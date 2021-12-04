Raanan Draft Tidbits

- Jordan Raanan says the Giants have done extensive work on Georgia EDGE, Azeez Ojulari.
- Jordan Raanan spoke to a bunch of sources who unanimously said Chase, Pitts & Sewell are lock Top 10 Picks that won't be available to the Giants at #11.
- Jordan Raanan says the 2 pass rushers that peak the Giants interest the most at #11 are Azeez Ojulari & Kwity Paye.
- Jordan Raanan believe it makes all the sense in the world this year more than most to trade back into the late teens and draft a pass rusher in the 1st Round.
- If Patrick Surtain is there at #11, that is a name that intrigues the Giants, per Jordan Raanan
- Jordan Raanan said that he would be surprised if the Giants select Micah Parsons Info copied from @letstalkbigblue on IG
If Smith is gone, I'd be very happy if they traded down and took a pass rusher. It'd be very hard to pass on Smith. But if they trade down and get another 2nd-round pick, they could get a very good WR prospect in the 2nd: Terrace Marshall, Dyami Brown, maybe Rashod Bateman or Kadarius Toney if they fall.
Just draft the right guys. No more busts.
If Raanan is getting outside info on prospects then I will not discount any of that info. But anything coming from inside the Giants organization I do not believe even if it sounds correct.
Spill, JonC. What do you know? Lol
Nah, I've seen enough.
Kwity Paye might also be a solid pick, but I think he's a Kiwanuka clone, and career trajectory could be very similar. Not bad, but also not remarkable.
I’d hate to look at the inside of Phillips’ head and I’m not even a neurologist/neurosurgeon.
Yeah, but Phillips already walked away from the game once. You might say he had cause to do so, but the Giants can ill-afford to have their #1 pick be off the team in a year or two.
That they're hot on ER Jaelen Phillips. I feel like we are desperate for a guy with his ability, and there's noone close.
I totally get your take, it's valid. As fans, we can't really dive into the unknowns that are far less unknown to those inside the building. The concussion thing is freaky, but it's guaranteed that some team is going to take a chance on him and will likely be rewarded significantly.
If I was GM, I'd take a shot from the hip this year considering it is all but a complete punt of a draft.
All of the pundits are now mocking the 3 QBs, and Pitts/Sewell/Chase at 1-6. It would only take one QB needy team or one of the non-Sewell OLine/CBs into the 4-6 that would change the dynamics of the order. Car/Den would be nice landing spots this year - IMO worth a 3rd round pick or so.
With that said, I have a hard time believing that one of Smith/Waddle will not be there at #11 before CB/Edge is in play.
Do they look at more film?
Do they interview acquaintances?
Do they look at more medicals?
Do they have them in for a personal visit?
thank you.
Maybe it's possible that the Giants have caught on to what other teams have been doing for years and that's using the media to set up smoke screens.
I think in the past I think they have been guilty of having leaks and have telegraphed their picks.
That they're hot on ER Jaelen Phillips. I feel like we are desperate for a guy with his ability, and there's noone close.
+1. I'm also inclined to say no to Waddle because of his foot.
But the Giants are in the position they are in because they've botched so many draft picks. Adoree Jackson was signed because they screwed up the Deandre Baker pick.
If the Giants didn't screw up so many picks in recent years, they could afford to take more chances.
For example - it appeared NYG did almost none of that with Flowers and Apple
yep, he did say that. i guess i'm just surprised. they are always the team that can put up 30 points a game but they lose 38-31
So something unique maybe to Judge or at least something most teams do on players they are considering at their draft spot?
They're chasing offensive weapons to keep Ryan effective in his later years.
I'm all for this scenario.
If the Giants feel like Smith is such a difference maker and he's there at #11, I'm okay taking him. Otherwise trade down (hello, NE), draft Paye or Ojulari and pick up Dyami Brown or someone else who can stretch the field in round 2. The other round 2 pick should go based on value (either LB or IOL). Personally, I think there's greater depth in the IOL class that this position can wait until the 3rd round and LB will be the better mesh between BPA and need in round 2.
Judge and the front office want to identify guys that are gonna put in the extra stuff. Andrew Thomas had a rough start, but if you notice in his interviews he is ALWAYS mentioning getting better with technique, changes, and coaching
Ojualari at 11 would be a total remote thrower for me. A 6' 2" Edge who runs a 4.6 40 vs. an amazing prospect like Jaelan Phillips? Watch Ojulari's "highlights" vs. Bama in 2020. On more than half of the reps he's either overmatched or completely out of play.
