some draft musings.

George from PA : 4/13/2021 8:57 am
Is it me or has the QB draft market gone crazy? Unless this is the best all time QB class…. some teams are making very large mistakes.

Sirius NFL radio was praising SF????? Giving up 2 extra 1st and 3rd for the 3rd QB taken in the draft…. what am I missing? Now, there is talk of Washington giving up all their draft picks for the 4th/5th QB……lets be thankful.

I have no idea yet if Daniel Jones will be the Giants franchise QB…but as a prospect…. he is as good or better than most of these guys. Kudos to the Chargers, Giants and even Miami to find their young QBs without this frenzy.

Speaking of Daniel Jones, I am all for adding targets for Jones and more OL help and this is a great draft for both WRs and OL. if its me.... in the 1st RD…

What qualifies an Edge? Or better yet, what makes a DE or OLB an edge? Do they just specialize in rushing the passer? I do not think the Giants are looking for a DE “Edge” …. their DEs are Williams and Lawrence.

So for the Giants, it is an OLB who rushes the passer…but ideally one that does more then that…. I think I understand what Graham defense wants to do…..confuse, cover and attack. We keep hearing “Multiple”.

If qualified as such….imo, the best EDGE in this class and the only “blue chip” defensive player is Micah Parsons. I can not put him in the LT class…..but this guy is an animal. I know…. he has anger issue (but what is wrong with that? So did LT). I might be reading this all wrong…..but here is my thought.

Micah would not reach the Giants at 11 ( the same as his hand size)….if not for mysterious “character issues” and Opt-out in my opinion. My understanding it was a hazing incident that went too far…..and if you understand Penn St these days…..it is hyper-sensitive to any negative news (Understandably) and he opted out because it and unfortunately, the Penn St, defense went with him.

He might be a handful as Coach Chaos said…but well worth it. I believe Parson could be the final piece to that defense……bringing back the glory days.

The Giants sent a large contingent to Penn St…word leaked out, it’s for “Oweh, not Parsons”. Come on? Really….. felt like smoke.

I might be totally off base…..it would not surprise me one bit if the Giants draft Micah Parson. BBI and the Giants fans will fall in love with his game. ILB, OLB or Edge, he will fit anywhere, just like Graham likes 😊.

I know many want a TOP WR or OL…..and I do not claim to be an expert but there are plenty of interesting players throughout draft that can be had. I wouldn’t be surprised a TE get chosen earlier, as that pool dries up much quicker.

I love what Sy brings to BBI and Thank you. For additional information and cross reference, the Beast by Dane Brugler in the Athletic is an amazing draft guide.
Parsons is my pick  
JonC : 4/13/2021 9:04 am : link
not sure he'll be there, or how the Giants view him and the red flags chatter. But, he's the top defensive prospect in the draft and agree he would be a crown jewel pick. Surtain right behind him.
Great minds think alike ...  
Spider56 : 4/13/2021 9:04 am : link
I agree with your ‘musings’ and I would love to see a Parsons do for the Giants what Devin White did for the Bucs. It he’s there at 11 and not taken, we can probably conclude that Coach Chaos knows the risks outweigh the reward.
RE: Parsons is my pick  
barens : 4/13/2021 9:14 am : link
In comment 15218402 JonC said:
Quote:
not sure he'll be there, or how the Giants view him and the red flags chatter. But, he's the top defensive prospect in the draft and agree he would be a crown jewel pick. Surtain right behind him.


Surtain wouldn't be a sexy pick, but the secondary would be one of, if not the best in the NFL if he pans out.
RE: RE: Parsons is my pick  
JonC : 4/13/2021 9:19 am : link
In comment 15218416 barens said:
Quote:
In comment 15218402 JonC said:


Quote:


not sure he'll be there, or how the Giants view him and the red flags chatter. But, he's the top defensive prospect in the draft and agree he would be a crown jewel pick. Surtain right behind him.



Surtain wouldn't be a sexy pick, but the secondary would be one of, if not the best in the NFL if he pans out.


I'd pick him or Horn before Edge at #11, even Farley if they're high on him. The top CBs are that good.
.  
Gruber : 4/13/2021 9:19 am : link
It was pretty mad in 2015 and 2016 when in each years the top two picks were QB's, none of whom merited such a high pick.
One thing that might be happening is that teams recognise it's a high risk choice selecting a quarterback, but the rewards of getting the right one are so high they don't want to miss out, hence the frenzy. We really don't know how Justin Fields will pan out in the NFL, but the upside is definitely huge with him, so whereas Mahomes and Watson went #10 and #12, now teams are jumping up to take him, so he goes top five whereas five years ago he might have gone between #8 and #18.
If Parsons is not there at #11  
stoneman : 4/13/2021 9:20 am : link
then Smith will be. You can work the #s

4QBs/Pitts/Sewell/Chase - add Parsons - that is 8

With Pitts long gone by 9, both Den/Dal will not be picking WR. So that would leave both Smith/Waddle there.

If there are only 3 QBs, taken, then there would be a slight possibility that both Parsons/Smith are gone.

If one of the 4-8 slots wanted to go OLine not Sewell, then they would be nuts not to move to 11 and get their guy (with Den/Dal needing to go Defense).

Gonna be fun :)
Surtain reminds of Logan Ryan  
George from PA : 4/13/2021 9:20 am : link
smart leader.....certainly a good addition....and just saw Horn selected by GBN.

I get it....but do not see either being the Giants choice. the Giants are in great shape in their backfield.

they need a roaming missile in the front 7.
People keep over analyzing the word edge.  
robbieballs2003 : 4/13/2021 9:21 am : link
An edge defender is one that has contain in any particular defense. That is it. In a 4-3 that is a DE. In a 3-4 that is the OLB. In any other alignment it is the guy that has to funnel all of the action back inside. That's all.

Now these edge players come in all shapes and sizes. Yes, some are great pass rushers. Some are great at setting an edge. Some can do both. Some can stand up. Some have their hand in the turf.
IMHO, Patrick Graham  
section125 : 4/13/2021 9:23 am : link
does not need an "ER/Pass Rush" type player. He just needs playmakers. He is brilliant in his designs and can scheme a pass rush. Keeping the QB from escaping the pocket and manufacturing a play is what the Giants need - no more 5 to 7 second scrambles allowing WRs to come free. Keep the QB bottled and converge.
All my opinion.
RE: Surtain reminds of Logan Ryan  
JonC : 4/13/2021 9:25 am : link
In comment 15218437 George from PA said:
Quote:
smart leader.....certainly a good addition....and just saw Horn selected by GBN.

I get it....but do not see either being the Giants choice. the Giants are in great shape in their backfield.

they need a roaming missile in the front 7.


Draft the best player, not position.
RE: IMHO, Patrick Graham  
Bill L : 4/13/2021 9:28 am : link
In comment 15218447 section125 said:
Quote:
does not need an "ER/Pass Rush" type player. He just needs playmakers. He is brilliant in his designs and can scheme a pass rush. Keeping the QB from escaping the pocket and manufacturing a play is what the Giants need - no more 5 to 7 second scrambles allowing WRs to come free. Keep the QB bottled and converge.
All my opinion.


We were pretty good last year on defense. Graham schemes well and rotates in guys who bring energy, even if they aren't the stud edges. I think they would prefer to have a top line edge guy, but I would guess that they could live with going by scheme if the margin of improvement was greater at another position.
On Parsons:  
Angel Eyes : 4/13/2021 9:29 am : link
I’m not high on him given his character concerns, but he seems interested in the Giants.

NFL Draft 2021: Why Penn State Football’s Micah Parsons eyes NY Giants - ( New Window )
RE: RE: IMHO, Patrick Graham  
section125 : 4/13/2021 9:29 am : link
In comment 15218458 Bill L said:
Quote:
In comment 15218447 section125 said:


Quote:


does not need an "ER/Pass Rush" type player. He just needs playmakers. He is brilliant in his designs and can scheme a pass rush. Keeping the QB from escaping the pocket and manufacturing a play is what the Giants need - no more 5 to 7 second scrambles allowing WRs to come free. Keep the QB bottled and converge.
All my opinion.



We were pretty good last year on defense. Graham schemes well and rotates in guys who bring energy, even if they aren't the stud edges. I think they would prefer to have a top line edge guy, but I would guess that they could live with going by scheme if the margin of improvement was greater at another position.


I do not disagree.
RE: RE: Surtain reminds of Logan Ryan  
JonC : 4/13/2021 9:30 am : link
In comment 15218454 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15218437 George from PA said:


Quote:


smart leader.....certainly a good addition....and just saw Horn selected by GBN.

I get it....but do not see either being the Giants choice. the Giants are in great shape in their backfield.

they need a roaming missile in the front 7.



Draft the best player, not position.


If it's Parsons, then I agree. But, the CB prospects are better than the Edge prospects.
Parsons would be fantastic  
UberAlias : 4/13/2021 9:30 am : link
That's a guy who could elevate our defense.
RE: IMHO, Patrick Graham  
Angel Eyes : 4/13/2021 9:34 am : link
In comment 15218447 section125 said:
Quote:
does not need an "ER/Pass Rush" type player. He just needs playmakers. He is brilliant in his designs and can scheme a pass rush. Keeping the QB from escaping the pocket and manufacturing a play is what the Giants need - no more 5 to 7 second scrambles allowing WRs to come free. Keep the QB bottled and converge.
All my opinion.

I’ll play devil’s advocate here: I watched quarterbacks like Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield pick the Giants apart from the pocket when the Giants were playing contain. If the edge and defensive tackles aren’t getting in the quarterback’s face because they’re keeping themselves out of the pocket, how can the defensive backs hope to keep the receivers covered?
George  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/13/2021 9:36 am : link
I don't get the QB love either.

And if recent history is any guide, these franchises have been making the same mistake regarding quarterbacks.

Time frame for developing a team has shrunken drastically. Teams seem to be panicking over making sure they get a "franchise" QB.

