throughout the month of January and lead a team to a championship in a passing league.
Josh Allen is the big miss here and mostly everyone on BBI (at least that I remember reading at the time) should be in agreement that very few if any here, or in the media/analyst circles for that matter, felt that he would amount to much as an NFL starting QB.
Barkley is a fine player. Injuries have been the problem but I find it hard to blame anyone in the NFL for injuries. They are a part of the game.
So...it just feels like because it happened to OUR guy, we think its all doom and gloom
Quote:
In comment 15212723 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
that Giants team picking Barkley at #2 was a good choice.
Three years later and still not at all compelling...
I think it is more that people who are convinced that Barkley was not a good choice, see it as their sworn mission to convince others that Barkley is not a good player.
Bill,
We spent the #2 overall pick on a terrific prospect who plays a position that tends to be prone to injury. And after three years, that prospect has played one full season, one injury-affected season, and one season lost almost entirely to injury.
The naysayers are right, as of now, albeit with a bullet. Barkley has enough ability and enough time to quiet any doubts. But the doubts are winning right now for the same reason they existed in the first place.
I would say that the pick is a business-decision that you can debate one way or the other; the other is a player evaluation which they've construed to be equivalent to the business decision. I'd also say that he is a good player, regardless of whether he is injured and can play or not. He might be good as an inherent quality but not productive.
So...it just feels like because it happened to OUR guy, we think its all doom and gloom
Some guys suffer injuries in spite of a lack of risk at their position; some guys suffer injuries that are in line with the risk that we know about their position.
You're right that a lot of top draft picks have suffered ACL injuries. The only solution to that is to not draft at the top of the draft - that seems silly, because it's pretty clear that the correlation is coincidental.
But RBs in general suffer injuries more than other positions. That isn't a coincidence at this point; we have enough data to confirm that the position does lend itself to injury more than others.
Maybe Barkley's injury falls into the fluke coincidence that other top draft picks do. But he's a RB, so he also falls into that data point as well.
Quote:
want to screw around with tagging options...whatever. But no need to extend longer term, for what purpose really?
The wait and see crowd will do what they seemingly do best...wait and see.
And then when they see Barkley run for 125 yards in a certain game, they will have everything they need? Or if they don’t see that burst as often as he had, my guess is they will say, let’s wait and see how he looks in 2022 before extending.
Actually what people see or don't see regarding an extension means absolutely nothing. We aren't making that decision, Clownshoes.
If you think you have enough information one way or another now, then you should become a fortune teller. That way, you can still stay part of the Circus.
My post was for gratefulhead who mentioned extension above in his post.
You're just
Your sole purpose on the site is to find a bw, Terps or post of mine (among a handful of others) and look to call names which really just makes you comic relief on the site with no opinions shared yourself (if you had one).
But happy to go at it with you if you like as you have seemed to found some new confidence lately with your frequent posting. Wonder why that is...?
But it only winds up with you looking for your escape hatch eventually.
You can't sit there one day saying I post all the time and then the next day wonder why I'm frequently posting, can you??
Actually you can - because it is the trolling thing you rely on. Acting as if I'm not posting much is a really strange tactic. It's the way of a Clown.
Many people on BBI think many of you are rooting for that.
Maybe not, but I have to tell you, it feels that way.
I haven't commented on '21 and where I think it could end up. The team isn't a finished product yet with the draft pending and another wave of potential free agents. I have harped on this being a critical year for Jones and how he really has to finally deliver something convincing to prove he's not trending to game manager status.
But I think those on the other side of the aisle - the Bobby McFerrins: don't worry, be happy contingent - confuse expecting an outcome, based on analyzing the factors, with rooting for an outcome.
I really only wonder why you get brave every so often and look to bully. It hasn’t gone well despite the efforts you put into it.
Again, the escape hatch is within site ...
Comic relief
Being a Real Madrid fan, my nominee is Eden Hazard. World class dribbling skills but they are not used to set up scores or offensive plays. The coach doesn't play him. I bet the NBA fans here can name plenty of players who put up highlight reels and never seem to help their teams. I'm not saying Saquon is necessarily like that, but the precedent exists: wow-factor talented players who aren't winners.
