Thomas-Lemiuex-Gates-Hernandez-Peart

nyjuggernaut2 : 4/14/2021 10:22 am
How confident are you guys in this being the Giants starting OL entering the upcoming season? It's such a young line, and the only "veteran" in the group is coming off an subpar season and will be making the change from LG to RG.

I know the majority on here wants one of the playmaking WRs in the first round, but I still believe that NFL games are won and lost in the trenches. The OL has been below average for a few years now, and there's still far too many questions marks with the current group. Because of this, I am leaning more and more towards Rashawn Slater being the guy at 11.
My concerns lie with Peart  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4/14/2021 10:44 am : link
I see Thomas/Hernandez (Fulton)/Gates/Lemiuex (Fulton) as being serviceable floors with upside.

But Peart looked the part for awhile and then he got sick and he didn't look quite the same after. VS Thomas who steadily improved.

I think that's where the risk is. Being backed by Solder who was terrible when he did play and is now a year removed is not really consolation.

That's why someone like Slater makes sense, he can play OT and OG. We will have a need somewhere there during the season.
It depends on what we do at #11,  
Joe in CT : 4/14/2021 10:45 am : link
If we do happen to get Waddle then I would go Edge in 2nd, then do OG in round 3 (Trey Smith/Ben Cleveland). If we do not get Waddle at #11, I would target Edge in round 1, Alex Leatherwood at #42, then target either D'Wayne Eskridge or Amari Rogers for the slot at #76.
RE: Someone  
allstarjim : 4/14/2021 10:46 am : link
In comment 15220193 cokeduplt said:
Quote:
Younger and more talented. I don't understand how some of you want to keep ignoring oline. The line was still bad last year and getting rid of Ziegler makes it worse. Drafting Slater if available is the smart move.


It was bad early and it got better as the year went on. Exactly what you want to see with a line that had three rookies and a player playing Center for the first time, ehich has a lot of factors to learning that position that are different than any other position. What do you expect from these guys? They were all going to come right out pf college and start rag dolling a bumch of NFL defensive linemen?
Pretty scary line  
jeff57 : 4/14/2021 10:47 am : link
And not for the opposition.
RE: RE: Someone  
cokeduplt : 4/14/2021 10:47 am : link
In comment 15220205 allstarjim said:
Quote:
In comment 15220193 cokeduplt said:


Quote:


Younger and more talented. I don’t understand how some of you want to keep ignoring oline. The line was still bad last year and getting rid of Ziegler makes it worse. Drafting Slater if available is the smart move.



It was bad early and it got better as the year went on. Exactly what you want to see with a line that had three rookies and a player playing Center for the first time, ehich has a lot of factors to learning that position that are different than any other position. What do you expect from these guys? They were all going to come right out pf college and start rag dolling a bumch of NFL defensive linemen?



I don't think it should just be assumed that will be better this year especially after losing Zeitler. Keep adding . Make the line a strength instead of a weakness.
RE: It depends on what we do at #11,  
cokeduplt : 4/14/2021 10:49 am : link
In comment 15220204 Joe in CT said:
Quote:
If we do happen to get Waddle then I would go Edge in 2nd, then do OG in round 3 (Trey Smith/Ben Cleveland). If we do not get Waddle at #11, I would target Edge in round 1, Alex Leatherwood at #42, then target either D'Wayne Eskridge or Amari Rogers for the slot at #76.



There’s no edge that is worth the 11th pick
The Lemieux/Hernandez rotation was bizarre to me...  
Capt. Don : 4/14/2021 10:49 am : link
I dont think Lemieux is a starting guard. There were times that the IDL got to DJ without Lemieux laying a hand on him which is pretty incredible on the interior.

On the other hand, something obviously happened with Hernandez. He was never a pro bowler but I always thought he was a competent starter but he got benched for Lemieux. So I am not confident in Lemieux and the coaching staff is obviously not confident in Hernandez as a starter.

If Waddle or Smith is there, I take them but I do like the idea of Slater bc if Peart works out, he can be a high end guard and if Peart doesnt do well, Slater can play tackle.

