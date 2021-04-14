Thomas-Lemiuex-Gates-Hernandez-Peart

How confident are you guys in this being the Giants starting OL entering the upcoming season? It's such a young line, and the only "veteran" in the group is coming off an subpar season and will be making the change from LG to RG.



I know the majority on here wants one of the playmaking WRs in the first round, but I still believe that NFL games are won and lost in the trenches. The OL has been below average for a few years now, and there's still far too many questions marks with the current group. Because of this, I am leaning more and more towards Rashawn Slater being the guy at 11.