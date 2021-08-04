for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Cruz on DeVonta Smith: “You have to catch him first.”

Big Blue '56 : 4/8/2021 10:32 am
Quote:


"It depends on what you're asking him to do," Cruz said of Smith, whom NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah mocked Tuesday to the Giants as a No. 11 overall pick . "Are you asking him to line up as a slot receiver and block outside linebackers and be in the trenches? Probably not. You want him to be outside and using that athleticism and using that separation speed to run his routes and be what you saw him be at Alabama. It's something to be said about what you're asking him to do. You have to catch him first. You can say all of that about taking hits, but you have to be able to catch him first.

"… Yes, (size) matters. But does it matter in the grand scheme of things? Probably not. You've got guys like Desean Jackson playing a lengthy career. It's all about what you're asking him to do and what team he goes to and how he fits within that scheme."

"It's crazy to think the receivers that they've had on their (Alabama) roster, going all the away back to (the Atlanta Falcons') Julio Jones and (Dallas Cowboys') Amari Cooper and (Falcons') Calvin Ridley, and we saw (Denver Broncos' Jerry) Jeudy, and Henry Ruggs go to the Raiders — and yet, here's maybe the best of 'em all," ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said Jan. 10 on Postseason NFL Countdown. "If you look at him in his outfit, he's so slight, right? You think, you know, he doesn't have the physicality to make it in the NFL. But he's wiry strong.

"And I'm going to tell you something — Randy (Moss) can really appreciate this — he's a superstar, but he's the hardest-working guy on their team. He's the most humble superstar you're ever going to see.

"He's long-strider, he's got long arms, he's a tough 1-on-1 matchup and I just love how he attacks. I went to practice — this kid doesn't take a rep off. He's a gunner on the punt team. He returns punts. He returns kickoffs. He's just going to be a guy that, wherever he goes, he'll be a breath of fresh air for that organization. They will love his approach to the game — very similar to Julio, just as far as hardest-working guy on the team."






Link - ( New Window )
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 4/8/2021 10:34 am : link
The man I hope & pray is there @ 11 & we take him.
Have been trying to manifest this for quite some time  
Giantology : 4/8/2021 10:35 am : link
We'll see if he's there at 11.
Im happy with him or waddle  
armstead98 : 4/8/2021 10:38 am : link
Either would add an element to this offense that we’ve been missing
RE: Im happy with him or waddle  
eric2425ny : 4/8/2021 10:39 am : link
In comment 15213602 armstead98 said:
Quote:
Either would add an element to this offense that we’ve been missing


Speed and route running. Both would be major additions to the offense.
Best part about the Eagles trade  
rasbutant : 4/8/2021 10:42 am : link
is that they don't have a shot at getting him now.
DaVonte is the guy I want.  
Section331 : 4/8/2021 10:52 am : link
AN outstanding route runner, and while not blazing fast, he's extremely quick. Great hands, works his ass off, and is by all accounts a great teammate. Sign me up.
RE: DaVonte is the guy I want.  
eric2425ny : 4/8/2021 10:59 am : link
In comment 15213619 Section331 said:
Quote:
AN outstanding route runner, and while not blazing fast, he's extremely quick. Great hands, works his ass off, and is by all accounts a great teammate. Sign me up.


He seems like the ideal compliment to KG. I’m not comparing Smith to Toomer in terms of size, etc. But I envision having a good route runner opposite KG that can make the big catches along the sideline. Kind of like the Toomer role when we had Plax back in the day.
This caught my eye the most  
Big Blue '56 : 4/8/2021 11:02 am : link
Quote:


I went to practice — this kid doesn't take a rep off. He's a gunner on the punt team. He returns punts. He returns kickoffs. He's just going to be a guy that, wherever he goes, he'll be a breath of fresh air for that organization. They will love his approach to the game — very similar to Julio, just as far as hardest-working guy on the team."