Watching Phillips and then Ojulari is like watching Deacon Jones and then Cedric Jones.
Yeah, if they want to take an ER, trade down.
15% Trade back for edge/Paye/Ojulari
10% Surtain (I don't think he makes it to 11)
that would be awesome
Gut feeling / hope - bump that 15% to much higher.
As much as I like Smith, a draft of Edge Kwitty Paye, WR Dyami Brown, LB Jamin Davis or Pete Werner, and then say IOL Ben Cleveland is to me, a homerun draft.
Don't think Surtain is top 5 caliber. But if they aren't moving on from Ryan you might as well give him something to work with. Jones can't be counted on for 16/17 games anymore and Ridley is set to be paid - could they offload him for picks to re-tool post Ryan next year?
So, maybe it isn't flashy, but Paye is not a reach at 11
link - ( New Window )
I never thought Phillips or Rousseau would be this staff's radar as much as Reese's.
Roche OTOH, maybe.
Judge and the front office want to identify guys that are gonna put in the extra stuff. Andrew Thomas had a rough start, but if you notice in his interviews he is ALWAYS mentioning getting better with technique, changes, and coaching
Thanks, makes sense
Draft Nuggets Episode - ( New Window )
I heard an interview with him and he exuded all that stuff. Was hoping that he'd take next step this year, doubt it happens, but he still should have a productive long career ala tedd ginn Jr.
I think the skepticism is mainly over his ankle injury.
I wouldn't. That was a serious injury, he's not fully recovered, and I assume he had plates and screws inserted as part of the surgery to stabilize his ankle and joint. He also hasn't been able to train like he would have normally, and didn't run at his pro day IIRC. We need a clean player. A trade down would also give us much needed additional draft capital this year or next.
That being said, his athleticism and explosiveness once the ball is in his hands is something to behold
Then I guess we hope they cut Shepard. If NCAA would institute the policy that UCLA does with their players then there'd be no one left to draft.
I'm only tossing it aside like most college programs do. The Phillips concussion situation has been blown way out of proportion. Kid wants to play football, and fortunately people are still allowed to make their own decisions in this country. For now.
don't just conveniently toss that factoid away because it doesn't suit.
Apples and oranges. BBI is really bad at logic, sometimes.
I asked myself why this could exactly be? I then had this interesting thought. What if the Giants are considering having Lemiuex who took snaps at OC last year as a rook, be our OC this year and move Gates to RG which is the position that could be used for pulling in an outside ZBS for Barkley?
Consider this: Lemeiux if you watched enough Skinner's review , it was pretty clear it's not only technique with him but foot speed. He has a lot of great qualities but I don't think he simply has the foot speed to play anywhere but OC. At OC his strengths are potentially maximized while covering some of his weaknesses. And Gates is our multi purpose OL, he can play practically anywhere on the OL and do it well. But here's the thing, RG may be where his skillset projects the best for this team.
So Gates at G and Shane at C maybe a much stronger combo than Gates at C and Lemeiux at G
WOW. The number of people who continue to discount the concussion issue is just eye opening. I want no part of a guy with that kind of history, at #11 of RD 1. That is too big a risk. The draft is a crapshoot already do you want to add to the potential failure by having a guy who is one concussion away from being done with football? We can't take that risk.
If you're not going WR, then there's no value there, IMO. Move back and then and only then, choose based on perceived need.
Good year/bad year to be at 11
Agreed. It would have been a *great* year to have Philadelphia play to win a game.
link - ( New Window )
"I understood that this game is all about versatility," Lemieux said on a Zoom interview today. "I think that me getting good at all three interior positions is going to benefit me well in the future. I don't really have a position. I just want to be ready whenever I get in, to be ready to play whatever coach asks me to.
"Versatility is the biggest factor in this game," he said. "Coaches want to be able to put you in multiple spots. I have really good mentors that told me that at training camp, no matter where you are, they are going to throw you in, and you have to be ready. I just want to be prepared before that happened. Even at pro day, somebody asked me to jump in at center and I was ready to do that. It just all works out and versatility is key."
Lemieux has some familiarity playing other positions. He played both tackles spots at West Valley High School in Yakima, Wash. In college, he practiced at right guard.