The problem with this thinking is very few of these guys are ending up being any good.

...  
ryanmkeane : 4/13/2021 9:39 am : link
Surtain, Horn, and Farley....1 of those guys probably isn't going to pan out and I'd put my money on Farley.
I wanted Parsons all season long  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/13/2021 9:42 am : link
he is down right explosive when you watch him but I am concerned that his character issues seem to be an issue

Surtain is going to the cowboys if not Parsons

Horn is good

I like Payne too

any one of these four would make me very happy -- Parsons is a notch up on raw talent imo



The QB love is over heated right now bc of where teams are in cycle  
Eric on Li : 4/13/2021 9:44 am : link
The Jags and Jets have new coaches and needed new QBs and are picking 1/2.

The 49ers are over Jimmy G (and Mullens) and imo kind of rightfully so. Jimmy G gets hurt a lot and is very inconsistent. This is likely the highest they will be. Not saying I like their move just that I understand the logic.

Matt Ryan is turning 36.

So the first team you get to not in the QB market is Cincy/Burrow at 5.

Then behind them Carolina is in year 2 with a young coach/new regime. They screwed up not taking a QB last year. The Pats and Broncos are both looking as well.

It's just one of those years where supply and demand are both up. Just unlucky it wasn't last year when both DET and NYG had their picks for sale and couldn't find any takers. Bet a lot of what we are seeing this year is a reaction to so many having not seized the chance to move up for Herbert when they had it.
By the way -- I also don't get the QB love in this draft  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/13/2021 9:46 am : link
both Jones and Darnold is/were better prospects than every one them except Lawrence

the Jets are crazy to trade Sam and take one of those QBs -- just shows you how bad that FO really is -- while I am not a Darnold fan - I think you try to surround him with the tools he needs and make it work over bringing in a QB that is a lesser talent
RE: The QB love is over heated right now bc of where teams are in cycle  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/13/2021 9:47 am : link
In comment 15218493 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
The Jags and Jets have new coaches and needed new QBs and are picking 1/2.

The 49ers are over Jimmy G (and Mullens) and imo kind of rightfully so. Jimmy G gets hurt a lot and is very inconsistent. This is likely the highest they will be. Not saying I like their move just that I understand the logic.

Matt Ryan is turning 36.

So the first team you get to not in the QB market is Cincy/Burrow at 5.

Then behind them Carolina is in year 2 with a young coach/new regime. They screwed up not taking a QB last year. The Pats and Broncos are both looking as well.

It's just one of those years where supply and demand are both up. Just unlucky it wasn't last year when both DET and NYG had their picks for sale and couldn't find any takers. Bet a lot of what we are seeing this year is a reaction to so many having not seized the chance to move up for Herbert when they had it.


Sure. But you can't make a player into something he is not.

And the fans get caught up in this BS too. Look at the QBs this board went crazy over in recent drafts who have ended up being complete garbage.
Eric.....I also felt  
George from PA : 4/13/2021 9:51 am : link
That Miami had just released Graham ....almost as a favor.

If it wasn't for the Dolphin staff....ai think could have played hard ball for Tua.
RE: George  
Colin@gbn : 4/13/2021 9:53 am : link
In comment 15218472 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I don't get the QB love either.

And if recent history is any guide, these franchises have been making the same mistake regarding quarterbacks.

Time frame for developing a team has shrunken drastically. Teams seem to be panicking over making sure they get a "franchise" QB.

The problem with this thinking is very few of these guys are ending up being any good.


Eric, George et al: Here's why! The NFL is a passing league. Period. And to be a consistent winner you have to have a great QB. And yeah the likelihood of getting a good one is pretty small, but if you do find your guy you're looking at 10-15 years winning 10-12-13 games, getting home field playoff games and going deep into the playoffs year in, year out. On the other hand, you can have all the all-pros you want at other positions but if you don't have that great QB you're going spend the next 10-15 years scrambling to win 8-9-10 games and hoping you squeak into the playoffs.

In fact, you can probably make the case, given the incredibly disproportionate importance of the position, that team's should be using a high pick on a QB every year even when they have a good one!
Gidiefor  
George from PA : 4/13/2021 9:54 am : link
The Jets could have pulled off the Dolphin trade....move back to 12 and get an extra 3rd and 2 additional 1st!!!!

But decided to trade Darnold instead....for supposedly Zach Wilson...who is he?
RE: By the way -- I also don't get the QB love in this draft  
Bill L : 4/13/2021 9:55 am : link
In comment 15218495 gidiefor said:
Quote:
both Jones and Darnold is/were better prospects than every one them except Lawrence

the Jets are crazy to trade Sam and take one of those QBs -- just shows you how bad that FO really is -- while I am not a Darnold fan - I think you try to surround him with the tools he needs and make it work over bringing in a QB that is a lesser talent


I have a (queasy) feeling that the love will fade as the draft comes on and half the QB's will drop, leaving us with some unappetizing options at #11.
Colin....thanks  
George from PA : 4/13/2021 9:57 am : link
I understand the value of a QB.

But is this '94....with Elway, Montana etc.....if not....there are going to be plenty of un-employed NFL executives and coaches because of it.
RE: By the way -- I also don't get the QB love in this draft  
Big Blue '56 : 4/13/2021 9:59 am : link
In comment 15218495 gidiefor said:
Quote:
both Jones and Darnold is/were better prospects than every one them except Lawrence

the Jets are crazy to trade Sam and take one of those QBs -- just shows you how bad that FO really is -- while I am not a Darnold fan - I think you try to surround him with the tools he needs and make it work over bringing in a QB that is a lesser talent


But the ghosts, the ghosts! :)
Easier to see the top Offensive players in this draft becoming  
chick310 : 4/13/2021 10:03 am : link
stars versus the top Defensive ones. In my view, the Giants may get fortunate and have a blue-chip Offensive player reach them at #11.

And if that happens, a blue-chip talent is better than a red-chip defender. No matter the position.
some more draft musings to piece together  
stoneman : 4/13/2021 10:04 am : link
Although there are never 100% locks, here are some locks that you can count on. It would take enormous value to move out of the top 10 right now, as has already happened with SF.

1) Jax Lawrence
2) NYJ QB
3) SF QB
4) Atl - one of QB/Pitts/Chase
5) Cin one of Pitts/Sewell
6) Mia one of Pitts/Chase
7) Det
8) Car
9) Den - CB since NYG also have D/CB need, cannot move out of 9
10) Dal - CB since NYG also have CB need, cannot move out of 10

It should not matter if Atl trades out of the 4 hole to a QB need team or not, its pretty certain the the top six/seven will consist of 3QBs/Pitts/Chase/Sewell or 4QBs/Pitts/Sewell/Chase.

The Det/Car picks will determine the NYG fate.

My guess is NYG stays at 11 and both Smith and Parsons will be there and they take Smith, leaving edge to next pick with a small move up. I think there will be 4 QBs taken before 11 and Waddle not running take him out of the picture.
Micah Parsons is my choice if available  
Rjanyg : 4/13/2021 10:04 am : link
I do think it is a smoke screen that Oweh was supposedly the player we went to scout and I also believe that some asshats are saying he is off our board is also smoke.

Parsons is the type of LB our franchise has needed for decades.
Colin@gbn  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/13/2021 10:04 am : link
I know that. But you can't make somebody be something that they are not.
Execs are right with QB  
AcesUp : 4/13/2021 10:05 am : link
It's an equalizer, an elite QB and coaching are the only things that can mask a mediocre roster and connecting on a rookie QB is a cheat code on the cap.

The Jets are absolutely doing the right thing with Darnold/Wilson and it has just as much to do with the contract than the players. Darnold may turn it around although the odds are dwindling for him. Even if he does? You're paying him a mega contract in 2 years time while you are still trying to build the roster around him. Where is the upside? As of right now, you have a brand new coaching staff and are sitting at a spot with a great QB prospect that does not require a trade up. Roll the dice with Wilson and if you hit? You've got him locked in for 4-5 years at a discount with a bevvy of picks and a full chamber in cap money to spend.
Colin@gbn  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/13/2021 10:06 am : link
If history is any guide, only one or two of these 4-5 quarterbacks will be any good. And by "good," I don't even mean special but just a guy the team isn't dumping in three years.
RE: RE: By the way -- I also don't get the QB love in this draft  
Spider56 : 4/13/2021 10:06 am : link
In comment 15218495 gidiefor
Quote:
In comment 15218495 gidiefor

both Jones and Darnold is/were better prospects than every one them except Lawrence

the Jets are crazy to trade Sam and take one of those QBs -- just shows you how bad that FO really is -- while I am not a Darnold fan - I think you try to surround him with the tools he needs and make it work over bringing in a QB that is a lesser talent

I have a (queasy) feeling that the love will fade as the draft comes on and half the QB's will drop, leaving us with some unappetizing options at #11.


Well the love can’t fade too much, the Jests don’t have a pro QB on their roster, SF traded their future for something, and Matty Ryan is still 36. Maybe the Broncos give Lock another year and Bridgewater lands somewhere but NE, Pitt and the Skins all need QBs too... and then there’s the Texans, who unfortunately for them have no draft capital.
Basically  
AcesUp : 4/13/2021 10:07 am : link
Are you trying to win a Super Bowl(s) or are you angling for a 8-10 wins every year and a first round playoff exit? Unless you sign a Brady or catch lightning in a bottle with an elite defense before the cap tears it apart, that's what you're looking at without a QB.
RE: RE: The QB love is over heated right now bc of where teams are in cycle  
Eric on Li : 4/13/2021 10:07 am : link
In comment 15218493 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15218493 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


The Jags and Jets have new coaches and needed new QBs and are picking 1/2.

The 49ers are over Jimmy G (and Mullens) and imo kind of rightfully so. Jimmy G gets hurt a lot and is very inconsistent. This is likely the highest they will be. Not saying I like their move just that I understand the logic.