I think there are day 2 IOL that will be upgrades over Lemieux and Hernandez.
We are better  
PaulN : 4/14/2021 10:49 am : link
Then we have been in a long time, but if Slater is there, depending who else is there he is a plug and play player and the one guy I am not so certain about is Hernandez, he was on the bench late last season, something wasn't right. We need to add at least 1 guard, but Slater is much more then that, he can play all three positions and offers cover at the very least for all 3 position groups and upgrades all positions, he would also be a day 1 starter, and pro bowl future, he is a player that if there will be considered.
There's a lot of hope tied up in that line  
AcesUp : 4/14/2021 10:54 am : link
both in 2021 + next year and beyond. Hernandez was benched last year and is a free agent next year that we are not likely to retain. Lemiuex played ok for a rookie but was objectively awful otherwise. Thomas improved but needs to get better. Peart has great tools, flashed but was very shaky down the stretch last year. I like Gates a lot and believe he is our safest bet but on a more stable unit, he's a question mark and not your security blanket.

This is a young line and you obviously need to let them prove themselves but the odds of all those guys working out is very very slim. We still need to add 1-2 young guys to the group, it is a bigtim need for us. If there is a guy on the board that is BPA or close, especially a guy some view as plug and play NFL ready, like some feel Slater may be, then they need to be in the conversation at the pick. At the very least, an IOL needs to be added to the mix by Round 4 at the latest.

The idea of adding a Waddle or Smith to offense excites me as much as anybody but none of this offense goes, Jones fails and we waste Barkley's prime, if that OL doesn't at least perform at league average over the next 2 years.

No one is arguing against drafting IOL  
Dr. D : 4/14/2021 10:55 am : link
just many including myself believe it doesn't have to be at #11.
RE: No one is arguing against drafting IOL  
cokeduplt : 4/14/2021 11:00 am : link
In comment 15220223 Dr. D said:
Quote:
just many including myself believe it doesn't have to be at #11.


If Slater is there it's a need +most likely BPA for me and I don't see how anyone could argue that l.
I agree  
AcesUp : 4/14/2021 11:00 am : link
But Slater has inside/out versatility. He's not an OG. I think a lot of people are like "oh we have Peart and Thomas, we're set at tackle". I've been down that road as a fan and that never lives up to expectations. Slater's versatility at two positions of need should put him in the conversation. He should clear a very low bar at OG to start day 1 and is a hedge against either Thomas or Peart failing because one of them is likely to if we're looking at history as an indicator.
Considering they have 2secure spots in LT and C  
George from PA : 4/14/2021 11:02 am : link
I have no doubt Gates will be solid. I also expect Thomas to improve from his rookie year.

Seeing Peart on other thread....I just feel fine with RT. I do not expect Solder to play...but as a swing tackle should be perfect.

So the guards are Questions marks...but in away....they had much bigger Question marks last off season...

Add some solid depth and development linemen....and hope the coaches have them ready
We shouldn't..  
FatMan in Charlotte : 4/14/2021 11:05 am : link
minimize that Hernandez and Peart both had COVID this season. There are quite a few guys who took several weeks to round back into form from it.
i don't think hernandez is a starter  
GiantsFan84 : 4/14/2021 11:06 am : link
i think fulton will beat him out
They need to come out of this draft  
WillVAB : 4/14/2021 11:08 am : link
With AT LEAST one quality OL who can play guard or right tackle. Ideally they should come out of it with a OG/RT and a OG/C.

The current talent is questionable and the depth is suspect. The OL is not a finished product.

The smart play is to spend an early pick on OL and run it back later in the draft.
I have no argument in adding talent to the O Line  
Rjanyg : 4/14/2021 11:16 am : link
But I think we need to understand a couple of things.

1. We drafted 3 O Linemen last year and all 3 are projected to start.

2. Your draft picks from years past must start to contribute. Peart needs to play until he proves he isn't ready at this point. Even though he was a 3rd round pick he needs to be out there. Kareem McKenzie was a 3rd round pick and became a steady contributor. Peart could also, he needs to prove he can play.

3. I don't want to use pick 11 for the OL simply because I think we have invested a good amount of draft capital and FA into the position. They line is young and needs to play together. I can see adding OL in round 2-4 be that a C, G or T.

4. Our 1st round pick should be a starter: WR, LB ,ER are all positions that could used a starter. We need our early picks to play ASAP.
So drafting a "starter" at WR  
AcesUp : 4/14/2021 11:22 am : link
and relegating a proven NFL starting WR like Slayton is more palatable than drafting an OL that would relegate a near unknown like Lemiuex to the bench makes more sense? It's not even close if we're comparing the production of our last two 5th round picks.