He has to be the pick if he is there  
averagejoe : 4/8/2021 11:04 am : link
I think it is 50/50 for pick 11. If he is there you sprint to the podium to select a faster , more elusive Hakeem Nicks. Please make it so.
RE: He has to be the pick if he is there  
Thegratefulhead : 4/8/2021 11:13 am : link
In comment 15213627 averagejoe said:
Quote:
I think it is 50/50 for pick 11. If he is there you sprint to the podium to select a faster , more elusive Hakeem Nicks. Please make it so.
more Cruz than Nicks.
he reminds me of another great route runner  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 4/8/2021 11:20 am : link
that played in SF many years ago. Blasphemy I know, but the smooth moving just is something beautiful to watch.
Smith doesn't remind me of Nicks or Cruz at all  
PwndPapi : 4/8/2021 11:28 am : link
Nicks was a prototypical outside guy who played with great physicality, positioning, IQ and had fantastic jump ball skills. Cruz was smaller lengthwise, but stocky and exceptionally nimble. He ran great routes.

If I had to compare D. Smith to any former NYG, I'd say his makeup reminds me more of Mario Manningham. He's far better of course.
RE: Smith doesn't remind me of Nicks or Cruz at all  
Big Blue '56 : 4/8/2021 11:31 am : link
In comment 15213659 PwndPapi said:
Quote:
Nicks was a prototypical outside guy who played with great physicality, positioning, IQ and had fantastic jump ball skills. Cruz was smaller lengthwise, but stocky and exceptionally nimble. He ran great routes.

If I had to compare D. Smith to any former NYG, I'd say his makeup reminds me more of Mario Manningham. He's far better of course.


Yeah, but does Smith make that play against the Pats? 😎😎
We get Smith  
Giant John : 4/8/2021 11:35 am : link
And defenses are going to have some issues. We won’t be seeing 8 in the box so often either.
He wouldn’t be my first choice at 11  
JoeyBigBlue : 4/8/2021 11:47 am : link
But I’d be OK with the pick. He’s a slimmer Odell, with explosive route running and excellent hands. I do worry about him getting off the line in press coverage, but he should get better at it as he hits the weight room and he line ups against Bradberry everyday in practice.
Never mind the weight for a second  
ghost718 : 4/8/2021 11:48 am : link
Can you really take this guy without certain numbers being available,like his 40 time.Maybe he ran at the EXOS combine,and maybe he didn't.

Are we supposed to stand in amazement at the sight of the Heisman trophy,and send that draft card in.

Same thing goes for Waddle
Did Anyone Hear This?  
Samiam : 4/8/2021 11:48 am : link
I thought I heard Saban say that the coaches at Alabama had been of the opinion that Waddell was a better prospect than Smith. Not sure if he was talking currently or when they were recruited.
RE: Never mind the weight for a second  
Heisenberg : 4/8/2021 11:50 am : link
In comment 15213680 ghost718 said:
Quote:
Can you really take this guy without certain numbers being available,like his 40 time.Maybe he ran at the EXOS combine,and maybe he didn't.

Are we supposed to stand in amazement at the sight of the Heisman trophy,and send that draft card in.

Same thing goes for Waddle


You watched him and Waddle play and need a 40 time to know they're fast? lol.
RE: RE: Never mind the weight for a second  
ghost718 : 4/8/2021 11:51 am : link
In comment 15213685 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
You watched him and Waddle play and need a 40 time to know they're fast? lol.


You go through the draft and find a receiver taken that high,with no data available.

Have fun
The data is there,  
LS : 4/8/2021 11:55 am : link
and it's the best kind. It's on the tape. His tremendous play speed.
RE: RE: Smith doesn't remind me of Nicks or Cruz at all  
PwndPapi : 4/8/2021 11:56 am : link
In comment 15213664 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15213659 PwndPapi said:


Quote:


Nicks was a prototypical outside guy who played with great physicality, positioning, IQ and had fantastic jump ball skills. Cruz was smaller lengthwise, but stocky and exceptionally nimble. He ran great routes.

If I had to compare D. Smith to any former NYG, I'd say his makeup reminds me more of Mario Manningham. He's far better of course.



