The Athletic on our needs and prediction at 11

Giants’ needs in the draft
Edge rusher: The Giants had two glaring weaknesses when free agency began: Wide receiver and edge rusher. They addressed their need for a No. 1 wide receiver by signing Kenny Golladay to a four-year, $72 million contract. They also filled their hole at No. 2 cornerback by signing Adoree’ Jackson to a three-year, $39 million contract. Meanwhile, they essentially ignored the edge position. The Giants have arguably the least accomplished collection of edge rushers in the league entering the draft (Lorenzo Carter leads the group with 9.5 career sacks). The Giants must upgrade the position in the draft.
Offensive line: The Giants used three picks on offensive linemen in last year’s draft and they’re apparently intent on letting those young players step into starting roles this season. But they can’t view the position as a finished product. They need to continue adding talent to the line. Guard is the biggest need, with Shane Lemieux and Will Hernandez currently penciled in as starters. Neither showed enough last season to give the Giants comfort that the position is settled.
Running back: Edge rusher and offensive line are clearly the biggest needs. A case can be made for just about every other position on the roster benefiting from an upgrade or needing more depth. But running back stands out because of the lack of NFL experience at the position. Saquon Barkley is coming back from a torn ACL, so he might not be ready to play his typical 80 percent of the snaps. Devontae Booker is a steady backup. Beyond that, the Giants have very little to speak of in the backfield. They could use some young legs to add depth and provide some upside.
11. New York Giants
The pick: Rashawn Slater, OL, Northwestern
Ideal pick: Slater, or trading down for another offensive lineman or edge rusher
The strictly-need selection is a pass rusher. It’s a bummer for Big Blue that doing so maybe something of a stretch at No. 11, thus making the Giants a trade-up partner for teams in the Nos. 13-20 range. Eyeing another offensive lineman in the first round a year after selecting Andrew Thomas fourth could raise eyebrows, but Slater can play all over the line. Though he’s a tick undersized, one talent evaluator said Slater is one of the most technically sound offensive linemen he’s ever scouted.
imv
Did everyone not see this past SB with Mahomes running for his life, because of his bad, and injured line. That is NO BETTER example of what a O line means, and the Chiefs had all those weapons, which the Giants do not.
You pretty clearly don't understand draft optimization.
Your racket is familiar too, what was your prior handle(s)?
imv
Did the NYG bring back Remmers to start at LT or something? I think the 2 situations are a little different.
+2. Great post. FA is for needs. The draft is BPA. Need might factor in if the grades on two potential draftees are extremely close.
In comment 15217367 JonC said:
imv
Did the NYG bring back Remmers to start at LT or something? I think the 2 situations are a little different.
The biggest difference is that the Giants have had a losing record for four years in a row, and so many people on here think this O line as is will just get better, and I don’t. I also don’t want to see their record of losing go to five years in a row, which will happen if the O line isn’t fixed. The best mock I have seen is CBS where Sewell falls to them at 11, which would be the best possible thing to happen.
Smith and Waddle would (presumably) be tougher to cover than Sheppard, Slaton, Ross, etc. which means DJ wouldn't need as much time to get the pass off.
It would also mean that the opposing D would be less likely to blitz and less likely to stack the box (which helps Barkley and the run game).
There are ways to help the OL (and the offense) without drafting another OL... especially if it means passing on more talented players in RD-1 to force an OL pick.
I see it this way too. The NFL is about matchups and exploiting them - and teams have been teeing off on our QB in part because of the OLine, but also because we've had JAG's at RB when Barkley isn't there and absolutely 0 thread in the passing game. Golladay + Waddle/Smith mean you aren't as often stacking the box, it opens up play action, etc.
We 100% need more talent at WR.
You mean like KC did in the SB??
In comment 15217157 TommyWiseau said:
BPA at 11. I don't are what position the player plays, we need to hit on this draft pick.
Very good post, just one point. It was Edward O'Neal. Can be confusing because the actor Ed O'Neill (Modern Family, Married with Children) actually was also drafted in the NFL by the Steelers. He wasn't a RB and never scored 4 tds in a game to my knowledge though...
Awesome point - I never knew Al Bundy was an athlete! Perhaps a Freudian slip on my part. Good catch...
I'll gladly take the SB birth.
I have a feeling that the rd 2 and 3 WR grouping will be highly graded as well.
The WR group should get some reinforcements b/c this WR draft class is deep - it doesn't have to be at #11.