"I've been all over," Lemieux said. "I think I don't really have any place where I'm comfortable. I think I'm a natural offensive lineman where I can play any position I'm asked. I think that's just been a lot of work. Obviously, there's techniques and differences between each position. There's set differences if you're a guard, if you're a tackle, if you're at center. I think it's just the more reps, the more comfortable you are at a position. I've taken so many reps over my career, I'm comfortable at any position."
Shane practicing at OC - ( New Window )
I agree, that would be ideal, but it's kind of hard to finesse a trade down in that small a window. You would need one of only 4-5 teams to want to move up enough to give up a pick. If they have enough conviction on a guy like Ojulari, they have to be willing to pull the trigger at 11.
It's funny how guys create different handles and yet, they are easily seen to be the past account that was riddled with ignorance.
Word from Falcon hqtr is a couple fold...they are not opposed to taking a QB at #4 but haven't heard yet who they are most attached to. Did hear they are listening to offers to drop down with the idea of getting several defensive prospects on Day 1 & 2.
A lot of the media is guessing on them going with Pitts but haven't heard his name specifically yet.
JerseyJoe'd
If he played that well after a position change, what could he be like staying put for a few years?
Going from OT to C is an unusual switch, especially at the NFL level. Can't think of another time it's happened off the top of my head.
From Zeirlein on Gates, which is kind of what I see with him. I believe his feet are better than you are giving him credit for. And they are certainly better than Lemiuex's.
Good foot quickness
Able to gain necessary ground in his first two kick-slides when he gets out of the blocks on time
Has extremely impressive mirror talent
Seamless ability to change direction without a stall
Catches inside moves and rides them into the line of scrimmage from left tackle spot
Adequate punch timing
Hands are strong and can lock into targets once he lands
Plays with balance as run blocker
Has move blocking ability
Adjusts to second-level movement
NFL.com Gates scouting report - ( New Window )
The Giants should take who ever is left from if they are there:
Smith
Slator
Surtain
A trade down would be appropriate if three QBs are taken and the three players above are taken. I will be upset if Smith and we pass and let the Eagles get him.
If he played that well after a position change, what could he be like staying put for a few years?
With his feet and skillset RG might be his best spot.
Lemeiux's best spot might ONLY be OC, his feet are clearly worse than Gates are.
That's an opinion I haven't seen before. I never considered that Gates going to C was a last resort kind of move. I thought he played really well last year. Couldn't imagine they're anything less than pleased with the results of that experiment.
I'm going by what I see in the NFL. He's got the right attitude, hopefully he continues to improve. I just wouldn't make any decisions by handing Gates a job. Keep getting better, never stop.
RE: the edge rushers - I think as long as they have reasonable or comparable numbers (40, etc.) then I'd like to look at the first 2-3 seconds of every one of their plays. If they're going to be disruptive you should see it no later than that. and 3 is a bit late
That's an opinion I haven't seen before. I never considered that Gates going to C was a last resort kind of move. I thought he played really well last year. Couldn't imagine they're anything less than pleased with the results of that experiment.
Rick, but arent concussions kind of ambiguous on concussions?
Agreed. He was a VERY pleasant surprise. His mean streak was not misplaced, it was totally focused on the task he was given. The Staff appeared to like his tough, take no prisoners attitude, be it C or anywhere else he was placed. Kind of reminds me of a Seubert or Deihl..I doubt it was perform well at C or bye bye..He is one player I feel secure with on the OL (Thomas seemed to come on nicely)..
Not against this approach in the least Jon. But knowing a bit about how the Giants operate I think they want to give these guys the best chance to stick. OC may be a pretty good spot for Shane. Shane's feet are NOT good for any other position. LG maybe but he'll still be below average as a pass pro guy IMO. Gates on the other hand , my perspective is he can give us something pretty good at RG with his footwork/coordination especially in a ZBS vs power gap scheme. Fulton is not a guy you want starting if you can help it. Murphy is an unknown but I've heard some good things.
Sure we want to get better but it sure seems like we aren't going OL round 1 (save perhaps the unlikely of Sewell dropping) and robably not even round 2 if we haven't got the EDGE by then. Gates at RG, Lemiuex at C could in theory give us guys that won't embarrass themselves at either position leaving just one spot potentially (LG) that needs an upgrade. In the top 2 rounds the Tackles or the guys with good tackle versatility will probably be going first leaving some pretty strong OG options in round 3 potentially.
Doubt it. Someone’s going to take a shot on him in round 1. Maybe Miami or the Titans.
