Ben Allbright With Some Draft Rumors

From Big Blue United's Facebook post:
Notes from an interview with Benjamin Allbright on all things related to the NFL Draft:
- Says prospects with medical questions are going to drop bc teams haven't gotten them in their facilities. He says teams are looking at this draft diff than normal drafts, mentioned Caleb Farley as an example. Says he wouldn't be shocked if he falls out of 1st Rd.
- Believes CAR is going to take Rashawn Slater even if Penei Sewell is on the board.
- Says Cowboys are going corner at #10 Overall, either Patrick Surtain II or Jaycee Horn
- Says Miami is drafting a pass catcher at #6: Chase, Smith or Pitts
- Says Atlanta is zeroed in on two players if they stay at 4, Trey Lance or Kyle Pitts.
Give me Sewell!
A top 10 run on pass catchers or QBs.
I feel the exact opposite. I’d rather have Slater than a wide receiver.
Top 10 could be 4 QBs, Sewell, Slater, a CB, Chase, and 2 of Waddle/Pitts/Smith
Who was it who said that Jerry Jones was enamored with Kyle Pitts? Seems like too many teams like him for him to reach 11.
Quote:
to Carolina would be excellent news. Give me one of the Bama WRs
Give me Sewell!
Agreed!
Diggs was drafted to replace Jones. And now Surtain or Horn will replace Awuize.
Is this a serious statement?
Except this is “smoke” and lying time.
Lol....don’t fool yourself, amigo.....no way does Pitts fall to us. If nothing else, Dallas will take him if he is there. Dallas has shown they will draft the best athlete available so just like last year, they took CeeDee I. Round one, much to everyone’s surprise. They will take Pitts if he is there because they know he is a better pick than Surtain.
That is the ultimate pussy quote that draftniks make. Basically they can pat themselves on the back if it comes true, but have no accountability if it doesn't happen.
"...Hey, I never said he would drop to 2, I just said I wouldn't be shocked if he did!"
Nut up and make a call
IMO this is better alternative than the Edge at 11 pick / Kwity Paye.
I would be willing to bet you $100 that the Bengals take Chase over Sewell.
Quote:
what direction Miami goes.
Lol....don’t fool yourself, amigo.....no way does Pitts fall to us. If nothing else, Dallas will take him if he is there. Dallas has shown they will draft the best athlete available so just like last year, they took CeeDee I. Round one, much to everyone’s surprise. They will take Pitts if he is there because they know he is a better pick than Surtain.
Dallas desperately needs defensive help and hearing that rumor about JJ thinking Pitts reminds him of Witten is asinine. Seemed like absolute horseshit. I buy way more that they are looking at Jaycee and Surtain. I think those both end up plug and play starters for a decade. They got absolutely toasted last year because they were so bad on the backend and were soft up front. There pass rushers couldn't do much because the coverage was so poor.
Paye is not a top 15 gut. IF DG were to pick him at 11 this Board would explode.
Also agree with those saying that a Bama WR is a lock to be there at our pick, I wouldn’t even sweat it. It’s almost certain 4 QBs go before our pick and if the Mac Jones at 3 rumors are true you’re probably looking at 5 QBs (or the Giants getting trade down offers for the 5th).
Also agree with those saying that a Bama WR is a lock to be there at our pick, I wouldn’t even sweat it. It’s almost certain 4 QBs go before our pick and if the Mac Jones at 3 rumors are true you’re probably looking at 5 QBs (or the Giants getting trade down offers for the 5th).
Only thing I'd add here is I think they love Smith. The character is off the charts and every top round guy we took last 3 years has elite character: Jones, Barkley, Thomas. Smith is in that mold at the diva WR position no less
Quote:
Odds get thin with Pitts and maybe Sewell but it’s definitely not a “no way they drop” situation. I actually agree with the poster about Surtain too, he’s probably in same likelihood as Pitts of dropping given questions with Farley and Horn.
Also agree with those saying that a Bama WR is a lock to be there at our pick, I wouldn’t even sweat it. It’s almost certain 4 QBs go before our pick and if the Mac Jones at 3 rumors are true you’re probably looking at 5 QBs (or the Giants getting trade down offers for the 5th).
Only thing I'd add here is I think they love Smith. The character is off the charts and every top round guy we took last 3 years has elite character: Jones, Barkley, Thomas. Smith is in that mold at the diva WR position no less
You don't always know how a player will react when they get that first paycheck and all of a sudden "advisors" come out of the woodwork whispering in his ear about how he deserves more.
For all the smoke about SF & Jones blowing around, I really can't see them passing up Fields. So there's ur answer.
Quote:
who’s falling, Fields or Jones?
For all the smoke about SF & Jones blowing around, I really can't see them passing up Fields. So there's ur answer.
Fields with a 2nd pro day says to me teams still have questions about him. I think 9ers are going Jones or maybe Lance.