Make the Case: DeVonta Smith vs. Jaylen Waddle

Jim in Tampa : 9:15 am
This Alabama WR comparison was up on Giants.com a couple of days ago but I didn’t see it posted here.

Interesting feedback from draft prognosticators on which WR they would choose…Smith or Waddle.

I originally preferred Waddle (if healthy) but I'd take Smith in a heartbeat as well.

I just hope at least one of them is available at 11 and that the Giants go WR.

Make the Case - ( New Window )
With JJ's Relationship with Saban  
HMunster : 9:19 am : link
I have to assume they will have a really good insight into the two - both pros and cons and fit. I'm comfortable with whichever way they go.
Waddle's injury is concerning  
Dr. D : 9:26 am : link
though I've read that Derrick Henry and Kenyan Drake both had similar injuries at Bama.

Haven't read much negative about Smith other than size, but as pointed out here, he's about the same size as Marvin Harrison and a few others who've had great careers.

I guess I would be happy with either, assuming the Giants know what's going on with Waddle's ankle.

The future will be bright for DJ and the team with 1 of these guys added to Golladay, Barkley and the rest. I would say even the OL will benefit from the new weapons.
I’m not qualified to make any case,  
Big Blue '56 : 9:34 am : link
but either one would be fine with me
RE: I’m not qualified to make any case,  
Dr. D : 9:41 am : link
In comment 15214571 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
but either one would be fine with me

Not being qualified doesn't stop anyone else from making a case! Ha! The future is bright Big Blue '56!
I'd take either  
KDavies : 9:41 am : link
but gun to my head I go Smith
RE: RE: I’m not qualified to make any case,  
Big Blue '56 : 9:45 am : link
In comment 15214584 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 15214571 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


but either one would be fine with me


Not being qualified doesn't stop anyone else from making a case! Ha! The future is bright Big Blue '56!


🤣😂
Playmaker  
Bavaro_the_Mafioso : 9:52 am : link
I'd be happy with either but Waddle's injury does give pause. Hopefully we have the option to choose, if the injury checks out.
FWIW, Smith has incredibly skinny legs.  
Marty in Albany : 9:56 am : link
Is that lack of muscularity significant? IMO Yes.
My view is tinged because of the way I feel about the Giants WRs  
Jim in Forest Hills : 9:58 am : link
makes me lean towards Waddle as I think Waddle inside, KG and Slayton outside is what I want that group to look like.

But I'm high on Slayton, I think he's really good but was dinged last year.

I also think Shep, a good guy, is a bad value at his price and provides no deep threat capability.

I don't care about his ankle because I have no clue about any of the medicals.

If I'm picking, it's Waddle. I think we make him the most dangerous slot in the NFL.

He's also a tremendous return man.
We need to stop with the Smith / Harrison weight comparisons  
SLIM_ : 10:01 am : link
Harrison attended the combine and weighed 181 pounds at under 6 feet. Smith hasn't gotten weighed but he says he is 170 and is listed as 6'1" in most publications. That is a pretty big difference.

DeSean Jackson is the best comparison. He weighed 169 at a shade under 5'10". As a Giant fan, we know how dangerous Jackson is but he is the only comparison weight wise and Smith has 3 inches of height on him and doesn't posess Jackson's speed.
Totally fine with either...  
Capt. Don : 10:08 am : link
Waddle's speed is game changing even if he doesnt get a bunch of touches - so that breaks the tie for me.

Waddle is not just pure speed like Ted Ginn or Desean Jackson. Nuanced route runner, good hands and excels at 50/50 balls.

That said, I love Smith too. Either one.
Throw character flaws out the window as a factor...  
BamaBlue : 10:10 am : link
both of these guys are by every account hard working, team oriented great kids, on and off the field. I don't think you can miss with either. If the Giants are lucky, one will be there at #11, so it won't be a choice between them.
you can't go wrong with either  
GiantsFan84 : 10:11 am : link
.
I agree-  
Dnew15 : 10:20 am : link
you can't wrong with either - OR any Bama WR really.

That pedigree is strong.
I like both  
Biteymax22 : 10:23 am : link
Actually have them and Surtain (3 Bama guys) as my top targets.