Matt Ryan is turning 36.

So the first team you get to not in the QB market is Cincy/Burrow at 5.

Then behind them Carolina is in year 2 with a young coach/new regime. They screwed up not taking a QB last year. The Pats and Broncos are both looking as well.

It's just one of those years where supply and demand are both up. Just unlucky it wasn't last year when both DET and NYG had their picks for sale and couldn't find any takers. Bet a lot of what we are seeing this year is a reaction to so many having not seized the chance to move up for Herbert when they had it.



Sure. But you can't make a player into something he is not.

And the fans get caught up in this BS too. Look at the QBs this board went crazy over in recent drafts who have ended up being complete garbage.


No disagreement there at all. Coaches/GMs generally get 1 chance to pick a QB at most and if they miss they are out of their jobs.

It also cuts the other way though (i.e. if Matt Patricia and Quinn picked Herbert last year and traded Stafford then they'd still have jobs).

The 49ers regime may not seem like it's on the hot seat, but another lackluster year from Garapolo and they would have been. In their division they are at a deficiency against Wilson/Murray, and probably Stafford too. Had they stuck with JG I think the hot seat is exactly where they would have found themselves at this time next year. This was an aggressive pre-emptive strike and while obviously we'd expect that they are doing it because they do in fact love one of these QBs, for practical purposes if it doesn't work out their org leadership may not end up in all that different of a position 2 years from now than they would have if they kept JG.
What  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 4/13/2021 10:07 am : link
are the odds we're having the exact same conversation about the Jets in 2024?
Probably the same  
AcesUp : 4/13/2021 10:10 am : link
as we are about the Falcons in 3 years if they elect to go with Pitts. Except the Jets have a higher ceiling with their approach.
RE: What  
Eric on Li : 4/13/2021 10:11 am : link
In comment 15218541 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
are the odds we're having the exact same conversation about the Jets in 2024?


Far more than 50% (which is basically the bust rate for first round QB's).
i'm a bit confused  
ryanmkeane : 4/13/2021 10:12 am : link
when people say Parsons can help with Edge. Isn't he an inside linebacker?
RE: I wanted Parsons all season long  
Strahan91 : 4/13/2021 10:12 am : link
In comment 15218488 gidiefor said:
Quote:
he is down right explosive when you watch him but I am concerned that his character issues seem to be an issue

FWIW my cousin played basketball at Penn State and his two closest friends (and roommates) are football players and they really don't like Parsons. Apparently most of the team really dislikes him. From what he told me, they all feel he's an arrogant, selfish prick.

Like I said though, take it FWIW - it's not some huge red flag or anything so maybe it's not worth much. Plus maybe he just was (or is) immature and will grow out of it in the NFL being around older, accomplished guys where he's not the star of the show.
RE: RE: IMHO, Patrick Graham  
section125 : 4/13/2021 10:13 am : link
In comment 15218447 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15218447 section125 said:


Quote:


does not need an "ER/Pass Rush" type player. He just needs playmakers. He is brilliant in his designs and can scheme a pass rush. Keeping the QB from escaping the pocket and manufacturing a play is what the Giants need - no more 5 to 7 second scrambles allowing WRs to come free. Keep the QB bottled and converge.
All my opinion.


I’ll play devil’s advocate here: I watched quarterbacks like Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield pick the Giants apart from the pocket when the Giants were playing contain. If the edge and defensive tackles aren’t getting in the quarterback’s face because they’re keeping themselves out of the pocket, how can the defensive backs hope to keep the receivers covered?


Because Murray and Mayfield broke contain? You proved my point. They did not make their plays from the pocket very often. They made their plays scrambling. When contained, like they did for the most part against Russell Wilson, shortish QBs have trouble seeing open players.
The Giants have added some players that are better getting to the QB than what they had last year(i.e., Anderson and Odenigbo).
I am not "agin" a pass rush specialist, but question if that would be a significant upgrade to what they have now from the #11 slot.

We would all love an Osi Umenyoura type with a bit better run defense. Is that player there?
....  
ryanmkeane : 4/13/2021 10:14 am : link
Parsons getting into legit physical fights with teammates isn't a good sign. And the fact that he needed legit mentorship to stay on task is also not a good sign. I wouldn't take this guy at 11. Too much risk.
RE: RE: RE: IMHO, Patrick Graham  
Angel Eyes : 4/13/2021 10:15 am : link
In comment 15218468 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
In comment 15218468 Angel Eyes said:


Quote:


In comment 15218447 section125 said:


Quote:


does not need an "ER/Pass Rush" type player. He just needs playmakers. He is brilliant in his designs and can scheme a pass rush. Keeping the QB from escaping the pocket and manufacturing a play is what the Giants need - no more 5 to 7 second scrambles allowing WRs to come free. Keep the QB bottled and converge.
All my opinion.


I’ll play devil’s advocate here: I watched quarterbacks like Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield pick the Giants apart from the pocket when the Giants were playing contain. If the edge and defensive tackles aren’t getting in the quarterback’s face because they’re keeping themselves out of the pocket, how can the defensive backs hope to keep the receivers covered?



Because Murray and Mayfield broke contain? You proved my point. They did not make their plays from the pocket very often. They made their plays scrambling. When contained, like they did for the most part against Russell Wilson, shortish QBs have trouble seeing open players.
The Giants have added some players that are better getting to the QB than what they had last year(i.e., Anderson and Odenigbo).
I am not "agin" a pass rush specialist, but question if that would be a significant upgrade to what they have now from the #11 slot.

We would all love an Osi Umenyoura type with a bit better run defense. Is that player there?

They didn't break contain. They picked us apart from the pocket.
We better hope and pray DJ is the "goods" at QB or else  
Rick in Dallas : 4/13/2021 10:15 am : link
we are going to be talking about the Giants next year looking for a "franchise" QB like the 4 or 5 teams mentioned this year.
That's why I believe at number 11 we are drafting one of the Alabama WR's not Parsons. We must surround DJ with weapons in his "prove it" year. A good OL in the second round would also add to our current unproven OL.
Just sayin!!!
RE: RE: I wanted Parsons all season long  
gidiefor : Mod : 4/13/2021 10:16 am : link
In comment 15218488 gidiefor said:
Quote:
In comment 15218488 gidiefor said:


Quote:


he is down right explosive when you watch him but I am concerned that his character issues seem to be an issue



FWIW my cousin played basketball at Penn State and his two closest friends (and roommates) are football players and they really don't like Parsons. Apparently most of the team really dislikes him. From what he told me, they all feel he's an arrogant, selfish prick.

Like I said though, take it FWIW - it's not some huge red flag or anything so maybe it's not worth much. Plus maybe he just was (or is) immature and will grow out of it in the NFL being around older, accomplished guys where he's not the star of the show.


I'm not doubting any of what your saying -- I have no inside info there -- I just know what I see when I'm watching him on the field
I totally understand the value of a QB  
George from PA : 4/13/2021 10:18 am : link
.....I am just not sure THIS CLASS is the next coming of QB royalty.

Outside of Lawrence....who has been tauted for years....as the next Elway etc....so I get it...still not a given. The kid played with an NFL roster vs college kids...but I can understand him going 1

all the others...seems to be manifasations in a covid riddled year....

call me skeptical....

Does anyone believe there are 6 franchise QBs in this draft? 5? 4?


RE: Colin@gbn  
Colin@gbn : 4/13/2021 10:26 am : link
In comment 15218535 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
If history is any guide, only one or two of these 4-5 quarterbacks will be any good. And by "good," I don't even mean special but just a guy the team isn't dumping in three years.


Absolutely! Take the 5 guys this year. One will probably end up being really good; 2-3 will by JAGs and 2-3 will be busts. BUT nobody knows who the one will be! So if you don't have a good QB you want one to give yourself a 20% of getting a good one because if you don't get one your odds are 0%.

And the fact is the 5 guys this year are all pretty good prospects. Remember the two guys who have done the best the last 2-3 years so far - Josh Allen and Justin Herbert - were very similar guys to Justin Fields and Mac Jones, this year's somewhat questionable prospects, in that they were highly productive college QBs who had some red flags as far as their pro prospects went.
Ryankeane  
George from PA : 4/13/2021 10:26 am : link
Parson can play any of the LBer spots.

But when they send him after the QB....the QB always gets hit very hard. He is a missile... lightning quick and strong.

He has biggest hands...strong heavy paws.... powerful.... He is bigger and faster then the Georgia kid that plays edge.
Absolutely not  
AcesUp : 4/13/2021 10:27 am : link
But if you sit on your hands waiting for the next Lawrence or Luck or Elway, you're probably never taking a QB. You have to take cuts which comes with risk or you end up passing on Josh Allen or Justin Herbert. The mistake teams make where they really put themselves into holes when taking a QB is holding on too long or even worse, extending for big money when the guy is 5 years in and still only flashing ability. It's not 2010 where you take Bradford first overall and you have to pay the guy 20 million/year. These mistakes aren't franchise killers like they were in the past.

The Jets missed bad on Darnold and missed even worse on Gase? Guess what. They're positioned pretty nicely right now only 3 years later. Could history repeat itself and see them bottom out? Sure. But their new GM has them in position to empty the chamber and make a run if they just get one draft pick right. It's a tough one to get right for sure but the upside is tremendous when you do.
RE: I totally understand the value of a QB  
Colin@gbn : 4/13/2021 10:27 am : link
In comment 15218565 George from PA said:
Quote:
.....I am just not sure THIS CLASS is the next coming of QB royalty.

Outside of Lawrence....who has been tauted for years....as the next Elway etc....so I get it...still not a given. The kid played with an NFL roster vs college kids...but I can understand him going 1

all the others...seems to be manifasations in a covid riddled year....

call me skeptical....

Does anyone believe there are 6 franchise QBs in this draft? 5? 4?