Agreed. He was a VERY pleasant surprise. His mean streak was not misplaced, it was totally focused on the task he was given. The Staff appeared to like his tough, take no prisoners attitude, be it C or anywhere else he was placed. Kind of reminds me of a Seubert or Deihl..I doubt it was perform well at C or bye bye..He is one player I feel secure with on the OL (Thomas seemed to come on nicely)..
Perform well or sit on the bench for that season. Thomas is the one potential building block they have, and even he has his warts from college that showed up in games last season. I hate to say it, but their OL rebuild still needs a lot of parts. It's just unlikely to arrive at #11, imv.
Wow...all-time easy to root for guy.
Agreed. He was a VERY pleasant surprise. His mean streak was not misplaced, it was totally focused on the task he was given. The Staff appeared to like his tough, take no prisoners attitude, be it C or anywhere else he was placed. Kind of reminds me of a Seubert or Deihl..I doubt it was perform well at C or bye bye..He is one player I feel secure with on the OL (Thomas seemed to come on nicely)..
Perform well or sit on the bench for that season. Thomas is the one potential building block they have, and even he has his warts from college that showed up in games last season. I hate to say it, but their OL rebuild still needs a lot of parts. It's just unlikely to arrive at #11, imv.
Would Paye be worthy of the 11th pick, iyo? Perhaps your answer would depend on who’s sitting there, but “worthy-wise,” what say you?
If he's their guy at #11, and then add a WR at #42, CB or OG at #74, you've got a good start on paper.
Tough to swallow with all the resources DG has already put into this line. Not sure how anyone inside the building can be pleased with this continuous issue still not solved.
Thanks for the nuggets, JonC.
He led the team in sacks, tackles for loss, QB hits, and was 5th in total tackles.
Are you sure you identified the right player?
As best I can tell, Phillips' name was never publicly associated with the word "concussion" until the day in October 2018 when Chip Kelly announced he had suffered one and was done for his soph year.
In December 2018 came the announcement of the medical retirement. In reporting on the retirement, the LA Times said Phillips had also suffered a concussion in 2017 but didn't suggest a source for its information.
The Times' reporting of two concussions was repeated by other outlets. Then the number of concussions became three, then four, and then a report that Phillips had suffered one at ten years old.
In none of these reports is there a reference to a source, even one that can't be revealed. The authors simply assert their alleged knowledge of Phillips' medical history as a matter of fact.
It makes sense that Phillips suffered more than one concussion given that UCLA encouraged the medical retirement but the impression I get from the reporting is of people pretending to a certainty of knowledge that cannot be reliably backed up.
Those savages!
I dont see it possible as he tested off the charts. I also dont know what kind of effect the concussions will have on a DE going forward. So I havent considered it.
Smith at 11 and Philips at 42???? I wont even consider the possibility.
the thought is if he didn't have the concussion history he would be a lock top 10 maybe even a top 5 talent in this draft at a premium position. He is the one guy that projects to be an all-pro level talent at that position. There are other quality guys but no one with his arsenal.
The injuries are a concern but Paye seems way to mechanical for my liking. Like he will be good but I see a limited upside. Thats tough to pick that high. But I get people being concerned with concussion too. But the talent of Phillips outweighs the low ceiling for Paye for me.
If his medical history makes him too big a risk at 11, he's just as big a risk at 42. We can't afford to throw away a Day 1 or Day 2 pick. If we had extra picks, maybe you roll the dice earlier on a guy with his ability.
Yup, that’s my thinking
I'm not saying there's no risk but every player carries some level of risk. There was nothing in Andrew Luck's history that would have led you to believe he'd get as beat up as he did to the point he'd retire early. Also nothing about Frank Gores 3 major knee surgeries that would have thought it possible for him to still be playing at age 37. The biggest knock on AP was his injuries at OU and he's had an extremely durable career. You need to weight risk appropriately but also counter weight it against unpredictability.
Rapoport. - ( New Window )
Whether he got sick or not, major red flag. This guy sounds like he is dodging evals, lookingfor that rookie 1st round deal and down-sh9ft after that.
This might be my only remote thrower in the draft.
If he is there in the 4th round, I would give it serious consideration. And thats a stretch.
shyster, HIPAA makes that the nature of the beast. No one is going to have access to his medical records without his consent, and those to whom he grants consent are themselves bound by confidentiality. So, the NFL draft world is left to divine by inference or unofficial leaks. Of course, he could release these and dispel all that misinformation out there, but that doesn't appear to be happening, at least not yet.