Yeah, but does Smith make that play against the Pats? 😎😎


I'm convinced that if Eli and MM ran that play 100 times, they would connect in bounds probably less than 20% of the time. Fantastic throw and catch.
RE: RE: RE: Never mind the weight for a second  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 4/8/2021 11:57 am : link
In comment 15213689 ghost718 said:
Quote:
In comment 15213685 Heisenberg said:


Quote:


You watched him and Waddle play and need a 40 time to know they're fast? lol.



You go through the draft and find a receiver taken that high,with no data available.

Have fun


It's been reported that NFL teams now have access to GPS player tracking data for college players. Daniel Jeremiah reported that Jaylen Waddle was the fastest WR in the draft based on this data. I'm not sure about Devonta Smith but the NFL teams definitely have access to his information too.
RE: RE: RE: Never mind the weight for a second  
PwndPapi : 4/8/2021 11:57 am : link
In comment 15213689 ghost718 said:
Quote:
In comment 15213685 Heisenberg said:


Quote:


You watched him and Waddle play and need a 40 time to know they're fast? lol.



You go through the draft and find a receiver taken that high,with no data available.

Have fun


You're not being privy to data and there not being data are not the same thing.
RE: RE: RE: Never mind the weight for a second  
Heisenberg : 4/8/2021 11:58 am : link
In comment 15213689 ghost718 said:
Quote:
In comment 15213685 Heisenberg said:


Quote:


You watched him and Waddle play and need a 40 time to know they're fast? lol.



You go through the draft and find a receiver taken that high,with no data available.

Have fun
What are you gonna learn? That he runs 4.4something? You could have him run against a stop watch like he's playing track or you could just watch him run away from SEC defenders basically at will. There's definitely questions about him and Waddle but I can't believe that speed is one of them
First half National championship game  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 4/8/2021 12:00 pm : link
Runs every route. Shows contested-catch radius, shows short-area quickness, shows long speed. Shows ability to take a hit. All completely effortless.
National Championship game - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: RE: Never mind the weight for a second  
ghost718 : 4/8/2021 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15213698 PwndPapi said:
Quote:
In comment 15213689 ghost718 said:


Quote:


In comment 15213685 Heisenberg said:


Quote:


You watched him and Waddle play and need a 40 time to know they're fast? lol.



You go through the draft and find a receiver taken that high,with no data available.

Have fun



You're not being privy to data and there not being data are not the same thing.


You don't know if that's case,it fits your belief,that's all.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Never mind the weight for a second  
ghost718 : 4/8/2021 12:06 pm : link
In comment 15213699 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
What are you gonna learn? That he runs 4.4something? You could have him run against a stop watch like he's playing track or you could just watch him run away from SEC defenders basically at will. There's definitely questions about him and Waddle but I can't believe that speed is one of them


Smith is not a quick guy,so yes, I would like to see what he runs.



there's something about Smith  
santacruzom : 4/8/2021 12:06 pm : link
that reminds me of how I felt about Joe Burrow's ascent -- I kept doubting his ability to continue his trajectory, and he kept disproving my doubts.

I'm done with the doubting.
I mean  
santacruzom : 4/8/2021 12:07 pm : link
at some point, you have to believe what your eyes repeatedly tell you.
Smith  
JoeyBigBlue : 4/8/2021 12:09 pm : link
Isn’t a one year wonder. He led Alabama in receiving in 2019 with Jeudy and Ruggs on the team as well. The guy is a really really player.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Never mind the weight for a second  
PwndPapi : 4/8/2021 12:15 pm : link
In comment 15213701 ghost718 said:
Quote:
In comment 15213698 PwndPapi said:


Quote:


In comment 15213689 ghost718 said:


Quote:


In comment 15213685 Heisenberg said:


Quote:


You watched him and Waddle play and need a 40 time to know they're fast? lol.



You go through the draft and find a receiver taken that high,with no data available.

Have fun



You're not being privy to data and there not being data are not the same thing.



You don't know if that's case,it fits your belief,that's all.


I'm fairly certain a professional sports franchise gearing up for a draft has all necessary data on a player they're looking at drafting less than three weeks out from the draft - particularly when the coach of said organization has a long standing relationship with Saban.