Slater seems like he’s going to be a good pro. But we aren’t drafting a guard at 11. And we also aren’t drafting an OT at 11 unless he’s truly a superior prospect to any of the playmakers, which Slater is absolutely not. I don’t even think he’s that much better or a prospect than Paye, and we all know that we would likely take the edge over the OL because of the resources we’ve spent recently, if all things were equal in the draft room
It doesn't have to be #11, but at #11 you might be able to get a top end prospect with traits of serious longevity (Smith) whos graded out far above whoever else will be there. I also think we should look to add 2 WR's because Shepard is an easy cut next year.
Having a deep class is great, but it still doesn't trump top end talent. They will be mid round picks for a reason.
We are trying to get to a championship contending team. We have high picks invested at OT, we hopefully found our C of the future, and some draft picks at OG that are still coming together. Find some 2nd round/day 3 OG gems and see if they are a better solution to what we have.
If passes the character test with Judge, Parsons @11 wouldn’t be bad either, imv.
Its really the way it should be. We can grab another G in the 3rd and he will likely be a good player. WR/EDGE at 11.
Im also pretty surprised at how down on Paye everybody is.
In comment 15217173 The Mike said:
In comment 15217157 TommyWiseau said:
Very good post, just one point. It was Edward O'Neal. Can be confusing because the actor Ed O'Neill (Modern Family, Married with Children) actually was also drafted in the NFL by the Steelers. He wasn't a RB and never scored 4 tds in a game to my knowledge though...
Awesome point - I never knew Al Bundy was an athlete! Perhaps a Freudian slip on my part. Good catch...
Yup, drafted by the Steelers but cut in training camp. I believe he played DT.
is his NFL upside as a pass rusher is a big question mark. He is multiple, very coachable, and plays the run at a high level, so perhaps the coaches feel it's enough, relative to the other talent available.
Any other EDGE in consideration besides Paye?
Can't share names right now but figure a trade down would be preferred first.
I feel the pass rush issue. But on this line he might have more chances to finish. The guy seems like a player. This defense seems more into guys who push the line.
Honest question, does Tuck have the effect he did playing without guys like Osi, Strahan,Kiwi, Cofield, Canty and Pierre-Paul?
I am one of the few that would be okay with Paye. Although, given the position differences, would prefer Ojulari. After a trade down would be a home run.
I also see an assumption that Smith/Waddle are clearly superior players compared to Slater. But when I look at many people's top ratings (not predicted draft), they are clearly bunched together in many people's estimations. Dane Brugler has a good reputations and puts Slater/Smith at #6 and #7 respectively. Jeremiah has Waddle ahead of Smith and Slater only ranked 3 places lower.
Likewise (for example) NFL.com has Sewell and Slater rated almost identically.
Just some food for thought. I'll be interested to compare Sy's ratings for these three (and others).
In comment 15217136 Bricktop said:
And another supposed “new poster” without the courage to stay with his original handle..With respect.
BPA--as a SINGLE player--I continue to argue is a myth. The Giants have their rows and there may well be three in their top row left to select at #11. At that point it becomes not BPA but MVP, depending on relative deltas between each player left and his positional competition, roster construction, and, yes, need.
In comment 15217233 Big Blue '56 said:
In comment 15217136 Bricktop said:
And another supposed “new poster” without the courage to stay with his original handle..With respect.
Wrong. Again.
In comment 15217565 Bricktop said:
In comment 15217233 Big Blue '56 said:
In comment 15217136 Bricktop said:
And another supposed “new poster” without the courage to stay with his original handle..With respect.
Wrong. Again.
BPA--as a SINGLE player--I continue to argue is a myth. The Giants have their rows and there may well be three in their top row left to select at #11. At that point it becomes not BPA but MVP, depending on relative deltas between each player left and his positional competition, roster construction, and, yes, need.
I tend to agree with this given the depth at WR in this draft. While I feel like we would be overdrafting Ojulari, I think he would fill a role for which we dont have concrete personnel. Carter is a question mark even though he was starting to show last year before Dallas, Ximenes is a role player at best IMO.
I have no doubt Ojulari is a nice player as a pass rusher. His value dramatically increases if he can cover and would be certainly worth 11. If he is like Anthony Barr in that regard, I would love that pick.
In comment 15217565 Bricktop said:
In comment 15217233 Big Blue '56 said:
In comment 15217136 Bricktop said:
And another supposed “new poster” without the courage to stay with his original handle..With respect.
Wrong. Again.
Seriously, post what you care to..Not worth arguing over.. I won’t interfere again.
In comment 15217576 Big Blue '56 said:
In comment 15217565 Bricktop said:
In comment 15217233 Big Blue '56 said:
In comment 15217136 Bricktop said:
And another supposed “new poster” without the courage to stay with his original handle..With respect.