Between the two I'm splitting hairs but I feel Waddle is the more explosive player and will pair better having Golladay on the other side of the field taking the safety's attention.

With that being said I'd be more than happy if we took Smith instead because I think they'll both be good NFL players.
Waddle by the slimmest margin  
Thegratefulhead : 10:33 am : link
Waddle is video game fast and a football player. That Smith, JonC has called Smith "near Jedi" I agree, he sets people up. He plays chess on the field and is smooth as silk.
RE: RE: I’m not qualified to make any case,  
Brown_Hornet : 10:36 am : link
In comment 15214584 Dr. D said:
Quote:
In comment 15214571 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


but either one would be fine with me


Not being qualified doesn't stop anyone else from making a case! Ha! The future is bright Big Blue '56!
+1 to both of these comments!
Waddle  
Tuckrule : 10:36 am : link
His ypc and yac ability are off the charts. He can beat man v man with ease. Takes the the top off the defense. Can return punts and kicks best in Alabama history. The amount of big plays he creates is endless. I don’t think it’s really a debate. I like smith a lot as well but if your asking between the 2 waddle no doubt is the guy I’d want. If waddle is gone it’ll be a tough call between a guy like slater vs Smith. I’d lean slater
I really like what  
Dnew15 : 10:40 am : link
the Giants WR grouping will look like with Waddle/Smith in the mix.

Kenny G/Slayton/Ross/Shepard/Pettis + Waddle or Smith = good

Then you're working with a roster spot/PS group of: A. Mack/Bachman/Sills (who I still really like)

That's a strong group to bring to camp.

Just not CJ Board - I DO NOT like him. :)
RE: I’m not qualified to make any case,  
sb from NYT Forum : 10:51 am : link
In comment 15214571 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
but either one would be fine with me


Coming from an actual MD that's good to hear. If Waddle's ankle is healthy I am fine with either too.
would love either  
ryanmkeane : 11:00 am : link
but Smith is the one guy I really want out of this draft
I like Waddle  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 11:02 am : link
He's just so explosive. An all-time great college Punt Returner, fastest GPS tracking data among WRs, and visually impressive as hell at eliminating angles with the ball in his hands.

But I keep coming back to Devonta Smith. There's a lot of buzz around Jaycee Horn right now, with people saying he's the Top CB in the draft ahead of Surtain. Well, Devonta Smith killed Horn when they were matched up in 2019. Derek Stingley Jr. is arguably the best CB prospect since Jalen Ramsey and likely the top CB in next year's draft, Devonta Smith killed him when they matched up.

Smith proved in 2020 that he could be a true high volume #1WR who could dominate despite seeing significant defensive attention. I'm sold on him being a potential WR1 on the pro level. As explosive as Waddle is, I'm sold on him being a dangerous weapon but not necessarily a WR1.
I'm not that worried about Smith's size or Waddle's injury  
AJ23 : 11:04 am : link
They are two of the best WR prospects I've seen in a long time. I almost hope one is off the board when we pick, because it's an impossible decision. But if you put a gun to my head, I'd take Smith.

Golladay, (Smith or Waddle) and Shepard would be a ridiculous WR lineup to throw out there, especially when you consider the absolute crap our QBs have had to work with for the past decade. If the opportunity is there, we have to take it.
Smith is a pro's pro  
UConn4523 : 11:06 am : link
who just does everything well and outside of fluke injuries, should be able to have a really good career.

Waddle to me will go as far as his speed/shiftiness take him which can take him quite far, but is completely reliant on health. 1 lower leg injury (like Beckham) and he just won't give you top end production.

I feel like you can pencil Smith in for 80/1200/8 every year without blinking. No question he's my choice.
RE: I like Waddle  
Rave7 : 11:18 am : link
In comment 15214665 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
He's just so explosive. An all-time great college Punt Returner, fastest GPS tracking data among WRs, and visually impressive as hell at eliminating angles with the ball in his hands.

But I keep coming back to Devonta Smith. There's a lot of buzz around Jaycee Horn right now, with people saying he's the Top CB in the draft ahead of Surtain. Well, Devonta Smith killed Horn when they were matched up in 2019. Derek Stingley Jr. is arguably the best CB prospect since Jalen Ramsey and likely the top CB in next year's draft, Devonta Smith killed him when they matched up.