The idea that such data doesn't exist because you have not seen it is childish.
Wow! That's quite a referral from Cruz.  
Victor in CT : 4/8/2021 12:18 pm : link
Id be okay with Smith, though would prefer OL if there. I'd pass on Waddle.
Waddle is a 4.3 guy  
allstarjim : 4/8/2021 12:21 pm : link
Full stop. And low 4.3's at that.
That performance vs OSU a couple of months ago  
cosmicj : 4/8/2021 12:23 pm : link
Is very difficult to look past. Playing with a flawed QB, the focus of a defense full of future NFL players, and he was absolutely dominant.

Like Eric, “Jerry Rice” keeps coming to my mind.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Never mind the weight for a second  
ghost718 : 4/8/2021 12:26 pm : link
In comment 15213718 PwndPapi said:
Quote:
I'm fairly certain a professional sports franchise gearing up for a draft has all necessary data on a player they're looking at drafting less than three weeks out from the draft - particularly when the coach of said organization has a long standing relationship with Saban.

The idea that such data doesn't exist because you have not seen it is childish.


It's possible it does exist,but why would you limit access to it.Makes it seem like you have something to hide.

You have hundreds of guys all going through the same process.Than you have a couple who want to do there own thing.That would make me think a little.
He's wiry  
adamg : 4/8/2021 12:30 pm : link
RE: RE: RE: Smith doesn't remind me of Nicks or Cruz at all  
Big Blue '56 : 4/8/2021 12:50 pm : link
In comment 15213695 PwndPapi said:
Quote:
In comment 15213664 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15213659 PwndPapi said:


Quote:


Nicks was a prototypical outside guy who played with great physicality, positioning, IQ and had fantastic jump ball skills. Cruz was smaller lengthwise, but stocky and exceptionally nimble. He ran great routes.

If I had to compare D. Smith to any former NYG, I'd say his makeup reminds me more of Mario Manningham. He's far better of course.



Yeah, but does Smith make that play against the Pats? 😎😎



I'm convinced that if Eli and MM ran that play 100 times, they would connect in bounds probably less than 20% of the time. Fantastic throw and catch.


Probably less than 20...:)
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Never mind the weight for a second  
allstarjim : 4/8/2021 12:50 pm : link
In comment 15213733 ghost718 said:
Quote:
In comment 15213718 PwndPapi said:


Quote:


I'm fairly certain a professional sports franchise gearing up for a draft has all necessary data on a player they're looking at drafting less than three weeks out from the draft - particularly when the coach of said organization has a long standing relationship with Saban.

The idea that such data doesn't exist because you have not seen it is childish.



It's possible it does exist,but why would you limit access to it.Makes it seem like you have something to hide.

You have hundreds of guys all going through the same process.Than you have a couple who want to do there own thing.That would make me think a little.


Neither of those guys really don't have anything left to prove. It's possible that Waddle is still healing. I have no problem with either of them being the pick.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Never mind the weight for a second  
PwndPapi : 4/8/2021 12:51 pm : link
In comment 15213733 ghost718 said:
Quote:
In comment 15213718 PwndPapi said:


Quote:


I'm fairly certain a professional sports franchise gearing up for a draft has all necessary data on a player they're looking at drafting less than three weeks out from the draft - particularly when the coach of said organization has a long standing relationship with Saban.

The idea that such data doesn't exist because you have not seen it is childish.



It's possible it does exist,but why would you limit access to it.Makes it seem like you have something to hide.

You have hundreds of guys all going through the same process.Than you have a couple who want to do there own thing.That would make me think a little.


It's because he's got nothing to gain and a potentially a lot to lose if he gets off slow start or were to stumble.

I think we put way too much stock in forty times overall. When being recruited at Alabama, Smith reportedly ran a 4.49. It's not unreasonable to expect him to run somewhere between low 4.4 and 4.5.

What's that going to tell you that his 47 games worth of tape isn't? Do you realize how tiny and irrelevant one-tenth of a second is? A human blink of an eye is roughly three-tenths of a second in duration. So the difference between Smith running a 4.4 and 4.5 would be 1/3 of an eye blink. Forget hundredths of a second measurements.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Never mind the weight for a second  
ghost718 : 4/8/2021 1:03 pm : link
In comment 15213769 allstarjim said:
Quote:
Neither of those guys really don't have anything left to prove. It's possible that Waddle is still healing. I have no problem with either of them being the pick.


