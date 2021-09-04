Ben Allbright With Some Draft Rumors Anakim : 4/9/2021 2:18 pm

Notes from an interview with Benjamin Allbright on all things related to the NFL Draft:



- Says prospects with medical questions are going to drop bc teams haven't gotten them in their facilities. He says teams are looking at this draft diff than normal drafts, mentioned Caleb Farley as an example. Says he wouldn't be shocked if he falls out of 1st Rd.

- Believes CAR is going to take Rashawn Slater even if Penei Sewell is on the board.

- Says Cowboys are going corner at #10 Overall, either Patrick Surtain II or Jaycee Horn

- Says Miami is drafting a pass catcher at #6: Chase, Smith or Pitts

- Says Atlanta is zeroed in on two players if they stay at 4, Trey Lance or Kyle Pitts.