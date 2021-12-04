The Athletic on our needs and prediction at 11





Giants’ needs in the draft



Edge rusher: The Giants had two glaring weaknesses when free agency began: Wide receiver and edge rusher. They addressed their need for a No. 1 wide receiver by signing Kenny Golladay to a four-year, $72 million contract. They also filled their hole at No. 2 cornerback by signing Adoree’ Jackson to a three-year, $39 million contract. Meanwhile, they essentially ignored the edge position. The Giants have arguably the least accomplished collection of edge rushers in the league entering the draft (Lorenzo Carter leads the group with 9.5 career sacks). The Giants must upgrade the position in the draft.





Offensive line: The Giants used three picks on offensive linemen in last year’s draft and they’re apparently intent on letting those young players step into starting roles this season. But they can’t view the position as a finished product. They need to continue adding talent to the line. Guard is the biggest need, with Shane Lemieux and Will Hernandez currently penciled in as starters. Neither showed enough last season to give the Giants comfort that the position is settled.





Running back: Edge rusher and offensive line are clearly the biggest needs. A case can be made for just about every other position on the roster benefiting from an upgrade or needing more depth. But running back stands out because of the lack of NFL experience at the position. Saquon Barkley is coming back from a torn ACL, so he might not be ready to play his typical 80 percent of the snaps. Devontae Booker is a steady backup. Beyond that, the Giants have very little to speak of in the backfield. They could use some young legs to add depth and provide some upside.