See my comment to Eric above; but if you wait until you get a shot at a great prospect you could end up waiting forever!!
RE: RE: RE: RE: IMHO, Patrick Graham  
section125 : 4/13/2021 10:27 am : link
In comment 15218553 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15218553 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15218468 Angel Eyes said:


Quote:


In comment 15218447 section125 said:


Quote:


does not need an "ER/Pass Rush" type player. He just needs playmakers. He is brilliant in his designs and can scheme a pass rush. Keeping the QB from escaping the pocket and manufacturing a play is what the Giants need - no more 5 to 7 second scrambles allowing WRs to come free. Keep the QB bottled and converge.
All my opinion.


I’ll play devil’s advocate here: I watched quarterbacks like Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield pick the Giants apart from the pocket when the Giants were playing contain. If the edge and defensive tackles aren’t getting in the quarterback’s face because they’re keeping themselves out of the pocket, how can the defensive backs hope to keep the receivers covered?



Because Murray and Mayfield broke contain? You proved my point. They did not make their plays from the pocket very often. They made their plays scrambling. When contained, like they did for the most part against Russell Wilson, shortish QBs have trouble seeing open players.
The Giants have added some players that are better getting to the QB than what they had last year(i.e., Anderson and Odenigbo).
I am not "agin" a pass rush specialist, but question if that would be a significant upgrade to what they have now from the #11 slot.

We would all love an Osi Umenyoura type with a bit better run defense. Is that player there?


They didn't break contain. They picked us apart from the pocket.


Ok then....
Teams see what they want to see  
Dnew15 : 4/13/2021 10:29 am : link
while scouting every QB in the draft.

Especially if they're desperate for one - like the 49ers.
RE: We better hope and pray DJ is the  
kdog77 : 4/13/2021 10:33 am : link
In comment 15218559 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
we are going to be talking about the Giants next year looking for a "franchise" QB like the 4 or 5 teams mentioned this year.


100% agree with this point. How certain are we that Daniel Jones is the next Eli and not the next Sam Darnold or Mitch Trubisky? Gettleman is convinced because his job depends on it, but I want Daniel Jones to show us he is the franchise QB and not just take Mara's word for it.
I'm fine with SF making a move.  
robbieballs2003 : 4/13/2021 10:33 am : link
I'm not saying I would have done the same, just that they need to do something. Look at Shanahan's record as a HC. Not good. Their two biggest problems are health and QB play. They need to take a shot because he could be out sooner rather than later. They have talent on that roster too.
RE: Execs are right with QB  
Optimus-NY : 4/13/2021 10:36 am : link
In comment 15218532 AcesUp said:
Quote:
It's an equalizer, an elite QB and coaching are the only things that can mask a mediocre roster and connecting on a rookie QB is a cheat code on the cap.

The Jets are absolutely doing the right thing with Darnold/Wilson and it has just as much to do with the contract than the players. Darnold may turn it around although the odds are dwindling for him. Even if he does? You're paying him a mega contract in 2 years time while you are still trying to build the roster around him. Where is the upside? As of right now, you have a brand new coaching staff and are sitting at a spot with a great QB prospect that does not require a trade up. Roll the dice with Wilson and if you hit? You've got him locked in for 4-5 years at a discount with a bevvy of picks and a full chamber in cap money to spend.


Exactly. The Jets aren't crazy to do what they're gonna do. It's logical.
RE: RE: I totally understand the value of a QB  
stoneman : 4/13/2021 10:36 am : link
In comment 15218565 George from PA said:
Quote:
In comment 15218565 George from PA said:


Quote:


.....I am just not sure THIS CLASS is the next coming of QB royalty.

Outside of Lawrence....who has been tauted for years....as the next Elway etc....so I get it...still not a given. The kid played with an NFL roster vs college kids...but I can understand him going 1

all the others...seems to be manifasations in a covid riddled year....

call me skeptical....

Does anyone believe there are 6 franchise QBs in this draft? 5? 4?





See my comment to Eric above; but if you wait until you get a shot at a great prospect you could end up waiting forever!!


I think the new scoring league has magnified the importance of the QB position abit.
George  
ryanmkeane : 4/13/2021 10:38 am : link
i get that Parsons has really fast straight line speed, i just don't buy this notion that he can also rush the passer really well. we KNOW that Ojulari can rush the passer. with Parsons its kind of like "well, hey, he's fast - so lets also just say that he can be great off the edge"
i guess what i'm saying is:  
ryanmkeane : 4/13/2021 10:39 am : link
Ojulari's single best quality is getting to the QB

That isn't Parsons' best quality
Daniel Jones has a ton to prove  
George from PA : 4/13/2021 10:40 am : link
My position with DG has been consistent....his legacy rides on Daniel Jones shoulders.

I like some of things I see....feel he is a tick slow to decide that must be solved.


Very important year.
i have no doubt that  
ryanmkeane : 4/13/2021 10:41 am : link
ryanmkeane : 4/13/2021 10:41 am : link
My opinion  
PaulN : 4/13/2021 10:43 am : link
Player value must be there, for the Giants any of these players will upgrade this team, screw the depth or that you can add at this position later. These players are the ones who you can't pass on, and if more then one of them are there then you weigh the player vs position value. Sewell, Horn, Surtain, Slater, Parsons, Pitts, Smith, and Waddle. Those are the 8 players that are can't pass on players, and any of these would be great picks. Now let's see how the draft unfolds and see what happens. If it's Sewell even, we now have 2 studs attackle and Matt Peart is a great swing tackle. Even that works fine. Same with Surtain and Horn, they would play and upgrade the team and make the position group much improved, even if it is good now. Think of the Giants taking Carl Banks with Carson, Kelly, Taylor and Van Pelt on the team, he improved the team greatly.
if we take Parsons based on the fact  
ryanmkeane : 4/13/2021 10:43 am : link
that we have to control some of his issues and we also have to fit him into a defense, we are going to be really disappointed.

I don't want to have to worry about a 1st round pick, enough with that already, we had it with Flowers, Apple, Baker, etc. time to move on from that. get a football player who is football 100% of the time, loves the game, is a great kid, great athlete, and has zero issues off the field...with our 1st round pick we need a guy like that if we want to become the team we wanna be
RE: Ryankeane  
HMunster : 4/13/2021 10:44 am : link
In comment 15218584 George from PA said:
Quote:
Parson can play any of the LBer spots.

But when they send him after the QB....the QB always gets hit very hard. He is a missile... lightning quick and strong.

He has biggest hands...strong heavy paws.... powerful.... He is bigger and faster then the Georgia kid that plays edge.


Micah Parsons:
6ft 3", 246lbs, 11" hands / 4.39 40 / 19 bench / 10-6 broad
2019 stats: 13 games, 109 tackles (52 solo), 5 sacks, 14.0 tackles for loss, 4 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 5 passes defensed (opted out of 2020 season)

Azeez Ojulari:
6ft 2", 249lbs, 10.5" hands / 4.62 40 / 26 bench / 10-7 broad
2020 stats: 10 games, 31 tackles (22 solo), 9.5 sacks, 12.5 tackles for loss, 4 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, 2 passes defensed
...  
ryanmkeane : 4/13/2021 10:44 am : link
Paye says he works his ass off because he wants to give his mother everything he can based on the fact that she got them out of a hell hole living situation

Parsons says he needs people to keep him in line

I'd want Paye on my team, not Parsons
George  
ryanmkeane : 4/13/2021 10:46 am : link
to be honest, i could care less how big Parsons' hands are, that is McAdoo type stuff
I don't think Ojulari will be in the mix at #11  
JonC : 4/13/2021 10:48 am : link
Paye will be.
RE: By the way -- I also don't get the QB love in this draft  
Blue21 : 4/13/2021 10:48 am : link
In comment 15218495 gidiefor said:
Quote:
both Jones and Darnold is/were better prospects than every one them except Lawrence

the Jets are crazy to trade Sam and take one of those QBs -- just shows you how bad that FO really is -- while I am not a Darnold fan - I think you try to surround him with the tools he needs and make it work over bringing in a QB that is a lesser talent


gidie I agree. I'm probably higher on Darnold than most. I think out of NY and the Jets to the Panthers could be a good move for him. But I think Jones has shown as much if not more than Darnold and has just as good a chance of being a franchise QB as Darnold. Time will tell. The injuries and Mono certainly hasn't helped Darnold's career and his ghost comment caught on TV but I still think the talent is there. I doubt the Giants would have given up on him this quick. But other than Lawrence I'm not sure I'd take any of the other QB's over Jones or Darnold.
RE: Absolutely not  
chick310 : 4/13/2021 10:49 am : link
In comment 15218588 AcesUp said:
Quote:
But if you sit on your hands waiting for the next Lawrence or Luck or Elway, you're probably never taking a QB. You have to take cuts which comes with risk or you end up passing on Josh Allen or Justin Herbert. The mistake teams make where they really put themselves into holes when taking a QB is holding on too long or even worse, extending for big money when the guy is 5 years in and still only flashing ability. It's not 2010 where you take Bradford first overall and you have to pay the guy 20 million/year. These mistakes aren't franchise killers like they were in the past.

The Jets missed bad on Darnold and missed even worse on Gase? Guess what. They're positioned pretty nicely right now only 3 years later. Could history repeat itself and see them bottom out? Sure. But their new GM has them in position to empty the chamber and make a run if they just get one draft pick right. It's a tough one to get right for sure but the upside is tremendous when you do.


Good post.
The Questions and issues about Parsons...would be answered  
George from PA : 4/13/2021 10:53 am : link
No one knows more about him them the Giants coaching staff....as 2 of them coached him.....so it really doesn't matter what we think and worry about.

And same goes for what he can and can not do....

I just think it is odd.... That the "noise" coming out of the Giants seems to be distancing themselves from Parson.

....it could be true concerns.

Or

It could be smoke....assuring them of falling to him.


