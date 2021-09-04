for display only
Ben Allbright With Some Draft Rumors

Anakim : 4/9/2021 2:18 pm
From Big Blue United's Facebook post:

Notes from an interview with Benjamin Allbright on all things related to the NFL Draft:

- Says prospects with medical questions are going to drop bc teams haven't gotten them in their facilities. He says teams are looking at this draft diff than normal drafts, mentioned Caleb Farley as an example. Says he wouldn't be shocked if he falls out of 1st Rd.
- Believes CAR is going to take Rashawn Slater even if Penei Sewell is on the board.
- Says Cowboys are going corner at #10 Overall, either Patrick Surtain II or Jaycee Horn
- Says Miami is drafting a pass catcher at #6: Chase, Smith or Pitts
- Says Atlanta is zeroed in on two players if they stay at 4, Trey Lance or Kyle Pitts.
Slater  
Jon in NYC : 4/9/2021 2:21 pm : link
to Carolina would be excellent news. Give me one of the Bama WRs
RE: Slater  
Anakim : 4/9/2021 2:21 pm : link
In comment 15214911 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
to Carolina would be excellent news. Give me one of the Bama WRs


Give me Sewell!
Atlanta can really send the 1st round  
Chris684 : 4/9/2021 2:21 pm : link
in 2 very different directions.

A top 10 run on pass catchers or QBs.
RE: Slater  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4/9/2021 2:23 pm : link
In comment 15214911 Jon in NYC said:
Quote:
to Carolina would be excellent news. Give me one of the Bama WRs


I feel the exact opposite. I’d rather have Slater than a wide receiver.
the CAR and DAL rumors are particularly interesting  
KDavies : 4/9/2021 2:23 pm : link
for those wanting a WR or Pitts, Slater going in the top 10 that would almost guarantee at least 1 being there.

Top 10 could be 4 QBs, Sewell, Slater, a CB, Chase, and 2 of Waddle/Pitts/Smith
This gives me hope Pitts actually may fall, guess it all depends on  
Zeke's Alibi : 4/9/2021 2:24 pm : link
what direction Miami goes.
Would leave Waddle or Smith at 11  
jeff57 : 4/9/2021 2:26 pm : link
Along with Vera-Tucker, Paye and Phillips. Among others.
RE: This gives me hope Pitts actually may fall, guess it all depends on  
Anakim : 4/9/2021 2:26 pm : link
In comment 15214919 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
what direction Miami goes.



Who was it who said that Jerry Jones was enamored with Kyle Pitts? Seems like too many teams like him for him to reach 11.
In this scenario with Lance going 4  
UConn4523 : 4/9/2021 2:33 pm : link
who’s falling, Fields or Jones?
DAL taking a CB just seems to line up  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4/9/2021 2:36 pm : link
that defense was so bad. They never replaced Byron Jones. I'd be shocked if they dont take Surtain/Horn there.
There is no way Pitts will be there  
Chip : 4/9/2021 2:38 pm : link
Chase and Pitts will be the first 2 receivers picked and will go before pick 7.
Smith seems likelier than Pitts  
UConn4523 : 4/9/2021 2:45 pm : link
and Waddle likelier than Smith. I think one of the 2 Bama WRs are almost guaranteed to be there.
Somehow I get the sense  
beatrixkiddo : 4/9/2021 2:49 pm : link
that b/w Dallas, us and Philly, we may see 3 Bama players all taken in a row. If Pitts slips that would incredible, but I just don't see it happening, Dal would scoop him up if he is there so I hope he goes sooner.
RE: RE: Slater  
Victor in CT : 4/9/2021 2:54 pm : link
In comment 15214912 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15214911 Jon in NYC said:


Quote:


to Carolina would be excellent news. Give me one of the Bama WRs



Give me Sewell!


Agreed!
No one talking about Surtain  
Thegratefulhead : 4/9/2021 3:02 pm : link
After he ran a 4.42...crickets because no one wants play their hand. Surtain is going higher than he has been routinely mocked. Clean prospect at a high value position from the top program with measurables that match the tape. He is gone before we pick.
It's lying season  
Thegratefulhead : 4/9/2021 3:04 pm : link
just sayin'
RE: DAL taking a CB just seems to line up  
fanatic II : 4/9/2021 3:05 pm : link
In comment 15214938 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
that defense was so bad. They never replaced Byron Jones. I'd be shocked if they dont take Surtain/Horn there.


