Cruz on DeVonta Smith: “You have to catch him first.”

"It depends on what you're asking him to do," Cruz said of Smith, whom NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah mocked Tuesday to the Giants as a No. 11 overall pick . "Are you asking him to line up as a slot receiver and block outside linebackers and be in the trenches? Probably not. You want him to be outside and using that athleticism and using that separation speed to run his routes and be what you saw him be at Alabama. It's something to be said about what you're asking him to do. You have to catch him first. You can say all of that about taking hits, but you have to be able to catch him first.
"… Yes, (size) matters. But does it matter in the grand scheme of things? Probably not. You've got guys like Desean Jackson playing a lengthy career. It's all about what you're asking him to do and what team he goes to and how he fits within that scheme."
"It's crazy to think the receivers that they've had on their (Alabama) roster, going all the away back to (the Atlanta Falcons') Julio Jones and (Dallas Cowboys') Amari Cooper and (Falcons') Calvin Ridley, and we saw (Denver Broncos' Jerry) Jeudy, and Henry Ruggs go to the Raiders — and yet, here's maybe the best of 'em all," ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said Jan. 10 on Postseason NFL Countdown. "If you look at him in his outfit, he's so slight, right? You think, you know, he doesn't have the physicality to make it in the NFL. But he's wiry strong.
"And I'm going to tell you something — Randy (Moss) can really appreciate this — he's a superstar, but he's the hardest-working guy on their team. He's the most humble superstar you're ever going to see.
"He's long-strider, he's got long arms, he's a tough 1-on-1 matchup and I just love how he attacks. I went to practice — this kid doesn't take a rep off. He's a gunner on the punt team. He returns punts. He returns kickoffs. He's just going to be a guy that, wherever he goes, he'll be a breath of fresh air for that organization. They will love his approach to the game — very similar to Julio, just as far as hardest-working guy on the team."
Speed and route running. Both would be major additions to the offense.
He seems like the ideal compliment to KG. I’m not comparing Smith to Toomer in terms of size, etc. But I envision having a good route runner opposite KG that can make the big catches along the sideline. Kind of like the Toomer role when we had Plax back in the day.
You watched him and Waddle play and need a 40 time to know they're fast? lol.
You go through the draft and find a receiver taken that high,with no data available.
Have fun
I'm convinced that if Eli and MM ran that play 100 times, they would connect in bounds probably less than 20% of the time. Fantastic throw and catch.
It's been reported that NFL teams now have access to GPS player tracking data for college players. Daniel Jeremiah reported that Jaylen Waddle was the fastest WR in the draft based on this data. I'm not sure about Devonta Smith but the NFL teams definitely have access to his information too.
You're not being privy to data and there not being data are not the same thing.
National Championship game
You're not being privy to data and there not being data are not the same thing.
You don't know if that's case,it fits your belief,that's all.
Smith is not a quick guy,so yes, I would like to see what he runs.
I'm done with the doubting.
You're not being privy to data and there not being data are not the same thing.
You don't know if that's case,it fits your belief,that's all.
I'm fairly certain a professional sports franchise gearing up for a draft has all necessary data on a player they're looking at drafting less than three weeks out from the draft - particularly when the coach of said organization has a long standing relationship with Saban.
The idea that such data doesn't exist because you have not seen it is childish.
Like Eric, “Jerry Rice” keeps coming to my mind.
The idea that such data doesn't exist because you have not seen it is childish.
It's possible it does exist,but why would you limit access to it.Makes it seem like you have something to hide.
You have hundreds of guys all going through the same process.Than you have a couple who want to do there own thing.That would make me think a little.
I'm convinced that if Eli and MM ran that play 100 times, they would connect in bounds probably less than 20% of the time. Fantastic throw and catch.
Probably less than 20...:)
It's possible it does exist,but why would you limit access to it.Makes it seem like you have something to hide.
You have hundreds of guys all going through the same process.Than you have a couple who want to do there own thing.That would make me think a little.
Neither of those guys really don't have anything left to prove. It's possible that Waddle is still healing. I have no problem with either of them being the pick.
