some draft musings.

Is it me or has the QB draft market gone crazy? Unless this is the best all time QB class…. some teams are making very large mistakes.



Sirius NFL radio was praising SF????? Giving up 2 extra 1st and 3rd for the 3rd QB taken in the draft…. what am I missing? Now, there is talk of Washington giving up all their draft picks for the 4th/5th QB……lets be thankful.



I have no idea yet if Daniel Jones will be the Giants franchise QB…but as a prospect…. he is as good or better than most of these guys. Kudos to the Chargers, Giants and even Miami to find their young QBs without this frenzy.



Speaking of Daniel Jones, I am all for adding targets for Jones and more OL help and this is a great draft for both WRs and OL. if its me.... in the 1st RD…



What qualifies an Edge? Or better yet, what makes a DE or OLB an edge? Do they just specialize in rushing the passer? I do not think the Giants are looking for a DE “Edge” …. their DEs are Williams and Lawrence.



So for the Giants, it is an OLB who rushes the passer…but ideally one that does more then that…. I think I understand what Graham defense wants to do…..confuse, cover and attack. We keep hearing “Multiple”.



If qualified as such….imo, the best EDGE in this class and the only “blue chip” defensive player is Micah Parsons. I can not put him in the LT class…..but this guy is an animal. I know…. he has anger issue (but what is wrong with that? So did LT). I might be reading this all wrong…..but here is my thought.



Micah would not reach the Giants at 11 ( the same as his hand size)….if not for mysterious “character issues” and Opt-out in my opinion. My understanding it was a hazing incident that went too far…..and if you understand Penn St these days…..it is hyper-sensitive to any negative news (Understandably) and he opted out because it and unfortunately, the Penn St, defense went with him.



He might be a handful as Coach Chaos said…but well worth it. I believe Parson could be the final piece to that defense……bringing back the glory days.



The Giants sent a large contingent to Penn St…word leaked out, it’s for “Oweh, not Parsons”. Come on? Really….. felt like smoke.



I might be totally off base…..it would not surprise me one bit if the Giants draft Micah Parson. BBI and the Giants fans will fall in love with his game. ILB, OLB or Edge, he will fit anywhere, just like Graham likes 😊.



I know many want a TOP WR or OL…..and I do not claim to be an expert but there are plenty of interesting players throughout draft that can be had. I wouldn’t be surprised a TE get chosen earlier, as that pool dries up much quicker.



I love what Sy brings to BBI and Thank you. For additional information and cross reference, the Beast by Dane Brugler in the Athletic is an amazing draft guide.