Quote:
Of what I just wrote. It all blows up if we are a shit show in 2021.
Many people on BBI think many of you are rooting for that.
Maybe not, but I have to tell you, it feels that way.
I haven't commented on '21 and where I think it could end up. The team isn't a finished product yet with the draft pending and another wave of potential free agents. I have harped on this being a critical year for Jones and how he really has to finally deliver something convincing to prove he's not trending to game manager status.
But I think those on the other side of the aisle - the Bobby McFerrins: don't worry, be happy contingent - confuse expecting an outcome, based on analyzing the factors, with rooting for an outcome.
Furious.
I came here and said so. 15 and 33 is stupid bad. Morons said it wasn't and I ignored the morons. I don't argue with the willfully ignorant. I said my piece and accepted the new paradigm that DG is still here.
The signing makes sense to me, even Booker. I think Andersen and Odenigbo are under the radar monster signings. I think Ross was brilliant to get. He wont start but if we have to sub him in, they will have to honor his speed.
Of all the FA's, I wanted Golloday. I thought he was the player that fit the best with Jones. I want Hunter, Rudolph is a perfect substitute. So from my perspective the coach and GM hit it out of the park. I am not an expert and accept anyone that does not agree. That's cool.
I am an excited Giant fan, I guess, I just want that for you.
I agree with this.
I think the baton has already been passed, though I expect that Gettleman will remain in a significant role with the team, as sort of a consigliere, whether that's retaining the GM title or with some sort of senior executive title that formalizes O'Brien's standing. Either way, I think O'Brien is already in the co-pilot's chair already, at least.
And whatever the power structure is, now and going forward, it certainly appears to be working well this offseason.
I just can't buy it. I want to, but that would be a major shift with how the Maras have done business.
It's not like Judge was this established HC coach with a glowing resume. This is his first rodeo EVER as the HC. I just can't imagine that being enough for Mara to change the power dynamic. I mean, at the end of the day, we were still 6-10...another double digit loss season.
Quote:
(from a Lions divisional rival) is that Judge and O'Brien are running the show. Gettleman is a figurehead at this point.
I agree with this.
I think the baton has already been passed, though I expect that Gettleman will remain in a significant role with the team, as sort of a consigliere, whether that's retaining the GM title or with some sort of senior executive title that formalizes O'Brien's standing. Either way, I think O'Brien is already in the co-pilot's chair already, at least.
And whatever the power structure is, now and going forward, it certainly appears to be working well this offseason.
If the baton has passed, then only good things can come from it. Just not so certain yet.
The improvement in free agent results last year and “some” of the adds this year do lead to believe in a different mindset. Thanks the lord...
Quote:
and be just as useless as the previous Barkley thread/s. Going to bow out now since i've read this story 1,000x before. Enjoy the day fellas.
Nailed it.
If you’re looking for a nickname...let’s go with Peanut Gallery
I think you get why...
Quote:
(from a Lions divisional rival) is that Judge and O'Brien are running the show. Gettleman is a figurehead at this point.
I just can't buy it. I want to, but that would be a major shift with how the Maras have done business.
It's not like Judge was this established HC coach with a glowing resume. This is his first rodeo EVER as the HC. I just can't imagine that being enough for Mara to change the power dynamic. I mean, at the end of the day, we were still 6-10...another double digit loss season.
That's odd coming from a guy who tries to make the argument that Barkley doesn't do things to help a team win. Again - he's scored 23 TD's. Aren't scoring points a critical part of helping a team??
If your putting out takes like that, you probably shouldn't be telling others to take a break.
Quote:
(from a Lions divisional rival) is that Judge and O'Brien are running the show. Gettleman is a figurehead at this point.
I agree with this.
I think the baton has already been passed, though I expect that Gettleman will remain in a significant role with the team, as sort of a consigliere, whether that's retaining the GM title or with some sort of senior executive title that formalizes O'Brien's standing. Either way, I think O'Brien is already in the co-pilot's chair already, at least.
And whatever the power structure is, now and going forward, it certainly appears to be working well this offseason.