Slater isn't blocking anybody from developing, that's why he should be in play at 11.
And LB  
AcesUp : 4/14/2021 11:24 am : link
Unless it's a round 1-2 guy, he's not seeing as many snaps as our 6th OL will this year, even if he's penciled in next to Martinez on the depth chart.
Just mentioned this in another thread but it would be surprising  
NYGgolfer : 4/14/2021 11:38 am : link
if the Giants don't add something more to the interior OL early in this draft.

There is no way the Giant coaches can be satisfied with their Guard play based on last year. And while Lemieux still can develop and maybe Hernandez rebounds, not sure it will take all that much to find somebody better than both.

Peart handling the Right Tackle job for 16 games is a massive question for this Offense. And really could be a difference maker if he becomes a staple there.
Excuse me,  
NYGgolfer : 4/14/2021 11:39 am : link
is it 17 games now?
RE: We shouldn't..  
Capt. Don : 4/14/2021 11:39 am : link
In comment 15220249 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
minimize that Hernandez and Peart both had COVID this season. There are quite a few guys who took several weeks to round back into form from it.


That is a good point and I am hoping that is why he could not reclaim the LG over Lemieux.
I think that, while fans just see rookies (or first years)  
Bill L : 4/14/2021 11:42 am : link
thrown in the middle of the mix and performing like...well, rookies...with no capacity for development and improvement with a coaching staff incapable of coaching/teaching/developing them, and just want to churn in a new guy for more of the same, forever wondering why we never get better, I would bet an amount of figurative dollars that the team itself views things differently and will draft according to their myopic view.
Hard to really count on anyone on this OL at this point  
Rudy5757 : 4/14/2021 11:43 am : link
every single one of them were inconsistent. We all thought Hernandez was going to improve year 2, year 3 and it never happened. We do not have anyone that you can count on 100% to play well and we have little to no depth. Fulton was horrible last year. Solder was horrible 2 years ago, I doubt he got better sitting on the couch.

Gates was average at best. On this OL he looked like an All Pro but he was still not anywhere near a lock down player.

With that said I do have hopes for Thomas, Gates and Peart to improve and at least be average to above average. I have little faith in Lemieux and Hernandez to be the starters next season. If they are our starting Gs day 1 this team is only a 6-8 win team. Zeitler was better than both of them.

If Slater is there at 11 I take him over the WRs because of his versatility. He can play OT and G so fills depth and insurance. Judge has stated the best will be on the field and I actually believe him. the depth at WR in this draft is very good, you can still get a starting caliber guy into the 3rd round. Doubtful to get an OL for immediate impact after round 2.
The more important point actually is can Will Hernandez improve  
Jimmy Googs : 4/14/2021 11:49 am : link
upon the play he displayed BEFORE he contracted the Covid virus.

Lemieux showed some good and some bad. But it was fairly obvious the coaches were fine with him in there over Hernandez.

Day 2 investment into the OL is a must...



There are a lot of question marks along that line  
Bear vs Shark : 4/14/2021 11:55 am : link
It sucks Hernandez has regressed so badly, and Peart is a total unknown. And considering Hernandez's regression, I get worried about banking on Lemiux.

OL should definitely be addressed in the draft, preferably sooner rather than later. It's tough though, since ER and WR are also such big needs.

I'd be totally fine with Slater as the pick if he's there, although I'd prefer getting Smith. What I really hope doesn't happen though is reaching for an ER, which it looks more and more like the Giants are going to do.

Also, who knows, maybe a year off might make Solder at least serviceable. Longshot, but stranger things have happened.
I'd like to either draft Slater in the 1st or an athletic guard in the  
Ira : 4/14/2021 11:59 am : link
2nd to play lg. We need a quick guard on the left side for pass protection and to pull on running plays. Hernandez is a natural rg. Lemieux would be a good backup.
RE: There are a lot of question marks along that line  
Jimmy Googs : 4/14/2021 12:18 pm : link
In comment 15220381 Bear vs Shark said:
Quote:
It sucks Hernandez has regressed so badly, and Peart is a total unknown. And considering Hernandez's regression, I get worried about banking on Lemiux.

OL should definitely be addressed in the draft, preferably sooner rather than later. It's tough though, since ER and WR are also such big needs.

I'd be totally fine with Slater as the pick if he's there, although I'd prefer getting Smith. What I really hope doesn't happen though is reaching for an ER, which it looks more and more like the Giants are going to do.

Also, who knows, maybe a year off might make Solder at least serviceable. Longshot, but stranger things have happened.