If they have nothing left to prove,than they're lot of guys who shouldn't have been running around.

Is this guy a better prospect than Julio Jones? Because he did everything the rest of the players do.

Alabama has  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/8/2021 1:09 pm : link
a pick your poison offense. Focus on one person, the run or pass and they can exploit you. This is my big concern with the Alabama WR's.

Julio Jones played in college and he was THE target. They were a ball control run offense and he had to routinely win double coverage. He was able to continue this in the NFL.

Very hard to replicate in the NFL imo. If they go WR in round 1 they have to be sure they are getting someone who can different ways.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Never mind the weight for a second  
PwndPapi : 4/8/2021 1:23 pm : link
In comment 15213786 ghost718 said:
Quote:
In comment 15213769 allstarjim said:


Quote:


Neither of those guys really don't have anything left to prove. It's possible that Waddle is still healing. I have no problem with either of them being the pick.



If they have nothing left to prove,than they're lot of guys who shouldn't have been running around.

Is this guy a better prospect than Julio Jones? Because he did everything the rest of the players do.


The circumstances around all of those guys are different and so they approach the process differently. An undersized guy lacking the production of Smith or Waddle, D'Wayne Eskridge, for instance, had better prove he can run fast to prove he can be a weapon for NFL teams.

Usain Bolt, widely regarded as the most prolific sprinter in history, ran a 4.2 forty a couple of years ago. And he specializes in running fast in a straight line. Waddle is somewhere in the 4.3 range and Smith probably runs between 4.4 and 4.5.

Those are all absurdly fast, but they don't even measure the most important skills of WRs - things like ability to break a jam at the LOS, varying releases, understanding route concepts, ball tracking, and winning contested balls. Does anyone really believe Usain Bolt, as insanely fast as he was in his prime, would consistently separation and make contested catches on the boundaries against NFL corners? Of course not.

We aren't developing software for low orbit satellites here where a rounding error of a couple of nanoseconds can prove disastrous. These are world class athletes where speed is but one component of a wide array of skills in their arsenal. Jerry Rice ran a 4.7. Hakeem Nicks ran a 4.6.
They're all plenty fast and forty times don't make or break career. Beating world class defenders on a game in and game out basis will. Smith and Waddle have proven that over 4 years in the toughest collegiate league.

And even after all that, the onus shifts to the coaches to best develop those skills, coach up shortcomings, and put them and their QBs in a position to win.
What I like about Smith was how quickly he got open,  
markky : 4/8/2021 1:26 pm : link
even against OSU. I think that kind of early separation could really help D. Jones.

RE: RE: RE: RE: Smith doesn't remind me of Nicks or Cruz at all  
Victor in CT : 4/8/2021 1:26 pm : link
In comment 15213768 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15213695 PwndPapi said:


Quote:


In comment 15213664 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15213659 PwndPapi said:


Quote:


Nicks was a prototypical outside guy who played with great physicality, positioning, IQ and had fantastic jump ball skills. Cruz was smaller lengthwise, but stocky and exceptionally nimble. He ran great routes.

If I had to compare D. Smith to any former NYG, I'd say his makeup reminds me more of Mario Manningham. He's far better of course.



Yeah, but does Smith make that play against the Pats? 😎😎



I'm convinced that if Eli and MM ran that play 100 times, they would connect in bounds probably less than 20% of the time. Fantastic throw and catch.



Probably less than 20...:)


It's funny, they had that play earlier in the game on the other side, but Manningham screwed up the route, started too close to to sidelines and left no room. Eli had to throw it out of bounds.
RE: What I like about Smith was how quickly he got open,  
mittenedman : 4/8/2021 1:58 pm : link
In comment 15213839 markky said:
Quote:
even against OSU. I think that kind of early separation could really help D. Jones.