RE: I don't think Ojulari will be in the mix at #11  
HMunster : 4/13/2021 10:54 am : link
In comment 15218648 JonC said:
Quote:
Paye will be.

Agree and would good if he were the pick.

If Parsons is the pick then I would assume Judge / Sean Spencer used their Penn State connections to eliminate any behavioral concerns.
RE: RE: I wanted Parsons all season long  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 4/13/2021 10:57 am : link
In comment 15218552 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 15218488 gidiefor said:



he is down right explosive when you watch him but I am concerned that his character issues seem to be an issue



FWIW my cousin played basketball at Penn State and his two closest friends (and roommates) are football players and they really don't like Parsons. Apparently most of the team really dislikes him. From what he told me, they all feel he's an arrogant, selfish prick.

Like I said though, take it FWIW - it's not some huge red flag or anything so maybe it's not worth much. Plus maybe he just was (or is) immature and will grow out of it in the NFL being around older, accomplished guys where he's not the star of the show.
If this is true, I can't see him being on a Joe Judge team.
Ryanmkeane, ok...you don't like him...fine  
George from PA : 4/13/2021 10:57 am : link
It really doesn't matter what we think...what do the Giants think?

I like him...I follow Penn St....he is a stud....not choir boy.

RE: I don't think Ojulari will be in the mix at #11  
Dnew15 : 4/13/2021 11:02 am : link
In comment 15218648 JonC said:
Quote:
Paye will be.


I think you're right.

I think that two players the Giants could be staring at with pick #11 are D. Smith and K. Paye.

I like them both - but I think BBI overates D. Smith a tad and underates K. Paye a lot.
RE: I totally understand the value of a QB  
Scooter185 : 4/13/2021 11:05 am : link
In comment 15218565 George from PA said:
Quote:
.....I am just not sure THIS CLASS is the next coming of QB royalty.

Outside of Lawrence....who has been tauted for years....as the next Elway etc....so I get it...still not a given. The kid played with an NFL roster vs college kids...but I can understand him going 1

all the others...seems to be manifasations in a covid riddled year....

call me skeptical....

Does anyone believe there are 6 franchise QBs in this draft? 5? 4?


I believe the trend is going to continue to be draft a QB with a high pick, give him 3 years, and he's either the guy or the team goes shopping again. At least until sometime in the CBA or rules changes.

The NFL is all about parity, and the QB is the position that can give one team a relatively large advantage over another.

I'm a big Formula 1 fan, and teams spend millions on parts development trying to find .001 seconds over their competition. Sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't, but they always keep upgrading the cars. In the NFL getting the right QB is like getting a .010 second upgrade, and teams are going to keep trying until they get that
RE: Ryanmkeane, ok...you don't like him...fine  
ryanmkeane : 4/13/2021 11:10 am : link
In comment 15218665 George from PA said:
Quote:
It really doesn't matter what we think...what do the Giants think?

I like him...I follow Penn St....he is a stud....not choir boy.

George, yep...fair enough. he's an immense talent that's for sure
RE: RE: I don't think Ojulari will be in the mix at #11  
JonC : 4/13/2021 11:12 am : link
In comment 15218648 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15218648 JonC said:


Quote:


Paye will be.



I think you're right.

I think that two players the Giants could be staring at with pick #11 are D. Smith and K. Paye.

I like them both - but I think BBI overates D. Smith a tad and underates K. Paye a lot.


I'm trying to get a read on the two Miami prospects, and if they're ahead of Ojulari. Suspect they are.
RE: I totally understand the value of a QB  
bw in dc : 4/13/2021 11:18 am : link
In comment 15218565 George from PA said:
Quote:
.....I am just not sure THIS CLASS is the next coming of QB royalty.

Outside of Lawrence....who has been tauted for years....as the next Elway etc....so I get it...still not a given. The kid played with an NFL roster vs college kids...but I can understand him going 1


FWIW, Fields and Lawrence battled for the top spot as the BEST overall recruit in the 2018 class. Depending on the recruiting service, one or the other ended up #1. So Fields has had top pedigree since high school as well and has been touted for a long time. He just got the short end of the stick at Georgia because Smart ended up having too much loyalty to the overrated Jake Fromm. And after he arrived at Ohio State, Fields clearly proved Smart made the wrong move.

Outside of being a three inches taller, there is NOTHING Lawrence can do on the football field that Fields can't do.
And he absolutely proved it when he completely outplayed Lawrence in the semis this year in the F4. It wasn't particularly close who the best QB was on the field that night.

So it's a bit misleading to act like only Lawrence has been this big prize.

Bw from dc....I have no doubt there are good stories for all the QBs  
George from PA : 4/13/2021 11:34 am : link
And Lawrence is no sure thing....and I assume Fields is worthy....granted, not a big fan of Ohio St and i suspect Haskins unfortunately hurts Fields by comparison... I am sure Fields will be drafted early....they is a feeding frenzy for QBs



Fair or not....Having too good a team around you....hurts QBs.
As I would look pretty good with a 5min clean pocket...and NFL receivers running away from future accountants.


Good post.  
The Mike : 4/13/2021 11:40 am : link
Hopefully the "character issues" for Parsons are part of an elaborate disinformation campaign. He is undoubtedly the best defensive player in the draft and can almost single handedly solve the linebacker, edge defender and pass rushing threat the Giants desperately need. Surtain or Horn would also be great picks but one of them will almost certainly be taken by the Cowboys at ten.

I can understand the value that Chase and Smith bring and would not be upset at either of these picks. While not sexy, Sewell and Slater would not be terrible picks either as they should be good long term investments for this team. Pitts and Waddle scare me as higher risk propositions this high in the draft. And this year's crop of edge defenders are simply not good value at eleven.

Assuming four or five quarterbacks are taken in the top ten, the Giants are assured of getting one of these seven players - Parsons, Surtain, Horn, Chase, Smith, Sewell or Slater. There is absolutely no reason to take any other player at eleven. If they can trade back and get additional day two pick(s) to select an edge rusher or other player, then so be it.

But the Giants need to draft the best available talent this year on day one and day two. Please hold off on solving needs until day three and UDFA when there will be plenty of options available to do so.


.
RE: What  
Biteymax22 : 4/13/2021 11:41 am : link
In comment 15218541 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
are the odds we're having the exact same conversation about the Jets in 2024?


Eric, this is going to sound sarcastic but its not. Given the Jets history drafting and grooming quarterbacks its probably somewhere around 95% certain we'll be having this conversation in 2024.

I also don't get the excitement about drafting a guy who can make all these "splash" throws when they already had someone in the building that could do the same thing. A big part of it is on the player, but a portion is on the franchise to develop them and the Jets just can't do that.
RE: RE: I don't think Ojulari will be in the mix at #11  
Brown_Hornet : 4/13/2021 11:43 am : link
In comment 15218648 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15218648 JonC said:


Quote:


Paye will be.



I think you're right.

I think that two players the Giants could be staring at with pick #11 are D. Smith and K. Paye.

I like them both - but I think BBI overates D. Smith a tad and underates K. Paye a lot.

Completely agree.
BBI also overrates "getting home," with regards to prospects and sacks. Paye was on a bad defense and led in pressures by over 300% vs. UMs #2 guy.

I still like Parsons but have warmed to Paye. My concern with him is fit. If JJ and Graham make the pick, I'mm all in.
if you ask me  
ryanmkeane : 4/13/2021 11:48 am : link
would you put better odds on Paye becoming better than he is now, or Parsons eventually not living up to the hype/draft status, I'd bet on Paye
George  
JonC : 4/13/2021 11:49 am : link
JonC : 4/13/2021 11:49 am : link
No comparison between Parsons and Paye in terms of talent...  
The Mike : 4/13/2021 11:55 am : link
Parsons is an all-pro talent - Paye is a question mark and too risky this high in the draft.

Character issues have unequivocally already been adjudicated by Judge - especially given Barkley connection with James Franklin and other coaching connections. Parsons is either the top defender on the Giants board right now or off the board completely.
Mike  
ryanmkeane : 4/13/2021 11:56 am : link
why is Paye too risky? Why is he any more risky than Parsons?
Paye is very raw  
JonC : 4/13/2021 11:59 am : link
There are obvious physical skills, but as a football player his techniques, instincts, etc are raw. That deficit is the risk, he has a lot of development to be successful with in order to realize his potential. Parsons is a blue chip talent, the risk is his noggin.
RE: The Questions and issues about Parsons...would be answered  
Reale01 : 4/13/2021 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15218656 George from PA said:
Quote:
No one knows more about him them the Giants coaching staff....as 2 of them coached him.....so it really doesn't matter what we think and worry about.

And same goes for what he can and can not do....

I just think it is odd.... That the "noise" coming out of the Giants seems to be distancing themselves from Parson.

....it could be true concerns.

Or

It could be smoke....assuring them of falling to him.



That is why I will be fine if they either pick or pass on Parsons. They know him well. Much better than BBI does. I don't think they will pick him if they think he will be a problem.
RE: Mike  
The Mike : 4/13/2021 12:27 pm : link
In comment 15218772 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
why is Paye too risky? Why is he any more risky than Parsons?


Paye is risky at eleven in the draft, not as an NFL player. No problem trading back. Agree that Parson's character issues are a potential risk, but putting those aside, his talent and leadership currently dwarf that of Paye. So Parsons to me has a much higher floor than Paye. Certainly, Paye might have a very high ceiling in terms of potential, but that to me is the definition of a late first rounder.

To me, there are better values to be had from numerous second round LB/Edge guys than even trading back and taking Paye late in the first round. Guys like Nick Bolton, Zaven Collins, Jason Oweh and Joe Tryon to name a few.
Justin Fields is being dramatically undervalued here.  
cosmicj : 4/13/2021 12:35 pm : link
I’d take Fields over Darnold every day and twice on Sunday. It isn’t at all clear that Darnold can play in the NFL given his profound technical shortcomings. He may be out of the league 12 months from now.