Smith proved in 2020 that he could be a true high volume #1WR who could dominate despite seeing significant defensive attention. I'm sold on him being a potential WR1 on the pro level. As explosive as Waddle is, I'm sold on him being a dangerous weapon but not necessarily a WR1.


Exactly. I like Waddle and his explosiveness and burst but I keep reminding myself Smith beat all of physical SEC corners who are already playing or will play in NFL. Still difficult to decide I just hope Giants pick the right one. Honestly, I’ll be happy with either player.
RE: I'm not that worried about Smith's size or Waddle's injury  
Jim in Tampa : 11:19 am : link
In comment 15214666 AJ23 said:
Quote:
They are two of the best WR prospects I've seen in a long time. I almost hope one is off the board when we pick, because it's an impossible decision. But if you put a gun to my head, I'd take Smith.

Golladay, (Smith or Waddle) and Shepard would be a ridiculous WR lineup to throw out there, especially when you consider the absolute crap our QBs have had to work with for the past decade. If the opportunity is there, we have to take it.

Absolute crap WRs for the past decade?

Certainly our WRs haven't been good the last two years, but the Giants had Cruz, Nicks and Manningham from 2011-2013 and then OBJ from 2014-2018.

That's 8 out of 10 years that the Giants have had some pretty good options at WR.
I would take Smith  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 11:22 am : link
in a heartbeat. He seems like the consummate pro who can do whatever is needed.
They both bring something different  
uconngiant : 11:40 am : link
The difference is no health issues with Smith. He is silky smooth in and out of cuts and knows how to high point the ball in the air. He has game speed if you watch him against any team in college.

Waddle is dangerous but the ankle worries me as they can't fix ankles like knees.
If he was 100% healthy he would be a great choice as well. He can play slot which may be a need in the future with Shepard's concussion issues
I think that it's very likely  
Dnew15 : 11:44 am : link
that if the pick is Waddle or Smith that Shep is playing for a new contract with another team the following year.
Making the Case for...  
MarvelousMike : 12:05 pm : link
Interesting video about the pro and con of all the WRs with some comparison for other years
Former CB Eric Crocker's take - ( New Window )
Smith Doesn't Drop Passes  
CJ in AZ : 12:17 pm : link
His catch rate is off the charts. He is money if the ball gets to him. He will be, as mentioned above, a "pro's pro." For many years, if he is used the right way. Waddle is electric, but in the NFL, that may not last (think OBJ, whose explosiveness did not equate to durability).
Smith is a surgeon on the football field  
JonC : 12:22 pm : link
and by all accounts works incredibly hard at his craft. Talented after the catch, elusive, excellent hands and route runner, a consummate pro in the making.

Waddle would be a very good consolation prize, mega explosive and lightning fast, but more limited in how he can be used.
RE: Making the Case for...  
Thegratefulhead : 12:24 pm : link
In comment 15214733 MarvelousMike said:
Quote:
Interesting video about the pro and con of all the WRs with some comparison for other years Former CB Eric Crocker's take - ( New Window )
Waddle, if his medicals clear, wherever he goes will make highlights as a rookie. Guys you thought were fast, will not look so fast against him. I don't care about 40s as much as game speed and Waddle plays as fast as any college player I have ever seen. Neon Deon juice is in his veins.
RE: Smith is a surgeon on the football field  
Thegratefulhead : 12:29 pm : link
In comment 15214761 JonC said:
Quote:
and by all accounts works incredibly hard at his craft. Talented after the catch, elusive, excellent hands and route runner, a consummate pro in the making.

Waddle would be a very good consolation prize, mega explosive and lightning fast, but more limited in how he can be used.
If I flip a coin and say heads Waddle and Tails is Smith, when I flip it, I am happy no matter what side comes up. I lean Waddle but know I am not an expert. I also know Smith looks like a surgeon when he runs routes. Carves up defenses.
DaVonta Smith  
Dnew15 : 12:29 pm : link
is a bit slighter than Calvin Ridley - but how similar/different are they when Ridley was coming out of school?

