The Athletic: Some possible trade packages with a trade back





Using past trades as a guide, here are five potential deals the Giants could make if they trade back from No. 11:



1. There aren’t any examples of a team trading back from No. 11 in the past 10 years, but there’s a very close parallel for a potential Patriots-Giants swap for a quarterback in the recent past. The Raiders traded the 10th pick in 2018 to the Cardinals in exchange for the 15th pick, a third-round pick (No. 79) and a fifth-round pick (No. 152). Arizona then selected Josh Rosen, who was the fourth quarterback off the board. The Raiders picked left tackle Kolton Miller at No. 15.





Proposed trade: Giants get No. 15, a third-round pick (96) and a fourth-round pick (139); Patriots get No. 11







2. A similar trade occurred in 2011 when Washington sent the 10th pick to the Jaguars for the 16th pick and a second-round pick (No. 49). The Jaguars moved up for Blaine Gabbert, who was the third quarterback selected. Washington picked defensive end Ryan Kerrigan at No. 16.





Proposed trade: Giants get No. 15 and a second-round pick (46); Patriots get No. 11 and a fourth-round pick (116)







3. Trades involving quarterbacks tend to raise the stakes, but here’s another data point from the 2012 draft for consideration: The Seahawks traded the 12th pick to the Eagles for No. 15, a fourth-round pick (114) and a sixth-round pick (172). The Eagles then picked defensive tackle Fletcher Cox. The Seahawks picked defensive end Bruce Irvin at No. 15.





Proposed trade: Giants get No. 15, a fourth-round pick (120) and a fifth-round pick (177); Patriots get No. 11







4. Over the past decade, the only other trade involving a pick near No. 11 centered around a quarterback occurred in 2017. The Bills traded the 10th pick to the Chiefs for No. 27, a third-round pick (No. 91) and a 2018 first-round pick. The Chiefs, of course, selected future MVP Patrick Mahomes with the 10th pick. The Bills picked cornerback Tre’Davious White at No. 27. They then used the 2018 first-round pick as part of a package to move up to take quarterback Josh Allen at No. 7 in 2018.





It would be surprising for Gettleman to drop so many picks in his first trade back. But perhaps he could be persuaded by an additional first-round pick if the Saints, who pick 28th, are determined to move up to find a long-term replacement for Drew Brees.







Proposed trade: Giants get No. 28, a third-round pick (98) and a 2022 first-round pick; Saints get No. 11





5. There aren’t any recent examples of a team trading up from No. 20 to the 11th pick range for a quarterback. But in 2019, the Broncos traded the 10th pick to the Steelers for the 20th pick, a second-round pick (No. 52) and a 2020 third-round pick. The Steelers took linebacker Devin Bush with the 10th pick. The Broncos picked tight end Noah Fant at No. 20.







Proposed trade: Giants get No. 20, a second-round pick (52) and a 2022 third-round pick; Bears get No. 11