Caleb Farley shouldn’t be on the Giants’ draft board. Have you looked at his injury history? I doubt his body is built to play football.

JonC’s comments about Parsons are really interesting. I took the insider posts here to mean that Parson’s fight with his teammate was just the tip of the iceberg and continue to believe he isn’t on the Giants board. But maybe the team is continuing to look at PSU tape?
Parsons - what are the facts in the so called character concerns?  
Spider56 : 4/13/2021 12:35 pm : link
This kid was spectacular in his FR and SO seasons and took the year to train specifically for the NFL. He announced his decision in August when a Big 10 or college FB season were very much in doubt. He majored in criminology at PSU and to my knowledge has never been in trouble with the law. It seems to me that most ‘problem’ kids have their worst time during the offseason when they are missing the structured schedule and discipline that team sports require. So now that Parsons has away from that regimen for a year, what has he done to warrant all the negative publicity? BTW, he’ll be on the ESPN Hey Rookie thing with his episode scheduled to air April 20.
I think the Giants will  
Dnew15 : 4/13/2021 12:39 pm : link
add in Parson's opt out last season as a part of his risk as well.
Spider  
cosmicj : 4/13/2021 12:43 pm : link
Absence of evidence isn’t evidence of absence.
Spider  
ryanmkeane : 4/13/2021 12:49 pm : link
i don't think the "law" is the concern with Parsons. I think it's his general attitude, specifically the need for someone to be on top of him constantly in order to reach his potential
RE: RE: RE: I don't think Ojulari will be in the mix at #11  
bw in dc : 4/13/2021 12:49 pm : link
In comment 15218750 Brown_Hornet said:
Quote:

Completely agree.
BBI also overrates "getting home," with regards to prospects and sacks. Paye was on a bad defense and led in pressures by over 300% vs. UMs #2 guy.


Do you know what Paye is? A player with warning track power. He doesn't hit enough home runs for his position. He's Mr. Almost.

We should want players who have shown an ability to finish plays and get the QB to the ground with the football. Do you want to watch a game and say, "Wow, Paye almost got Dak down! What a play!"
Guys Parsons is 6'3" 250 lbs  
Rjanyg : 4/13/2021 12:51 pm : link
He is prototypical size with sub 4.4 speed, 6.89 3 cone.

This guy is the pick if he is there.

He played a ton of Edge rusher in High School and was recruited to play that for PSU but was moved to LB out of need. He used to also be a RB in high school so he has ball skills.

Paye is a thick, strong guy that IMO does not fit our Edge requirement. Ojulari is a better fit for Edge, but Parsons could do everything including cover and run and chase.

NYG will have enough info on him and has a direct connection with Coach Chaos. If he is there he should be the pick.
RE: Guys Parsons is 6'3  
ryanmkeane : 4/13/2021 12:52 pm : link
In comment 15218851 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
He is prototypical size with sub 4.4 speed, 6.89 3 cone.

This guy is the pick if he is there.

He played a ton of Edge rusher in High School and was recruited to play that for PSU but was moved to LB out of need. He used to also be a RB in high school so he has ball skills.

Paye is a thick, strong guy that IMO does not fit our Edge requirement. Ojulari is a better fit for Edge, but Parsons could do everything including cover and run and chase.

NYG will have enough info on him and has a direct connection with Coach Chaos. If he is there he should be the pick.

no offense, but there are tons of athletes like Parsons who enter the draft every year. this isn't some unicorn type prospect. and there are legit concerns with him. he's not a "he's the pick if he's there" type of guy IMV
RE: Guys Parsons is 6'3  
ryanmkeane : 4/13/2021 12:53 pm : link
In comment 15218851 Rjanyg said:
Quote:

NYG will have enough info on him and has a direct connection with Coach Chaos. If he is there he should be the pick.

Right, and Rico and some other asshats have said it's a "no" on Parsons. so...what does that tell you? just because we have a connection doesn't mean we are automatically drafting the guy, in fact if we don't draft him, that actually tells you what we need to know about Parsons
Rjan  
ryanmkeane : 4/13/2021 12:54 pm : link
if Parsons can do everything, then why isn't he a top 4 or 5 pick? Why is he rumored to be off some draft boards entirely? I mean, is this guy the next Lawrence Taylor or something? what am i missing?
RE: RE: Guys Parsons is 6'3  
UGADawgs7 : 4/13/2021 12:56 pm : link
In comment 15218851 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 15218851 Rjanyg said:


Quote:


He is prototypical size with sub 4.4 speed, 6.89 3 cone.

This guy is the pick if he is there.

He played a ton of Edge rusher in High School and was recruited to play that for PSU but was moved to LB out of need. He used to also be a RB in high school so he has ball skills.

Paye is a thick, strong guy that IMO does not fit our Edge requirement. Ojulari is a better fit for Edge, but Parsons could do everything including cover and run and chase.

NYG will have enough info on him and has a direct connection with Coach Chaos. If he is there he should be the pick.


no offense, but there are tons of athletes like Parsons who enter the draft every year. this isn't some unicorn type prospect. and there are legit concerns with him. he's not a "he's the pick if he's there" type of guy IMV


If you guys truly believe pro day numbers as being the same as what the numbers would be at the combine, idk what to tell you. This is the fastest class in history by far due to no combine. Think about it. Not saying Parsons is slow but his game speed from tape did not show a sub 4.4 speed.
^^^  
Dnew15 : 4/13/2021 12:59 pm : link
100% agreed.

THose pro day numbers should merely be viewed as suggestions.
bw  
ryanmkeane : 4/13/2021 1:00 pm : link
they said the same thing about Rashan Gary. "he doesn't get there enough" and yet he was one of the highest graded edge players in the entire league from week 10 and beyond last year, he was getting to the QB at an alarming rate

Nobody is a finished product coming out of college, sometimes it takes a year or two. But just because Paye didn't have great sack numbers in college, doesn't mean it's going to stay that way.

Look at Leonard Williams at USC - his sack numbers and TFL weren't anything special. And yet, he went 6th overall and was regarded as the best defensive prospect. It's about coaching and potential.
i always find the strength of certain poster's opinions amusing  
JJ2525 : 4/13/2021 1:01 pm : link
it happens every draft year. we're picking 11...a guy like paye is pretty much consensus top 15 guy - ESPN, CBS, Sporting News, The Draft Network, Sy etc. and yet there are posters who act like drafting him is certain doom. there's no in between. there's no "well he's not the guy id take there, but maybe he'll end up being better than i think because god knows this whole thing is a crapshoot and no one really knows how guys will translate and improve at the next level". and full disclosure, paye isn't the guy i'd choose, but clearly there is something about him and his game tape that scouts who know more about football than most of us seem to love. i don't get how anyone could scream on a message board for weeks on end that a certain guy is a guaranteed bust of a pick. in every draft there's guys people love who don't hit and guys people don't like who do hit. its the nature of the beast.
how would we feel if we took Paye  
ryanmkeane : 4/13/2021 1:01 pm : link
11th overall, he turns into an elite run defender and gets 6-10 sacks most years, and a ton of pressures? We'd feel great about that.
BTW...  
Dnew15 : 4/13/2021 1:02 pm : link
I love this stuff.

THe draft is awesome.
musings  
Thegratefulhead : 4/13/2021 1:03 pm : link
I was going to post my own musings thread but I will hide it in your thread. I have similar feelings. I’ll start here.

Just like all of you I am consuming everything I can about the draft. Watching, reading and listening. The mocks have reached the point of idiocy. As FMiC has pointed out, BBI’s posters are issuing versions of their mocks as if anyone fucking cares if they are 5.0 or 3.0 or any fucking point “o” .

Maddening.

I am down to coveting one of:

Smith
Waddle
Chase
Parsons
Surtain
Pitts
Sewell

My not unhappy with list includes:
Slater
Farley
Horn
Surtain


The edges have too many warts for 11 and NYG doesn’t trade back until they prove otherwise. I would only take Sewell if all the others in that group are gone. I have watched sooo many mocks. I have done mocks. There is great OL value at the top of the second round in every single one. Not hyperbole.

The QB thing isn’t this year. It is every year.

Everyone wants the next Mahomes and no one knows who that is. You just don’t. Every time a QB goes up a level of competition, no matter how successful the QB was before, they could bust.

Until a QB takes regular season NFL snaps, NONE OF US KNOW SHIT!

The NFL is such a different level of pressure and you don’t know how a person is going to handle it until the bullets are flying live. Lawrence, physically has everything and is more likely to bust than not. If I had to have one trait in a NFL QB it would be confidence. Once it’s lost, they are done. The players must have confidence in the QB and you cannot inspire that without confidence in one’s self. Mac Jones might be the best professional QB in this draft.

Tom Brady was passed on over 150 times in the draft. Mahomes did not go number one and he is the best player in the league. Teams that need a QB, overdraft them until they find one.

BECAUSE YOU NEED ONE TO COMPETE YEAR IN AND YEAR OUT.

Also GM’s

BBI has this notion that a GM does things in a vacuum. I think all NFL head coaches have significant input on the draft and free agency. We want to flog DG for everything move he made but I think the biggest criticism should be his choice of Shurmur. “Adult” was not sufficient criteria for a head coach. If I smash him for Shurmur I have to give him credit for Judge.

I want them to draft a player at 11 that the our opponents must account for with more than one player. Offense, defense, I don’t care. Once you have more than 1 on a unit, things get difficult for the opposing unit.

Parsons?  
Milton : 4/13/2021 1:04 pm : link
I hope there's a team stupid enough to take him in the top ten.
Not all character flaws are created equal...  
The Mike : 4/13/2021 1:07 pm : link
LT had "personal character" flaws that led him down personally destructive paths. But he wasn't just the greatest talent to ever play for this team, he was arguably its greatest teammate. In terms of leadership, elevating the team to its best self and being there in the trenches with his teammates even when he could barely move, LT's "team character" was above reproach. If he were in this draft, we would always draft him first and carefully manage his personal character flaws with a support network to "save him from himself".