They seem like similar prospects - but I will trust my fellow BBI scouts that know way more than I do.
I would have been fine with either until I saw Smith  
Jimmy Googs : 12:37 pm : link
go up in the back of the end zone against LSU last December and pull down that touchdown with one hand.

Smith is the goods...
RE: DaVonta Smith  
Section331 : 12:37 pm : link
In comment 15214772 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
is a bit slighter than Calvin Ridley - but how similar/different are they when Ridley was coming out of school?

They seem like similar prospects - but I will trust my fellow BBI scouts that know way more than I do.


Ridley was 189 at the combine, almost 20 lbs heavier than DaVonte. I certainly appreciate concerns about DaVonte's weight, but I think he is going to be great.
Waddle is more explosive,  
Section331 : 12:39 pm : link
but Smith is an elite route-runner with great hands, and while he doesn't have elite straight line speed, his short area quickness is off the charts. Add in my concerns about Waddle's recovery, and it's Smith by a landslide.
RE: RE: DaVonta Smith  
Dnew15 : 12:40 pm : link
In comment 15214779 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15214772 Dnew15 said:


Quote:


is a bit slighter than Calvin Ridley - but how similar/different are they when Ridley was coming out of school?

They seem like similar prospects - but I will trust my fellow BBI scouts that know way more than I do.



Ridley was 189 at the combine, almost 20 lbs heavier than DaVonte. I certainly appreciate concerns about DaVonte's weight, but I think he is going to be great.


The more I read about Smith and the more I think about it...the more I think he'll be gone by pick #11.

He's too good to slip that far.
RE: RE: I'm not that worried about Smith's size or Waddle's injury  
AJ23 : 1:28 pm : link
In comment 15214682 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15214666 AJ23 said:


Quote:


They are two of the best WR prospects I've seen in a long time. I almost hope one is off the board when we pick, because it's an impossible decision. But if you put a gun to my head, I'd take Smith.

Golladay, (Smith or Waddle) and Shepard would be a ridiculous WR lineup to throw out there, especially when you consider the absolute crap our QBs have had to work with for the past decade. If the opportunity is there, we have to take it.


Absolute crap WRs for the past decade?

Certainly our WRs haven't been good the last two years, but the Giants had Cruz, Nicks and Manningham from 2011-2013 and then OBJ from 2014-2018.

That's 8 out of 10 years that the Giants have had some pretty good options at WR.


Um, no. None of those years would compare after 2011. I consider the last complete Giants WR corps to be 2011.

Manningham went to SF after 2011. Beckham never played with a healthy Cruz except for his final year, and the #2 to him was at one point Randle with a #3 option of Dwayne Harris. The closest it came was 2016 with Beckham, Shepard and Cruz but at that point Shepard was a rookie and Cruz was on his way out.

I'm partial  
ChicagoMarty : 1:29 pm : link
To Waddle.

Just think his speed provides the best complement to our receiving corps and will facilitate keeping the safeties back and allowing Barkley room to get into the secondary.

I think Waddle has a longer and more productive NFL career

I like his return potential and think he would be an ideal additional weapon for our young and developing qb.
I lean toward Waddle  
Gfan in PA : 1:44 pm : link
only because he is a little more sturdy and a bit faster. I think they both have very similar skill sets in terms of route running and hands and possible return duties. I would be happy with either. Actually hope one of them is gone so we do not have to choose...also if both there then that means the Eagles will get one!
Hopefully, either one, if selected,  
Simms11 : 1:54 pm : link
would break the Giant WR injury bug spell!
Smith  
jeff57 : 1:58 pm : link
I just think he’s more polished and has hands second to none.
I would be happy with either player  
Jay on the Island : 2:00 pm : link
I would prefer Smith but I would consider it a big win if the Giants come out of this draft with either of these players.
RE: RE: RE: I'm not that worried about Smith's size or Waddle's injury  
Jim in Tampa : 3:54 pm : link
In comment 15214834 AJ23 said:
Quote:
In comment 15214682 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


In comment 15214666 AJ23 said:


Quote:


They are two of the best WR prospects I've seen in a long time. I almost hope one is off the board when we pick, because it's an impossible decision. But if you put a gun to my head, I'd take Smith.