It's possible it does exist,but why would you limit access to it.Makes it seem like you have something to hide.
You have hundreds of guys all going through the same process.Than you have a couple who want to do there own thing.That would make me think a little.
It's because he's got nothing to gain and a potentially a lot to lose if he gets off slow start or were to stumble.
I think we put way too much stock in forty times overall. When being recruited at Alabama, Smith reportedly ran a 4.49. It's not unreasonable to expect him to run somewhere between low 4.4 and 4.5.
What's that going to tell you that his 47 games worth of tape isn't? Do you realize how tiny and irrelevant one-tenth of a second is? A human blink of an eye is roughly three-tenths of a second in duration. So the difference between Smith running a 4.4 and 4.5 would be 1/3 of an eye blink. Forget hundredths of a second measurements.
If they have nothing left to prove,than they're lot of guys who shouldn't have been running around.
Is this guy a better prospect than Julio Jones? Because he did everything the rest of the players do.
Julio Jones played in college and he was THE target. They were a ball control run offense and he had to routinely win double coverage. He was able to continue this in the NFL.
Very hard to replicate in the NFL imo. If they go WR in round 1 they have to be sure they are getting someone who can different ways.
Neither of those guys really don't have anything left to prove. It's possible that Waddle is still healing. I have no problem with either of them being the pick.
If they have nothing left to prove,than they're lot of guys who shouldn't have been running around.
Is this guy a better prospect than Julio Jones? Because he did everything the rest of the players do.
The circumstances around all of those guys are different and so they approach the process differently. An undersized guy lacking the production of Smith or Waddle, D'Wayne Eskridge, for instance, had better prove he can run fast to prove he can be a weapon for NFL teams.
Usain Bolt, widely regarded as the most prolific sprinter in history, ran a 4.2 forty a couple of years ago. And he specializes in running fast in a straight line. Waddle is somewhere in the 4.3 range and Smith probably runs between 4.4 and 4.5.
Those are all absurdly fast, but they don't even measure the most important skills of WRs - things like ability to break a jam at the LOS, varying releases, understanding route concepts, ball tracking, and winning contested balls. Does anyone really believe Usain Bolt, as insanely fast as he was in his prime, would consistently separation and make contested catches on the boundaries against NFL corners? Of course not.
We aren't developing software for low orbit satellites here where a rounding error of a couple of nanoseconds can prove disastrous. These are world class athletes where speed is but one component of a wide array of skills in their arsenal. Jerry Rice ran a 4.7. Hakeem Nicks ran a 4.6.
They're all plenty fast and forty times don't make or break career. Beating world class defenders on a game in and game out basis will. Smith and Waddle have proven that over 4 years in the toughest collegiate league.
And even after all that, the onus shifts to the coaches to best develop those skills, coach up shortcomings, and put them and their QBs in a position to win.
I'm convinced that if Eli and MM ran that play 100 times, they would connect in bounds probably less than 20% of the time. Fantastic throw and catch.
Probably less than 20...:)
It's funny, they had that play earlier in the game on the other side, but Manningham screwed up the route, started too close to to sidelines and left no room. Eli had to throw it out of bounds.
Yes. His suddenness at the LOS combined with great hands and competitive drive make him almost impossible to cover. Its been out there a while but Marvin Harrison really is the perfect comparison. Just makes it look easy.
CB Eric Crocker breaks down the WRs
Julio Jones played in college and he was THE target. They were a ball control run offense and he had to routinely win double coverage. He was able to continue this in the NFL.
Very hard to replicate in the NFL imo. If they go WR in round 1 they have to be sure they are getting someone who can different ways.
Devonta Smith was absolutely the man last year since Waddle went down after 4 games. He was doubled plenty yet carried that passing offense on his back.
Interesting take. He ranks Smith ahead of Chase based on his elusiveness-- downplays Smith's size/strength concerns because he's just so slippery.
I'd love Smith at 11, but my gut says he'll be gone by then.
a pick your poison offense. Focus on one person, the run or pass and they can exploit you. This is my big concern with the Alabama WR's.