Diggs was drafted to replace Jones. And now Surtain or Horn will replace Awuize.
giants better do their homework on sewell  
GiantsFan84 : 4/9/2021 3:09 pm : link
just in case
RE: giants better do their homework on sewell  
Big Blue '56 : 4/9/2021 3:12 pm : link
In comment 15214976 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
just in case


Is this a serious statement?
I've had a feeling for a while now that Waddle could drop  
rasbutant : 4/9/2021 3:20 pm : link
15-25 range. If the Giants don't pick him. If they weren't so many teams at the top that could use a WR, the Mocks would look totally different I think. But then part of me is like no, speed always gets over drafted, he'll go top 10. I don't know.
Wow Lance and Pitts were my Atlanta targets!  
NoGainDayne : 4/9/2021 3:23 pm : link
I guess both myself and the real Falcons don't like Justin Fields
RE: Wow Lance and Pitts were my Atlanta targets!  
Big Blue '56 : 4/9/2021 3:30 pm : link
In comment 15214992 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
I guess both myself and the real Falcons don't like Justin Fields


Except this is “smoke” and lying time.
RE: This gives me hope Pitts actually may fall, guess it all depends on  
5BowlsSoon : 4/9/2021 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15214919 Zeke's Alibi said:
Quote:
what direction Miami goes.


Lol....don’t fool yourself, amigo.....no way does Pitts fall to us. If nothing else, Dallas will take him if he is there. Dallas has shown they will draft the best athlete available so just like last year, they took CeeDee I. Round one, much to everyone’s surprise. They will take Pitts if he is there because they know he is a better pick than Surtain.
Give me Smith or Waddle  
Jay on the Island : 4/9/2021 4:23 pm : link
and I will be a very happy man.
Not blaming Anakim, but man how the F is this a rumor?  
sb from NYT Forum : 4/9/2021 4:28 pm : link
Quote:
Says he wouldn't be shocked if he falls out of 1st Rd.


That is the ultimate pussy quote that draftniks make. Basically they can pat themselves on the back if it comes true, but have no accountability if it doesn't happen.

"...Hey, I never said he would drop to 2, I just said I wouldn't be shocked if he did!"

Nut up and make a call
Wow - I'll take Farley in Rd2  
PatersonPlank : 4/9/2021 4:38 pm : link
.
If Sewell slips to #7  
mittenedman : 4/9/2021 5:25 pm : link
I hope NYG at least explores the possibility of trading up, using Engram as a bargaining chip.
Good news if true  
giantstock : 4/9/2021 6:00 pm : link
If Slater gets taken and Cowboys are to take one of the CB's, then our chances increase for getting either the WR teh asshat poster deepend suggested that the Giants value or - still in the running for a star like Sewell if Giants like.

IMO this is better alternative than the Edge at 11 pick / Kwity Paye.
...  
BleedBlue : 4/9/2021 6:11 pm : link
sewell is going 5, its barely a question. slater going to carolina just means better chance of a WR dropping...
RE: ...  
LeonBright45 : 4/9/2021 6:15 pm : link
In comment 15215185 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
sewell is going 5, its barely a question. slater going to carolina just means better chance of a WR dropping...



I would be willing to bet you $100 that the Bengals take Chase over Sewell.
RE: RE: This gives me hope Pitts actually may fall, guess it all depends on  
Zeke's Alibi : 4/9/2021 6:18 pm : link
In comment 15215029 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 15214919 Zeke's Alibi said:


Quote:


what direction Miami goes.



Lol....don’t fool yourself, amigo.....no way does Pitts fall to us. If nothing else, Dallas will take him if he is there. Dallas has shown they will draft the best athlete available so just like last year, they took CeeDee I. Round one, much to everyone’s surprise. They will take Pitts if he is there because they know he is a better pick than Surtain.


Dallas desperately needs defensive help and hearing that rumor about JJ thinking Pitts reminds him of Witten is asinine. Seemed like absolute horseshit. I buy way more that they are looking at Jaycee and Surtain. I think those both end up plug and play starters for a decade. They got absolutely toasted last year because they were so bad on the backend and were soft up front. There pass rushers couldn't do much because the coverage was so poor.
Either way this would be great imo because it means either Pitts  
Zeke's Alibi : 4/9/2021 6:20 pm : link
Smith or Sewell is on the board. Doubt they don't take one of those three based on our asshats.
RE: Would leave Waddle or Smith at 11  
Bruner4329 : 4/9/2021 8:22 pm : link
In comment 15214921 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Along with Vera-Tucker, Paye and Phillips. Among others.


Paye is not a top 15 gut. IF DG were to pick him at 11 this Board would explode.
The only non-QB that definitely won’t be there is Chase  
AcesUp : 4/10/2021 9:43 am : link
Odds get thin with Pitts and maybe Sewell but it’s definitely not a “no way they drop” situation. I actually agree with the poster about Surtain too, he’s probably in same likelihood as Pitts of dropping given questions with Farley and Horn.

Also agree with those saying that a Bama WR is a lock to be there at our pick, I wouldn’t even sweat it. It’s almost certain 4 QBs go before our pick and if the Mac Jones at 3 rumors are true you’re probably looking at 5 QBs (or the Giants getting trade down offers for the 5th).
RE: The only non-QB that definitely won’t be there is Chase  
Judge_and_Jury : 4/10/2021 12:38 pm : link
In comment 15215580 AcesUp said:
Quote:
Odds get thin with Pitts and maybe Sewell but it’s definitely not a “no way they drop” situation. I actually agree with the poster about Surtain too, he’s probably in same likelihood as Pitts of dropping given questions with Farley and Horn.

Also agree with those saying that a Bama WR is a lock to be there at our pick, I wouldn’t even sweat it. It’s almost certain 4 QBs go before our pick and if the Mac Jones at 3 rumors are true you’re probably looking at 5 QBs (or the Giants getting trade down offers for the 5th).


Only thing I'd add here is I think they love Smith. The character is off the charts and every top round guy we took last 3 years has elite character: Jones, Barkley, Thomas. Smith is in that mold at the diva WR position no less
RE: RE: The only non-QB that definitely won’t be there is Chase  
Mike in NY : 4/10/2021 12:42 pm : link
In comment 15215702 Judge_and_Jury said:
Quote:
In comment 15215580 AcesUp said:


Quote:


Odds get thin with Pitts and maybe Sewell but it’s definitely not a “no way they drop” situation. I actually agree with the poster about Surtain too, he’s probably in same likelihood as Pitts of dropping given questions with Farley and Horn.

Also agree with those saying that a Bama WR is a lock to be there at our pick, I wouldn’t even sweat it. It’s almost certain 4 QBs go before our pick and if the Mac Jones at 3 rumors are true you’re probably looking at 5 QBs (or the Giants getting trade down offers for the 5th).



Only thing I'd add here is I think they love Smith. The character is off the charts and every top round guy we took last 3 years has elite character: Jones, Barkley, Thomas. Smith is in that mold at the diva WR position no less


You don't always know how a player will react when they get that first paycheck and all of a sudden "advisors" come out of the woodwork whispering in his ear about how he deserves more.
RE: In this scenario with Lance going 4  
OC2.0 : 4/10/2021 6:46 pm : link
In comment 15214934 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
who’s falling, Fields or Jones?


For all the smoke about SF & Jones blowing around, I really can't see them passing up Fields. So there's ur answer.
RE: RE: In this scenario with Lance going 4  
Judge_and_Jury : 4/10/2021 6:53 pm : link
In comment 15216058 OC2.0 said:
Quote:
In comment 15214934 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


who’s falling, Fields or Jones?



For all the smoke about SF & Jones blowing around, I really can't see them passing up Fields. So there's ur answer.


Fields with a 2nd pro day says to me teams still have questions about him. I think 9ers are going Jones or maybe Lance.