I don't know if Solder makes it out of camp.

Hope one of the top receivers are still there, but if not then Slater would be a stronger pick than any of the edge guys imv...
RE: I think that, while fans just see rookies (or first years)  
AcesUp : 4/14/2021 12:19 pm : link
In comment 15220335 Bill L said:
Quote:
thrown in the middle of the mix and performing like...well, rookies...with no capacity for development and improvement with a coaching staff incapable of coaching/teaching/developing them, and just want to churn in a new guy for more of the same, forever wondering why we never get better, I would bet an amount of figurative dollars that the team itself views things differently and will draft according to their myopic view.


This quote is ridiculous. I've got the opposite cynical viewpoint if we're speaking about myopathy. Fans look at rookie and 2nd year players of their teams as ascending talents and think it's this inevitable linear progression. Best case, progression is rarely linear, worst case, the players do not work out. If you take the time to really look back at past drafts, not just Giants drafts, you will see that MOST do not work out. For the past decade on this board, we have praised the previous years draft class in year 2, and the shine starts to wear off as this blossoming of young talent never occurs. It happened in pretty substantial ways after 2014 and 2018. It will most definitely happen in some capacity to this class as well. Hell, we have played this game multiple times with this exact unit over the past decade.

I’m confident in Thomas, Gates, and Peart  
JoeyBigBlue : 4/14/2021 12:20 pm : link
The big question marks are the two guards. I don’t think either is a starting caliber player. The Giants need to upgrade in at at least one of the guard spots. Preferably benching Hernandez and letting Lemieux sink or swim.
RE: We shouldn't..  
Thegratefulhead : 4/14/2021 12:22 pm : link
In comment 15220249 FatMan in Charlotte said:
Quote:
minimize that Hernandez and Peart both had COVID this season. There are quite a few guys who took several weeks to round back into form from it.
So true.
RE: RE: I think that, while fans just see rookies (or first years)  
Jimmy Googs : 4/14/2021 12:22 pm : link
In comment 15220454 AcesUp said:
Quote:
In comment 15220335 Bill L said:


Quote:


thrown in the middle of the mix and performing like...well, rookies...with no capacity for development and improvement with a coaching staff incapable of coaching/teaching/developing them, and just want to churn in a new guy for more of the same, forever wondering why we never get better, I would bet an amount of figurative dollars that the team itself views things differently and will draft according to their myopic view.



This quote is ridiculous. I've got the opposite cynical viewpoint if we're speaking about myopathy. Fans look at rookie and 2nd year players of their teams as ascending talents and think it's this inevitable linear progression. Best case, progression is rarely linear, worst case, the players do not work out. If you take the time to really look back at past drafts, not just Giants drafts, you will see that MOST do not work out. For the past decade on this board, we have praised the previous years draft class in year 2, and the shine starts to wear off as this blossoming of young talent never occurs. It happened in pretty substantial ways after 2014 and 2018. It will most definitely happen in some capacity to this class as well. Hell, we have played this game multiple times with this exact unit over the past decade.


good post aces...
The big issue at G  
AcesUp : 4/14/2021 12:22 pm : link
beyond what they have shown to this point, is that Hernandez is in a contract year after an uneven 3 years. Even if he improves, he's not a guarantee to be extended. Not after spending this year and a bunch of more proven players also in line for extensions. I am fairly comfortable saying that 1 of Hernandez or Lemiouex will not be starting in 2022 and there's a better chance that neither are than both of them still being in the starting lineup after this season.
I think the Giants OL is actually being a bit underrated at this point  
Jim in Forest Hills : 4/14/2021 12:26 pm : link
the run blocking last year was excellent, against tough opponents. There is talent there and they will have tons of coaching (the most coaches in the nfl). I am concerned about Peart but I think Thomas, Gates and the 3 OGs (incl Fulton) will be serviceable barring injury.

Slater is a tremendous hedge, wouldn't hate the pick.
Mentioned before  
Lines of Scrimmage : 4/14/2021 12:27 pm : link
but Judge stepped in on this position group pretty early in the season. He probably felt coaching was a big part of the issue. We have a new OL coach let's see what he can do.

I think Thomas is going to be very good. Gates will be better and Peart I thought did well before Covid. Hernandez is in a contract year which sometimes brings a improvement.