Julio Jones played in college and he was THE target. They were a ball control run offense and he had to routinely win double coverage. He was able to continue this in the NFL.
Very hard to replicate in the NFL imo. If they go WR in round 1 they have to be sure they are getting someone who can different ways.
Devonta Smith was absolutely the man last year since Waddle went down after 4 games. He was doubled plenty yet carried that passing offense on his back.
That was the best offensive team of the Saban era and they have many good ones. Even with Waddle out they had weapons galore. Next year they will have the same. When Jones played at Alabama it was a different offense. The SEC West was also much better. I think they had 4 teams in the top ten just from the West. Different conference, different offense and overall style of play. I like the Alabama WR's but I still believe part of it is the system and you have to be very careful.
He was also the guy who as a freshman caught the National Championship winning OT TD from Tua.
At the end of the National Championship game Waddle was not 100% and Smith was on the sidelines. That is my concern about both of these guys. It's not what they can do when they're healthy, it's how healthy are they now (Waddle) and how healthy can they stay (applies to both D Smith and Waddle IMHO).
I'm not enamored with the high ceiling both of these guys have. I'm worried about how low a floor they may have.
Surtain has a very high floor IMHO. He's the cleanest / safest pick.
IF the rumor of Dallas wanting to trade up for Pitts is true, that makes Surtain dropping to the Giants more likely.
I'd be fine with our 6 DB look being Bradberry, Jackson, Surtain, Peppers, McKinney and Ryan.
That's some nice tape, for sure, but watching it again I'm most impressed by Bama's different ways of using him, and how Ohio State's D seemed baffled in coverages. There are a number of blown coverages in there.
At the end of the National Championship game Waddle was not 100% and Smith was on the sidelines. That is my concern about both of these guys. It's not what they can do when they're healthy, it's how healthy are they now (Waddle) and how healthy can they stay (applies to both D Smith and Waddle IMHO).
I'm not enamored with the high ceiling both of these guys have. I'm worried about how low a floor they may have.
Surtain has a very high floor IMHO. He's the cleanest / safest pick.
IF the rumor of Dallas wanting to trade up for Pitts is true, that makes Surtain dropping to the Giants more likely.
I'd be fine with our 6 DB look being Bradberry, Jackson, Surtain, Peppers, McKinney and Ryan.
I hear what you're saying. But there are DBs from big programs who do bust out of the league. And there are DBs who miss significant time with injuries each year too.
Maybe your comment was specific to Surtain, but I wouldn't say high floor is higher than Smith or Waddle.
I don't think Cruz's point is a particularly good one. All it takes is one hit to change his career.
I think we have to separate that from is he going to be good which I think is a much safer bet obviously.
I don't think Cruz's point is a particularly good one. All it takes is one hit to change his career.
I think we have to separate that from is he going to be good which I think is a much safer bet obviously.
That was my fear with Eli when he was drafted. I think he was around 218 pounds at 6’ 5”..I thought he was ripe for injury, repeatedly so..LOL
You watched him and Waddle play and need a 40 time to know they're fast? lol.
You go through the draft and find a receiver taken that high,with no data available.
Have fun
Field speed is THE most important thing and you do not need a stopwatch to see that Smith and Waddle are VERY fast on the field against top opposition. Let it go.
The argument was about the data being available.Since you guys want to spin it,you should know that Smith is not as easy a case and he's being made out to be.In terms of how fast he is.He could run 4.4,he could run 4.5 as well.Nothing would shock me,and that's based on watching these guys for years.
Nicks was a prototypical outside guy who played with great physicality, positioning, IQ and had fantastic jump ball skills. Cruz was smaller lengthwise, but stocky and exceptionally nimble. He ran great routes.
If I had to compare D. Smith to any former NYG, I'd say his makeup reminds me more of Mario Manningham. He's far better of course.
Yeah, but does Smith make that play against the Pats? 😎😎
I'm convinced that if Eli and MM ran that play 100 times, they would connect in bounds probably less than 20% of the time. Fantastic throw and catch.
And under incredible pressure at both ends of the play!