Golladay, (Smith or Waddle) and Shepard would be a ridiculous WR lineup to throw out there, especially when you consider the absolute crap our QBs have had to work with for the past decade. If the opportunity is there, we have to take it.


Absolute crap WRs for the past decade?

Certainly our WRs haven't been good the last two years, but the Giants had Cruz, Nicks and Manningham from 2011-2013 and then OBJ from 2014-2018.

That's 8 out of 10 years that the Giants have had some pretty good options at WR.



Um, no. None of those years would compare after 2011. I consider the last complete Giants WR corps to be 2011.

Manningham went to SF after 2011. Beckham never played with a healthy Cruz except for his final year, and the #2 to him was at one point Randle with a #3 option of Dwayne Harris. The closest it came was 2016 with Beckham, Shepard and Cruz but at that point Shepard was a rookie and Cruz was on his way out.

Now you're changing your position.

In your previous post you didn't suggest that the Giants WRs were "not complete". What you actually said was that the WRs have been "absolute crap" for the last 10 years.

Consider this:

2011- 1,000 yd WRs (Nicks and Cruz)
2012- 1,000 yd WR (Cruz)
2013- 1,000 yd WR (NONE, but Cruz had 998 yds)
2014- 1,000 yd WR (OBJ)
2015- 1,000 yd WR (OBJ)
2016- 1,000 yd WR (OBJ)
2017- 1,000 yd WR (NONE)
2018- 1,000 yd WR (OBJ)
2019 and 2020-NONE

OBJ, Nicks and Cruz would have been starters on any team in the NFL during their good seasons (which covered 8 of the last 10 years)

Um, no yourself!
How is Waddle more sturdy  
Chip : 4:33 pm : link
He broke his ankle and didn't play last season and still looked hurt in the championship game. Until he proves he is healthy you don't draft him at 11. Take Smith, Sewell, Slater or Parsons before him
RE: RE: RE: RE: I'm not that worried about Smith's size or Waddle's injury  
AJ23 : 5:10 pm : link
In comment 15215050 Jim in Tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15214834 AJ23 said:


Quote:


In comment 15214682 Jim in Tampa said:


Quote:


In comment 15214666 AJ23 said:


Quote:


They are two of the best WR prospects I've seen in a long time. I almost hope one is off the board when we pick, because it's an impossible decision. But if you put a gun to my head, I'd take Smith.

Golladay, (Smith or Waddle) and Shepard would be a ridiculous WR lineup to throw out there, especially when you consider the absolute crap our QBs have had to work with for the past decade. If the opportunity is there, we have to take it.


Absolute crap WRs for the past decade?

Certainly our WRs haven't been good the last two years, but the Giants had Cruz, Nicks and Manningham from 2011-2013 and then OBJ from 2014-2018.

That's 8 out of 10 years that the Giants have had some pretty good options at WR.



Um, no. None of those years would compare after 2011. I consider the last complete Giants WR corps to be 2011.

Manningham went to SF after 2011. Beckham never played with a healthy Cruz except for his final year, and the #2 to him was at one point Randle with a #3 option of Dwayne Harris. The closest it came was 2016 with Beckham, Shepard and Cruz but at that point Shepard was a rookie and Cruz was on his way out.



Now you're changing your position.

In your previous post you didn't suggest that the Giants WRs were "not complete". What you actually said was that the WRs have been "absolute crap" for the last 10 years.

Consider this:

2011- 1,000 yd WRs (Nicks and Cruz)
2012- 1,000 yd WR (Cruz)
2013- 1,000 yd WR (NONE, but Cruz had 998 yds)
2014- 1,000 yd WR (OBJ)
2015- 1,000 yd WR (OBJ)
2016- 1,000 yd WR (OBJ)
2017- 1,000 yd WR (NONE)
2018- 1,000 yd WR (OBJ)
2019 and 2020-NONE

OBJ, Nicks and Cruz would have been starters on any team in the NFL during their good seasons (which covered 8 of the last 10 years)

Um, no yourself!


WRs is the plural of WR. But yea you got me. Take that W and enjoy your weekend, pal.