They will add a Interior guy in round 2-3 imo. Keep adding competition. I think Judge follows the Patriots model. Find guys in rounds 3-5 with rare 1st round picks. Add to it every year. Don't sign just good OL to second contracts. Let them walk but have a replacement ready.
Thomas-Draft pick/Hernendez-Lemieux-Gates-Peart  
Judge_and_Jury : 4/14/2021 12:34 pm : link
That is what I'd be most confident in given our possible available paths forward.

Lemieux doesn't have OG NFL feet. He is just too slow but has many superlative qualities which translate well to the OC position. Gates on the other hand has very good feet and shows tremendous ability for pulling. In outside Zone which is what we supposedly want to run for Barkley he could be an ideal option for RG.

In this case the only position in serious question is LG. Bring in a draft pick to fight it out with Hernendez.
RE: Thomas-Draft pick/Hernendez-Lemieux-Gates-Peart  
Old Blue : 4/14/2021 12:36 pm : link
In comment 15220486 Judge_and_Jury said:
Quote:
That is what I'd be most confident in given our possible available paths forward.

Lemieux doesn't have OG NFL feet. He is just too slow but has many superlative qualities which translate well to the OC position. Gates on the other hand has very good feet and shows tremendous ability for pulling. In outside Zone which is what we supposedly want to run for Barkley he could be an ideal option for RG.

In this case the only position in serious question is LG. Bring in a draft pick to fight it out with Hernendez.


Line as is. HUMPTY DUMPTY.
RE: Someone  
Mike in Boston : 4/14/2021 12:37 pm : link
In comment 15220193 cokeduplt said:
Quote:
Younger and more talented. I don’t understand how some of you want to keep ignoring oline. The line was still bad last year and getting rid of Ziegler makes it worse. Drafting Slater if available is the smart move.


Keep ignoring? We have 2 of the top 3 picks last year and a 2nd rounder from 2 years ago in the OL. The OL may not be very good, but if so it is not from lack of attention.
RE: RE: Someone  
Old Blue : 4/14/2021 12:44 pm : link
In comment 15220496 Mike in Boston said:
Quote:
In comment 15220193 cokeduplt said:


Quote:


Younger and more talented. I don’t understand how some of you want to keep ignoring oline. The line was still bad last year and getting rid of Ziegler makes it worse. Drafting Slater if available is the smart move.



Keep ignoring? We have 2 of the top 3 picks last year and a 2nd rounder from 2 years ago in the OL. The OL may not be very good, but if so it is not from lack of attention.


The top pick from last year might not have been the right pick, and that goes for the #3 pick either.
Optimistic  
BSIMatt : 4/14/2021 12:58 pm : link
About the young tackles, hopefully the interior improves.

The one thing I’ll say is I will fee much better about the chances of the young guys going in with a year of experience under their belt compared to last year when 4 out of 5 were playing in the nfl for the first time at their position(Gates first time at center plus 3 rooks), that was always going to be a bumpy road.
RE: Optimistic  
Old Blue : 4/14/2021 1:03 pm : link
In comment 15220522 BSIMatt said:
Quote:
About the young tackles, hopefully the interior improves.

The one thing I’ll say is I will fee much better about the chances of the young guys going in with a year of experience under their belt compared to last year when 4 out of 5 were playing in the nfl for the first time at their position(Gates first time at center plus 3 rooks), that was always going to be a bumpy road.


Don’t think that just because they are young that they will get better. They might, but if not this will be the 5th year in a row with a LOSING record.
RE: RE: RE: Someone  
Mike in Boston : 4/14/2021 1:32 pm : link
In comment 15220506 Old Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 15220496 Mike in Boston said:


Quote:


In comment 15220193 cokeduplt said:


Quote:


Younger and more talented. I don’t understand how some of you want to keep ignoring oline. The line was still bad last year and getting rid of Ziegler makes it worse. Drafting Slater if available is the smart move.



Keep ignoring? We have 2 of the top 3 picks last year and a 2nd rounder from 2 years ago in the OL. The OL may not be very good, but if so it is not from lack of attention.



The top pick from last year might not have been the right pick, and that goes for the #3 pick either.


Maybe, maybe not. Hard to tell after a pretty strange first year. But if the problem is they are picking the worng players, it is hard to see how having the same guys pick more is likely to fix the problem.
I’m fine with it.  
eric2425ny : 4/14/2021 4:13 pm : link
Draft a Guard in round 2 or 3 to compete with Hernandez and Lemieux. And Fulton, while unspectacular, is a guy with a ton of starting experience that can fill in if needed. Same thing with Solder if Peart doesn’t cut it or if there’s an injury.