Players like AB and OBJ, whom we refer to as "divas", suffer from "team character" flaws. While their personal character may or may not be above reproach, they are indeed cancers that have to be avoided.

It is unclear to me at this point who Micah Parsons is. I am certain though that the Judge/Gettleman brain trust has figured this out and made their determination long ago.
RE: RE: Guys Parsons is 6'3  
Rjanyg : 4/13/2021 1:09 pm : link
In comment 15218851 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 15218851 Rjanyg said:


Quote:


He is prototypical size with sub 4.4 speed, 6.89 3 cone.

This guy is the pick if he is there.

He played a ton of Edge rusher in High School and was recruited to play that for PSU but was moved to LB out of need. He used to also be a RB in high school so he has ball skills.

Paye is a thick, strong guy that IMO does not fit our Edge requirement. Ojulari is a better fit for Edge, but Parsons could do everything including cover and run and chase.

NYG will have enough info on him and has a direct connection with Coach Chaos. If he is there he should be the pick.


no offense, but there are tons of athletes like Parsons who enter the draft every year. this isn't some unicorn type prospect. and there are legit concerns with him. he's not a "he's the pick if he's there" type of guy IMV


Ok fine, Throw out everything I said and go watch the game video of the 2019 Cotton Bowl. The announcers thought there we 4 Micah Parsons on the field. He was MVP of the game. You have to keep in mind he has only played off ball LB for 2 years. His speed is evident. He fits our system way better than Paye.

If you don't like him that is fine. Rico has said he is off our board. Peppers has said that Coach Chaos has talked with Parsons. I am saying that kids make mistakes when they are 17-18. He is the best defensive player in the draft. We will be lucky if he is even available at pick 11. He should go top 5 but all these teams are drooling over QB's so he will drop a little.

I am not saying he is the next LT but I will remind you that when we drafted LT in 1981. we already had Brad Van Pelt, Harry Carson and Brian Kelly at LB. Nobody thought we needed LT. In fact, New Orleans passed on him for George Rodgers which I think most people were surprised.

thegratefulhead  
Dnew15 : 4/13/2021 1:10 pm : link
I like your list...minus Farley and Pitts and plus Paye.

Parsons is top 5 talent  
JonC : 4/13/2021 1:10 pm : link
again, the issue is his noggin, be it maturity or whatever it is.
RE: Spider  
section125 : 4/13/2021 1:10 pm : link
In comment 15218835 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Absence of evidence isn’t evidence of absence.


Hmm one of the new guilty until proven innocent crowd...teams, Teammates, people and acquaintances know if there is a problem and I believe NFL teams will learn about bad issues.
A good article on Parsons  
Rjanyg : 4/13/2021 1:14 pm : link
https://www.si.com/nfl/giants/draft/penn-state-lb-micah-parsons-breaks-silence-about-alleged-character-issues
RE: Spider  
Spider56 : 4/13/2021 1:17 pm : link
In comment 15218835 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Absence of evidence isn’t evidence of absence.


Apologies ... but I live on planet earth and speak only English. I have no idea what this means,
Parsons  
Thegratefulhead : 4/13/2021 1:17 pm : link
has some junk yard dog in him. I do like me a bit of that in my defensive players. I think the "dog" in LT is what made him great.

LT wanted to kick your fucking ass every single play. You hit them, they hit back. When the other team's D make's a play the dogs want to bite back harder. I think players with that kind of "dog" brush up against "it" in society sometimes. It is a delicate balance to control. Ray Lewis was similar in mindset. Ray is my Parsons comp.
RE: Spider  
Spider56 : 4/13/2021 1:21 pm : link
In comment 15218
In comment 15218846 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
i don't think the "law" is the concern with Parsons. I think it's his general attitude, specifically the need for someone to be on top of him constantly in order to reach his potential


Okay, if this is the concern, I get it ... but he’s been away from the structure for almost a year and showed up ready to go on his pro day. I’m good with what JJ decides.
Rjan  
ryanmkeane : 4/13/2021 1:22 pm : link
i got ya, he's incredibly talented, similar to Devin White coming out. i'm just not sure i take that risk with his personality thats all

hey, if we draft him, i hope he becomes the next patrick willis
RE: Parsons  
Rjanyg : 4/13/2021 1:23 pm : link
In comment 15218926 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
has some junk yard dog in him. I do like me a bit of that in my defensive players. I think the "dog" in LT is what made him great.

LT wanted to kick your fucking ass every single play. You hit them, they hit back. When the other team's D make's a play the dogs want to bite back harder. I think players with that kind of "dog" brush up against "it" in society sometimes. It is a delicate balance to control. Ray Lewis was similar in mindset. Ray is my Parsons comp.


Yes and I think that is what our defense is missing. We have a very good D Line, Martinez, a deep and talented secondary. This is why Edge rushers are being mocked to us which I totally get. Parsons can play inside or outside. He is like Hightower in New England or even Van Noy.

He is an intense player. He could elevate an improving defense.
I think he's got more upside than Devin White  
JonC : 4/13/2021 1:24 pm : link
much more versatile, even better athlete. I'd pick him unless the issues are a showstopper. I can tell you the Giants loved White, so there is due diligence completed on Parsons.
RE: RE: Parsons  
Thegratefulhead : 4/13/2021 1:26 pm : link
In comment 15218936 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
In comment 15218926 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


has some junk yard dog in him. I do like me a bit of that in my defensive players. I think the "dog" in LT is what made him great.

LT wanted to kick your fucking ass every single play. You hit them, they hit back. When the other team's D make's a play the dogs want to bite back harder. I think players with that kind of "dog" brush up against "it" in society sometimes. It is a delicate balance to control. Ray Lewis was similar in mindset. Ray is my Parsons comp.



Yes and I think that is what our defense is missing. We have a very good D Line, Martinez, a deep and talented secondary. This is why Edge rushers are being mocked to us which I totally get. Parsons can play inside or outside. He is like Hightower in New England or even Van Noy.

He is an intense player. He could elevate an improving defense.
I do too. I think our D is a "real dog" away from being an elite unit.
Problem with Parsons  
Dankbeerman : 4/13/2021 1:29 pm : link
Is the questions have been out there but he hasnt. If he played this year he would have cemented his place in the draft.

The longer the draft season goes the more the queations pile up and for Parsons they have been piling up for 15 months.

I dont want to take a risk at 11. We are not in a strong enough position to absorb a mistake at 11. if 5 qbs go in the top 10 then we are picking from the 4 pass catchers, Surtain or Sewell. If there is a QB left the pick neess to be moved
RE: bw  
Strahan91 : 4/13/2021 1:33 pm : link
In comment 15218882 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
they said the same thing about Rashan Gary. "he doesn't get there enough" and yet he was one of the highest graded edge players in the entire league from week 10 and beyond last year, he was getting to the QB at an alarming rate

Nobody is a finished product coming out of college, sometimes it takes a year or two. But just because Paye didn't have great sack numbers in college, doesn't mean it's going to stay that way.

Agree strongly with this. Look at guys like Chandler Jones, Cam Jordan or even Joey Bosa who had 5 sacks in 12 games his last year of college.
Going to trust the homework on Parsons  
Thegratefulhead : 4/13/2021 1:34 pm : link
If the background check clears, he is a perfect fit. Our backers are going to be clean with our front. Parsons & Martinez will clean everything up.
RE: RE: bw  
Thegratefulhead : 4/13/2021 1:36 pm : link
In comment 15218952 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 15218882 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


they said the same thing about Rashan Gary. "he doesn't get there enough" and yet he was one of the highest graded edge players in the entire league from week 10 and beyond last year, he was getting to the QB at an alarming rate

Nobody is a finished product coming out of college, sometimes it takes a year or two. But just because Paye didn't have great sack numbers in college, doesn't mean it's going to stay that way.



Agree strongly with this. Look at guys like Chandler Jones, Cam Jordan or even Joey Bosa who had 5 sacks in 12 games his last year of college.
Bosa had 13.5 sacks in 2014. Where is that collegiate production from Paye? I will wait.
I aso get a strange feeling  
Dankbeerman : 4/13/2021 1:44 pm : link
that the Giants have already earmarked their guy and arent worried about him being drafted before they pick.

Maybe just a parinod feeling but this regime has known who it was picking
before the draft each of the last 3 years.
RE: RE: RE: bw  
Strahan91 : 4/13/2021 1:54 pm : link
In comment 15218963 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
Bosa had 13.5 sacks in 2014. Where is that collegiate production from Paye? I will wait.

The point is sacks don't tell the whole story. Paye had 6.5 sacks in 2019 in 12 games. Over 15 games that's 8 sacks which is pretty darn good given how he was used. Hell, he had 29 pressures in 4 games this year. There aren't too many examples of guys who racked up pressures like that whose sack numbers didn't catch up. This isn't some incredibly raw prospect but one that was misused. Bosa didn't play inside at all in the year he had 13.5 sacks but he did a good amount during his junior year.
RE: I aso get a strange feeling  
TheMick7 : 4/13/2021 2:12 pm : link
In comment 15218974 Dankbeerman said:
[quote] that the Giants have already earmarked their guy and arent worried about him being drafted before they pick.

