Raanan Draft Tidbits

- Jordan Raanan says the Giants have done extensive work on Georgia EDGE, Azeez Ojulari.- Jordan Raanan spoke to a bunch of sources who unanimously said Chase, Pitts & Sewell are lock Top 10 Picks that won't be available to the Giants at #11.- Jordan Raanan says the 2 pass rushers that peak the Giants interest the most at #11 are Azeez Ojulari & Kwity Paye.- Jordan Raanan believe it makes all the sense in the world this year more than most to trade back into the late teens and draft a pass rusher in the 1st Round.- If Patrick Surtain is there at #11, that is a name that intrigues the Giants, per Jordan Raanan- Jordan Raanan said that he would be surprised if the Giants select Micah Parsons