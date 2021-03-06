Make the Case: DeVonta Smith vs. Jaylen Waddle

This Alabama WR comparison was up on Giants.com a couple of days ago but I didn’t see it posted here.
Interesting feedback from draft prognosticators on which WR they would choose…Smith or Waddle.
I originally preferred Waddle (if healthy) but I'd take Smith in a heartbeat as well.
I just hope at least one of them is available at 11 and that the Giants go WR.
Haven't read much negative about Smith other than size, but as pointed out here, he's about the same size as Marvin Harrison and a few others who've had great careers.
I guess I would be happy with either, assuming the Giants know what's going on with Waddle's ankle.
The future will be bright for DJ and the team with 1 of these guys added to Golladay, Barkley and the rest. I would say even the OL will benefit from the new weapons.
Not being qualified doesn't stop anyone else from making a case! Ha! The future is bright Big Blue '56!
but either one would be fine with me
🤣😂
But I'm high on Slayton, I think he's really good but was dinged last year.
I also think Shep, a good guy, is a bad value at his price and provides no deep threat capability.
I don't care about his ankle because I have no clue about any of the medicals.
If I'm picking, it's Waddle. I think we make him the most dangerous slot in the NFL.
He's also a tremendous return man.
DeSean Jackson is the best comparison. He weighed 169 at a shade under 5'10". As a Giant fan, we know how dangerous Jackson is but he is the only comparison weight wise and Smith has 3 inches of height on him and doesn't posess Jackson's speed.
Waddle is not just pure speed like Ted Ginn or Desean Jackson. Nuanced route runner, good hands and excels at 50/50 balls.
That said, I love Smith too. Either one.
That pedigree is strong.
Between the two I'm splitting hairs but I feel Waddle is the more explosive player and will pair better having Golladay on the other side of the field taking the safety's attention.
With that being said I'd be more than happy if we took Smith instead because I think they'll both be good NFL players.
Kenny G/Slayton/Ross/Shepard/Pettis + Waddle or Smith = good
Then you're working with a roster spot/PS group of: A. Mack/Bachman/Sills (who I still really like)
That's a strong group to bring to camp.
Just not CJ Board - I DO NOT like him. :)
Coming from an actual MD that's good to hear. If Waddle's ankle is healthy I am fine with either too.
But I keep coming back to Devonta Smith. There's a lot of buzz around Jaycee Horn right now, with people saying he's the Top CB in the draft ahead of Surtain. Well, Devonta Smith killed Horn when they were matched up in 2019. Derek Stingley Jr. is arguably the best CB prospect since Jalen Ramsey and likely the top CB in next year's draft, Devonta Smith killed him when they matched up.
Smith proved in 2020 that he could be a true high volume #1WR who could dominate despite seeing significant defensive attention. I'm sold on him being a potential WR1 on the pro level. As explosive as Waddle is, I'm sold on him being a dangerous weapon but not necessarily a WR1.
Golladay, (Smith or Waddle) and Shepard would be a ridiculous WR lineup to throw out there, especially when you consider the absolute crap our QBs have had to work with for the past decade. If the opportunity is there, we have to take it.
Waddle to me will go as far as his speed/shiftiness take him which can take him quite far, but is completely reliant on health. 1 lower leg injury (like Beckham) and he just won't give you top end production.
I feel like you can pencil Smith in for 80/1200/8 every year without blinking. No question he's my choice.
Exactly. I like Waddle and his explosiveness and burst but I keep reminding myself Smith beat all of physical SEC corners who are already playing or will play in NFL. Still difficult to decide I just hope Giants pick the right one. Honestly, I’ll be happy with either player.
Golladay, (Smith or Waddle) and Shepard would be a ridiculous WR lineup to throw out there, especially when you consider the absolute crap our QBs have had to work with for the past decade. If the opportunity is there, we have to take it.
Absolute crap WRs for the past decade?
Certainly our WRs haven't been good the last two years, but the Giants had Cruz, Nicks and Manningham from 2011-2013 and then OBJ from 2014-2018.
That's 8 out of 10 years that the Giants have had some pretty good options at WR.
Waddle is dangerous but the ankle worries me as they can't fix ankles like knees.
If he was 100% healthy he would be a great choice as well. He can play slot which may be a need in the future with Shepard's concussion issues
Former CB Eric Crocker's take - ( New Window )
Waddle would be a very good consolation prize, mega explosive and lightning fast, but more limited in how he can be used.
Waddle would be a very good consolation prize, mega explosive and lightning fast, but more limited in how he can be used.
They seem like similar prospects - but I will trust my fellow BBI scouts that know way more than I do.
Smith is the goods...
They seem like similar prospects - but I will trust my fellow BBI scouts that know way more than I do.
Ridley was 189 at the combine, almost 20 lbs heavier than DaVonte. I certainly appreciate concerns about DaVonte's weight, but I think he is going to be great.
The more I read about Smith and the more I think about it...the more I think he'll be gone by pick #11.
He's too good to slip that far.
Um, no. None of those years would compare after 2011. I consider the last complete Giants WR corps to be 2011.
Manningham went to SF after 2011. Beckham never played with a healthy Cruz except for his final year, and the #2 to him was at one point Randle with a #3 option of Dwayne Harris. The closest it came was 2016 with Beckham, Shepard and Cruz but at that point Shepard was a rookie and Cruz was on his way out.
Just think his speed provides the best complement to our receiving corps and will facilitate keeping the safeties back and allowing Barkley room to get into the secondary.
I think Waddle has a longer and more productive NFL career
I like his return potential and think he would be an ideal additional weapon for our young and developing qb.
Um, no. None of those years would compare after 2011. I consider the last complete Giants WR corps to be 2011.
Manningham went to SF after 2011. Beckham never played with a healthy Cruz except for his final year, and the #2 to him was at one point Randle with a #3 option of Dwayne Harris. The closest it came was 2016 with Beckham, Shepard and Cruz but at that point Shepard was a rookie and Cruz was on his way out.
Now you're changing your position.
In your previous post you didn't suggest that the Giants WRs were "not complete". What you actually said was that the WRs have been "absolute crap" for the last 10 years.
Consider this:
2011- 1,000 yd WRs (Nicks and Cruz)
2012- 1,000 yd WR (Cruz)
2013- 1,000 yd WR (NONE, but Cruz had 998 yds)
2014- 1,000 yd WR (OBJ)
2015- 1,000 yd WR (OBJ)
2016- 1,000 yd WR (OBJ)
2017- 1,000 yd WR (NONE)
2018- 1,000 yd WR (OBJ)
2019 and 2020-NONE
OBJ, Nicks and Cruz would have been starters on any team in the NFL during their good seasons (which covered 8 of the last 10 years)
Um, no yourself!
WRs is the plural of WR. But yea you got me. Take that W and enjoy your weekend, pal.