Cruz on DeVonta Smith: “You have to catch him first.”





"It depends on what you're asking him to do," Cruz said of Smith, whom NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah mocked Tuesday to the Giants as a No. 11 overall pick . "Are you asking him to line up as a slot receiver and block outside linebackers and be in the trenches? Probably not. You want him to be outside and using that athleticism and using that separation speed to run his routes and be what you saw him be at Alabama. It's something to be said about what you're asking him to do. You have to catch him first. You can say all of that about taking hits, but you have to be able to catch him first.



"… Yes, (size) matters. But does it matter in the grand scheme of things? Probably not. You've got guys like Desean Jackson playing a lengthy career. It's all about what you're asking him to do and what team he goes to and how he fits within that scheme."



"It's crazy to think the receivers that they've had on their (Alabama) roster, going all the away back to (the Atlanta Falcons') Julio Jones and (Dallas Cowboys') Amari Cooper and (Falcons') Calvin Ridley, and we saw (Denver Broncos' Jerry) Jeudy, and Henry Ruggs go to the Raiders — and yet, here's maybe the best of 'em all," ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said Jan. 10 on Postseason NFL Countdown. "If you look at him in his outfit, he's so slight, right? You think, you know, he doesn't have the physicality to make it in the NFL. But he's wiry strong.



"And I'm going to tell you something — Randy (Moss) can really appreciate this — he's a superstar, but he's the hardest-working guy on their team. He's the most humble superstar you're ever going to see.



"He's long-strider, he's got long arms, he's a tough 1-on-1 matchup and I just love how he attacks. I went to practice — this kid doesn't take a rep off. He's a gunner on the punt team. He returns punts. He returns kickoffs. He's just going to be a guy that, wherever he goes, he'll be a breath of fresh air for that organization. They will love his approach to the game — very similar to Julio, just as far as hardest-working guy on the team."