Wrong. Again.
Seriously, post what you care to..Not worth arguing over.. I won’t interfere again.
Sounds good. Have a great day and thanks for understanding.
I’m not comparing anything only to say without a good O line it doesn’t matter how many other weapons you have, because you won’t be able to use them, and the SB was the best example of that.
There’s a sense around here that the OL is gtg — it isn’t. They need to keep stocking the cupboard.
Edge is the gaping hole on this roster right now. All they have is a bunch of JAGS, and this team won’t be a legitimate contender until they add some legitimate edge talent.
This team won’t even get back to being a 9-8 team until the O line gets fixed, and being any kind of legitimate contender is nothing, but a pipe dream until it does. The edge is week, but not what is holding the team back. The O line is.
The OL should definitely be addressed and likely will, but the class is deep so there’s some flexibility to be a little strategic about attacking the position.
The edge prospects are gonna go quick. If the Giants wait until round 3 or later they’ll likely be looking at another JAG Lorenzo Carter type prospect.
The defense as currently constructed won’t put them in a position for a deep playoff run. The bend but don’t break shit isn’t championship caliber. You can’t scheme pressure once the league has enough tape on you.
BPA--as a SINGLE player--I continue to argue is a myth. The Giants have their rows and there may well be three in their top row left to select at #11. At that point it becomes not BPA but MVP, depending on relative deltas between each player left and his positional competition, roster construction, and, yes, need.
Was watching the "Caught in the Draft" series from NFL Network last night and they had an episode about the 84 draft which might be an even better metaphor of BPA; drafting Carl Banks over a much needed offensive upgrade despite the amount of talent already at the LB position. Then there's a scene in the episode of them talking to Parcells about the Supplementary draft and how he got overruled in taking Reggie White vs Gary Zimmerman just because of how badly the offense needed talent. Not to say Gary Zimmerman was a bad pick considering the career he had, but obviously adding Reggie White and Carl Banks to that defense, the 85 Bears or the 00 Ravens would be clear 2nd fiddle to those 80's Giants teams with that type of a front.
Because it isn’t a need. Would another WR help? Yes of course but it’s not a need.
Golladay
Shepard
Slayton
Pettis
Ross
Mack
Sills
Cj board
Bachman
Combine that with the tight ends we have we are alright on the outside
Some BBIers look at that group and think we are "fine". That is a bad group. Shep is a slot, and he's pretty good. But Slayton is an ill-fitted compliment to Golladay and is fairly one-dimensional.
The rest of the receivers could all be cut and no one would bat an eye.
Even with Golladay, while he's a legit #1, he's not an elite #1 in the NFL, and his production thus far is a little underwhelming for the contract he received.
WR remains a HUGE need. It's a major weakness of this team and if it's not addressed, has the potential to really cap the amount of points this team has the realistic ability to score.
It is still the biggest weakness on this team in terms of on-field impact.
allstarjim you are 10000000000% correct about every word here--it seems so plain to me that this is the case that it's shocking that so many people have been quick to dismiss WR as a major need after the Golladay signing. All that signing did was make it so we're missing 1 starting outside WR instead of 2 -- and having 2 is incredibly important for an offense's ability to function consistently. Slayton should never be any higher on the depth chart than the 3rd outside WR off the bench coming in for a handful of snaps a game.
We are in desperate need of a quality #2, and having one out there with Golladay and Shep and Saquon (and hopefully Rudolph) will make it really tough for defenses to concentrate on nullifying any 1 player. With our roster as it is now with a quality pair of outside CBs, adding one good WR is by far the single addition that will have the most impact on our point differential and winning more games.
In comment 15217170 Tuckrule said:
Couldn’t disagree more..It’s not a HUGE need by any measure..You can cite injuries to major receivers for most any team and the rest of that area would look pedestrian..
Would I be fine as a fan if we drafted one? Absolutely, but it’s NOT a huge need imv..
I believe the DG/Judge draft to improve the OL last year will pay dividends as they develop. Do I know that for sure? Of course not, but I would THINK that OL would still be a bigger need than WR at this point in time..
Again, ANYONE Judge goes with at 11 will be fine with me.
I'm saying fully healthy it's a bad group overall. Without a serious upgrade on the outside the Giants will likely remain a middling offense at best. They need a superb route runner that safeties have to respect deep. There is no one on the roster like that right now. Both Smith and Waddle fit the bill.
As mentioned, you need to open things up for Saquon, but it will also allow Golladay to get a lot of one on ones.