Maybe just a parinod feeling but this regime has known who it was picking
before the draft each of the last 3 years. [/quot

They might have,but this regime is only in it's second year.Judge is the guy pulling the strings,not Gettleman. Last year's draft had a whole different feel to it & I think we'll see the Judge influence again this draft!
Judge is going to want  
ryanmkeane : 4/13/2021 2:14 pm : link
a guy with minimal issues, minimal injury concerns, and is a legit worker and captain type dude. to me, that's Smith or Paye
then again...  
ryanmkeane : 4/13/2021 2:15 pm : link
they might say Micah Parsons with excellent coaching could be the best defensive player in the NFL
Draft fatigue has hit me.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4/13/2021 2:19 pm : link
I'm about done with the speculation at this point. When's the draft, 10 more days?
RE: Draft fatigue has hit me.  
ryanmkeane : 4/13/2021 2:23 pm : link
In comment 15219023 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
I'm about done with the speculation at this point. When's the draft, 10 more days?

i'm with ya, just get me to thursday night with a pie and some cold ones
...  
ryanmkeane : 4/13/2021 2:25 pm : link
now here's the question...would we want Waddle or Parsons?
RE: RE: RE: RE: bw  
Thegratefulhead : 4/13/2021 2:28 pm : link
In comment 15219000 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 15218963 Thegratefulhead said:


Quote:


Bosa had 13.5 sacks in 2014. Where is that collegiate production from Paye? I will wait.


The point is sacks don't tell the whole story. Paye had 6.5 sacks in 2019 in 12 games. Over 15 games that's 8 sacks which is pretty darn good given how he was used. Hell, he had 29 pressures in 4 games this year. There aren't too many examples of guys who racked up pressures like that whose sack numbers didn't catch up. This isn't some incredibly raw prospect but one that was misused. Bosa didn't play inside at all in the year he had 13.5 sacks but he did a good amount during his junior year.
We need someone that gets home. If Paye couldn't get to QB against much weaker competition how is going to get there in the NFL against the best? Are there ay Paye games I should watch? Where he dominated the guy blocking him? Which game of Paye's impresses you the most?
RE: ...  
Thegratefulhead : 4/13/2021 2:29 pm : link
In comment 15219028 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
now here's the question...would we want Waddle or Parsons?
Toss up for me.
Parsons  
JonC : 4/13/2021 2:33 pm : link
no question for me. I haven't heard Waddle in awhile, not seen in it print either.
here's some good clips  
ryanmkeane : 4/13/2021 2:33 pm : link
of Paye...you'll notice that he wins with quick twitch and burst, not necessarily straight line speed. He is really really quick inside when there's a lot going on
Insane Edge Rusher: Kwity Paye - ( New Window )
RE: Parsons  
ryanmkeane : 4/13/2021 2:35 pm : link
In comment 15219037 JonC said:
Quote:
no question for me. I haven't heard Waddle in awhile, not seen in it print either.

interesting...perhaps it's Smith and Chase for WR at 11 in that case...which is fine. i still like Waddle a lot though
It wouldn't shock me to discover after the fact  
Ten Ton Hammer : 4/13/2021 2:39 pm : link
that Smith or Sewell is the dream scenario, and Paye is the realistic target.
If Waddle is healthy  
jvm52106 : 4/13/2021 2:40 pm : link
and the Giants believe he isn't going to have long term issues with that injury he then becomes a multi faceted weapon. A speed threat, reverse threat, pitch threat and possible KR.

Waddle will be a better PRO than many are projecting.
RE: It wouldn't shock me to discover after the fact  
ryanmkeane : 4/13/2021 2:43 pm : link
In comment 15219046 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
that Smith or Sewell is the dream scenario, and Paye is the realistic target.

that sounds good to me
Stanford QB is  
NYGNYY : 4/13/2021 2:45 pm : link
Better IMO than some of these top 5’s.
Someone going to a get good Value Pick.
if we picked Parsons  
djm : 4/13/2021 3:09 pm : link
I would be giddy. I am near desperate to see what this defense would look like with an angry dog in the front 7. It's SOOOOO close. One player away from maybe being great.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: bw  
Strahan91 : 4/13/2021 3:11 pm : link
In comment 15219029 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
We need someone that gets home. If Paye couldn't get to QB against much weaker competition how is going to get there in the NFL against the best? Are there ay Paye games I should watch? Where he dominated the guy blocking him? Which game of Paye's impresses you the most?

Check out the Iowa game where he lined up against Alaric Jackson who is likely a mid round pick this year.
it's just a quote or two  
djm : 4/13/2021 3:14 pm : link
Parsons --
Quote:
“Some people are coaches, and some are fathers,” Parsons wrote, via the Record, when Judge hired Spencer. “Coach Spence made me feel like I was one of his own children … one of the realest out! Give me first chance. Love you dawg, until next time.”


One NFL executive --
Quote:
“Most of the time, you get guys who are that fast and that quick but weigh 230 pounds and you can’t figure out where to play him,” an NFL executive recently told VictoryBellRings. “This guy moves like that, plays like that, hits like that, and all of a sudden it’s like ‘holy shit, you can play this guy anywhere.’ You can play Micah at inside linebacker, outside backer, he can put his hand in the dirt on third down if you want him to and rush the passer with him.”


How can you not be excited about this kind of talent and player. We need a maniac.
RE: Judge is going to want  
Rjanyg : 4/13/2021 3:15 pm : link
In comment 15219017 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
a guy with minimal issues, minimal injury concerns, and is a legit worker and captain type dude. to me, that's Smith or Paye


You would have to add Ojulari to that list if you use that criteria.
everyone sees the same thing with parsons tape  
JJ2525 : 4/13/2021 3:25 pm : link
so if 10 teams pass on him and then the team with his old coach on the staff passes on him, won't it send a pretty strong message?
RE: RE: RE: RE: I don't think Ojulari will be in the mix at #11  
Brown_Hornet : 4/13/2021 3:35 pm : link
In comment 15218848 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15218750 Brown_Hornet said:


Quote:



Completely agree.
BBI also overrates "getting home," with regards to prospects and sacks. Paye was on a bad defense and led in pressures by over 300% vs. UMs #2 guy.





Do you know what Paye is? A player with warning track power. He doesn't hit enough home runs for his position. He's Mr. Almost.

We should want players who have shown an ability to finish plays and get the QB to the ground with the football. Do you want to watch a game and say, "Wow, Paye almost got Dak down! What a play!"
You called LW a warning track guy as well.

I'd be pleased to say that "...that pressure on Dak forced a 4 and out and now the Giants can simply run out the clock."

Oh course we want the QB on the ground, but once again, football is a team sport. It's not baseball, golf or tennis. Individual statistics are not what make the man.


I'm not even selling Paye, I'm recognizing that fans have a hard time looking past numbers.
JonC....not Asshat info....as it's common knowledge  
George from PA : 4/13/2021 3:56 pm : link
The contacts at Penn St heard the same thing

The Giants are distancing themselves from Parson.....which I feel is odd.

Who goes out of their way to distance?

I know Coach Chaos and Micah are close.....

Well, I've heard they like Oweh  
JonC : 4/13/2021 4:31 pm : link
and not heard a peep on Parsons, which would tend to rule him out. But, there's two weeks of time to fill in pieces.
RE: RE: Execs are right with QB  
AcidTest : 4/13/2021 4:36 pm : link
In comment 15218615 Optimus-NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15218532 AcesUp said:


Quote:


It's an equalizer, an elite QB and coaching are the only things that can mask a mediocre roster and connecting on a rookie QB is a cheat code on the cap.

The Jets are absolutely doing the right thing with Darnold/Wilson and it has just as much to do with the contract than the players. Darnold may turn it around although the odds are dwindling for him. Even if he does? You're paying him a mega contract in 2 years time while you are still trying to build the roster around him. Where is the upside? As of right now, you have a brand new coaching staff and are sitting at a spot with a great QB prospect that does not require a trade up. Roll the dice with Wilson and if you hit? You've got him locked in for 4-5 years at a discount with a bevvy of picks and a full chamber in cap money to spend.



Exactly. The Jets aren't crazy to do what they're gonna do. It's logical.


+2.
My  
AcidTest : 4/13/2021 4:40 pm : link
guess is that the Giants will pass on Parsons. Waddle is the real question. Will they take him even though his foot has not completely healed? I would not, especially since I assume he had plates and screws inserted as part of his surgery.

I still think it's Smith or Paye in that order, with the slight possibility of a trade down.
Giants traded to get Jones  
SgtDog : 4/13/2021 5:01 pm : link
Good insight George.

A team can take every precaution to avoid a bust and still select a bust. I think for Judge the deciding factor after sifting through all the films, measurables, stats etc it will be the player who appears the most coachable team player. I would think Judge would be able to gauge this of Parsons and others by meeting and speaking to them.

Teams can trade draft picks or wins in order to move up in the draft and the Giants have been aggressively trading wins. Personally I prefer trading picks if you have a team has a definitive target.
RE: Giants traded to get Jones  
Rjanyg : 4/13/2021 5:43 pm : link
In comment 15219340 SgtDog said:
Quote:
Good insight George.

A team can take every precaution to avoid a bust and still select a bust. I think for Judge the deciding factor after sifting through all the films, measurables, stats etc it will be the player who appears the most coachable team player. I would think Judge would be able to gauge this of Parsons and others by meeting and speaking to them.

Teams can trade draft picks or wins in order to move up in the draft and the Giants have been aggressively trading wins. Personally I prefer trading picks if you have a team has a definitive target.


The Giants didn’t trade to get Jones. The earned the 6th pick. They traded OBJ for Peppers a 1st and 3rd round pick which turned out to be Dex Lawrence and O Ximines.
RE: By the way -- I also don't get the QB love in this draft  
cokeduplt : 4/13/2021 5:46 pm : link
In comment 15218495 gidiefor said:
Quote:
both Jones and Darnold is/were better prospects than every one them except Lawrence

the Jets are crazy to trade Sam and take one of those QBs -- just shows you how bad that FO really is -- while I am not a Darnold fan - I think you try to surround him with the tools he needs and make it work over bringing in a QB that is a lesser talent



They obviously don’t think Wilson is a lesser talent. Darnold isn’t good he will be at best average in Carolina.
Here’s my thing with  
ryanmkeane : 4/13/2021 7:26 pm : link
Darnold. The guy has talent, obviously has a great arm and can make some things happen outside the pocket. But...he just seems to have zero leadership/moxie type qualities. Just kinda seems like a dud.