That would be my point: the information is nominally behind a wall and I cannot find one report claiming to be sourced in a breach in the wall, which leaves no trail to follow to the reliability of the reporting.
After his first year I thought Justin Pugh's best spot would've been Center end then we went and drafted Richburg. Both guys were too small and light to play Guard and we know that Pugh didn't have the length, feet, or technique to play Tackle effectively. Both guys missed too much game time with minor injuries.
Only ones I can think of were both Giants: Adam Koets and Chris Bober.
I thought of that too, but Kiwi was trying to fit in a 4-3. Graham’s defense makes tweeners an advantage.
Well then you know enough... ;)
Definitely a talented player, but the risk seems way too great for a high investment. I like Caleb Farley quite a bit as a corner prospect, but he's had two back surgeries (one last month) and I wouldn't touch him now until the second round.
Only ones I can think of were both Giants: Adam Koets and Chris Bober.
I think Waddle will be there and be the pick.
the EDGE guys have serious questions marks. all of them. so DON'T DRAFT THEM. draft into the strength of this draft (WR, OL, CB).
there are VERY good OL prospects in this draft. Tucker would be great on this line as would Tevin Jenkins. hell if they want to trade back and then trade up into the first round they might be able to get them BOTH. how great would this line look with two stud OGs?
draft Smith is he's there at 11 or waddle. both are going to be superstars. then grab 2 OL and a CB with your next picks and you're in business.
forcing an EDGE pick in this draft is so stupid and short sighted (so it sounds exactly like that the giants will do).
and i hate to break it to people. i don't think the giants are going to be very good. i get it, they played lots of close games last year and they got better. but i look at this team. bad offensive coordinator, bad qb, and bad offensive line. that does not sound like a recipe for success. and all i hear about now is them wanting to plug a need with their first pick in a bad EDGE class. that's why and how bad teams stay bad.
But the UGA connection, long arms, and scheme fit...this guys screams Giants pick.
Ya’ think?
Nevertheless, I am all for an interior C/G type to be drafted Day 2 or early Day 3...
So you’re fine with the below-average and removing Carter and Ximines failing to get after the quarterback and the quarterback picking us apart if Williams and Lawrence are too slow to reach him?
Ya’ think?
Nevertheless, I am all for an interior C/G type to be drafted Day 2 or early Day 3...
Yes he played well there but if you look at the things said about him in scouting reports and the coaching staff they say they believe he can play many spots on the line. Judge values versatility and has preached it more than most former coaches. Gates feet are clearly better than Lemieux's. Lemieux had a 32.2 grade from PFF last year at OG. One of the worst grades in the entire NFL.
Skinner's reports also show a guy with a lot of nice skill you want but his feet are just not mobile enough at OG. Lemieux practiced OC last year and it may be his only good position to maximize his strength and minimize his lack of foot speed being exposed.
I don't think it's Ojulari at #11, too early for him.
He struggled early, but was at a Pro Bowl level by midseason. It was extraordinary. Big and tough, but with surprising athleticism.
I do like his versatility and actually think that may be his strength and most valuable attribute to the Giants. But they would be best served to add another skilled body to the Center position in this draft. Especially if any free agent talent has dried up.
I'm not saying there's no risk but every player carries some level of risk. There was nothing in Andrew Luck's history that would have led you to believe he'd get as beat up as he did to the point he'd retire early. Also nothing about Frank Gores 3 major knee surgeries that would have thought it possible for him to still be playing at age 37. The biggest knock on AP was his injuries at OU and he's had an extremely durable career. You need to weight risk appropriately but also counter weight it against unpredictability.
You make some good points here concerning risk, but while weighing the risk, it's not like anyone views Phillips as a generational talent. Of course that could be wrong three years down the road, but this isn't a Khalil Mack, aaron donald type of prospect we're talking about. It's a good pass rusher in a weak crop. That has to factor in when talking about taking a chance on a guy who had to change schools to get cleared to play football again.
Add in the fact that the Giants were somewhat gunshy to go Edge when given the opportunity in the last few drafts (and free agency for that matter), that it just may not match their comfort zone as to positional risk.
Hopefully they don't reach here.
so you're fine with below average guards protecting jones allowing pressure right up the middle? or below average guards who cant block well for barkley? you're fine with an always hurt shep and unproven slayton as WR 2 and WR 3?
we can play that game all day. this team is going to have holes even after this draft. so don't force a bad pick when there are better options at other areas of need. this is not rocket science.