Yes. His suddenness at the LOS combined with great hands and competitive drive make him almost impossible to cover. Its been out there a while but Marvin Harrison really is the perfect comparison. Just makes it look easy.
Saw this break down of WRs by a former CB  
MarvelousMike : 4/8/2021 2:09 pm : link
worth the watch to get past just the analytics.
CB Eric Crocker breaks down the WRs - ( New Window )
Literally no one is saying he's a better prospect than Julio Jones  
Heisenberg : 4/8/2021 2:15 pm : link
No one. Jamar Chase is a better prospect than Smith and Waddle and HE's not as good a prospect as Julio Jones.
RE: Alabama has  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 4/8/2021 3:03 pm : link
In comment 15213796 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
a pick your poison offense. Focus on one person, the run or pass and they can exploit you. This is my big concern with the Alabama WR's.

Julio Jones played in college and he was THE target. They were a ball control run offense and he had to routinely win double coverage. He was able to continue this in the NFL.

Very hard to replicate in the NFL imo. If they go WR in round 1 they have to be sure they are getting someone who can different ways.


Devonta Smith was absolutely the man last year since Waddle went down after 4 games. He was doubled plenty yet carried that passing offense on his back.
RE: Saw this break down of WRs by a former CB  
jamalduff123 : 4/8/2021 3:22 pm : link
In comment 15213894 MarvelousMike said:
Quote:
worth the watch to get past just the analytics. CB Eric Crocker breaks down the WRs - ( New Window )


Interesting take. He ranks Smith ahead of Chase based on his elusiveness-- downplays Smith's size/strength concerns because he's just so slippery.

I'd love Smith at 11, but my gut says he'll be gone by then.
RE: RE: Alabama has  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/8/2021 3:37 pm : link
In comment 15213943 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
In comment 15213796 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


a pick your poison offense. Focus on one person, the run or pass and they can exploit you. This is my big concern with the Alabama WR's.

Julio Jones played in college and he was THE target. They were a ball control run offense and he had to routinely win double coverage. He was able to continue this in the NFL.

Very hard to replicate in the NFL imo. If they go WR in round 1 they have to be sure they are getting someone who can different ways.



Devonta Smith was absolutely the man last year since Waddle went down after 4 games. He was doubled plenty yet carried that passing offense on his back.


That was the best offensive team of the Saban era and they have many good ones. Even with Waddle out they had weapons galore. Next year they will have the same. When Jones played at Alabama it was a different offense. The SEC West was also much better. I think they had 4 teams in the top ten just from the West. Different conference, different offense and overall style of play. I like the Alabama WR's but I still believe part of it is the system and you have to be very careful.
Smith's nickname should be Silk.  
Thegratefulhead : 4/8/2021 3:46 pm : link
His routes are that smooth.
RE: Smith  
Eman11 : 4/8/2021 4:20 pm : link
In comment 15213715 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
Isn’t a one year wonder. He led Alabama in receiving in 2019 with Jeudy and Ruggs on the team as well. The guy is a really really player.


He was also the guy who as a freshman caught the National Championship winning OT TD from Tua.
RE: Jaylen Waddle was the fastest WR in the draft  
Trainmaster : 4/8/2021 5:32 pm : link
The key on the GPS data is WAS. How about the post injury National Championship game?

At the end of the National Championship game Waddle was not 100% and Smith was on the sidelines. That is my concern about both of these guys. It's not what they can do when they're healthy, it's how healthy are they now (Waddle) and how healthy can they stay (applies to both D Smith and Waddle IMHO).

I'm not enamored with the high ceiling both of these guys have. I'm worried about how low a floor they may have.

Surtain has a very high floor IMHO. He's the cleanest / safest pick.

IF the rumor of Dallas wanting to trade up for Pitts is true, that makes Surtain dropping to the Giants more likely.