Have to let the young guys play and see what we have. If we don’t we will be drafting lineman in the first two rounds until eternity.
1 3 5 OL last year  
Thegratefulhead : 4/14/2021 4:20 pm : link
They are not ignoring it. I suspect they will draft OL again, I just think 11 is too high for anyone but Sewell based on how I believe the draft will fall. Smith vs Slater vs Meinerz not so big at guard, I like a little more size in my guard. My attraction to Slater is his positional versatility. It isn't enough at 11 for me.
RE: 1 3 5 OL last year  
eric2425ny : 4/14/2021 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15220845 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
They are not ignoring it. I suspect they will draft OL again, I just think 11 is too high for anyone but Sewell based on how I believe the draft will fall. Smith vs Slater vs Meinerz not so big at guard, I like a little more size in my guard. My attraction to Slater is his positional versatility. It isn't enough at 11 for me.


Agreed. It has to be one hell of a Guard to take one at 11. And taking Slater that high to me is almost giving up on Peart in that regard. To me, roll with what you have, add a Guard in round 2 or 3 and if Peart sucks you have Solder to at least provide veteran experience until you can address the position next offseason.
RE: RE: Optimistic  
BSIMatt : 4/14/2021 4:27 pm : link
In comment 15220528 Old Blue said:
Quote:
In comment 15220522 BSIMatt said:


Quote:


About the young tackles, hopefully the interior improves.

The one thing I’ll say is I will fee much better about the chances of the young guys going in with a year of experience under their belt compared to last year when 4 out of 5 were playing in the nfl for the first time at their position(Gates first time at center plus 3 rooks), that was always going to be a bumpy road.



Don’t think that just because they are young that they will get better. They might, but if not this will be the 5th year in a row with a LOSING record.


Understood, still...I prefer them in a situation where they have a year of game experience under their belts than the situation last year. Doing that with one, maybe two guys is one thing...doing it with 4 guys..it was always going to be school of hard knocks when you have that much youth logging time at one unit.
Daniel Jeremiah @MoveTheSticks  
Judge_and_Jury : 4/14/2021 4:34 pm : link

16m
Interesting cha(t) with DL coach today. We were discussing building an OL. This was our big takeaway- More important how good your worst guy is than how great your best guy is. Defenses attack your worst guy every week. You can improve your worst starters with 2nd & 3rd rd picks.
I remember  
JoeyBigBlue : 4/14/2021 7:38 pm : link
When someone on here told me that Hernandez was going to be just as good if not a better player than Chris Snee. LOL. The shit you read on BBI.
RE: The Lemieux/Hernandez rotation was bizarre to me...  
Matt M. : 4/14/2021 9:51 pm : link
In comment 15220213 Capt. Don said:
Quote:
I dont think Lemieux is a starting guard. There were times that the IDL got to DJ without Lemieux laying a hand on him which is pretty incredible on the interior.

On the other hand, something obviously happened with Hernandez. He was never a pro bowler but I always thought he was a competent starter but he got benched for Lemieux. So I am not confident in Lemieux and the coaching staff is obviously not confident in Hernandez as a starter.

If Waddle or Smith is there, I take them but I do like the idea of Slater bc if Peart works out, he can be a high end guard and if Peart doesnt do well, Slater can play tackle.

I think there are day 2 IOL that will be upgrades over Lemieux and Hernandez.
First, it was never a rotation. Hernandez played at most a series a game. Second, Hernandez hasn't been a good player since his rookie year. Third, Lemieux did a good job in the running game. But, you are right about him in the passing game. It was embarrassing. Lastly, I really wonder if Hernandez was suffering from lingering effects from COVID.
RE: So drafting a  
GiantsFan84 : 4/14/2021 10:36 pm : link
In comment 15220293 AcesUp said:
Quote:
and relegating a proven NFL starting WR like Slayton is more palatable than drafting an OL that would relegate a near unknown like Lemiuex to the bench makes more sense? It's not even close if we're comparing the production of our last two 5th round picks.

Slater isn't blocking anybody from developing, that's why he should be in play at 11.


slayton is proven? because he had a good rookie year in a WR friendly offense w the prior coach?

and shep is long for this team after this season?

in a league where WRs matter more now than ever because of all the rule changes?

i'd love slater but don't diminish picking a WR