In comment 15217237 allstarjim said:
In comment 15217170 Tuckrule said:
Couldn’t disagree more..It’s not a HUGE need by any measure..You can cite injuries to major receivers for most any team and the rest of that area would look pedestrian..
Would I be fine as a fan if we drafted one? Absolutely, but it’s NOT a huge need imv..
I believe the DG/Judge draft to improve the OL last year will pay dividends as they develop. Do I know that for sure? Of course not, but I would THINK that OL would still be a bigger need than WR at this point in time..
Again, ANYONE Judge goes with at 11 will be fine with me.
I'm saying fully healthy it's a bad group overall. Without a serious upgrade on the outside the Giants will likely remain a middling offense at best. They need a superb route runner that safeties have to respect deep. There is no one on the roster like that right now. Both Smith and Waddle fit the bill.
As mentioned, you need to open things up for Saquon, but it will also allow Golladay to get a lot of one on ones.
You could be right after all..Again, if a WR is there and Judge wants him, that’s totally fine with me. He has my full trust
In comment 15217170 Tuckrule said:
allstarjim you are 10000000000% correct about every word here--it seems so plain to me that this is the case that it's shocking that so many people have been quick to dismiss WR as a major need after the Golladay signing. All that signing did was make it so we're missing 1 starting outside WR instead of 2 -- and having 2 is incredibly important for an offense's ability to function consistently. Slayton should never be any higher on the depth chart than the 3rd outside WR off the bench coming in for a handful of snaps a game.
We are in desperate need of a quality #2, and having one out there with Golladay and Shep and Saquon (and hopefully Rudolph) will make it really tough for defenses to concentrate on nullifying any 1 player. With our roster as it is now with a quality pair of outside CBs, adding one good WR is by far the single addition that will have the most impact on our point differential and winning more games.
Adding at least 1 good OT, and 2 good OG would have the biggest, and most important impact on our offense period. You can add all the WR you want, but without a vastly better O line DJ won’t have time to throw to anyone.
In comment 15217237 allstarjim said:
In comment 15217170 Tuckrule said:
allstarjim you are 10000000000% correct about every word here--it seems so plain to me that this is the case that it's shocking that so many people have been quick to dismiss WR as a major need after the Golladay signing. All that signing did was make it so we're missing 1 starting outside WR instead of 2 -- and having 2 is incredibly important for an offense's ability to function consistently. Slayton should never be any higher on the depth chart than the 3rd outside WR off the bench coming in for a handful of snaps a game.
We are in desperate need of a quality #2, and having one out there with Golladay and Shep and Saquon (and hopefully Rudolph) will make it really tough for defenses to concentrate on nullifying any 1 player. With our roster as it is now with a quality pair of outside CBs, adding one good WR is by far the single addition that will have the most impact on our point differential and winning more games.
Adding at least 1 good OT, and 2 good OG would have the biggest, and most important impact on our offense period. You can add all the WR you want, but without a vastly better O line DJ won’t have time to throw to anyone.
He'll have time to throw with the guys we have now.
Plus we're talking about one player. Hard to get 3 starters in one draft any year, much less at one position group. Further, the dismissiveness of the current projected starters is foolish and the pearl-clutching is an overreaction.
In comment 15218029 Blue 32 said:
In comment 15217237 allstarjim said:
In comment 15217170 Tuckrule said:
allstarjim you are 10000000000% correct about every word here--it seems so plain to me that this is the case that it's shocking that so many people have been quick to dismiss WR as a major need after the Golladay signing. All that signing did was make it so we're missing 1 starting outside WR instead of 2 -- and having 2 is incredibly important for an offense's ability to function consistently. Slayton should never be any higher on the depth chart than the 3rd outside WR off the bench coming in for a handful of snaps a game.
We are in desperate need of a quality #2, and having one out there with Golladay and Shep and Saquon (and hopefully Rudolph) will make it really tough for defenses to concentrate on nullifying any 1 player. With our roster as it is now with a quality pair of outside CBs, adding one good WR is by far the single addition that will have the most impact on our point differential and winning more games.
Adding at least 1 good OT, and 2 good OG would have the biggest, and most important impact on our offense period. You can add all the WR you want, but without a vastly better O line DJ won’t have time to throw to anyone.
He'll have time to throw with the guys we have now.
Plus we're talking about one player. Hard to get 3 starters in one draft any year, much less at one position group. Further, the dismissiveness of the current projected starters is foolish and the pearl-clutching is an overreaction. [/quote
The guys we have now is HUMPTY Dumpty plus, and so overrated by so many on here. Wishful thinking will not make this line just get better, and if you want to trust this line as is on a winning season go for it, but I would not, and is foolish to think it will.