Is our situation really all that different than that of any other strong coach with a plan on how he wants to team to look? is DG any more or less a figurehead than Belicek's GM, Rhule's GM, Kingsbury's GM, Shanahan's GM, etc?
But let's adjust for the injury and say he's at about a 10 per season rate.
That's good. But other backs could get very close to that at a cheaper rate than 4yrs/$31M+.
Nick Chubb, for example, from the same 2018 class, has 30 TDs/3 years at a pay rate of 4yrs/$7m.
Quote:
In comment 15212941 cosmicj said:
Quote:
(from a Lions divisional rival) is that Judge and O'Brien are running the show. Gettleman is a figurehead at this point.
I agree with this.
I think the baton has already been passed, though I expect that Gettleman will remain in a significant role with the team, as sort of a consigliere, whether that's retaining the GM title or with some sort of senior executive title that formalizes O'Brien's standing. Either way, I think O'Brien is already in the co-pilot's chair already, at least.
And whatever the power structure is, now and going forward, it certainly appears to be working well this offseason.
Is our situation really all that different than that of any other strong coach with a plan on how he wants to team to look? is DG any more or less a figurehead than Belicek's GM, Rhule's GM, Kingsbury's GM, Shanahan's GM, etc?
If our current situation is we have a strong coach who actually has a plan then Gettleman can serve coffee in the building for all I care.
Just answer questions if asked and stay out of the way...
I just can't buy it. I want to, but that would be a major shift with how the Maras have done business.
It's not like Judge was this established HC coach with a glowing resume. This is his first rodeo EVER as the HC. I just can't imagine that being enough for Mara to change the power dynamic. I mean, at the end of the day, we were still 6-10...another double digit loss season.
I was expecting 6-10. The defense and offense surprised me. maybe the power structure didn't change. Maybe DG has always included the coach in player decisions? Shurmur wanted SB? Possible? Could it be that simple? Judge had a vision and Shurmur didn't?
It may be as simple as what Mara has proclaimed - Judge and DG work "well together".
Perhaps the message there is Shurmur and DG didn't and maybe Gettleman made decisions Shurmur didn't agree with...?
Whatever the case, I'm sticking firm that Mara isn't going to hand the keys over to a first time ever HC. Belichick - maybe/yes.
The only thing making "not for long" the most ridiculous statement re: Barkley is injury.
Keep a TE in to block and allow Barkley to run routes.
Not for long...
...GTFOuttaher
X1000.
Everytime Barkley is asked to block is a play we are not maximizing our chances and is bad coaching. Get him out running routes and put pressure on the defense.
So how many TD's does a replacement player score? Gallman had 6TD's last season.
Everytime Barkley is asked to block is a play we are not maximizing our chances and is bad coaching. Get him out running routes and put pressure on the defense.
I'm buying this. I'd would much rather SB be used as a decoy rather than a blocker. The blocking challenges don't bother me as much as others. I see the point, but don't expect him to be Walter Payton. It's really not how SB is wound...
Quote:
and be just as useless as the previous Barkley thread/s. Going to bow out now since i've read this story 1,000x before. Enjoy the day fellas.
Nailed it.
I love this. All good decisions are made by Judge. The bad ones by DG. Like anyone on this board knows who is making the decisions.
But let's adjust for the injury and say he's at about a 10 per season rate.
That's good. But other backs could get very close to that at a cheaper rate than 4yrs/$31M+.
Nick Chubb, for example, from the same 2018 class, has 30 TDs/3 years at a pay rate of 4yrs/$7m.
You could also just look at the stats. 15 TD's in his rookie year. 8TD's his second year. 2000 yards from scrimmage his rookie year 1,430 his second year.
If that's replacement back quality, you have a long way to go to prove that, even if you try to minimize the TD numbers over 3 seasons, like you did for some reason
Quote:
In comment 15212387 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
and be just as useless as the previous Barkley thread/s. Going to bow out now since i've read this story 1,000x before. Enjoy the day fellas.
Nailed it.
I love this. All good decisions are made by Judge. The bad ones by DG. Like anyone on this board knows who is making the decisions.
Judge made the best decision we have seen in a while. He took the job to see if he could help.