I'd be fine with our 6 DB look being Bradberry, Jackson, Surtain, Peppers, McKinney and Ryan.

sounds like a Joe Judge guy  
Paulie Walnuts : 4/8/2021 5:41 pm : link
take him and go Edge or OL in 2nd round
RE: First half National championship game  
Del Shofner : 4/8/2021 5:55 pm : link
In comment 15213700 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
Runs every route. Shows contested-catch radius, shows short-area quickness, shows long speed. Shows ability to take a hit. All completely effortless. National Championship game - ( New Window )


That's some nice tape, for sure, but watching it again I'm most impressed by Bama's different ways of using him, and how Ohio State's D seemed baffled in coverages. There are a number of blown coverages in there.
RE: RE: Jaylen Waddle was the fastest WR in the draft  
PwndPapi : 4/8/2021 7:42 pm : link
In comment 15214132 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
The key on the GPS data is WAS. How about the post injury National Championship game?

At the end of the National Championship game Waddle was not 100% and Smith was on the sidelines. That is my concern about both of these guys. It's not what they can do when they're healthy, it's how healthy are they now (Waddle) and how healthy can they stay (applies to both D Smith and Waddle IMHO).

I'm not enamored with the high ceiling both of these guys have. I'm worried about how low a floor they may have.

Surtain has a very high floor IMHO. He's the cleanest / safest pick.

IF the rumor of Dallas wanting to trade up for Pitts is true, that makes Surtain dropping to the Giants more likely.

I'd be fine with our 6 DB look being Bradberry, Jackson, Surtain, Peppers, McKinney and Ryan.


I hear what you're saying. But there are DBs from big programs who do bust out of the league. And there are DBs who miss significant time with injuries each year too.

Maybe your comment was specific to Surtain, but I wouldn't say high floor is higher than Smith or Waddle.
Has anyone heard anything  
Big Blue '56 : 4/8/2021 8:26 pm : link
on Waddle’s ankle at present?
Two different questions of  
NoGainDayne : 4/8/2021 8:37 pm : link
can he get open in the NFL and can he stay healthy.

I don't think Cruz's point is a particularly good one. All it takes is one hit to change his career.

I think we have to separate that from is he going to be good which I think is a much safer bet obviously.

RE: Two different questions of  
Big Blue '56 : 4/8/2021 8:49 pm : link
In comment 15214314 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
can he get open in the NFL and can he stay healthy.

I don't think Cruz's point is a particularly good one. All it takes is one hit to change his career.

I think we have to separate that from is he going to be good which I think is a much safer bet obviously.


That was my fear with Eli when he was drafted. I think he was around 218 pounds at 6’ 5”..I thought he was ripe for injury, repeatedly so..LOL
RE: RE: RE: Never mind the weight for a second  
Reale01 : 4/8/2021 9:42 pm : link
In comment 15213689 ghost718 said:
Quote:
In comment 15213685 Heisenberg said:


Quote:


You watched him and Waddle play and need a 40 time to know they're fast? lol.



You go through the draft and find a receiver taken that high,with no data available.

Have fun


Field speed is THE most important thing and you do not need a stopwatch to see that Smith and Waddle are VERY fast on the field against top opposition. Let it go.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Never mind the weight for a second  
ghost718 : 4/8/2021 11:21 pm : link
In comment 15214364 Reale01 said:
Quote:
Field speed is THE most important thing and you do not need a stopwatch to see that Smith and Waddle are VERY fast on the field against top opposition. Let it go.


The argument was about the data being available.Since you guys want to spin it,you should know that Smith is not as easy a case and he's being made out to be.In terms of how fast he is.He could run 4.4,he could run 4.5 as well.Nothing would shock me,and that's based on watching these guys for years.
RE: RE: RE: Smith doesn't remind me of Nicks or Cruz at all  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 6:52 am : link
In comment 15213695 PwndPapi said:
Quote:
In comment 15213664 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15213659 PwndPapi said:


Quote:


Nicks was a prototypical outside guy who played with great physicality, positioning, IQ and had fantastic jump ball skills. Cruz was smaller lengthwise, but stocky and exceptionally nimble. He ran great routes.

If I had to compare D. Smith to any former NYG, I'd say his makeup reminds me more of Mario Manningham. He's far better of course.



Yeah, but does Smith make that play against the Pats? 😎😎



I'm convinced that if Eli and MM ran that play 100 times, they would connect in bounds probably less than 20% of the time. Fantastic throw and catch.


And under incredible pressure at both ends of the play!
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2020
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions