Quote: According to @MattLombardoNFL, there's a feeling inside the NFL that Giants GM Dave Gettleman is enamored with Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith. #TogetherBlue #NFLDraft

I take everything Lombardo says with a grain of salt. Think he's by far the worst Giants best writer, but I hope this is true.I would absolutely love for the Giants to draft Smith. If we added him we'd probably have the best receiving corp in the NFL. Golladay & Smith on the outside with Shep in the slot. Slayton & John Ross as WR4 and WR5 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